Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 9

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Mill Creek
Colquitt County
Walton
Mill Creek
Newton
Colquitt County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carrollton
Walton
Grayson
Mill Creek
Parkview
Carrollton
Lambert
Walton
Grayson
McEachern
North Gwinnett
Mill Creek
Reg 4, #3
0
84.54
5-1
Parkview
Reg 1, #2
0
70.22
5-2
Valdosta
Reg 3, #4
0
66.76
2-5
Marietta
Reg 2, #1
0
90.65
6-1
Carrollton
Reg 7, #3
0
73.66
6-0
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 6, #2
0
76.83
6-0
Lambert
Reg 8, #4
0
62.12
1-5
Collins Hill
Reg 5, #1
0
97.18
6-0
Walton
Reg 1, #3
0
66.37
6-1
Camden County
Reg 4, #2
0
84.15
4-2
Grayson
Reg 2, #4
0
52.14
2-5
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
0
74.16
3-4
McEachern
Reg 6, #3
0
67.51
5-1
West Forsyth
Reg 7, #2
0
78.21
5-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 5, #4
0
57.76
6-0
Osborne
Reg 8, #1
1
98.36
6-0
Mill Creek
Buford
Newton
North Cobb
Colquitt County
Buford
Norcross
East Coweta
Newton
North Cobb
Milton
Westlake
Colquitt County
Reg 5, #3
0
65.40
5-1
Wheeler
Reg 8, #2
0
94.77
6-0
Buford
Reg 6, #4
0
54.95
2-4
Denmark
Reg 7, #1
0
81.34
5-1
Norcross
Reg 2, #3
0
73.30
5-2
East Coweta
Reg 3, #2
0
69.67
5-1
North Paulding
Reg 1, #4
0
62.13
4-3
Richmond Hill
Reg 4, #1
0
96.33
6-0
Newton
Reg 8, #3
0
65.19
3-3
Mountain View
Reg 5, #2
0
82.81
3-3
North Cobb
Reg 7, #4
0
49.24
4-2
Duluth
Reg 6, #1
0
80.15
4-2
Milton
Reg 3, #3
0
65.41
6-1
Harrison
Reg 2, #2
0
90.16
6-1
Westlake
Reg 4, #4
0
72.53
3-3
Archer
Reg 1, #1
0
98.06
6-0
Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA6-098.36999,9933.99908,386688,980411,125238,9893.18
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA6-098.06999,9953.72734,109648,379389,015217,8913.59
Walton5-AAAAAAA6-097.181,000,0003.96921,386667,084379,510200,2273.99
Newton4-AAAAAAA6-096.33999,7703.75921,134542,672303,436155,0245.45
Buford8-AAAAAAA6-094.77999,9893.61847,031529,195261,690115,5337.66
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA6-190.65999,9922.83539,944243,07491,95031,67230.57
Westlake2-AAAAAAA6-190.16999,9972.73479,318219,57579,23126,47236.78
Parkview4-AAAAAAA5-184.54990,7122.43497,956110,95925,7065,160192.80
Grayson4-AAAAAAA4-284.15963,7112.21410,03983,57517,5983,373295.47
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA3-382.81998,9652.41489,68886,24515,4212,659375.08
Milton6-AAAAAAA4-280.15999,7912.22325,96454,9698,9051,197834.42
Norcross7-AAAAAAA5-181.34999,9892.05140,94940,2037,6681,049952.29
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA5-278.211,000,0001.8685,04820,8862,8773093,235.25
Lambert6-AAAAAAA6-076.83998,5291.89183,39723,4762,7392643,786.88
McEachern3-AAAAAAA3-474.16995,6501.90175,55616,1791,4809210,868.57
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA6-073.66999,9821.5938,3146,2295643429,410.76
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA5-273.30997,4231.6250,7004,8564072539,999.00
Archer4-AAAAAAA3-372.53769,6950.9837,5663,1542271855,554.56
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA5-169.67965,6171.4155,6733,2761544249,999.00
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA5-270.22987,4461.2133,8401,9981154249,999.00
Marietta3-AAAAAAA2-566.76988,7921.2727,8441,264531999,999.00
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA5-167.51991,6991.2922,5061,398481999,999.00
Camden County1-AAAAAAA6-166.37943,1001.0718,239651281999,999.00
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA3-365.19985,0141.1016,09545981999,999.00
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA5-165.40989,1151.0813,69151620--
Harrison3-AAAAAAA6-165.41892,1841.029,35335015--
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA4-362.13707,8230.744,3671046--
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-267.10257,7810.282,3781392--
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA1-562.12871,7010.925,3701052--
Osborne5-AAAAAAA6-057.76769,9750.781,00328---
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-552.14786,6250.851,3177---
Denmark6-AAAAAAA2-454.95604,4550.633147---
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA3-355.67361,6360.374944---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA4-249.24918,9650.947483---
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA3-360.6118,3310.021001---
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-551.77238,4540.2454----
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-551.25157,7570.1646----
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-649.38306,9980.3137----
Campbell2-AAAAAAA2-441.57215,9630.2227----
Dacula8-AAAAAAA1-549.66117,5760.1216----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-443.0798,5280.103----
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-629.9572,3340.07-----
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA2-439.8525,7270.03-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-3-119.378,7290.01-----
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA1-537.903,4910.00-----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-69.2310.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County965,57332,9731,265184999,9955
1-AAAAAAAValdosta22,112525,804325,881113,649987,44612,554
1-AAAAAAACamden County10,681358,310433,472140,637943,10056,900
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill1,44872,299169,279464,797707,823292,177
1-AAAAAAALowndes18610,61470,103280,733361,636638,364
