Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 9

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|98.36
|999,993
|3.99
|908,386
|688,980
|411,125
|238,989
|3.18
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|98.06
|999,995
|3.72
|734,109
|648,379
|389,015
|217,891
|3.59
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|97.18
|1,000,000
|3.96
|921,386
|667,084
|379,510
|200,227
|3.99
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|96.33
|999,770
|3.75
|921,134
|542,672
|303,436
|155,024
|5.45
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|94.77
|999,989
|3.61
|847,031
|529,195
|261,690
|115,533
|7.66
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|90.65
|999,992
|2.83
|539,944
|243,074
|91,950
|31,672
|30.57
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|90.16
|999,997
|2.73
|479,318
|219,575
|79,231
|26,472
|36.78
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|84.54
|990,712
|2.43
|497,956
|110,959
|25,706
|5,160
|192.80
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|84.15
|963,711
|2.21
|410,039
|83,575
|17,598
|3,373
|295.47
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|82.81
|998,965
|2.41
|489,688
|86,245
|15,421
|2,659
|375.08
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|80.15
|999,791
|2.22
|325,964
|54,969
|8,905
|1,197
|834.42
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|81.34
|999,989
|2.05
|140,949
|40,203
|7,668
|1,049
|952.29
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|78.21
|1,000,000
|1.86
|85,048
|20,886
|2,877
|309
|3,235.25
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|76.83
|998,529
|1.89
|183,397
|23,476
|2,739
|264
|3,786.88
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|74.16
|995,650
|1.90
|175,556
|16,179
|1,480
|92
|10,868.57
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|73.66
|999,982
|1.59
|38,314
|6,229
|564
|34
|29,410.76
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|73.30
|997,423
|1.62
|50,700
|4,856
|407
|25
|39,999.00
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|72.53
|769,695
|0.98
|37,566
|3,154
|227
|18
|55,554.56
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|69.67
|965,617
|1.41
|55,673
|3,276
|154
|4
|249,999.00
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|70.22
|987,446
|1.21
|33,840
|1,998
|115
|4
|249,999.00
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|66.76
|988,792
|1.27
|27,844
|1,264
|53
|1
|999,999.00
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|67.51
|991,699
|1.29
|22,506
|1,398
|48
|1
|999,999.00
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|66.37
|943,100
|1.07
|18,239
|651
|28
|1
|999,999.00
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|65.19
|985,014
|1.10
|16,095
|459
|8
|1
|999,999.00
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-1
|65.40
|989,115
|1.08
|13,691
|516
|20
|-
|-
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|65.41
|892,184
|1.02
|9,353
|350
|15
|-
|-
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|62.13
|707,823
|0.74
|4,367
|104
|6
|-
|-
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|67.10
|257,781
|0.28
|2,378
|139
|2
|-
|-
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|62.12
|871,701
|0.92
|5,370
|105
|2
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-0
|57.76
|769,975
|0.78
|1,003
|28
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|52.14
|786,625
|0.85
|1,317
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|54.95
|604,455
|0.63
|314
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|55.67
|361,636
|0.37
|494
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-2
|49.24
|918,965
|0.94
|748
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-3
|60.61
|18,331
|0.02
|100
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|51.77
|238,454
|0.24
|54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|51.25
|157,757
|0.16
|46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-6
|49.38
|306,998
|0.31
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|41.57
|215,963
|0.22
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|49.66
|117,576
|0.12
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|43.07
|98,528
|0.10
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-6
|29.95
|72,334
|0.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-4
|39.85
|25,727
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-3-1
|19.37
|8,729
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-5
|37.90
|3,491
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|9.23
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|965,573
|32,973
|1,265
|184
|999,995
|5
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|22,112
|525,804
|325,881
|113,649
|987,446
|12,554
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|10,681
|358,310
|433,472
|140,637
|943,100
|56,900
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|1,448
|72,299
|169,279
|464,797
|707,823
|292,177
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|186
|10,614
|70,103
|280,733
|361,636
|638,364
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|557,001
|442,013
|675
|303
|999,992
|8
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|442,431
|497,363
|60,119
|84
|999,997
|3
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|544
|60,255
|876,738
|59,886
|997,423
|2,577
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|24
|315
|56,871
|729,415
|786,625
|213,375
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|-
|54
|5,597
|210,312
|215,963
|784,037
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|572,150
|278,269
|111,889
|33,342
|995,650
|4,350
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|238,018
|304,692
|252,618
|170,289
|965,617
|34,383
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|151,817
|239,942
|319,368
|277,665
|988,792
|11,208
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|37,362
|172,089
|297,206
|385,527
|892,184
|107,816
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|653
|5,008
|18,919
|133,177
|157,757
|842,243
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|822,353
|144,344
|29,176
|3,897
|999,770
|230
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|135,868
|409,627
|348,486
|96,731
|990,712
|9,288
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|33,227
|385,689
|407,653
|137,142
|963,711
|36,289
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|8,155
|55,812
|175,277
|530,451
|769,695
|230,305
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|378
|3,887
|35,505
|218,011
|257,781
|742,219
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|19
|641
|3,903
|13,768
|18,331
|981,669
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|987,194
|10,874
|1,832
|100
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|8,362
|874,599
|107,053
|8,951
|998,965
|1,035
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|4,023
|95,291
|673,172
|216,629
|989,115
|10,885
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|406
|17,562
|208,539
|543,468
|769,975
|230,025
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|15
|1,659
|8,407
|228,373
|238,454
|761,546
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|-
|15
|997
|2,479
|3,491
|996,509
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|563,915
|329,664
|99,281
|6,931
|999,791
|209
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|359,690
|440,270
|180,529
|18,040
|998,529
|1,471
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|75,256
|222,823
|641,222
|52,398
|991,699
|8,301
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|1,043
|4,778
|33,721
|564,913
|604,455
|395,545
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|93
|2,292
|36,890
|267,723
|306,998
|693,002
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|3
|173
|8,357
|89,995
|98,528
|901,472
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|514,462
|320,740
|164,723
|64
|999,989
|11
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|329,081
|393,076
|277,815
|28
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|156,457
|286,149
|527,304
|30,072
|999,982
|18
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|-
|35
|30,106
|888,824
|918,965
|81,035
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|-
|50
|72,284
|72,334
|927,666
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|2
|8,727
|8,729
|991,271
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|604,639
|388,176
|6,921
|257
|999,993
|7
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|394,490
|594,028
|11,390
|81
|999,989
|11
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|818
|15,680
|614,810
|353,706
|985,014
|14,986
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|52
|1,953
|357,856
|511,840
|871,701
|128,299
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|1
|154
|5,269
|112,152
|117,576
|882,424
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|9
|3,754
|21,964
|25,727
|974,273
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|7-0
|95.08
|1,000,000
|4.23
|958,826
|724,921
|548,499
|346,123
|1.89
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|7-0
|95.15
|999,993
|4.18
|980,003
|664,463
|544,535
|342,741
|1.92
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|6-0
|87.43
|999,997
|3.82
|920,581
|669,433
|235,794
