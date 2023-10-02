Maxwell summary after Week 7

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago
The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 461 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2023 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,205 of 1,277 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.36%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.14 points and all game margins within 12.20 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home Advantage: 1.89

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Mill Creek6-097.681Thomas County Central6-0102.18
2Buford6-097.392Hughes4-291.89
3Newton6-095.483Gainesville6-087.73
4Colquitt County6-095.244North Atlanta6-086.56
5Walton5-095.145Lee County5-184.06
6Westlake5-190.486Marist5-184.04
7Carrollton5-186.717Houston County5-179.82
8North Cobb3-285.658Woodward Academy4-279.16
9Parkview5-184.099Roswell5-178.60
10Grayson4-282.4310Douglas County5-174.23
11Milton3-282.4311Rome5-173.92
12Norcross5-181.1412New Manchester3-373.16
13North Gwinnett5-277.9113Blessed Trinity4-269.86
14Lambert5-077.8014Creekview5-169.45
15East Coweta5-173.7215Lanier4-267.38



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Coffee5-086.701North Oconee5-082.66
2Jefferson6-077.592Bainbridge4-280.53
3Cartersville6-076.263Benedictine6-079.10
4Ware County3-274.974Spalding6-078.97
5Hiram6-073.495Cairo6-176.30
6Calhoun4-270.076Central (Carrollton)6-072.02
7Greater Atlanta Christian6-069.027Burke County6-071.07
8Ola4-168.938Perry5-171.01
9Creekside5-167.499Stockbridge4-268.28
10Kell4-166.4110Troup5-166.90
11Warner Robins3-365.0611Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-266.11
12Eastside4-264.7512Starr's Mill3-363.26
13Flowery Branch3-364.4713Westminster (Atlanta)4-262.25
14Northgate4-262.7414Holy Innocents5-161.19
15Clarke Central3-361.4315Wayne County4-260.81



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Stephens County5-081.351Appling County3-171.32
2Cedar Grove2-380.262Pierce County4-069.62
3Sandy Creek4-177.793Callaway2-165.71
4Calvary Day4-070.494Thomson3-165.55
5Savannah Christian3-167.575Northeast3-164.42
6Mary Persons3-165.706Fitzgerald2-262.36
7Morgan County4-164.237Rockmart2-261.07
8Hebron Christian3-261.658Fellowship Christian2-159.27
9White County2-260.969Toombs County4-057.70
10Carver (Atlanta)1-359.3110Athens Academy2-256.96
11Lumpkin County4-059.0311Union County4-155.30
12Thomasville2-358.7912Providence Christian4-054.05
13Oconee County1-457.7713Washington County2-252.53
14Monroe Area3-256.7514Laney1-2-151.66
15Carver (Columbus)2-256.5815Columbia2-251.21



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Prince Avenue Christian6-170.631Greene County6-060.33
2Rabun County5-164.472Schley County6-058.79
3Swainsboro6-064.063Bowdon5-254.73
4Commerce5-156.514Manchester5-151.75
5Elbert County5-153.125Clinch County5-149.45
6Brooks County1-452.676Telfair County5-048.56
7Trion5-050.797Aquinas5-147.50
8Dublin4-149.438Macon County4-246.89
9Lamar County5-246.999Jenkins County6-045.36
10Mount Vernon4-246.9910Lincoln County3-342.95
11Bryan County5-146.9511Emanuel County Institute3-341.12
12Bleckley County4-245.4712Early County4-140.66
13Irwin County2-443.5613Dooly County2-339.10
14Metter2-441.9314Wilcox County4-238.86
15Bacon County3-238.6915Lanier County4-137.40



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1First Presbyterian3-2-149.551Gatewood School4-125.80
2John Milledge Academy6-044.702Edmund Burke Academy5-024.47
3St. Anne-Pacelli5-144.073Southwest Georgia Academy3-122.24
4Valwood School4-139.274Briarwood Academy3-217.56
5Brookstone2-335.455Brentwood School3-313.90



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Flint River Academy6-031.841Cherokee Christian3-219.85
2Robert Toombs Academy4-226.222Calvary Christian3-39.03
3Thomas Jefferson1-5-4.373Skipstone Academy4-27.59
4Memorial Day3-3-6.914King's Academy3-23.49
5Harvester Christian2-3-20.615Lanier Christian3-21.20



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA6-0102.1865.5133 [9]45.99-16.66
2 [1]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA6-097.6872.369 [6]40.41-17.74
3 [2]Buford8-AAAAAAA6-097.3966.0730 [16]39.53-18.32
4 [3]Newton4-AAAAAAA6-095.4867.6224 [12]38.06-17.89
5 [4]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA6-095.2468.4721 [11]42.31-13.39
6 [5]Walton5-AAAAAAA5-095.1464.3236 [18]45.71-9.89
7 [2]Hughes5-AAAAAA4-291.8970.0415 [3]43.54-8.81
8 [6]Westlake2-AAAAAAA5-190.4869.1419 [10]37.69-13.26
9 [3]Gainesville8-AAAAAA6-087.7360.2256 [14]36.05-12.15
10 [7]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA5-186.7160.9752 [23]36.48-10.70
11 [1]Coffee1-AAAAA5-086.7052.20121 [19]30.96-16.21
12 [4]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA6-086.5650.50138 [36]39.96-7.07
13 [8]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA3-285.6579.353 [2]39.39-6.73
