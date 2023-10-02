Maxwell summary after Week 7

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,205 of 1,277 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.36%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.14 points and all game margins within 12.20 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 1.89
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Mill Creek
|6-0
|97.68
|1
|Thomas County Central
|6-0
|102.18
|2
|Buford
|6-0
|97.39
|2
|Hughes
|4-2
|91.89
|3
|Newton
|6-0
|95.48
|3
|Gainesville
|6-0
|87.73
|4
|Colquitt County
|6-0
|95.24
|4
|North Atlanta
|6-0
|86.56
|5
|Walton
|5-0
|95.14
|5
|Lee County
|5-1
|84.06
|6
|Westlake
|5-1
|90.48
|6
|Marist
|5-1
|84.04
|7
|Carrollton
|5-1
|86.71
|7
|Houston County
|5-1
|79.82
|8
|North Cobb
|3-2
|85.65
|8
|Woodward Academy
|4-2
|79.16
|9
|Parkview
|5-1
|84.09
|9
|Roswell
|5-1
|78.60
|10
|Grayson
|4-2
|82.43
|10
|Douglas County
|5-1
|74.23
|11
|Milton
|3-2
|82.43
|11
|Rome
|5-1
|73.92
|12
|Norcross
|5-1
|81.14
|12
|New Manchester
|3-3
|73.16
|13
|North Gwinnett
|5-2
|77.91
|13
|Blessed Trinity
|4-2
|69.86
|14
|Lambert
|5-0
|77.80
|14
|Creekview
|5-1
|69.45
|15
|East Coweta
|5-1
|73.72
|15
|Lanier
|4-2
|67.38
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Coffee
|5-0
|86.70
|1
|North Oconee
|5-0
|82.66
|2
|Jefferson
|6-0
|77.59
|2
|Bainbridge
|4-2
|80.53
|3
|Cartersville
|6-0
|76.26
|3
|Benedictine
|6-0
|79.10
|4
|Ware County
|3-2
|74.97
|4
|Spalding
|6-0
|78.97
|5
|Hiram
|6-0
|73.49
|5
|Cairo
|6-1
|76.30
|6
|Calhoun
|4-2
|70.07
|6
|Central (Carrollton)
|6-0
|72.02
|7
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-0
|69.02
|7
|Burke County
|6-0
|71.07
|8
|Ola
|4-1
|68.93
|8
|Perry
|5-1
|71.01
|9
|Creekside
|5-1
|67.49
|9
|Stockbridge
|4-2
|68.28
|10
|Kell
|4-1
|66.41
|10
|Troup
|5-1
|66.90
|11
|Warner Robins
|3-3
|65.06
|11
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-2
|66.11
|12
|Eastside
|4-2
|64.75
|12
|Starr's Mill
|3-3
|63.26
|13
|Flowery Branch
|3-3
|64.47
|13
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|4-2
|62.25
|14
|Northgate
|4-2
|62.74
|14
|Holy Innocents
|5-1
|61.19
|15
|Clarke Central
|3-3
|61.43
|15
|Wayne County
|4-2
|60.81
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Stephens County
|5-0
|81.35
|1
|Appling County
|3-1
|71.32
|2
|Cedar Grove
|2-3
|80.26
|2
|Pierce County
|4-0
|69.62
|3
|Sandy Creek
|4-1
|77.79
|3
|Callaway
|2-1
|65.71
|4
|Calvary Day
|4-0
|70.49
|4
|Thomson
|3-1
|65.55
|5
|Savannah Christian
|3-1
|67.57
|5
|Northeast
|3-1
|64.42
|6
|Mary Persons
|3-1
|65.70
|6
|Fitzgerald
|2-2
|62.36
|7
|Morgan County
|4-1
|64.23
|7
|Rockmart
|2-2
|61.07
|8
|Hebron Christian
|3-2
|61.65
|8
|Fellowship Christian
|2-1
|59.27
|9
|White County
|2-2
|60.96
|9
|Toombs County
|4-0
|57.70
|10
|Carver (Atlanta)
|1-3
|59.31
|10
|Athens Academy
|2-2
|56.96
|11
|Lumpkin County
|4-0
|59.03
|11
|Union County
|4-1
|55.30
|12
|Thomasville
|2-3
|58.79
|12
|Providence Christian
|4-0
|54.05
|13
|Oconee County
|1-4
|57.77
|13
|Washington County
|2-2
|52.53
|14
|Monroe Area
|3-2
|56.75
|14
|Laney
|1-2-1
|51.66
|15
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-2
|56.58
|15
|Columbia
|2-2
|51.21
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Prince Avenue Christian
|6-1
|70.63
|1
|Greene County
|6-0
|60.33
|2
|Rabun County
|5-1
|64.47
|2
|Schley County
|6-0
|58.79
|3
|Swainsboro
|6-0
|64.06
|3
|Bowdon
|5-2
|54.73
|4
|Commerce
|5-1
|56.51
|4
|Manchester
|5-1
|51.75
|5
|Elbert County
|5-1
|53.12
|5
|Clinch County
|5-1
|49.45
|6
|Brooks County
|1-4
|52.67
|6
|Telfair County
|5-0
|48.56
|7
|Trion
|5-0
|50.79
|7
|Aquinas
|5-1
|47.50
|8
|Dublin
|4-1
|49.43
|8
|Macon County
|4-2
|46.89
|9
|Lamar County
|5-2
|46.99
|9
|Jenkins County
|6-0
|45.36
|10
|Mount Vernon
|4-2
|46.99
|10
|Lincoln County
|3-3
|42.95
|11
|Bryan County
|5-1
|46.95
|11
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-3
|41.12
|12
|Bleckley County
|4-2
|45.47
|12
|Early County
|4-1
|40.66
|13
|Irwin County
|2-4
|43.56
|13
|Dooly County
|2-3
|39.10
|14
|Metter
|2-4
|41.93
|14
|Wilcox County
|4-2
|38.86
|15
|Bacon County
|3-2
|38.69
|15
|Lanier County
|4-1
|37.40
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|First Presbyterian
|3-2-1
|49.55
|1
|Gatewood School
|4-1
|25.80
|2
|John Milledge Academy
|6-0
|44.70
|2
|Edmund Burke Academy
|5-0
|24.47
|3
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|5-1
|44.07
|3
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|3-1
|22.24
|4
|Valwood School
|4-1
|39.27
|4
|Briarwood Academy
|3-2
|17.56
|5
|Brookstone
|2-3
|35.45
|5
|Brentwood School
|3-3
|13.90
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Flint River Academy
|6-0
|31.84
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|3-2
|19.85
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|4-2
|26.22
|2
|Calvary Christian
|3-3
|9.03
|3
|Thomas Jefferson
|1-5
|-4.37
|3
|Skipstone Academy
|4-2
|7.59
|4
|Memorial Day
|3-3
|-6.91
|4
|King's Academy
|3-2
|3.49
|5
|Harvester Christian
|2-3
|-20.61
|5
|Lanier Christian
|3-2
|1.20
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|6-0
|102.18
|65.51
|33 [9]
|45.99
|-16.66
|2 [1]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|97.68
|72.36
|9 [6]
|40.41
|-17.74
|3 [2]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|97.39
|66.07
|30 [16]
|39.53
|-18.32
|4 [3]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|95.48
|67.62
|24 [12]
|38.06
|-17.89
|5 [4]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|95.24
|68.47
|21 [11]
|42.31
|-13.39
|6 [5]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|95.14
|64.32
|36 [18]
|45.71
|-9.89
|7 [2]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|4-2
|91.89
|70.04
|15 [3]
|43.54
|-8.81
|8 [6]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|90.48
|69.14
|19 [10]
|37.69
|-13.26
|9 [3]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|6-0
|87.73
|60.22
|56 [14]
|36.05
|-12.15
|10 [7]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|86.71
|60.97
|52 [23]
|36.48
|-10.70
|11 [1]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|5-0
|86.70
|52.20
|121 [19]
|30.96
|-16.21
|12 [4]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|6-0
|86.56
|50.50
|138 [36]
|39.96
|-7.07
|13 [8]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|85.65
|79.35
|3 [2]
|39.39
|-6.73
|14 [9]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|84.09
|67.42
|26 [13]
|36.61
|-7.95
|15 [5]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-1
|84.06
|68.81
|20 [5]
|35.82
|-8.71
|16 [6]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|5-1
|84.04
|69.19
|18 [4]
|33.84
|-10.66
|17 [1]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|5-0
|82.66
|48.82
|155 [25]
|30.40
|-12.73
|18 [10]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|82.43
|71.03
|12 [7]
|34.37
|-8.54
|19 [11]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|82.43
|70.93
|13 [8]
|31.86
|-11.04
|20 [12]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|81.14
|60.66
|53 [24]
|34.22
|-7.39
|21 [2]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|4-2
|80.53
|70.92
|14 [1]
|33.47
|-7.53
