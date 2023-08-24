Maxwell Week 2 projections

BreakingNews
By Loren Maxwell
28 minutes ago
These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Aug 24

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
49.62AAASavannah Country Day71.6%27-198Pinewood ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
43.62AAASavannah Christian95.0%30-030IslandsAAAA
43.22AAAAHoward84.8%25-817Central (Macon)AA
28.16AAAAAMidtown81.1%25-1312B.E.S.T. AcademyAA
16.49AAAColumbus96.9%37-730JordanAA
-14.46GAPPS AARock Springs Christian95.0%31-031Cross KeysAAAAA

Aug 25

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
89.22AAAAAAAMill Creek89.4%32-1418NorcrossAAAAAAA
87.03AAAAAAAWalton82.3%30-1812BrookwoodAAAAAAA
83.91AAAAACoffee50.1%21-210BainbridgeAAAA
82.70AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett64.4%21-174ArcherAAAAAAA
82.56AAAAAAGainesville63.6%22-193Mountain ViewAAAAAAA
80.99AAAAAAThomas County Central59.1%21-201ThomasvilleAAA
79.88AAAAAAHughes89.8%31-1417McEachernAAAAAAA
79.21AAAAAAAMarietta57.6%21-201West ForsythAAAAAAA
78.58AAAAAWare County82.0%26-1313Richmond HillAAAAAAA
78.15AAAAPerry51.9%21-210Houston CountyAAAAAA
77.88AAAAACalhoun51.8%21-210Carver (Atlanta)AAA
77.79AAAAAAACamden County59.1%22-202BrunswickAAAAAA
75.55AAAAAAAHarrison72.7%25-169South ForsythAAAAAAA
74.61AAAAAAACarrollton88.2%32-1418South PauldingAAAAAA
74.59AAAOconee County59.9%21-201Clarke CentralAAAAA
74.25A Division IRabun County64.9%23-194Stephens CountyAAA
73.30AAAAAAAWestlake94.6%33-726Crisp CountyAAA
73.25AAAAAAADenmark56.1%21-201CambridgeAAAAA
72.78AAAAAJones County61.6%25-214DaculaAAAAAAA
72.73AAFellowship Christian55.1%21-201Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)AAAA
72.62AAAAAAAllatoona62.7%21-183KellAAAAA
72.16AAAACedartown84.8%27-1314CallawayAA
71.64AAAAAASt. Pius X75.8%23-149Flowery BranchAAAAA
71.40A Division IBrooks County62.5%21-183Wayne CountyAAAA
70.94AAAAAABlessed Trinity86.0%28-1414Eagle's Landing ChristianAA
70.38AAAAAACreekview83.1%26-1313HillgroveAAAAAAA
70.13AAAAAAAEast Coweta67.4%27-216NewnanAAAAAA
69.58AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)86.7%27-918Peach CountyAAA
69.45AAAAAAAColquitt County97.1%35-332StockbridgeAAAA
68.89AAAAADutchtown76.1%21-129Tift CountyAAAAAA
68.20AAAAAAAValdosta90.6%29-821CookAA
67.35AAAAAAACherokee68.3%23-176EtowahAAAAAA
67.06AAAAAAAParkview93.4%34-1024ShilohAAAAAA
65.56AARockmart83.1%28-1414CassAAAAA
65.22AAAAAAALambert86.5%30-1416Dawson CountyAAA
65.12AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)67.3%21-156Pace AcademyAAAA
65.06AAAABaldwin74.8%26-1511Putnam CountyAA
64.69AAAAAALee County97.5%35-035Hapeville CharterAAAA
64.62AAAAStarr's Mill86.9%26-719NorthgateAAAAA
64.49AAAAAALanier75.7%23-149Peachtree RidgeAAAAAAA
64.32AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian62.6%21-165LovettAAAA
63.96AAAMary Persons53.0%21-210SpaldingAAAA
63.12AAAAAAAlexander72.4%26-179Lithia SpringsAAAAA
62.69AAAAAAANorth Paulding94.4%35-1025East PauldingAAAAAA
62.27AAAACentral (Carrollton)61.2%24-213BowdonA Division II
62.19AAAALaGrange66.3%24-204Northside (Columbus)AAAAA
62.14AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett90.7%31-1219MeadowcreekAAAAAAA
61.69AAAHebron Christian55.4%24-213Villa RicaAAAAA
61.68AAAAHoly Innocents79.8%27-1413RiverwoodAAAAAA
61.65AAAAAASprayberry63.2%24-204Paulding CountyAAAAAA
61.62AAAAAALovejoy55.9%21-210JacksonAAA
61.35AAAAAAVeterans77.3%28-1711GriffinAAAA
61.09A Division ILamar County64.9%24-204Upson-LeeAAA
60.95AAAAAAGlynn Academy78.1%24-1410McIntosh County AcademyA Division II
60.82A Division IIClinch County60.5%24-213Macon CountyA Division II
60.59AAAAWhitewater70.5%22-148Union GroveAAAAA
60.19AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain82.7%28-1414CampbellAAAAAAA
60.19A Division IElbert County78.5%28-1612Madison CountyAAAA
