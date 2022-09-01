Maxwell Week 3 projections

BreakingNews
Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week
Marist's Champ Davis (10) gets tackled by Blessed Trinity's Mavrick Torrico (32) in the second half at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell on Friday, August 27, 2021. Marist won 28-13 over Blessed Trinity. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Sep 1

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
57.88AAAAADecatur65.2%24-195Southwest DeKalbAAAA
38.87AAColumbia91.0%27-027WashingtonAA
36.90AAAAWestover63.7%21-147SpencerAA
36.21AAAAALithonia63.9%19-136Landmark ChristianAA
30.12AARedan70.2%20-812Tri-CitiesAAAAA
26.55AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)66.2%21-147Forest ParkAAAAAA
20.97A Division IIPortal70.3%26-1610Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA A
14.82A Division IIWashington-Wilkes98.2%40-040Glenn HillsAA
10.44GIAA AAAA-AAAStratford Academy98.7%38-038Riverside Military AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
5.30A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)97.9%35-035JordanAA

Sep 2

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
95.46AAAAAAABuford64.3%19-136North CobbAAAAAAA
87.76AAACedar Grove64.9%21-147WestlakeAAAAAAA
86.70AAAAAARoswell52.8%21-210MariettaAAAAAAA
83.87AAAAAAACarrollton55.7%19-154RomeAAAAAA
81.59AAAAAAACollins Hill81.2%23-716BrookwoodAAAAAAA
81.29AAAAAWarner Robins74.4%21-1011Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
79.27AAAABainbridge53.2%19-172Thomas County CentralAAAAAA
75.51AAAAAAASouth Forsyth61.5%21-147North OconeeAAAA
75.39AAAAAAAMill Creek93.9%34-628ArcherAAAAAAA
72.25AAAAAADouglas County55.7%24-213McEachernAAAAAAA
71.54AAAAAAAlpharetta54.0%19-163CambridgeAAAAA
70.74AAAAAAALambert70.3%23-149Mountain ViewAAAAAAA
70.50AAAAAJefferson51.5%14-131St. Pius XAAAAAA
69.98AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett68.1%21-147DaculaAAAAAAA
68.86AAAAAJones County86.1%31-1417PerryAAAA
68.52AAAAAAAEast Coweta62.3%20-146HillgroveAAAAAAA
67.84AAAAAAAWest Forsyth81.9%22-616North ForsythAAAAAA
67.66AAAAAFlowery Branch70.9%20-713Stephens CountyAAA
66.93AAAAAALovejoy52.7%14-140Crisp CountyAAA
66.83AAEagle's Landing Christian73.0%21-813Calvary DayAAA
66.48AAAAAAGainesville88.6%30-822Monroe AreaAAA
66.39AAAATroup60.4%21-174CallawayAA
66.02AAAAHapeville Charter55.8%18-144PebblebrookAAAAAAA
65.17AAAAAAANorth Paulding83.1%31-1417Kennesaw MountainAAAAAAA
64.72AAAAACartersville93.8%28-028AllatoonaAAAAAA
64.21AAAAAAANewton84.9%25-619EastsideAAAAA
64.14AAAAADutchtown80.2%21-615JonesboroAAAAAA
64.03AAAThomasville53.1%17-143CairoAAAA
63.78AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge59.1%20-146LoganvilleAAAAA
63.74AAAAAAHouston County79.3%26-1313West LaurensAAAA
63.58AAAAAAHughes91.5%33-726MaysAAAAA
63.18AAAAACalhoun86.7%25-025CreekviewAAAAAA
63.06AAPierce County83.5%26-719MetterA Division I
62.93AAAMary Persons53.8%20-191Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)AAAA
62.68AAAAAAGlynn Academy58.3%20-146Camden CountyAAAAAAA
62.43AAAAAAAHarrison71.6%24-1410Paulding CountyAAAAAA
62.07AAASandy Creek78.2%26-1313AlexanderAAAAAA
61.73AAAAAAAColquitt County96.0%33-033Tift CountyAAAAAA
61.49AAAABenedictine91.3%31-625Westminster (Atlanta)AAAA
61.36AAFitzgerald88.9%26-026NortheastAA
61.24A Division IBrooks County88.3%31-1219CookAA
60.90AAAACedartown93.1%28-028SequoyahAAAAAA
59.59AAAAPace Academy67.8%21-147Greater Atlanta ChristianAAAAA
59.29AAAAAAJohns Creek70.1%23-149LanierAAAAAA
59.19AAAAAKell81.1%25-817PopeAAAAAA
59.12AAAppling County81.6%26-818Wayne CountyAAAA
58.68A Division IPrince Avenue Christian88.1%30-921Athens AcademyAA
58.09AAAAWhitewater75.2%26-1412GriffinAAAA
57.30A Division IRabun County90.8%32-725AdairsvilleAAA
57.24AAAAAALee County99.2%38-038Lithia SpringsAAAAA
