Maxwell Week 2 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Aug 24
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|49.62
|AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|71.6%
|27-19
|8
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|43.62
|AAA
|Savannah Christian
|95.0%
|30-0
|30
|Islands
|AAAA
|43.22
|AAAA
|Howard
|84.8%
|25-8
|17
|Central (Macon)
|AA
|28.16
|AAAAA
|Midtown
|81.1%
|25-13
|12
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|AA
|16.49
|AAA
|Columbus
|96.9%
|37-7
|30
|Jordan
|AA
|-14.46
|GAPPS AA
|Rock Springs Christian
|95.0%
|31-0
|31
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
Aug 25
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|89.22
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|89.4%
|32-14
|18
|Norcross
|AAAAAAA
|87.03
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|82.3%
|30-18
|12
|Brookwood
|AAAAAAA
|83.91
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|50.1%
|21-21
|0
|Bainbridge
|AAAA
|82.70
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|64.4%
|21-17
|4
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|82.56
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|63.6%
|22-19
|3
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|80.99
|AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|59.1%
|21-20
|1
|Thomasville
|AAA
|79.88
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|89.8%
|31-14
|17
|McEachern
|AAAAAAA
|79.21
|AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|57.6%
|21-20
|1
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|78.58
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|82.0%
|26-13
|13
|Richmond Hill
|AAAAAAA
|78.15
|AAAA
|Perry
|51.9%
|21-21
|0
|Houston County
|AAAAAA
|77.88
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|51.8%
|21-21
|0
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAA
|77.79
|AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|59.1%
|22-20
|2
|Brunswick
|AAAAAA
|75.55
|AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|72.7%
|25-16
|9
|South Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|74.61
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|88.2%
|32-14
|18
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|74.59
|AAA
|Oconee County
|59.9%
|21-20
|1
|Clarke Central
|AAAAA
|74.25
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|64.9%
|23-19
|4
|Stephens County
|AAA
|73.30
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|94.6%
|33-7
|26
|Crisp County
|AAA
|73.25
|AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|56.1%
|21-20
|1
|Cambridge
|AAAAA
|72.78
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|61.6%
|25-21
|4
|Dacula
|AAAAAAA
|72.73
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|55.1%
|21-20
|1
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|AAAA
|72.62
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|62.7%
|21-18
|3
|Kell
|AAAAA
|72.16
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|84.8%
|27-13
|14
|Callaway
|AA
|71.64
|AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|75.8%
|23-14
|9
|Flowery Branch
|AAAAA
|71.40
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|62.5%
|21-18
|3
|Wayne County
|AAAA
|70.94
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|86.0%
|28-14
|14
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|AA
|70.38
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|83.1%
|26-13
|13
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|70.13
|AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|67.4%
|27-21
|6
|Newnan
|AAAAAA
|69.58
|AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|86.7%
|27-9
|18
|Peach County
|AAA
|69.45
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|97.1%
|35-3
|32
|Stockbridge
|AAAA
|68.89
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|76.1%
|21-12
|9
|Tift County
|AAAAAA
|68.20
|AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|90.6%
|29-8
|21
|Cook
|AA
|67.35
|AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|68.3%
|23-17
|6
|Etowah
|AAAAAA
|67.06
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|93.4%
|34-10
|24
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|65.56
|AA
|Rockmart
|83.1%
|28-14
|14
|Cass
|AAAAA
|65.22
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|86.5%
|30-14
|16
|Dawson County
|AAA
|65.12
|AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|67.3%
|21-15
|6
|Pace Academy
|AAAA
|65.06
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|74.8%
|26-15
|11
|Putnam County
|AA
|64.69
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|97.5%
|35-0
|35
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|64.62
|AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|86.9%
|26-7
|19
|Northgate
|AAAAA
|64.49
|AAAAAA
|Lanier
|75.7%
|23-14
|9
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|64.32
|AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|62.6%
|21-16
|5
|Lovett
|AAAA
|63.96
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|53.0%
|21-21
|0
|Spalding
|AAAA
|63.12
|AAAAAA
|Alexander
|72.4%
|26-17
|9
|Lithia Springs
|AAAAA
|62.69
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|94.4%
|35-10
|25
|East Paulding
|AAAAAA
|62.27
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|61.2%
|24-21
|3
|Bowdon
|A Division II
|62.19
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|66.3%
|24-20
|4
|Northside (Columbus)
|AAAAA
|62.14
|AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|90.7%
|31-12
|19
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|61.69
|AAA
|Hebron Christian
|55.4%
|24-21
|3
|Villa Rica
|AAAAA
|61.68
|AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|79.8%
|27-14
|13
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|61.65
|AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|63.2%
|24-20
|4
|Paulding County
|AAAAAA
|61.62
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|55.9%
|21-21
|0
|Jackson
|AAA
|61.35
|AAAAAA
|Veterans
|77.3%
|28-17
|11
|Griffin
|AAAA
|61.09
|A Division I
|Lamar County
|64.9%
|24-20
|4
|Upson-Lee
|AAA
|60.95
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|78.1%
|24-14
|10
|McIntosh County Academy
|A Division II
|60.82
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|60.5%
|24-21
|3
|Macon County
|A Division II
|60.59
|AAAA
|Whitewater
|70.5%
|22-14
|8
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|60.19
|AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|82.7%
|28-14
|14
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|60.19
|A Division I
|Elbert County
|78.5%
|28-16
|12
|Madison County
|AAAA
|59.97
|AA
|Pierce County
|92.2%
|31-7
|24
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|59.41
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|92.9%
|32-8
|24
|Washington County
|AA
|58.92
|AAA
|Adairsville
|69.0%
|26-20
|6
|Cherokee Bluff
|AAAA
|58.86
|AA
|Dodge County
|64.2%
|21-17
|4
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|58.64
|AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|88.6%
|29-13
|16
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|58.60
|A Division I
|Darlington
|78.2%
|28-16
|12
|Sonoraville
|AAAA
|58.57
|AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|86.5%
|28-13
|15
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|58.41
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|97.6%
|35-0
|35
|Jonesboro
|AAAAAA
|58.11
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|91.9%
|31-8
|23
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|58.10
|AAAAA
|Decatur
|56.9%
|21-20
|1
|Wesleyan
|AAA
|57.80
|AAAA
|Cairo
|81.3%
|26-13
|13
|Monroe
|AAA
|57.56
|AAA
|Pickens
|58.5%
|26-21
|5
|North Murray
|AA
|57.40
|AAA
|Bremen
|51.3%
|20-20
|0
|Haralson County
|AA
|57.35
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|68.4%
|23-17
|6
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|57.22
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|96.8%
|35-0
|35
|Turner County
|A Division II
|57.18
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|95.8%
|33-0
|33
|Alcovy
|AAAAAA
|57.07
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|99.0%
|41-0
|41
|Centennial
|AAAAA
|57.03
|AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|63.9%
|22-18
|4
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|56.88
|AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|59.5%
|24-21
|3
|White County
|AAA
|56.61
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|89.0%
|31-14
|17
|Wilcox County
|A Division II
|56.37
|AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|71.8%
|22-14
|8
|Lassiter
|AAAAAA
|56.12
|AAAAA
|Banneker
|50.8%
|19-19
|0
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|54.82
|AA
|Columbia
|59.9%
|21-17
|4
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAA
|54.80
|A Division I
|Metter
|86.2%
|28-13
|15
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Division II
|54.30
|AA
|Thomson
|92.8%
|31-7
|24
|Jefferson County
|A Division I
|53.93
|AA
|Laney
|58.8%
|21-18
|3
|Hephzibah
|AAA
|53.77
|AAAA
|Troup
|92.5%
|33-10
|23
|Hardaway
|AAAA
|53.16
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|90.2%
|29-10
|19
|Riverdale
|AAAA
|53.14
|AAAA
|Hampton
|66.5%
|26-20
|6
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|52.70
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|95.0%
|32-6
|26
|Dooly County
|A Division II
|52.44