2-AAAAAAACarrollton557,001442,013675303999,9928
2-AAAAAAAWestlake442,431497,36360,11984999,9973
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta54460,255876,73859,886997,4232,577
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook2431556,871729,415786,625213,375
2-AAAAAAACampbell-545,597210,312215,963784,037
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern572,150278,269111,88933,342995,6504,350
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding238,018304,692252,618170,289965,61734,383
3-AAAAAAAMarietta151,817239,942319,368277,665988,79211,208
3-AAAAAAAHarrison37,362172,089297,206385,527892,184107,816
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove6535,00818,919133,177157,757842,243
4-AAAAAAANewton822,353144,34429,1763,897999,770230
4-AAAAAAAParkview135,868409,627348,48696,731990,7129,288
4-AAAAAAAGrayson33,227385,689407,653137,142963,71136,289
4-AAAAAAAArcher8,15555,812175,277530,451769,695230,305
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett3783,88735,505218,011257,781742,219
4-AAAAAAABrookwood196413,90313,76818,331981,669
5-AAAAAAAWalton987,19410,8741,8321001,000,000-
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb8,362874,599107,0538,951998,9651,035
5-AAAAAAAWheeler4,02395,291673,172216,629989,11510,885
5-AAAAAAAOsborne40617,562208,539543,468769,975230,025
5-AAAAAAACherokee151,6598,407228,373238,454761,546
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain-159972,4793,491996,509
6-AAAAAAAMilton563,915329,66499,2816,931999,791209
6-AAAAAAALambert359,690440,270180,52918,040998,5291,471
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth75,256222,823641,22252,398991,6998,301
6-AAAAAAADenmark1,0434,77833,721564,913604,455395,545
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth932,29236,890267,723306,998693,002
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central31738,35789,99598,528901,472
7-AAAAAAANorcross514,462320,740164,72364999,98911
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett329,081393,076277,815281,000,000-
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge156,457286,149527,30430,072999,98218
7-AAAAAAADuluth-3530,106888,824918,96581,035
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek--5072,28472,334927,666
7-AAAAAAABerkmar--28,7278,729991,271
7-AAAAAAADiscovery---11999,999
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek604,639388,1766,921257999,9937
8-AAAAAAABuford394,490594,02811,39081999,98911
8-AAAAAAAMountain View81815,680614,810353,706985,01414,986
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill521,953357,856511,840871,701128,299
8-AAAAAAADacula11545,269112,152117,576882,424
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett-93,75421,96425,727974,273

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomas County Central
Douglas County
Douglas County
Gainesville
Marist
Thomas County Central
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lee County
Douglas County
Houston County
Gainesville
Lee County
Effingham County
Creekview
Douglas County
Houston County
Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
0
52.78
1-5
St. Pius X
Reg 1, #2
0
85.31
6-1
Lee County
Reg 3, #4
0
47.46
5-2
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #1
0
52.06
4-3
Effingham County
Reg 7, #3
0
55.84
3-3
Alpharetta
Reg 6, #2
0
68.00
6-1
Creekview
Reg 8, #4
0
52.35
3-3
Habersham Central
Reg 5, #1
0
95.08
7-0
Douglas County
Reg 1, #3
0
80.81
6-1
Houston County
Reg 4, #2
0
74.78
7-0
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #4
0
47.68
3-3
Evans
Reg 3, #1
0
78.04
4-2
Woodward Academy
Reg 6, #3
0
61.56
4-3
Sequoyah
Reg 7, #2
0
69.81
5-2
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
0
49.19
2-5
South Paulding
Reg 8, #1
0
87.43
6-0
Gainesville
Roswell
Marist
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Lanier
Roswell
Brunswick
Marist
Hughes
Rome
Glynn Academy
Thomas County Central
Reg 5, #3
0
64.38
4-3
East Paulding
Reg 8, #2
0
67.50
5-2
Lanier
Reg 6, #4
0
56.28
4-2
Etowah
Reg 7, #1
0
77.67
6-1
Roswell
Reg 2, #3
0
59.40
4-2
Brunswick
Reg 3, #2
0
50.18
6-1
Mundy's Mill
Reg 1, #4
0
58.01
3-4
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 4, #1
0
83.36
5-1
Marist
Reg 8, #3
0
57.71
3-4
North Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
0
89.83
5-2
Hughes
Reg 7, #4
0
49.26
4-3
Sprayberry
Reg 6, #1
0
80.94
6-1
Rome
Reg 3, #3
0
49.65
4-3
Lovejoy
Reg 2, #2
0
50.33
5-2
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #4
0
43.27
5-1
Dunwoody
Reg 1, #1
0
95.15
7-0
Thomas County Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Douglas County5-AAAAAA7-095.081,000,0004.23958,826724,921548,499346,1231.89
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA7-095.15999,9934.18980,003664,463544,535342,7411.92
Gainesville8-AAAAAA6-087.43999,9973.82920,581669,433235,794101,3468.87
Hughes5-AAAAAA5-289.83999,9863.21729,456285,971205,03889,36210.19
Lee County1-AAAAAA6-185.31999,9993.33933,014279,616150,49447,31220.14
Marist4-AAAAAA5-183.361,000,0003.34787,223532,291155,42643,00022.26
Roswell7-AAAAAA6-177.67999,9803.09754,808329,36059,8529,811100.93
Rome6-AAAAAA6-180.94999,8312.36279,46065,73633,7507,382134.46
Houston County1-AAAAAA6-180.81998,9932.14395,192110,51123,3765,823170.73
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA4-278.041,000,0002.60466,245137,04422,1194,591216.82
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA7-074.781,000,0001.99329,652132,74217,5842,268439.92
