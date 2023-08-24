Maxwell Week 2 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Aug 24

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 49.62 AAA Savannah Country Day 71.6% 27-19 8 Pinewood Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA 43.62 AAA Savannah Christian 95.0% 30-0 30 Islands AAAA 43.22 AAAA Howard 84.8% 25-8 17 Central (Macon) AA 28.16 AAAAA Midtown 81.1% 25-13 12 B.E.S.T. Academy AA 16.49 AAA Columbus 96.9% 37-7 30 Jordan AA -14.46 GAPPS AA Rock Springs Christian 95.0% 31-0 31 Cross Keys AAAAA

Aug 25

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 89.22 AAAAAAA Mill Creek 89.4% 32-14 18 Norcross AAAAAAA 87.03 AAAAAAA Walton 82.3% 30-18 12 Brookwood AAAAAAA 83.91 AAAAA Coffee 50.1% 21-21 0 Bainbridge AAAA 82.70 AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 64.4% 21-17 4 Archer AAAAAAA 82.56 AAAAAA Gainesville 63.6% 22-19 3 Mountain View AAAAAAA 80.99 AAAAAA Thomas County Central 59.1% 21-20 1 Thomasville AAA 79.88 AAAAAA Hughes 89.8% 31-14 17 McEachern AAAAAAA 79.21 AAAAAAA Marietta 57.6% 21-20 1 West Forsyth AAAAAAA 78.58 AAAAA Ware County 82.0% 26-13 13 Richmond Hill AAAAAAA 78.15 AAAA Perry 51.9% 21-21 0 Houston County AAAAAA 77.88 AAAAA Calhoun 51.8% 21-21 0 Carver (Atlanta) AAA 77.79 AAAAAAA Camden County 59.1% 22-20 2 Brunswick AAAAAA 75.55 AAAAAAA Harrison 72.7% 25-16 9 South Forsyth AAAAAAA 74.61 AAAAAAA Carrollton 88.2% 32-14 18 South Paulding AAAAAA 74.59 AAA Oconee County 59.9% 21-20 1 Clarke Central AAAAA 74.25 A Division I Rabun County 64.9% 23-19 4 Stephens County AAA 73.30 AAAAAAA Westlake 94.6% 33-7 26 Crisp County AAA 73.25 AAAAAAA Denmark 56.1% 21-20 1 Cambridge AAAAA 72.78 AAAAA Jones County 61.6% 25-21 4 Dacula AAAAAAA 72.73 AA Fellowship Christian 55.1% 21-20 1 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) AAAA 72.62 AAAAAA Allatoona 62.7% 21-18 3 Kell AAAAA 72.16 AAAA Cedartown 84.8% 27-13 14 Callaway AA 71.64 AAAAAA St. Pius X 75.8% 23-14 9 Flowery Branch AAAAA 71.40 A Division I Brooks County 62.5% 21-18 3 Wayne County AAAA 70.94 AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 86.0% 28-14 14 Eagle's Landing Christian AA 70.38 AAAAAA Creekview 83.1% 26-13 13 Hillgrove AAAAAAA 70.13 AAAAAAA East Coweta 67.4% 27-21 6 Newnan AAAAAA 69.58 AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 86.7% 27-9 18 Peach County AAA 69.45 AAAAAAA Colquitt County 97.1% 35-3 32 Stockbridge AAAA 68.89 AAAAA Dutchtown 76.1% 21-12 9 Tift County AAAAAA 68.20 AAAAAAA Valdosta 90.6% 29-8 21 Cook AA 67.35 AAAAAAA Cherokee 68.3% 23-17 6 Etowah AAAAAA 67.06 AAAAAAA Parkview 93.4% 34-10 24 Shiloh AAAAAA 65.56 AA Rockmart 83.1% 28-14 14 Cass AAAAA 65.22 AAAAAAA Lambert 86.5% 30-14 16 Dawson County AAA 65.12 AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 67.3% 21-15 6 Pace Academy AAAA 65.06 AAAA Baldwin 74.8% 26-15 11 Putnam County AA 64.69 AAAAAA Lee County 97.5% 35-0 35 Hapeville Charter AAAA 64.62 AAAA Starr's Mill 86.9% 26-7 19 Northgate AAAAA 64.49 AAAAAA Lanier 75.7% 23-14 9 Peachtree Ridge