|101,346
|8.87
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|5-2
|89.83
|999,986
|3.21
|729,456
|285,971
|205,038
|89,362
|10.19
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|85.31
|999,999
|3.33
|933,014
|279,616
|150,494
|47,312
|20.14
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|5-1
|83.36
|1,000,000
|3.34
|787,223
|532,291
|155,426
|43,000
|22.26
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|6-1
|77.67
|999,980
|3.09
|754,808
|329,360
|59,852
|9,811
|100.93
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|6-1
|80.94
|999,831
|2.36
|279,460
|65,736
|33,750
|7,382
|134.46
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|80.81
|998,993
|2.14
|395,192
|110,511
|23,376
|5,823
|170.73
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-2
|78.04
|1,000,000
|2.60
|466,245
|137,044
|22,119
|4,591
|216.82
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|7-0
|74.78
|1,000,000
|1.99
|329,652
|132,742
|17,584
|2,268
|439.92
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|5-2
|69.81
|999,991
|1.79
|74,954
|17,550
|1,169
|101
|9,899.99
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|5-2
|67.50
|999,482
|1.81
|151,031
|28,170
|1,486
|84
|11,903.76
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|6-1
|68.00
|999,999
|1.75
|35,202
|4,230
|430
|43
|23,254.81
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|4-3
|64.38
|999,933
|1.44
|66,545
|9,591
|306
|12
|83,332.33
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|3-4
|58.01
|560,707
|0.61
|17,526
|1,869
|22
|1
|999,999.00
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|4-2
|59.40
|990,744
|1.71
|33,583
|2,173
|66
|-
|-
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-3
|61.56
|994,648
|1.38
|11,354
|1,018
|22
|-
|-
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|3-4
|55.61
|413,803
|0.44
|8,263
|699
|7
|-
|-
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-2
|56.28
|534,536
|0.58
|6,679
|445
|5
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|6-1
|50.18
|1,000,000
|1.53
|16,834
|899
|4
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|3-3
|55.84
|999,640
|1.22
|5,111
|334
|4
|-
|-
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|4-3
|52.06
|982,980
|1.56
|11,063
|250
|4
|-
|-
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|3-4
|57.71
|999,322
|1.02
|2,371
|127
|3
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|5-2
|50.33
|940,583
|1.32
|7,401
|239
|2
|-
|-
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|3-4
|53.33
|361,401
|0.38
|2,433
|125
|1
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-3
|47.68
|916,138
|1.18
|3,805
|91
|1
|-
|-
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-5
|52.78
|961,572
|0.98
|5,129
|56
|1
|-
|-
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-3
|49.65
|995,934
|1.35
|2,712
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|5-2
|47.46
|905,715
|1.17
|1,874
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|3-3
|52.35
|906,499
|0.91
|467
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|1-6
|44.78
|109,459
|0.11
|86
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|5-1
|43.27
|771,767
|0.77
|383
|2
|-
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|49.19
|469,895
|0.47
|307
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-4
|46.35
|441,745
|0.44
|148
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-6
|38.82
|26,505
|0.03
|20
|1
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|40.18
|34,971
|0.04
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|4-3
|49.26
|650,013
|0.67
|136
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|2-4
|39.97
|86,054
|0.09
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-6
|43.88
|321,528
|0.33
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-5
|33.90
|96,533
|0.10
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|3-4
|33.82
|258,648
|0.26
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|4-4
|47.66
|92,430
|0.09
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|4-2
|37.97
|67,985
|0.07
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|1-6
|40.84
|53,220
|0.05
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-5
|36.15
|15,516
|0.02
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-5
|29.45
|28,845
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-6
|19.93
|8,013
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|2-5
|37.19
|2,265
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|1-6
|22.74
|1,810
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|35.06
|250
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|1-6
|33.32
|126
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|2-4
|10.96
|8
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-7
|23.08
|5
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-6
|19.65
|3
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|3-4
|20.62
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-7
|-1.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|718,419
|222,485
|58,292
|797
|999,993
|7
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|255,225
|675,084
|66,547
|3,143
|999,999
|1
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|26,213
|101,726
|851,200
|19,854
|998,993
|1,007
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|143
|698
|4,516
|555,350
|560,707
|439,293
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|-
|7
|19,251
|394,545
|413,803
|586,197
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|-
|194
|26,311
|26,505
|973,495
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|421,096
|317,434
|144,184
|100,266
|982,980
|17,020
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|352,493
|270,020
|230,396
|137,835
|990,744
|9,256
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|144,363
|225,744
|309,563
|260,913
|940,583
|59,417
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|81,705
|179,528
|298,991
|355,914
|916,138
|83,862
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|219
|6,664
|10,638
|68,533
|86,054
|913,946
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|124
|607
|5,637
|61,617
|67,985
|932,015
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|-
|3
|591
|14,922
|15,516
|984,484
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|967,514
|31,840
|644
|2
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|31,311
|961,865
|6,818
|6
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|1,175
|6,150
|368,193
|530,197
|905,715
|94,285
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|-
|143
|621,957
|373,834
|995,934
|4,066
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|2
|48
|1,760
|1,810
|998,190
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|-
|2,340
|94,193
|96,533
|903,467
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|8
|8
|999,992
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|731,739
|262,442
|5,783
|36
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|267,833
|726,468
|5,437
|262
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|398
|6,293
|738,488
|216,393
|961,572
|38,428
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|26
|4,733
|211,157
|555,851
|771,767
|228,233
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|4
|64
|38,561
|220,019
|258,648
|741,352
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|574
|7,439
|8,013
|991,987
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|980,152
|16,713
|3,135
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|19,624
|980,138
|205
|19
|999,986
|14
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|224
|3,144
|989,128
|7,437
|999,933
|67
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|-
|4
|24
|469,867
|469,895
|530,105
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|-
|1
|57
|441,687
|441,745
|558,255
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|-
|-
|7,449
|27,522
|34,971
|965,029
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|-
|2
|53,218
|53,220
|946,780
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|250
|250
|999,750
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|867,782
|127,658
|2,940
|1,451
|999,831
|169
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|128,258
|612,332
|259,202
|207
|999,999
|1
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|3,960
|259,299
|698,987
|32,402
|994,648
|5,352
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|-
|463
|11,282
|522,791
|534,536
|465,464
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|-
|220
|5,918
|355,263
|361,401
|638,599
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|-
|28
|21,648
|87,783
|109,459
|890,541
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|-
|23
|103
|126
|999,874
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|952,504
|37,314
|8,968
|1,194
|999,980
|20
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|28,915
|805,842
|165,087
|147
|999,991
|9
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|18,581
|156,776
|819,596
|4,687
|999,640
|360
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|48
|3,439
|25,358
|28,845
|971,155
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|-
|13
|2,103
|647,897
|650,013
|349,987
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|-
|7
|806
|320,715
|321,528
|678,472