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA5-269.81999,9911.7974,95417,5501,1691019,899.99
Lanier8-AAAAAA5-267.50999,4821.81151,03128,1701,4868411,903.76
Creekview6-AAAAAA6-168.00999,9991.7535,2024,2304304323,254.81
East Paulding5-AAAAAA4-364.38999,9331.4466,5459,5913061283,332.33
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA3-458.01560,7070.6117,5261,869221999,999.00
Brunswick2-AAAAAA4-259.40990,7441.7133,5832,17366--
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA4-361.56994,6481.3811,3541,01822--
Veterans1-AAAAAA3-455.61413,8030.448,2636997--
Etowah6-AAAAAA4-256.28534,5360.586,6794455--
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA6-150.181,000,0001.5316,8348994--
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA3-355.84999,6401.225,1113344--
Effingham County2-AAAAAA4-352.06982,9801.5611,0632504--
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA3-457.71999,3221.022,3711273--
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA5-250.33940,5831.327,4012392--
River Ridge6-AAAAAA3-453.33361,4010.382,4331251--
Evans2-AAAAAA3-347.68916,1381.183,805911--
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-552.78961,5720.985,129561--
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA4-349.65995,9341.352,71217---
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA5-247.46905,7151.171,87411---
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA3-352.35906,4990.914679---
Allatoona6-AAAAAA1-644.78109,4590.11863---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA5-143.27771,7670.773832---
South Paulding5-AAAAAA2-549.19469,8950.473071---
Newnan5-AAAAAA3-446.35441,7450.441481---
Tift County1-AAAAAA1-638.8226,5050.03201---
New Manchester5-AAAAAA2-540.1834,9710.0461---
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA4-349.26650,0130.67136----
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA2-439.9786,0540.0936----
Pope7-AAAAAA0-643.88321,5280.3320----
Alcovy3-AAAAAA2-533.9096,5330.1017----
Riverwood4-AAAAAA3-433.82258,6480.2614----
Jackson County8-AAAAAA4-447.6692,4300.0912----
South Effingham2-AAAAAA4-237.9767,9850.0710----
Paulding County5-AAAAAA1-640.8453,2200.057----
Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-536.1515,5160.021----
Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-529.4528,8450.03-----
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-619.938,0130.01-----
Shiloh8-AAAAAA2-537.192,2650.00-----
Morrow3-AAAAAA1-622.741,8100.00-----
Alexander5-AAAAAA2-535.062500.00-----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA1-633.321260.00-----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA2-410.9680.00-----
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-723.0850.00-----
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-619.6530.00-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA3-420.62-------
Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-7-1.99-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central718,419222,48558,292797999,9937
1-AAAAAALee County255,225675,08466,5473,143999,9991
1-AAAAAAHouston County26,213101,726851,20019,854998,9931,007
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)1436984,516555,350560,707439,293
1-AAAAAAVeterans-719,251394,545413,803586,197
1-AAAAAATift County--19426,31126,505973,495
2-AAAAAAEffingham County421,096317,434144,184100,266982,98017,020
2-AAAAAABrunswick352,493270,020230,396137,835990,7449,256
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy144,363225,744309,563260,913940,58359,417
2-AAAAAAEvans81,705179,528298,991355,914916,13883,862
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)2196,66410,63868,53386,054913,946
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham1246075,63761,61767,985932,015
2-AAAAAAGrovetown-359114,92215,516984,484
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy967,51431,84064421,000,000-
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill31,311961,8656,81861,000,000-
3-AAAAAAJonesboro1,1756,150368,193530,197905,71594,285
3-AAAAAALovejoy-143621,957373,834995,9344,066
3-AAAAAAMorrow-2481,7601,810998,190
3-AAAAAAAlcovy--2,34094,19396,533903,467
3-AAAAAARockdale County---88999,992
3-AAAAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAMarist731,739262,4425,783361,000,000-
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta267,833726,4685,4372621,000,000-
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X3986,293738,488216,393961,57238,428
4-AAAAAADunwoody264,733211,157555,851771,767228,233
4-AAAAAARiverwood46438,561220,019258,648741,352
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb--5747,4398,013991,987
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAADouglas County980,15216,7133,135-1,000,000-
5-AAAAAAHughes19,624980,13820519999,98614
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding2243,144989,1287,437999,93367
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding-424469,867469,895530,105
5-AAAAAANewnan-157441,687441,745558,255
5-AAAAAANew Manchester--7,44927,52234,971965,029
5-AAAAAAPaulding County--253,21853,220946,780
5-AAAAAAAlexander---250250999,750
6-AAAAAARome867,782127,6582,9401,451999,831169
6-AAAAAACreekview128,258612,332259,202207999,9991
6-AAAAAASequoyah3,960259,299698,98732,402994,6485,352
6-AAAAAAEtowah-46311,282522,791534,536465,464
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge-2205,918355,263361,401638,599
6-AAAAAAAllatoona-2821,64887,783109,459890,541