|22 [1]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|6-0
|80.18
|55.78
|88 [6]
|31.41
|-9.24
|23 [7]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-1
|79.82
|55.08
|95 [29]
|34.37
|-5.92
|24 [8]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-2
|79.16
|52.65
|120 [33]
|28.93
|-10.70
|25 [3]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|6-0
|79.10
|60.03
|58 [5]
|33.20
|-6.37
|26 [4]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|6-0
|78.97
|47.88
|166 [29]
|34.32
|-5.12
|27 [2]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|6-0
|78.92
|31.58
|308 [40]
|33.42
|-5.97
|28 [9]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|5-1
|78.60
|57.05
|80 [22]
|33.38
|-5.69
|29 [3]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|2-4
|77.94
|80.57
|2 [1]
|39.45
|1.05
|30 [13]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|77.91
|59.23
|64 [27]
|32.71
|-5.66
|31 [14]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|77.80
|61.93
|48 [21]
|34.17
|-4.10
|32 [2]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|6-0
|77.59
|54.79
|100 [16]
|30.52
|-7.53
|33 [5]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|6-1
|76.30
|48.43
|161 [27]
|25.37
|-11.39
|34 [3]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|6-0
|76.26
|51.51
|127 [20]
|25.70
|-11.03
|35 [4]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|3-2
|74.97
|71.10
|11 [2]
|30.52
|-4.92
|36 [4]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|5-1
|74.64
|53.50
|111 [9]
|27.32
|-7.78
|37 [10]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|5-1
|74.23
|68.14
|22 [6]
|34.32
|-0.38
|38 [11]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|5-1
|73.92
|49.15
|153 [39]
|27.64
|-6.75
|39 [15]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|73.72
|58.74
|68 [28]
|28.60
|-5.59
|40 [5]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|6-0
|73.49
|40.50
|234 [41]
|36.51
|2.55
|41 [12]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|3-3
|73.16
|62.34
|45 [12]
|22.20
|-11.43
|42 [16]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|72.39
|69.42
|17 [9]
|26.30
|-6.57
|43 [17]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|72.22
|38.75
|248 [43]
|31.59
|-1.11
|44 [6]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|6-0
|72.02
|48.36
|162 [28]
|28.15
|-4.34
|45 [7]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|6-0
|71.07
|55.29
|94 [8]
|26.76
|-4.78
|46 [8]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|5-1
|71.01
|54.45
|104 [12]
|30.70
|-0.78
|47 [1]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-1
|70.63
|57.35
|76 [2]
|32.41
|1.32
|48 [1]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|4-1
|70.62
|66.06
|31 [1]
|22.94
|-8.15
|49 [6]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|4-2
|70.07
|60.39
|55 [7]
|28.24
|-2.29
|50 [13]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|4-2
|69.86
|63.64
|41 [11]
|24.02
|-6.30
|51 [14]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|5-1
|69.45
|56.94
|82 [23]
|25.07
|-4.85
|52 [18]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|69.32
|57.65
|74 [30]
|28.77
|-1.02
|53 [7]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|6-0
|69.02
|39.58
|240 [42]
|24.26
|-5.23
|54 [8]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|4-1
|68.93
|50.30
|143 [25]
|27.55
|-1.85
|55 [19]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|68.49
|73.20
|6 [5]
|20.12
|-8.84
|56 [20]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|68.47
|56.21
|86 [33]
|25.21
|-3.72
|57 [9]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|4-2
|68.28
|51.99
|124 [18]
|28.19
|-0.56
|58 [9]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|5-1
|67.49
|47.38
|171 [28]
|26.92
|-1.04
|59 [15]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|4-2
|67.38
|58.87
|65 [17]
|27.23
|-0.61
|60 [21]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|67.37
|84.40
|1 [1]
|24.71
|-3.13
|61 [22]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|67.11
|55.47
|92 [34]
|25.94
|-1.64
|62 [10]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|5-1
|66.90
|47.54
|168 [30]
|25.72
|-1.65
|63 [23]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|66.67
|57.02
|81 [32]
|24.56
|-2.58
|64 [24]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-1
|66.50
|46.18
|182 [41]
|25.19
|-1.78
|65 [10]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|4-1
|66.41
|53.94
|108 [18]
|26.24
|-0.64
|66 [25]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|66.36
|46.89
|176 [40]
|22.21
|-4.62
|67 [11]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|4-2
|66.11
|53.08
|117 [15]
|25.60
|-0.98
|68 [26]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|66.10
|64.75
|35 [17]
|23.40
|-3.17
|69 [27]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|65.76
|53.47
|112 [36]
|23.09
|-3.14
|70 [28]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|65.32
|61.58
|50 [22]
|23.96
|-1.83
|71 [2]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|5-1
|65.20
|42.08
|223 [17]
|24.09
|-1.58
|72 [11]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|3-3
|65.06
|69.69
|16 [3]
|24.69
|-0.84
|73 [16]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-2
|64.88
|61.03
|51 [13]
|22.49
|-2.87
|74 [12]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|4-2
|64.75
|59.30
|63 [9]
|24.68
|-0.55
|75 [13]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|3-3
|64.47
|64.09
|38 [4]
|27.35
|2.41
|76 [2]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|5-1
|64.47
|46.43
|180 [8]
|25.81
|0.87
|77 [3]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|6-0
|64.06
|41.57
|226 [10]
|21.05
|-3.47
|78 [5]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|3-3
|63.94
|67.19
|28 [2]
|26.74
|2.34
|79 [3]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|5-1
|63.51
|35.89
|275 [21]
|22.53
|-1.44
|80 [12]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|3-3
|63.26
|62.64
|44 [4]
|21.03
|-2.71
|81 [6]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|4-2
|63.17
|52.17
|122 [13]
|25.26
|1.62
|82 [14]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|4-2
|62.74
|54.98
|97 [15]
|22.58
|-0.62
|83 [17]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|6-0
|62.53
|30.26
|321 [55]
|21.30
|-1.70
|84 [29]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|62.50
|78.21
|4 [3]
|21.27
|-1.70
|85 [4]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|5-1
|62.40
|36.25
|268 [20]
|24.76
|1.89
|86 [13]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|4-2
|62.25
|54.54
|102 [11]
|22.10
|-0.62
|87 [7]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|5-2
|61.82
|52.95
|119 [12]
|24.69
|2.40
|88 [15]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|3-3
|61.43
|62.06
|47 [5]
|22.11
|0.22
|89 [14]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|5-1
|61.19
|45.33
|190 [37]
|20.79
|-0.87
|90 [5]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|3-2
|61.13
|44.77
|192 [11]
|22.03
|0.44
|91 [8]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|5-1
|61.08
|41.64
|225 [21]
|24.56
|3.00
|92 [15]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|4-2
|60.81
|54.89
|98 [10]
|22.22
|0.94