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|-
|1
|2
|3
|999,997
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|996,437
|3,094
|238
|228
|999,997
|3
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|2,546
|14,671
|642,814
|339,291
|999,322
|678
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|568
|980,157
|18,226
|531
|999,482
|518
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|449
|1,848
|337,805
|566,397
|906,499
|93,501
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|-
|228
|895
|91,307
|92,430
|907,570
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|-
|2
|21
|2,242
|2,265
|997,735
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|-
|1
|4
|5
|999,995
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|6-0
|82.35
|999,999
|4.38
|924,787
|816,245
|642,231
|504,088
|0.98
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|7-0
|74.49
|999,512
|3.54
|716,456
|604,480
|272,031
|139,124
|6.19
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|6-0
|74.26
|999,984
|3.34
|603,111
|490,730
|280,232
|119,238
|7.39
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|4-2
|72.62
|999,940
|3.48
|734,506
|494,285
|268,095
|91,710
|9.90
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|5-2
|72.11
|973,063
|2.80
|473,321
|350,625
|166,003
|61,768
|15.19
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|6-1
|68.57
|956,540
|2.05
|333,177
|141,664
|51,618
|15,387
|63.99
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|5-1
|66.35
|999,969
|2.55
|452,471
|168,442
|67,934
|15,255
|64.55
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|6-0
|67.27
|999,601
|2.19
|408,935
|110,221
|44,981
|13,414
|73.55
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|5-2
|63.64
|999,275
|2.55
|596,185
|167,324
|46,650
|8,910
|111.23
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|5-1
|66.11
|999,906
|1.98
|316,740
|87,278
|31,893
|8,230
|120.51
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|5-2
|64.88
|999,998
|2.27
|221,504
|102,862
|36,530
|7,680
|129.21
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|6-1
|61.52
|998,560
|2.30
|491,246
|113,667
|25,112
|4,080
|244.10
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|5-2
|62.12
|990,659
|2.06
|183,637
|96,014
|20,202
|3,564
|279.58
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|4-3
|62.48
|997,469
|1.88
|214,262
|46,246
|11,362
|2,345
|425.44
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|4-3
|61.48
|999,895
|2.06
|132,425
|49,456
|13,699
|2,228
|447.83
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|4-2
|60.90
|970,149
|1.75
|297,310
|56,372
|8,433
|1,456
|685.81
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|2-4
|59.57
|996,376
|1.59
|125,686
|18,833
|3,607
|554
|1,804.05
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|4-3
|59.74
|591,549
|0.85
|64,197
|10,532
|2,108
|315
|3,173.60
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|6-1
|54.24
|999,996
|2.12
|267,011
|31,848
|3,015
|259
|3,860.00
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|5-2
|59.22
|479,179
|0.68
|50,256
|8,274
|1,456
|208
|4,806.69
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|4-3
|51.41
|999,985
|1.96
|189,647
|16,530
|1,284
|72
|13,887.89
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|4-3
|54.72
|999,969
|1.15
|20,533
|5,151
|627
|55
|18,180.82
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|2-4
|51.88
|864,923
|1.14
|77,713
|5,930
|448
|30
|33,332.33
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-2
|51.49
|956,958
|1.18
|22,521
|2,791
|206
|13
|76,922.08
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|3-4
|52.76
|470,846
|0.56
|10,560
|897
|97
|9
|111,110.11
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-5
|47.03
|872,455
|1.17
|37,858
|1,695
|91
|6
|166,665.67
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|5-2
|47.43
|871,358
|0.99
|8,954
|556
|29
|2
|499,999.00
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|2-4
|41.38
|741,395
|0.88
|10,449
|276
|6
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-6
|42.49
|944,790
|0.96
|1,272
|129
|6
|-
|-
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|45.57
|984,608
|1.02
|3,936
|255
|5
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|4-3
|45.21
|806,557
|0.89
|3,808
|208
|3
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-3
|43.29
|330,867
|0.35
|919
|35
|3
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|4-4
|43.64
|208,236
|0.23
|973
|30
|2
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|2-5
|40.71
|390,145
|0.40
|334
|27
|1
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|4-2
|41.30
|416,900
|0.43
|407
|43
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|2-4
|36.14
|329,046
|0.36
|1,420
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|40.78
|178,912
|0.18
|121
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|3-4
|37.71
|161,675
|0.17
|946
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|3-4
|43.17
|60,580
|0.06
|97
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|3-3
|36.16
|324,250
|0.33
|231
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-6
|29.88
|57,165
|0.06
|53
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|2-5
|35.46
|54,064
|0.05
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|3-4
|25.24
|570,310
|0.57
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|23.17
|443,118
|0.44
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|1-5
|26.52
|3,269
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-6
|20.89
|1,983
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-4
|32.58
|1,939
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|2-4
|19.22
|1,641
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|2-4
|29.28
|160
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|2-5
|38.15
|157
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-7
|26.21
|91
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-7
|-1.83
|29
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|2-5
|11.80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-7
|-54.84
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|760,060
|237,140
|2,731
|68
|999,999
|1
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|239,670
|751,253
|8,857
|160
|999,940
|60
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|144
|2,168
|579,684
|290,459
|872,455
|127,545
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|122
|7,740
|296,027
|437,506
|741,395
|258,605
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|3
|1,607
|100,958
|226,478
|329,046
|670,954
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|1
|92
|11,743
|45,329
|57,165
|942,835
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|589,141
|380,907
|29,498
|452
|999,998
|2
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|403,442
|579,248
|15,884
|1,321
|999,895
|105
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|7,389
|33,056
|230,770
|593,708
|864,923
|135,077
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|28
|2,721
|17,674
|141,252
|161,675
|838,325
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|-
|4,065
|705,953
|260,131
|970,149
|29,851
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|3
|219
|3,047
|3,269
|996,731
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|-
|2
|89
|91
|999,909
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|573,381
|394,326
|28,314
|3,254
|999,275
|725
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|418,043
|508,007
|66,921
|5,589
|998,560
|1,440
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|3,942
|61,805
|471,090
|334,521
|871,358
|128,642
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|3,816
|26,769
|354,188
|421,784
|806,557
|193,443
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|818
|9,093
|79,487
|234,852
|324,250
|675,750
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|584,837
|410,181
|4,478
|500
|999,996
|4
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|415,119
|577,336
|6,585
|945
|999,985
|15
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|35
|2,082
|55,745
|512,448
|570,310
|429,690
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|9
|2,456
|37,301
|403,352
|443,118
|556,882
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|-
|7,934
|895,606
|81,068
|984,608
|15,392
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|-
|11
|285
|1,687
|1,983
|998,017
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|897,821
|71,714
|30,311
|123
|999,969
|31
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|58,063
|240,990
|562,884
|95,021
|956,958
|43,042
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|44,056
|673,445
|250,342
|28,533
|996,376
|3,624
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|59
|821
|10,231
|167,801
|178,912
|821,088
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|1
|9,991
|41,722
|338,431
|390,145
|609,855
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|-
|3,012
|97,721
|316,167
|416,900
|583,100
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|-
|27
|6,780
|53,773
|60,580
|939,420
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|-
|9
|151
|160
|999,840
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|603,032
|387,198
|5,326
|4,045
|999,601
|399
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|390,132
|488,492