6-AAAAAAWoodstock--23103126999,874
7-AAAAAARoswell952,50437,3148,9681,194999,98020
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity28,915805,842165,087147999,9919
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta18,581156,776819,5964,687999,640360
7-AAAAAALassiter-483,43925,35828,845971,155
7-AAAAAASprayberry-132,103647,897650,013349,987
7-AAAAAAPope-7806320,715321,528678,472
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek--123999,997
8-AAAAAAGainesville996,4373,094238228999,9973
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth2,54614,671642,814339,291999,322678
8-AAAAAALanier568980,15718,226531999,482518
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central4491,848337,805566,397906,49993,501
8-AAAAAAJackson County-22889591,30792,430907,570
8-AAAAAAShiloh-2212,2422,265997,735
8-AAAAAAApalachee--145999,995

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Coffee
Jefferson
Ware County
Jefferson
Cartersville
Coffee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Ware County
Hiram
Northgate
Jefferson
Ware County
Jones County
Hiram
Creekside
Tucker
Northgate
Calhoun
Jefferson
Reg 4, #3
0
45.57
2-5
Decatur
Reg 1, #2
0
72.62
4-2
Ware County
Reg 3, #4
0
45.21
4-3
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 2, #1
0
64.88
5-2
Jones County
Reg 7, #3
0
68.57
6-1
Hiram
Reg 6, #2
0
66.11
5-1
Kell
Reg 8, #4
0
52.76
3-4
Clarke Central
Reg 5, #1
0
66.35
5-1
Creekside
Reg 1, #3
0
47.03
1-5
Jenkins
Reg 4, #2
0
51.41
4-3
Tucker
Reg 2, #4
0
51.88
2-4
Dutchtown
Reg 3, #1
0
63.64
5-2
Northgate
Reg 6, #3
0
54.72
4-3
Cambridge
Reg 7, #2
0
72.11
5-2
Calhoun
Reg 5, #4
0
40.71
2-5
Lithia Springs
Reg 8, #1
0
74.26
6-0
Jefferson
Cartersville
Harris County
Greater Atlanta Christian
Coffee
Eastside
Cartersville
Harris County
Arabia Mountain
Flowery Branch
Greater Atlanta Christian
Warner Robins
Coffee
Reg 5, #3
0
51.49
4-2
Villa Rica
Reg 8, #2
0
62.12
5-2
Eastside
Reg 6, #4
0
42.49
1-6
Centennial
Reg 7, #1
0
74.49
7-0
Cartersville
Reg 2, #3
0
60.90
4-2
Ola
Reg 3, #2
0
61.52
6-1
Harris County
Reg 1, #4
0
41.38
2-4
Statesboro
Reg 4, #1
0
54.24
6-1
Arabia Mountain
Reg 8, #3
0
62.48
4-3
Flowery Branch
Reg 5, #2
0
59.57
2-4
Mays
Reg 7, #4
0
59.22
5-2
Dalton
Reg 6, #1
0
67.27
6-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 3, #3
0
47.43
5-2
McIntosh
Reg 2, #2
0
61.48
4-3
Warner Robins
Reg 4, #4
0
25.24
3-4
Chamblee
Reg 1, #1
0
82.35
6-0
Coffee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Coffee1-AAAAA6-082.35999,9994.38924,787816,245642,231504,0880.98
Cartersville7-AAAAA7-074.49999,5123.54716,456604,480272,031139,1246.19
Jefferson8-AAAAA6-074.26999,9843.34603,111490,730280,232119,2387.39
Ware County1-AAAAA4-272.62999,9403.48734,506494,285268,09591,7109.90
Calhoun7-AAAAA5-272.11973,0632.80473,321350,625166,00361,76815.19
Hiram7-AAAAA6-168.57956,5402.05333,177141,66451,61815,38763.99
Creekside5-AAAAA5-166.35999,9692.55452,471168,44267,93415,25564.55
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA6-067.27999,6012.19408,935110,22144,98113,41473.55
Northgate3-AAAAA5-263.64999,2752.55596,185167,32446,6508,910111.23
Kell6-AAAAA5-166.11999,9061.98316,74087,27831,8938,230120.51
Jones County2-AAAAA5-264.88999,9982.27221,504102,86236,5307,680129.21
Harris County3-AAAAA6-161.52998,5602.30491,246113,66725,1124,080244.10
Eastside8-AAAAA5-262.12990,6592.06183,63796,01420,2023,564279.58
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA4-362.48997,4691.88214,26246,24611,3622,345425.44
Warner Robins2-AAAAA4-361.48999,8952.06132,42549,45613,6992,228447.83
Ola2-AAAAA4-260.90970,1491.75297,31056,3728,4331,456685.81
Mays5-AAAAA2-459.57996,3761.59125,68618,8333,6075541,804.05
Cass7-AAAAA4-359.74591,5490.8564,19710,5322,1083153,173.60
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA6-154.24999,9962.12267,01131,8483,0152593,860.00
Dalton7-AAAAA5-259.22479,1790.6850,2568,2741,4562084,806.69
Tucker4-AAAAA4-351.41999,9851.96189,64716,5301,2847213,887.89
Cambridge6-AAAAA4-354.72999,9691.1520,5335,1516275518,180.82
Dutchtown2-AAAAA2-451.88864,9231.1477,7135,9304483033,332.33
Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-251.49956,9581.1822,5212,7912061376,922.08
Clarke Central8-AAAAA3-452.76470,8460.5610,560897979111,110.11
Jenkins1-AAAAA1-547.03872,4551.1737,8581,695916166,665.67
McIntosh3-AAAAA5-247.43871,3580.998,954556292499,999.00
Statesboro1-AAAAA2-441.38741,3950.8810,4492766--
Centennial6-AAAAA1-642.49944,7900.961,2721296--
Decatur4-AAAAA2-545.57984,6081.023,9362555--
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA4-345.21806,5570.893,8082083--
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-343.29330,8670.35919353--
Loganville8-AAAAA4-443.64208,2360.23973302--
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-540.71390,1450.40334271--
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA4-241.30416,9000.4340743---
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-436.14329,0460.361,42015---
Banneker5-AAAAA3-340.78178,9120.1812114---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA3-437.71161,6750.1794610---
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA3-443.1760,5800.06977---
Drew3-AAAAA3-336.16324,2500.332313---
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-629.8857,1650.0653----
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA2-535.4654,0640.0514----
Chamblee4-AAAAA3-425.24570,3100.578----
Lithonia4-AAAAA2-523.17443,1180.442----
Locust Grove2-AAAAA1-526.523,2690.001----