|93 [18]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|4-2
|60.60
|49.56
|151 [38]
|21.52
|0.45
|94 [16]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|5-1
|60.49
|46.21
|181 [35]
|24.68
|3.72
|95 [9]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|6-0
|60.42
|37.37
|258 [30]
|23.77
|2.87
|96 [1]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|6-0
|60.33
|22.37
|375 [28]
|16.61
|-4.19
|97 [6]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|3-2
|59.63
|44.44
|198 [14]
|21.88
|1.79
|98 [16]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|1-4
|59.45
|58.84
|66 [10]
|20.81
|0.89
|99 [17]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|3-3
|59.40
|63.29
|43 [3]
|20.02
|0.15
|100 [10]
|White County
|7-AAA
|3-2
|59.39
|50.34
|142 [16]
|24.59
|4.73
|101 [17]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|5-1
|59.29
|44.55
|197 [32]
|20.15
|0.39
|102 [30]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|59.19
|66.84
|29 [15]
|23.85
|4.20
|103 [18]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|4-2
|59.16
|56.66
|83 [7]
|19.18
|-0.45
|104 [19]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|3-3
|59.11
|63.80
|40 [2]
|21.12
|1.54
|105 [19]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|3-3
|59.10
|59.95
|59 [15]
|22.25
|2.68
|106 [20]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|3-3
|59.03
|57.24
|77 [19]
|21.99
|2.49
|107 [21]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-2
|58.80
|51.83
|126 [34]
|22.41
|3.14
|108 [2]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|6-0
|58.79
|24.58
|362 [27]
|23.00
|3.74
|109 [11]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|2-4
|58.61
|65.45
|34 [4]
|23.60
|4.52
|110 [7]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|3-2
|58.16
|44.59
|196 [13]
|21.29
|2.66
|111 [8]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|6-0
|58.14
|26.86
|345 [36]
|20.55
|1.93
|112 [18]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|4-2
|58.03
|49.91
|145 [26]
|21.71
|3.21
|113 [19]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|4-2
|57.92
|48.93
|154 [27]
|22.80
|4.41
|114 [20]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|4-2
|57.81
|44.42
|199 [38]
|21.17
|2.89
|115 [22]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|3-2
|57.76
|39.36
|243 [50]
|18.70
|0.47
|116 [9]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|3-2
|57.65
|48.78
|156 [5]
|22.76
|4.64
|117 [23]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|4-2
|57.50
|36.03
|269 [51]
|24.06
|6.09
|118 [12]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|4-2
|57.45
|54.82
|99 [7]
|18.63
|0.71
|119 [21]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|4-1
|57.09
|42.76
|214 [42]
|24.11
|6.55
|120 [31]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-2
|57.07
|78.08
|5 [4]
|24.18
|6.64
|121 [24]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|3-3
|56.97
|58.37
|69 [18]
|21.15
|3.72
|122 [20]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|2-4
|56.94
|58.10
|71 [12]
|20.44
|3.03
|123 [13]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|3-3
|56.79
|54.30
|106 [8]
|18.53
|1.27
|124 [10]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|3-2
|56.66
|51.40
|128 [4]
|18.63
|1.50
|125 [4]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|5-1
|56.51
|47.00
|175 [7]
|19.64
|2.66
|126 [21]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|4-2
|56.38
|45.55
|184 [31]
|21.21
|4.35
|127 [22]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|3-3
|56.08
|59.62
|62 [8]
|20.37
|3.83
|128 [25]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|3-3
|55.91
|53.27
|113 [31]
|18.93
|2.55
|129 [22]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|2-3
|55.82
|53.06
|118 [16]
|23.67
|7.38
|130 [32]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|55.02
|60.65
|54 [25]
|19.47
|3.98
|131 [33]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|54.97
|60.22
|57 [26]
|17.06
|1.61
|132 [11]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|6-0
|54.77
|26.05
|352 [38]
|17.47
|2.24
|133 [3]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|5-2
|54.73
|42.72
|216 [2]
|21.29
|6.09
|134 [26]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|3-3
|54.42
|55.62
|90 [27]
|21.68
|6.80
|135 [23]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|4-2
|54.41
|44.13
|202 [41]
|19.64
|4.75
|136 [24]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|5-1
|54.36
|44.21
|201 [40]
|21.28
|6.45
|137 [27]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-5
|54.28
|71.86
|10 [2]
|16.06
|1.32
|138 [23]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-2
|54.26
|53.99
|107 [17]
|18.23
|3.50
|139 [28]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-3
|54.13
|55.45
|93 [28]
|21.07
|6.47
|140 [34]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-0
|54.07
|24.15
|364 [46]
|16.90
|2.36
|141 [12]
|Union County
|8-AA
|4-1
|53.93
|29.51
|331 [33]
|20.53
|6.13
|142 [25]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|3-3
|53.64
|51.91
|125 [19]
|18.45
|4.35
|143 [29]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-3
|53.50
|56.53
|85 [24]
|16.85
|2.88
|144 [13]
|Laney
|4-AA
|3-2-1
|53.48
|43.80
|206 [15]
|19.42
|5.46
|145 [14]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|5-0
|53.13
|5.55
|441 [57]
|19.86
|6.26
|146 [5]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|5-1
|53.12
|41.43
|227 [11]
|20.02
|6.43
|147 [15]
|Cook
|1-AA
|3-2
|52.85
|47.70
|167 [8]
|18.70
|5.38
|148 [6]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|1-4
|52.67
|64.13
|37 [1]
|16.18
|3.04
|149 [30]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|3-3
|52.35
|45.43
|187 [43]
|16.24
|3.41
|150 [35]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|52.13
|62.25
|46 [20]
|14.00
|1.40
|151 [4]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|5-1
|51.75
|29.90
|325 [19]
|13.94
|1.72
|152 [36]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-5
|51.63
|67.40
|27 [14]
|17.57
|5.47
|153 [14]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-3
|51.55
|53.13
|114 [10]
|15.16
|3.14
|154 [37]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|51.51
|57.58
|75 [31]
|18.46
|6.48
|155 [24]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|5-1
|51.07
|31.07
|314 [50]
|21.14
|9.60
|156 [15]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|3-3
|50.93
|41.31
|228 [22]
|17.44
|6.04
|157 [25]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|5-1
|50.89
|34.89
|281 [47]
|15.47
|4.11
|158 [16]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|5-2
|50.81
|38.16
|253 [28]
|16.62
|5.33
|159 [7]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|5-0
|50.79
|25.28
|361 [31]
|17.10
|5.84
|160 [17]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|5-1
|50.51
|34.63
|284 [36]
|15.61
|4.63
|161 [26]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|50.34
|73.18
|7 [1]
|13.81
|3.00
|162 [16]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|3-3
|50.34
|48.70
|158 [6]
|17.00
|6.20
|163 [18]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|5-1
|50.16
|36.03
|270 [32]
|16.49
|5.86
|164 [19]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|2-4
|50.03
|53.08