14 [9]Parkview4-AAAAAAA5-184.0967.4226 [13]36.61-7.95
15 [5]Lee County1-AAAAAA5-184.0668.8120 [5]35.82-8.71
16 [6]Marist4-AAAAAA5-184.0469.1918 [4]33.84-10.66
17 [1]North Oconee8-AAAA5-082.6648.82155 [25]30.40-12.73
18 [10]Grayson4-AAAAAAA4-282.4371.0312 [7]34.37-8.54
19 [11]Milton6-AAAAAAA3-282.4370.9313 [8]31.86-11.04
20 [12]Norcross7-AAAAAAA5-181.1460.6653 [24]34.22-7.39
21 [2]Bainbridge1-AAAA4-280.5370.9214 [1]33.47-7.53
22 [1]Stephens County8-AAA6-080.1855.7888 [6]31.41-9.24
23 [7]Houston County1-AAAAAA5-179.8255.0895 [29]34.37-5.92
24 [8]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA4-279.1652.65120 [33]28.93-10.70
25 [3]Benedictine3-AAAA6-079.1060.0358 [5]33.20-6.37
26 [4]Spalding2-AAAA6-078.9747.88166 [29]34.32-5.12
27 [2]Calvary Day3-AAA6-078.9231.58308 [40]33.42-5.97
28 [9]Roswell7-AAAAAA5-178.6057.0580 [22]33.38-5.69
29 [3]Cedar Grove5-AAA2-477.9480.572 [1]39.451.05
30 [13]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA5-277.9159.2364 [27]32.71-5.66
31 [14]Lambert6-AAAAAAA5-077.8061.9348 [21]34.17-4.10
32 [2]Jefferson8-AAAAA6-077.5954.79100 [16]30.52-7.53
33 [5]Cairo1-AAAA6-176.3048.43161 [27]25.37-11.39
34 [3]Cartersville7-AAAAA6-076.2651.51127 [20]25.70-11.03
35 [4]Ware County1-AAAAA3-274.9771.1011 [2]30.52-4.92
36 [4]Mary Persons2-AAA5-174.6453.50111 [9]27.32-7.78
37 [10]Douglas County5-AAAAAA5-174.2368.1422 [6]34.32-0.38
38 [11]Rome6-AAAAAA5-173.9249.15153 [39]27.64-6.75
39 [15]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA5-173.7258.7468 [28]28.60-5.59
40 [5]Hiram7-AAAAA6-073.4940.50234 [41]36.512.55
41 [12]New Manchester5-AAAAAA3-373.1662.3445 [12]22.20-11.43
42 [16]Archer4-AAAAAAA3-372.3969.4217 [9]26.30-6.57
43 [17]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA6-072.2238.75248 [43]31.59-1.11
44 [6]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA6-072.0248.36162 [28]28.15-4.34
45 [7]Burke County3-AAAA6-071.0755.2994 [8]26.76-4.78
46 [8]Perry2-AAAA5-171.0154.45104 [12]30.70-0.78
47 [1]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I6-170.6357.3576 [2]32.411.32
48 [1]Appling County3-AA4-170.6266.0631 [1]22.94-8.15
49 [6]Calhoun7-AAAAA4-270.0760.3955 [7]28.24-2.29
50 [13]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA4-269.8663.6441 [11]24.02-6.30
51 [14]Creekview6-AAAAAA5-169.4556.9482 [23]25.07-4.85
52 [18]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA4-269.3257.6574 [30]28.77-1.02
53 [7]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA6-069.0239.58240 [42]24.26-5.23
54 [8]Ola2-AAAAA4-168.9350.30143 [25]27.55-1.85
55 [19]McEachern3-AAAAAAA2-468.4973.206 [5]20.12-8.84
56 [20]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA4-168.4756.2186 [33]25.21-3.72
57 [9]Stockbridge5-AAAA4-268.2851.99124 [18]28.19-0.56
58 [9]Creekside5-AAAAA5-167.4947.38171 [28]26.92-1.04
59 [15]Lanier8-AAAAAA4-267.3858.8765 [17]27.23-0.61
60 [21]Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-567.3784.401 [1]24.71-3.13
61 [22]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA5-167.1155.4792 [34]25.94-1.64
62 [10]Troup4-AAAA5-166.9047.54168 [30]25.72-1.65
63 [23]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-266.6757.0281 [32]24.56-2.58
64 [24]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA4-166.5046.18182 [41]25.19-1.78
65 [10]Kell6-AAAAA4-166.4153.94108 [18]26.24-0.64
66 [25]Harrison3-AAAAAAA6-066.3646.89176 [40]22.21-4.62
67 [11]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA4-266.1153.08117 [15]25.60-0.98
68 [26]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA4-266.1064.7535 [17]23.40-3.17
69 [27]Camden County1-AAAAAAA5-165.7653.47112 [36]23.09-3.14
70 [28]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA3-365.3261.5850 [22]23.96-1.83
71 [2]Northeast2-AA5-165.2042.08223 [17]24.09-1.58
72 [11]Warner Robins2-AAAAA3-365.0669.6916 [3]24.69-0.84
73 [16]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA4-264.8861.0351 [13]22.49-2.87
74 [12]Eastside8-AAAAA4-264.7559.3063 [9]24.68-0.55
75 [13]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA3-364.4764.0938 [4]27.352.41
76 [2]Rabun County8-A Division I5-164.4746.43180 [8]25.810.87
77 [3]Swainsboro2-A Division I6-064.0641.57226 [10]21.05-3.47
78 [5]Thomasville1-AAA3-363.9467.1928 [2]26.742.34
79 [3]Thomson4-AA5-163.5135.89275 [21]22.53-1.44
80 [12]Starr's Mill4-AAAA3-363.2662.6444 [4]21.03-2.71
81 [6]Savannah Christian3-AAA4-263.1752.17122 [13]25.261.62
82 [14]Northgate3-AAAAA4-262.7454.9897 [15]22.58-0.62
83 [17]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA6-062.5330.26321 [55]21.30-1.70
84 [29]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-562.5078.214 [3]21.27-1.70
85 [4]Pierce County3-AA5-162.4036.25268 [20]24.761.89
86 [13]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA4-262.2554.54102 [11]22.10-0.62
87 [7]Sandy Creek5-AAA5-261.8252.95119 [12]24.692.40
88 [15]Clarke Central8-AAAAA3-361.4362.0647 [5]22.110.22
89 [14]Holy Innocents6-AAAA5-161.1945.33190 [37]20.79-0.87
90 [5]Callaway5-AA3-261.1344.77192 [11]22.030.44
