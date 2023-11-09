Maxwell Round One projections

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
20 minutes ago
X

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Nov 10

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
84.22AAAAAAAColquitt County82.1%34-2113ParkviewAAAAAAA
79.34AAAAAAHouston County53.4%22-211North AtlantaAAAAAA
76.88AAAAAAAValdosta59.8%23-203ArcherAAAAAAA
74.20AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett64.5%24-204West ForsythAAAAAAA
72.58AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge74.0%28-199LambertAAAAAAA
72.40AAAAAAANorth Paulding67.7%28-226East CowetaAAAAAAA
72.30AAAAAAANewton90.9%33-1221Camden CountyAAAAAAA
71.19AAAAAAANorth Cobb88.6%33-1419Collins HillAAAAAAA
70.84AAAAAAABuford95.6%36-729WheelerAAAAAAA
69.53AAAAAAAWestlake92.0%31-724MariettaAAAAAAA
67.35AAAAAAEast Paulding53.1%24-222LanierAAAAAA
67.30AAAAAABlessed Trinity68.3%24-177CreekviewAAAAAA
67.09AAAAAAAGrayson96.4%34-034Richmond HillAAAAAAA
65.83AAAAADalton59.1%25-214Greater Atlanta ChristianAAAAA
65.38AAAAAKell78.2%31-2110CassAAAAA
64.97AAAAAAACarrollton98.3%38-038HarrisonAAAAAAA
64.66AAAAAAAMill Creek98.4%35-035OsborneAAAAAAA
63.89AAAAAAMarist93.8%31-031Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
63.87AAACedar Grove92.0%35-1421Hebron ChristianAAA
62.16AAAAAHarris County71.7%24-1410OlaAAAAA
61.73AAAAANorthgate53.1%24-222DutchtownAAAAA
61.09AAAAAAAWalton99.4%43-043Mountain ViewAAAAAAA
61.05AAAAAASequoyah76.0%28-1810AlpharettaAAAAAA
60.57AAAAAEastside64.7%21-147Chapel HillAAAAA
58.93AAAAAAHughes98.7%42-636North ForsythAAAAAA
58.82AAAAAARoswell95.6%38-1325River RidgeAAAAAA
58.01AAAAACreekside93.8%38-1424Flowery BranchAAAAA
57.81AAAStephens County81.4%27-1314Carver (Atlanta)AAA
57.55AAASandy Creek75.7%23-149Monroe AreaAAA
57.00AAAAAAANorcross96.5%35-629DenmarkAAAAAAA
56.37AAASavannah Christian71.5%29-218Peach CountyAAA
56.17AAAOconee County52.0%21-201DouglassAAA
56.16AAAAAABrunswick63.6%24-204Mundy's MillAAAAAA
55.96AAAAAARome98.3%40-040SprayberryAAAAAA
55.73AAAAAALee County97.9%38-038DunwoodyAAAAAA
55.45AAAAAHiram93.1%35-1421CambridgeAAAAA
55.20AAAAAAGlynn Academy62.1%25-214JonesboroAAAAAA
55.07AAAAAJones County83.2%31-1714Northside (Columbus)AAAAA
55.04AAAAAAGainesville98.3%35-035South PauldingAAAAAA
55.00AAAMorgan County85.5%28-1414MonroeAAA
54.63AAAThomasville64.3%28-244HarlemAAA
53.39AAAAAAEffingham County73.0%27-189LovejoyAAAAAA
52.92AAAAAJefferson97.1%38-632Maynard JacksonAAAAA
52.34AAAAAAAMcEachern97.5%34-034CampbellAAAAAAA
52.04AAAAAAThomas County Central99.7%41-041St. Pius XAAAAAA
51.31AAAAAMays93.4%34-1024LoganvilleAAAAA
51.18AAAAAAAMilton99.0%41-041DuluthAAAAAAA
50.85AAAAAWarner Robins91.2%31-823McIntoshAAAAA
49.42AAAAAADouglas County99.7%43-043Habersham CentralAAAAAA
48.31AAAAATucker76.4%28-208StatesboroAAAAA
47.77AAAWhite County50.6%24-240BremenAAA
47.55AAAAAArabia Mountain85.7%24-618JenkinsAAAAA
46.38AAAAAWare County97.2%37-631DecaturAAAAA
45.98A Division ISwainsboro77.3%24-1311MetterA Division I
45.74AAACrisp County86.2%28-1216HephzibahAAA
45.67AAAAAAWoodward Academy98.2%35-035EvansAAAAAA
44.81AAAAACartersville98.6%35-035CentennialAAAAA
44.30AAAAdairsville79.0%30-2010GilmerAAA
43.29AAAMary Persons98.0%35-035Long CountyAAA
41.48AAAWesleyan82.6%27-1215RinggoldAAA
41.16AAAUpson-Lee92.8%28-028Savannah Country DayAAA
39.97A Division IILanier County64.3%20-146Emanuel County InstituteA Division II
38.57A Division ILamar County87.3%28-1018Bacon CountyA Division I
38.47A Division IWhitefield Academy70.5%26-179DarlingtonA Division I
37.20A Division IPelham65.1%29-245Heard CountyA Division I
36.67A Division IIWashington-Wilkes66.2%26-206Johnson CountyA Division II
36.33A Division IMount Vernon82.0%32-2012PepperellA Division I
35.91A Division IIEarly County72.7%28-208HawkinsvilleA Division II
35.75A Division IIrwin County84.3%29-1415TempleA Division I
35.31A Division IRabun County94.4%30-030Social CircleA Division I
34.58A Division IIJenkins County88.4%34-1618Charlton CountyA Division II
33.03AAAAACoffee99.9%45-045ChambleeAAAAA
32.43AAACalvary Day99.7%43-043JacksonAAA
32.30A Division IIWilcox County80.5%27-1413Seminole CountyA Division II
32.20A Division IIClinch County95.9%34-034McIntosh County AcademyA Division II
32.09AAALumpkin County98.4%41-041Gordon LeeAAA
32.02A Division IIMacon County92.6%34-1024Christian HeritageA Division II
31.74A Division ICommerce98.5%40-040Jasper CountyA Division I
31.75A Division IIPortal90.3%32-1319Turner CountyA Division II
29.67A Division IElbert County97.3%35-035Oglethorpe CountyA Division I
28.44A Division IDublin97.2%36-036Screven CountyA Division I
27.21A Division IIDooly County92.3%30-624Miller CountyA Division II
27.17A Division IBryan County96.5%35-035East LaurensA Division I
26.53A Division IILincoln County90.9%29-722Wilkinson CountyA Division II
25.11AAACarver (Columbus)99.2%38-038Richmond AcademyAAA
23.47A Division IDade County90.3%28-721Mount Pisgah ChristianA Division I
23.40A Division IIBowdon98.3%37-037Taylor CountyA Division II
23.16GIAA AAAA-AAAStratford Academy62.6%21-156Strong Rock ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
23.05A Division IITelfair County95.0%31-031Randolph-ClayA Division II
20.41GIAA AAAA-AAAGeorge Walton Academy82.4%26-1214Westfield SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
18.87A Division ITrion99.2%42-042St. FrancisA Division I
16.10A Division IIManchester99.3%39-039Mount Zion (Carroll)A Division II
13.26GIAA AAAA-AAATiftarea Academy62.2%28-235St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
11.04A Division IIGreene County99.6%37-037Hancock CentralA Division II
11.04A Division IIGreene County99.6%37-037Hancock CentralA Division II
9.62A Division IIAquinas99.2%42-042Glascock CountyA Division II
9.01A Division IBleckley County99.7%42-042ClaxtonA Division I
1.87A Division IBrooks County99.8%46-046Crawford CountyA Division I
-15.60GIAA AThomas Jefferson78.6%21-714Fullington AcademyGIAA A
-27.36GIAA AMemorial Day96.7%42-1428Harvester ChristianGIAA A
-32.00A Division IPrince Avenue Christian100.0%63-063Athens ChristianA Division I

