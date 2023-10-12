Maxwell Week 9 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Oct 12
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|59.13
|AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|60.0%
|20-16
|4
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|AAAA
|53.31
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|73.9%
|28-20
|8
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|40.64
|AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|54.8%
|23-21
|2
|Griffin
|AAAA
|25.12
|AAAAAA
|Lanier
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|0.04
|AA
|Callaway
|99.9%
|48-0
|48
|Towers
|AA
|-14.62
|AAAA
|Druid Hills
|99.3%
|35-0
|35
|Clarkston
|AAAA
|96.63
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|65.4%
|23-17
|6
|Buford
|AAAAAAA
|75.69
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|67.9%
|30-23
|7
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|74.78
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|83.7%
|28-14
|14
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|70.77
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|71.4%
|27-20
|7
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|70.45
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|66.1%
|20-14
|6
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|69.86
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|78.8%
|28-18
|10
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|69.29
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|86.5%
|34-18
|16
|Wheeler
|AAAAAAA
|68.98
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|97.2%
|38-6
|32
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|68.92
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|90.3%
|33-14
|19
|South Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|68.25
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|57.3%
|21-20
|1
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|65.93
|AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|67.9%
|27-20
|7
|Richmond Hill
|AAAAAAA
|64.74
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|83.3%
|31-18
|13
|Flowery Branch
|AAAAA
|63.87
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|64.0%
|21-15
|6
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|63.81
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|72.6%
|23-14
|9
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|62.98
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|98.2%
|38-0
|38
|Brookwood
|AAAAAAA
|62.41
|AA
|Toombs County
|83.7%
|35-21
|14
|Pierce County
|AA
|60.84
|AAAA
|Perry
|88.7%
|30-13
|17
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|60.51
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|71.6%
|28-21
|7
|Elbert County
|A Division I
|60.51
|AA
|Athens Academy
|70.6%
|28-20
|8
|Fellowship Christian
|AA
|60.32
|AAAAA
|Dalton
|53.7%
|22-21
|1
|Cass
|AAAAA
|58.83
|AAAAA
|Kell
|75.8%
|28-17
|11
|Cambridge
|AAAAA
|57.62
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|72.1%
|27-19
|8
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAA
|55.68
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|57.2%
|20-17
|3
|Crisp County
|AAA
|55.29
|AAAAA
|Mays
|67.9%
|21-14
|7
|Villa Rica
|AAAAA
|54.75
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|98.1%
|36-0
|36
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|54.30
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|94.6%
|32-0
|32
|Peach County
|AAA
|54.28
|AAAA
|Wayne County
|59.3%
|27-24
|3
|New Hampstead
|AAAA
|54.06
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|85.2%
|31-14
|17
|Dutchtown
|AAAAA
|53.98
|AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|71.5%
|22-14
|8
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|52.67
|AA
|Union County
|61.3%
|27-21
|6
|Providence Christian
|AA
|52.63
|AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|61.1%
|20-14
|6
|South Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|52.48
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|99.2%
|42-0
|42
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|50.55
|AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|57.7%
|20-16
|4
|Evans
|AAAAAA
|50.42
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|96.6%
|42-16
|26
|Douglass
|AAA
|48.68
|AAA
|Morgan County
|85.1%
|31-15
|16
|Hephzibah
|AAA
|47.31
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|99.0%
|35-0
|35
|East Forsyth
|AAAA
|46.90
|AAAAA
|Northgate
|91.7%
|31-7
|24
|Northside (Columbus)
|AAAAA
|46.53
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|83.6%
|27-12
|15
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|46.08
|AAA
|Wesleyan
|71.6%
|20-12
|8
|Dawson County
|AAA
|45.59
|AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|75.6%
|21-10
|11
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAA
|45.37
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|98.5%
|36-0
|36
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|44.51
|AAA
|Monroe
|73.9%
|24-14
|10
|Dougherty
|AAA
|44.40