91 [8]Morgan County4-AAA5-161.0841.64225 [21]24.563.00
92 [15]Wayne County3-AAAA4-260.8154.8998 [10]22.220.94
93 [18]East Paulding5-AAAAAA4-260.6049.56151 [38]21.520.45
94 [16]North Hall8-AAAA5-160.4946.21181 [35]24.683.72
95 [9]Lumpkin County7-AAA6-060.4237.37258 [30]23.772.87
96 [1]Greene County8-A Division II6-060.3322.37375 [28]16.61-4.19
97 [6]Fitzgerald1-AA3-259.6344.44198 [14]21.881.79
98 [16]Mays5-AAAAA1-459.4558.8466 [10]20.810.89
99 [17]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA3-359.4063.2943 [3]20.020.15
100 [10]White County7-AAA3-259.3950.34142 [16]24.594.73
101 [17]Harris County3-AAAAA5-159.2944.55197 [32]20.150.39
102 [30]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA3-359.1966.8429 [15]23.854.20
103 [18]Baldwin2-AAAA4-259.1656.6683 [7]19.18-0.45
104 [19]Cedartown7-AAAA3-359.1163.8040 [2]21.121.54
105 [19]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA3-359.1059.9559 [15]22.252.68
106 [20]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA3-359.0357.2477 [19]21.992.49
107 [21]Etowah6-AAAAAA4-258.8051.83126 [34]22.413.14
108 [2]Schley County6-A Division II6-058.7924.58362 [27]23.003.74
109 [11]Oconee County8-AAA2-458.6165.4534 [4]23.604.52
110 [7]Athens Academy8-AA3-258.1644.59196 [13]21.292.66
111 [8]Toombs County3-AA6-058.1426.86345 [36]20.551.93
112 [18]Dalton7-AAAAA4-258.0349.91145 [26]21.713.21
113 [19]Jones County2-AAAAA4-257.9248.93154 [27]22.804.41
114 [20]LaGrange4-AAAA4-257.8144.42199 [38]21.172.89
115 [22]Brunswick2-AAAAAA3-257.7639.36243 [50]18.700.47
116 [9]Fellowship Christian8-AA3-257.6548.78156 [5]22.764.64
117 [23]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA4-257.5036.03269 [51]24.066.09
118 [12]Crisp County1-AAA4-257.4554.8299 [7]18.630.71
119 [21]Madison County8-AAAA4-157.0942.76214 [42]24.116.55
120 [31]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA3-257.0778.085 [4]24.186.64
121 [24]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA3-356.9758.3769 [18]21.153.72
122 [20]Dutchtown2-AAAAA2-456.9458.1071 [12]20.443.03
123 [13]Hebron Christian8-AAA3-356.7954.30106 [8]18.531.27
124 [10]Rockmart7-AA3-256.6651.40128 [4]18.631.50
125 [4]Commerce8-A Division I5-156.5147.00175 [7]19.642.66
126 [21]Cass7-AAAAA4-256.3845.55184 [31]21.214.35
127 [22]Cambridge6-AAAAA3-356.0859.6262 [8]20.373.83
128 [25]Effingham County2-AAAAAA3-355.9153.27113 [31]18.932.55
129 [22]New Hampstead3-AAAA2-355.8253.06118 [16]23.677.38
130 [32]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-455.0260.6554 [25]19.473.98
131 [33]Denmark6-AAAAAAA2-354.9760.2257 [26]17.061.61
132 [11]East Jackson8-AA6-054.7726.05352 [38]17.472.24
133 [3]Bowdon7-A Division II5-254.7342.72216 [2]21.296.09
134 [26]River Ridge6-AAAAAA3-354.4255.6290 [27]21.686.80
135 [23]Stephenson6-AAAA4-254.4144.13202 [41]19.644.75
136 [24]Miller Grove6-AAAA5-154.3644.21201 [40]21.286.45
137 [27]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-554.2871.8610 [2]16.061.32
138 [23]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-254.2653.99107 [17]18.233.50
139 [28]Veterans1-AAAAAA3-354.1355.4593 [28]21.076.47
140 [34]Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-054.0724.15364 [46]16.902.36
141 [12]Union County8-AA4-153.9329.51331 [33]20.536.13
142 [25]Pace Academy5-AAAA3-353.6451.91125 [19]18.454.35
143 [29]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-353.5056.5385 [24]16.852.88
144 [13]Laney4-AA3-2-153.4843.80206 [15]19.425.46
145 [14]Providence Christian8-AA5-053.135.55441 [57]19.866.26
146 [5]Elbert County8-A Division I5-153.1241.43227 [11]20.026.43
147 [15]Cook1-AA3-252.8547.70167 [8]18.705.38
148 [6]Brooks County1-A Division I1-452.6764.1337 [1]16.183.04
149 [30]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA3-352.3545.43187 [43]16.243.41
150 [35]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-452.1362.2546 [20]14.001.40
151 [4]Manchester6-A Division II5-151.7529.90325 [19]13.941.72
152 [36]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-551.6367.4027 [14]17.575.47
153 [14]Monroe Area8-AAA3-351.5553.13114 [10]15.163.14
154 [37]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-451.5157.5875 [31]18.466.48
155 [24]McIntosh3-AAAAA5-151.0731.07314 [50]21.149.60
156 [15]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA3-350.9341.31228 [22]17.446.04
157 [25]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA5-150.8934.89281 [47]15.474.11
158 [16]Douglass5-AAA5-250.8138.16253 [28]16.625.33
159 [7]Trion7-A Division I5-050.7925.28361 [31]17.105.84
160 [17]Upson-Lee2-AAA5-150.5134.63284 [36]15.614.63
161 [26]Jenkins1-AAAAA1-450.3473.187 [1]13.813.00
162 [16]Columbia5-AA3-350.3448.70158 [6]17.006.20
163 [18]Hephzibah4-AAA5-150.1636.03270 [32]16.495.86
164 [19]Peach County2-AAA2-450.0353.08115 [11]18.127.62
165 [31]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA4-249.9551.40129 [35]16.436.01
166 [26]Lovett5-AAAA2-449.7854.9996 [9]17.407.15
