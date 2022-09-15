Maxwell Week 5 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Sep 15
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|62.10
|AAAA
|Troup
|60.7%
|22-20
|2
|Whitewater
|AAAA
|48.19
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|63.2%
|20-14
|6
|Sumter County
|AA
|29.56
|AA
|Central (Macon)
|59.2%
|21-20
|1
|Rutland
|AA
|16.21
|AA
|Washington
|87.7%
|21-0
|21
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|AA
|2.29
|AA
|Spencer
|92.8%
|31-0
|31
|Kendrick
|AA
|-2.75
|AAAA
|Fayette County
|97.8%
|33-0
|33
|North Clayton
|AAAA
Sep 16
|97.76
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|57.5%
|24-21
|3
|Mill Creek
|AAAAAAA
|78.74
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|74.1%
|28-17
|11
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|75.39
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|68.2%
|27-19
|8
|Brooks County
|A Division I
|75.06
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|84.0%
|30-14
|16
|East Coweta
|AAAAAAA
|73.77
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|73.1%
|20-7
|13
|Dutchtown
|AAAAA
|73.22
|AAAA
|Burke County
|51.8%
|17-16
|1
|Oconee County
|AAA
|72.83
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|91.2%
|28-0
|28
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|72.09
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|72.7%
|26-15
|11
|Marist
|AAAAAA
|70.90
|AAAA
|Perry
|73.7%
|24-14
|10
|Peach County
|AAA
|70.70
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|77.7%
|24-12
|12
|Sandy Creek
|AAA
|67.76
|AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|63.7%
|24-20
|4
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|67.48
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|95.9%
|32-0
|32
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAA
|67.08
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|55.7%
|24-21
|3
|Rockmart
|AA
|66.99
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|89.4%
|28-3
|25
|Newton
|AAAAAAA
|66.08
|AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|68.5%
|27-20
|7
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|64.74
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|84.7%
|28-12
|16
|Flowery Branch
|AAAAA
|63.90
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|75.8%
|24-13
|11
|Clarke Central
|AAAAA
|63.63
|AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|75.4%
|24-13
|11
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|63.50
|A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|82.9%
|28-13
|15
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|AA
|62.36
|AAAAAAA
|Buford
|98.8%
|37-0
|37
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAA
|62.30
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|59.1%
|14-8
|6
|Creekview
|AAAAAA
|61.90
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|94.2%
|28-0
|28
|St. Pius X
|AAAAAA
|61.38
|AAAAAA
|Etowah
|50.9%
|21-21
|0
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|60.85
|AAAA
|Hampton
|61.8%
|22-19
|3
|Stockbridge
|AAAA
|59.56
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|50.8%
|24-23
|1
|Darlington
|A Division I
|59.50
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|58.0%
|14-13
|1
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|58.50
|AAAAAA
|Newnan
|50.8%
|20-20
|0
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|57.65
|AAA
|Thomasville
|73.2%
|24-14
|10
|Tift County
|AAAAAA
|57.26
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|76.5%
|22-12
|10
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|57.21
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|87.2%
|31-13
|18
|Tucker
|AAAAA
|56.04
|AAA
|Jackson
|56.9%
|21-18
|3
|Lamar County
|A Division I
|55.16
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|55.5%
|17-14
|3
|Ola
|AAAAA
|53.84
|A Division I
|Metter
|65.3%
|20-14
|6
|Dublin
|A Division I
|53.54
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|91.1%
|32-7
|25
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAA
|53.53
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|84.0%
|26-7
|19
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|53.37
|AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|85.9%
|32-14
|18
|East Paulding
|AAAAAA
|53.25
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|81.4%
|29-14
|15
|Morgan County
|AAA
|52.86
|AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|74.3%
|25-14
|11
|Jackson County
|AAAAAA
|52.82
|AAAA
|Pace Academy
|75.6%
|23-13
|10
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAA
|52.58
|AA
|Pierce County
|92.2%
|28-0
|28
|Charlton County
