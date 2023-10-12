Maxwell Week 9 projections

BreakingNews
High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago
These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Oct 12

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
59.13AAAAHapeville Charter60.0%20-164Westminster (Atlanta)AAAA
53.31AAAAStephenson73.9%28-208Miller GroveAAAA
40.64AAAAWestside (Macon)54.8%23-212GriffinAAAA
25.12AAAAAALanier99.4%42-042ApalacheeAAAAAA
0.04AACallaway99.9%48-048TowersAA
-14.62AAAADruid Hills99.3%35-035ClarkstonAAAA

Oct 13

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
96.63AAAAAAAMill Creek65.4%23-176BufordAAAAAAA
75.69AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett67.9%30-237Peachtree RidgeAAAAAAA
74.78AAAAAAAParkview83.7%28-1414ArcherAAAAAAA
70.77AAAAACartersville71.4%27-207HiramAAAAA
70.45AAAAAAAMcEachern66.1%20-146MariettaAAAAAAA
69.86AAAAAAALambert78.8%28-1810West ForsythAAAAAAA
69.29AAAAAAANorth Cobb86.5%34-1816WheelerAAAAAAA
68.98AAAAAAAColquitt County97.2%38-632Camden CountyAAAAAAA
68.92AAAAAAAGrayson90.3%33-1419South GwinnettAAAAAAA
68.25AAAAAAANorth Paulding57.3%21-201HarrisonAAAAAAA
65.93AAAAAAAValdosta67.9%27-207Richmond HillAAAAAAA
64.74AAAAAJefferson83.3%31-1813Flowery BranchAAAAA
63.87AAAAAAAMountain View64.0%21-156Collins HillAAAAAAA
63.81AAAAAACreekview72.6%23-149SequoyahAAAAAA
62.98AAAAAAANewton98.2%38-038BrookwoodAAAAAAA
62.41AAToombs County83.7%35-2114Pierce CountyAA
60.84AAAAPerry88.7%30-1317BaldwinAAAA
60.51A Division IRabun County71.6%28-217Elbert CountyA Division I
60.51AAAthens Academy70.6%28-208Fellowship ChristianAA
60.32AAAAADalton53.7%22-211CassAAAAA
58.83AAAAAKell75.8%28-1711CambridgeAAAAA
57.62AAASandy Creek72.1%27-198Carver (Atlanta)AAA
55.68AAACarver (Columbus)57.2%20-173Crisp CountyAAA
55.29AAAAAMays67.9%21-147Villa RicaAAAAA
54.75AAAAAAGainesville98.1%36-036Habersham CentralAAAAAA
54.30AAAMary Persons94.6%32-032Peach CountyAAA
54.28AAAAWayne County59.3%27-243New HampsteadAAAA
54.06AAAAAJones County85.2%31-1417DutchtownAAAAA
53.98AAAAAAAOsborne71.5%22-148CherokeeAAAAAAA
52.67AAUnion County61.3%27-216Providence ChristianAA
52.63AAAAAAADenmark61.1%20-146South ForsythAAAAAAA
52.48AAAAAAACarrollton99.2%42-042PebblebrookAAAAAAA
50.55AAAAAAEffingham County57.7%20-164EvansAAAAAA
50.42AAACedar Grove96.6%42-1626DouglassAAA
48.68AAAMorgan County85.1%31-1516HephzibahAAA
47.31AAAANorth Oconee99.0%35-035East ForsythAAAA
46.90AAAAANorthgate91.7%31-724Northside (Columbus)AAAAA
46.53AAFitzgerald83.6%27-1215Jeff DavisAA
46.08AAAWesleyan71.6%20-128Dawson CountyAAA
45.59AAAAAASt. Pius X75.6%21-1011DunwoodyAAAAAA
45.37AAAAAAAMilton98.5%36-036Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
44.51AAAMonroe73.9%24-1410DoughertyAAA
44.40AAAAAARoswell98.6%42-636PopeAAAAAA
44.40AAAAACreekside95.1%35-827Maynard JacksonAAAAA
43.86AAAAAAADacula72.2%22-148Central GwinnettAAAAAAA
43.53AAAAACoffee99.1%34-034StatesboroAAAAA