|115 [11]
|18.12
|7.62
|165 [31]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|4-2
|49.95
|51.40
|129 [35]
|16.43
|6.01
|166 [26]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|2-4
|49.78
|54.99
|96 [9]
|17.40
|7.15
|167 [32]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|3-3
|49.78
|54.76
|101 [30]
|18.61
|8.36
|168 [38]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|49.69
|45.34
|189 [42]
|17.60
|7.44
|169 [1]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|3-2-1
|49.55
|40.30
|236 [1]
|19.78
|9.76
|170 [5]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|5-1
|49.45
|33.08
|297 [15]
|18.01
|8.10
|171 [8]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|4-1
|49.43
|33.05
|298 [23]
|16.56
|6.66
|172 [27]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-0
|49.29
|27.33
|343 [55]
|16.10
|6.33
|173 [27]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|3-3
|49.10
|51.29
|130 [21]
|21.79
|12.22
|174 [20]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|1-4
|48.76
|65.94
|32 [3]
|15.55
|6.31
|175 [28]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|2-4
|48.57
|54.32
|105 [13]
|15.63
|6.59
|176 [6]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|5-0
|48.56
|19.29
|393 [34]
|14.68
|5.65
|177 [39]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|48.55
|58.04
|72 [29]
|14.47
|5.45
|178 [21]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|4-2
|48.47
|40.83
|233 [24]
|17.34
|8.40
|179 [29]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|3-3
|48.40
|35.91
|274 [47]
|15.27
|6.40
|180 [22]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|4-2
|48.16
|31.61
|307 [39]
|17.82
|9.20
|181 [23]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|3-3
|47.92
|46.04
|183 [18]
|15.29
|6.90
|182 [24]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|3-2
|47.87
|42.83
|212 [20]
|13.48
|5.14
|183 [33]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-3
|47.67
|43.63
|208 [47]
|13.30
|5.16
|184 [34]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-4
|47.60
|64.06
|39 [10]
|13.07
|5.01
|185 [7]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|5-1
|47.50
|36.85
|263 [12]
|16.12
|8.15
|186 [30]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|3-3
|47.36
|45.51
|185 [36]
|15.68
|7.85
|187 [9]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|5-2
|46.99
|36.41
|266 [19]
|15.24
|7.78
|188 [10]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-2
|46.99
|40.05
|237 [13]
|17.07
|9.61
|189 [11]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|5-1
|46.95
|30.24
|322 [25]
|12.95
|5.52
|190 [8]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|4-2
|46.89
|41.22
|230 [6]
|14.60
|7.24
|191 [35]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-4
|46.42
|47.49
|170 [42]
|18.75
|11.85
|192 [28]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-4
|46.08
|55.50
|91 [14]
|14.85
|8.30
|193 [36]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|5-1
|46.04
|31.39
|311 [54]
|13.31
|6.80
|194 [25]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|4-2
|45.65
|33.17
|296 [38]
|11.15
|5.02
|195 [37]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-6
|45.51
|67.55
|25 [8]
|16.50
|10.52
|196 [38]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-5
|45.50
|68.01
|23 [7]
|17.42
|11.46
|197 [12]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|4-2
|45.47
|37.03
|262 [18]
|15.95
|10.01
|198 [17]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|4-2
|45.44
|30.21
|323 [31]
|12.87
|6.96
|199 [9]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|6-0
|45.36
|21.90
|378 [29]
|17.26
|11.42
|200 [26]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|3-3
|45.28
|34.71
|283 [35]
|16.53
|10.78
|201 [29]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|45.22
|56.59
|84 [13]
|12.49
|6.80
|202 [31]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|4-2
|45.19
|36.03
|271 [45]
|11.94
|6.27
|203 [30]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|45.16
|42.78
|213 [37]
|14.72
|9.10
|204 [40]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-3
|45.13
|48.58
|159 [38]
|14.03
|8.43
|205 [18]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|1-4
|45.07
|59.85
|60 [2]
|16.01
|10.47
|206 [31]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-5
|44.82
|61.90
|49 [6]
|15.81
|10.53
|207 [2]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|6-0
|44.70
|21.02
|384 [13]
|16.01
|10.84
|208 [19]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|2-3
|44.51
|54.51
|103 [3]
|12.70
|7.71
|209 [32]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|4-2
|44.51
|32.65
|302 [49]
|15.07
|10.08
|210 [33]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-5
|44.51
|58.83
|67 [11]
|15.10
|10.12
|211 [32]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|5-1
|44.49
|34.95
|279 [49]
|12.71
|7.75
|212 [20]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|2-4
|44.43
|45.47
|186 [9]
|17.59
|12.69
|213 [21]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|5-1
|44.34
|8.94
|432 [56]
|20.53
|15.72
|214 [34]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|44.19
|50.78
|135 [24]
|12.72
|8.06
|215 [3]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-1
|44.07
|17.62
|405 [15]
|14.22
|9.68
|216 [41]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|43.70
|49.38
|152 [37]
|13.35
|9.18
|217 [27]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|5-1
|43.65
|31.54
|309 [41]
|12.36
|8.24
|218 [39]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-5
|43.61
|72.38
|8 [1]
|16.53
|12.45
|219 [33]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|2-4
|43.57
|47.18
|174 [33]
|12.45
|8.41
|220 [13]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|2-4
|43.56
|48.72
|157 [6]
|13.75
|9.72
|221 [28]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|3-3
|43.35
|44.62
|194 [19]
|13.61
|9.79
|222 [40]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-5
|43.31
|59.72
|61 [16]
|9.75
|5.97
|223 [22]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|4-2
|43.15
|31.62
|306 [27]
|14.07
|10.45
|224 [10]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|3-3
|42.95
|42.12
|222 [4]
|13.24
|9.82
|225 [35]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|4-2
|42.83
|38.04
|254 [45]
|10.63
|7.33
|226 [42]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-4
|42.75
|53.76
|109 [35]
|13.08
|9.86
|227 [36]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-2
|42.65
|42.67
|218 [38]
|10.71
|7.59
|228 [41]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|4-1
|42.09
|32.83
|301 [52]
|13.00
|10.44
|229 [14]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|2-4
|41.93
|50.14
|144 [4]
|11.04
|8.64
|230 [23]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|3-2
|41.70
|29.85
|327 [32]
|12.45
|10.28
|231 [42]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|2-4
|41.59
|56.09
|87 [25]
|12.46
|10.40
|232 [29]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|1-5
|41.28
|57.73
|73 [5]
|7.90
|6.15
|233 [11]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|3-3
|41.12
|42.37
|219 [3]
|8.71
|7.12
|234 [30]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|3-3
|41.00
|35.66
