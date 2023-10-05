Maxwell Week 8 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Oct 05

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 61.34 AAAAAA Lanier 77.4% 28-19 9 North Forsyth AAAAAA 53.62 A Division I Brooks County 55.2% 21-20 1 Cook AA 41.57 AAAAA Clarke Central 92.9% 34-12 22 Loganville AAAAA 38.17 AAAA Bainbridge 99.4% 42-0 42 Westover AAAA 33.30 AAA Savannah Country Day 85.2% 23-6 17 Liberty County AAA 30.85 AA Vidalia 71.6% 20-10 10 Tattnall County AA 30.37 AAA Ringgold 73.2% 24-14 10 Coahulla Creek AAA 26.64 AA Spencer 69.8% 24-16 8 Southwest AA 22.78 GIAA A Robert Toombs Academy 65.4% 21-14 7 Frederica Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 17.77 AAAA Druid Hills 79.6% 28-15 13 Midtown AAAAA 13.83 AAAA Hampton 96.2% 32-0 32 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) AAAA 12.20 AAAA Troup 99.9% 47-0 47 Riverdale AAAA 8.12 AAAA Northwest Whitfield 98.8% 38-0 38 Southeast Whitfield AAAA 1.33 AA Columbia 99.7% 47-0 47 Landmark Christian AA 0.05 AA McNair 96.1% 30-0 30 Towers AA -10.47 AA Rutland 96.1% 40-13 27 Jordan AA -11.23 AAAA Stone Mountain 89.0% 27-7 20 Clarkston AAAA -47.36 GAPPS AA Pinecrest Academy 99.7% 35-0 35 Cross Keys AAAAA

Oct 06

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 89.72 AAAAAAA Walton 71.4% 35-28 7 North Cobb AAAAAAA 77.92 AAAAAAA Carrollton 79.2% 28-16 12 East Coweta AAAAAAA 74.95 AAAA Benedictine 67.7% 26-20 6 Burke County AAAA 71.90 AAAAA Hiram 65.5% 34-28 6 Calhoun AAAAA 68.90 AAAAAA Rome 70.3% 21-14 7 Sequoyah AAAAAA 67.89 AAAAAAA McEachern 61.9% 14-7 7 Harrison AAAAAAA 66.80 AAAAAAA Camden County 54.7% 20-17 3 Richmond Hill AAAAAAA 63.32 AAAAAA Hughes 97.2% 41-10 31 East Paulding AAAAAA 60.67 AAAAAA Houston County 92.4% 35-14 21 Northside (Warner Robins) AAAAAA 60.31 AA Appling County 85.0% 24-7 17 Toombs County AA 60.17 AAAAA Ola 82.6% 31-18 13 Jones County AAAAA 59.67 AAAA North Hall 54.5% 28-27 1 Madison County AAAA 59.25 AAAAAAA Valdosta 84.6% 35-21 14 Lowndes AAAAAAA 59.21 AAAAAAA Wheeler 76.1% 27-16 11 Cherokee AAAAAAA 57.86 AAAAA Cartersville 93.2% 28-0 28 Cass AAAAA 57.06 AAAAAAA West Forsyth 86.5% 27-7 20 Denmark AAAAAAA 56.71 AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 76.4% 27-14 13 Stephenson AAAA 56.49 AA Fellowship Christian 64.0% 24-20 4 East Jackson AA 56.44 AAAA Holy Innocents 69.5% 26-19 7 Miller Grove AAAA 56.36 AAAAAA Creekview 88.5% 31-14 17 River Ridge AAAAAA 56.30 AA Athens Academy 59.3% 25-21 4 Providence Christian AA 56.26 AAAAAAA Marietta 83.3% 23-7 16 Hillgrove AAAAAAA 55.26 AAAAA Northgate 76.5% 28-20 8 McIntosh AAAAA 54.80 AAAAAA Lee County 97.9% 41-7 34 Veterans AAAAAA 54.78 AAA Hebron Christian 59.9% 20-14 6 Monroe Area AAA 53.61 AAAAA Ware County 93.9% 31-6 25 Jenkins AAAAA 53.17 AAA Thomasville 82.7% 31-18 13 Carver (Columbus) AAA 52.25 AAAAAAA Milton 98.1% 35-0 35 South Forsyth AAAAAAA 