42.88AAColumbia71.4%24-168Eagle's Landing ChristianAA
42.58AAAABenedictine98.6%40-040Southeast BullochAAAA
42.19AAAAAAAEast Coweta98.2%38-038CampbellAAAAAAA
41.53AAAAABanneker55.4%21-210Lithia SpringsAAAAA
41.05AAAAAOla92.7%35-1322Eagle's LandingAAAAA
40.95A Division IBrooks County67.2%23-176Early CountyA Division II
40.47A Division ILamar County70.0%24-177TempleA Division I
40.24AAAAAAGlynn Academy81.3%29-1613GrovetownAAAAAA
39.90AANorth Murray58.1%28-262Fannin CountyAA
39.44AAAAAALakeside (Evans)61.0%22-202South EffinghamAAAAAA
38.67A Division IIrwin County64.0%26-215PelhamA Division I
38.66AAAAACalhoun98.6%40-040Woodland (Cartersville)AAAAA
38.58A Division IDublin78.1%28-1711Dooly CountyA Division II
38.51AAAAAMcIntosh79.2%29-1811DrewAAAAA
38.49AAAAHoly Innocents95.9%31-031Southwest DeKalbAAAA
37.94AAAAAAAWalton99.9%49-049Kennesaw MountainAAAAAAA
37.37A Division IDarlington63.4%21-165PepperellA Division I
37.31AASumter County81.7%23-815Dodge CountyAA
36.57AAAUpson-Lee86.6%28-919JacksonAAA
36.55AAAAAWare County98.9%42-042Bradwell InstituteAAAAA
35.92A Division IIEmanuel County Institute66.6%20-137PortalA Division II
34.79AAAASpalding99.4%46-046West LaurensAAAA
34.57AAAAAAEtowah95.0%34-628WoodstockAAAAAA
34.09AAAAAClarke Central93.1%35-1322Heritage (Conyers)AAAAA
33.79AAAAAJenkins86.1%22-220GreenbrierAAAAA
33.40AAAAAChapel Hill77.1%22-139Tri-CitiesAAAAA
32.88AAAACherokee Bluff86.8%26-719Walnut GroveAAAA
32.61AAAAMadison County98.0%40-634Cedar ShoalsAAAA
32.11AAAAAAADuluth92.0%36-1521SeckingerAAAA
32.07GIAA AAAA-AAAValwood School67.2%27-216Terrell AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
30.63A Division IIBowdon96.0%36-729Christian HeritageA Division II
30.41AAAAAAAlpharetta96.6%36-630LassiterAAAAAA
30.38AAModel88.6%27-720Haralson CountyAA
28.90A Division IBryan County93.9%30-030Screven CountyA Division I
28.25AAAGilmer84.9%34-1915PickensAAA
28.18AANorth Cobb Christian93.1%30-624South AtlantaAA
27.19AAAAWestover83.9%28-1315HardawayAAAA
27.19AAAAAUnion Grove54.3%21-201Locust GroveAAAAA
26.83GIAA AAAA-AAAJohn Milledge Academy91.4%28-721Stratford AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
26.72A Division IIClinch County96.7%39-732Turner CountyA Division II
25.02A Division ISwainsboro99.1%41-041East LaurensA Division I
23.93AARedan53.0%17-161McNairAA
23.00AAAHarlem97.6%35-035Richmond AcademyAAA
22.66GIAA AAEdmund Burke Academy71.1%26-179Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA A
22.30AAAABainbridge99.8%45-045ShawAAAA
21.74AAAAAAMarist99.9%48-048South CobbAAAAAA
21.58AAAAAABlessed Trinity99.7%38-038Johns CreekAAAAAA
21.56AACook98.7%41-041BerrienAA
21.18AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian99.6%41-041North SpringsAAAAA
20.79GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Anne-Pacelli95.5%34-034Strong Rock ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
20.35A Division IBleckley County97.3%42-1428Jefferson CountyA Division I
19.66AAAWhite County98.8%42-042West HallAAA
19.40AAAAAAANorcross99.9%49-049BerkmarAAAAAAA