|276 [33]
|8.67
|7.20
|235 [43]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|40.67
|47.51
|169 [39]
|10.98
|9.84
|236 [12]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|4-1
|40.66
|20.97
|385 [33]
|11.62
|10.49
|237 [43]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|2-4
|40.33
|49.86
|146 [37]
|12.81
|12.02
|238 [24]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|3-3
|40.30
|44.60
|195 [12]
|8.55
|7.78
|239 [44]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-4
|40.16
|57.07
|79 [21]
|8.73
|8.10
|240 [25]
|Model
|7-AA
|3-2
|39.94
|37.36
|259 [18]
|11.96
|11.56
|241 [31]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|4-2
|39.71
|29.87
|326 [42]
|12.81
|12.63
|242 [34]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|2-4
|39.65
|50.60
|137 [21]
|10.31
|10.20
|243 [26]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|4-2
|39.64
|30.83
|317 [30]
|16.21
|16.10
|244 [45]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-3
|39.44
|43.67
|207 [46]
|9.90
|9.99
|245 [37]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|2-3
|39.39
|44.06
|203 [33]
|14.74
|14.88
|246 [4]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|4-1
|39.27
|13.98
|418 [17]
|12.95
|13.20
|247 [13]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|2-3
|39.10
|41.81
|224 [5]
|12.22
|12.65
|248 [35]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-4
|38.92
|44.24
|200 [39]
|13.72
|14.33
|249 [36]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-5
|38.86
|58.25
|70 [6]
|10.59
|11.26
|250 [14]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|4-2
|38.86
|30.09
|324 [18]
|13.05
|13.72
|251 [37]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|4-1
|38.84
|28.86
|336 [54]
|12.49
|13.18
|252 [38]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|1-5
|38.82
|46.65
|177 [29]
|14.55
|15.26
|253 [46]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|3-3
|38.74
|41.23
|229 [49]
|12.72
|13.51
|254 [27]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-2
|38.72
|34.90
|280 [22]
|12.06
|12.87
|255 [15]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|3-2
|38.69
|27.88
|341 [29]
|10.13
|10.98
|256 [39]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|3-4
|38.17
|42.13
|221 [40]
|12.95
|14.32
|257 [28]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-5
|38.10
|47.91
|165 [7]
|7.30
|8.73
|258 [16]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|4-2
|37.93
|30.27
|320 [24]
|10.28
|11.88
|259 [38]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|3-3
|37.92
|40.45
|235 [44]
|12.01
|13.62
|260 [17]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|2-4
|37.61
|44.76
|193 [9]
|9.65
|11.58
|261 [15]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|4-1
|37.40
|32.25
|304 [16]
|8.60
|10.73
|262 [39]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-3
|37.37
|47.34
|172 [31]
|12.96
|15.12
|263 [47]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-5
|37.19
|55.64
|89 [26]
|9.71
|12.04
|264 [29]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|4-2
|36.50
|25.71
|355 [39]
|14.70
|17.73
|265 [32]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|3-3
|36.47
|38.63
|250 [27]
|8.97
|12.04
|266 [40]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-4
|36.43
|51.09
|132 [22]
|12.47
|15.56
|267 [40]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|4-1
|36.38
|25.90
|353 [56]
|13.36
|16.51
|268 [41]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-4
|35.95
|42.27
|220 [39]
|9.62
|13.20
|269 [41]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-4
|35.84
|48.45
|160 [26]
|8.25
|11.93
|270 [18]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|4-2
|35.61
|28.76
|337 [28]
|7.23
|11.15
|271 [5]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|35.45
|34.32
|288 [2]
|9.80
|13.87
|272 [16]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|3-2
|35.01
|25.54
|359 [26]
|8.00
|12.53
|273 [19]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|3-4
|34.89
|38.03
|255 [16]
|10.84
|15.47
|274 [48]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|1-5
|34.84
|57.09
|78 [20]
|8.71
|13.39
|275 [49]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-4
|34.78
|43.80
|205 [45]
|11.00
|15.76
|276 [17]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|4-2
|34.48
|17.68
|404 [36]
|12.02
|17.07
|277 [30]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|3-2
|34.46
|24.50
|363 [43]
|6.72
|11.79
|278 [33]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|1-5
|34.25
|51.07
|133 [14]
|8.16
|13.44
|279 [31]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|3-3
|34.24
|25.58
|356 [40]
|7.48
|12.77
|280 [20]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-3
|34.18
|28.87
|335 [27]
|8.72
|14.06
|281 [32]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|4-2
|34.04
|17.30
|409 [55]
|7.12
|12.61
|282 [33]
|Washington
|6-AA
|2-5
|33.77
|43.19
|211 [16]
|5.74
|11.50
|283 [21]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-3
|33.71
|41.20
|231 [12]
|8.30
|14.12
|284 [34]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|4-2
|32.88
|29.52
|330 [43]
|9.20
|15.85
|285 [6]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-4
|32.84
|33.46
|295 [4]
|11.74
|18.43
|286 [42]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|1-5
|32.75
|49.75
|147 [23]
|11.45
|18.22
|287 [18]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|3-3
|32.33
|28.22
|339 [21]
|4.30
|11.49
|288 [43]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|2-4
|32.31
|42.70
|217 [43]
|7.87
|15.09
|289 [1]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|6-0
|31.84
|0.44
|447 [5]
|6.46
|14.15
|290 [42]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|2-3
|31.78
|46.55
|178 [30]
|5.56
|13.31
|291 [50]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-4
|31.65
|48.20
|164 [41]
|7.97
|15.85
|292 [44]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-3
|31.63
|30.45
|319 [52]
|12.81
|20.71
|293 [34]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|4-2
|31.51
|18.16
|399 [54]
|4.43
|12.45
|294 [19]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|3-3
|31.29
|17.11
|411 [40]
|6.32
|14.56
|295 [20]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-4
|30.91
|39.54
|241 [9]
|9.23
|17.84
|296 [22]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-5
|30.91
|50.40
|139 [3]
|8.54
|17.16
|297 [44]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-6
|30.77
|63.40
|42 [19]
|7.56
|16.32
|298 [43]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-3
|30.61
|39.06
|245 [43]
|8.82
|17.74
|299 [23]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|2-3
|30.50
|33.53
|294 [22]
|7.20
|16.23
|300 [7]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|4-2
|30.29
|14.92
|416 [16]
|3.79
|13.03
|301 [21]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-3
|30.27
|26.59
|347 [24]
|5.14
|14.40
|302 [35]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-5
|30.04
|44.94
|191 [10]
|2.85
|12.35
|303 [8]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|5-0
|30.04
|10.37
|430 [19]
|8.07
|17.57
|304 [44]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|3-3
|29.92
|30.70
|318 [51]
|7.55
|17.16
