Maxwell Round One projections

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Nov 10

Favorite Underdog Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class 84.22 AAAAAAA Colquitt County 82.1% 34-21 13 Parkview AAAAAAA 79.34 AAAAAA Houston County 53.4% 22-21 1 North Atlanta AAAAAA 76.88 AAAAAAA Valdosta 59.8% 23-20 3 Archer AAAAAAA 74.20 AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 64.5% 24-20 4 West Forsyth AAAAAAA 72.58 AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 74.0% 28-19 9 Lambert AAAAAAA 72.40 AAAAAAA North Paulding 67.7% 28-22 6 East Coweta AAAAAAA 72.30 AAAAAAA Newton 90.9% 33-12 21 Camden County AAAAAAA 71.19 AAAAAAA North Cobb 88.6% 33-14 19 Collins Hill AAAAAAA 70.84 AAAAAAA Buford 95.6% 36-7 29 Wheeler AAAAAAA 69.53 AAAAAAA Westlake 92.0% 31-7 24 Marietta AAAAAAA 67.35 AAAAAA East Paulding 53.1% 24-22 2 Lanier AAAAAA 67.30 AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 68.3% 24-17 7 Creekview AAAAAA 67.09 AAAAAAA Grayson 96.4% 34-0 34 Richmond Hill AAAAAAA 65.83 AAAAA Dalton 59.1% 25-21 4 Greater Atlanta Christian AAAAA 65.38 AAAAA Kell 78.2% 31-21 10 Cass AAAAA 64.97 AAAAAAA Carrollton 98.3% 38-0 38 Harrison AAAAAAA 64.66 AAAAAAA Mill Creek 98.4% 35-0 35 Osborne AAAAAAA 63.89 AAAAAA Marist 93.8% 31-0 31 Northside (Warner Robins) AAAAAA 63.87 AAA Cedar Grove 92.0% 35-14 21 Hebron Christian AAA 62.16 AAAAA Harris County 71.7% 24-14 10 Ola AAAAA 61.73 AAAAA Northgate 53.1% 24-22 2 Dutchtown AAAAA 61.09 AAAAAAA Walton 99.4% 43-0 43 Mountain View AAAAAAA 61.05 AAAAAA Sequoyah 76.0% 28-18 10 Alpharetta AAAAAA 60.57 AAAAA Eastside 64.7% 21-14 7 Chapel Hill AAAAA 58.93 AAAAAA Hughes 98.7% 42-6 36 North Forsyth AAAAAA 58.82 AAAAAA Roswell 95.6% 38-13 25 River Ridge AAAAAA 58.01 AAAAA Creekside 93.8% 38-14 24 Flowery Branch AAAAA 57.81 AAA Stephens County 81.4% 27-13 14 Carver (Atlanta) AAA 57.55 AAA Sandy Creek 75.7% 23-14 9 Monroe Area AAA 57.00 AAAAAAA Norcross 96.5% 35-6 29 Denmark AAAAAAA 56.37 AAA Savannah Christian 71.5% 29-21 8 Peach County AAA 56.17 AAA Oconee County 52.0% 21-20 1 Douglass AAA 56.16 AAAAAA Brunswick 63.6% 24-20 4 Mundy's Mill AAAAAA 55.96 AAAAAA Rome 98.3% 40-0 40 Sprayberry AAAAAA 55.73 AAAAAA Lee County 97.9% 38-0 38 Dunwoody AAAAAA 55.45 AAAAA Hiram 93.1% 35-14 21 Cambridge AAAAA 55.20 AAAAAA Glynn Academy 62.1% 25-21 4 Jonesboro AAAAAA 55.07 AAAAA Jones County 83.2% 31-17 14 Northside (Columbus) AAAAA 55.04 AAAAAA Gainesville 98.3% 35-0 35 South Paulding AAAAAA 55.00 AAA Morgan County 85.5% 28-14 14 Monroe AAA 54.63 AAA Thomasville 64.3% 28-24 4 Harlem AAA 53.39 AAAAAA Effingham County 73.0% 27-18 9 Lovejoy AAAAAA 52.92 AAAAA Jefferson 97.1% 38-6 32 Maynard Jackson AAAAA 52.34 AAAAAAA McEachern 97.5% 34-0 34 Campbell AAAAAAA 52.04 AAAAAA Thomas County Central 99.7% 41-0 41 St. Pius X AAAAAA 51.31 AAAAA Mays 93.4% 34-10 24 Loganville AAAAA 51.18 AAAAAAA Milton 99.0% 41-0 41 Duluth AAAAAAA 50.85 AAAAA Warner Robins 91.2% 31-8 23 McIntosh AAAAA 49.42 AAAAAA Douglas County 99.7% 43-0 43 Habersham Central AAAAAA 48.31 AAAAA Tucker 76.4% 28-20 8 