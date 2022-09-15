BreakingNews
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
ajc logo
X

Maxwell Week 5 projections

Marist's Champ Davis (10) gets tackled by Blessed Trinity's Mavrick Torrico (32) in the second half at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell on Friday, August 27, 2021. Marist won 28-13 over Blessed Trinity. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Marist's Champ Davis (10) gets tackled by Blessed Trinity's Mavrick Torrico (32) in the second half at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell on Friday, August 27, 2021. Marist won 28-13 over Blessed Trinity. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
56 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Sep 15

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
62.10AAAATroup60.7%22-202WhitewaterAAAA
48.19AAAAANorthside (Columbus)63.2%20-146Sumter CountyAA
29.56AACentral (Macon)59.2%21-201RutlandAA
16.21AAWashington87.7%21-021B.E.S.T. AcademyAA
2.29AASpencer92.8%31-031KendrickAA
-2.75AAAAFayette County97.8%33-033North ClaytonAAAA

Sep 16

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
97.76AAACedar Grove57.5%24-213Mill CreekAAAAAAA
78.74AAAAAAAWalton74.1%28-1711MariettaAAAAAAA
75.39AAAABainbridge68.2%27-198Brooks CountyA Division I
75.06AAAAAAALowndes84.0%30-1416East CowetaAAAAAAA
73.77AAAAAWarner Robins73.1%20-713DutchtownAAAAA
73.22AAAABurke County51.8%17-161Oconee CountyAAA
72.83AAAAAAANorth Cobb91.2%28-028Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
72.09AAAAAABlessed Trinity72.7%26-1511MaristAAAAAA
70.90AAAAPerry73.7%24-1410Peach CountyAAA
70.70AAAAAAACollins Hill77.7%24-1212Sandy CreekAAA
67.76AAAAAAADenmark63.7%24-204PebblebrookAAAAAAA
67.48AAAAAAAMilton95.9%32-032AlpharettaAAAAAA
67.08A Division IIrwin County55.7%24-213RockmartAA
66.99AAAAAAAWestlake89.4%28-325NewtonAAAAAAA
66.08AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain68.5%27-207HarrisonAAAAAAA
64.74AAAAAAALambert84.7%28-1216Flowery BranchAAAAA
63.90AAAAAAASouth Forsyth75.8%24-1311Clarke CentralAAAAA
63.63AAAAStarr's Mill75.4%24-1311LaGrangeAAAA
63.50A Division IPrince Avenue Christian82.9%28-1315Eagle's Landing ChristianAA
62.36AAAAAAABuford98.8%37-037Carver (Atlanta)AAA
62.30AAAAAAAllatoona59.1%14-86CreekviewAAAAAA
61.90AAAAAAAParkview94.2%28-028St. Pius XAAAAAA
61.38AAAAAAEtowah50.9%21-210SequoyahAAAAAA
60.85AAAAHampton61.8%22-193StockbridgeAAAA
59.56AAAANorthwest Whitfield50.8%24-231DarlingtonA Division I
59.50AAAAAAAArcher58.0%14-131ShilohAAAAAA
58.50AAAAAANewnan50.8%20-200Paulding CountyAAAAAA
57.65AAAThomasville73.2%24-1410Tift CountyAAAAAA
57.26AAAAAAAMountain View76.5%22-1210LanierAAAAAA
57.21AAAAAAAMcEachern87.2%31-1318TuckerAAAAA
56.04AAAJackson56.9%21-183Lamar CountyA Division I
55.16AAAAAEastside55.5%17-143OlaAAAAA
53.84A Division IMetter65.3%20-146DublinA Division I
53.54AAAAALoganville91.1%32-725Winder-BarrowAAAAA
53.53AAAAACreekside84.0%26-719Lithia SpringsAAAAA
53.37AAAAAASouth Paulding85.9%32-1418East PauldingAAAAAA
53.25AAAMonroe Area81.4%29-1415Morgan CountyAAA
52.86AAAAAANorth Forsyth74.3%25-1411Jackson CountyAAAAAA
52.82AAAAPace Academy75.6%23-1310Woodland (Stockbridge)AAAA
52.58AAPierce County92.2%28-028Charlton CountyA Division II
52.54AAAAAAAWest Forsyth86.3%28-820CherokeeAAAAAAA
51.92A Division IBleckley County84.6%22-022West LaurensAAAA
51.85AAAACairo72.1%25-1411PelhamA Division I
51.42AAAStephens County92.1%27-027White CountyAAA
51.28AAAAACalhoun90.1%31-724SonoravilleAAAA
50.79AAAHart County62.3%23-203St. FrancisA Division I
50.56AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)76.0%21-813CentennialAAAAA
50.46AAAAAAARichmond Hill91.6%29-029New HampsteadAAAA
49.66AAThomson87.0%27-621LaneyAA
49.39AAAAAADouglas County89.3%30-723AlexanderAAAAAA
48.80AAAAAAANorth Paulding94.7%36-729PopeAAAAAA
48.66AAAAAALassiter52.9%21-210DaltonAAAAA
