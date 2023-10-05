Maxwell Week 8 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Oct 05

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
61.34AAAAAALanier77.4%28-199North ForsythAAAAAA
53.62A Division IBrooks County55.2%21-201CookAA
41.57AAAAAClarke Central92.9%34-1222LoganvilleAAAAA
38.17AAAABainbridge99.4%42-042WestoverAAAA
33.30AAASavannah Country Day85.2%23-617Liberty CountyAAA
30.85AAVidalia71.6%20-1010Tattnall CountyAA
30.37AAARinggold73.2%24-1410Coahulla CreekAAA
26.64AASpencer69.8%24-168SouthwestAA
22.78GIAA ARobert Toombs Academy65.4%21-147Frederica AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
17.77AAAADruid Hills79.6%28-1513MidtownAAAAA
13.83AAAAHampton96.2%32-032Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
12.20AAAATroup99.9%47-047RiverdaleAAAA
8.12AAAANorthwest Whitfield98.8%38-038Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
1.33AAColumbia99.7%47-047Landmark ChristianAA
0.05AAMcNair96.1%30-030TowersAA
-10.47AARutland96.1%40-1327JordanAA
-11.23AAAAStone Mountain89.0%27-720ClarkstonAAAA
-47.36GAPPS AAPinecrest Academy99.7%35-035Cross KeysAAAAA

