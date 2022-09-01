Maxwell Week 3 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Sep 1
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|57.88
|AAAAA
|Decatur
|65.2%
|24-19
|5
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAA
|38.87
|AA
|Columbia
|91.0%
|27-0
|27
|Washington
|AA
|36.90
|AAAA
|Westover
|63.7%
|21-14
|7
|Spencer
|AA
|36.21
|AAAAA
|Lithonia
|63.9%
|19-13
|6
|Landmark Christian
|AA
|30.12
|AA
|Redan
|70.2%
|20-8
|12
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|26.55
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|66.2%
|21-14
|7
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|20.97
|A Division II
|Portal
|70.3%
|26-16
|10
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA A
|14.82
|A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|98.2%
|40-0
|40
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|10.44
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Stratford Academy
|98.7%
|38-0
|38
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|5.30
|A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|97.9%
|35-0
|35
|Jordan
|AA
Sep 2
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|95.46
|AAAAAAA
|Buford
|64.3%
|19-13
|6
|North Cobb
|AAAAAAA
|87.76
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|64.9%
|21-14
|7
|Westlake
|AAAAAAA
|86.70
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|52.8%
|21-21
|0
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|83.87
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|55.7%
|19-15
|4
|Rome
|AAAAAA
|81.59
|AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|81.2%
|23-7
|16
|Brookwood
|AAAAAAA
|81.29
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|74.4%
|21-10
|11
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|79.27
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|53.2%
|19-17
|2
|Thomas County Central
|AAAAAA
|75.51
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|61.5%
|21-14
|7
|North Oconee
|AAAA
|75.39
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|93.9%
|34-6
|28
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|72.25
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|55.7%
|24-21
|3
|McEachern
|AAAAAAA
|71.54
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|54.0%
|19-16
|3
|Cambridge
|AAAAA
|70.74
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|70.3%
|23-14
|9
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|70.50
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|51.5%
|14-13
|1
|St. Pius X
|AAAAAA
|69.98
|AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|68.1%
|21-14
|7
|Dacula
|AAAAAAA
|68.86
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|86.1%
|31-14
|17
|Perry
|AAAA
|68.52
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|62.3%
|20-14
|6
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|67.84
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|81.9%
|22-6
|16
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAA
|67.66
|AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|70.9%
|20-7
|13
|Stephens County
|AAA
|66.93
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|52.7%
|14-14
|0
|Crisp County
|AAA
|66.83
|AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|73.0%
|21-8
|13
|Calvary Day
|AAA
|66.48
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|88.6%
|30-8
|22
|Monroe Area
|AAA
|66.39
|AAAA
|Troup
|60.4%
|21-17
|4
|Callaway
|AA
|66.02
|AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|55.8%
|18-14
|4
|Pebblebrook
|AAAAAAA
|65.17
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|83.1%
|31-14
|17
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAAA
|64.72
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|93.8%
|28-0
|28
|Allatoona
|AAAAAA
|64.21
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|84.9%
|25-6
|19
|Eastside
|AAAAA
|64.14
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|80.2%
|21-6
|15
|Jonesboro
|AAAAAA
|64.03
|AAA
|Thomasville
|53.1%
|17-14
|3
|Cairo
|AAAA
|63.78
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|59.1%
|20-14
|6
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|63.74
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|79.3%
|26-13
|13
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|63.58
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|91.5%
|33-7
|26
|Mays
|AAAAA
|63.18
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|86.7%
|25-0
|25
|Creekview
|AAAAAA
|63.06
|AA
|Pierce County
|83.5%
|26-7
|19
|Metter
|A Division I
|62.93
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|53.8%
|20-19
|1