59.97AAPierce County92.2%31-724Jeff DavisAA
59.41A Division ISwainsboro92.9%32-824Washington CountyAA
58.92AAAAdairsville69.0%26-206Cherokee BluffAAAA
58.86AADodge County64.2%21-174West LaurensAAAA
58.64AAAAAARiver Ridge88.6%29-1316PopeAAAAAA
58.60A Division IDarlington78.2%28-1612SonoravilleAAAA
58.57AAAAAANorth Forsyth86.5%28-1315Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
58.41AAAAACartersville97.6%35-035JonesboroAAAAAA
58.11AAAMonroe Area91.9%31-823Cedar ShoalsAAAA
58.10AAAAADecatur56.9%21-201WesleyanAAA
57.80AAAACairo81.3%26-1313MonroeAAA
57.56AAAPickens58.5%26-215North MurrayAA
57.40AAABremen51.3%20-200Haralson CountyAA
57.35GIAA AAAA-AAASt. Anne-Pacelli68.4%23-176Tattnall SquareGIAA AAAA-AAA
57.22AAFitzgerald96.8%35-035Turner CountyA Division II
57.18AAAAAAANewton95.8%33-033AlcovyAAAAAA
57.07AAAAAARoswell99.0%41-041CentennialAAAAA
57.03AAAAAAJackson County63.9%22-184DuluthAAAAAAA
56.88AAAAAAHabersham Central59.5%24-213White CountyAAA
56.61A Division IBleckley County89.0%31-1417Wilcox CountyA Division II
56.37AAAAAAAWheeler71.8%22-148LassiterAAAAAA
56.12AAAAABanneker50.8%19-190New ManchesterAAAAAA
54.82AAColumbia59.9%21-174Woodland (Stockbridge)AAAA
54.80A Division IMetter86.2%28-1315Emanuel County InstituteA Division II
54.30AAThomson92.8%31-724Jefferson CountyA Division I
53.93AALaney58.8%21-183HephzibahAAA
53.77AAAATroup92.5%33-1023HardawayAAAA
53.16AAAAStephenson90.2%29-1019RiverdaleAAAA
53.14AAAAHampton66.5%26-206McIntoshAAAAA
52.70A Division IIrwin County95.0%32-626Dooly CountyA Division II
52.44A Division IIChristian Heritage57.3%21-201TempleA Division I
52.07A Division IPepperell53.8%20-182ModelAA
51.97AAAAAAAGrayson98.8%39-039Eagle's LandingAAAAA
51.90AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett84.3%27-1314ApalacheeAAAAAA
51.72AAAANorthwest Whitfield86.0%29-1415Coahulla CreekAAA
51.67AAAAAOla90.4%28-721LuellaAAAA
51.17AAFannin County71.9%26-179GilmerAAA
51.02AAUnion County77.1%27-1710Lumpkin CountyAAA
50.40A Division ITrion78.2%28-1711LaFayetteAAA
50.36A Division IPelham60.0%21-174Chattahoochee CountyA Division II
50.21A Division IILanier County52.0%21-210Telfair CountyA Division II
50.10A Division IMount Pisgah Christian69.3%25-187Mount Paran ChristianAA
50.06AAAAWestover59.2%21-201Sumter CountyAA
49.97AAAAAArabia Mountain58.9%21-174Heritage (Conyers)AAAAA
49.95AAAAALoganville89.5%28-721DiscoveryAAAAAAA
49.93AAAAAAMundy's Mill85.7%27-1017Fayette CountyAAAA
49.74AAAAAAAOsborne70.1%24-168ChattahoocheeAAAAA
49.58AATattnall County65.6%23-185Long CountyAAA
49.57AAWorth County74.5%27-1710Mitchell CountyA Division II
49.33GIAA AAAA-AAAStratford Academy83.1%29-1514Westfield SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
49.07A Division IIJohnson County79.9%26-1412Jenkins CountyA Division II
48.77AAToombs County77.8%26-1412Wheeler CountyA Division II
48.56AAAAAAGrovetown69.2%24-177GreenbrierAAAAA
48.37A Division ISocial Circle55.9%21-201East JacksonAA
47.77AAALiberty County76.2%25-1411Bradwell InstituteAAAAA
47.03AAACarver (Columbus)97.5%34-034SpencerAA
46.93AAAAAAAPebblebrook95.4%34-727South CobbAAAAAA
45.20AAAMorgan County88.2%30-1416Greene CountyA Division II
44.61A Division IIMontgomery County53.0%21-201Warren CountyA Division II
44.49AAAAAHiram93.4%35-1421WoodstockAAAAAA
44.30A Division IIAquinas83.6%26-1016Westside (Augusta)AA
44.11AAAAAWinder-Barrow94.1%32-725M.L. KingAAAAA
43.55A Division ISt. Francis72.5%21-147Landmark ChristianAA
42.09A Division IMount Vernon88.1%33-1419George Walton AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
41.98AAAAAARome99.7%42-042LithoniaAAAAA
41.85AABanks County61.7%21-192Oglethorpe CountyA Division I
41.84AAAANew Hampstead94.1%34-727Windsor ForestAA
41.83A Division IJasper County71.7%25-178Pike CountyAAA
41.82AAAAAAMorrow71.0%23-158Tri-CitiesAAAAA
41.28GIAA AABrentwood School71.9%26-179Mount de SalesGIAA AAAA-AAA