167 [32]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA3-349.7854.76101 [30]18.618.36
168 [38]Duluth7-AAAAAAA4-249.6945.34189 [42]17.607.44
169 [1]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA3-2-149.5540.30236 [1]19.789.76
170 [5]Clinch County2-A Division II5-149.4533.08297 [15]18.018.10
171 [8]Dublin2-A Division I4-149.4333.05298 [23]16.566.66
172 [27]East Forsyth8-AAAA5-049.2927.33343 [55]16.106.33
173 [27]Tucker4-AAAAA3-349.1051.29130 [21]21.7912.22
174 [20]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA1-448.7665.9432 [3]15.556.31
175 [28]Luella5-AAAA2-448.5754.32105 [13]15.636.59
176 [6]Telfair County4-A Division II5-048.5619.29393 [34]14.685.65
177 [39]Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-548.5558.0472 [29]14.475.45
178 [21]Adairsville6-AAA4-248.4740.83233 [24]17.348.40
179 [29]Howard2-AAAA3-348.4035.91274 [47]15.276.40
180 [22]Harlem4-AAA4-248.1631.61307 [39]17.829.20
181 [23]Wesleyan7-AAA3-347.9246.04183 [18]15.296.90
182 [24]Monroe1-AAA3-247.8742.83212 [20]13.485.14
183 [33]Evans2-AAAAAA3-347.6743.63208 [47]13.305.16
184 [34]Alexander5-AAAAAA2-447.6064.0639 [10]13.075.01
185 [7]Aquinas8-A Division II5-147.5036.85263 [12]16.128.15
186 [30]Whitewater4-AAAA3-347.3645.51185 [36]15.687.85
187 [9]Lamar County4-A Division I5-246.9936.41266 [19]15.247.78
188 [10]Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-246.9940.05237 [13]17.079.61
189 [11]Bryan County3-A Division I5-146.9530.24322 [25]12.955.52
190 [8]Macon County6-A Division II4-246.8941.22230 [6]14.607.24
191 [35]Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-446.4247.49170 [42]18.7511.85
192 [28]Decatur4-AAAAA2-446.0855.5091 [14]14.858.30
193 [36]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA5-146.0431.39311 [54]13.316.80
194 [25]Savannah Country Day3-AAA4-245.6533.17296 [38]11.155.02
195 [37]Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-645.5167.5525 [8]16.5010.52
196 [38]Pope7-AAAAAA0-545.5068.0123 [7]17.4211.46
197 [12]Bleckley County2-A Division I4-245.4737.03262 [18]15.9510.01
198 [17]North Cobb Christian6-AA4-245.4430.21323 [31]12.876.96
199 [9]Jenkins County3-A Division II6-045.3621.90378 [29]17.2611.42
200 [26]Long County3-AAA3-345.2834.71283 [35]16.5310.78
201 [29]Statesboro1-AAAAA1-445.2256.5984 [13]12.496.80
202 [31]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA4-245.1936.03271 [45]11.946.27
203 [30]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA3-345.1642.78213 [37]14.729.10
204 [40]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-345.1348.58159 [38]14.038.43
205 [18]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA1-445.0759.8560 [2]16.0110.47
206 [31]Centennial6-AAAAA1-544.8261.9049 [6]15.8110.53
207 [2]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA6-044.7021.02384 [13]16.0110.84
208 [19]Sumter County1-AA2-344.5154.51103 [3]12.707.71
209 [32]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA4-244.5132.65302 [49]15.0710.08
210 [33]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-544.5158.8367 [11]15.1010.12
211 [32]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA5-144.4934.95279 [49]12.717.75
212 [20]Washington County4-AA2-444.4345.47186 [9]17.5912.69
213 [21]ACE Charter2-AA5-144.348.94432 [56]20.5315.72
214 [34]Banneker5-AAAAA3-344.1950.78135 [24]12.728.06
215 [3]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-144.0717.62405 [15]14.229.68
216 [41]Campbell2-AAAAAAA2-443.7049.38152 [37]13.359.18
217 [27]Bremen6-AAA5-143.6531.54309 [41]12.368.24
218 [39]Tift County1-AAAAAA1-543.6172.388 [1]16.5312.45
219 [33]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA2-443.5747.18174 [33]12.458.41
220 [13]Irwin County1-A Division I2-443.5648.72157 [6]13.759.72
221 [28]Dougherty1-AAA3-343.3544.62194 [19]13.619.79
222 [40]South Paulding5-AAAAAA1-543.3159.7261 [16]9.755.97
223 [22]Putnam County4-AA4-243.1531.62306 [27]14.0710.45
224 [10]Lincoln County8-A Division II3-342.9542.12222 [4]13.249.82
225 [35]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA4-242.8338.04254 [45]10.637.33
226 [42]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-442.7553.76109 [35]13.089.86
227 [36]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-242.6542.67218 [38]10.717.59
228 [41]South Effingham2-AAAAAA4-142.0932.83301 [52]13.0010.44
229 [14]Metter3-A Division I2-441.9350.14144 [4]11.048.64
230 [23]Fannin County7-AA3-241.7029.85327 [32]12.4510.28
231 [42]Shiloh8-AAAAAA2-441.5956.0987 [25]12.4610.40
232 [29]Dawson County7-AAA1-541.2857.7373 [5]7.906.15
233 [11]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II3-341.1242.37219 [3]8.717.12
234 [30]Hart County8-AAA3-341.0035.66276 [33]8.677.20
235 [43]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA2-440.6747.51169 [39]10.989.84
236 [12]Early County1-A Division II4-140.6620.97385 [33]11.6210.49
237 [43]Newnan5-AAAAAA2-440.3349.86146 [37]12.8112.02
238 [24]Jeff Davis1-AA3-340.3044.60195 [12]8.557.78
239 [44]Alcovy3-AAAAAA2-440.1657.0779 [21]8.738.10
240 [25]Model7-AA3-239.9437.36259 [18]11.9611.56