48.57AAAACentral (Carrollton)82.0%28-1315NorthgateAAAAA
48.19AAAAWayne County85.2%28-820StatesboroAAAAA
48.08GIAA AAAA-AAAStratford Academy51.2%20-200St. Anne-PacelliGIAA AAAA-AAA
47.98AAASavannah Christian61.8%20-146Savannah Country DayAAA
47.83AAAAAAAHillgrove76.2%23-1211CampbellAAAAAAA
47.08AAACalvary Day86.8%28-721Liberty CountyAAA
46.49A Division IIAquinas74.7%22-1210HarlemAAA
46.45A Division ISwainsboro92.6%30-030Emanuel County InstituteA Division II
46.28AAAAAAACarrollton98.9%38-038JenkinsAAAAA
46.25AAAAAUnion Grove52.1%20-191Eagle's LandingAAAAA
46.21AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)88.9%32-1220RiverdaleAAAA
46.07AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett84.3%27-819Miller GroveAAAA
45.85AAAAAAHabersham Central71.7%24-1410Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
45.75A Division IRabun County96.8%35-035Heard CountyA Division I
45.49AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett96.9%34-034DuluthAAAAAAA
45.03AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett96.7%35-035DecaturAAAAA
43.54A Division IElbert County81.5%28-1315Washington-WilkesA Division II
43.50AAAANorth Oconee97.6%35-035Madison CountyAAAA
43.27A Division IJefferson County62.3%22-193GrovetownAAAAAA
42.93AAHaralson County70.1%23-149Upson-LeeAAA
42.49AAAAABanneker73.8%20-713Maynard JacksonAAAAA
42.33AAAAAANorth Atlanta96.7%31-031WheelerAAAAAAA
42.12A Division ICommerce62.1%22-193Lincoln CountyA Division II
41.69AAAAAMays86.0%28-1018Chapel HillAAAAA
41.60GIAA AAAA-AAATattnall Square65.2%28-217Mount VernonA Division I
41.51AAAAAAVeterans86.0%28-721Lakeside (Evans)AAAAAA
41.40A Division IITurner County53.0%20-182WestoverAAAA
40.08AAAAAAGainesville98.8%35-035ApalacheeAAAAAA
39.11A Division IPepperell65.6%22-166TempleA Division I
38.95AAAAAAHughes99.5%41-041New ManchesterAAAAAA
38.23AAAALovett89.7%28-028McDonoughAAAA
38.16GIAA AAAA-AAAFirst Presbyterian53.3%21-201Pinewood ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
38.14AAAAHoly Innocents89.0%24-024DouglassAAA
37.45AAAAAHarris County68.2%21-147HardawayAAAA
37.39AAADougherty93.9%34-034Terrell CountyA Division II
37.16GIAA AAAA-AAABrookstone78.0%27-1413Mount Zion (Carroll)A Division II
36.92A Division ITrion80.6%24-816ModelAA
36.53AAAAWalnut Grove85.7%26-620Cedar ShoalsAAAA
36.40A Division IScreven County60.7%19-145Jenkins CountyA Division II
36.16GIAA AAAA-AAAMount de Sales63.2%22-175Westfield SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
36.10AAAACherokee Bluff88.9%30-723ChestateeAAAA
36.04AATattnall County63.0%21-174Southeast BullochAAAA
35.66AAARinggold84.0%24-618LaFayetteAAA
34.82AAAAAAANorcross97.8%40-040DiscoveryAAAAAAA
34.50AAAAAChamblee75.2%27-1413RiverwoodAAAAAA
34.46AAAAAMcIntosh81.8%24-717Landmark ChristianAA
34.08AAAAAAWoodward Academy99.3%42-042MorrowAAAAAA
33.90AAAAAVilla Rica92.3%27-027Tri-CitiesAAAAA
33.58A Division IIChristian Heritage77.7%26-1313PickensAAA
31.56A Division IBryan County78.1%23-914PortalA Division II
31.56A Division IIMontgomery County60.1%20-146Telfair CountyA Division II
31.13A Division IAthens Christian65.9%21-147Providence ChristianAA
31.04A Division IIGreene County70.9%22-148Oglethorpe CountyA Division I
30.56AABanks County72.0%21-138George Walton AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
30.41AAACoahulla Creek82.1%27-1215RidgelandAAA
30.26A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy87.3%23-023Lanier CountyA Division II
29.18A Division IIWheeler County64.1%20-146ClaxtonA Division I
29.08AANortheast97.4%38-038ACE CharterAA
29.07AAAAACartersville99.7%45-045Heritage (Conyers)AAAAA
29.05A Division IIClinch County94.5%28-028Bacon CountyA Division I
28.98AAAAShaw59.2%23-203ColumbusAAA
28.69AAAAAHiram86.2%28-1018DrewAAAAA
28.47AAAAAAJohns Creek95.3%35-035ChattahoocheeAAAAA
27.65AAABremen86.5%28-721Gordon LeeAAA
27.06AAAASouthwest DeKalb93.9%35-728RedanAA
27.01AAAAAALovejoy96.8%35-035Rockdale CountyAAAAAA