18.99AATherrell92.8%28-028KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA
18.79A Division IISchley County99.4%41-041Taylor CountyA Division II
17.35A Division ISocial Circle79.0%24-1311Mount Paran ChristianAA
16.74A Division ITrion98.8%40-040ChattoogaA Division I
16.20A Division IDade County89.8%34-1420CoosaA Division I
15.54A Division IILake Oconee Academy53.4%21-201Cherokee ChristianGAPPS AA
15.52AARockmart99.5%41-041Murray CountyAA
15.22GIAA AAAA-AAABrookwood School65.7%30-264Southland AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
15.07AAVidalia91.3%28-325Brantley CountyAA
12.82AAAAAAAMeadowcreek90.4%28-622DiscoveryAAAAAAA
12.76AAAAAAWoodward Academy100.0%44-044Rockdale CountyAAAAAA
12.63AAAppling County99.9%42-042Windsor ForestAA
11.26AAAANorth Hall99.7%44-044ChestateeAAAA
11.21A Division IIJohnson County95.2%33-033Glascock CountyA Division II
11.01AAASalem76.1%28-1711Cross CreekAAA
9.11A Division IIManchester99.5%40-040GreenvilleA Division II
9.09AAAThomasville99.6%44-044ColumbusAAA
6.67AAAABurke County99.9%45-045IslandsAAAA
6.05GIAA AAAA-AAADeerfield-Windsor56.7%28-262Tiftarea AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
5.07GIAA AABriarwood Academy79.8%19-019Piedmont AcademyGIAA AA
4.83A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy96.5%35-629Montgomery CountyA Division II
4.55GIAA AAAA-AAAWestfield School73.1%25-1510Heritage (Newnan)GIAA AAAA-AAA
3.78A Division IIMarion County89.2%34-1420Chattahoochee CountyA Division II
2.58GAPPS AACalvary Christian61.8%21-174King's AcademyGAPPS AA
2.11AAAAMcDonough98.7%39-039Stone MountainAAAA
2.08AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)88.3%31-1417Towns CountyA Division II
0.50A Division IICharlton County97.9%37-037Atkinson CountyA Division II
0.46AAAAAChattahoochee98.5%41-041NorthviewAAAAA
-2.28GIAA AAAA-AAATattnall Square99.4%42-042Mount de SalesGIAA AAAA-AAA
-3.58GIAA AAAA-AAAGeorge Walton Academy98.1%35-035Loganville ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
-3.79A Division IIHancock Central93.7%29-029Georgia Military PrepA Division II
-5.07GIAA AAAA-AAABulloch Academy99.1%41-041Thomas JeffersonGIAA A
-5.23GIAA AACentral Fellowship Christian82.6%28-1414Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA AA
-6.16GIAA AAAA-AAABrookstone99.2%42-042Crawford CountyA Division I
-10.97GIAA AASouthwest Georgia Academy98.4%41-041Augusta PrepGIAA AA
-14.41A Division IMetter99.8%41-041SavannahA Division I
-18.42GIAA AAGatewood School99.5%38-038Fullington AcademyGIAA A
-20.06A Division IIMacon County100.0%48-048Central (Talbotton)A Division II
-29.70A Division ICommerce100.0%55-055Athens ChristianA Division I
-36.47GIAA AAAA-AAABethlehem Christian Academy100.0%50-050Riverside Military AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
-39.75GIAA AFlint River Academy100.0%49-049Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS AA
-54.49GAPPS AAPinecrest Academy99.7%42-042Creekside ChristianGAPPS AA

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