241 [31]Gilmer7-AAA4-239.7129.87326 [42]12.8112.63
242 [34]Hampton5-AAAA2-439.6550.60137 [21]10.3110.20
243 [26]North Murray7-AA4-239.6430.83317 [30]16.2116.10
244 [45]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-339.4443.67207 [46]9.909.99
245 [37]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-339.3944.06203 [33]14.7414.88
246 [4]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-139.2713.98418 [17]12.9513.20
247 [13]Dooly County4-A Division II2-339.1041.81224 [5]12.2212.65
248 [35]Sonoraville7-AAAA2-438.9244.24200 [39]13.7214.33
249 [36]Griffin2-AAAA1-538.8658.2570 [6]10.5911.26
250 [14]Wilcox County4-A Division II4-238.8630.09324 [18]13.0513.72
251 [37]McDonough5-AAAA4-138.8428.86336 [54]12.4913.18
252 [38]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA1-538.8246.65177 [29]14.5515.26
253 [46]Riverwood4-AAAAAA3-338.7441.23229 [49]12.7213.51
254 [27]Banks County8-AA4-238.7234.90280 [22]12.0612.87
255 [15]Bacon County1-A Division I3-238.6927.88341 [29]10.1310.98
256 [39]Loganville8-AAAAA3-438.1742.13221 [40]12.9514.32
257 [28]Dodge County1-AA1-538.1047.91165 [7]7.308.73
258 [16]Darlington7-A Division I4-237.9330.27320 [24]10.2811.88
259 [38]Westover1-AAAA3-337.9240.45235 [44]12.0113.62
260 [17]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I2-437.6144.76193 [9]9.6511.58
261 [15]Lanier County2-A Division II4-137.4032.25304 [16]8.6010.73
262 [39]West Laurens2-AAAA2-337.3747.34172 [31]12.9615.12
263 [47]Paulding County5-AAAAAA1-537.1955.6489 [26]9.7112.04
264 [29]Worth County1-AA4-236.5025.71355 [39]14.7017.73
265 [32]Ringgold6-AAA3-336.4738.63250 [27]8.9712.04
266 [40]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-436.4351.09132 [22]12.4715.56
267 [40]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA4-136.3825.90353 [56]13.3616.51
268 [41]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-435.9542.27220 [39]9.6213.20
269 [41]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-435.8448.45160 [26]8.2511.93
270 [18]Jasper County5-A Division I4-235.6128.76337 [28]7.2311.15
271 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-335.4534.32288 [2]9.8013.87
272 [16]Johnson County5-A Division II3-235.0125.54359 [26]8.0012.53
273 [19]Pelham1-A Division I3-434.8938.03255 [16]10.8415.47
274 [48]Woodstock6-AAAAAA1-534.8457.0978 [20]8.7113.39
275 [49]Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-434.7843.80205 [45]11.0015.76
276 [17]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II4-234.4817.68404 [36]12.0217.07
277 [30]Vidalia3-AA3-234.4624.50363 [43]6.7211.79
278 [33]Jackson2-AAA1-534.2551.07133 [14]8.1613.44
279 [31]Westside (Augusta)4-AA3-334.2425.58356 [40]7.4812.77
280 [20]Temple4-A Division I4-334.1828.87335 [27]8.7214.06
281 [32]Therrell6-AA4-234.0417.30409 [55]7.1212.61
282 [33]Washington6-AA2-533.7743.19211 [16]5.7411.50
283 [21]St. Francis6-A Division I1-333.7141.20231 [12]8.3014.12
284 [34]Gordon Lee6-AAA4-232.8829.52330 [43]9.2015.85
285 [6]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-432.8433.46295 [4]11.7418.43
286 [42]Seckinger8-AAAA †1-532.7549.75147 [23]11.4518.22
287 [18]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II3-332.3328.22339 [21]4.3011.49
288 [43]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA2-432.3142.70217 [43]7.8715.09
289 [1]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A6-031.840.44447 [5]6.4614.15
290 [42]Drew3-AAAAA2-331.7846.55178 [30]5.5613.31
291 [50]Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-431.6548.20164 [41]7.9715.85
292 [44]North Clayton4-AAAA4-331.6330.45319 [52]12.8120.71
293 [34]Spencer2-AA4-231.5118.16399 [54]4.4312.45
294 [19]Portal3-A Division II3-331.2917.11411 [40]6.3214.56
295 [20]Turner County2-A Division II2-430.9139.54241 [9]9.2317.84
296 [22]Dade County7-A Division I1-530.9150.40139 [3]8.5417.16
297 [44]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-630.7763.4042 [19]7.5616.32
298 [43]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-330.6139.06245 [43]8.8217.74
299 [23]Pepperell7-A Division I2-330.5033.53294 [22]7.2016.23
300 [7]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA4-230.2914.92416 [16]3.7913.03
301 [21]Wheeler County4-A Division II3-330.2726.59347 [24]5.1414.40
302 [35]Haralson County7-AA1-530.0444.94191 [10]2.8512.35
303 [8]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-030.0410.37430 [19]8.0717.57
304 [44]Chamblee4-AAAAA3-329.9230.70318 [51]7.5517.16
305 [24]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I3-329.8337.27261 [17]4.6514.35
306 [9]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-329.7331.48310 [5]2.8812.68
307 [45]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-629.5851.11131 [20]4.0614.00
308 [46]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA4-229.5117.72403 [59]6.9216.95
309 [10]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-029.50-13.07459 [25]7.8817.92
310 [35]Liberty County3-AAA2-429.2538.00256 [29]4.8115.09