|121,044
|238
|999,906
|94
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|6,834
|121,862
|854,231
|17,042
|999,969
|31
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|2
|109
|457
|53,496
|54,064
|945,936
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|-
|2,337
|18,462
|923,991
|944,790
|55,210
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|2
|480
|1,159
|1,641
|998,359
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|-
|29
|29
|999,971
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|739,531
|176,569
|65,123
|18,289
|999,512
|488
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|167,863
|655,616
|103,680
|45,904
|973,063
|26,937
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|82,015
|90,038
|561,899
|222,588
|956,540
|43,460
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|9,134
|27,746
|98,389
|343,910
|479,179
|520,821
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|1,456
|50,031
|170,875
|369,187
|591,549
|408,451
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|1
|-
|34
|122
|157
|999,843
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|731,191
|210,067
|57,772
|954
|999,984
|16
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|197,197
|673,249
|110,796
|9,417
|990,659
|9,341
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|71,602
|114,221
|754,517
|57,129
|997,469
|2,531
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|9
|723
|57,338
|150,166
|208,236
|791,764
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|1
|1,593
|7,440
|321,833
|330,867
|669,133
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|-
|145
|11,836
|458,865
|470,846
|529,154
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|2
|301
|1,636
|1,939
|998,061
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|6-0
|85.68
|1,000,000
|4.23
|964,365
|735,418
|532,238
|441,936
|1.26
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|5-2
|79.39
|1,000,000
|3.74
|916,836
|599,777
|236,723
|164,726
|5.07
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|7-0
|77.01
|999,999
|3.23
|668,066
|406,299
|211,796
|96,776
|9.33
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|7-0
|77.69
|999,999
|3.18
|829,140
|254,437
|130,613
|84,618
|10.82
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|5-2
|75.20
|1,000,000
|2.90
|464,995
|353,807
|239,016
|77,799
|11.85
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|6-1
|74.51
|1,000,000
|3.01
|562,162
|353,835
|194,862
|64,857
|14.42
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|7-0
|69.66
|999,999
|2.93
|579,177
|364,899
|163,061
|31,677
|30.57
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|6-1
|67.86
|999,973
|2.05
|256,872
|111,753
|42,569
|7,396
|134.21
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|65.38
|1,000,000
|2.36
|366,051
|160,973
|54,068
|6,979
|142.29
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|6-1
|66.38
|995,939
|2.13
|302,234
|138,223
|45,373
|6,447
|154.11
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|5-1
|64.66
|998,910
|2.44
|346,870
|152,459
|44,043
|5,235
|190.02
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|7-1
|67.28
|1,000,000
|1.94
|188,299
|75,981
|28,987
|4,941
|201.39
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|4-3
|61.18
|959,203
|2.11
|317,063
|65,326
|20,945
|1,743
|572.72
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|4-3
|63.60
|999,155
|2.11
|206,863
|51,573
|14,259
|1,719
|580.73
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|6-1
|62.21
|958,671
|1.87
|209,124
|49,007
|15,141
|1,442
|692.48
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|5-2
|59.21
|967,397
|2.00
|304,695
|40,954
|9,874
|650
|1,537.46
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|5-2
|59.78
|876,117
|1.54
|103,968
|19,453
|4,491
|343
|2,914.45
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|4-2
|58.88
|969,178
|1.37
|78,567
|20,929
|3,602
|248
|4,031.26
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|4-3
|57.77
|840,816
|1.47
|126,170
|19,451
|4,567
|242
|4,131.23
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|59.56
|999,625
|1.27
|36,039
|9,689
|2,051
|150
|6,665.67
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|5-2
|56.15
|924,239
|1.06
|21,547
|4,194
|605
|33
|30,302.03
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|4-3
|57.38
|997,539
|1.48
|25,384
|3,005
|371
|29
|34,481.76
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|4-3
|51.61
|983,361
|1.18
|35,911
|2,960
|266
|8
|124,999.00
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|3-3
|52.99
|989,015
|1.09
|11,966
|1,953
|216
|4
|249,999.00
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|5-2
|51.02
|359,065
|0.45
|9,479
|920
|82
|2
|499,999.00
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|2-5
|47.61
|891,725
|1.06
|23,416
|1,094
|98
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|3-4
|46.22
|845,716
|0.95
|13,960
|596
|43
|-
|-
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|3-4
|52.64
|727,321
|0.77
|6,342
|312
|18
|-
|-
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|6-1
|46.94
|948,927
|1.11
|7,892
|314
|14
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-1
|45.15
|129,009
|0.16
|4,157
|129
|3
|-
|-
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|3-4
|46.66
|904,505
|0.93
|3,267
|105
|3
|-
|-
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-5
|42.50
|744,345
|0.82
|7,669
|149
|2
|-
|-
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|3-4
|38.86
|966,721
|1.00
|552
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|4-3
|33.59
|309,181
|0.32
|411
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|5-1
|41.52
|197,468
|0.20
|196
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|1-6
|38.14
|105,001
|0.11
|46
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|3-4
|38.24
|196,347
|0.20
|156
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|4-3
|40.29
|90,800
|0.09
|44
|1
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|4-2
|37.92
|82,851
|0.08
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-7
|24.95
|600,937
|0.60
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-5
|37.40
|6,128
|0.01
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|3-4
|22.21
|432,342
|0.43
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|3-4
|48.72
|1,179
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|2-4
|34.52
|1,033
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|2-5
|30.18
|162
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|4-4
|29.30
|68
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|2-4
|29.01
|17
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-6
|6.21
|9
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-7
|4.85
|8
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-7
|26.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|4-1-1
|26.26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-6
|19.87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|2-4
|17.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-5
|16.43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|1-7
|11.84
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-6
|11.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-7
|8.96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|1-5
|1.63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|1-5
|-14.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|726,947
|272,836
|208
|9
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|273,005
|708,403
|18,589
|3
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|43
|18,602
|799,307
|148,769
|966,721
|33,279
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|4
|104
|113,272
|487,557
|600,937
|399,063
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|1
|55
|68,624
|363,662
|432,342
|567,658
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|611,759
|387,071
|1,085
|84
|999,999
|1
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|387,536
|535,908
|76,526
|30
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|694
|76,562
|823,294
|68,628
|969,178
|30,822
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|11
|450
|36,217
|160,790
|197,468
|802,532
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|-
|7
|16,562
|88,432
|105,001
|894,999
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|-
|2
|44
|987
|1,033
|998,967
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|-
|-
|46,272
|681,049
|727,321
|272,679
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|979,299
|13,334
|7,275
|91
|999,999
|1
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|20,132
|59,241
|460,866
|384,000
|924,239
|75,761
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|492
|822,149
|134,773
|38,525
|995,939
|4,061
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|41
|2,557
|6,151
|82,051
|90,800
|909,200
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|36
|102,719
|390,935
|495,325
|989,015
|10,985
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|-
|8
|8
|999,992
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|550,257
|143,308
|134,118
|172,317
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|241,542
|184,564
|356,636
|217,231
|999,973
|27
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|191,181
|616,967
|185,611
|5,396
|999,155
|845