Oct 06

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
89.72AAAAAAAWalton71.4%35-287North CobbAAAAAAA
77.92AAAAAAACarrollton79.2%28-1612East CowetaAAAAAAA
74.95AAAABenedictine67.7%26-206Burke CountyAAAA
71.90AAAAAHiram65.5%34-286CalhounAAAAA
68.90AAAAAARome70.3%21-147SequoyahAAAAAA
67.89AAAAAAAMcEachern61.9%14-77HarrisonAAAAAAA
66.80AAAAAAACamden County54.7%20-173Richmond HillAAAAAAA
63.32AAAAAAHughes97.2%41-1031East PauldingAAAAAA
60.67AAAAAAHouston County92.4%35-1421Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
60.31AAAppling County85.0%24-717Toombs CountyAA
60.17AAAAAOla82.6%31-1813Jones CountyAAAAA
59.67AAAANorth Hall54.5%28-271Madison CountyAAAA
59.25AAAAAAAValdosta84.6%35-2114LowndesAAAAAAA
59.21AAAAAAAWheeler76.1%27-1611CherokeeAAAAAAA
57.86AAAAACartersville93.2%28-028CassAAAAA
57.06AAAAAAAWest Forsyth86.5%27-720DenmarkAAAAAAA
56.71AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)76.4%27-1413StephensonAAAA
56.49AAFellowship Christian64.0%24-204East JacksonAA
56.44AAAAHoly Innocents69.5%26-197Miller GroveAAAA
56.36AAAAAACreekview88.5%31-1417River RidgeAAAAAA
56.30AAAthens Academy59.3%25-214Providence ChristianAA
56.26AAAAAAAMarietta83.3%23-716HillgroveAAAAAAA
55.26AAAAANorthgate76.5%28-208McIntoshAAAAA
54.80AAAAAALee County97.9%41-734VeteransAAAAAA
54.78AAAHebron Christian59.9%20-146Monroe AreaAAA
53.61AAAAAWare County93.9%31-625JenkinsAAAAA
53.17AAAThomasville82.7%31-1813Carver (Columbus)AAA
52.25AAAAAAAMilton98.1%35-035South ForsythAAAAAAA
52.11AAAWhite County76.0%28-208WesleyanAAA
51.80AAAAAAAWestlake99.3%42-042PebblebrookAAAAAAA
51.39AAAAStockbridge92.1%34-1420LovettAAAA
50.96AAAAAAMundy's Mill84.0%27-1215Carver (Atlanta)AAA
50.11AAAHephzibah50.3%22-220HarlemAAA
49.35AAAANew Hampstead74.1%28-199Southeast BullochAAAA
49.18AAAAAArabia Mountain58.7%21-183DecaturAAAAA
49.15AAAASpalding97.5%38-632HowardAAAA
49.00AAAAACambridge75.6%28-199CentennialAAAAA
48.94AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)92.3%33-1023WhitewaterAAAA
48.80AAAAAABlessed Trinity93.7%33-726PopeAAAAAA
47.41A Division IDublin66.9%26-206Bleckley CountyA Division I
47.33AAAAAMays84.8%28-1414Maynard JacksonAAAAA
46.95AAAAEast Forsyth61.3%21-174Cherokee BluffAAAA
46.93AAAAAAAOsborne75.7%24-1410Kennesaw MountainAAAAAAA
46.65AAAAAHarris County85.6%28-1315Northside (Columbus)AAAAA
45.66AAAAAAALambert98.5%41-041Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
45.10A Division IBryan County59.3%19-145MetterA Division I
44.95AAAOconee County86.9%28-1216Hart CountyAAA
44.39AAAAAAGlynn Academy76.4%27-1413South EffinghamAAAAAA
43.99AAAAAANew Manchester97.9%28-028South PauldingAAAAAA
43.94AAAAAFlowery Branch94.6%34-727Winder-BarrowAAAAA
43.66AAAAAAJackson County69.2%28-217ShilohAAAAAA
43.65AAAAAAThomas County Central99.9%50-050Tift CountyAAAAAA
43.33AAAAAABrunswick87.9%27-720Lakeside (Evans)AAAAAA
42.98AAAAPace Academy82.6%28-1414McDonoughAAAA
42.61AAAAAAAlexander75.1%24-1410NewnanAAAAAA
42.44AAAAAALovejoy81.3%21-714AlcovyAAAAAA
41.60A Division IIClinch County77.3%27-1413Lanier CountyA Division II
41.52AAAACentral (Carrollton)97.7%39-633SonoravilleAAAA
41.37AAFannin County60.8%22-202ModelAA
41.16A Division IITelfair County80.2%28-1414Wilcox CountyA Division II
41.10AAALumpkin County93.8%35-1322GilmerAAA
40.82AAAAAANorth Atlanta99.6%47-047RiverwoodAAAAAA
40.65AAUnion County88.7%33-1419Banks CountyAA
40.15AAJeff Davis50.9%14-140Dodge CountyAA
39.59AAAAAADouglas County98.6%42-636Paulding CountyAAAAAA
39.52AAAAACoffee99.7%42-042Bradwell InstituteAAAAA
39.51A Division IElbert County89.1%30-1317Whitefield AcademyA Division I
39.47AAAAADalton91.9%32-1022Woodland (Cartersville)AAAAA
39.42AAAAPerry98.4%41-041GriffinAAAA
39.00AAAAAAAllatoona74.2%28-1810WoodstockAAAAAA
38.39AAAAAAEffingham County91.0%32-1220GrovetownAAAAAA
38.36AAWashington County73.1%28-208Westside (Augusta)AA
37.76GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Anne-Pacelli78.0%28-1612BrookstoneGIAA AAAA-AAA
37.70A Division IBacon County55.4%20-182Johnson CountyA Division II
37.67AAFitzgerald95.3%38-1325Worth CountyAA
37.58AAAAWest Laurens58.6%28-262Westside (Macon)AAAA
37.15AAAAHapeville Charter94.5%30-030Southwest DeKalbAAAA
36.79A Division IILincoln County77.7%28-208Washington-WilkesA Division II
34.51AAAMary Persons99.4%40-040JacksonAAA
34.45A Division IIJenkins County85.8%28-1315McIntosh County AcademyA Division II
34.34A Division IRabun County98.1%38-038St. FrancisA Division I
33.22AAADawson County77.7%24-1410PickensAAA
33.15AAAAAEastside98.0%39-039Heritage (Conyers)AAAAA
33.13AARockmart95.2%28-028Haralson CountyAA
32.70AAAALaGrange95.9%40-1426North ClaytonAAAA
32.50GIAA AAAA-AAATattnall Square52.0%21-210Stratford AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