311 [45]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-529.2243.51209 [35]4.4514.75
312 [25]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I2-429.0629.02334 [26]2.3612.83
313 [46]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-329.0236.30267 [46]4.7215.23
314 [36]Pickens7-AAA1-429.0241.11232 [23]8.9719.48
315 [36]Tattnall County3-AA2-428.6737.27260 [19]2.4813.35
316 [47]Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-428.4850.80134 [23]6.1117.16
317 [47]Walnut Grove8-AAAA1-428.0135.97273 [46]1.8513.37
318 [37]South Atlanta6-AA2-427.8134.78282 [23]5.1016.83
319 [26]Screven County3-A Division I2-427.4534.59285 [20]4.0016.08
320 [27]Social Circle5-A Division I1-427.0838.36251 [15]3.0515.50
321 [48]Druid Hills6-AAAA †3-1-126.7523.45373 [57]5.2318.01
322 [48]M.L. King4-AAAAA1-526.5238.23252 [44]6.0619.07
323 [22]Hawkinsville4-A Division II4-226.3016.04413 [41]5.8119.04
324 [37]Coahulla Creek6-AAA3-326.2422.00377 [47]4.6117.90
325 [11]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-426.2433.64291 [3]8.9722.26
326 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A4-226.2214.51417 [1]4.7618.07
327 [38]LaFayette6-AAA1-525.9336.77264 [31]2.3715.97
328 [1]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA4-125.8011.35426 [4]2.1615.89
329 [38]McNair5-AA3-325.7023.50371 [45]2.0515.89
330 [49]Union Grove2-AAAAA0-625.5144.06204 [34]4.7718.80
331 [23]Christian Heritage7-A Division II1-424.8536.64265 [13]4.6719.35
332 [28]Armuchee7-A Division I4-224.7319.10395 [35]3.8518.65
333 [29]Heard County4-A Division I1-524.6439.16244 [14]2.9917.88
334 [39]Southwest2-AA3-324.5426.07351 [37]6.4221.41
335 [2]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA5-024.47-0.65449 [9]4.6019.66
336 [51]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †3-324.2823.56370 [57]0.2815.54
337 [30]East Laurens2-A Division I2-324.1834.41287 [21]6.0321.38
338 [52]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-624.1645.38188 [44]4.6820.05
339 [24]Terrell County1-A Division II2-224.1026.51348 [25]4.1719.60
340 [25]Treutlen4-A Division II1-523.9839.83238 [7]4.4620.02
341 [12]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-023.666.52439 [20]4.6020.47
342 [26]Charlton County2-A Division II0-623.3050.71136 [1]4.4620.70
343 [49]Shaw1-AAAA3-423.1129.03333 [53]-0.0916.34
344 [40]Berrien1-AA1-423.0932.91300 [26]5.0221.45
345 [53]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-722.9448.32163 [40]4.5821.17
346 [41]Redan5-AA2-422.8533.54293 [25]3.2119.89
347 [54]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-522.8553.08116 [32]-0.9215.76
348 [27]Seminole County1-A Division II3-322.8117.51407 [38]0.9817.70
349 [50]Hardaway1-AAAA0-622.5452.00123 [17]0.3217.31
350 [51]East Hall8-AAAA2-422.3633.60292 [50]0.7417.91
351 [50]North Springs6-AAAAA2-322.2625.58357 [52]0.2617.54
352 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA3-122.248.22436 [7]4.4321.71
353 [39]West Hall7-AAA1-522.0738.87247 [26]4.4021.86
354 [52]Fayette County4-AAAA1-521.2547.28173 [32]-0.6017.69
355 [53]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †2-421.1935.25277 [48]2.4220.76
356 [31]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-620.8649.70148 [5]7.4326.10
357 [45]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-3-120.7633.03299 [45]1.8920.66
358 [13]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-120.723.78444 [22]-0.2418.57
359 [55]Morrow3-AAAAAA1-520.5642.73215 [48]-3.2815.69
360 [28]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II3-220.5517.46408 [39]-1.2017.78
361 [51]Lithonia4-AAAAA1-519.9243.37210 [36]3.7323.34
362 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-219.8512.90422 [1]0.5420.22
363 [29]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-319.8517.59406 [37]3.7723.45
364 [30]Taylor County6-A Division II5-119.490.91446 [48]-1.0818.96
365 [14]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA2-419.0629.65328 [7]-1.0619.41
366 [42]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-418.9418.64398 [53]-1.3819.20
367 [31]Marion County6-A Division II3-318.6217.73402 [35]3.1624.07
368 [40]Salem4-AAA1-518.5849.64149 [17]0.2521.20
369 [43]Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-318.5325.50360 [42]0.3721.37
370 [41]Richmond Academy4-AAA2-418.5026.12349 [46]-1.6819.36
371 [42]Franklin County8-AAA1-518.1650.40140 [15]4.3625.73
372 [43]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-418.1327.89340 [45]3.0424.44
373 [32]Miller County1-A Division II1-417.9239.81239 [8]-2.5219.09
374 [4]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA3-217.5610.79428 [5]-0.0221.95
375 [33]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †4-317.4813.36421 [42]0.5822.63
376 [34]Hancock Central5-A Division II3-317.2727.21344 [22]-2.5819.68
377 [15]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-217.2013.55420 [18]4.7927.12
378 [44]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA3-416.2920.50389 [49]-3.1220.12
