Maxwell Week 10 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Oct 20
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|47.72
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|94.5%
|36-12
|24
|Jenkins
|AAAAA
|43.57
|AAAA
|East Forsyth
|55.8%
|18-14
|4
|Madison County
|AAAA
|39.67
|AAAA
|Spalding
|82.9%
|28-13
|15
|Westside (Macon)
|AAAA
|28.68
|A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|59.0%
|21-19
|2
|Heard County
|A Division I
|28.29
|AAAA
|Pace Academy
|97.3%
|34-0
|34
|Luella
|AAAA
|18.80
|AAAAA
|Tucker
|93.7%
|34-7
|27
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|13.26
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|69.0%
|20-12
|8
|Stone Mountain
|AAAA
|8.56
|GIAA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|77.0%
|21-10
|11
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA AA
|-1.62
|AAAA
|Whitewater
|99.9%
|48-0
|48
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|-1.82
|AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|99.8%
|48-0
|48
|Drew
|AAAAA
|-5.39
|AA
|Southwest
|92.7%
|34-12
|22
|Kendrick
|AA
|-7.28
|AA
|Landmark Christian
|97.3%
|21-0
|21
|Towers
|AA
|-17.16
|AA
|South Atlanta
|100.0%
|49-0
|49
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|AA
Oct 21
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|83.50
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|56.5%
|21-20
|1
|Westlake
|AAAAAAA
|83.04
|AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|56.8%
|27-24
|3
|Houston County
|AAAAAA
|78.54
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|85.0%
|28-14
|14
|Sandy Creek
|AAA
|76.19
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|98.2%
|41-3
|38
|Lowndes
|AAAAAAA
|76.17
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|68.9%
|24-16
|8
|Brookwood
|AAAAAAA
|74.70
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|92.1%
|29-6
|23
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|73.76
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|55.4%
|24-21
|3
|Irwin County
|A Division I
|72.45
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|96.4%
|37-7
|30
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|71.32
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|91.8%
|32-8
|24
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAAA
|71.18
|AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|85.9%
|25-6
|19
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|68.64
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|52.3%
|18-17
|1
|Jefferson
|AAAAA
|67.08
|AAA
|Monroe Area
|63.4%
|21-17
|4
|Oconee County
|AAA
|65.19
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|63.3%
|28-22
|6
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|64.75
|AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|94.1%
|23-0
|23
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|64.10
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|94.2%
|30-0
|30
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|63.70
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|89.6%
|24-0
|24
|Wayne County
|AAAA
|62.05
|AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|56.2%
|17-14
|3
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|61.69
|AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|94.5%
|33-3
|30
|Newton
|AAAAAAA
|61.16
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|85.7%
|35-20
|15
|Meadowcreek
|AAAAAAA
|60.90
|AAA
|Dougherty
|62.9%
|23-19
|4
|Thomasville
|AAA
|59.52
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|93.8%
|35-7
|28
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|59.36
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|89.0%
|30-10
|20
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|59.35
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|96.1%
|29-0
|29
|Sonoraville
|AAAA
|59.23
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|53.0%
|19-17
|2
|Clarke Central
|AAAAA
|58.77
|AAA
|Stephens County
|87.1%
|28-7
|21
|Hart County
|AAA
|58.76
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|78.6%
|33-21
|12
|Dalton
|AAAAA
|58.33
|AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|75.0%
|24-14
|10
|LaGrange
|AAAA
|56.26
|AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|50.5%
|26-26
|0
|Northwest Whitfield
|AAAA
|55.38
|AAAAAA
|Marist
|89.5%
|30-10
|20
|North Atlanta
|AAAAAA
|54.57
|AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|72.9%
|21-13
|8
|Hillgrove
|AAAAAAA
|53.93
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|98.8%
|42-0
|42
|Newnan
|AAAAAA
|53.82
|A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|55.7%
|20-16
|4
|St. Francis
|A Division I
|53.31
|AA
|Callaway
|75.2%
|27-15
|12
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|AA
|53.27
|AAAAA
|Kell
|68.7%
|24-17
|7
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|AAAAA
|52.67
|AA
|Thomson
|79.0%