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|17,020
|55,161
|323,623
|603,821
|999,625
|375
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|-
|-
|12
|1,167
|1,179
|998,821
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|68
|68
|999,932
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|979,662
|20,320
|15
|3
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|20,305
|245,170
|338,711
|379,175
|983,361
|16,639
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|30
|311,865
|245,750
|288,071
|845,716
|154,284
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|3
|410,561
|364,763
|116,398
|891,725
|108,275
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|-
|11,719
|42,655
|141,973
|196,347
|803,653
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|365
|8,106
|74,380
|82,851
|917,149
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|453,356
|274,845
|129,923
|101,079
|959,203
|40,797
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|232,090
|244,087
|233,208
|249,286
|958,671
|41,329
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|198,206
|135,950
|312,965
|193,695
|840,816
|159,184
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|102,912
|308,888
|260,215
|204,102
|876,117
|123,883
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|13,409
|36,082
|61,585
|247,989
|359,065
|640,935
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|27
|148
|2,104
|3,849
|6,128
|993,872
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|967,294
|29,595
|2,952
|158
|999,999
|1
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|23,371
|211,306
|586,072
|128,178
|948,927
|51,073
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|9,127
|712,938
|233,303
|42,171
|997,539
|2,461
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|203
|2,511
|52,888
|253,579
|309,181
|690,819
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|5
|43,650
|124,785
|575,905
|744,345
|255,655
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|9
|9
|999,991
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|999,895
|98
|4
|3
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|64
|12,948
|66,782
|49,215
|129,009
|870,991
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|41
|984,726
|13,276
|867
|998,910
|1,090
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|-
|2,134
|914,039
|51,224
|967,397
|32,603
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|-
|89
|5,841
|898,575
|904,505
|95,495
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|5
|58
|99
|162
|999,838
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|-
|-
|-
|17
|17
|999,983
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|7-0
|79.14
|1,000,000
|3.78
|951,938
|522,493
|310,561
|255,130
|2.92
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|2-5
|77.65
|1,000,000
|3.83
|929,938
|611,471
|324,829
|240,351
|3.16
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|7-0
|78.94
|999,976
|3.67
|925,939
|487,068
|290,823
|236,462
|3.23
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|6-1
|75.34
|1,000,000
|3.64
|926,747
|504,180
|218,949
|151,715
|5.59
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|7-0
|66.00
|999,998
|3.50
|715,058
|475,809
|326,950
|62,868
|14.91
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|5-2
|62.53
|1,000,000
|2.72
|517,747
|227,702
|131,863
|17,963
|54.67
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|5-2
|61.61
|1,000,000
|2.59
|496,987
|278,706
|117,516
|14,502
|67.96
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|6-1
|61.15
|1,000,000
|2.31
|319,380
|135,032
|77,267
|9,128
|108.55
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|4-3
|57.07
|983,411
|2.62
|465,447
|231,343
|78,345
|5,805
|171.27
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|2-4
|55.39
|1,000,000
|1.70
|183,397
|70,880
|19,792
|1,213
|823.40
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|3-4
|55.51
|941,520
|1.80
|139,033
|46,627
|12,909
|846
|1,181.03
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|4-3
|54.48
|994,890
|1.54
|134,668
|50,913
|13,416
|769
|1,299.39
|White County
|7-AAA
|3-3
|54.87
|975,569
|1.93
|136,729
|35,880
|11,118
|700
|1,427.57
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|2-4
|52.99
|999,836
|1.81
|203,750
|68,721
|14,965
|680
|1,469.59
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|4-3
|52.86
|966,411
|1.60
|114,927
|37,180
|9,111
|399
|2,505.27
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|5-2
|53.38
|999,885
|1.69
|81,528
|18,798
|6,913
|345
|2,897.55
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|5-2
|49.84
|999,959
|1.86
|160,228
|57,091
|10,660
|307
|3,256.33
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|4-2
|50.98
|877,279
|1.40
|91,882
|28,693
|5,939
|216
|4,628.63
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-3
|51.14
|826,438
|1.19
|77,470
|22,095
|4,617
|190
|5,262.16
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|6-1
|50.19
|999,997
|1.51
|113,493
|30,920
|5,337
|153
|6,534.95
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|4-3
|51.68
|998,345
|1.89
|61,109
|8,123
|1,363
|71
|14,083.51
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|2-5
|50.64
|912,233
|1.11
|50,745
|11,917
|2,049
|65
|15,383.62
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|5-2
|49.46
|1,000,000
|1.22
|45,541
|10,285
|1,756
|50
|19,999.00
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|3-4
|52.08
|265,683
|0.33
|20,419
|6,138
|1,097
|50
|19,999.00
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|5-2
|45.44
|999,999
|1.33
|54,832
|11,150
|1,006
|16
|62,499.00
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-5
|42.09
|637,226
|0.89
|20,371
|2,924
|213
|3
|333,332.33
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|6-1
|42.35
|999,558
|1.39
|32,876
|5,716
|512
|2
|499,999.00
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|4-3
|38.87
|384,324
|0.49
|6,393
|695
|28
|1
|999,999.00
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|4-3
|42.22
|231,360
|0.27
|3,656
|417
|47
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|5-2
|44.71
|999,542
|1.22
|10,177
|754
|44
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|4-3
|42.87
|896,671
|0.93
|4,902
|189
|2
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|5-2
|33.69
|753,721
|0.81
|875
|43
|1
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|4-3
|31.49
|805,360
|0.83
|730
|17
|1
|-
|-
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|3-4
|34.81
|407,009
|0.43
|518
|8
|1
|-
|-
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|1-6
|32.69
|982,356
|0.99
|383
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-4
|20.47
|642,481
|0.65
|118
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-6
|18.46
|356,776
|0.36
|55
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-6
|27.20
|31,511
|0.03
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-5
|24.27
|101,763
|0.10
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|1-5
|26.06
|4,502
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-7
|1.20
|17,811
|0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-5
|21.76
|2,414
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-5
|11.75
|1,567
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|2-4
|6.90
|1,316
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|1-6
|20.38
|780
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-7
|14.43
|468
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-5
|19.22
|36
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-6
|8.90
|19
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-6
|3.17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-6
|-11.33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|624,458
|218,217
|72,512
|68,224
|983,411
|16,589
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|128,082
|100,930
|374,887
|273,380
|877,279
|122,721
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|124,219
|151,886
|307,120
|383,186
|966,411
|33,589
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|117,858
|506,756
|213,721
|103,185
|941,520
|58,480
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|5,383
|22,211
|31,750
|172,016
|231,360
|768,640
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|-
|-
|10
|9
|19
|999,981
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|932,319
|62,763
|4,895
|23
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|43,679
|541,407
|371,097
|43,653
|999,836
|164
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|23,979
|380,916
|518,541
|76,561
|999,997
|3
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|23
|14,911
|105,446
|861,976
|982,356
|17,644
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|-
|3
|21
|17,787
|17,811
|982,189
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|993,987
|5,570
|310
|133
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|5,895
|993,981
|116
|8
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|118
|433
|998,934
|514
|999,999
|1
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|16
|116
|101,631
|101,763
|898,237
|3-AAA
|Long County
|-
|-
|281
|896,390
|896,671
|103,329
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|243
|1,324
|1,567
|998,433
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|670,966
|285,380
|43,635
|19