|A Division II
|52.54
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|86.3%
|28-8
|20
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|51.92
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|84.6%
|22-0
|22
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|51.85
|AAAA
|Cairo
|72.1%
|25-14
|11
|Pelham
|A Division I
|51.42
|AAA
|Stephens County
|92.1%
|27-0
|27
|White County
|AAA
|51.28
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|90.1%
|31-7
|24
|Sonoraville
|AAAA
|50.79
|AAA
|Hart County
|62.3%
|23-20
|3
|St. Francis
|A Division I
|50.56
|AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|76.0%
|21-8
|13
|Centennial
|AAAAA
|50.46
|AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|91.6%
|29-0
|29
|New Hampstead
|AAAA
|49.66
|AA
|Thomson
|87.0%
|27-6
|21
|Laney
|AA
|49.39
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|89.3%
|30-7
|23
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|48.80
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|94.7%
|36-7
|29
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|48.66
|AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|52.9%
|21-21
|0
|Dalton
|AAAAA
|48.57
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|82.0%
|28-13
|15
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|48.19
|AAAA
|Wayne County
|85.2%
|28-8
|20
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|48.08
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Stratford Academy
|51.2%
|20-20
|0
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|47.98
|AAA
|Savannah Christian
|61.8%
|20-14
|6
|Savannah Country Day
|AAA
|47.83
|AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|76.2%
|23-12
|11
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|47.08
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|86.8%
|28-7
|21
|Liberty County
|AAA
|46.49
|A Division II
|Aquinas
|74.7%
|22-12
|10
|Harlem
|AAA
|46.45
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|92.6%
|30-0
|30
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Division II
|46.28
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|98.9%
|38-0
|38
|Jenkins
|AAAAA
|46.25
|AAAAA
|Union Grove
|52.1%
|20-19
|1
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|46.21
|AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|88.9%
|32-12
|20
|Riverdale
|AAAA
|46.07
|AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|84.3%
|27-8
|19
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|45.85
|AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|71.7%
|24-14
|10
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|45.75
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|96.8%
|35-0
|35
|Heard County
|A Division I
|45.49
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|96.9%
|34-0
|34
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|45.03
|AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|96.7%
|35-0
|35
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|43.54
|A Division I
|Elbert County
|81.5%
|28-13
|15
|Washington-Wilkes
|A Division II
|43.50
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|97.6%
|35-0
|35
|Madison County
|AAAA
|43.27
|A Division I
|Jefferson County
|62.3%
|22-19
|3
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|42.93
|AA
|Haralson County
|70.1%
|23-14
|9
|Upson-Lee
|AAA
|42.49
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|73.8%
|20-7
|13
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|42.33
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|96.7%
|31-0
|31
|Wheeler
|AAAAAAA
|42.12
|A Division I
|Commerce
|62.1%
|22-19
|3
|Lincoln County
|A Division II
|41.69
|AAAAA
|Mays
|86.0%
|28-10
|18
|Chapel Hill
|AAAAA
|41.60
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Tattnall Square
|65.2%
|28-21
|7
|Mount Vernon
|A Division I
|41.51
|AAAAAA
|Veterans
|86.0%
|28-7
|21
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|41.40
|A Division II
|Turner County
|53.0%
|20-18
|2
|Westover
|AAAA
|40.08
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|98.8%
|35-0
|35
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|39.11
|A Division I
|Pepperell
|65.6%
|22-16
|6
|Temple
|A Division I
|38.95
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|99.5%
|41-0
|41
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|38.23
|AAAA
|Lovett
|89.7%
|28-0
|28
|McDonough
|AAAA
|38.16
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|First Presbyterian
|53.3%
|21-20
|1
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|38.14
|AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|89.0%
|24-0
|24
|Douglass
|AAA
|37.45
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|68.2%
|21-14