M.L. King4-AAAAA1-620.891,9830.00-----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-432.581,9390.00-----
North Springs6-AAAAA2-419.221,6410.00-----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA2-429.281600.00-----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA2-538.151570.00-----
Union Grove2-AAAAA0-726.21910.00-----
Northview6-AAAAA0-7-1.83290.00-----
Midtown5-AAAAA2-511.80-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-7-54.84-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAACoffee760,060237,1402,73168999,9991
1-AAAAAWare County239,670751,2538,857160999,94060
1-AAAAAJenkins1442,168579,684290,459872,455127,545
1-AAAAAStatesboro1227,740296,027437,506741,395258,605
1-AAAAABradwell Institute31,607100,958226,478329,046670,954
1-AAAAAGreenbrier19211,74345,32957,165942,835
2-AAAAAJones County589,141380,90729,498452999,9982
2-AAAAAWarner Robins403,442579,24815,8841,321999,895105
2-AAAAADutchtown7,38933,056230,770593,708864,923135,077
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing282,72117,674141,252161,675838,325
2-AAAAAOla-4,065705,953260,131970,14929,851
2-AAAAALocust Grove-32193,0473,269996,731
2-AAAAAUnion Grove--28991999,909
3-AAAAANorthgate573,381394,32628,3143,254999,275725
3-AAAAAHarris County418,043508,00766,9215,589998,5601,440
3-AAAAAMcIntosh3,94261,805471,090334,521871,358128,642
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)3,81626,769354,188421,784806,557193,443
3-AAAAADrew8189,09379,487234,852324,250675,750
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain584,837410,1814,478500999,9964
4-AAAAATucker415,119577,3366,585945999,98515
4-AAAAAChamblee352,08255,745512,448570,310429,690
4-AAAAALithonia92,45637,301403,352443,118556,882
4-AAAAADecatur-7,934895,60681,068984,60815,392
4-AAAAAM.L. King-112851,6871,983998,017
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside897,82171,71430,311123999,96931
5-AAAAAVilla Rica58,063240,990562,88495,021956,95843,042
5-AAAAAMays44,056673,445250,34228,533996,3763,624
5-AAAAABanneker5982110,231167,801178,912821,088
5-AAAAALithia Springs19,99141,722338,431390,145609,855
5-AAAAAChapel Hill-3,01297,721316,167416,900583,100
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson-276,78053,77360,580939,420
5-AAAAATri-Cities--9151160999,840
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian603,032387,1985,3264,045999,601399
6-AAAAAKell390,132488,492121,044238999,90694
6-AAAAACambridge6,834121,862854,23117,042999,96931
6-AAAAAChattahoochee210945753,49654,064945,936
6-AAAAACentennial-2,33718,462923,991944,79055,210
6-AAAAANorth Springs-24801,1591,641998,359
6-AAAAANorthview---2929999,971
7-AAAAACartersville739,531176,56965,12318,289999,512488
7-AAAAACalhoun167,863655,616103,68045,904973,06326,937
7-AAAAAHiram82,01590,038561,899222,588956,54043,460
7-AAAAADalton9,13427,74698,389343,910479,179520,821
7-AAAAACass1,45650,031170,875369,187591,549408,451
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)1-34122157999,843
8-AAAAAJefferson731,191210,06757,772954999,98416
8-AAAAAEastside197,197673,249110,7969,417990,6599,341
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch71,602114,221754,51757,129997,4692,531
8-AAAAALoganville972357,338150,166208,236791,764
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow11,5937,440321,833330,867669,133
8-AAAAAClarke Central-14511,836458,865470,846529,154
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-23011,6361,939998,061

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
North Oconee
Bainbridge
Stockbridge
North Oconee
Central (Carrollton)
Bainbridge
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Spalding
Stockbridge
Benedictine
North Oconee
Cairo
Spalding
Stephenson
Stockbridge
Starr's Mill
Benedictine
Cedartown
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
0
67.86
6-1
Troup
Reg 1, #2
0
67.28
7-1
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
0
52.99
3-3
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #1
0
77.01
7-0
Spalding
Reg 7, #3
0
46.94
6-1
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 6, #2
0
59.78
5-2
Stephenson
Reg 8, #4
0
46.66
3-4
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 5, #1
0
79.39
5-2
Stockbridge
Reg 1, #3
0
38.86
3-4
Westover
Reg 4, #2
0
63.60
4-3
Starr's Mill
Reg 2, #4
0
52.64
3-4
Howard
Reg 3, #1
0
77.69
7-0
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
0
57.77
4-3
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 7, #2
0
57.38
4-3
Cedartown
Reg 5, #4
0
51.61
4-3
Pace Academy
Reg 8, #1
0
85.68
6-0
North Oconee
Central (Carrollton)
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Hapeville Charter
Bainbridge
Madison County
Central (Carrollton)
Burke County
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
North Hall
Hapeville Charter
Perry
Bainbridge
Reg 5, #3
0
47.61
2-5
Lovett
Reg 8, #2
0
64.66
5-1
Madison County
Reg 6, #4
0
62.21
6-1
Holy Innocents
Reg 7, #1
0
69.66
7-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 2, #3
0
58.88
4-2
Baldwin
Reg 3, #2
0
66.38
6-1
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
0
24.95
0-7
Hardaway
Reg 4, #1
0
65.38
5-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 8, #3
0
59.21
5-2
North Hall
Reg 5, #2
0
46.22
3-4
Luella
Reg 7, #4
0
42.50
2-5
Sonoraville
Reg 6, #1
0
61.18
4-3
Hapeville Charter
Reg 3, #3
0
56.15
5-2
Wayne County
Reg 2, #2
0
74.51
6-1
Perry
Reg 4, #4
0
59.56
5-2
LaGrange
Reg 1, #1
0
75.20
5-2
Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