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|324,564
|664,185
|9,878
|1,258
|999,885
|115
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|4,455
|49,411
|912,706
|32,970
|999,542
|458
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|15
|862
|32,538
|609,066
|642,481
|357,519
|4-AAA
|Salem
|-
|162
|647
|355,967
|356,776
|643,224
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|596
|720
|1,316
|998,684
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|862,393
|122,684
|12,323
|2,600
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|100,727
|550,490
|254,824
|93,959
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|28,980
|239,582
|451,372
|280,066
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|7,900
|87,244
|281,481
|623,375
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|671,610
|270,144
|50,253
|7,952
|999,959
|41
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|304,553
|613,745
|70,406
|10,854
|999,558
|442
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|12,646
|69,194
|161,755
|561,765
|805,360
|194,640
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|11,191
|46,917
|496,714
|198,899
|753,721
|246,279
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|-
|-
|220,788
|186,221
|407,009
|592,991
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|-
|84
|2,330
|2,414
|997,586
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|-
|-
|31,511
|31,511
|968,489
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|-
|468
|468
|999,532
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|873,498
|94,717
|27,122
|4,661
|999,998
|2
|7-AAA
|White County
|112,530
|150,573
|637,835
|74,631
|975,569
|24,431
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|7,953
|718,914
|187,938
|83,540
|998,345
|1,655
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|6,013
|35,036
|89,211
|506,966
|637,226
|362,774
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|6
|627
|56,913
|326,778
|384,324
|615,676
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|-
|132
|975
|3,395
|4,502
|995,498
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|1
|6
|29
|36
|999,964
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|973,346
|25,071
|833
|726
|999,976
|24
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|16,490
|419,482
|308,169
|82,297
|826,438
|173,562
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|9,033
|138,860
|201,693
|562,647
|912,233
|87,767
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|1,108
|412,040
|389,685
|192,057
|994,890
|5,110
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|23
|4,545
|99,519
|161,596
|265,683
|734,317
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|2
|101
|677
|780
|999,220
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|7-0
|72.15
|1,000,000
|4.22
|930,526
|751,196
|544,450
|420,203
|1.38
|Northeast
|2-AA
|6-1
|66.74
|1,000,000
|3.68
|815,086
|612,140
|279,025
|171,425
|4.83
|Appling County
|3-AA
|4-2
|65.86
|999,960
|3.34
|638,475
|433,665
|301,626
|131,762
|6.59
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|4-2
|63.95
|995,935
|3.26
|807,113
|328,001
|179,534
|84,388
|10.85
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|5-1
|60.16
|999,300
|2.88
|534,428
|347,895
|136,386
|38,305
|25.11
|Callaway
|5-AA
|3-2
|60.43
|1,000,000
|2.84
|710,497
|278,772
|85,629
|36,199
|26.63
|Thomson
|4-AA
|6-1
|60.12
|1,000,000
|2.58
|354,976
|201,496
|114,220
|32,904
|29.39
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|4-2
|58.23
|999,995
|2.85
|556,204
|206,049
|105,763
|26,057
|37.38
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|4-2
|58.34
|980,937
|2.64
|576,815
|184,358
|72,550
|20,385
|48.06
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|4-2
|57.98
|999,114
|2.48
|326,318
|208,406
|76,092
|19,192
|51.11
|Cook
|1-AA
|4-2
|55.99
|999,464
|2.37
|281,523
|165,433
|51,549
|11,011
|89.82
|Union County
|8-AA
|5-1
|55.05
|882,662
|2.01
|394,601
|106,860
|29,528
|5,945
|167.21
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|5-2
|46.79
|999,997
|2.13
|286,366
|59,742
|9,031
|708
|1,411.43
|Columbia
|5-AA
|4-3
|48.38
|999,147
|1.54
|169,997
|35,089
|5,303
|500
|1,999.00
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|5-1
|49.39
|553,643
|0.90
|115,024
|19,838
|2,858
|324
|3,085.42
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|6-1
|49.12
|580,397
|0.90
|113,451
|18,365
|2,464
|289
|3,459.21
|Laney
|4-AA
|4-2-1
|49.62
|984,628
|1.61
|44,249
|10,690
|1,450
|231
|4,328.00
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|6-1
|44.71
|998,087
|1.17
|27,706
|8,671
|950
|60
|16,665.67
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|3-3
|45.83
|834,889
|1.13
|16,105
|2,967
|324
|43
|23,254.81
|Model
|7-AA
|4-2
|43.94
|976,246
|1.81
|93,522
|6,097
|450
|38
|26,314.79
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|2-4
|40.68
|993,880
|1.16
|33,559
|2,734
|208
|6
|166,665.67
|North Murray
|7-AA
|5-2
|39.71
|985,441
|1.56
|52,610
|2,700
|167
|6
|166,665.67
|Washington County
|4-AA
|2-4-1
|40.20
|904,160
|1.01
|7,768
|1,391
|68
|5
|199,999.00
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|4-3
|42.50
|794,435
|0.98
|7,432
|1,050
|98
|4
|249,999.00
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|3-3
|38.75
|827,870
|1.19
|33,993
|1,868
|93
|4
|249,999.00
|Therrell
|6-AA
|5-1
|38.99
|999,694
|1.56
|51,741
|2,503
|89
|4
|249,999.00
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|5-2
|40.51
|947,382
|1.16
|9,103
|1,345
|80
|2
|499,999.00
|Spencer
|2-AA
|5-2
|35.68
|1,000,000
|1.04
|3,566
|416
|14
|-
|-
|Worth County
|1-AA
|4-3
|34.30
|352,877
|0.38
|462
|28
|1
|-
|-
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|4-2
|33.16
|981,118
|1.01
|1,679
|122
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|3-3-1
|34.26
|162,567
|0.17
|500
|58
|-
|-
|-
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-6
|28.41
|200,648
|0.22
|895
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|1-6
|27.66
|807,259
|0.88
|1,308
|11
|-
|-
|-
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|3-4
|26.66
|915,324
|0.98
|1,258
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-3
|36.12
|6,426
|0.01
|167
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-5
|24.46
|509,801
|0.51
|527
|2
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-3
|23.46
|497,158
|0.50
|336
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|3-4
|22.89
|917,187
|0.92
|70
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-6
|35.00
|19,216
|0.02
|25
|2
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|3-5
|17.44
|123,577
|0.12
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-4
|15.00
|80,493
|0.08
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|3-4
|12.84
|73,656
|0.07
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-4
|16.44
|56,516
|0.06
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|1-5
|15.30
|9,800
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-5
|23.57
|4,848
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|2-5
|4.05
|28,185
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-3
|11.57
|14,770
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-4
|10.46
|1,263
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-7
|-3.02
|20
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-6
|-0.01
|8
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-7
|-1.52
|6
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1-AA
|1-5
|21.09
|5
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-6
|-13.49
|5
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|2-4
|12.55
|4
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-7
|-3.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-7
|-6.50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|4-3
|-6.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-6
|-9.57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|508,892
|376,788
|91,788
|21,646
|999,114
|886
|1-AA
|Cook
|479,925
|496,379
|20,846
|2,314
|999,464
|536
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|6,140
|69,542
|469,153
|290,054
|834,889
|165,111
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|4,454
|46,635
|327,943
|415,403
|794,435
|205,565
|1-AA
|Worth County
|589
|10,603
|88,314
|253,371
|352,877
|647,123
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|-
|53
|1,956
|17,207
|19,216
|980,784
|1-AA
|Berrien
|-
|-
|-
|5
|5
|999,995
|2-AA
|Northeast
|992,208
|7,700
|92
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Spencer
|7,455
|285,951
|706,164
|430
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|337
|705,977
|271,125
|20,648
|998,087
|1,913
|2-AA
|Southwest
|-
|367
|20,737
|896,083
|917,187
|82,813
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|5
|1,869
|54,642
|56,516
|943,484
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|13
|28,172
|28,185
|971,815
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|-
|20
|20
|999,980
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|5
|5
|999,995
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|852,220
|11,307
|135,244
|1,229
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|146,125
|12,446
|805,637
|35,092
|999,300
|700
|3-AA
|Appling County
|1,576
|974,953
|18,504
|4,927
|999,960
|40
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|79