|7
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|37.39
|AAA
|Dougherty
|93.9%
|34-0
|34
|Terrell County
|A Division II
|37.16
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookstone
|78.0%
|27-14
|13
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A Division II
|36.92
|A Division I
|Trion
|80.6%
|24-8
|16
|Model
|AA
|36.53
|AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|85.7%
|26-6
|20
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|36.40
|A Division I
|Screven County
|60.7%
|19-14
|5
|Jenkins County
|A Division II
|36.16
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Mount de Sales
|63.2%
|22-17
|5
|Westfield School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|36.10
|AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|88.9%
|30-7
|23
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|36.04
|AA
|Tattnall County
|63.0%
|21-17
|4
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAAA
|35.66
|AAA
|Ringgold
|84.0%
|24-6
|18
|LaFayette
|AAA
|34.82
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|97.8%
|40-0
|40
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|34.50
|AAAAA
|Chamblee
|75.2%
|27-14
|13
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|34.46
|AAAAA
|McIntosh
|81.8%
|24-7
|17
|Landmark Christian
|AA
|34.08
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|99.3%
|42-0
|42
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|33.90
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|92.3%
|27-0
|27
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|33.58
|A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|77.7%
|26-13
|13
|Pickens
|AAA
|31.56
|A Division I
|Bryan County
|78.1%
|23-9
|14
|Portal
|A Division II
|31.56
|A Division II
|Montgomery County
|60.1%
|20-14
|6
|Telfair County
|A Division II
|31.13
|A Division I
|Athens Christian
|65.9%
|21-14
|7
|Providence Christian
|AA
|31.04
|A Division II
|Greene County
|70.9%
|22-14
|8
|Oglethorpe County
|A Division I
|30.56
|AA
|Banks County
|72.0%
|21-13
|8
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|30.41
|AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|82.1%
|27-12
|15
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|30.26
|A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|87.3%
|23-0
|23
|Lanier County
|A Division II
|29.18
|A Division II
|Wheeler County
|64.1%
|20-14
|6
|Claxton
|A Division I
|29.08
|AA
|Northeast
|97.4%
|38-0
|38
|ACE Charter
|AA
|29.07
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|99.7%
|45-0
|45
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAA
|29.05
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|94.5%
|28-0
|28
|Bacon County
|A Division I
|28.98
|AAAA
|Shaw
|59.2%
|23-20
|3
|Columbus
|AAA
|28.69
|AAAAA
|Hiram
|86.2%
|28-10
|18
|Drew
|AAAAA
|28.47
|AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|95.3%
|35-0
|35
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAA
|27.65
|AAA
|Bremen
|86.5%
|28-7
|21
|Gordon Lee
|AAA
|27.06
|AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|93.9%
|35-7
|28
|Redan
|AA
|27.01
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|96.8%
|35-0
|35
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|26.70
|AAA
|Adairsville
|97.8%
|38-0
|38
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|26.25
|AA
|North Cobb Christian
|94.5%
|27-0
|27
|Therrell
|AA
|25.91
|A Division II
|Warren County
|59.0%
|21-18
|3
|Hancock Central
|A Division II
|25.20
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Valwood School
|73.1%
|28-20
|8
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA A
|24.79
|AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|98.6%
|41-0
|41
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|24.49
|A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|85.6%
|24-0
|24
|Taylor County
|A Division II
|23.87
|AAAA
|Howard
|96.3%
|33-0
|33
|Pike County
|AAA
|22.79
|AAAAA
|North Springs
|81.0%
|21-6
|15
|Midtown
|AAAAA
|22.25
|AAAA
|North Hall
|87.4%
|28-7
|21
|East Hall
|AAAA
|21.66
|GIAA AA
|Gatewood School
|69.0%
|22-14
|8
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA AA
|20.67
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|95.4%
|31-0
|31
|East Laurens
|A Division I
|20.59
|AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|90.2%
|27-0
|27
|Beach
|AAA
|19.89
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|99.2%
|40-0
|40
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|19.04
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|99.6%
|40-0
|40
|Islands
|AAAA
|19.03
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|71.0%
|27-17
|10
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA AA
|18.37