32.41AAAANorth Oconee99.8%42-042Cedar ShoalsAAAA
31.79AAAAAARoswell99.7%45-045LassiterAAAAAA
31.65AAAAATucker91.0%36-1818ChambleeAAAAA
31.15AAAALuella92.5%28-622Woodland (Stockbridge)AAAA
31.08AAAAAStatesboro89.6%27-621GreenbrierAAAAA
30.92AAAAALithia Springs89.0%29-1217Tri-CitiesAAAAA
30.79AAAAAEagle's Landing76.6%28-208Locust GroveAAAAA
30.20AAAACedartown97.8%36-036Heritage (Ringgold)AAAA
29.87AAABremen87.1%26-719LaFayetteAAA
29.10A Division IIWheeler County56.2%21-201HawkinsvilleA Division II
28.11A Division IPepperell61.5%22-202ArmucheeA Division I
27.80AAAAAWarner Robins98.9%40-040Union GroveAAAAA
27.78A Division ICommerce97.8%34-034Social CircleA Division I
26.94A Division IMount Pisgah Christian69.6%22-148Christian HeritageA Division II
26.68AASumter County91.3%31-1021BerrienAA
26.44AAAAADrew71.2%20-1010Lakeside (Atlanta)AAAAAA
26.41A Division IJasper County83.3%28-1414East LaurensA Division I
25.91AAAAAASprayberry95.3%31-031Johns CreekAAAAAA
25.92A Division IIDooly County88.6%31-1417TreutlenA Division II
25.72AAAAWalnut Grove61.1%16-133East HallAAAA
25.59A Division IITurner County75.9%28-208Charlton CountyA Division II
24.10AAEagle's Landing Christian94.8%35-728RedanAA
24.06AAAAAChattahoochee90.2%31-1318North SpringsAAAAA
23.46AAAAStarr's Mill99.2%35-035Fayette CountyAAAA
23.04A Division ISwainsboro99.3%42-042Jefferson CountyA Division I
22.89A Division IMount Vernon95.4%37-1225Mount Zion (Carroll)A Division II
22.61AAAACairo99.9%41-041HardawayAAAA
22.01A Division IIEarly County93.4%28-028Randolph-ClayA Division II
21.98AAAAAM.L. King68.9%28-217LithoniaAAAAA
21.41A Division IITerrell County62.7%21-147Miller CountyA Division II
21.04GIAA AAAA-AAABulloch Academy62.4%23-203Briarwood AcademyGIAA AA
20.99AAAAAAJonesboro98.8%37-037MorrowAAAAAA
20.82AASouth Atlanta75.4%24-1410Mount Paran ChristianAA
20.78AAAMorgan County99.3%42-042SalemAAA
20.11AAAGordon Lee88.1%33-1419Lakeview-Ft. OglethorpeAAA
19.84AANorth Cobb Christian96.8%31-031KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA
18.19AAAStephens County100.0%49-049Franklin CountyAAA
18.04A Division IIGreene County99.4%35-035Warren CountyA Division II
17.74GIAA AAAA-AAAStrong Rock Christian63.7%21-156Westfield SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
16.17GIAA AAEdmund Burke Academy81.8%29-1712Brentwood SchoolGIAA AA
15.50A Division IISeminole County80.0%20-317Mitchell CountyA Division II
14.44AAWindsor Forest53.0%20-182Brantley CountyAA
14.11A Division IDarlington96.2%35-629ChattoogaA Division I
13.57AAASavannah Christian99.8%43-043Johnson (Savannah)AAA
13.20AAARichmond Academy75.8%24-1410Cross CreekAAA
13.19GIAA AAAA-AAABrookwood School63.7%35-305Deerfield-WindsorGIAA AAAA-AAA
12.68AACallaway99.7%42-042GreenvilleA Division II
12.46A Division ITrion99.2%41-041CoosaA Division I
11.43AAThomson99.9%43-043ButlerAA
10.80AAAAdairsville99.2%39-039RidgelandAAA
10.62AAADougherty98.2%40-040ColumbusAAA
8.95AAAAWayne County99.8%42-042IslandsAAAA
8.54AAAASeckinger95.5%35-728Heritage (Newnan)GIAA AAAA-AAA
7.54GIAA AASouthwest Georgia Academy90.2%23-023Piedmont AcademyGIAA AA
7.45A Division IIPortal95.3%35-926Montgomery CountyA Division II
6.04AANortheast99.9%47-047KendrickAA
4.03AAALong County99.3%41-041BeachAAA
3.38A Division IIWilkinson County82.2%27-1413Georgia Military PrepA Division II
3.29GAPPS AAKing's Academy51.2%23-221Lanier ChristianGAPPS AA
3.13AAAUpson-Lee99.7%41-041Pike CountyAAA
1.38GIAA AAAA-AAAFirst Presbyterian99.8%45-045Mount de SalesGIAA AAAA-AAA
1.14AAAAAKell100.0%49-049NorthviewAAAAA
0.68A Division IIAquinas99.7%44-044Towns CountyA Division II
-1.08AANorth Murray99.3%42-042Gordon CentralAA
-1.39AAACE Charter99.6%45-045Central (Macon)AA
-1.80A Division IIBowdon99.9%47-047Forest ParkAAAAAA
-3.56A Division IHeard County97.1%35-035Crawford CountyA Division I
-4.34GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Andrew's School94.0%37-1423Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA AA
-5.39AAPutnam County99.8%44-044Glenn HillsAA
-6.40GIAA AAAA-AAAPinewood Christian98.6%40-040Memorial DayGIAA A
-7.32AALaney99.9%48-048JoseyAA
-11.32AAACalvary Day100.0%56-056GrovesAAA
-11.72A Division IILake Oconee Academy97.9%35-035Augusta PrepGIAA AA
-15.43A Division IClaxton96.7%33-033SavannahA Division I
-20.31GIAA AFullington Academy51.9%24-231Harvester ChristianGIAA A
-20.87A Division IOglethorpe County99.8%42-042Athens ChristianA Division I
-26.72A Division IIGlascock County99.1%38-038Twiggs CountyA Division II
-28.01GIAA AAAA-AAAGeorge Walton Academy99.9%45-045Riverside Military AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
-46.98GAPPS AACalvary Christian99.9%45-045Creekside ChristianGAPPS AA

Oct 07

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
50.17AAACrisp County76.0%21-129MonroeAAA

