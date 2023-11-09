Maxwell Round One projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Nov 10
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|84.22
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|82.1%
|34-21
|13
|Parkview
|AAAAAAA
|79.34
|AAAAAA
|Houston County
|53.4%
|22-21
|1
|North Atlanta
|AAAAAA
|76.88
|AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|59.8%
|23-20
|3
|Archer
|AAAAAAA
|74.20
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|64.5%
|24-20
|4
|West Forsyth
|AAAAAAA
|72.58
|AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|74.0%
|28-19
|9
|Lambert
|AAAAAAA
|72.40
|AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|67.7%
|28-22
|6
|East Coweta
|AAAAAAA
|72.30
|AAAAAAA
|Newton
|90.9%
|33-12
|21
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|71.19
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|88.6%
|33-14
|19
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|70.84
|AAAAAAA
|Buford
|95.6%
|36-7
|29
|Wheeler
|AAAAAAA
|69.53
|AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|92.0%
|31-7
|24
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|67.35
|AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|53.1%
|24-22
|2
|Lanier
|AAAAAA
|67.30
|AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|68.3%
|24-17
|7
|Creekview
|AAAAAA
|67.09
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|96.4%
|34-0
|34
|Richmond Hill
|AAAAAAA
|65.83
|AAAAA
|Dalton
|59.1%
|25-21
|4
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|AAAAA
|65.38
|AAAAA
|Kell
|78.2%
|31-21
|10
|Cass
|AAAAA
|64.97
|AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|98.3%
|38-0
|38
|Harrison
|AAAAAAA
|64.66
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|98.4%
|35-0
|35
|Osborne
|AAAAAAA
|63.89
|AAAAAA
|Marist
|93.8%
|31-0
|31
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|63.87
|AAA
|Cedar Grove
|92.0%
|35-14
|21
|Hebron Christian
|AAA
|62.16
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|71.7%
|24-14
|10
|Ola
|AAAAA
|61.73
|AAAAA
|Northgate
|53.1%
|24-22
|2
|Dutchtown
|AAAAA
|61.09
|AAAAAAA
|Walton
|99.4%
|43-0
|43
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|61.05
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|76.0%
|28-18
|10
|Alpharetta
|AAAAAA
|60.57
|AAAAA
|Eastside
|64.7%
|21-14
|7
|Chapel Hill
|AAAAA
|58.93
|AAAAAA
|Hughes
|98.7%
|42-6
|36
|North Forsyth
|AAAAAA
|58.82
|AAAAAA
|Roswell
|95.6%
|38-13
|25
|River Ridge
|AAAAAA
|58.01
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|93.8%
|38-14
|24
|Flowery Branch
|AAAAA
|57.81
|AAA
|Stephens County
|81.4%
|27-13
|14
|Carver (Atlanta)
|AAA
|57.55
|AAA
|Sandy Creek
|75.7%
|23-14
|9
|Monroe Area
|AAA
|57.00
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|96.5%
|35-6
|29
|Denmark
|AAAAAAA
|56.37
|AAA
|Savannah Christian
|71.5%
|29-21
|8
|Peach County
|AAA
|56.17
|AAA
|Oconee County
|52.0%
|21-20
|1
|Douglass
|AAA
|56.16
|AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|63.6%
|24-20
|4
|Mundy's Mill
|AAAAAA
|55.96
|AAAAAA
|Rome
|98.3%
|40-0
|40
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|55.73
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|97.9%
|38-0
|38
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAA
|55.45
|AAAAA
|Hiram
|93.1%
|35-14
|21
|Cambridge
|AAAAA
|55.20
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|62.1%
|25-21
|4
|Jonesboro
|AAAAAA
|55.07
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|83.2%
|31-17
|14
|Northside (Columbus)
|AAAAA
|55.04
|AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|98.3%
|35-0
|35
|South Paulding
|AAAAAA
|55.00
|AAA
|Morgan County
|85.5%
|28-14
|14
|Monroe
|AAA
|54.63
|AAA
|Thomasville
|64.3%
|28-24
|4
|Harlem
|AAA
|53.39
|AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|73.0%
|27-18
|9
|Lovejoy
|AAAAAA
|52.92
|AAAAA
|Jefferson
|97.1%
|38-6