379 [54]Chestatee8-AAAA0-616.2653.64110 [14]-0.3222.95
380 [16]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-316.1831.35312 [6]8.7332.08
381 [35]Warren County8-A Division II2-415.8921.42382 [31]-1.0222.62
382 [52]Midtown5-AAAAA †2-415.4719.20394 [53]0.1924.25
383 [17]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-415.1221.72380 [12]-1.6522.75
384 [45]Rutland2-AA2-414.9719.36392 [51]2.0426.60
385 [46]Windsor Forest3-AA2-414.9630.83316 [29]-1.5323.04
386 [18]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-314.1517.81401 [14]-1.1624.22
387 [5]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA3-313.9015.00415 [3]0.4626.09
388 [44]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-413.4428.24338 [44]-3.0423.04
389 [36]Mitchell County1-A Division II0-613.2039.45242 [10]-7.1619.17
390 [32]Chattooga7-A Division I1-513.0925.75354 [30]-1.2225.22
391 [47]Murray County7-AA1-512.9329.46332 [34]-1.5325.08
392 [33]Coosa7-A Division I3-312.1516.63412 [36]-1.6825.69
393 [55]Riverdale4-AAAA0-712.1246.50179 [34]-0.8026.60
394 [48]Brantley County3-AA3-312.0820.90387 [48]-4.0423.41
395 [37]Wilkinson County5-A Division II2-311.9021.53381 [30]-3.5124.11
396 [56]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA2-411.4026.08350 [56]-5.4822.65
397 [49]Butler4-AA2-311.3518.74397 [52]-3.7524.43
398 [56]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-610.9249.62150 [24]-4.0924.53
399 [45]Cross Creek4-AAA2-310.9117.92400 [49]-1.7226.90
400 [38]Greenville6-A Division II1-510.6426.74346 [23]-2.4026.49
401 [46]Ridgeland6-AAA0-610.4833.77290 [37]-5.9123.14
402 [46]Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-610.1538.72249 [44]-6.6422.74
403 [47]Columbus1-AAA1-510.0338.90246 [25]-0.5528.95
404 [39]Glascock County5-A Division II2-49.918.17437 [47]-2.0827.55
405 [34]Claxton3-A Division I1-59.8523.86366 [32]-3.3526.33
406 [19]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-59.6023.49372 [10]-1.1828.75
407 [35]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †2-39.2621.88379 [33]-6.4423.83
408 [2]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA3-39.0311.24427 [2]-3.6326.86
409 [3]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA4-27.598.54433 [3]-2.4329.51
410 [6]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA1-47.3924.12365 [1]-2.5129.63
411 [57]Islands3-AAAA0-66.9550.35141 [22]-8.4124.17
412 [7]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA2-1-16.71-6.85456 [10]-2.7530.07
413 [50]Kendrick2-AA2-46.0020.95386 [47]-5.7327.80
414 [58]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-55.7920.46391 [58]-4.8428.90
415 [8]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA2-35.738.24435 [6]-13.5520.26
416 [20]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-35.50-3.16453 [24]-7.2526.78
417 [21]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-5-15.1023.62368 [9]-1.2233.21
418 [40]Montgomery County3-A Division II0-64.3930.86315 [17]-2.3832.76
419 [59]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †0-54.1931.69305 [51]-6.9228.42
420 [4]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA3-23.49-1.56451 [5]-8.4627.58
421 [48]Pike County2-AAA0-63.0035.05278 [34]-8.7527.78
422 [41]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-62.1637.43257 [11]-5.8931.48
423 [49]Beach3-AAA1-51.8618.86396 [48]-9.8027.87
424 [22]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-51.2623.82367 [8]-8.9529.31
425 [5]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-21.20-3.89454 [7]-3.6934.64
426 [53]Northview6-AAAAA0-61.1233.79289 [48]-10.1228.30
427 [42]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II1-61.1221.34383 [32]-7.5730.84
428 [43]Atkinson County2-A Division II0-60.9129.59329 [20]-6.3132.32
429 [6]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA1-4-0.23-0.70450 [4]-8.7631.01
430 [51]Landmark Christian5-AA0-6-0.6931.14313 [28]-3.6236.60
431 [23]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-4-0.78-0.19448 [23]-6.3333.98
432 [44]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †2-3-0.8510.67429 [44]-8.0332.35
433 [52]Towers5-AA0-5-0.9823.61369 [44]-10.6629.86
434 [45]Towns County8-A Division II0-5-1.3835.98272 [14]-6.9034.01
435 [53]Central (Macon)2-AA0-6-1.5734.58286 [24]-11.8529.25
436 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-6-1.8532.54303 [53]-11.3830.00
437 [24]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-4-2.105.61440 [21]-8.3833.25
438 [54]Walker6-AA †3-3-2.53-11.79458 [58]-7.8134.25
439 [55]Gordon Central7-AA0-6-3.2627.53342 [35]-11.0831.72
440 [3]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A1-5-4.3711.77425 [2]-11.8632.04
441 [56]Glenn Hills4-AA1-6-5.5120.49390 [50]-11.3733.66
442 [36]Crawford County4-A Division I1-5-6.3112.14424 [37]-10.6735.16
443 [4]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A3-3-6.916.60438 [3]-14.7131.73
444 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA2-5-7.604.05442 [8]-11.7335.40
445 [46]Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-4-7.8612.53423 [43]-8.2439.15
