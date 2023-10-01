Football rankings: Prince Avenue holds onto No. 1 despite loss

By Todd Holcomb
14 minutes ago
Prince Avenue Christian’s 20-game winning streak is over. Its reign as the No. 1 team in Class A Division is not.

The Wolverines maintained the top spot this week despite a 45-28 loss Friday to Mary Persons, the No. 4 team in Class 3A.

Prince Avenue has been the No. 1 team in the class since the 2022 preseason.

Ranked No. 2 since Sept. 4, 2022, has been Swainsboro, which improved to 6-0 with a 26-0 victory over Irwin County on Friday.

Prince Avenue defeated Swainsboro 52-34 in the 2022 championship game. This season, Prince Avenue has played the tougher schedule with victories over four top-10 teams, though three of them are from out of state.

Swainsboro has not faced a current top-10 team, although its only loss in two seasons is to Prince Avenue.

Class 7A

1. (1) Buford (6-0)

2. (2) Mill Creek (6-0)

3. (3) Walton (5-0)

4. (4) Colquitt County (6-0)

5. (6) Newton (6-0)

6. (5) Carrollton (5-1)

7. (8) Parkview (5-1)

8. (7) Grayson (4-2)

9. (9) Westlake (5-1)

10. (10) North Cobb (3-2)

Class 6A

1. (1) Gainesville (6-0)

2. (2) Thomas County Central (6-0)

3. (4) Douglas County (6-0)

4. (6) Lee County (5-1)

5. (5) Hughes (4-2)

6. (3) Houston County (5-1)

7. (7) Rome (5-1)

8. (8) Marist (5-1)

9. (9) Roswell (5-1)

10. (10) Woodward Academy (4-2)

Class 5A

1. (1) Coffee (5-0)

2. (2) Creekside (5-1)

3. (3) Jefferson (6-0)

4. (4) Cartersville (6-0)

5. (5) Hiram (6-0)

6. (6) Ware County (3-2)

7. (8) Greater Atlanta Christian (6-0)

8. (7) Calhoun (4-2)

9. (10) Warner Robins (3-3)

10. (9) Ola (4-1)

Class 4A

1. (1) Benedictine (6-0)

2. (2) North Oconee (5-0)

3. (4) Bainbridge (4-2)

4. (3) Perry (5-1)

5. (6) Burke County (6-0)

6. (7) Spalding (6-0)

7. (8) Central (Carrollton) (6-0)

8. (NR) Cairo (6-1)

9. (NR) Stockbridge (4-2)

10. (9) Wayne County (4-2)

Out: No. 6 Holy Innocents’ (5-1), No. 10 North Hall (5-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-4)

2. (2) Calvary Day (6-0)

3. (3) Stephens County (6-0)

4. (5) Mary Persons (5-1)

5. (6) Savannah Christian (4-2)

6. (7) Thomasville (3-3)

7. (9) Lumpkin County (6-0)

8. (4) Sandy Creek (5-2)

9. (8) Morgan County (5-1)

10. (NR) Oconee County (2-4)

Out: No. 10 Carver-Atlanta (1-4)

Class 2A

1. (1) Thomson (5-1)

2. (2) Appling County (4-1)

3. (5) Northeast (5-1)

4. (3) Pierce County (5-1)

5. (4) Callaway (3-1)

6. (7) Fitzgerald (3-2)

7. (8) Rockmart (3-2)

8. (9) Toombs County (6-0)

9. (6) Fellowship Christian (3-2)

10. (NR) Athens Academy (3-2)

Out: No. 10 Cook (3-2)

Class A Division I

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-1)

2. (2) Swainsboro (6-0)

3. (3) Trion (5-0)

4. (4) Rabun County (5-1)

5. (6) Elbert County (5-1)

6. (7) Bleckley County (4-2)

7. (8) Commerce (5-1)

8. (9) Lamar County (5-2)

9. (10) Dublin (4-1)

10. (NR) Mount Vernon (4-2)

Out: No. 5 Brooks County (1-4)

Class A Division II

1. (1) Schley County (6-0)

2. (2) Greene County (6-0)

3. (3) Manchester (5-1)

4. (4) Macon County (4-2)

5. (5) Clinch County (5-1)

6. (6) Bowdon (5-2)

7. (7) Early County (4-1)

8. (8) Jenkins County (6-0)

9. (10) Aquinas (5-1)

10. (NR) Telfair County (5-0)

Out: No. 9 Lanier County (4-1)

About the Author

Todd Holcomb