41.07A Division IWhitefield Academy87.1%28-1216Strong Rock ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
41.02GIAA AAAA-AAAValwood School51.4%21-201St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
40.83AABerrien86.2%29-1415Atkinson CountyA Division II
40.62AANorth Cobb Christian91.9%28-721RidgelandAAA
40.60A Division IScreven County77.8%24-1410Bacon CountyA Division I
40.31A Division IIEarly County93.9%29-326Seminole CountyA Division II
40.08AAAGordon Lee64.4%21-174ArmucheeA Division I
39.83AAAHarlem92.1%28-721Hancock CentralA Division II
39.51AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)64.1%21-165CoosaA Division I
38.72A Division IIMarion County62.7%20-146Southland AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
38.07AAAAAARockdale County62.9%21-183SalemAAA
37.30AAAAWestside (Macon)94.1%34-826SouthwestAA
37.20AAVidalia94.5%32-626BeachAAA
36.03A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)82.9%28-1414GreenvilleA Division II
35.51AAACE Charter79.8%27-1413Georgia Military PrepA Division II
35.50GIAA AAAA-AAAFrederica Academy85.4%30-1416Tiftarea AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
35.34GIAA AABriarwood Academy57.2%20-164Thomas JeffersonGIAA A
34.82AAAAStone Mountain51.0%22-211RedanAA
34.67GIAA AAAA-AAATerrell Academy77.4%28-1810Piedmont AcademyGIAA AA
31.99AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)74.4%24-1410NorthviewAAAAA
31.99AAMcNair60.1%21-201Druid HillsAAAA
31.80AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe70.7%24-177Murray CountyAA
31.67A Division IBryan County87.6%30-1416TreutlenA Division II
31.50AATherrell61.7%21-165Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
29.96AARutland83.0%28-1414HawkinsvilleA Division II
29.38A Division IAthens Christian90.5%33-1419Lakeview AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
28.84AAAAEast Forsyth82.2%27-1413SeckingerAAAA
26.50A Division IITaylor County77.2%29-209Crawford CountyA Division I
25.95A Division IKing's Ridge Christian76.6%24-1410Cherokee ChristianGAPPS AA
25.88GIAA AAAA-AAALoganville Christian70.2%21-147King's AcademyGAPPS AA
25.68GIAA AAGatewood School87.9%29-1415Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA AA
24.67AAAAAChamblee98.0%35-035TowersAA
24.03AAACross Creek56.7%20-182Glenn HillsAA
23.78AAAASoutheast Whitfield79.1%28-1711Gordon CentralAA
22.89AAADougherty99.5%41-041Randolph-ClayA Division II
22.46A Division IITowns County80.8%21-714Lake Oconee AcademyA Division II
22.38GIAA AAEdmund Burke Academy81.0%28-1711Glascock CountyA Division II
21.41GAPPS AACalvary Christian81.5%28-1414Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS AA
20.14AAAAShaw92.1%28-622KendrickAA
20.03AAAANorth Clayton92.5%29-722KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA
19.67AAAWest Hall89.1%28-820Johnson (Gainesville)AAAA
19.14AABrantley County98.2%35-035GrovesAAA
18.23AAWalker57.9%21-201Riverside Military AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
17.61AAARichmond Academy97.4%33-033SavannahA Division I
17.39AAAAAAABerkmar81.0%23-1013ClarkstonAAAA
14.51A Division IIPortal95.1%34-727Twiggs CountyA Division II
12.71GIAA AFullington Academy52.7%23-221Memorial DayGIAA A
12.15GIAA AAAA-AAABethlehem Christian Academy96.4%34-034Creekside ChristianGAPPS AA
11.73A Division IIPataula Charter79.5%28-1711Baconton CharterA Division II
3.60GIAA ARobert Toombs Academy96.2%37-829Harvester ChristianGIAA A

Aug 26

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
63.99AAAAATucker50.1%21-210Southwest DeKalbAAAA
63.94AAAABurke County83.5%28-1414Effingham CountyAAAAAA
63.78AAAAAADouglas County84.5%28-1414MaysAAAAA
58.75AAAAAStatesboro55.2%21-210Southeast BullochAAAA
55.91AASouth Atlanta69.8%26-197Chapel HillAAAAA
55.67AAAAAMaynard Jackson63.0%21-174Miller GroveAAAA
46.75AAADouglass79.0%23-1211WashingtonAA
40.30AAAAAANorth Atlanta97.6%35-035DrewAAAAA

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