North Oconee8-AAAA6-085.681,000,0004.23964,365735,418532,238441,9361.26
Stockbridge5-AAAA5-279.391,000,0003.74916,836599,777236,723164,7265.07
Spalding2-AAAA7-077.01999,9993.23668,066406,299211,79696,7769.33
Benedictine3-AAAA7-077.69999,9993.18829,140254,437130,61384,61810.82
Bainbridge1-AAAA5-275.201,000,0002.90464,995353,807239,01677,79911.85
Perry2-AAAA6-174.511,000,0003.01562,162353,835194,86264,85714.42
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA7-069.66999,9992.93579,177364,899163,06131,67730.57
Troup4-AAAA6-167.86999,9732.05256,872111,75342,5697,396134.21
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA5-265.381,000,0002.36366,051160,97354,0686,979142.29
Burke County3-AAAA6-166.38995,9392.13302,234138,22345,3736,447154.11
Madison County8-AAAA5-164.66998,9102.44346,870152,45944,0435,235190.02
Cairo1-AAAA7-167.281,000,0001.94188,29975,98128,9874,941201.39
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA4-361.18959,2032.11317,06365,32620,9451,743572.72
Starr's Mill4-AAAA4-363.60999,1552.11206,86351,57314,2591,719580.73
Holy Innocents6-AAAA6-162.21958,6711.87209,12449,00715,1411,442692.48
North Hall8-AAAA5-259.21967,3972.00304,69540,9549,8746501,537.46
Stephenson6-AAAA5-259.78876,1171.54103,96819,4534,4913432,914.45
Baldwin2-AAAA4-258.88969,1781.3778,56720,9293,6022484,031.26
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA4-357.77840,8161.47126,17019,4514,5672424,131.23
LaGrange4-AAAA5-259.56999,6251.2736,0399,6892,0511506,665.67
Wayne County3-AAAA5-256.15924,2391.0621,5474,1946053330,302.03
Cedartown7-AAAA4-357.38997,5391.4825,3843,0053712934,481.76
Pace Academy5-AAAA4-351.61983,3611.1835,9112,9602668124,999.00
New Hampstead3-AAAA3-352.99989,0151.0911,9661,9532164249,999.00
Miller Grove6-AAAA5-251.02359,0650.459,479920822499,999.00
Lovett5-AAAA2-547.61891,7251.0623,4161,09498--
Luella5-AAAA3-446.22845,7160.9513,96059643--
Howard2-AAAA3-452.64727,3210.776,34231218--
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA6-146.94948,9271.117,89231414--
East Forsyth8-AAAA5-145.15129,0090.164,1571293--
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA3-446.66904,5050.933,2671053--
Sonoraville7-AAAA2-542.50744,3450.827,6691492--
Westover1-AAAA3-438.86966,7211.0055213---
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA4-333.59309,1810.324115---
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA5-141.52197,4680.201964---
Griffin2-AAAA1-638.14105,0010.11462---
Hampton5-AAAA3-438.24196,3470.201561---
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA4-340.2990,8000.09441---
McDonough5-AAAA4-237.9282,8510.0823----
Hardaway1-AAAA0-724.95600,9370.6015----
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-537.406,1280.017----
Shaw1-AAAA3-422.21432,3420.433----
Whitewater4-AAAA3-448.721,1790.001----
West Laurens2-AAAA2-434.521,0330.00-----
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA2-530.181620.00-----
North Clayton4-AAAA4-429.30680.00-----
Walnut Grove8-AAAA2-429.01170.00-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-66.2190.00-----
Islands3-AAAA0-74.8580.00-----
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-726.73-------
Druid Hills6-AAAA4-1-126.26-------
Fayette County4-AAAA1-619.87-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA2-417.13-------
East Hall8-AAAA2-516.43-------
Riverdale4-AAAA1-711.84-------
Chestatee8-AAAA0-611.12-------
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-78.96-------
Stone Mountain6-AAAA1-51.63-------
Clarkston6-AAAA1-5-14.93-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge726,947272,83620891,000,000-
1-AAAACairo273,005708,40318,58931,000,000-
1-AAAAWestover4318,602799,307148,769966,72133,279
1-AAAAHardaway4104113,272487,557600,937399,063
1-AAAAShaw15568,624363,662432,342567,658
2-AAAASpalding611,759387,0711,08584999,9991
2-AAAAPerry387,536535,90876,526301,000,000-
2-AAAABaldwin69476,562823,29468,628969,17830,822
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)1145036,217160,790197,468802,532
2-AAAAGriffin-716,56288,432105,001894,999
2-AAAAWest Laurens-2449871,033998,967
2-AAAAHoward--46,272681,049727,321272,679
3-AAAABenedictine979,29913,3347,27591999,9991
3-AAAAWayne County20,13259,241460,866384,000924,23975,761
3-AAAABurke County492822,149134,77338,525995,9394,061
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch412,5576,15182,05190,800909,200
3-AAAANew Hampstead36102,719390,935495,325989,01510,985
3-AAAAIslands---88999,992
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)550,257143,308134,118172,3171,000,000-
4-AAAATroup241,542184,564356,636217,231999,97327
4-AAAAStarr's Mill191,181616,967185,6115,396999,155845
4-AAAALaGrange17,02055,161323,623603,821999,625375
4-AAAAWhitewater--121,1671,179998,821
4-AAAANorth Clayton---6868999,932
4-AAAAFayette County-----1,000,000
4-AAAARiverdale-----1,000,000
5-AAAAStockbridge979,66220,3201531,000,000-
5-AAAAPace Academy20,305245,170338,711379,175983,36116,639
5-AAAALuella30311,865245,750288,071845,716154,284
5-AAAALovett3410,561364,763116,398891,725108,275
5-AAAAHampton-11,71942,655141,973196,347803,653
5-AAAAMcDonough-3658,10674,38082,851917,149
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-----1,000,000
6-AAAAHapeville Charter453,356274,845129,923101,079959,20340,797
6-AAAAHoly Innocents232,090244,087233,208249,286958,67141,329
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)198,206135,950312,965193,695840,816159,184
