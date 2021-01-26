McDonough football hires Douglass coach Cofield

Rodney Cofield, whose 143 football victories are tied for fourth-most in Atlanta Public Schools history, is leaving the city to become head coach at McDonough in Henry County.
Cofield has coached at Douglass the past nine seasons and gone 46-47 at a program that had lost 23 straight games when he was hired in 2012. The Astros were 11-2 and reached the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2019, though finished 0-5 last season, cutting the season short amid COVID-19 concerns.
Cofield previously coached at Washington, where he won three region titles. His overall record is 143-93-1.
McDonough finished 1-9 last season under Eric Solomon and hasn’t had a winning season since 2011, when the school was known as Henry County High.
About the Author