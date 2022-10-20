BreakingNews
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announces resignation after 6 weeks in office
ajc logo
X

Maxwell Week 10 projections

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
57 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Oct 20

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
47.72AAAAACoffee94.5%36-1224JenkinsAAAAA
43.57AAAAEast Forsyth55.8%18-144Madison CountyAAAA
39.67AAAASpalding82.9%28-1315Westside (Macon)AAAA
28.68A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)59.0%21-192Heard CountyA Division I
28.29AAAAPace Academy97.3%34-034LuellaAAAA
18.80AAAAATucker93.7%34-727M.L. KingAAAAA
13.26AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)69.0%20-128Stone MountainAAAA
8.56GIAA AABriarwood Academy77.0%21-1011Augusta PrepGIAA AA
-1.62AAAAWhitewater99.9%48-048North ClaytonAAAA
-1.82AAAAANorthside (Columbus)99.8%48-048DrewAAAAA
-5.39AASouthwest92.7%34-1222KendrickAA
-7.28AALandmark Christian97.3%21-021TowersAA
-17.16AASouth Atlanta100.0%49-049B.E.S.T. AcademyAA

Oct 21

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
83.50AAAAAAACarrollton56.5%21-201WestlakeAAAAAAA
83.04AAAAAAThomas County Central56.8%27-243Houston CountyAAAAAA
78.54AAACedar Grove85.0%28-1414Sandy CreekAAA
76.19AAAAAAAColquitt County98.2%41-338LowndesAAAAAAA
76.17AAAAAAAGrayson68.9%24-168BrookwoodAAAAAAA
74.70AAAAAALee County92.1%29-623Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
73.76A Division IBrooks County55.4%24-213Irwin CountyA Division I
72.45AAAAAAAMill Creek96.4%37-730Collins HillAAAAAAA
71.32AAAAAAANorth Cobb91.8%32-824Kennesaw MountainAAAAAAA
71.18AAAAAAALambert85.9%25-619DenmarkAAAAAAA
68.64AAAAALoganville52.3%18-171JeffersonAAAAA
67.08AAAMonroe Area63.4%21-174Oconee CountyAAA
65.19AAAAAAAMcEachern63.3%28-226North PauldingAAAAAAA
64.75AAAAAAAValdosta94.1%23-023Camden CountyAAAAAAA
64.10AAAAAAAMilton94.2%30-030West ForsythAAAAAAA
63.70AAAABenedictine89.6%24-024Wayne CountyAAAA
62.05AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett56.2%17-143ArcherAAAAAAA
61.69AAAAAAAParkview94.5%33-330NewtonAAAAAAA
61.16AAAAAAANorcross85.7%35-2015MeadowcreekAAAAAAA
60.90AAADougherty62.9%23-194ThomasvilleAAA
59.52AAAAAAGainesville93.8%35-728ShilohAAAAAA
59.36AAAAAARome89.0%30-1020River RidgeAAAAAA
59.35AAAACedartown96.1%29-029SonoravilleAAAA
59.23AAAAAEastside53.0%19-172Clarke CentralAAAAA
58.77AAAStephens County87.1%28-721Hart CountyAAA
58.76AAAAACalhoun78.6%33-2112DaltonAAAAA
58.33AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)75.0%24-1410LaGrangeAAAA
56.26AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)50.5%26-260Northwest WhitfieldAAAA
55.38AAAAAAMarist89.5%30-1020North AtlantaAAAAAA
54.57AAAAAAAHarrison72.9%21-138HillgroveAAAAAAA
53.93AAAAAAHughes98.8%42-042NewnanAAAAAA
53.82A Division IWhitefield Academy55.7%20-164St. FrancisA Division I
53.31AACallaway75.2%27-1512Eagle's Landing ChristianAA
53.27AAAAAKell68.7%24-177Greater Atlanta ChristianAAAAA
52.67AAThomson79.0%23-1013Putnam CountyAA
52.54AAAAAAAMountain View85.7%27-720Central GwinnettAAAAAAA
52.46AAAAAAABuford99.7%40-040DaculaAAAAAAA
51.96AAAAAAAllatoona54.1%22-211EtowahAAAAAA
51.60AAAAAASouth Paulding87.4%34-1519AlexanderAAAAAA