|305 [24]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|3-3
|29.83
|37.27
|261 [17]
|4.65
|14.35
|306 [9]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|3-3
|29.73
|31.48
|310 [5]
|2.88
|12.68
|307 [45]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-6
|29.58
|51.11
|131 [20]
|4.06
|14.00
|308 [46]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|4-2
|29.51
|17.72
|403 [59]
|6.92
|16.95
|309 [10]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|7-0
|29.50
|-13.07
|459 [25]
|7.88
|17.92
|310 [35]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-4
|29.25
|38.00
|256 [29]
|4.81
|15.09
|311 [45]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-5
|29.22
|43.51
|209 [35]
|4.45
|14.75
|312 [25]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|2-4
|29.06
|29.02
|334 [26]
|2.36
|12.83
|313 [46]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|29.02
|36.30
|267 [46]
|4.72
|15.23
|314 [36]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-4
|29.02
|41.11
|232 [23]
|8.97
|19.48
|315 [36]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-4
|28.67
|37.27
|260 [19]
|2.48
|13.35
|316 [47]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-4
|28.48
|50.80
|134 [23]
|6.11
|17.16
|317 [47]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|1-4
|28.01
|35.97
|273 [46]
|1.85
|13.37
|318 [37]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|2-4
|27.81
|34.78
|282 [23]
|5.10
|16.83
|319 [26]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|2-4
|27.45
|34.59
|285 [20]
|4.00
|16.08
|320 [27]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|1-4
|27.08
|38.36
|251 [15]
|3.05
|15.50
|321 [48]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|3-1-1
|26.75
|23.45
|373 [57]
|5.23
|18.01
|322 [48]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-5
|26.52
|38.23
|252 [44]
|6.06
|19.07
|323 [22]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|4-2
|26.30
|16.04
|413 [41]
|5.81
|19.04
|324 [37]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|3-3
|26.24
|22.00
|377 [47]
|4.61
|17.90
|325 [11]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|2-4
|26.24
|33.64
|291 [3]
|8.97
|22.26
|326 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|4-2
|26.22
|14.51
|417 [1]
|4.76
|18.07
|327 [38]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-5
|25.93
|36.77
|264 [31]
|2.37
|15.97
|328 [1]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|4-1
|25.80
|11.35
|426 [4]
|2.16
|15.89
|329 [38]
|McNair
|5-AA
|3-3
|25.70
|23.50
|371 [45]
|2.05
|15.89
|330 [49]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-6
|25.51
|44.06
|204 [34]
|4.77
|18.80
|331 [23]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|1-4
|24.85
|36.64
|265 [13]
|4.67
|19.35
|332 [28]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|4-2
|24.73
|19.10
|395 [35]
|3.85
|18.65
|333 [29]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|1-5
|24.64
|39.16
|244 [14]
|2.99
|17.88
|334 [39]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|3-3
|24.54
|26.07
|351 [37]
|6.42
|21.41
|335 [2]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|5-0
|24.47
|-0.65
|449 [9]
|4.60
|19.66
|336 [51]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|3-3
|24.28
|23.56
|370 [57]
|0.28
|15.54
|337 [30]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|2-3
|24.18
|34.41
|287 [21]
|6.03
|21.38
|338 [52]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-6
|24.16
|45.38
|188 [44]
|4.68
|20.05
|339 [24]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|2-2
|24.10
|26.51
|348 [25]
|4.17
|19.60
|340 [25]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|1-5
|23.98
|39.83
|238 [7]
|4.46
|20.02
|341 [12]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|5-0
|23.66
|6.52
|439 [20]
|4.60
|20.47
|342 [26]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|0-6
|23.30
|50.71
|136 [1]
|4.46
|20.70
|343 [49]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|3-4
|23.11
|29.03
|333 [53]
|-0.09
|16.34
|344 [40]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|1-4
|23.09
|32.91
|300 [26]
|5.02
|21.45
|345 [53]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-7
|22.94
|48.32
|163 [40]
|4.58
|21.17
|346 [41]
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-4
|22.85
|33.54
|293 [25]
|3.21
|19.89
|347 [54]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-5
|22.85
|53.08
|116 [32]
|-0.92
|15.76
|348 [27]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|3-3
|22.81
|17.51
|407 [38]
|0.98
|17.70
|349 [50]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-6
|22.54
|52.00
|123 [17]
|0.32
|17.31
|350 [51]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-4
|22.36
|33.60
|292 [50]
|0.74
|17.91
|351 [50]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|2-3
|22.26
|25.58
|357 [52]
|0.26
|17.54
|352 [3]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|3-1
|22.24
|8.22
|436 [7]
|4.43
|21.71
|353 [39]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-5
|22.07
|38.87
|247 [26]
|4.40
|21.86
|354 [52]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-5
|21.25
|47.28
|173 [32]
|-0.60
|17.69
|355 [53]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|2-4
|21.19
|35.25
|277 [48]
|2.42
|20.76
|356 [31]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-6
|20.86
|49.70
|148 [5]
|7.43
|26.10
|357 [45]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-3-1
|20.76
|33.03
|299 [45]
|1.89
|20.66
|358 [13]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5-1
|20.72
|3.78
|444 [22]
|-0.24
|18.57
|359 [55]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-5
|20.56
|42.73
|215 [48]
|-3.28
|15.69
|360 [28]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|3-2
|20.55
|17.46
|408 [39]
|-1.20
|17.78
|361 [51]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|1-5
|19.92
|43.37
|210 [36]
|3.73
|23.34
|362 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-2
|19.85
|12.90
|422 [1]
|0.54
|20.22
|363 [29]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-3
|19.85
|17.59
|406 [37]
|3.77
|23.45
|364 [30]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|5-1
|19.49
|0.91
|446 [48]
|-1.08
|18.96
|365 [14]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|2-4
|19.06
|29.65
|328 [7]
|-1.06
|19.41
|366 [42]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-4
|18.94
|18.64
|398 [53]
|-1.38
|19.20
|367 [31]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|3-3
|18.62
|17.73
|402 [35]
|3.16
|24.07
|368 [40]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-5
|18.58
|49.64
|149 [17]
|0.25
|21.20
|369 [43]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-3
|18.53
|25.50
|360 [42]
|0.37
|21.37
|370 [41]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|2-4
|18.50
|26.12
|349 [46]
|-1.68
|19.36
|371 [42]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-5
|18.16
|50.40
|140 [15]
|4.36
|25.73
|372 [43]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-4
|18.13
|27.89
|340 [45]
|3.04
|24.44
|373 [32]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|17.92
|39.81
|239 [8]
|-2.52
|19.09
|374 [4]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3-2
|17.56
|10.79
|428 [5]
|-0.02
|21.95
|375 [33]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|4-3