|1,256
|40,113
|939,670
|981,118
|18,882
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|38
|499
|4,311
|4,848
|995,152
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|3
|14,767
|14,770
|985,230
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|999,996
|4-AA
|Thomson
|960,368
|34,673
|4,939
|20
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|30,277
|237,929
|400,711
|278,465
|947,382
|52,618
|4-AA
|Laney
|9,203
|722,844
|234,717
|17,864
|984,628
|15,372
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|152
|4,527
|18,144
|139,744
|162,567
|837,433
|4-AA
|Washington County
|-
|27
|341,489
|562,644
|904,160
|95,840
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|-
|1,263
|1,263
|998,737
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AA
|Callaway
|926,457
|54,153
|19,076
|314
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|37,047
|264,755
|635,868
|56,210
|993,880
|6,120
|5-AA
|Columbia
|36,330
|676,697
|273,544
|12,576
|999,147
|853
|5-AA
|McNair
|166
|922
|49,534
|446,536
|497,158
|502,842
|5-AA
|Redan
|-
|3,473
|21,977
|484,351
|509,801
|490,199
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|1
|7
|8
|999,992
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|-
|-
|-
|6
|6
|999,994
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|966,951
|28,369
|4,667
|10
|999,997
|3
|6-AA
|Therrell
|28,239
|959,930
|10,082
|1,443
|999,694
|306
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|4,801
|7,761
|484,687
|418,075
|915,324
|84,676
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|8
|393
|2,801
|70,454
|73,656
|926,344
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|1
|504
|3,379
|76,609
|80,493
|919,507
|6-AA
|Washington
|-
|2,549
|488,036
|316,674
|807,259
|192,741
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|494
|6,348
|116,735
|123,577
|876,423
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|938,710
|55,042
|2,422
|3,821
|999,995
|5
|7-AA
|North Murray
|40,854
|274,519
|385,140
|284,928
|985,441
|14,559
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|15,499
|93,899
|284,148
|434,324
|827,870
|172,130
|7-AA
|Model
|4,937
|568,785
|303,655
|98,869
|976,246
|23,754
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|-
|7,755
|24,625
|168,268
|200,648
|799,352
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|10
|9,790
|9,800
|990,200
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|591,647
|283,426
|98,097
|22,765
|995,935
|4,065
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|268,133
|394,220
|246,758
|71,826
|980,937
|19,063
|8-AA
|Union County
|123,800
|226,082
|331,235
|201,545
|882,662
|117,338
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|10,336
|32,117
|151,741
|386,203
|580,397
|419,603
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|6,058
|64,020
|170,700
|312,865
|553,643
|446,357
|8-AA
|Banks County
|26
|135
|1,469
|4,796
|6,426
|993,574
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-1
|72.67
|1,000,000
|4.45
|984,810
|809,573
|660,095
|561,433
|0.78
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|6-1
|64.31
|1,000,000
|4.04
|882,347
|787,538
|384,161
|206,995
|3.83
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|7-0
|62.21
|999,998
|3.40
|930,173
|295,955
|182,941
|90,263
|10.08
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|6-1
|58.29
|1,000,000
|3.55
|722,776
|574,229
|279,390
|73,539
|12.60
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|6-1
|53.97
|1,000,000
|3.09
|596,622
|406,327
|147,512
|24,816
|39.30
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|6-0
|53.76
|999,860
|2.77
|377,177
|287,783
|140,739
|22,426
|43.59
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|5-2
|50.45
|1,000,000
|2.49
|318,458
|194,650
|74,843
|8,436
|117.54
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|5-2
|47.84
|998,741
|2.69
|585,774
|160,610
|46,859
|4,262
|233.63
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|6-1
|48.77
|1,000,000
|2.79
|701,527
|159,747
|14,756
|3,658
|272.37
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|5-2
|45.46
|1,000,000
|2.23
|398,197
|87,337
|25,254
|1,770
|563.97
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|4-2
|45.20
|992,194
|2.08
|361,654
|65,429
|16,190
|1,122
|890.27
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|1-5
|43.23
|1,000,000
|2.12
|249,074
|45,649
|9,348
|469
|2,131.20
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|2-4
|41.78
|1,000,000
|2.00
|206,207
|31,888
|5,637
|284
|3,520.13
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|4-2
|41.54
|1,000,000
|1.99
|199,846
|30,186
|5,240
|261
|3,830.42
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|2-5
|39.69
|999,982
|1.59
|166,882
|19,628
|3,195
|120
|8,332.33
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|5-2
|40.32
|986,888
|1.76
|53,436
|18,351
|1,890
|91
|10,988.01
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-3
|36.56
|1,000,000
|1.56
|104,321
|8,184
|684
|24
|41,665.67
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|2-5
|36.63
|1,000,000
|1.53
|21,168
|4,708
|466
|14
|71,427.57
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|3-4
|35.15
|1,000,000
|1.51
|75,671
|5,203
|463
|11
|90,908.09
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|5-2
|33.72
|1,000,000
|1.08
|14,045
|2,317
|153
|3
|333,332.33
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|3-3
|33.90
|969,215
|1.36
|12,074
|2,076
|88
|2
|499,999.00
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|1-4
|31.66
|1,000,000
|1.30
|7,326
|1,040
|37
|1
|999,999.00
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-5
|32.67
|754,228
|0.95
|5,527
|727
|36
|-
|-
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|2-4
|27.50
|999,592
|1.10
|13,701
|481
|13
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|3-4
|26.37
|1,000,000
|1.02
|2,045
|171
|6
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|4-3
|24.21
|282,911
|0.31
|473
|31
|2
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|2-4
|24.65
|657,369
|0.71
|5,027
|71
|1
|-
|-
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|2-5
|20.45
|1,000,000
|1.07
|1,188
|14
|1
|-
|-
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|1-5
|24.37
|1,000,000
|1.01
|1,222
|68
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|3-4
|21.34
|1,000,000
|1.05
|494
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-7
|19.52
|351,698
|0.36
|741
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|2-5
|6.16
|999,487
|1.00
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|1-6
|-6.48
|1,000,000
|1.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-6
|-29.70
|1,000,000
|1.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-6
|14.53
|4,829
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-4
|12.56
|2,069
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-7
|-16.28
|939
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|2-3
|4.71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|356,362
|295,498
|211,827
|136,313
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|283,255
|285,799
|252,691
|178,255
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|275,535
|282,983
|257,472
|184,010
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|84,848
|135,720
|278,010
|501,422
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|815,260
|156,186
|27,830
|722
|999,998
|2
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|169,366
|767,924
|55,011
|6,440
|998,741
|1,259
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|14,999
|66,850
|836,018
|74,327
|992,194
|7,806
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|368
|7,127
|61,014
|588,860
|657,369
|342,631
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|7
|1,913
|20,127
|329,651
|351,698
|648,302
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|934,319
|43,607
|21,836
|238
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|43,827
|771,784
|179,458
|4,913
|999,982
|18
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|21,750
|182,406
|735,446
|59,990
|999,592
|408
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|104
|2,200
|63,198
|933,985
|999,487
|513
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|3
|62
|874
|939
|999,061
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|747,639
|234,735
|17,547
|79
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|241,747
|651,713
|105,802
|738
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|10,609
|113,547
|875,810
|34
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|5
|5
|841
|999,149
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|993,203
|6,761
|32
|4
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|5,252
|623,010
|258,755
|112,983
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|945
|217,515
|399,936
|381,604
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|600
|152,714
|341,277
|505,409
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|820,305
|153,950
|22,518
|3,227
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|126,168
|517,836
|282,313
|73,683
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|48,560
|282,080
|487,489
|181,871
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|4,967
|46,134
|207,680
|741,219
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|820,541
|159,362
|18,325
