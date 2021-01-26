McDonough football hires Douglass coach Cofield

Cofield has coached at Douglass the past nine seasons and gone 46-47 at a program that had lost 23 straight games when he was hired in 2012. The Astros were 11-2 and reached the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2019, though finished 0-5 last season, cutting the season short amid COVID-19 concerns.

Cofield previously coached at Washington, where he won three region titles. His overall record is 143-93-1.