|17.48
|13.36
|421 [42]
|0.58
|22.63
|376 [34]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|3-3
|17.27
|27.21
|344 [22]
|-2.58
|19.68
|377 [15]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4-2
|17.20
|13.55
|420 [18]
|4.79
|27.12
|378 [44]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|3-4
|16.29
|20.50
|389 [49]
|-3.12
|20.12
|379 [54]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-6
|16.26
|53.64
|110 [14]
|-0.32
|22.95
|380 [16]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|16.18
|31.35
|312 [6]
|8.73
|32.08
|381 [35]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-4
|15.89
|21.42
|382 [31]
|-1.02
|22.62
|382 [52]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|2-4
|15.47
|19.20
|394 [53]
|0.19
|24.25
|383 [17]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-4
|15.12
|21.72
|380 [12]
|-1.65
|22.75
|384 [45]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-4
|14.97
|19.36
|392 [51]
|2.04
|26.60
|385 [46]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-4
|14.96
|30.83
|316 [29]
|-1.53
|23.04
|386 [18]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-3
|14.15
|17.81
|401 [14]
|-1.16
|24.22
|387 [5]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3-3
|13.90
|15.00
|415 [3]
|0.46
|26.09
|388 [44]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-4
|13.44
|28.24
|338 [44]
|-3.04
|23.04
|389 [36]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-6
|13.20
|39.45
|242 [10]
|-7.16
|19.17
|390 [32]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-5
|13.09
|25.75
|354 [30]
|-1.22
|25.22
|391 [47]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-5
|12.93
|29.46
|332 [34]
|-1.53
|25.08
|392 [33]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-3
|12.15
|16.63
|412 [36]
|-1.68
|25.69
|393 [55]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-7
|12.12
|46.50
|179 [34]
|-0.80
|26.60
|394 [48]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-3
|12.08
|20.90
|387 [48]
|-4.04
|23.41
|395 [37]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|2-3
|11.90
|21.53
|381 [30]
|-3.51
|24.11
|396 [56]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|2-4
|11.40
|26.08
|350 [56]
|-5.48
|22.65
|397 [49]
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-3
|11.35
|18.74
|397 [52]
|-3.75
|24.43
|398 [56]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-6
|10.92
|49.62
|150 [24]
|-4.09
|24.53
|399 [45]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|2-3
|10.91
|17.92
|400 [49]
|-1.72
|26.90
|400 [38]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|1-5
|10.64
|26.74
|346 [23]
|-2.40
|26.49
|401 [46]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-6
|10.48
|33.77
|290 [37]
|-5.91
|23.14
|402 [46]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|10.15
|38.72
|249 [44]
|-6.64
|22.74
|403 [47]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-5
|10.03
|38.90
|246 [25]
|-0.55
|28.95
|404 [39]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-4
|9.91
|8.17
|437 [47]
|-2.08
|27.55
|405 [34]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|1-5
|9.85
|23.86
|366 [32]
|-3.35
|26.33
|406 [19]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|1-5
|9.60
|23.49
|372 [10]
|-1.18
|28.75
|407 [35]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|2-3
|9.26
|21.88
|379 [33]
|-6.44
|23.83
|408 [2]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|3-3
|9.03
|11.24
|427 [2]
|-3.63
|26.86
|409 [3]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4-2
|7.59
|8.54
|433 [3]
|-2.43
|29.51
|410 [6]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|1-4
|7.39
|24.12
|365 [1]
|-2.51
|29.63
|411 [57]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-6
|6.95
|50.35
|141 [22]
|-8.41
|24.17
|412 [7]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-1-1
|6.71
|-6.85
|456 [10]
|-2.75
|30.07
|413 [50]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|2-4
|6.00
|20.95
|386 [47]
|-5.73
|27.80
|414 [58]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-5
|5.79
|20.46
|391 [58]
|-4.84
|28.90
|415 [8]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-3
|5.73
|8.24
|435 [6]
|-13.55
|20.26
|416 [20]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-3
|5.50
|-3.16
|453 [24]
|-7.25
|26.78
|417 [21]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-5-1
|5.10
|23.62
|368 [9]
|-1.22
|33.21
|418 [40]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-6
|4.39
|30.86
|315 [17]
|-2.38
|32.76
|419 [59]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|0-5
|4.19
|31.69
|305 [51]
|-6.92
|28.42
|420 [4]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-2
|3.49
|-1.56
|451 [5]
|-8.46
|27.58
|421 [48]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-6
|3.00
|35.05
|278 [34]
|-8.75
|27.78
|422 [41]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-6
|2.16
|37.43
|257 [11]
|-5.89
|31.48
|423 [49]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-5
|1.86
|18.86
|396 [48]
|-9.80
|27.87
|424 [22]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|0-5
|1.26
|23.82
|367 [8]
|-8.95
|29.31
|425 [5]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|3-2
|1.20
|-3.89
|454 [7]
|-3.69
|34.64
|426 [53]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-6
|1.12
|33.79
|289 [48]
|-10.12
|28.30
|427 [42]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|1-6
|1.12
|21.34
|383 [32]
|-7.57
|30.84
|428 [43]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-6
|0.91
|29.59
|329 [20]
|-6.31
|32.32
|429 [6]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-4
|-0.23
|-0.70
|450 [4]
|-8.76
|31.01
|430 [51]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-6
|-0.69
|31.14
|313 [28]
|-3.62
|36.60
|431 [23]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-4
|-0.78
|-0.19
|448 [23]
|-6.33
|33.98
|432 [44]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|2-3
|-0.85
|10.67
|429 [44]
|-8.03
|32.35
|433 [52]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-5
|-0.98
|23.61
|369 [44]
|-10.66
|29.86
|434 [45]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-5
|-1.38
|35.98
|272 [14]
|-6.90
|34.01
|435 [53]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-6
|-1.57
|34.58
|286 [24]
|-11.85
|29.25
|436 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-6
|-1.85
|32.54
|303 [53]
|-11.38
|30.00
|437 [24]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|2-4
|-2.10
|5.61
|440 [21]
|-8.38
|33.25
|438 [54]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|3-3
|-2.53
|-11.79
|458 [58]
|-7.81
|34.25
|439 [55]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-6
|-3.26
|27.53
|342 [35]
|-11.08
|31.72
|440 [3]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-5
|-4.37
|11.77
|425 [2]
|-11.86
|32.04
|441 [56]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-6
|-5.51
|20.49
|390 [50]
|-11.37
|33.66
|442 [36]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-5
|-6.31
|12.14
|424 [37]
|-10.67
|35.16
|443 [4]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3-3
|-6.91
|6.60
|438 [3]
|-14.71
|31.73
|444 [9]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2-5
|-7.60
|4.05
|442 [8]
|-11.73
|35.40
|445 [46]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|-7.86