|1,632
|999,860
|140
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|143,971
|572,009
|224,764
|46,144
|986,888
|13,112
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|34,760
|221,022
|430,163
|283,270
|969,215
|30,785
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|692
|10,579
|34,433
|237,207
|282,911
|717,089
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|36
|37,028
|291,102
|426,062
|754,228
|245,772
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|-
|1,206
|863
|2,069
|997,931
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|-
|7
|4,822
|4,829
|995,171
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|611,898
|275,015
|113,084
|3
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|263,292
|423,444
|313,261
|3
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|124,810
|301,541
|573,643
|6
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|-
|-
|12
|999,988
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|7-0
|61.28
|1,000,000
|4.55
|831,639
|702,314
|510,515
|678,292
|0.47
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|6-0
|59.85
|999,996
|4.00
|904,954
|792,659
|522,436
|648,763
|0.54
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|6-2
|54.65
|1,000,000
|3.42
|639,234
|408,118
|199,339
|172,410
|4.80
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|6-1
|52.54
|999,997
|3.67
|855,718
|476,430
|199,663
|152,546
|5.56
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|6-0
|52.26
|999,945
|3.49
|810,084
|374,885
|161,355
|120,096
|7.33
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|5-1
|51.26
|999,959
|3.38
|819,980
|470,946
|180,623
|115,684
|7.64
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|7-0
|49.17
|999,959
|3.02
|693,220
|217,676
|88,852
|52,673
|17.99
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|6-1
|48.91
|998,248
|2.67
|372,807
|187,592
|66,973
|35,563
|27.12
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|4-2
|46.87
|999,203
|2.14
|171,290
|83,218
|24,553
|11,932
|82.81
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|4-3
|43.56
|993,944
|2.18
|145,280
|82,308
|17,710
|6,192
|160.50
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|5-1
|38.97
|1,000,000
|2.34
|493,270
|68,604
|11,422
|2,571
|387.95
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|3-3
|39.80
|997,477
|2.00
|263,051
|38,052
|6,637
|1,649
|605.43
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|4-3
|37.91
|942,116
|1.93
|198,258
|24,307
|3,239
|654
|1,528.05
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|3-3
|36.23
|994,241
|1.98
|192,589
|20,905
|2,393
|384
|2,603.17
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|4-2
|36.11
|997,402
|1.69
|179,822
|16,761
|1,773
|295
|3,388.83
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|4-3
|34.85
|997,947
|1.65
|54,039
|8,827
|720
|103
|9,707.74
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|3-3
|33.39
|999,993
|1.50
|48,013
|8,355
|726
|86
|11,626.91
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|4-3
|32.21
|999,813
|1.43
|92,658
|6,107
|416
|55
|18,180.82
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|1-6
|30.31
|996,453
|1.41
|74,176
|4,115
|244
|24
|41,665.67
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|3-4
|30.08
|973,986
|1.24
|52,024
|2,860
|160
|9
|111,110.11
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|5-2
|29.11
|782,992
|1.17
|51,293
|2,445
|124
|8
|124,999.00
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|2-4
|29.56
|1,000,000
|1.18
|10,652
|1,296
|86
|8
|124,999.00
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|4-3
|22.58
|833,874
|0.95
|6,785
|208
|7
|2
|499,999.00
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|2-4
|22.53
|797,679
|0.89
|5,851
|156
|6
|1
|999,999.00
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-5
|25.79
|961,093
|1.06
|15,606
|407
|16
|-
|-
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|3-4
|26.59
|129,514
|0.17
|5,229
|164
|6
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|1-6
|23.49
|151,192
|0.18
|3,238
|73
|3
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|3-3
|20.33
|807,004
|0.91
|4,453
|87
|1
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|3-3
|14.52
|999,037
|1.02
|220
|11
|1
|-
|-
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|5-1
|18.54
|598,644
|0.62
|398
|8
|1
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|2-3
|19.62
|530,526
|0.58
|2,654
|50
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-4
|15.84
|1,000,000
|1.02
|729
|25
|-
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|3-3
|17.55
|992,901
|1.04
|552
|25
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|3-3
|17.91
|400,201
|0.41
|162
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|3-4
|10.00
|914,551
|0.92
|36
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-7
|10.49
|30,738
|0.03
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-5
|15.95
|8,525
|0.01
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-7
|3.86
|28,765
|0.03
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|983,520
|16,480
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|16,480
|119,958
|137,891
|256,197
|530,526
|469,474
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|382,096
|261,430
|163,478
|807,004
|192,996
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|-
|299,377
|286,402
|248,095
|833,874
|166,126
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|-
|181,821
|301,047
|314,811
|797,679
|202,321
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|-
|267
|13,222
|17,249
|30,738
|969,262
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|1
|8
|170
|179
|999,821
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|955,860
|41,127
|1,899
|1,111
|999,997
|3
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|35,435
|396,683
|545,633
|18,702
|996,453
|3,547
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|4,869
|9,067
|114,764
|832,393
|961,093
|38,907
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|3,835
|552,872
|336,228
|104,467
|997,402
|2,598
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|1
|251
|1,476
|43,327
|45,055
|954,945
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|758,217
|212,944
|25,918
|2,880
|999,959
|41
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|192,163
|488,694
|217,729
|98,891
|997,477
|2,523
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|46,642
|185,936
|408,476
|358,759
|999,813
|187
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|2,976
|112,335
|347,576
|511,099
|973,986
|26,014
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|2
|91
|301
|28,371
|28,765
|971,235
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|910,893
|83,113
|5,655
|284
|999,945
|55
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|80,798
|369,059
|373,593
|170,791
|994,241
|5,759
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|7,716
|441,848
|347,282
|145,270
|942,116
|57,884
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|523
|104,283
|239,913
|438,273
|782,992
|217,008
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|53
|1,384
|21,293
|106,784
|129,514
|870,486
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|17
|313
|12,264
|138,598
|151,192
|848,808
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|836,581
|137,882
|20,791
|4,739
|999,993
|7
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|106,829
|524,749
|307,711
|53,612
|992,901
|7,099
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|48,026
|285,165
|418,981
|246,865
|999,037
|963
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|8,564
|51,353
|248,987
|605,647
|914,551
|85,449
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|-
|851
|3,525
|89,082
|93,458
|906,542
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|-
|5
|55
|60
|999,940
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|743,190
|256,650
|152
|4
|999,996
|4
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|256,705
|727,805
|9,393
|6,056
|999,959
|41
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|105
|701
|34,595
|563,243
|598,644
|401,356
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|-
|14,830
|944,637
|39,736
|999,203
|797
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|-
|14
|11,157
|389,030
|400,201
|599,799
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|-
|60
|66
|126
|999,874
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|-
|-
|6
|1,865
|1,871
|998,129
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|960,378
|38,933
|689
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|37,947
|804,437
|157,616
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|1,675
|156,630
|841,695
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|772,308
|190,840
|32,915
|3,937
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|192,533
|686,758
|59,005
|59,952
|998,248
|1,752
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|30,094
|63,444
|852,042
|48,364
|993,944
|6,056
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|5,065
|58,644
|55,680
|878,558
|997,947
|2,053
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|-
|314
|333
|7,878
|8,525
|991,475
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|25
|1,311
|1,336
|998,664
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