52.11 AAA White County 76.0% 28-20 8 Wesleyan AAA 51.80 AAAAAAA Westlake 99.3% 42-0 42 Pebblebrook AAAAAAA 51.39 AAAA Stockbridge 92.1% 34-14 20 Lovett AAAA 50.96 AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 84.0% 27-12 15 Carver (Atlanta) AAA 50.11 AAA Hephzibah 50.3% 22-22 0 Harlem AAA 49.35 AAAA New Hampstead 74.1% 28-19 9 Southeast Bulloch AAAA 49.18 AAAAA Arabia Mountain 58.7% 21-18 3 Decatur AAAAA 49.15 AAAA Spalding 97.5% 38-6 32 Howard AAAA 49.00 AAAAA Cambridge 75.6% 28-19 9 Centennial AAAAA 48.94 AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 92.3% 33-10 23 Whitewater AAAA 48.80 AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 93.7% 33-7 26 Pope AAAAAA 47.41 A Division I Dublin 66.9% 26-20 6 Bleckley County A Division I 47.33 AAAAA Mays 84.8% 28-14 14 Maynard Jackson AAAAA 46.95 AAAA East Forsyth 61.3% 21-17 4 Cherokee Bluff AAAA 46.93 AAAAAAA Osborne 75.7% 24-14 10 Kennesaw Mountain AAAAAAA 46.65 AAAAA Harris County 85.6% 28-13 15 Northside (Columbus) AAAAA 45.66 AAAAAAA Lambert 98.5% 41-0 41 Forsyth Central AAAAAAA 45.10 A Division I Bryan County 59.3% 19-14 5 Metter A Division I 44.95 AAA Oconee County 86.9% 28-12 16 Hart County AAA 44.39 AAAAAA Glynn Academy 76.4% 27-14 13 South Effingham AAAAAA 43.99 AAAAAA New Manchester 97.9% 28-0 28 South Paulding AAAAAA 43.94 AAAAA Flowery Branch 94.6% 34-7 27 Winder-Barrow AAAAA 43.66 AAAAAA Jackson County 69.2% 28-21 7 Shiloh AAAAAA 43.65 AAAAAA Thomas County Central 99.9% 50-0 50 Tift County AAAAAA 43.33 AAAAAA Brunswick 87.9% 27-7 20 Lakeside (Evans) AAAAAA 42.98 AAAA Pace Academy 82.6% 28-14 14 McDonough AAAA 42.61 AAAAAA Alexander 75.1% 24-14 10 Newnan AAAAAA 42.44 AAAAAA Lovejoy 81.3% 21-7 14 Alcovy AAAAAA 41.60 A Division II Clinch County 77.3% 27-14 13 Lanier County A Division II 41.52 AAAA Central (Carrollton) 97.7% 39-6 33 Sonoraville AAAA 41.37 AA Fannin County 60.8% 22-20 2 Model AA 41.16 A Division II Telfair County 80.2% 28-14 14 Wilcox County A Division II 41.10 AAA Lumpkin County 93.8% 35-13 22 Gilmer AAA 40.82 AAAAAA North Atlanta 99.6% 47-0 47 Riverwood AAAAAA 40.65 AA Union County 88.7% 33-14 19 Banks County AA 40.15 AA Jeff Davis 50.9% 14-14 0 Dodge County AA 39.59 AAAAAA Douglas County 98.6% 42-6 36 Paulding County AAAAAA 39.52 AAAAA Coffee 99.7% 42-0 42 Bradwell Institute AAAAA 39.51 A Division I Elbert County 89.1% 30-13 17 Whitefield Academy A Division I 39.47 AAAAA Dalton 91.9% 32-10 22 Woodland (Cartersville) AAAAA 39.42 AAAA Perry 98.4% 41-0 41 Griffin AAAA 39.00 AAAAAA Allatoona 74.2% 28-18 10 Woodstock AAAAAA 38.39 AAAAAA Effingham County 91.0% 32-12 20 Grovetown AAAAAA 38.36 AA Washington County 73.1% 28-20 8 Westside (Augusta) AA 37.76 GIAA AAAA-AAA St. Anne-Pacelli 78.0% 28-16 12 Brookstone GIAA AAAA-AAA 37.70 A Division I Bacon County 55.4% 20-18 2 Johnson County A Division II 37.67 AA Fitzgerald 95.3% 38-13 25 Worth County AA 37.58 AAAA West Laurens 58.6% 28-26 2 Westside (Macon) AAAA 37.15 AAAA