6-AAAAStephenson102,912308,888260,215204,102876,117123,883
6-AAAAMiller Grove13,40936,08261,585247,989359,065640,935
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb271482,1043,8496,128993,872
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)967,29429,5952,952158999,9991
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield23,371211,306586,072128,178948,92751,073
7-AAAACedartown9,127712,938233,30342,171997,5392,461
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)2032,51152,888253,579309,181690,819
7-AAAASonoraville543,650124,785575,905744,345255,655
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield---99999,991
8-AAAANorth Oconee999,89598431,000,000-
8-AAAAEast Forsyth6412,94866,78249,215129,009870,991
8-AAAAMadison County41984,72613,276867998,9101,090
8-AAAANorth Hall-2,134914,03951,224967,39732,603
8-AAAACherokee Bluff-895,841898,575904,50595,495
8-AAAACedar Shoals-55899162999,838
8-AAAAWalnut Grove---1717999,983
8-AAAAEast Hall-----1,000,000
8-AAAAChestatee-----1,000,000
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Calvary Day
Lumpkin County
Cedar Grove
Calvary Day
Lumpkin County
Sandy Creek
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Mary Persons
Cedar Grove
Calvary Day
Stephens County
Thomasville
Mary Persons
White County
Cedar Grove
Harlem
Calvary Day
Wesleyan
Stephens County
Reg 4, #3
0
44.71
5-2
Hephzibah
Reg 1, #2
0
55.51
3-4
Thomasville
Reg 3, #4
0
42.87
4-3
Long County
Reg 2, #1
0
75.34
6-1
Mary Persons
Reg 7, #3
0
54.87
3-3
White County
Reg 6, #2
0
42.35
6-1
Bremen
Reg 8, #4
0
50.64
2-5
Oconee County
Reg 5, #1
0
77.65
2-5
Cedar Grove
Reg 1, #3
0
50.98
4-2
Monroe
Reg 4, #2
0
53.38
5-2
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
0
32.69
1-6
Jackson
Reg 3, #1
0
79.14
7-0
Calvary Day
Reg 6, #3
0
33.69
5-2
Gordon Lee
Reg 7, #2
0
51.68
4-3
Wesleyan
Reg 5, #4
0
49.46
5-2
Douglass
Reg 8, #1
0
78.94
7-0
Stephens County
Lumpkin County
Morgan County
Sandy Creek
Carver (Columbus)
Carver (Atlanta)
Lumpkin County
Savannah Christian
Morgan County
Sandy Creek
Adairsville
Peach County
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 5, #3
0
55.39
2-4
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #2
0
51.14
4-3
Hart County
Reg 6, #4
0
31.49
4-3
Coahulla Creek
Reg 7, #1
0
66.00
7-0
Lumpkin County
Reg 2, #3
0
50.19
6-1
Upson-Lee
Reg 3, #2
0
62.53
5-2
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
0
52.86
4-3
Crisp County
Reg 4, #1
0
61.15
6-1
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
0
54.48
4-3
Monroe Area
Reg 5, #2
0
61.61
5-2
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
0
42.09
2-5
Dawson County
Reg 6, #1
0
49.84
5-2
Adairsville
Reg 3, #3
0
45.44
5-2
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #2
0
52.99
2-4
Peach County
Reg 4, #4
0
20.47
3-4
Richmond Academy
Reg 1, #1
0
57.07
4-3
Carver (Columbus)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Calvary Day3-AAA7-079.141,000,0003.78951,938522,493310,561255,1302.92
Cedar Grove5-AAA2-577.651,000,0003.83929,938611,471324,829240,3513.16
Stephens County8-AAA7-078.94999,9763.67925,939487,068290,823236,4623.23
Mary Persons2-AAA6-175.341,000,0003.64926,747504,180218,949151,7155.59
Lumpkin County7-AAA7-066.00999,9983.50715,058475,809326,95062,86814.91
Savannah Christian3-AAA5-262.531,000,0002.72517,747227,702131,86317,96354.67
Sandy Creek5-AAA5-261.611,000,0002.59496,987278,706117,51614,50267.96
Morgan County4-AAA6-161.151,000,0002.31319,380135,03277,2679,128108.55
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA4-357.07983,4112.62465,447231,34378,3455,805171.27
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA2-455.391,000,0001.70183,39770,88019,7921,213823.40
Thomasville1-AAA3-455.51941,5201.80139,03346,62712,9098461,181.03
Monroe Area8-AAA4-354.48994,8901.54134,66850,91313,4167691,299.39
White County7-AAA3-354.87975,5691.93136,72935,88011,1187001,427.57
Peach County2-AAA2-452.99999,8361.81203,75068,72114,9656801,469.59
Crisp County1-AAA4-352.86966,4111.60114,92737,1809,1113992,505.27
Harlem4-AAA5-253.38999,8851.6981,52818,7986,9133452,897.55
Adairsville6-AAA5-249.84999,9591.86160,22857,09110,6603073,256.33
Monroe1-AAA4-250.98877,2791.4091,88228,6935,9392164,628.63
Hart County8-AAA4-351.14826,4381.1977,47022,0954,6171905,262.16
Upson-Lee2-AAA6-150.19999,9971.51113,49330,9205,3371536,534.95
Wesleyan7-AAA4-351.68998,3451.8961,1098,1231,3637114,083.51
Oconee County8-AAA2-550.64912,2331.1150,74511,9172,0496515,383.62
Douglass5-AAA5-249.461,000,0001.2245,54110,2851,7565019,999.00
Hebron Christian8-AAA3-452.08265,6830.3320,4196,1381,0975019,999.00
Savannah Country Day3-AAA5-245.44999,9991.3354,83211,1501,0061662,499.00
Dawson County7-AAA2-542.09637,2260.8920,3712,9242133333,332.33
Bremen6-AAA6-142.35999,5581.3932,8765,7165122499,999.00
Gilmer7-AAA4-338.87384,3240.496,393695281999,999.00
Dougherty1-AAA4-342.22231,3600.273,65641747--
Hephzibah4-AAA5-244.71999,5421.2210,17775444--
Long County3-AAA4-342.87896,6710.934,9021892--
Gordon Lee6-AAA5-233.69753,7210.81875431--
Coahulla Creek6-AAA4-331.49805,3600.83730171--
Ringgold6-AAA3-434.81407,0090.4351881--
Jackson2-AAA1-632.69982,3560.9938321---
Richmond Academy4-AAA3-420.47642,4810.651181---
Salem4-AAA1-618.46356,7760.3655----
LaFayette6-AAA1-627.2031,5110.037----
Liberty County3-AAA2-524.27101,7630.105----
Pickens7-AAA1-526.064,5020.002----
Pike County2-AAA0-71.2017,8110.02-----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-521.762,4140.00-----