|A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|57.3%
|21-20
|1
|Temple
|A Division I
|52.07
|A Division I
|Pepperell
|53.8%
|20-18
|2
|Model
|AA
|51.97
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|98.8%
|39-0
|39
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|51.90
|AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|84.3%
|27-13
|14
|Apalachee
|AAAAAA
|51.72
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|86.0%
|29-14
|15
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|51.67
|AAAAA
|Ola
|90.4%
|28-7
|21
|Luella
|AAAA
|51.17
|AA
|Fannin County
|71.9%
|26-17
|9
|Gilmer
|AAA
|51.02
|AA
|Union County
|77.1%
|27-17
|10
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|50.40
|A Division I
|Trion
|78.2%
|28-17
|11
|LaFayette
|AAA
|50.36
|A Division I
|Pelham
|60.0%
|21-17
|4
|Chattahoochee County
|A Division II
|50.21
|A Division II
|Lanier County
|52.0%
|21-21
|0
|Telfair County
|A Division II
|50.10
|A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|69.3%
|25-18
|7
|Mount Paran Christian
|AA
|50.06
|AAAA
|Westover
|59.2%
|21-20
|1
|Sumter County
|AA
|49.97
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|58.9%
|21-17
|4
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAA
|49.95
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|89.5%
|28-7
|21
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|49.93
|AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|85.7%
|27-10
|17
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|49.74
|AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|70.1%
|24-16
|8
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAA
|49.58
|AA
|Tattnall County
|65.6%
|23-18
|5
|Long County
|AAA
|49.57
|AA
|Worth County
|74.5%
|27-17
|10
|Mitchell County
|A Division II
|49.33
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Stratford Academy
|83.1%
|29-15
|14
|Westfield School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|49.07
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|79.9%
|26-14
|12
|Jenkins County
|A Division II
|48.77
|AA
|Toombs County
|77.8%
|26-14
|12
|Wheeler County
|A Division II
|48.56
|AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|69.2%
|24-17
|7
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|48.37
|A Division I
|Social Circle
|55.9%
|21-20
|1
|East Jackson
|AA
|47.77
|AAA
|Liberty County
|76.2%
|25-14
|11
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|47.03
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|97.5%
|34-0
|34
|Spencer
|AA
|46.93
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|95.4%
|34-7
|27
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|45.20
|AAA
|Morgan County
|88.2%
|30-14
|16
|Greene County
|A Division II
|44.61
|A Division II
|Montgomery County
|53.0%
|21-20
|1
|Warren County
|A Division II
|44.49
|AAAAA
|Hiram
|93.4%
|35-14
|21
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|44.30
|A Division II
|Aquinas
|83.6%
|26-10
|16
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|44.11
|AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|94.1%
|32-7
|25
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|43.55
|A Division I
|St. Francis
|72.5%
|21-14
|7
|Landmark Christian
|AA
|42.09
|A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|88.1%
|33-14
|19
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|41.98
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|41.85
|AA
|Banks County
|61.7%
|21-19
|2
|Oglethorpe County
|A Division I
|41.84
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|94.1%
|34-7
|27
|Windsor Forest
|AA
|41.83
|A Division I
|Jasper County
|71.7%
|25-17
|8
|Pike County
|AAA
|41.82
|AAAAAA
|Morrow
|71.0%
|23-15
|8
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|41.28
|GIAA AA
|Brentwood School
|71.9%
|26-17
|9
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|41.07
|A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|87.1%
|28-12
|16
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|41.02
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Valwood School
|51.4%
|21-20
|1
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|40.83
|AA
|Berrien
|86.2%
|29-14
|15
|Atkinson County
|A Division II
|40.62
|AA
|North Cobb Christian
|91.9%
|28-7
|21
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|40.60
|A Division I
|Screven County
|77.8%
|24-14
|10
|Bacon County
|A Division I
|40.31
|A Division II
|Early County
|93.9%
|29-3
|26
|Seminole County
|A Division II
|40.08
|AAA
|Gordon Lee
|64.4%
|21-17
|4
|Armuchee
|A Division I
|39.83
|AAA
|Harlem
|92.1%
|28-7
|21
|Hancock Central
|A Division II
|39.51
|AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|64.1%
|21-16
|5
|Coosa
|A Division I