AAAAAAA 64.32 AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 62.6% 21-16 5 Lovett AAAA 63.96 AAA Mary Persons 53.0% 21-21 0 Spalding AAAA 63.12 AAAAAA Alexander 72.4% 26-17 9 Lithia Springs AAAAA 62.69 AAAAAAA North Paulding 94.4% 35-10 25 East Paulding AAAAAA 62.27 AAAA Central (Carrollton) 61.2% 24-21 3 Bowdon A Division II 62.19 AAAA LaGrange 66.3% 24-20 4 Northside (Columbus) AAAAA 62.14 AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 90.7% 31-12 19 Meadowcreek AAAAAAA 61.69 AAA Hebron Christian 55.4% 24-21 3 Villa Rica AAAAA 61.68 AAAA Holy Innocents 79.8% 27-14 13 Riverwood AAAAAA 61.65 AAAAAA Sprayberry 63.2% 24-20 4 Paulding County AAAAAA 61.62 AAAAAA Lovejoy 55.9% 21-21 0 Jackson AAA 61.35 AAAAAA Veterans 77.3% 28-17 11 Griffin AAAA 61.09 A Division I Lamar County 64.9% 24-20 4 Upson-Lee AAA 60.95 AAAAAA Glynn Academy 78.1% 24-14 10 McIntosh County Academy A Division II 60.82 A Division II Clinch County 60.5% 24-21 3 Macon County A Division II 60.59 AAAA Whitewater 70.5% 22-14 8 Union Grove AAAAA 60.19 AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 82.7% 28-14 14 Campbell AAAAAAA 60.19 A Division I Elbert County 78.5% 28-16 12 Madison County AAAA 59.97 AA Pierce County 92.2% 31-7 24 Jeff Davis AA 59.41 A Division I Swainsboro 92.9% 32-8 24 Washington County AA 58.92 AAA Adairsville 69.0% 26-20 6 Cherokee Bluff AAAA 58.86 AA Dodge County 64.2% 21-17 4 West Laurens AAAA 58.64 AAAAAA River Ridge 88.6% 29-13 16 Pope AAAAAA 58.60 A Division I Darlington 78.2% 28-16 12 Sonoraville AAAA 58.57 AAAAAA North Forsyth 86.5% 28-13 15 Forsyth Central AAAAAAA 58.41 AAAAA Cartersville 97.6% 35-0 35 Jonesboro AAAAAA 58.11 AAA Monroe Area 91.9% 31-8 23 Cedar Shoals AAAA 58.10 AAAAA Decatur 56.9% 21-20 1 Wesleyan AAA 57.80 AAAA Cairo 81.3% 26-13 13 Monroe AAA 57.56 AAA Pickens 58.5% 26-21 5 North Murray AA 57.40 AAA Bremen 51.3% 20-20 0 Haralson County AA 57.35 GIAA AAAA-AAA St. Anne-Pacelli 68.4% 23-17 6 Tattnall Square GIAA AAAA-AAA 57.22 AA Fitzgerald 96.8% 35-0 35 Turner County A Division II 57.18 AAAAAAA Newton 95.8% 33-0 33 Alcovy AAAAAA 57.07 AAAAAA Roswell 99.0% 41-0 41 Centennial AAAAA 57.03 AAAAAA Jackson County 63.9% 22-18 4 Duluth AAAAAAA 56.88 AAAAAA Habersham Central 59.5% 24-21 3 White County AAA 56.61 A Division I Bleckley County 89.0% 31-14 17 Wilcox County A Division II 56.37 AAAAAAA Wheeler 71.8% 22-14 8 Lassiter AAAAAA 56.12 AAAAA Banneker 50.8% 19-19 0 New Manchester AAAAAA 54.82 AA Columbia 59.9% 21-17 4 Woodland (Stockbridge) AAAA 54.80 A Division I Metter 86.2% 28-13 15 Emanuel County Institute A Division II 54.30 AA Thomson 92.8% 31-7 24 Jefferson County A Division I 53.93 AA Laney 58.8% 21-18 3 Hephzibah AAA 53.77 AAAA Troup 92.5% 33-10 23 Hardaway AAAA 53.16 AAAA Stephenson 90.2% 29-10 19 Riverdale AAAA 53.14 AAAA Hampton 66.5% 26-20 6 McIntosh AAAAA 52.70 A Division I Irwin County 95.0% 32-6 26 Dooly County A Division II 52.44 A Division II Christian Heritage 57.3% 21-20 1 Temple A Division I 52.07 A Division I Pepperell 53.8% 20-18 2 Model AA 51.97 AAAAAAA Grayson 98.8% 39-0 39 Eagle's Landing AAAAA 