51.04A Division IElbert County78.3%29-1910CommerceA Division I
50.41AAAAAOla56.5%17-143Union GroveAAAAA
49.39AAAAAADouglas County86.5%29-1415East PauldingAAAAAA
49.24AAAAAARoswell98.5%40-040SprayberryAAAAAA
48.22AAAAACreekside92.3%28-028Villa RicaAAAAA
47.71AAAAAAVeterans76.1%27-1611Tift CountyAAAAAA
47.46AAAppling County89.5%28-622VidaliaAA
47.19AAAAACass59.3%27-234HiramAAAAA
47.07AAAANorth Oconee97.5%34-034Walnut GroveAAAA
46.67AAAAAAGlynn Academy67.4%24-186EvansAAAAAA
46.01A Division IIManchester52.7%14-140Schley CountyA Division II
45.33AAAPeach County91.3%33-1221Upson-LeeAAA
44.56AAAAAAJackson County64.2%20-146LanierAAAAAA
43.12AAAAAAAWheeler72.3%24-1410OsborneAAAAAAA
42.93A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy53.3%21-210Emanuel County InstituteA Division II
42.64AACook95.8%35-629Dodge CountyAA
42.40AAACarver (Columbus)87.7%28-721MonroeAAA
42.12A Division IPepperell53.0%21-201TrionA Division I
42.00AAAAAAAPebblebrook92.8%33-726CampbellAAAAAAA
41.58AAALiberty County52.3%21-210Long CountyAAA
41.40AAAAAAAWalton99.4%42-042CherokeeAAAAAAA
41.33AAADawson County87.8%31-1417GilmerAAA
41.08AAAAAALakeside (Evans)61.8%25-214GrovetownAAAAAA
40.97AAAAStarr's Mill93.9%33-627RiverdaleAAAA
40.94AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge82.9%26-1016DiscoveryAAAAAAA
40.26AAAAGriffin60.8%21-174HowardAAAA
39.94AAAAStockbridge95.6%33-033Woodland (Stockbridge)AAAA
39.12AAALumpkin County80.1%27-1413White CountyAAA
39.11AAModel81.5%30-1713North MurrayAA
38.91AAAAHampton82.9%31-1714McDonoughAAAA
38.71AAAAAANorth Forsyth91.6%33-1221Habersham CentralAAAAAA
38.58AAAAAWarner Robins98.0%39-039Eagle's LandingAAAAA
38.53A Division IMount Pisgah Christian68.4%28-217Mount VernonA Division I
37.85AAFitzgerald98.5%38-038Sumter CountyAA
37.67AAAAAAAlpharetta97.0%41-1031Johns CreekAAAAAA
37.52AAFellowship Christian91.7%33-1023Providence ChristianAA
37.47AABrantley County51.4%17-170Tattnall CountyAA
36.84A Division IIDooly County70.7%27-198Wilcox CountyA Division II
36.77AAAAAABrunswick96.4%34-034South EffinghamAAAAAA
36.57AAAABaldwin76.7%26-1412West LaurensAAAA
36.21AAWorth County87.0%32-1418Jeff DavisAA
35.96AAAAAALassiter75.4%24-1410PopeAAAAAA
34.38AAAAAALovejoy89.8%33-1419MorrowAAAAAA
34.29AAACoahulla Creek62.6%21-174BremenAAA
34.20A Division IDublin94.3%28-028Jefferson CountyA Division I
34.14AAAAAChamblee80.1%21-615Arabia MountainAAAAA
33.97A Division IIAquinas73.9%27-1611Washington-WilkesA Division II
33.75AAAAAChapel Hill52.7%19-172BannekerAAAAA
33.51AAAACairo92.9%31-625WestoverAAAA
33.06GIAA AAAA-AAABrookstone63.3%28-235Westfield SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
32.95AAUnion County85.7%28-1216East JacksonAA
32.04AAAAANorthgate84.4%22-616Harris CountyAAAAA
31.94AAAAAAWoodward Academy99.7%44-044JonesboroAAAAAA
31.94AAACarver (Atlanta)97.9%30-030DouglassAAA
31.65AAAAAAASouth Forsyth99.2%42-042Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
31.00AAACrisp County94.3%35-1223ColumbusAAA
30.95GIAA AAAA-AAAJohn Milledge Academy96.5%35-035First PresbyterianGIAA AAAA-AAA
30.81AAACalvary Day98.1%36-036Savannah Country DayAAA
30.53A Division IRabun County99.4%42-042Athens ChristianA Division I
30.23A Division ISocial Circle86.6%24-618Jasper CountyA Division I
30.06AAAthens Academy94.4%33-627Banks CountyAA