|GAPPS AA
|Lanier Christian
|70.8%
|30-21
|9
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS AA
|18.11
|AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|68.0%
|20-12
|8
|Josey
|AA
|17.75
|AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|97.8%
|37-0
|37
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|17.17
|AA
|East Jackson
|78.0%
|21-7
|14
|Franklin County
|AAA
|16.80
|GAPPS AA
|Cherokee Christian
|81.5%
|27-13
|14
|King's Academy
|GAPPS AA
|16.78
|A Division I
|Armuchee
|69.8%
|20-9
|11
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|16.69
|AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|90.7%
|28-0
|28
|Northview
|AAAAA
|15.89
|A Division II
|Wilcox County
|95.7%
|37-7
|30
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|15.66
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Southland Academy
|80.7%
|23-7
|16
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA AA
|15.60
|AA
|Putnam County
|98.6%
|39-0
|39
|Butler
|AA
|15.51
|A Division I
|Chattooga
|58.2%
|19-14
|5
|Murray County
|AA
|15.07
|AA
|Union County
|96.4%
|33-0
|33
|West Hall
|AAA
|14.77
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|99.7%
|45-0
|45
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|14.06
|AAAA
|Luella
|93.3%
|31-0
|31
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|13.57
|A Division II
|Manchester
|96.8%
|30-0
|30
|Marion County
|A Division II
|13.53
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|99.6%
|38-0
|38
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|11.30
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|99.9%
|47-0
|47
|Salem
|AAA
|10.78
|AAA
|Long County
|95.5%
|33-0
|33
|Groves
|AAA
|10.27
|A Division II
|Towns County
|68.1%
|20-10
|10
|Coosa
|A Division I
|9.59
|AA
|Toombs County
|98.0%
|35-0
|35
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|8.64
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|88.3%
|28-7
|21
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA AA
|8.44
|A Division II
|Macon County
|98.1%
|40-0
|40
|Greenville
|A Division II
|8.07
|GIAA A
|Thomas Jefferson
|95.2%
|35-0
|35
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|7.25
|AAAA
|East Forsyth
|97.1%
|33-0
|33
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAA
|4.77
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Terrell Academy
|94.5%
|35-6
|29
|Pataula Charter
|A Division II
|3.85
|A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|83.4%
|28-14
|14
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|3.14
|A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|87.3%
|29-9
|20
|Twiggs County
|A Division II
|1.10
|AAA
|Monroe
|99.4%
|40-0
|40
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|0.88
|A Division I
|Jasper County
|96.3%
|33-0
|33
|Lake Oconee Academy
|A Division II
|0.57
|AA
|Washington County
|98.6%
|41-0
|41
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|-1.84
|AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|99.4%
|41-0
|41
|Clarkston
|AAAA
|-2.24
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Strong Rock Christian
|98.9%
|38-0
|38
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-4.44
|GAPPS AA
|Skipstone Academy
|95.6%
|27-0
|27
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS AA
|-7.70
|AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|98.8%
|38-0
|38
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|-9.99
|AA
|Southwest
|93.0%
|35-12
|23
|Jordan
|AA
|-10.50
|A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|91.6%
|32-7
|25
|Walker
|AA
|-10.90
|GIAA AA
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|92.9%
|34-7
|27
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-11.59
|A Division I
|Savannah
|60.9%
|13-7
|6
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|-20.60
|GIAA A
|Memorial Day
|77.1%
|21-7
|14
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA AA
|-21.14
|GAPPS AA
|Rock Springs Christian
|84.2%
|31-14
|17
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA A
|-28.85
|GAPPS AA
|Community Christian
|92.0%
|21-0
|21
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA AA
|-29.65
|A Division II
|Schley County
|100.0%
|49-0
|49
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Division II
|-29.72
|A Division II
|Early County
|100.0%
|48-0
|48
|Baconton Charter
|A Division II
|-32.78
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Heritage (Newnan)
|99.9%
|43-0
|43
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
|-49.64
|A Division I
|Crawford County
|99.6%
|48-0
|48
|GSIC
|A Division II
|42.14
|AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|73.5%
|24-14
|10
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