Hapeville Charter 94.5% 30-0 30 Southwest DeKalb AAAA 36.79 A Division II Lincoln County 77.7% 28-20 8 Washington-Wilkes A Division II 34.51 AAA Mary Persons 99.4% 40-0 40 Jackson AAA 34.45 A Division II Jenkins County 85.8% 28-13 15 McIntosh County Academy A Division II 34.34 A Division I Rabun County 98.1% 38-0 38 St. Francis A Division I 33.22 AAA Dawson County 77.7% 24-14 10 Pickens AAA 33.15 AAAAA Eastside 98.0% 39-0 39 Heritage (Conyers) AAAAA 33.13 AA Rockmart 95.2% 28-0 28 Haralson County AA 32.70 AAAA LaGrange 95.9% 40-14 26 North Clayton AAAA 32.50 GIAA AAAA-AAA Tattnall Square 52.0% 21-21 0 Stratford Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 32.41 AAAA North Oconee 99.8% 42-0 42 Cedar Shoals AAAA 31.79 AAAAAA Roswell 99.7% 45-0 45 Lassiter AAAAAA 31.65 AAAAA Tucker 91.0% 36-18 18 Chamblee AAAAA 31.15 AAAA Luella 92.5% 28-6 22 Woodland (Stockbridge) AAAA 31.08 AAAAA Statesboro 89.6% 27-6 21 Greenbrier AAAAA 30.92 AAAAA Lithia Springs 89.0% 29-12 17 Tri-Cities AAAAA 30.79 AAAAA Eagle's Landing 76.6% 28-20 8 Locust Grove AAAAA 30.20 AAAA Cedartown 97.8% 36-0 36 Heritage (Ringgold) AAAA 29.87 AAA Bremen 87.1% 26-7 19 LaFayette AAA 29.10 A Division II Wheeler County 56.2% 21-20 1 Hawkinsville A Division II 28.11 A Division I Pepperell 61.5% 22-20 2 Armuchee A Division I 27.80 AAAAA Warner Robins 98.9% 40-0 40 Union Grove AAAAA 27.78 A Division I Commerce 97.8% 34-0 34 Social Circle A Division I 26.94 A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 69.6% 22-14 8 Christian Heritage A Division II 26.68 AA Sumter County 91.3% 31-10 21 Berrien AA 26.44 AAAAA Drew 71.2% 20-10 10 Lakeside (Atlanta) AAAAAA 26.41 A Division I Jasper County 83.3% 28-14 14 East Laurens A Division I 25.91 AAAAAA Sprayberry 95.3% 31-0 31 Johns Creek AAAAAA 25.92 A Division II Dooly County 88.6% 31-14 17 Treutlen A Division II 25.72 AAAA Walnut Grove 61.1% 16-13 3 East Hall AAAA 25.59 A Division II Turner County 75.9% 28-20 8 Charlton County A Division II 24.10 AA Eagle's Landing Christian 94.8% 35-7 28 Redan AA 24.06 AAAAA Chattahoochee 90.2% 31-13 18 North Springs AAAAA 23.46 AAAA Starr's Mill 99.2% 35-0 35 Fayette County AAAA 23.04 A Division I Swainsboro 99.3% 42-0 42 Jefferson County A Division I 22.89 A Division I Mount Vernon 95.4% 37-12 25 Mount Zion (Carroll) A Division II 22.61 AAAA Cairo 99.9% 41-0 41 Hardaway AAAA 22.01 A Division II Early County 93.4% 28-0 28 Randolph-Clay A Division II 21.98 AAAAA M.L. King 68.9% 28-21 7 Lithonia AAAAA 21.41 A Division II Terrell County 62.7% 21-14 7 Miller County A Division II 21.04 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bulloch Academy 62.4% 23-20 3 Briarwood Academy GIAA AA 20.99 AAAAAA Jonesboro 98.8% 37-0 37 Morrow AAAAAA 20.82 AA South Atlanta 75.4% 24-14 10 Mount Paran Christian AA 20.78 AAA Morgan County 99.3% 42-0 42 Salem AAA 20.11 AAA Gordon Lee 88.1% 33-14 19 Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe AAA 19.84 AA North Cobb