29.77A Division IILincoln County87.0%30-1317Greene CountyA Division II
28.45A Division IIMacon County56.9%24-213Chattahoochee CountyA Division II
28.37AAAAACartersville98.9%40-040Woodland (Cartersville)AAAAA
28.33A Division IPrince Avenue Christian99.7%44-044Oglethorpe CountyA Division I
27.70AAAAACentennial87.6%26-620North SpringsAAAAA
26.76AAAJackson93.2%31-625Pike CountyAAA
26.26AANortheast96.9%34-034SpencerAA
25.90AAAAAWare County99.9%42-042GreenbrierAAAAA
25.44AAAATroup99.7%43-043Fayette CountyAAAA
25.42A Division IILanier County72.2%24-159Turner CountyA Division II
25.30AAAAdairsville98.9%43-043Gordon LeeAAA
25.25AAAAAAPaulding County97.8%34-034New ManchesterAAAAAA
24.77AAAACentral (Carrollton)96.0%38-1028Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
23.94AAAAAASt. Pius X98.1%36-036RiverwoodAAAAAA
23.83AANorth Cobb Christian95.7%34-034Mount Paran ChristianAA
23.43A Division IIClinch County96.4%35-035Atkinson CountyA Division II
22.68A Division IPelham83.4%27-1215Bacon CountyA Division I
22.57A Division IITelfair County80.2%30-1812Wheeler CountyA Division II
21.64AAAACedar Shoals91.9%34-1321ChestateeAAAA
21.04GIAA AAAA-AAAStratford Academy94.0%31-031Mount de SalesGIAA AAAA-AAA
20.32A Division IDarlington99.5%43-043ArmucheeA Division I
20.18AAALaFayette63.3%26-215Lakeview-Ft. OglethorpeAAA
20.05A Division IIJenkins County84.6%25-718Montgomery CountyA Division II
19.82AAAAAMays97.7%35-035Tri-CitiesAAAAA
19.23A Division IIJohnson County97.2%31-031Wilkinson CountyA Division II
19.02AAAAAADunwoody89.9%30-723South CobbAAAAAA
18.65AAAAHardaway91.3%28-622ShawAAAA
18.27GIAA AACentral Fellowship Christian74.1%21-1011Terrell AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
17.94AAAAAStatesboro97.3%40-634Bradwell InstituteAAAAA
17.59GIAA AAAA-AAAPinewood Christian84.3%28-1414St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
17.19AAPierce County99.6%42-042Windsor ForestAA
17.00GIAA AAAA-AAAHeritage (Newnan)59.0%20-173Strong Rock ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
16.53AAAAAACreekview99.1%41-041WoodstockAAAAAA
15.57A Division IBleckley County99.1%41-041East LaurensA Division I
15.39AAAAAAAlcovy83.7%30-1416Forest ParkAAAAAA
15.37AAASavannah Christian99.2%42-042BeachAAA
14.78AAAAAWinder-Barrow98.4%41-041Heritage (Conyers)AAAAA
14.17A Division IMetter99.0%35-035ClaxtonA Division I
13.63A Division IIWarren County59.2%24-213Towns CountyA Division II
12.69AAACE Charter85.8%34-1816RutlandAA
12.09AAColumbia98.1%40-040RedanAA
12.08A Division IDade County92.7%35-1421ChattoogaA Division I
11.85AALaney98.6%29-029Westside (Augusta)AA
10.91AAAACherokee Bluff95.1%33-033East HallAAAA
10.49AAAANew Hampstead99.1%41-041IslandsAAAA
10.17AAARinggold98.5%35-035RidgelandAAA
10.07AAAHebron Christian99.7%46-046Franklin CountyAAA
9.96GIAA AAAA-AAAFrederica Academy61.6%23-203Bulloch AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
9.76GIAA AAAA-AAABrookwood School91.5%38-1820Tiftarea AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
8.99AAAAAAMundy's Mill98.3%33-033Rockdale CountyAAAAAA
8.83AAAAACambridge99.9%46-046NorthviewAAAAA
8.77A Division IIMitchell County96.2%26-026Miller CountyA Division II
8.59AAAPickens97.0%34-034West HallAAA
8.46AAAAAAADuluth97.6%32-032BerkmarAAAAAAA
8.31AAAAADecatur97.8%40-040LithoniaAAAAA
