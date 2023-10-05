Maxwell Week 8 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Oct 05
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|61.34
|AAAAAA
|Lanier
|77.4%
|28-19
|9
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAA
|53.62
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|55.2%
|21-20
|1
|Cook
|AA
|41.57
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|92.9%
|34-12
|22
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|38.17
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|Westover
|AAAA
|33.30
|AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|85.2%
|23-6
|17
|Liberty County
|AAA
|30.85
|AA
|Vidalia
|71.6%
|20-10
|10
|Tattnall County
|AA
|30.37
|AAA
|Ringgold
|73.2%
|24-14
|10
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|26.64
|AA
|Spencer
|69.8%
|24-16
|8
|Southwest
|AA
|22.78
|GIAA A
|Robert Toombs Academy
|65.4%
|21-14
|7
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|17.77
|AAAA
|Druid Hills
|79.6%
|28-15
|13
|Midtown
|AAAAA
|13.83
|AAAA
|Hampton
|96.2%
|32-0
|32
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|12.20
|AAAA
|Troup
|99.9%
|47-0
|47
|Riverdale
|AAAA
|8.12
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|98.8%
|38-0
|38
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|1.33
|AA
|Columbia
|99.7%
|47-0
|47
|Landmark Christian
|AA
|0.05
|AA
|McNair
|96.1%
|30-0
|30
|Towers
|AA
|-10.47
|AA
|Rutland
|96.1%
|40-13
|27
|Jordan
|AA
|-11.23
|AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|89.0%
|27-7
|20
|Clarkston
|AAAA
|-47.36
|GAPPS AA
|Pinecrest Academy
|99.7%
|35-0
|35
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
Oct 06
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|89.72
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|71.4%
|35-28
|7
|North Cobb
|AAAAAAA
|77.92
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|79.2%
|28-16
|12
|East Coweta
|AAAAAAA
|74.95
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|67.7%
|26-20
|6
|Burke County
|AAAA
|71.90
|AAAAA
|Hiram
|65.5%
|34-28
|6
|Calhoun
|AAAAA
|68.90
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|70.3%
|21-14
|7
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|67.89
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|61.9%
|14-7
|7
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|66.80
|AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|54.7%
|20-17
|3
|Richmond Hill
|AAAAAAA
|63.32
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|97.2%
|41-10
|31
|East Paulding
|AAAAAA
|60.67
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|92.4%
|35-14
|21
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|60.31
|AA
|Appling County
|85.0%
|24-7
|17
|Toombs County
|AA
|60.17
|AAAAA
|Ola
|82.6%
|31-18
|13
|Jones County
|AAAAA
|59.67
|AAAA
|North Hall
|54.5%
|28-27
|1
|Madison County
|AAAA
|59.25
|AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|84.6%
|35-21
|14
|Lowndes
|AAAAAAA
|59.21
|AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|76.1%
|27-16
|11
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|57.86
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|93.2%
|28-0
|28
|Cass
|AAAAA
|57.06
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|86.5%
|27-7
|20
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|56.71
|AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|76.4%
|27-14
|13
|Stephenson
|AAAA
|56.49
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|64.0%
|24-20
|4
|East Jackson
|AA
|56.44
|AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|69.5%
|26-19
|7
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|56.36
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|88.5%
|31-14
|17
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|56.30
|AA
|Athens Academy
|59.3%
|25-21
|4
|Providence Christian
|AA
|56.26
|AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|83.3%
|23-7
|16
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|55.26
|AAAAA
|Northgate
|76.5%
|28-20
|8
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|54.80
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|97.9%
|41-7
|34
|Veterans
|AAAAAA
|54.78
|AAA
|Hebron Christian
|59.9%
|20-14
|6
|Monroe Area
|AAA
|53.61
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|93.9%
|31-6
|25
|Jenkins
|AAAAA
|53.17
|AAA
|Thomasville
|82.7%
|31-18
|13
|Carver (Columbus)
|AAA
|52.25
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|98.1%
|35-0
|35