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|98.6%
|42-6
|36
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|44.40
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|95.1%
|35-8
|27
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|43.86
|AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|72.2%
|22-14
|8
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|43.53
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|99.1%
|34-0
|34
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|42.88
|AA
|Columbia
|71.4%
|24-16
|8
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|AA
|42.58
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|98.6%
|40-0
|40
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAAA
|42.19
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|98.2%
|38-0
|38
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|41.53
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|55.4%
|21-21
|0
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|41.05
|AAAAA
|Ola
|92.7%
|35-13
|22
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|40.95
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|67.2%
|23-17
|6
|Early County
|A Division II
|40.47
|A Division I
|Lamar County
|70.0%
|24-17
|7
|Temple
|A Division I
|40.24
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|81.3%
|29-16
|13
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|39.90
|AA
|North Murray
|58.1%
|28-26
|2
|Fannin County
|AA
|39.44
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|61.0%
|22-20
|2
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|38.67
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|64.0%
|26-21
|5
|Pelham
|A Division I
|38.66
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|98.6%
|40-0
|40
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|38.58
|A Division I
|Dublin
|78.1%
|28-17
|11
|Dooly County
|A Division II
|38.51
|AAAAA
|McIntosh
|79.2%
|29-18
|11
|Drew
|AAAAA
|38.49
|AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|95.9%
|31-0
|31
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAA
|37.94
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|99.9%
|49-0
|49
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAAA
|37.37
|A Division I
|Darlington
|63.4%
|21-16
|5
|Pepperell
|A Division I
|37.31
|AA
|Sumter County
|81.7%
|23-8
|15
|Dodge County
|AA
|36.57
|AAA
|Upson-Lee
|86.6%
|28-9
|19
|Jackson
|AAA
|36.55
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|98.9%
|42-0
|42
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|35.92
|A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|66.6%
|20-13
|7
|Portal
|A Division II
|34.79
|AAAA
|Spalding
|99.4%
|46-0
|46
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|34.57
|AAAAAA
|Etowah
|95.0%
|34-6
|28
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|34.09
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|93.1%
|35-13
|22
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAA
|33.79
|AAAAA
|Jenkins
|86.1%
|22-2
|20
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|33.40
|AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|77.1%
|22-13
|9
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|32.88
|AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|86.8%
|26-7
|19
|Walnut Grove
|AAAA
|32.61
|AAAA
|Madison County
|98.0%
|40-6
|34
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|32.11
|AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|92.0%
|36-15
|21
|Seckinger
|AAAA
|32.07
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Valwood School
|67.2%
|27-21
|6
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|30.63
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|96.0%
|36-7
|29
|Christian Heritage
|A Division II
|30.41
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|96.6%
|36-6
|30
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|30.38
|AA
|Model
|88.6%
|27-7
|20
|Haralson County
|AA
|28.90
|A Division I
|Bryan County
|93.9%
|30-0
|30
|Screven County
|A Division I
|28.25
|AAA
|Gilmer
|84.9%
|34-19
|15
|Pickens
|AAA
|28.18
|AA
|North Cobb Christian
|93.1%
|30-6
|24
|South Atlanta
|AA
|27.19
|AAAA
|Westover
|83.9%
|28-13
|15
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|27.19
|AAAAA
|Union Grove
|54.3%
|21-20
|1
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|26.83
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|91.4%
|28-7
|21
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|26.72
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|96.7%
|39-7
|32
|Turner County
|A Division II
|25.02
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|99.1%
|41-0
|41
|East Laurens
|A Division I
|23.93
|AA
|Redan
|53.0%
|17-16
|1
|McNair
|AA
|23.00
|AAA
|Harlem
|97.6%
|35-0
|35
|Richmond Academy
|AAA
|22.66
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|71.1%
|26-17
|9
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA A
|22.30
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|99.8%
|45-0
|45
|Shaw
|AAAA
|21.74
|AAAAAA
|Marist
|99.9%
|48-0
|48
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|21.58