|38.72
|A Division II
|Marion County
|62.7%
|20-14
|6
|Southland Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|38.07
|AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|62.9%
|21-18
|3
|Salem
|AAA
|37.30
|AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|94.1%
|34-8
|26
|Southwest
|AA
|37.20
|AA
|Vidalia
|94.5%
|32-6
|26
|Beach
|AAA
|36.03
|A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|82.9%
|28-14
|14
|Greenville
|A Division II
|35.51
|AA
|ACE Charter
|79.8%
|27-14
|13
|Georgia Military Prep
|A Division II
|35.50
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Frederica Academy
|85.4%
|30-14
|16
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|35.34
|GIAA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|57.2%
|20-16
|4
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA A
|34.82
|AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|51.0%
|22-21
|1
|Redan
|AA
|34.67
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Terrell Academy
|77.4%
|28-18
|10
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA AA
|31.99
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|74.4%
|24-14
|10
|Northview
|AAAAA
|31.99
|AA
|McNair
|60.1%
|21-20
|1
|Druid Hills
|AAAA
|31.80
|AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|70.7%
|24-17
|7
|Murray County
|AA
|31.67
|A Division I
|Bryan County
|87.6%
|30-14
|16
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|31.50
|AA
|Therrell
|61.7%
|21-16
|5
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|29.96
|AA
|Rutland
|83.0%
|28-14
|14
|Hawkinsville
|A Division II
|29.38
|A Division I
|Athens Christian
|90.5%
|33-14
|19
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|28.84
|AAAA
|East Forsyth
|82.2%
|27-14
|13
|Seckinger
|AAAA
|26.50
|A Division II
|Taylor County
|77.2%
|29-20
|9
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|25.95
|A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|76.6%
|24-14
|10
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS AA
|25.88
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Loganville Christian
|70.2%
|21-14
|7
|King's Academy
|GAPPS AA
|25.68
|GIAA AA
|Gatewood School
|87.9%
|29-14
|15
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|24.67
|AAAAA
|Chamblee
|98.0%
|35-0
|35
|Towers
|AA
|24.03
|AAA
|Cross Creek
|56.7%
|20-18
|2
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|23.78
|AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|79.1%
|28-17
|11
|Gordon Central
|AA
|22.89
|AAA
|Dougherty
|99.5%
|41-0
|41
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|22.46
|A Division II
|Towns County
|80.8%
|21-7
|14
|Lake Oconee Academy
|A Division II
|22.38
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|81.0%
|28-17
|11
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|21.41
|GAPPS AA
|Calvary Christian
|81.5%
|28-14
|14
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS AA
|20.14
|AAAA
|Shaw
|92.1%
|28-6
|22
|Kendrick
|AA
|20.03
|AAAA
|North Clayton
|92.5%
|29-7
|22
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|19.67
|AAA
|West Hall
|89.1%
|28-8
|20
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAA
|19.14
|AA
|Brantley County
|98.2%
|35-0
|35
|Groves
|AAA
|18.23
|AA
|Walker
|57.9%
|21-20
|1
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|17.61
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|97.4%
|33-0
|33
|Savannah
|A Division I
|17.39
|AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|81.0%
|23-10
|13
|Clarkston
|AAAA
|14.51
|A Division II
|Portal
|95.1%
|34-7
|27
|Twiggs County
|A Division II
|12.71
|GIAA A
|Fullington Academy
|52.7%
|23-22
|1
|Memorial Day
|GIAA A
|12.15
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|96.4%
|34-0
|34
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS AA
|11.73
|A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|79.5%
|28-17
|11
|Baconton Charter
|A Division II
|3.60
|GIAA A
|Robert Toombs Academy
|96.2%
|37-8
|29
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA A
Aug 26
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|63.99
|AAAAA
|Tucker
|50.1%
|21-21
|0
|Southwest DeKalb
|AAAA
|63.94
|AAAA
|Burke County
|83.5%
|28-14
|14
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|63.78
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|84.5%
|28-14
|14
|Mays
|AAAAA
|58.75
|AAAAA
|Statesboro
|55.2%
|21-21
|0
|Southeast Bulloch
|AAAA
|55.91
|AA
|South Atlanta
|69.8%
|26-19
|7
|Chapel Hill
|AAAAA
|55.67
|AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|63.0%
|21-17
|4
|Miller Grove
|AAAA
|46.75
|AAA
|Douglass
|79.0%
|23-12
|11
|Washington
|AA
|40.30
|AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|97.6%
|35-0
|35
|Drew
|AAAAA