|32
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|52.34
|AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|97.5%
|34-0
|34
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|52.04
|AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|99.7%
|41-0
|41
|St. Pius X
|AAAAAA
|51.31
|AAAAA
|Mays
|93.4%
|34-10
|24
|Loganville
|AAAAA
|51.18
|AAAAAAA
|Milton
|99.0%
|41-0
|41
|Duluth
|AAAAAAA
|50.85
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|91.2%
|31-8
|23
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|49.42
|AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|99.7%
|43-0
|43
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|48.31
|AAAAA
|Tucker
|76.4%
|28-20
|8
|Statesboro
|AAAAA
|47.77
|AAA
|White County
|50.6%
|24-24
|0
|Bremen
|AAA
|47.55
|AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|85.7%
|24-6
|18
|Jenkins
|AAAAA
|46.38
|AAAAA
|Ware County
|97.2%
|37-6
|31
|Decatur
|AAAAA
|45.98
|A Division I
|Swainsboro
|77.3%
|24-13
|11
|Metter
|A Division I
|45.74
|AAA
|Crisp County
|86.2%
|28-12
|16
|Hephzibah
|AAA
|45.67
|AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|98.2%
|35-0
|35
|Evans
|AAAAAA
|44.81
|AAAAA
|Cartersville
|98.6%
|35-0
|35
|Centennial
|AAAAA
|44.30
|AAA
|Adairsville
|79.0%
|30-20
|10
|Gilmer
|AAA
|43.29
|AAA
|Mary Persons
|98.0%
|35-0
|35
|Long County
|AAA
|41.48
|AAA
|Wesleyan
|82.6%
|27-12
|15
|Ringgold
|AAA
|41.16
|AAA
|Upson-Lee
|92.8%
|28-0
|28
|Savannah Country Day
|AAA
|39.97
|A Division II
|Lanier County
|64.3%
|20-14
|6
|Emanuel County Institute
|A Division II
|38.57
|A Division I
|Lamar County
|87.3%
|28-10
|18
|Bacon County
|A Division I
|38.47
|A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|70.5%
|26-17
|9
|Darlington
|A Division I
|37.20
|A Division I
|Pelham
|65.1%
|29-24
|5
|Heard County
|A Division I
|36.67
|A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|66.2%
|26-20
|6
|Johnson County
|A Division II
|36.33
|A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|82.0%
|32-20
|12
|Pepperell
|A Division I
|35.91
|A Division II
|Early County
|72.7%
|28-20
|8
|Hawkinsville
|A Division II
|35.75
|A Division I
|Irwin County
|84.3%
|29-14
|15
|Temple
|A Division I
|35.31
|A Division I
|Rabun County
|94.4%
|30-0
|30
|Social Circle
|A Division I
|34.58
|A Division II
|Jenkins County
|88.4%
|34-16
|18
|Charlton County
|A Division II
|33.03
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|99.9%
|45-0
|45
|Chamblee
|AAAAA
|32.43
|AAA
|Calvary Day
|99.7%
|43-0
|43
|Jackson
|AAA
|32.30
|A Division II
|Wilcox County
|80.5%
|27-14
|13
|Seminole County
|A Division II
|32.20
|A Division II
|Clinch County
|95.9%
|34-0
|34
|McIntosh County Academy
|A Division II
|32.09
|AAA
|Lumpkin County
|98.4%
|41-0
|41
|Gordon Lee
|AAA
|32.02
|A Division II
|Macon County
|92.6%
|34-10
|24
|Christian Heritage
|A Division II
|31.74
|A Division I
|Commerce
|98.5%
|40-0
|40
|Jasper County
|A Division I
|31.75
|A Division II
|Portal
|90.3%
|32-13
|19
|Turner County
|A Division II
|29.67
|A Division I
|Elbert County
|97.3%
|35-0
|35
|Oglethorpe County
|A Division I
|28.44
|A Division I
|Dublin
|97.2%
|36-0
|36
|Screven County
|A Division I
|27.21
|A Division II
|Dooly County
|92.3%
|30-6
|24
|Miller County
|A Division II
|27.17
|A Division I
|Bryan County
|96.5%
|35-0
|35
|East Laurens
|A Division I
|26.53
|A Division II
|Lincoln County
|90.9%
|29-7
|22
|Wilkinson County
|A Division II
|25.11
|AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|99.2%
|38-0
|38
|Richmond Academy
|AAA
|23.47
|A Division I
|Dade County
|90.3%
|28-7
|21
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|A Division I
|23.40
|A Division II
|Bowdon
|98.3%
|37-0
|37
|Taylor County
|A Division II
|23.16
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Stratford Academy
|62.6%
|21-15
|6
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|23.05
|A Division II
|Telfair County
|95.0%
|31-0
|31
|Randolph-Clay