Nov 11

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
68.63AAAATroup51.5%20-200CairoAAAA
67.96AAAAPerry75.2%28-208Burke CountyAAAA
64.50AAAppling County51.2%22-211NortheastAA
63.87AAAAHoly Innocents55.6%21-201CedartownAAAA
62.90AAAASpalding92.6%35-1322Wayne CountyAAAA
61.50AAAABainbridge94.4%37-1423Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)AAAA
61.26AAAACentral (Carrollton)79.0%29-1811Hapeville CharterAAAA
58.65AAAANew Hampstead64.0%28-244Westside (Macon)AAAA
58.17AACallaway75.9%31-2110Providence ChristianAA
57.65AAAABenedictine95.3%35-629BaldwinAAAA
56.15AAAthens Academy53.0%21-210ColumbiaAA
51.85AAAAMadison County65.8%32-275LovettAAAA
51.37AAAANorth Oconee97.0%34-034Pace AcademyAAAA
51.22AAAAStockbridge96.4%41-1328North HallAAAA
48.66AAAALuella51.7%23-221East ForsythAAAA
47.96AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)92.7%34-1024Heritage (Ringgold)AAAA
46.30AAAAStephenson93.4%34-727Northwest WhitfieldAAAA
46.15AALaney70.5%30-228Worth CountyAA
45.97AAPierce County93.8%35-1025ACE CharterAA
44.90AATherrell56.5%20-173ModelAA
44.84AANorth Cobb Christian72.1%26-1610Fannin CountyAA
44.70AAAALaGrange96.8%36-630WestoverAAAA
43.72AAThomson92.9%30-327Jeff DavisAA
41.23AAUnion County91.3%34-1420Eagle's Landing ChristianAA
40.73AAFitzgerald93.6%34-727Putnam CountyAA
40.20AASpencer80.4%24-1212VidaliaAA
39.81AACook95.3%35-827Washington CountyAA
37.95AANorth Murray80.3%28-1513South AtlantaAA
37.92AAToombs County96.4%39-1029SouthwestAA
33.84AARockmart98.0%34-034WashingtonAA
33.15AAFellowship Christian97.5%36-036RedanAA
28.42AAAAStarr's Mill99.0%35-035ShawAAAA
-8.23GIAA AAPiedmont Academy72.6%21-129Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA AA
-9.31GIAA AAGeorgia Christian69.4%23-167Augusta PrepGIAA AA

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

BREAKING NEWS
Fulton grand jury disagreed with DA staff on jail review1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The AJC

The Jolt: Senator MTG? Poll shows a Greene run would be heavy lift
2h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Lawsuit over $7M in unpaid work delayed South Downtown foreclosures
25m ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Inside the Atlanta fire department’s dire equipment shortage
3h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Inside the Atlanta fire department’s dire equipment shortage
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia State University’s $3 million safety plan: Lights, cameras, paths
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Top 10 games of first round of playoffs
1h ago
4 Questions with Osborne head coach Luqman Salam
1h ago
Athens Christian forfeits first-round playoff game
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
19h ago
High school football state playoff brackets
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top