|South Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|52.11
|AAA
|White County
|76.0%
|28-20
|8
|Wesleyan
|AAA
|51.80
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|99.3%
|42-0
|42
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|51.39
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|92.1%
|34-14
|20
|Lovett
|AAAA
|50.96
|AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|84.0%
|27-12
|15
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAA
|50.11
|AAA
|Hephzibah
|50.3%
|22-22
|0
|Harlem
|AAA
|49.35
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|74.1%
|28-19
|9
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAAA
|49.18
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|58.7%
|21-18
|3
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|49.15
|AAAA
|Spalding
|97.5%
|38-6
|32
|Howard
|AAAA
|49.00
|AAAAA
|Cambridge
|75.6%
|28-19
|9
|Centennial
|AAAAA
|48.94
|AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|92.3%
|33-10
|23
|Whitewater
|AAAA
|48.80
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|93.7%
|33-7
|26
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|47.41
|A Division I
|Dublin
|66.9%
|26-20
|6
|Bleckley County
|A Division I
|47.33
|AAAAA
|Mays
|84.8%
|28-14
|14
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|46.95
|AAAA
|East Forsyth
|61.3%
|21-17
|4
|Cherokee Bluff
|AAAA
|46.93
|AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|75.7%
|24-14
|10
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAAA
|46.65
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|85.6%
|28-13
|15
|Northside (Columbus)
|AAAAA
|45.66
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|98.5%
|41-0
|41
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|45.10
|A Division I
|Bryan County
|59.3%
|19-14
|5
|Metter
|A Division I
|44.95
|AAA
|Oconee County
|86.9%
|28-12
|16
|Hart County
|AAA
|44.39
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|76.4%
|27-14
|13
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|43.99
|AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|97.9%
|28-0
|28
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|43.94
|AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|94.6%
|34-7
|27
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAA
|43.66
|AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|69.2%
|28-21
|7
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|43.65
|AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|99.9%
|50-0
|50
|Tift County
|AAAAAA
|43.33
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|87.9%
|27-7
|20
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|42.98
|AAAA
|Pace Academy
|82.6%
|28-14
|14
|McDonough
|AAAA
|42.61
|AAAAAA
|Alexander
|75.1%
|24-14
|10
|Newnan
|AAAAAA
|42.44
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|81.3%
|21-7
|14
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|41.60
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|77.3%
|27-14
|13
|Lanier County
|A Division II
|41.52
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|97.7%
|39-6
|33
|Sonoraville
|AAAA
|41.37
|AA
|Fannin County
|60.8%
|22-20
|2
|Model
|AA
|41.16
|A Division II
|Telfair County
|80.2%
|28-14
|14
|Wilcox County
|A Division II
|41.10
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|93.8%
|35-13
|22
|Gilmer
|AAA
|40.82
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|99.6%
|47-0
|47
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|40.65
|AA
|Union County
|88.7%
|33-14
|19
|Banks County
|AA
|40.15
|AA
|Jeff Davis
|50.9%
|14-14
|0
|Dodge County
|AA
|39.59
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|98.6%
|42-6
|36
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|39.52
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|39.51
|A Division I
|Elbert County
|89.1%
|30-13
|17
|Whitefield Academy
|A Division I
|39.47
|AAAAA
|Dalton
|91.9%
|32-10
|22
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|39.42
|AAAA
|Perry
|98.4%
|41-0
|41
|Griffin
|AAAA
|39.00
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|74.2%
|28-18
|10
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|38.39
|AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|91.0%
|32-12
|20
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|38.36
|AA
|Washington County
|73.1%
|28-20
|8
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|37.76
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|78.0%
|28-16
|12
|Brookstone
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|37.70
|A Division I
|Bacon County
|55.4%
|20-18
|2
|Johnson County