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|AAAA
|62.68
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|58.3%
|20-14
|6
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|62.43
|AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|71.6%
|24-14
|10
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|62.07
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|78.2%
|26-13
|13
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|61.73
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|96.0%
|33-0
|33
|Tift County
|AAAAAA
|61.49
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|91.3%
|31-6
|25
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|AAAA
|61.36
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|88.9%
|26-0
|26
|Northeast
|AA
|61.24
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|88.3%
|31-12
|19
|Cook
|AA
|60.90
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|93.1%
|28-0
|28
|Sequoyah
|AAAAAA
|59.59
|AAAA
|Pace Academy
|67.8%
|21-14
|7
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|AAAAA
|59.29
|AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|70.1%
|23-14
|9
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|59.19
|AAAAA
|Kell
|81.1%
|25-8
|17
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|59.12
|AA
|Appling County
|81.6%
|26-8
|18
|Wayne County
|AAAA
|58.68
|A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|88.1%
|30-9
|21
|Athens Academy
|AA
|58.09
|AAAA
|Whitewater
|75.2%
|26-14
|12
|Griffin
|AAAA
|57.30
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|90.8%
|32-7
|25
|Adairsville
|AAA
|57.24
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|99.2%
|38-0
|38
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|57.02
|AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|88.8%
|28-6
|22
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|55.63
|A Division I
|Dublin
|52.0%
|21-21
|0
|Lamar County
|A Division I
|55.62
|AA
|Washington County
|50.6%
|19-19
|0
|Dodge County
|AA
|55.44
|AAAAA
|Ola
|84.0%
|28-12
|16
|Jackson
|AAA
|55.15
|AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|95.7%
|29-0
|29
|Banneker
|AAAAA
|54.61
|AAA
|Oconee County
|91.6%
|28-0
|28
|Putnam County
|AA
|54.25
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|86.0%
|24-0
|24
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|54.24
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|78.6%
|21-6
|15
|Dougherty
|AAA
|53.71
|AAAAA
|Statesboro
|64.3%
|21-14
|7
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|53.63
|AAA
|Wesleyan
|64.1%
|19-13
|6
|North Cobb Christian
|AA
|53.37
|AAA
|Dawson County
|67.2%
|24-17
|7
|North Hall
|AAAA
|52.94
|A Division II
|Schley County
|51.8%
|17-16
|1
|Early County
|A Division II
|52.75
|A Division II
|Aquinas
|53.1%
|20-19
|1
|Savannah Country Day
|AAA
|52.39
|AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|85.8%
|24-0
|24
|Jenkins
|AAAAA
|52.38
|AAAA
|Riverdale
|72.5%
|24-14
|10
|Mundy's Mill
|AAAAAA
|52.38
|AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|59.4%
|18-14
|4
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|52.35
|A Division I
|Elbert County
|70.9%
|24-14
|10
|Harlem
|AAA
|52.24
|AAAAAA
|Etowah
|82.0%
|24-7
|17
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|51.39
|AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|67.7%
|23-14
|9
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|51.12
|AAA
|Bremen
|56.2%
|20-17
|3
|Bowdon
|A Division II
|50.98
|AAAAA
|Dalton
|80.4%
|27-13
|14
|Sonoraville
|AAAA
|50.95
|AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|56.0%
|19-14
|5
|Jackson County
|AAAAAA
|50.68
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|97.2%
|35-0
|35
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|50.12
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|75.7%
|28-17
|11
|Hampton
|AAAA
|50.12
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|65.8%
|23-17
|6
|Ringgold
|AAA
|49.88
|AAA
|Hebron Christian
|51.5%
|20-19
|1
|Commerce
|A Division I
|49.87
|AA
|Worth County
|64.5%
|19-13
|6
|Upson-Lee
|AAA
|49.72
|A Division I
|Darlington
|77.9%
|24-12
|12
|Christian Heritage
|A Division II
|49.58
|AA
|Thomson
|87.7%
|27-0
|27
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|49.47
|AAAA
|Hardaway
|54.1%
|21-20
|1
|Northside (Columbus)
|AAAAA
|48.71
|AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|94.6%
|27-0
|27
|Luella
|AAAA
|48.62
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|First Presbyterian
|66.3%
|20-13
|7
|Brookstone
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|48.18
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|80.9%
|21-0
|21
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAAA
|47.68
|AAA
|Hart County
|78.1%
|21-7
|14
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|47.33
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|90.4%
|28-3
|25
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|46.72
|AAAAAA
|Marist
|96.5%
|35-0
|35
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|46.64
|A Division II
|Lincoln County
|55.5%
|18-14
|4
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Division II
|45.47
|A Division II
|Macon County
|71.9%
|21-13
|8
|Dooly County
|A Division II
|45.40
|AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|85.2%
|27-7
|20
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|45.24
|AAAA
|Miller Grove
|72.8%
|21-9
|12
|Douglass
|AAA
|44.37
|AAAAA
|Union Grove
|82.3%
|25-7
|18
|McDonough
|AAAA
|44.07
|AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|77.7%
|27-14
|13
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|43.94
|A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|53.5%
|15-14
|1
|Walnut Grove
|AAAA
|43.84
|AAAAA
|Cass
|79.1%
|21-6
|15
|Drew
|AAAAA
|43.82
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|58.2%
|19-14
|5
|Warren County
|A Division II
|43.74
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Tattnall Square
|67.5%
|24-16
|8
|Athens Christian
|A Division I
|43.12
|A Division I
|Pelham
|64.3%
|21-14
|7
|Mitchell County
|A Division II
|42.49
|AA
|Vidalia
|79.4%
|26-12
|14
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|42.39
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|86.1%
|28-7
|21
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|42.36
|AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|58.2%
|19-14
|5
|Wheeler
|AAAAAAA
|41.75
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|84.7%
|27-7
|20
|Shaw
|AAAA
|41.12
|AAA
|White County
|86.0%
|32-14
|18
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|40.79
|AA
|Fannin County
|51.3%
|19-18
|1
|Pickens
|AAA
|40.75
|AA
|North Murray
|80.3%
|28-14
|14
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|40.68
|A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|65.0%
|20-14
|6
|Mount Paran Christian
|AA
|40.46
|AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|83.0%
|26-7
|19
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|39.88
|AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|66.2%
|21-14
|7
|Islands
|AAAA
|38.82
|AAAA
|Spalding
|84.8%
|27-7
|20
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|37.90
|A Division II
|Manchester
|75.8%
|23-12
|11
|Columbus
|AAA
|37.27
|AAAAA
|Chamblee
|71.7%
|24-14
|10
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAA
|36.86
|AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|94.8%
|34-0
|34
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|36.62
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|66.4%
|20-12
|8
|Franklin County
|AAA
|36.01
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|George Walton Academy
|59.0%
|23-20
|3
|Social Circle
|A Division I
|35.86
|AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|52.1%
|14-14
|0
|Model
|AA
|35.54
|A Division I
|Temple
|63.0%
|21-15
|6
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|35.04
|A Division II
|Montgomery County
|83.7%
|27-7
|20
|Taylor County
|A Division II
|35.00
|A Division I
|Screven County
|62.0%
|18-13
|5
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|34.55
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|93.1%
|34-6
|28
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|34.48
|AA
|Windsor Forest
|55.0%
|14-13
|1
|Johnson (Savannah)
|AAA
|33.71
|A Division II
|Wheeler County
|60.3%
|21-17
|4
|Bryan County
|A Division I
|33.50
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Southland Academy
|63.0%
|23-19
|4
|Westfield School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|33.28
|A Division II
|Hancock Central
|52.2%
|20-20
|0
|Greene County
|A Division II
|33.24
|AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|56.0%
|17-14
|3
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|33.13
|AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|50.3%
|20-19
|1
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|32.92
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Frederica Academy
|57.7%
|20-14
|6
|Valwood School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|32.89
|A Division I
|East Laurens
|51.7%
|19-18
|1
|Jenkins County
|A Division II
|31.25
|A Division II
|Telfair County
|82.9%
|28-13
|15
|Atkinson County
|A Division II
|31.04
|AAA
|Morgan County
|91.1%
|28-0
|28
|Jasper County
|A Division I
|30.67
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|96.1%
|34-0
|34
|Miller County