57.02AAAAAARiver Ridge88.8%28-622SprayberryAAAAAA
55.63A Division IDublin52.0%21-210Lamar CountyA Division I
55.62AAWashington County50.6%19-190Dodge CountyAA
55.44AAAAAOla84.0%28-1216JacksonAAA
55.15AAAAAAAValdosta95.7%29-029BannekerAAAAA
54.61AAAOconee County91.6%28-028Putnam CountyAA
54.25A Division ISwainsboro86.0%24-024Jeff DavisAA
54.24AAAAStockbridge78.6%21-615DoughertyAAA
53.71AAAAAStatesboro64.3%21-147Effingham CountyAAAAAA
53.63AAAWesleyan64.1%19-136North Cobb ChristianAA
53.37AAADawson County67.2%24-177North HallAAAA
52.94A Division IISchley County51.8%17-161Early CountyA Division II
52.75A Division IIAquinas53.1%20-191Savannah Country DayAAA
52.39AAAAAAARichmond Hill85.8%24-024JenkinsAAAAA
52.38AAAARiverdale72.5%24-1410Mundy's MillAAAAAA
52.38AAAAAVilla Rica59.4%18-144NorthgateAAAAA
52.35A Division IElbert County70.9%24-1410HarlemAAA
52.24AAAAAAEtowah82.0%24-717Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
51.39AAAAAAEast Paulding67.7%23-149HiramAAAAA
51.12AAABremen56.2%20-173BowdonA Division II
50.98AAAAADalton80.4%27-1314SonoravilleAAAA
50.95AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett56.0%19-145Jackson CountyAAAAAA
50.68AAAAAWare County97.2%35-035BaldwinAAAA
50.12AAAACentral (Carrollton)75.7%28-1711HamptonAAAA
50.12AAAANorthwest Whitfield65.8%23-176RinggoldAAA
49.88AAAHebron Christian51.5%20-191CommerceA Division I
49.87AAWorth County64.5%19-136Upson-LeeAAA
49.72A Division IDarlington77.9%24-1212Christian HeritageA Division II
49.58AAThomson87.7%27-027GrovetownAAAAAA
49.47AAAAHardaway54.1%21-201Northside (Columbus)AAAAA
48.71AAAAStarr's Mill94.6%27-027LuellaAAAA
48.62GIAA AAAA-AAAFirst Presbyterian66.3%20-137BrookstoneGIAA AAAA-AAA
48.18AAAAStephenson80.9%21-021Arabia MountainAAAAA
47.68AAAHart County78.1%21-714ApalacheeAAAAAA
47.33AAAAAANorth Atlanta90.4%28-325New ManchesterAAAAAA
46.72AAAAAAMarist96.5%35-035Eagle's LandingAAAAA
46.64A Division IILincoln County55.5%18-144Emanuel County InstituteA Division II
45.47A Division IIMacon County71.9%21-138Dooly CountyA Division II
45.40AAAAAAAMeadowcreek85.2%27-720CampbellAAAAAAA
45.24AAAAMiller Grove72.8%21-912DouglassAAA
44.37AAAAAUnion Grove82.3%25-718McDonoughAAAA
44.07AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)77.7%27-1413McIntoshAAAAA
43.94A Division IIChattahoochee County53.5%15-141Walnut GroveAAAA
43.84AAAAACass79.1%21-615DrewAAAAA
43.82A Division IIJohnson County58.2%19-145Warren CountyA Division II
43.74GIAA AAAA-AAATattnall Square67.5%24-168Athens ChristianA Division I
43.12A Division IPelham64.3%21-147Mitchell CountyA Division II
42.49AAVidalia79.4%26-1214Pinewood ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
42.39AAAAAAEvans86.1%28-721GreenbrierAAAAA
42.36AAAAAASouth Cobb58.2%19-145WheelerAAAAAAA
41.75AAAAAHarris County84.7%27-720ShawAAAA
41.12AAAWhite County86.0%32-1418ChestateeAAAA
40.79AAFannin County51.3%19-181PickensAAA
40.75AANorth Murray80.3%28-1414RidgelandAAA
40.68A Division IMount Vernon65.0%20-146Mount Paran ChristianAA
40.46AAAAWestside (Macon)83.0%26-719MorrowAAAAAA
39.88AAAAAASouth Effingham66.2%21-147IslandsAAAA
38.82AAAASpalding84.8%27-720Fayette CountyAAAA
37.90A Division IIManchester75.8%23-1211ColumbusAAA
37.27AAAAAChamblee71.7%24-1410DunwoodyAAAAAA
36.86AAAAAAACherokee94.8%34-034WoodstockAAAAAA
36.62AAALumpkin County66.4%20-128Franklin CountyAAA
36.01GIAA AAAA-AAAGeorge Walton Academy59.0%23-203Social CircleA Division I
35.86AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)52.1%14-140ModelAA
35.54A Division ITemple63.0%21-156ChattoogaA Division I
35.04A Division IIMontgomery County83.7%27-720Taylor CountyA Division II
35.00A Division IScreven County62.0%18-135Westside (Augusta)AA
34.55AAAANew Hampstead93.1%34-628Bradwell InstituteAAAAA
34.48AAWindsor Forest55.0%14-131Johnson (Savannah)AAA
33.71A Division IIWheeler County60.3%21-174Bryan CountyA Division I