|23-10
|13
|Putnam County
|AA
|52.54
|AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|85.7%
|27-7
|20
|Central Gwinnett
|AAAAAAA
|52.46
|AAAAAAA
|Buford
|99.7%
|40-0
|40
|Dacula
|AAAAAAA
|51.96
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|54.1%
|22-21
|1
|Etowah
|AAAAAA
|51.60
|AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|87.4%
|34-15
|19
|Alexander
|AAAAAA
|51.04
|A Division I
|Elbert County
|78.3%
|29-19
|10
|Commerce
|A Division I
|50.41
|AAAAA
|Ola
|56.5%
|17-14
|3
|Union Grove
|AAAAA
|49.39
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|86.5%
|29-14
|15
|East Paulding
|AAAAAA
|49.24
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|98.5%
|40-0
|40
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|48.22
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|92.3%
|28-0
|28
|Villa Rica
|AAAAA
|47.71
|AAAAAA
|Veterans
|76.1%
|27-16
|11
|Tift County
|AAAAAA
|47.46
|AA
|Appling County
|89.5%
|28-6
|22
|Vidalia
|AA
|47.19
|AAAAA
|Cass
|59.3%
|27-23
|4
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|47.07
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|97.5%
|34-0
|34
|Walnut Grove
|AAAA
|46.67
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|67.4%
|24-18
|6
|Evans
|AAAAAA
|46.01
|A Division II
|Manchester
|52.7%
|14-14
|0
|Schley County
|A Division II
|45.33
|AAA
|Peach County
|91.3%
|33-12
|21
|Upson-Lee
|AAA
|44.56
|AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|64.2%
|20-14
|6
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|43.12
|AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|72.3%
|24-14
|10
|Osborne
|AAAAAAA
|42.93
|A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|53.3%
|21-21
|0
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Division II
|42.64
|AA
|Cook
|95.8%
|35-6
|29
|Dodge County
|AA
|42.40
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|87.7%
|28-7
|21
|Monroe
|AAA
|42.12
|A Division I
|Pepperell
|53.0%
|21-20
|1
|Trion
|A Division I
|42.00
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|92.8%
|33-7
|26
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|41.58
|AAA
|Liberty County
|52.3%
|21-21
|0
|Long County
|AAA
|41.40
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|Cherokee
|AAAAAAA
|41.33
|AAA
|Dawson County
|87.8%
|31-14
|17
|Gilmer
|AAA
|41.08
|AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|61.8%
|25-21
|4
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|40.97
|AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|93.9%
|33-6
|27
|Riverdale
|AAAA
|40.94
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|82.9%
|26-10
|16
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|40.26
|AAAA
|Griffin
|60.8%
|21-17
|4
|Howard
|AAAA
|39.94
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|95.6%
|33-0
|33
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|AAAA
|39.12
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|80.1%
|27-14
|13
|White County
|AAA
|39.11
|AA
|Model
|81.5%
|30-17
|13
|North Murray
|AA
|38.91
|AAAA
|Hampton
|82.9%
|31-17
|14
|McDonough
|AAAA
|38.71
|AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|91.6%
|33-12
|21
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|38.58
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|98.0%
|39-0
|39
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|38.53
|A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|68.4%
|28-21
|7
|Mount Vernon
|A Division I
|37.85
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|98.5%
|38-0
|38
|Sumter County
|AA
|37.67
|AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|97.0%
|41-10
|31
|Johns Creek
|AAAAAA
|37.52
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|91.7%
|33-10
|23
|Providence Christian
|AA
|37.47
|AA
|Brantley County
|51.4%
|17-17
|0
|Tattnall County
|AA
|36.84
|A Division II
|Dooly County
|70.7%
|27-19
|8
|Wilcox County
|A Division II
|36.77
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|96.4%
|34-0
|34
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|36.57
|AAAA
|Baldwin
|76.7%
|26-14
|12
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|36.21
|AA
|Worth County
|87.0%
|32-14
|18
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|35.96
|AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|75.4%
|24-14
|10
|Pope
|AAAAAA
|34.38
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|89.8%
|33-14
|19
|Morrow
|AAAAAA
|34.29
|AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|62.6%
|21-17
|4
|Bremen
|AAA
|34.20
|A Division I
|Dublin
|94.3%
|28-0
|28
|Jefferson County
|A Division I
|34.14
|AAAAA
|Chamblee
|80.1%
|21-6
|15
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAAA
|33.97
|A Division II
|Aquinas
|73.9%
|27-16
|11
|Washington-Wilkes
|A Division II
|33.75
|AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|52.7%
|19-17
|2
|Banneker
|AAAAA
|33.51
|AAAA
|Cairo
|92.9%
|31-6