|A Division II
|37.67
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|95.3%
|38-13
|25
|Worth County
|AA
|37.58
|AAAA
|West Laurens
|58.6%
|28-26
|2
|Westside (Macon)
|AAAA
|37.15
|AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|94.5%
|30-0
|30
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAA
|36.79
|A Division II
|Lincoln County
|77.7%
|28-20
|8
|Washington-Wilkes
|A Division II
|34.51
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|99.4%
|40-0
|40
|Jackson
|AAA
|34.45
|A Division II
|Jenkins County
|85.8%
|28-13
|15
|McIntosh County Academy
|A Division II
|34.34
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|98.1%
|38-0
|38
|St. Francis
|A Division I
|33.22
|AAA
|Dawson County
|77.7%
|24-14
|10
|Pickens
|AAA
|33.15
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|98.0%
|39-0
|39
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAA
|33.13
|AA
|Rockmart
|95.2%
|28-0
|28
|Haralson County
|AA
|32.70
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|95.9%
|40-14
|26
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|32.50
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Tattnall Square
|52.0%
|21-21
|0
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|32.41
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|99.8%
|42-0
|42
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|31.79
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|99.7%
|45-0
|45
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|31.65
|AAAAA
|Tucker
|91.0%
|36-18
|18
|Chamblee
|AAAAA
|31.15
|AAAA
|Luella
|92.5%
|28-6
|22
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAA
|31.08
|AAAAA
|Statesboro
|89.6%
|27-6
|21
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|30.92
|AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|89.0%
|29-12
|17
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|30.79
|AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|76.6%
|28-20
|8
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|30.20
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|97.8%
|36-0
|36
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|AAAA
|29.87
|AAA
|Bremen
|87.1%
|26-7
|19
|LaFayette
|AAA
|29.10
|A Division II
|Wheeler County
|56.2%
|21-20
|1
|Hawkinsville
|A Division II
|28.11
|A Division I
|Pepperell
|61.5%
|22-20
|2
|Armuchee
|A Division I
|27.80
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|98.9%
|40-0
|40
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|27.78
|A Division I
|Commerce
|97.8%
|34-0
|34
|Social Circle
|A Division I
|26.94
|A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|69.6%
|22-14
|8
|Christian Heritage
|A Division II
|26.68
|AA
|Sumter County
|91.3%
|31-10
|21
|Berrien
|AA
|26.44
|AAAAA
|Drew
|71.2%
|20-10
|10
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAA
|26.41
|A Division I
|Jasper County
|83.3%
|28-14
|14
|East Laurens
|A Division I
|25.91
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|95.3%
|31-0
|31
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|25.92
|A Division II
|Dooly County
|88.6%
|31-14
|17
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|25.72
|AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|61.1%
|16-13
|3
|East Hall
|AAAA
|25.59
|A Division II
|Turner County
|75.9%
|28-20
|8
|Charlton County
|A Division II
|24.10
|AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|94.8%
|35-7
|28
|Redan
|AA
|24.06
|AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|90.2%
|31-13
|18
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|23.46
|AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|99.2%
|35-0
|35
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|23.04
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|99.3%
|42-0
|42
|Jefferson County
|A Division I
|22.89
|A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|95.4%
|37-12
|25
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A Division II
|22.61
|AAAA
|Cairo
|99.9%
|41-0
|41
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|22.01
|A Division II
|Early County
|93.4%
|28-0
|28
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|21.98
|AAAAA
|M.L. King
|68.9%
|28-21
|7
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|21.41
|A Division II
|Terrell County
|62.7%
|21-14
|7
|Miller County
|A Division II
|21.04
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|62.4%
|23-20
|3
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA AA
|20.99
|AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|98.8%
|37-0
|37
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|20.82