51.90 AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 84.3% 27-13 14 Apalachee AAAAAA 51.72 AAAA Northwest Whitfield 86.0% 29-14 15 Coahulla Creek AAA 51.67 AAAAA Ola 90.4% 28-7 21 Luella AAAA 51.17 AA Fannin County 71.9% 26-17 9 Gilmer AAA 51.02 AA Union County 77.1% 27-17 10 Lumpkin County AAA 50.40 A Division I Trion 78.2% 28-17 11 LaFayette AAA 50.36 A Division I Pelham 60.0% 21-17 4 Chattahoochee County A Division II 50.21 A Division II Lanier County 52.0% 21-21 0 Telfair County A Division II 50.10 A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 69.3% 25-18 7 Mount Paran Christian AA 50.06 AAAA Westover 59.2% 21-20 1 Sumter County AA 49.97 AAAAA Arabia Mountain 58.9% 21-17 4 Heritage (Conyers) AAAAA 49.95 AAAAA Loganville 89.5% 28-7 21 Discovery AAAAAAA 49.93 AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 85.7% 27-10 17 Fayette County AAAA 49.74 AAAAAAA Osborne 70.1% 24-16 8 Chattahoochee AAAAA 49.58 AA Tattnall County 65.6% 23-18 5 Long County AAA 49.57 AA Worth County 74.5% 27-17 10 Mitchell County A Division II 49.33 GIAA AAAA-AAA Stratford Academy 83.1% 29-15 14 Westfield School GIAA AAAA-AAA 49.07 A Division II Johnson County 79.9% 26-14 12 Jenkins County A Division II 48.77 AA Toombs County 77.8% 26-14 12 Wheeler County A Division II 48.56 AAAAAA Grovetown 69.2% 24-17 7 Greenbrier AAAAA 48.37 A Division I Social Circle 55.9% 21-20 1 East Jackson AA 47.77 AAA Liberty County 76.2% 25-14 11 Bradwell Institute AAAAA 47.03 AAA Carver (Columbus) 97.5% 34-0 34 Spencer AA 46.93 AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 95.4% 34-7 27 South Cobb AAAAAA 45.20 AAA Morgan County 88.2% 30-14 16 Greene County A Division II 44.61 A Division II Montgomery County 53.0% 21-20 1 Warren County A Division II 44.49 AAAAA Hiram 93.4% 35-14 21 Woodstock AAAAAA 44.30 A Division II Aquinas 83.6% 26-10 16 Westside (Augusta) AA 44.11 AAAAA Winder-Barrow 94.1% 32-7 25 M.L. King AAAAA 43.55 A Division I St. Francis 72.5% 21-14 7 Landmark Christian AA 42.09 A Division I Mount Vernon 88.1% 33-14 19 George Walton Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 41.98 AAAAAA Rome 99.7% 42-0 42 Lithonia AAAAA 41.85 AA Banks County 61.7% 21-19 2 Oglethorpe County A Division I 41.84 AAAA New Hampstead 94.1% 34-7 27 Windsor Forest AA 41.83 A Division I Jasper County 71.7% 25-17 8 Pike County AAA 41.82 AAAAAA Morrow 71.0% 23-15 8 Tri-Cities AAAAA 41.28 GIAA AA Brentwood School 71.9% 26-17 9 Mount de Sales GIAA AAAA-AAA 41.07 A Division I Whitefield Academy 87.1% 28-12 16 Strong Rock Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA 41.02 GIAA AAAA-AAA Valwood School 51.4% 21-20 1 St. Andrew's School GIAA AAAA-AAA 40.83 AA Berrien 86.2% 29-14 15 Atkinson County A Division II 40.62 AA North Cobb Christian 91.9% 28-7 21 Ridgeland AAA 40.60 A Division I Screven County 77.8% 24-14 10 Bacon County A Division I 40.31 A Division II Early County 93.9% 29-3 26 Seminole County A Division II 40.08 AAA Gordon Lee 64.4% 21-17 4 Armuchee A Division I 39.83 AAA Harlem 92.1% 28-7 21 Hancock Central A Division II 39.51 AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 