|25
|Westover
|AAAA
|33.06
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookstone
|63.3%
|28-23
|5
|Westfield School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|32.95
|AA
|Union County
|85.7%
|28-12
|16
|East Jackson
|AA
|32.04
|AAAAA
|Northgate
|84.4%
|22-6
|16
|Harris County
|AAAAA
|31.94
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|99.7%
|44-0
|44
|Jonesboro
|AAAAAA
|31.94
|AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|97.9%
|30-0
|30
|Douglass
|AAA
|31.65
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|99.2%
|42-0
|42
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|31.00
|AAA
|Crisp County
|94.3%
|35-12
|23
|Columbus
|AAA
|30.95
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|John Milledge Academy
|96.5%
|35-0
|35
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|30.81
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|98.1%
|36-0
|36
|Savannah Country Day
|AAA
|30.53
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|99.4%
|42-0
|42
|Athens Christian
|A Division I
|30.23
|A Division I
|Social Circle
|86.6%
|24-6
|18
|Jasper County
|A Division I
|30.06
|AA
|Athens Academy
|94.4%
|33-6
|27
|Banks County
|AA
|29.77
|A Division II
|Lincoln County
|87.0%
|30-13
|17
|Greene County
|A Division II
|28.45
|A Division II
|Macon County
|56.9%
|24-21
|3
|Chattahoochee County
|A Division II
|28.37
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|98.9%
|40-0
|40
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|28.33
|A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|99.7%
|44-0
|44
|Oglethorpe County
|A Division I
|27.70
|AAAAA
|Centennial
|87.6%
|26-6
|20
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|26.76
|AAA
|Jackson
|93.2%
|31-6
|25
|Pike County
|AAA
|26.26
|AA
|Northeast
|96.9%
|34-0
|34
|Spencer
|AA
|25.90
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|99.9%
|42-0
|42
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|25.44
|AAAA
|Troup
|99.7%
|43-0
|43
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|25.42
|A Division II
|Lanier County
|72.2%
|24-15
|9
|Turner County
|A Division II
|25.30
|AAA
|Adairsville
|98.9%
|43-0
|43
|Gordon Lee
|AAA
|25.25
|AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|97.8%
|34-0
|34
|New Manchester
|AAAAAA
|24.77
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|96.0%
|38-10
|28
|Southeast Whitfield
|AAAA
|23.94
|AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|98.1%
|36-0
|36
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|23.83
|AA
|North Cobb Christian
|95.7%
|34-0
|34
|Mount Paran Christian
|AA
|23.43
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|96.4%
|35-0
|35
|Atkinson County
|A Division II
|22.68
|A Division I
|Pelham
|83.4%
|27-12
|15
|Bacon County
|A Division I
|22.57
|A Division II
|Telfair County
|80.2%
|30-18
|12
|Wheeler County
|A Division II
|21.64
|AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|91.9%
|34-13
|21
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|21.04
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Stratford Academy
|94.0%
|31-0
|31
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|20.32
|A Division I
|Darlington
|99.5%
|43-0
|43
|Armuchee
|A Division I
|20.18
|AAA
|LaFayette
|63.3%
|26-21
|5
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|20.05
|A Division II
|Jenkins County
|84.6%
|25-7
|18
|Montgomery County
|A Division II
|19.82
|AAAAA
|Mays
|97.7%
|35-0
|35
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|19.23
|A Division II
|Johnson County
|97.2%
|31-0
|31
|Wilkinson County
|A Division II
|19.02
|AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|89.9%
|30-7
|23
|South Cobb
|AAAAAA
|18.65
|AAAA
|Hardaway
|91.3%
|28-6
|22
|Shaw
|AAAA
|18.27
|GIAA AA
|Central Fellowship Christian
|74.1%
|21-10
|11
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|17.94
|AAAAA
|Statesboro
|97.3%
|40-6
|34
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAA
|17.59
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|84.3%
|28-14
|14
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|17.19
|AA
|Pierce County
|99.6%
|42-0
|42
|Windsor Forest
|AA
|17.00
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Heritage (Newnan)
|59.0%
|20-17
|3
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|16.53
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|99.1%
|41-0
|41
|Woodstock
|AAAAAA
|15.57
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|99.1%
|41-0
|41
|East Laurens
|A Division I
|15.39
|AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|83.7%
|30-14
|16
|Forest Park
|AAAAAA
|15.37
|AAA
|Savannah Christian
|99.2%
|42-0
|42
|Beach
|AAA
|14.78
|AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|98.4%
|41-0
|41
|Heritage (Conyers)
|AAAAA
|14.17
|A Division I
|Metter
|99.0%
|35-0
|35
|Claxton
|A Division I
|13.63
|A Division II
|Warren County
