Maxwell Quarterfinals projections

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
53 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Nov 24

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
97.24AAAAAAACarrollton51.7%30-291WaltonAAAAAAA
95.20AAAAAAThomas County Central60.9%21-174RomeAAAAAA
90.22AAAAAAABuford55.6%24-213GraysonAAAAAAA
89.00AAAAAAAColquitt County79.3%34-2113MiltonAAAAAAA
88.17AAAAAADouglas County64.4%28-244Lee CountyAAAAAA
86.51AAAAAAWoodward Academy51.1%21-210GainesvilleAAAAAA
84.21AAAAAAAMill Creek85.1%30-1416Camden CountyAAAAAAA
82.46AAAAAAMarist60.1%24-213RoswellAAAAAA
80.44AAAABenedictine68.3%28-217North OconeeAAAA
77.53AAAASpalding72.8%32-239StockbridgeAAAA
75.50AAACedar Grove63.9%27-216Mary PersonsAAA
74.66AAAAACreekside71.5%28-217Warner RobinsAAAAA
72.23AAAAAJefferson81.2%28-1414Harris CountyAAAAA
70.93AAAAACoffee94.1%29-029CassAAAAA
69.52AARockmart50.6%22-220Toombs CountyAA
69.17AAASavannah Christian63.0%31-274Lumpkin CountyAAA
68.13AAAACentral (Carrollton)66.3%27-207Starr's MillAAAA
67.33AAAAPerry83.8%30-1416StephensonAAAA
63.91AACallaway76.0%28-199FitzgeraldAA
63.13AAPierce County79.5%28-1414Fellowship ChristianAA
62.78AACook69.9%22-148ColumbiaAA
59.64AAACarver (Columbus)70.2%21-138Monroe AreaAAA
58.78A Division IBrooks County52.5%20-182Rabun CountyA Division I
58.37A Division IIClinch County50.9%20-200ManchesterA Division II
58.11A Division ICommerce71.2%26-1610Bryan CountyA Division I
57.39A Division IElbert County57.2%22-211SwainsboroA Division I
56.49AAAAACartersville96.1%34-034JenkinsAAAAA
55.22AAACalvary Day98.8%40-040WesleyanAAA
52.79A Division IPrince Avenue Christian92.0%38-1721Irwin CountyA Division I
51.07A Division IIMacon County64.5%21-165Telfair CountyA Division II
49.36A Division IIBowdon81.9%32-2012Dooly CountyA Division II
47.38A Division IISchley County94.2%38-1424Early CountyA Division II
39.80GIAA AAAA-AAAFirst Presbyterian77.2%30-2010Tattnall SquareGIAA AAAA-AAA
37.45GIAA AAAA-AAABulloch Academy74.3%27-1710BrookstoneGIAA AAAA-AAA
31.70GIAA AAAA-AAAValwood School85.6%35-2015Frederica AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
28.52GIAA AAAA-AAAJohn Milledge Academy94.8%38-1424Pinewood ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
22.19GIAA AAGatewood School62.8%24-204Briarwood AcademyGIAA AA
21.49GIAA AAEdmund Burke Academy71.7%27-198Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA AA

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top