Christian 96.8% 31-0 31 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate AA 18.19 AAA Stephens County 100.0% 49-0 49 Franklin County AAA 18.04 A Division II Greene County 99.4% 35-0 35 Warren County A Division II 17.74 GIAA AAAA-AAA Strong Rock Christian 63.7% 21-15 6 Westfield School GIAA AAAA-AAA 16.17 GIAA AA Edmund Burke Academy 81.8% 29-17 12 Brentwood School GIAA AA 15.50 A Division II Seminole County 80.0% 20-3 17 Mitchell County A Division II 14.44 AA Windsor Forest 53.0% 20-18 2 Brantley County AA 14.11 A Division I Darlington 96.2% 35-6 29 Chattooga A Division I 13.57 AAA Savannah Christian 99.8% 43-0 43 Johnson (Savannah) AAA 13.20 AAA Richmond Academy 75.8% 24-14 10 Cross Creek AAA 13.19 GIAA AAAA-AAA Brookwood School 63.7% 35-30 5 Deerfield-Windsor GIAA AAAA-AAA 12.68 AA Callaway 99.7% 42-0 42 Greenville A Division II 12.46 A Division I Trion 99.2% 41-0 41 Coosa A Division I 11.43 AA Thomson 99.9% 43-0 43 Butler AA 10.80 AAA Adairsville 99.2% 39-0 39 Ridgeland AAA 10.62 AAA Dougherty 98.2% 40-0 40 Columbus AAA 8.95 AAAA Wayne County 99.8% 42-0 42 Islands AAAA 8.54 AAAA Seckinger 95.5% 35-7 28 Heritage (Newnan) GIAA AAAA-AAA 7.54 GIAA AA Southwest Georgia Academy 90.2% 23-0 23 Piedmont Academy GIAA AA 7.45 A Division II Portal 95.3% 35-9 26 Montgomery County A Division II 6.04 AA Northeast 99.9% 47-0 47 Kendrick AA 4.03 AAA Long County 99.3% 41-0 41 Beach AAA 3.38 A Division II Wilkinson County 82.2% 27-14 13 Georgia Military Prep A Division II 3.29 GAPPS AA King's Academy 51.2% 23-22 1 Lanier Christian GAPPS AA 3.13 AAA Upson-Lee 99.7% 41-0 41 Pike County AAA 1.38 GIAA AAAA-AAA First Presbyterian 99.8% 45-0 45 Mount de Sales GIAA AAAA-AAA 1.14 AAAAA Kell 100.0% 49-0 49 Northview AAAAA 0.68 A Division II Aquinas 99.7% 44-0 44 Towns County A Division II -1.08 AA North Murray 99.3% 42-0 42 Gordon Central AA -1.39 AA ACE Charter 99.6% 45-0 45 Central (Macon) AA -1.80 A Division II Bowdon 99.9% 47-0 47 Forest Park AAAAAA -3.56 A Division I Heard County 97.1% 35-0 35 Crawford County A Division I -4.34 GIAA AAAA-AAA St. Andrew's School 94.0% 37-14 23 Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA AA -5.39 AA Putnam County 99.8% 44-0 44 Glenn Hills AA -6.40 GIAA AAAA-AAA Pinewood Christian 98.6% 40-0 40 Memorial Day GIAA A -7.32 AA Laney 99.9% 48-0 48 Josey AA -11.32 AAA Calvary Day 100.0% 56-0 56 Groves AAA -11.72 A Division II Lake Oconee Academy 97.9% 35-0 35 Augusta Prep GIAA AA -15.43 A Division I Claxton 96.7% 33-0 33 Savannah A Division I -20.31 GIAA A Fullington Academy 51.9% 24-23 1 Harvester Christian GIAA A -20.87 A Division I Oglethorpe County 99.8% 42-0 42 Athens Christian A Division I -26.72 A Division II Glascock County 99.1% 38-0 38 Twiggs County A Division II -28.01 GIAA AAAA-AAA George Walton Academy 99.9% 45-0 45 Riverside Military Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA -46.98 GAPPS AA Calvary Christian 99.9% 45-0 45 Creekside Christian GAPPS AA

Oct 07