|59.2%
|24-21
|3
|Towns County
|A Division II
|12.69
|AA
|ACE Charter
|85.8%
|34-18
|16
|Rutland
|AA
|12.09
|AA
|Columbia
|98.1%
|40-0
|40
|Redan
|AA
|12.08
|A Division I
|Dade County
|92.7%
|35-14
|21
|Chattooga
|A Division I
|11.85
|AA
|Laney
|98.6%
|29-0
|29
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|10.91
|AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|95.1%
|33-0
|33
|East Hall
|AAAA
|10.49
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|99.1%
|41-0
|41
|Islands
|AAAA
|10.17
|AAA
|Ringgold
|98.5%
|35-0
|35
|Ridgeland
|AAA
|10.07
|AAA
|Hebron Christian
|99.7%
|46-0
|46
|Franklin County
|AAA
|9.96
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Frederica Academy
|61.6%
|23-20
|3
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|9.76
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Brookwood School
|91.5%
|38-18
|20
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|8.99
|AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|98.3%
|33-0
|33
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|8.83
|AAAAA
|Cambridge
|99.9%
|46-0
|46
|Northview
|AAAAA
|8.77
|A Division II
|Mitchell County
|96.2%
|26-0
|26
|Miller County
|A Division II
|8.59
|AAA
|Pickens
|97.0%
|34-0
|34
|West Hall
|AAA
|8.46
|AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|97.6%
|32-0
|32
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|8.31
|AAAAA
|Decatur
|97.8%
|40-0
|40
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|8.18
|GIAA AA
|Edmund Burke Academy
|57.1%
|21-20
|1
|Gatewood School
|GIAA AA
|7.19
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|99.9%
|43-0
|43
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|7.19
|AAAA
|Lovett
|98.9%
|33-0
|33
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|AAAA
|5.39
|AA
|Rockmart
|99.9%
|48-0
|48
|Gordon Central
|AA
|4.57
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Valwood School
|89.9%
|34-14
|20
|Southland Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|3.33
|GIAA AA
|Brentwood School
|92.2%
|35-13
|22
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA AA
|2.88
|A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|82.0%
|30-16
|14
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|1.53
|AAAA
|Druid Hills
|68.1%
|21-14
|7
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAA
|1.29
|A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|68.3%
|24-17
|7
|Treutlen
|A Division II
|-2.60
|GAPPS AA
|Skipstone Academy
|88.1%
|33-14
|19
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-3.20
|AA
|Fannin County
|99.5%
|37-0
|37
|Murray County
|AA
|-3.78
|AA
|Washington County
|98.3%
|41-0
|41
|Butler
|AA
|-4.59
|A Division II
|Taylor County
|59.8%
|12-6
|6
|Marion County
|A Division II
|-5.47
|A Division II
|Seminole County
|92.0%
|27-0
|27
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|-5.83
|AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|99.6%
|38-0
|38
|Groves
|AAA
|-6.81
|A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|53.3%
|24-22
|2
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-10.22
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|99.3%
|38-0
|38
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-15.62
|AAAAA
|Midtown
|95.6%
|34-0
|34
|Clarkston
|AAAA
|-18.12
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Lakeview Academy
|98.6%
|42-0
|42
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|-23.49
|GAPPS AA
|Cherokee Christian
|99.4%
|44-0
|44
|Walker
|AA
|-23.58
|AA
|Central (Macon)
|96.4%
|34-0
|34
|Jordan
|AA
|-24.01
|A Division II
|Hancock Central
|99.2%
|42-0
|42
|Twiggs County
|A Division II
|-25.63
|GAPPS AA
|King's Academy
|97.8%
|35-0
|35
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS AA
|-27.88
|A Division I
|Screven County
|99.9%
|45-0
|45
|Savannah
|A Division I
|-30.07
|GIAA A
|Thomas Jefferson
|99.9%
|49-0
|49
|Memorial Day
|GIAA A
|-34.43
|GIAA A
|Fullington Academy
|95.5%
|35-6
|29
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA A
|-44.69
|GAPPS AA
|Creekside Christian
|97.5%
|34-0
|34
|Community Christian
|GAPPS AA
|-49.40
|GIAA A
|Harvester Christian
|88.0%
|26-6
|20
|Grace Christian
|GIAA A
|-50.96
|GIAA AA
|Georgia Christian
|98.6%
|34-0
|34
|Grace Christian
|GIAA A
|-59.02
|A Division II
|Greenville
|99.9%
|48-0
|48
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Division II
|-60.38
|A Division II
|Terrell County
|100.0%
|51-0
|51
|Baconton Charter
|A Division II
|-71.19
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|100.0%
|62-0
|62
|Cross Keys
|AAAAA
|-75.60
|A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|100.0%
|50-0
|50
|GSIC
|A Division II
Oct 22
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|10.86
|AA
|Therrell
|58.2%
|20-15
|5
|Josey
|AA
|-4.82
|AA
|Washington
|95.6%
|31-0
|31
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
About the Author