33.50GIAA AAAA-AAASouthland Academy63.0%23-194Westfield SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
33.28A Division IIHancock Central52.2%20-200Greene CountyA Division II
33.24AAAAALocust Grove56.0%17-143M.L. KingAAAAA
33.13AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)50.3%20-191Rockdale CountyAAAAAA
32.92GIAA AAAA-AAAFrederica Academy57.7%20-146Valwood SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
32.89A Division IEast Laurens51.7%19-181Jenkins CountyA Division II
31.25A Division IITelfair County82.9%28-1315Atkinson CountyA Division II
31.04AAAMorgan County91.1%28-028Jasper CountyA Division I
30.67A Division IIClinch County96.1%34-034Miller CountyA Division II
30.39GIAA AAAA-AAADeerfield-Windsor74.9%23-1310Strong Rock ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
30.28GIAA AACentral Fellowship Christian61.0%21-183Tiftarea AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
29.92AAAMonroe88.8%23-023Seminole CountyA Division II
29.78AABanks County56.9%20-146Oglethorpe CountyA Division I
29.41AABerrien87.9%26-026Bacon CountyA Division I
29.02AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)94.5%28-028Lakeview-Ft. OglethorpeAAA
27.99GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Anne-Pacelli89.4%28-028Lakeview AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
27.97AAAGordon Lee56.9%20-173Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
26.19AASouthwest62.2%23-194Pike CountyAAA
24.05AAAAAARiverwood94.4%31-031North SpringsAAAAA
23.45AAAAAAADiscovery87.3%24-024Stone MountainAAAA
23.38AAAWest Hall74.2%16-016East JacksonAA
23.18GIAA AABrentwood School89.4%28-028Georgia Military PrepA Division II
23.06GIAA AAEdmund Burke Academy50.6%22-220Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA AA
22.78AAARichmond Academy93.6%28-028JoseyAA
22.68AAUnion County87.2%28-721Towns CountyA Division II
22.65A Division IMount Pisgah Christian96.9%35-035Cherokee ChristianGAPPS AA
22.06A Division IClaxton56.0%21-201HawkinsvilleA Division II
20.94A Division IWhitefield Academy97.7%37-037Providence ChristianAA
20.52AABrantley County91.1%28-028BeachAAA
20.30A Division IITerrell County85.5%27-720GreenvilleA Division II
19.35AAAAAWinder-Barrow99.0%38-038SalemAAA
18.85AAAGilmer94.3%34-034Murray CountyAA
18.10AAB.E.S.T. Academy64.9%15-78TowersAA
16.97A Division IIWilkinson County67.3%21-147Crawford CountyA Division I
16.15A Division IKing's Ridge Christian75.5%28-1810Calvary ChristianGAPPS AA
15.56A Division IITurner County97.6%34-034Randolph-ClayA Division II
15.43AAAAEast Hall91.3%35-1421Johnson (Gainesville)AAAA
14.66AAGordon Central58.2%14-86CoosaA Division I
13.74GIAA AAGatewood School94.0%32-032Augusta PrepGIAA AA
13.43AAAACedar Shoals97.7%35-035East ForsythAAAA
12.37AAAAAAABerkmar56.9%20-173Druid HillsAAAA
11.86GIAA AAAA-AAAHeritage (Newnan)92.2%31-328KendrickAA
9.91AAALong County96.0%33-033TreutlenA Division II
7.25A Division ISavannah57.5%20-146GrovesAAA
5.40AAAANorth Clayton86.9%24-024McNairAA
4.89GAPPS AAKing's Academy89.6%29-722Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS AA
4.25AAACE Charter94.8%38-1028Pataula CharterA Division II
2.08AAWalker88.2%24-024Lake Oconee AcademyA Division II
1.96GIAA AABriarwood Academy93.9%31-031Glascock CountyA Division II
0.95AATherrell95.1%31-031ClarkstonAAAA
0.55GIAA AAGeorgia Christian71.8%26-1511Fullington AcademyGIAA A
-0.08GAPPS AASkipstone Academy54.0%18-162Harvester ChristianGIAA A
-2.01GIAA AASouthwest Georgia Academy90.7%21-021Grace ChristianGIAA A
-8.86AAAAACross Keys62.3%15-105Flint River AcademyGIAA A
-19.18A Division IICentral (Talbotton)88.9%33-1320Baconton CharterA Division II
-27.39GAPPS AACreekside Christian94.8%27-027Notre Dame AcademyGIAA AA
-54.96A Division IITwiggs County99.6%47-047GSICA Division II

Loren Maxwell
Georgia Southern's Clay Helton finds Statesboro 'happier place' than Hollywood