|A Division II
|30.39
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Deerfield-Windsor
|74.9%
|23-13
|10
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|30.28
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|61.0%
|21-18
|3
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|29.92
|AAA
|Monroe
|88.8%
|23-0
|23
|Seminole County
|A Division II
|29.78
|AA
|Banks County
|56.9%
|20-14
|6
|Oglethorpe County
|A Division I
|29.41
|AA
|Berrien
|87.9%
|26-0
|26
|Bacon County
|A Division I
|29.02
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|94.5%
|28-0
|28
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|27.99
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|89.4%
|28-0
|28
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|27.97
|AAA
|Gordon Lee
|56.9%
|20-17
|3
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|26.19
|AA
|Southwest
|62.2%
|23-19
|4
|Pike County
|AAA
|24.05
|AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|94.4%
|31-0
|31
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|23.45
|AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|87.3%
|24-0
|24
|Stone Mountain
|AAAA
|23.38
|AAA
|West Hall
|74.2%
|16-0
|16
|East Jackson
|AA
|23.18
|GIAA AA
|Brentwood School
|89.4%
|28-0
|28
|Georgia Military Prep
|A Division II
|23.06
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|50.6%
|22-22
|0
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|22.78
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|93.6%
|28-0
|28
|Josey
|AA
|22.68
|AA
|Union County
|87.2%
|28-7
|21
|Towns County
|A Division II
|22.65
|A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|96.9%
|35-0
|35
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS AA
|22.06
|A Division I
|Claxton
|56.0%
|21-20
|1
|Hawkinsville
|A Division II
|20.94
|A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|97.7%
|37-0
|37
|Providence Christian
|AA
|20.52
|AA
|Brantley County
|91.1%
|28-0
|28
|Beach
|AAA
|20.30
|A Division II
|Terrell County
|85.5%
|27-7
|20
|Greenville
|A Division II
|19.35
|AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|99.0%
|38-0
|38
|Salem
|AAA
|18.85
|AAA
|Gilmer
|94.3%
|34-0
|34
|Murray County
|AA
|18.10
|AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|64.9%
|15-7
|8
|Towers
|AA
|16.97
|A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|67.3%
|21-14
|7
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|16.15
|A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|75.5%
|28-18
|10
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS AA
|15.56
|A Division II
|Turner County
|97.6%
|34-0
|34
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|15.43
|AAAA
|East Hall
|91.3%
|35-14
|21
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAA
|14.66
|AA
|Gordon Central
|58.2%
|14-8
|6
|Coosa
|A Division I
|13.74
|GIAA AA
|Gatewood School
|94.0%
|32-0
|32
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA AA
|13.43
|AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|97.7%
|35-0
|35
|East Forsyth
|AAAA
|12.37
|AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|56.9%
|20-17
|3
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|11.86
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Heritage (Newnan)
|92.2%
|31-3
|28
|Kendrick
|AA
|9.91
|AAA
|Long County
|96.0%
|33-0
|33
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|7.25
|A Division I
|Savannah
|57.5%
|20-14
|6
|Groves
|AAA
|5.40
|AAAA
|North Clayton
|86.9%
|24-0
|24
|McNair
|AA
|4.89
|GAPPS AA
|King's Academy
|89.6%
|29-7
|22
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS AA
|4.25
|AA
|ACE Charter
|94.8%
|38-10
|28
|Pataula Charter
|A Division II
|2.08
|AA
|Walker
|88.2%
|24-0
|24
|Lake Oconee Academy
|A Division II
|1.96
|GIAA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|93.9%
|31-0
|31
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|0.95
|AA
|Therrell
|95.1%
|31-0
|31
|Clarkston
|AAAA
|0.55
|GIAA AA
|Georgia Christian
|71.8%
|26-15
|11
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA A
|-0.08
|GAPPS AA
|Skipstone Academy
|54.0%
|18-16
|2
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA A
|-2.01
|GIAA AA
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|90.7%
|21-0
|21
|Grace Christian
|GIAA A
|-8.86
|AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|62.3%
|15-10
|5
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA A
|-19.18
|A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|88.9%
|33-13
|20
|Baconton Charter
|A Division II
|-27.39
|GAPPS AA
|Creekside Christian
|94.8%
|27-0
|27
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA AA
|-54.96
|A Division II
|Twiggs County
|99.6%
|47-0
|47
|GSIC
|A Division II