64.1% 21-16 5 Coosa A Division I 38.72 A Division II Marion County 62.7% 20-14 6 Southland Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 38.07 AAAAAA Rockdale County 62.9% 21-18 3 Salem AAA 37.30 AAAA Westside (Macon) 94.1% 34-8 26 Southwest AA 37.20 AA Vidalia 94.5% 32-6 26 Beach AAA 36.03 A Division II Mount Zion (Carroll) 82.9% 28-14 14 Greenville A Division II 35.51 AA ACE Charter 79.8% 27-14 13 Georgia Military Prep A Division II 35.50 GIAA AAAA-AAA Frederica Academy 85.4% 30-14 16 Tiftarea Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 35.34 GIAA AA Briarwood Academy 57.2% 20-16 4 Thomas Jefferson GIAA A 34.82 AAAA Stone Mountain 51.0% 22-21 1 Redan AA 34.67 GIAA AAAA-AAA Terrell Academy 77.4% 28-18 10 Piedmont Academy GIAA AA 31.99 AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) 74.4% 24-14 10 Northview AAAAA 31.99 AA McNair 60.1% 21-20 1 Druid Hills AAAA 31.80 AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 70.7% 24-17 7 Murray County AA 31.67 A Division I Bryan County 87.6% 30-14 16 Treutlen A Division II 31.50 AA Therrell 61.7% 21-16 5 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) AAAA 29.96 AA Rutland 83.0% 28-14 14 Hawkinsville A Division II 29.38 A Division I Athens Christian 90.5% 33-14 19 Lakeview Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 28.84 AAAA East Forsyth 82.2% 27-14 13 Seckinger AAAA 26.50 A Division II Taylor County 77.2% 29-20 9 Crawford County A Division I 25.95 A Division I King's Ridge Christian 76.6% 24-14 10 Cherokee Christian GAPPS AA 25.88 GIAA AAAA-AAA Loganville Christian 70.2% 21-14 7 King's Academy GAPPS AA 25.68 GIAA AA Gatewood School 87.9% 29-14 15 Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA AA 24.67 AAAAA Chamblee 98.0% 35-0 35 Towers AA 24.03 AAA Cross Creek 56.7% 20-18 2 Glenn Hills AA 23.78 AAAA Southeast Whitfield 79.1% 28-17 11 Gordon Central AA 22.89 AAA Dougherty 99.5% 41-0 41 Randolph-Clay A Division II 22.46 A Division II Towns County 80.8% 21-7 14 Lake Oconee Academy A Division II 22.38 GIAA AA Edmund Burke Academy 81.0% 28-17 11 Glascock County A Division II 21.41 GAPPS AA Calvary Christian 81.5% 28-14 14 Pinecrest Academy GAPPS AA 20.14 AAAA Shaw 92.1% 28-6 22 Kendrick AA 20.03 AAAA North Clayton 92.5% 29-7 22 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate AA 19.67 AAA West Hall 89.1% 28-8 20 Johnson (Gainesville) AAAA 19.14 AA Brantley County 98.2% 35-0 35 Groves AAA 18.23 AA Walker 57.9% 21-20 1 Riverside Military Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA 17.61 AAA Richmond Academy 97.4% 33-0 33 Savannah A Division I 17.39 AAAAAAA Berkmar 81.0% 23-10 13 Clarkston AAAA 14.51 A Division II Portal 95.1% 34-7 27 Twiggs County A Division II 12.71 GIAA A Fullington Academy 52.7% 23-22 1 Memorial Day GIAA A 12.15 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bethlehem Christian Academy 96.4% 34-0 34 Creekside Christian GAPPS AA 11.73 A Division II Pataula Charter 79.5% 28-17 11 Baconton Charter A Division II 3.60 GIAA A Robert Toombs Academy 96.2% 37-8 29 Harvester Christian GIAA A

Aug 26