|AA
|South Atlanta
|75.4%
|24-14
|10
|Mount Paran Christian
|AA
|20.78
|AAA
|Morgan County
|99.3%
|42-0
|42
|Salem
|AAA
|20.11
|AAA
|Gordon Lee
|88.1%
|33-14
|19
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|19.84
|AA
|North Cobb Christian
|96.8%
|31-0
|31
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|18.19
|AAA
|Stephens County
|100.0%
|49-0
|49
|Franklin County
|AAA
|18.04
|A Division II
|Greene County
|99.4%
|35-0
|35
|Warren County
|A Division II
|17.74
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Strong Rock Christian
|63.7%
|21-15
|6
|Westfield School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|16.17
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|81.8%
|29-17
|12
|Brentwood School
|GIAA AA
|15.50
|A Division II
|Seminole County
|80.0%
|20-3
|17
|Mitchell County
|A Division II
|14.44
|AA
|Windsor Forest
|53.0%
|20-18
|2
|Brantley County
|AA
|14.11
|A Division I
|Darlington
|96.2%
|35-6
|29
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|13.57
|AAA
|Savannah Christian
|99.8%
|43-0
|43
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|13.20
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|75.8%
|24-14
|10
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|13.19
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookwood School
|63.7%
|35-30
|5
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|12.68
|AA
|Callaway
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Greenville
|A Division II
|12.46
|A Division I
|Trion
|99.2%
|41-0
|41
|Coosa
|A Division I
|11.43
|AA
|Thomson
|99.9%
|43-0
|43
|Butler
|AA
|10.80
|AAA
|Adairsville
|99.2%
|39-0
|39
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|10.62
|AAA
|Dougherty
|98.2%
|40-0
|40
|Columbus
|AAA
|8.95
|AAAA
|Wayne County
|99.8%
|42-0
|42
|Islands
|AAAA
|8.54
|AAAA
|Seckinger
|95.5%
|35-7
|28
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|7.54
|GIAA AA
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|90.2%
|23-0
|23
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA AA
|7.45
|A Division II
|Portal
|95.3%
|35-9
|26
|Montgomery County
|A Division II
|6.04
|AA
|Northeast
|99.9%
|47-0
|47
|Kendrick
|AA
|4.03
|AAA
|Long County
|99.3%
|41-0
|41
|Beach
|AAA
|3.38
|A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|82.2%
|27-14
|13
|Georgia Military Prep
|A Division II
|3.29
|GAPPS AA
|King's Academy
|51.2%
|23-22
|1
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS AA
|3.13
|AAA
|Upson-Lee
|99.7%
|41-0
|41
|Pike County
|AAA
|1.38
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|First Presbyterian
|99.8%
|45-0
|45
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|1.14
|AAAAA
|Kell
|100.0%
|49-0
|49
|Northview
|AAAAA
|0.68
|A Division II
|Aquinas
|99.7%
|44-0
|44
|Towns County
|A Division II
|-1.08
|AA
|North Murray
|99.3%
|42-0
|42
|Gordon Central
|AA
|-1.39
|AA
|ACE Charter
|99.6%
|45-0
|45
|Central (Macon)
|AA
|-1.80
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|99.9%
|47-0
|47
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|-3.56
|A Division I
|Heard County
|97.1%
|35-0
|35
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|-4.34
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Andrew's School
|94.0%
|37-14
|23
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|-5.39
|AA
|Putnam County
|99.8%
|44-0
|44
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|-6.40
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|98.6%
|40-0
|40
|Memorial Day
|GIAA A
|-7.32
|AA
|Laney
|99.9%
|48-0
|48
|Josey
|AA
|-11.32
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|100.0%
|56-0
|56
|Groves
|AAA
|-11.72
|A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|97.9%
|35-0
|35
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA AA
|-15.43
|A Division I
|Claxton
|96.7%
|33-0
|33
|Savannah
|A Division I
|-20.31
|GIAA A
|Fullington Academy
|51.9%
|24-23
|1
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA A
|-20.87
|A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|99.8%
|42-0
|42
|Athens Christian
|A Division I
|-26.72
|A Division II
|Glascock County
|99.1%
|38-0
|38
|Twiggs County
|A Division II
|-28.01
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|George Walton Academy
|99.9%
|45-0
|45
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-46.98
|GAPPS AA
|Calvary Christian
|99.9%
|45-0
|45
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS AA
Oct 07
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|50.17
|AAA
|Crisp County
|76.0%
|21-12
|9
|Monroe
|AAA