26.70AAAAdairsville97.8%38-038Lakeview-Ft. OglethorpeAAA
26.25AANorth Cobb Christian94.5%27-027TherrellAA
25.91A Division IIWarren County59.0%21-183Hancock CentralA Division II
25.20GIAA AAAA-AAAValwood School73.1%28-208Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA A
24.79AAAAAARiver Ridge98.6%41-041WoodstockAAAAAA
24.49A Division IIChattahoochee County85.6%24-024Taylor CountyA Division II
23.87AAAAHoward96.3%33-033Pike CountyAAA
22.79AAAAANorth Springs81.0%21-615MidtownAAAAA
22.25AAAANorth Hall87.4%28-721East HallAAAA
21.66GIAA AAGatewood School69.0%22-148Briarwood AcademyGIAA AA
20.67A Division IIJohnson County95.4%31-031East LaurensA Division I
20.59AAAJohnson (Savannah)90.2%27-027BeachAAA
19.89GIAA AAAA-AAAJohn Milledge Academy99.2%40-040Frederica AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
19.04AAAAAABrunswick99.6%40-040IslandsAAAA
19.03GIAA AAAA-AAABulloch Academy71.0%27-1710Augusta PrepGIAA AA
18.37GAPPS AALanier Christian70.8%30-219Calvary ChristianGAPPS AA
18.11AAWestside (Augusta)68.0%20-128JoseyAA
17.75AAAAAAJonesboro97.8%37-037Forest ParkAAAAAA
17.17AAEast Jackson78.0%21-714Franklin CountyAAA
16.80GAPPS AACherokee Christian81.5%27-1314King's AcademyGAPPS AA
16.78A Division IArmuchee69.8%20-911Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
16.69AAAAAADunwoody90.7%28-028NorthviewAAAAA
15.89A Division IIWilcox County95.7%37-730Tiftarea AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
15.66GIAA AAAA-AAASouthland Academy80.7%23-716Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA AA
15.60AAPutnam County98.6%39-039ButlerAA
15.51A Division IChattooga58.2%19-145Murray CountyAA
15.07AAUnion County96.4%33-033West HallAAA
14.77AAAAAJones County99.7%45-045Locust GroveAAAAA
14.06AAAALuella93.3%31-031Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
13.57A Division IIManchester96.8%30-030Marion CountyA Division II
13.53AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge99.6%38-038BerkmarAAAAAAA
11.30AAAAACoffee99.9%47-047SalemAAA
10.78AAALong County95.5%33-033GrovesAAA
10.27A Division IITowns County68.1%20-1010CoosaA Division I
9.59AAToombs County98.0%35-035TreutlenA Division II
8.64GIAA AAEdmund Burke Academy88.3%28-721Piedmont AcademyGIAA AA
8.44A Division IIMacon County98.1%40-040GreenvilleA Division II
8.07GIAA AThomas Jefferson95.2%35-035Glascock CountyA Division II
7.25AAAAEast Forsyth97.1%33-033Johnson (Gainesville)AAAA
4.77GIAA AAAA-AAATerrell Academy94.5%35-629Pataula CharterA Division II
3.85A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep83.4%28-1414Riverside Military AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
3.14A Division IIHawkinsville87.3%29-920Twiggs CountyA Division II
1.10AAAMonroe99.4%40-040Randolph-ClayA Division II
0.88A Division IJasper County96.3%33-033Lake Oconee AcademyA Division II
0.57AAWashington County98.6%41-041Glenn HillsAA
-1.84AAAAAAAOsborne99.4%41-041ClarkstonAAAA
-2.24GIAA AAAA-AAAStrong Rock Christian98.9%38-038Loganville ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
-4.44GAPPS AASkipstone Academy95.6%27-027Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS AA
-7.70AAMount Paran Christian98.8%38-038KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA
-9.99AASouthwest93.0%35-1223JordanAA
-10.50A Division IKing's Ridge Christian91.6%32-725WalkerAA
-10.90GIAA AATrinity Christian (Dublin)92.9%34-727Creekside ChristianGAPPS AA
-11.59A Division ISavannah60.9%13-76Cross CreekAAA
-20.60GIAA AMemorial Day77.1%21-714Notre Dame AcademyGIAA AA
-21.14GAPPS AARock Springs Christian84.2%31-1417Harvester ChristianGIAA A
-28.85GAPPS AACommunity Christian92.0%21-021St. Mary's AcademyGIAA AA
-29.65A Division IISchley County100.0%49-049Central (Talbotton)A Division II
-29.72A Division IIEarly County100.0%48-048Baconton CharterA Division II
-32.78GIAA AAAA-AAAHeritage (Newnan)99.9%43-043Cross KeysAAAAA
-49.64A Division ICrawford County99.6%48-048GSICA Division II

