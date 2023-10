Maxwell summary after Week 7

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,205 of 1,277 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.36%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.14 points and all game margins within 12.20 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.89

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 4-AAAAAAA 6 83.02 76.71 2 1-AAAAAA 6 80.64 70.48 3 8-AAAAAAA 6 79.93 68.68 4 2-AAAAAAA 5 78.28 69.23 5 1-AAAAAAA 5 78.07 70.70 6 5-AAAAAAA 6 76.55 66.52 7 6-AAAAAAA 6 70.62 63.40 8 7-AAAAA 6 69.41 61.70 9 5-AAAAAA 8 69.18 58.54 10 3-AAAAAAA 5 67.95 64.29 11 5-AAA 4 67.31 59.83 12 1-AAAAA 6 65.08 54.31 13 4-AAAAAA 6 63.83 55.64 14 8-AAAAAA 7 63.82 54.08 15 3-AAAA 6 63.70 53.16 16 6-AAAAAA 7 63.67 57.40 17 7-AAAAAAA 7 62.20 48.95 18 8-AAAAA 7 62.19 54.24 19 2-AAAA 7 61.45 52.88 20 1-AAAA 5 61.32 48.08 21 8-AAA 6 60.43 51.05 22 7-AAAAAA 7 60.15 50.74 23 2-AAAAA 7 56.53 48.47 24 8-AA 6 55.80 52.73 25 3-AAAAA 5 55.49 49.88 26 4-AAAA 8 55.47 45.81 27 2-AAA 5 53.81 42.49 28 6-AAAAA 7 53.44 42.65 29 1-AAA 6 53.35 45.59 30 3-AAAAAA 8 53.17 40.23 31 8-A Division I 4 52.79 37.81 32 7-AAAA 6 51.97 41.64 33 5-AAAAA 8 51.83 48.36 34 3-AA 7 51.33 40.19 35 5-A Division I 4 51.12 40.60 36 8-AAAA 9 51.11 43.56 37 2-AAAAAA 7 50.84 46.80 38 5-AAAA 8 50.26 42.41 39 6-AAAA 6 50.01 54.57 40 7-AAA 7 49.84 42.83 41 2-A Division I 5 49.27 40.80 42 1-AA 7 48.04 42.14 43 3-AAA 8 47.82 33.28 44 1-A Division I 4 46.15 42.45 45 4-AAA 6 44.28 34.56 46 4-AA 8 41.74 29.42 47 7-A Division II 3 41.29 33.14 48 8-A Division II 6 41.23 33.30 49 5-AA 7 40.31 29.06 50 7-AA 7 40.16 31.09 51 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 39.72 31.73 52 4-A Division II 6 39.09 34.51 53 4-AAAAA 6 38.20 37.07 54 3-A Division II 5 37.95 30.90 55 6-A Division I 4 37.47 37.03 56 6-AAA 8 36.34 30.28 57 2-A Division II 5 36.20 28.39 58 6-A Division II 8 36.20 23.47 59 7-A Division I 7 35.05 28.59 60 2-AA 8 34.29 21.68 61 4-A Division I 4 34.00 24.88 62 3-A Division I 5 32.77 21.97 63 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 31.15 23.98 64 6-AA 7 30.68 27.83 65 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6 26.01 19.22 66 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 24.63 21.54 67 1-A Division II 7 20.91 18.77 68 GIAA Region 2-AA 3 20.40 15.14 69 GIAA Region 3-AA 2 18.50 14.82 70 GIAA Region 4-AA 3 17.25 9.88 71 5-A Division II 6 16.96 8.02 72 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5 16.44 5.28 73 GIAA Region 2-A 3 13.03 4.98 74 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 10.89 6.08 75 GIAA Region 1-A 3 10.01 -3.55 76 GIAA Region 6-AA 2 3.18 -0.44 77 GAPPS Region 2-AA 4 -3.57 -15.59

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 08/25 New Manchester Banneker 12 - 18 30.87 97.6% 0.080 08/18 New Manchester Woodland (Stockbridge) 19 - 15 41.68 99.3% 0.146 08/18 Monroe Mitchell County 3 - 0 32.77 98.1% 0.194 09/22 Hughes Douglas County 27 - 30 19.56 91.3% 0.228 08/18 Upson-Lee Union Grove 21 - 20 23.11 94.2% 0.255 08/18 Stephens County Habersham Central 31 - 29 24.79 95.2% 0.256 09/22 Dunwoody Lakeside (Atlanta) 16 - 15 21.76 93.2% 0.272 09/28 Alcovy Morrow 14 - 13 21.49 93.0% 0.276 08/19 Cedar Grove Dutchtown 34 - 33 20.99 92.6% 0.282 08/17 LaGrange Carver (Atlanta) 12 - 28 9.04 74.8% 0.289 09/08 Crisp County Sumter County 15 - 24 11.04 79.1% 0.293 09/08 Piedmont Academy Augusta Prep 14 - 16 16.23 87.6% 0.293 08/18 Sonoraville Pickens 21 - 38 8.01 72.4% 0.308 09/22 Druid Hills Southeast Whitfield 21 - 20 19.06 90.9% 0.309 09/09 Newton McEachern 13 - 7 28.89 97.0% 0.311

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.