|12.53
|423 [43]
|-8.24
|39.15
|446 [57]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-5
|-9.25
|22.92
|374 [46]
|-13.04
|35.74
|447 [50]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-5
|-11.33
|13.66
|419 [50]
|-14.59
|36.26
|448 [58]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-6
|-11.52
|25.56
|358 [41]
|-11.40
|39.65
|449 [10]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-5
|-12.40
|15.04
|414 [2]
|-14.99
|36.94
|450 [60]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|1-4
|-13.14
|17.20
|410 [60]
|-17.20
|35.47
|451 [37]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-6
|-16.35
|4.04
|443 [38]
|-18.96
|36.92
|452 [47]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|1-5
|-20.54
|10.19
|431 [45]
|-20.57
|39.50
|453 [5]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-3
|-20.61
|-11.20
|457 [6]
|-13.09
|47.05
|454 [6]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-5
|-21.88
|2.58
|445 [4]
|-21.97
|39.44
|455 [48]
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II †
|0-0
|-22.42
|-19.08
|42.88
|456 [38]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-5
|-22.88
|20.76
|388 [34]
|-18.96
|43.45
|457 [49]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-5
|-27.07
|8.53
|434 [46]
|-24.88
|41.72
|458 [25]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-5
|-29.96
|22.21
|376 [11]
|-21.03
|48.47
|459 [7]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-4
|-31.94
|-17.29
|460 [8]
|-23.12
|48.35
|460 [8]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-5
|-47.03
|-2.59
|452 [6]
|-34.13
|52.43
|461 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-6
|-47.52
|-5.15
|455 [54]
|-41.31
|45.74
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|83.02
|76.71
|2
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|80.64
|70.48
|3
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|79.93
|68.68
|4
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|78.28
|69.23
|5
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|78.07
|70.70
|6
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|76.55
|66.52
|7
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|70.62
|63.40
|8
|7-AAAAA
|6
|69.41
|61.70
|9
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|69.18
|58.54
|10
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|67.95
|64.29
|11
|5-AAA
|4
|67.31
|59.83
|12
|1-AAAAA
|6
|65.08
|54.31
|13
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|63.83
|55.64
|14
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|63.82
|54.08
|15
|3-AAAA
|6
|63.70
|53.16
|16
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|63.67
|57.40
|17
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|62.20
|48.95
|18
|8-AAAAA
|7
|62.19
|54.24
|19
|2-AAAA
|7
|61.45
|52.88
|20
|1-AAAA
|5
|61.32
|48.08
|21
|8-AAA
|6
|60.43
|51.05
|22
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|60.15
|50.74
|23
|2-AAAAA
|7
|56.53
|48.47
|24
|8-AA
|6
|55.80
|52.73
|25
|3-AAAAA
|5
|55.49
|49.88
|26
|4-AAAA
|8
|55.47
|45.81
|27
|2-AAA
|5
|53.81
|42.49
|28
|6-AAAAA
|7
|53.44
|42.65
|29
|1-AAA
|6
|53.35
|45.59
|30
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|53.17
|40.23
|31
|8-A Division I
|4
|52.79
|37.81
|32
|7-AAAA
|6
|51.97
|41.64
|33
|5-AAAAA
|8
|51.83
|48.36
|34
|3-AA
|7
|51.33
|40.19
|35
|5-A Division I
|4
|51.12
|40.60
|36
|8-AAAA
|9
|51.11
|43.56
|37
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|50.84
|46.80
|38
|5-AAAA
|8
|50.26
|42.41
|39
|6-AAAA
|6
|50.01
|54.57
|40
|7-AAA
|7
|49.84
|42.83
|41
|2-A Division I
|5
|49.27
|40.80
|42
|1-AA
|7
|48.04
|42.14
|43
|3-AAA
|8
|47.82
|33.28
|44
|1-A Division I
|4
|46.15
|42.45
|45
|4-AAA
|6
|44.28
|34.56
|46
|4-AA
|8
|41.74
|29.42
|47
|7-A Division II
|3
|41.29
|33.14
|48
|8-A Division II
|6
|41.23
|33.30
|49
|5-AA
|7
|40.31
|29.06
|50
|7-AA
|7
|40.16
|31.09
|51
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|39.72
|31.73
|52
|4-A Division II
|6
|39.09
|34.51
|53
|4-AAAAA
|6
|38.20
|37.07
|54
|3-A Division II
|5
|37.95
|30.90
|55
|6-A Division I
|4
|37.47
|37.03
|56
|6-AAA
|8
|36.34
|30.28
|57
|2-A Division II
|5
|36.20
|28.39
|58
|6-A Division II
|8
|36.20
|23.47
|59
|7-A Division I
|7
|35.05
|28.59
|60
|2-AA
|8
|34.29
|21.68
|61
|4-A Division I
|4
|34.00
|24.88
|62
|3-A Division I
|5
|32.77
|21.97
|63
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|31.15
|23.98
|64
|6-AA
|7
|30.68
|27.83
|65
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|26.01
|19.22
|66
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|24.63
|21.54
|67
|1-A Division II
|7
|20.91
|18.77
|68
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|20.40
|15.14
|69
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|18.50
|14.82
|70
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|17.25
|9.88
|71
|5-A Division II
|6
|16.96
|8.02
|72
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|16.44
|5.28
|73
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|13.03
|4.98
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|10.89
|6.08
|75
|GIAA Region 1-A
|3
|10.01
|-3.55
|76
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|3.18
|-0.44
|77
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|4
|-3.57
|-15.59
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/25
|New Manchester
|Banneker
|12 - 18
|30.87
|97.6%
|0.080
|08/18
|New Manchester
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|19 - 15
|41.68
|99.3%
|0.146
|08/18
|Monroe
|Mitchell County
|3 - 0
|32.77
|98.1%
|0.194
|09/22
|Hughes
|Douglas County
|27 - 30
|19.56
|91.3%
|0.228
|08/18
|Upson-Lee
|Union Grove
|21 - 20
|23.11
|94.2%
|0.255
|08/18
|Stephens County
|Habersham Central
|31 - 29
|24.79
|95.2%
|0.256
|09/22
|Dunwoody
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|16 - 15
|21.76
|93.2%
|0.272
|09/28
|Alcovy
|Morrow
|14 - 13
|21.49
|93.0%
|0.276
|08/19
|Cedar Grove
|Dutchtown
|34 - 33
|20.99
|92.6%
|0.282
|08/17
|LaGrange
|Carver (Atlanta)
|12 - 28
|9.04
|74.8%
|0.289
|09/08
|Crisp County
|Sumter County
|15 - 24
|11.04
|79.1%
|0.293
|09/08
|Piedmont Academy
|Augusta Prep
|14 - 16
|16.23
|87.6%
|0.293
|08/18
|Sonoraville
|Pickens
|21 - 38
|8.01
|72.4%
|0.308
|09/22
|Druid Hills
|Southeast Whitfield
|21 - 20
|19.06
|90.9%
|0.309
|09/09
|Newton
|McEachern
|13 - 7
|28.89
|97.0%
|0.311
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|98.34
|10/13
|Mill Creek
|Buford
|-
|2.19
|56.6%
|92.58
|09/15
|Newton
|Westlake
|27 - 12
|6.89
|69.6%
|89.93
|08/18
|Hughes
|Carrollton
|39 - 34
|3.28
|59.8%
|89.85
|09/01
|Buford
|North Cobb
|45 - 28
|9.84
|76.6%
|89.72
|10/06
|Walton
|North Cobb
|-
|7.59
|71.4%
|89.44
|10/20
|Westlake
|Carrollton
|-
|1.88
|55.6%
|88.76
|08/18
|Westlake
|North Cobb
|52 - 28
|2.94
|58.8%
|88.28
|09/22
|Mill Creek
|Parkview
|30 - 20
|11.70
|80.4%
|86.64
|09/29
|Newton
|Grayson
|31 - 27
|11.15
|79.3%
|86.32
|10/20
|Newton
|Parkview
|-
|13.28
|83.2%
|86.30
|09/08
|Colquitt County
|Lee County
|37 - 20
|13.08
|82.9%
|85.92
|08/18
|Gainesville
|Marist
|34 - 26
|5.59
|66.2%
|85.70
|10/27
|Thomas County Central
|Lee County
|-
|20.02
|91.8%
|85.11
|10/19
|North Atlanta
|Marist
|-
|2.53
|57.6%
|84.93
|09/22
|North Cobb
|Milton
|42 - 27
|1.33
|54.0%