446 [57]Josey4-AA1-5-9.2522.92374 [46]-13.0435.74
447 [50]Groves3-AAA1-5-11.3313.66419 [50]-14.5936.26
448 [58]Jordan2-AA0-6-11.5225.56358 [41]-11.4039.65
449 [10]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA1-5-12.4015.04414 [2]-14.9936.94
450 [60]Clarkston6-AAAA †1-4-13.1417.20410 [60]-17.2035.47
451 [37]Savannah3-A Division I0-6-16.354.04443 [38]-18.9636.92
452 [47]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II1-5-20.5410.19431 [45]-20.5739.50
453 [5]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A2-3-20.61-11.20457 [6]-13.0947.05
454 [6]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A0-5-21.882.58445 [4]-21.9739.44
455 [48]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †0-0-22.42-19.0842.88
456 [38]Athens Christian8-A Division I0-5-22.8820.76388 [34]-18.9643.45
457 [49]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-5-27.078.53434 [46]-24.8841.72
458 [25]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-5-29.9622.21376 [11]-21.0348.47
459 [7]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-4-31.94-17.29460 [8]-23.1248.35
460 [8]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-5-47.03-2.59452 [6]-34.1352.43
461 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-6-47.52-5.15455 [54]-41.3145.74



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
14-AAAAAAA683.0276.71
21-AAAAAA680.6470.48
38-AAAAAAA679.9368.68
42-AAAAAAA578.2869.23
51-AAAAAAA578.0770.70
65-AAAAAAA676.5566.52
76-AAAAAAA670.6263.40
87-AAAAA669.4161.70
95-AAAAAA869.1858.54
103-AAAAAAA567.9564.29
115-AAA467.3159.83
121-AAAAA665.0854.31
134-AAAAAA663.8355.64
148-AAAAAA763.8254.08
153-AAAA663.7053.16
166-AAAAAA763.6757.40
177-AAAAAAA762.2048.95
188-AAAAA762.1954.24
192-AAAA761.4552.88
201-AAAA561.3248.08
218-AAA660.4351.05
227-AAAAAA760.1550.74
232-AAAAA756.5348.47
248-AA655.8052.73
253-AAAAA555.4949.88
264-AAAA855.4745.81
272-AAA553.8142.49
286-AAAAA753.4442.65
291-AAA653.3545.59
303-AAAAAA853.1740.23
318-A Division I452.7937.81
327-AAAA651.9741.64
335-AAAAA851.8348.36
343-AA751.3340.19
355-A Division I451.1240.60
368-AAAA951.1143.56
372-AAAAAA750.8446.80
385-AAAA850.2642.41
396-AAAA650.0154.57
407-AAA749.8442.83
412-A Division I549.2740.80
421-AA748.0442.14
433-AAA847.8233.28
441-A Division I446.1542.45
454-AAA644.2834.56
464-AA841.7429.42
477-A Division II341.2933.14
488-A Division II641.2333.30
495-AA740.3129.06
507-AA740.1631.09
51GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA539.7231.73
524-A Division II639.0934.51
534-AAAAA638.2037.07
543-A Division II537.9530.90
556-A Division I437.4737.03
566-AAA836.3430.28
572-A Division II536.2028.39
586-A Division II836.2023.47
597-A Division I735.0528.59
602-AA834.2921.68
614-A Division I434.0024.88
623-A Division I532.7721.97
63GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA531.1523.98
646-AA730.6827.83
65GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA626.0119.22
66GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA424.6321.54
671-A Division II720.9118.77
68GIAA Region 2-AA320.4015.14
69GIAA Region 3-AA218.5014.82
70GIAA Region 4-AA317.259.88
715-A Division II616.968.02
72GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA516.445.28
73GIAA Region 2-A313.034.98
74GAPPS Region 1-AA410.896.08
75GIAA Region 1-A310.01-3.55
76GIAA Region 6-AA23.18-0.44
77GAPPS Region 2-AA4-3.57-15.59

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/25New ManchesterBanneker12 - 1830.8797.6%0.080
08/18New ManchesterWoodland (Stockbridge)19 - 1541.6899.3%0.146
08/18MonroeMitchell County3 - 032.7798.1%0.194
09/22HughesDouglas County27 - 3019.5691.3%0.228
08/18Upson-LeeUnion Grove21 - 2023.1194.2%0.255
08/18Stephens CountyHabersham Central31 - 2924.7995.2%0.256
09/22DunwoodyLakeside (Atlanta)16 - 1521.7693.2%0.272
09/28AlcovyMorrow14 - 1321.4993.0%0.276
08/19Cedar GroveDutchtown34 - 3320.9992.6%0.282
08/17LaGrangeCarver (Atlanta)12 - 289.0474.8%0.289
09/08Crisp CountySumter County15 - 2411.0479.1%0.293
09/08Piedmont AcademyAugusta Prep14 - 1616.2387.6%0.293
08/18SonoravillePickens21 - 388.0172.4%0.308
09/22Druid HillsSoutheast Whitfield21 - 2019.0690.9%0.309
09/09NewtonMcEachern13 - 728.8997.0%0.311

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
98.3410/13Mill CreekBuford - 2.1956.6%
92.5809/15NewtonWestlake27 - 126.8969.6%
89.9308/18HughesCarrollton39 - 343.2859.8%
89.8509/01BufordNorth Cobb45 - 289.8476.6%
89.7210/06WaltonNorth Cobb - 7.5971.4%
89.4410/20WestlakeCarrollton - 1.8855.6%
88.7608/18WestlakeNorth Cobb52 - 282.9458.8%
88.2809/22Mill CreekParkview30 - 2011.7080.4%
86.6409/29NewtonGrayson31 - 2711.1579.3%
86.3210/20NewtonParkview - 13.2883.2%
86.3009/08Colquitt CountyLee County37 - 2013.0882.9%
85.9208/18GainesvilleMarist34 - 265.5966.2%
85.7010/27Thomas County CentralLee County - 20.0291.8%
85.1110/19North AtlantaMarist - 2.5357.6%
84.9309/22North CobbMilton42 - 271.3354.0%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