8.18GIAA AAEdmund Burke Academy57.1%21-201Gatewood SchoolGIAA AA
7.19AAAAADutchtown99.9%43-043Locust GroveAAAAA
7.19AAAALovett98.9%33-033Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAAA
5.39AARockmart99.9%48-048Gordon CentralAA
4.57GIAA AAAA-AAAValwood School89.9%34-1420Southland AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
3.33GIAA AABrentwood School92.2%35-1322Piedmont AcademyGIAA AA
2.88A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep82.0%30-1614Glascock CountyA Division II
1.53AAAADruid Hills68.1%21-147Johnson (Gainesville)AAAA
1.29A Division IIHawkinsville68.3%24-177TreutlenA Division II
-2.60GAPPS AASkipstone Academy88.1%33-1419Calvary ChristianGAPPS AA
-3.20AAFannin County99.5%37-037Murray CountyAA
-3.78AAWashington County98.3%41-041ButlerAA
-4.59A Division IITaylor County59.8%12-66Marion CountyA Division II
-5.47A Division IISeminole County92.0%27-027Randolph-ClayA Division II
-5.83AAAJohnson (Savannah)99.6%38-038GrovesAAA
-6.81A Division IKing's Ridge Christian53.3%24-222Lanier ChristianGAPPS AA
-10.22GIAA AAAA-AAABethlehem Christian Academy99.3%38-038Loganville ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
-15.62AAAAAMidtown95.6%34-034ClarkstonAAAA
-18.12GIAA AAAA-AAALakeview Academy98.6%42-042Riverside Military AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
-23.49GAPPS AACherokee Christian99.4%44-044WalkerAA
-23.58AACentral (Macon)96.4%34-034JordanAA
-24.01A Division IIHancock Central99.2%42-042Twiggs CountyA Division II
-25.63GAPPS AAKing's Academy97.8%35-035Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS AA
-27.88A Division IScreven County99.9%45-045SavannahA Division I
-30.07GIAA AThomas Jefferson99.9%49-049Memorial DayGIAA A
-34.43GIAA AFullington Academy95.5%35-629Flint River AcademyGIAA A
-44.69GAPPS AACreekside Christian97.5%34-034Community ChristianGAPPS AA
-49.40GIAA AHarvester Christian88.0%26-620Grace ChristianGIAA A
-50.96GIAA AAGeorgia Christian98.6%34-034Grace ChristianGIAA A
-59.02A Division IIGreenville99.9%48-048Central (Talbotton)A Division II
-60.38A Division IITerrell County100.0%51-051Baconton CharterA Division II
-71.19A Division IIBowdon100.0%62-062Cross KeysAAAAA
-75.60A Division IILake Oconee Academy100.0%50-050GSICA Division II

Oct 22

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
10.86AATherrell58.2%20-155JoseyAA
-4.82AAWashington95.6%31-031KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Is the Falcons’ brand of offense sustainable?17h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia’s Kirby Smart tackles Jacksonville question

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Charley Trippi, UGA sports icon, dies at age 100
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia State’s running game in gear for midweek game with Appalachian State

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia State’s running game in gear for midweek game with Appalachian State

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Bengals
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Sam Crenshaw, GPB Sports

Class 5A blog: Message of selflessness rings true for Loganville
13m ago
Top 10 games of Week 10
1h ago
Vote: Week 8 Falcons Coach of the Week
1h ago
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top