|A Division II
|20.41
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|George Walton Academy
|82.4%
|26-12
|14
|Westfield School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|18.87
|A Division I
|Trion
|99.2%
|42-0
|42
|St. Francis
|A Division I
|16.10
|A Division II
|Manchester
|99.3%
|39-0
|39
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|A Division II
|13.26
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|Tiftarea Academy
|62.2%
|28-23
|5
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|11.04
|A Division II
|Greene County
|99.6%
|37-0
|37
|Hancock Central
|A Division II
|11.04
|A Division II
|Greene County
|99.6%
|37-0
|37
|Hancock Central
|A Division II
|9.62
|A Division II
|Aquinas
|99.2%
|42-0
|42
|Glascock County
|A Division II
|9.01
|A Division I
|Bleckley County
|99.7%
|42-0
|42
|Claxton
|A Division I
|1.87
|A Division I
|Brooks County
|99.8%
|46-0
|46
|Crawford County
|A Division I
|-15.60
|GIAA A
|Thomas Jefferson
|78.6%
|21-7
|14
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA A
|-27.36
|GIAA A
|Memorial Day
|96.7%
|42-14
|28
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA A
|-32.00
|A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|100.0%
|63-0
|63
|Athens Christian
|A Division I
Nov 11
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|68.63
|AAAA
|Troup
|51.5%
|20-20
|0
|Cairo
|AAAA
|67.96
|AAAA
|Perry
|75.2%
|28-20
|8
|Burke County
|AAAA
|64.50
|AA
|Appling County
|51.2%
|22-21
|1
|Northeast
|AA
|63.87
|AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|55.6%
|21-20
|1
|Cedartown
|AAAA
|62.90
|AAAA
|Spalding
|92.6%
|35-13
|22
|Wayne County
|AAAA
|61.50
|AAAA
|Bainbridge
|94.4%
|37-14
|23
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|AAAA
|61.26
|AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|79.0%
|29-18
|11
|Hapeville Charter
|AAAA
|58.65
|AAAA
|New Hampstead
|64.0%
|28-24
|4
|Westside (Macon)
|AAAA
|58.17
|AA
|Callaway
|75.9%
|31-21
|10
|Providence Christian
|AA
|57.65
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|95.3%
|35-6
|29
|Baldwin
|AAAA
|56.15
|AA
|Athens Academy
|53.0%
|21-21
|0
|Columbia
|AA
|51.85
|AAAA
|Madison County
|65.8%
|32-27
|5
|Lovett
|AAAA
|51.37
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|97.0%
|34-0
|34
|Pace Academy
|AAAA
|51.22
|AAAA
|Stockbridge
|96.4%
|41-13
|28
|North Hall
|AAAA
|48.66
|AAAA
|Luella
|51.7%
|23-22
|1
|East Forsyth
|AAAA
|47.96
|AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|92.7%
|34-10
|24
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|AAAA
|46.30
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|93.4%
|34-7
|27
|Northwest Whitfield
|AAAA
|46.15
|AA
|Laney
|70.5%
|30-22
|8
|Worth County
|AA
|45.97
|AA
|Pierce County
|93.8%
|35-10
|25
|ACE Charter
|AA
|44.90
|AA
|Therrell
|56.5%
|20-17
|3
|Model
|AA
|44.84
|AA
|North Cobb Christian
|72.1%
|26-16
|10
|Fannin County
|AA
|44.70
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|96.8%
|36-6
|30
|Westover
|AAAA
|43.72
|AA
|Thomson
|92.9%
|30-3
|27
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|41.23
|AA
|Union County
|91.3%
|34-14
|20
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|AA
|40.73
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|93.6%
|34-7
|27
|Putnam County
|AA
|40.20
|AA
|Spencer
|80.4%
|24-12
|12
|Vidalia
|AA
|39.81
|AA
|Cook
|95.3%
|35-8
|27
|Washington County
|AA
|37.95
|AA
|North Murray
|80.3%
|28-15
|13
|South Atlanta
|AA
|37.92
|AA
|Toombs County
|96.4%
|39-10
|29
|Southwest
|AA
|33.84
|AA
|Rockmart
|98.0%
|34-0
|34
|Washington
|AA
|33.15
|AA
|Fellowship Christian
|97.5%
|36-0
|36
|Redan
|AA
|28.42
|AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|99.0%
|35-0
|35
|Shaw
|AAAA
|-8.23
|GIAA AA
|Piedmont Academy
|72.6%
|21-12
|9
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA AA
|-9.31
|GIAA AA
|Georgia Christian
|69.4%
|23-16
|7
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA AA
About the Author