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|99.7%
|38-0
|38
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|21.56
|AA
|Cook
|98.7%
|41-0
|41
|Berrien
|AA
|21.18
|AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|99.6%
|41-0
|41
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|20.79
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|95.5%
|34-0
|34
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|20.35
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|97.3%
|42-14
|28
|Jefferson County
|A Division I
|19.66
|AAA
|White County
|98.8%
|42-0
|42
|West Hall
|AAA
|19.40
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|99.9%
|49-0
|49
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|18.99
|AA
|Therrell
|92.8%
|28-0
|28
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|18.79
|A Division II
|Schley County
|99.4%
|41-0
|41
|Taylor County
|A Division II
|17.35
|A Division I
|Social Circle
|79.0%
|24-13
|11
|Mount Paran Christian
|AA
|16.74
|A Division I
|Trion
|98.8%
|40-0
|40
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|16.20
|A Division I
|Dade County
|89.8%
|34-14
|20
|Coosa
|A Division I
|15.54
|A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|53.4%
|21-20
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS AA
|15.52
|AA
|Rockmart
|99.5%
|41-0
|41
|Murray County
|AA
|15.22
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookwood School
|65.7%
|30-26
|4
|Southland Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|15.07
|AA
|Vidalia
|91.3%
|28-3
|25
|Brantley County
|AA
|12.82
|AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|90.4%
|28-6
|22
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|12.76
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|100.0%
|44-0
|44
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|12.63
|AA
|Appling County
|99.9%
|42-0
|42
|Windsor Forest
|AA
|11.26
|AAAA
|North Hall
|99.7%
|44-0
|44
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|11.21
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|95.2%
|33-0
|33
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|11.01
|AAA
|Salem
|76.1%
|28-17
|11
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|9.11
|A Division II
|Manchester
|99.5%
|40-0
|40
|Greenville
|A Division II
|9.09
|AAA
|Thomasville
|99.6%
|44-0
|44
|Columbus
|AAA
|6.67
|AAAA
|Burke County
|99.9%
|45-0
|45
|Islands
|AAAA
|6.05
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Deerfield-Windsor
|56.7%
|28-26
|2
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|5.07
|GIAA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|79.8%
|19-0
|19
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA AA
|4.83
|A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|96.5%
|35-6
|29
|Montgomery County
|A Division II
|4.55
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Westfield School
|73.1%
|25-15
|10
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|3.78
|A Division II
|Marion County
|89.2%
|34-14
|20
|Chattahoochee County
|A Division II
|2.58
|GAPPS AA
|Calvary Christian
|61.8%
|21-17
|4
|King's Academy
|GAPPS AA
|2.11
|AAAA
|McDonough
|98.7%
|39-0
|39
|Stone Mountain
|AAAA
|2.08
|AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|88.3%
|31-14
|17
|Towns County
|A Division II
|0.50
|A Division II
|Charlton County
|97.9%
|37-0
|37
|Atkinson County
|A Division II
|0.46
|AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|98.5%
|41-0
|41
|Northview
|AAAAA
|-2.28
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Tattnall Square
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-3.58
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|George Walton Academy
|98.1%
|35-0
|35
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-3.79
|A Division II
|Hancock Central
|93.7%
|29-0
|29
|Georgia Military Prep
|A Division II
|-5.07
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|99.1%
|41-0
|41
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA A
|-5.23
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|82.6%
|28-14
|14
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|-6.16
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookstone
|99.2%
|42-0
|42
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|-10.97
|GIAA AA
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|98.4%
|41-0
|41
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA AA
|-14.41
|A Division I
|Metter
|99.8%
|41-0
|41
|Savannah
|A Division I
|-18.42
|GIAA AA
|Gatewood School
|99.5%
|38-0
|38
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA A
|-20.06
|A Division II
|Macon County
|100.0%
|48-0
|48
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Division II
|-29.70
|A Division I
|Commerce
|100.0%
|55-0
|55
|Athens Christian
|A Division I
|-36.47
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|100.0%
|50-0
|50
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-39.75
|GIAA A
|Flint River Academy
|100.0%
|49-0
|49
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-54.49
|GAPPS AA
|Pinecrest Academy
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS AA