Statesboro AAAAA 47.77 AAA White County 50.6% 24-24 0 Bremen AAA 47.55 AAAAA Arabia Mountain 85.7% 24-6 18 Jenkins AAAAA 46.38 AAAAA Ware County 97.2% 37-6 31 Decatur AAAAA 45.98 A Division I Swainsboro 77.3% 24-13 11 Metter A Division I 45.74 AAA Crisp County 86.2% 28-12 16 Hephzibah AAA 45.67 AAAAAA Woodward Academy 98.2% 35-0 35 Evans AAAAAA 44.81 AAAAA Cartersville 98.6% 35-0 35 Centennial AAAAA 44.30 AAA Adairsville 79.0% 30-20 10 Gilmer AAA 43.29 AAA Mary Persons 98.0% 35-0 35 Long County AAA 41.48 AAA Wesleyan 82.6% 27-12 15 Ringgold AAA 41.16 AAA Upson-Lee 92.8% 28-0 28 Savannah Country Day AAA 39.97 A Division II Lanier County 64.3% 20-14 6 Emanuel County Institute A Division II 38.57 A Division I Lamar County 87.3% 28-10 18 Bacon County A Division I 38.47 A Division I Whitefield Academy 70.5% 26-17 9 Darlington A Division I 37.20 A Division I Pelham 65.1% 29-24 5 Heard County A Division I 36.67 A Division II Washington-Wilkes 66.2% 26-20 6 Johnson County A Division II 36.33 A Division I Mount Vernon 82.0% 32-20 12 Pepperell A Division I 35.91 A Division II Early County 72.7% 28-20 8 Hawkinsville A Division II 35.75 A Division I Irwin County 84.3% 29-14 15 Temple A Division I 35.31 A Division I Rabun County 94.4% 30-0 30 Social Circle A Division I 34.58 A Division II Jenkins County 88.4% 34-16 18 Charlton County A Division II 33.03 AAAAA Coffee 99.9% 45-0 45 Chamblee AAAAA 32.43 AAA Calvary Day 99.7% 43-0 43 Jackson AAA 32.30 A Division II Wilcox County 80.5% 27-14 13 Seminole County A Division II 32.20 A Division II Clinch County 95.9% 34-0 34 McIntosh County Academy A Division II 32.09 AAA Lumpkin County 98.4% 41-0 41 Gordon Lee AAA 32.02 A Division II Macon County 92.6% 34-10 24 Christian Heritage A Division II 31.74 A Division I Commerce 98.5% 40-0 40 Jasper County A Division I 31.75 A Division II Portal 90.3% 32-13 19 Turner County A Division II 29.67 A Division I Elbert County 97.3% 35-0 35 Oglethorpe County A Division I 28.44 A Division I Dublin 97.2% 36-0 36 Screven County A Division I 27.21 A Division II Dooly County 92.3% 30-6 24 Miller County A Division II 27.17 A Division I Bryan County 96.5% 35-0 35 East Laurens A Division I 26.53 A Division II Lincoln County 90.9% 29-7 22 Wilkinson County A Division II 25.11 AAA Carver (Columbus) 99.2% 38-0 38 Richmond Academy AAA 23.47 A Division I Dade County 90.3% 28-7 21 Mount Pisgah Christian A Division I 23.40 A Division II Bowdon 98.3% 37-0 37 Taylor County A Division II 23.16 GIAA AAAA-AAA Stratford Academy 62.6% 21-15 6 Strong Rock Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA 23.05 A Division II Telfair County 95.0% 31-0 31 Randolph-Clay A Division II 20.41 GIAA AAAA-AAA George Walton Academy 82.4% 26-12 14 Westfield School GIAA AAAA-AAA 18.87 A Division I Trion 99.2% 42-0 42 St. Francis A Division I 16.10 A Division II Manchester 99.3% 39-0 39 Mount Zion (Carroll) A Division II 13.26 GIAA AAAA-AAA Tiftarea Academy 62.2% 28-23 5 St. Andrew's School GIAA AAAA-AAA 11.04 A Division II Greene County 99.6% 37-0 37 Hancock Central A Division II Nov 11