Sep 17

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
42.14AAAAAAMundy's Mill73.5%24-1410AlcovyAAAAAA

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks
Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers said the team has been simulating crowd noise by using loudspeakers at practice. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bulldogs gearing up for rowdy environment at Williams-Brice Stadium4h ago
Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud gives reliever Jesse Chavez a fist pump after he came in to shut down the Reds on Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

For Jesse Chavez, success with the Braves is all about familiarity
4h ago
Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson delivers a pitch during the first inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Braves’ Ian Anderson suffers oblique strain amid rough season
10h ago
Atlanta United players celebrate as they surround midfielder Thiago Almada after he scored a goal against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Atlanta United won 1-0. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Atlanta United tops Orlando for first two-game win streak
10h ago
Atlanta United players celebrate as they surround midfielder Thiago Almada after he scored a goal against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Atlanta United won 1-0. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

Atlanta United tops Orlando for first two-game win streak
10h ago
Georgia and Oklahoma have played only one time in the schools’ storied football histories. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs defeated then-No. 2 Oklahoma 54-48 in double overtime in the Rose Bowl in a semifinal matchup in the 2017 College Football Playoff. (Hyosub Shin / hshin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia picks up Ball State to replace Oklahoma on 2023 schedule
16h ago
The Latest
First-year Dutchtown coach Niketa Battle with four of his top players for the 2022 season -- D.J. Johnson, Jamal Bing, Hector Cari and Amarion Yarbough.

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Class 5A blog: This week’s six-pack of games to watch
56m ago
Top 10 games of Week 5
1h ago
4 Questions with Carver-Atlanta coach Darren Myles
1h ago
Featured
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top