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-511.751,5670.00-----
Cross Creek4-AAA2-46.901,3160.00-----
Franklin County8-AAA1-620.387800.00-----
Ridgeland6-AAA0-714.434680.00-----
West Hall7-AAA1-519.22360.00-----
Columbus1-AAA1-68.90190.00-----
Beach3-AAA1-63.17-------
Groves3-AAA1-6-11.33-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAACarver (Columbus)624,458218,21772,51268,224983,41116,589
1-AAAMonroe128,082100,930374,887273,380877,279122,721
1-AAACrisp County124,219151,886307,120383,186966,41133,589
1-AAAThomasville117,858506,756213,721103,185941,52058,480
1-AAADougherty5,38322,21131,750172,016231,360768,640
1-AAAColumbus--10919999,981
2-AAAMary Persons932,31962,7634,895231,000,000-
2-AAAPeach County43,679541,407371,09743,653999,836164
2-AAAUpson-Lee23,979380,916518,54176,561999,9973
2-AAAJackson2314,911105,446861,976982,35617,644
2-AAAPike County-32117,78717,811982,189
3-AAACalvary Day993,9875,5703101331,000,000-
3-AAASavannah Christian5,895993,98111681,000,000-
3-AAASavannah Country Day118433998,934514999,9991
3-AAALiberty County-16116101,631101,763898,237
3-AAALong County--281896,390896,671103,329
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)--2431,3241,567998,433
3-AAABeach-----1,000,000
3-AAAGroves-----1,000,000
4-AAAMorgan County670,966285,38043,635191,000,000-
4-AAAHarlem324,564664,1859,8781,258999,885115
4-AAAHephzibah4,45549,411912,70632,970999,542458
4-AAARichmond Academy1586232,538609,066642,481357,519
4-AAASalem-162647355,967356,776643,224
4-AAACross Creek--5967201,316998,684
5-AAACedar Grove862,393122,68412,3232,6001,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek100,727550,490254,82493,9591,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)28,980239,582451,372280,0661,000,000-
5-AAADouglass7,90087,244281,481623,3751,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville671,610270,14450,2537,952999,95941
6-AAABremen304,553613,74570,40610,854999,558442
6-AAACoahulla Creek12,64669,194161,755561,765805,360194,640
6-AAAGordon Lee11,19146,917496,714198,899753,721246,279
6-AAARinggold--220,788186,221407,009592,991
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe--842,3302,414997,586
6-AAALaFayette---31,51131,511968,489
6-AAARidgeland---468468999,532
7-AAALumpkin County873,49894,71727,1224,661999,9982
7-AAAWhite County112,530150,573637,83574,631975,56924,431
7-AAAWesleyan7,953718,914187,93883,540998,3451,655
7-AAADawson County6,01335,03689,211506,966637,226362,774
7-AAAGilmer662756,913326,778384,324615,676
7-AAAPickens-1329753,3954,502995,498
7-AAAWest Hall-162936999,964
8-AAAStephens County973,34625,071833726999,97624
8-AAAHart County16,490419,482308,16982,297826,438173,562
8-AAAOconee County9,033138,860201,693562,647912,23387,767
8-AAAMonroe Area1,108412,040389,685192,057994,8905,110
8-AAAHebron Christian234,54599,519161,596265,683734,317
8-AAAFranklin County-2101677780999,220

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Toombs County
Appling County
Northeast
Toombs County
Appling County
Pierce County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Northeast
Callaway
Toombs County
Athens Academy
Cook
Northeast
Therrell
Callaway
Laney
Toombs County
Model
Athens Academy
Reg 4, #3
0
40.51
5-2
Putnam County
Reg 1, #2
0
55.99
4-2
Cook
Reg 3, #4
0
33.16
4-2
Vidalia
Reg 2, #1
0
66.74
6-1
Northeast
Reg 7, #3
0
39.71
5-2
North Murray
Reg 6, #2
0
38.99
5-1
Therrell
Reg 8, #4
0
49.12
6-1
East Jackson
Reg 5, #1
0
60.43
3-2
Callaway
Reg 1, #3
0
45.83
3-3
Sumter County
Reg 4, #2
0
49.62
4-2-1
Laney
Reg 2, #4
0
22.89
3-4
Southwest
Reg 3, #1
0
72.15
7-0
Toombs County
Reg 6, #3
0
27.66
1-6
Washington
Reg 7, #2
0
43.94
4-2
Model
Reg 5, #4
0
24.46
2-5
Redan
Reg 8, #1
0
63.95
4-2
Athens Academy
Rockmart
Appling County
Union County
Pierce County
Fellowship Christian
Rockmart
Appling County
Thomson
Union County
North Cobb Christian
Pierce County
Fitzgerald
Reg 5, #3
0
40.68
2-4
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 8, #2
0
58.34
4-2
Fellowship Christian
Reg 6, #4
0
26.66
3-4
South Atlanta
Reg 7, #1
0
58.23
4-2
Rockmart
Reg 2, #3
0
35.68
5-2
Spencer
Reg 3, #2
0
65.86
4-2
Appling County
Reg 1, #4
0
42.50
4-3
Jeff Davis
Reg 4, #1
0
60.12
6-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
0
55.05
5-1
Union County
Reg 5, #2
0
48.38
4-3
Columbia
Reg 7, #4
0
38.75
3-3
Fannin County
Reg 6, #1
0
46.79
5-2
North Cobb Christian
Reg 3, #3
0
60.16
5-1
Pierce County
Reg 2, #2
0
44.71
6-1
ACE Charter
Reg 4, #4
0
40.20
2-4-1
Washington County
Reg 1, #1
0
57.98
4-2
Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Toombs County3-AA7-072.151,000,0004.22930,526751,196544,450420,2031.38
Northeast2-AA6-166.741,000,0003.68815,086612,140279,025171,4254.83
Appling County3-AA4-265.86999,9603.34638,475433,665301,626131,7626.59
Athens Academy8-AA4-263.95995,9353.26807,113328,001179,53484,38810.85
Pierce County3-AA5-160.16999,3002.88534,428347,895136,38638,30525.11
Callaway5-AA3-260.431,000,0002.84710,497278,77285,62936,19926.63
Thomson4-AA6-160.121,000,0002.58354,976201,496114,22032,90429.39
Rockmart7-AA4-258.23999,9952.85556,204206,049105,76326,05737.38
Fellowship Christian8-AA4-258.34980,9372.64576,815184,35872,55020,38548.06
Fitzgerald1-AA4-257.98999,1142.48326,318208,40676,09219,19251.11
Cook1-AA4-255.99999,4642.37281,523165,43351,54911,01189.82
Union County8-AA5-155.05882,6622.01394,601106,86029,5285,945167.21
North Cobb Christian6-AA5-246.79999,9972.13286,36659,7429,0317081,411.43
Columbia5-AA4-348.38999,1471.54169,99735,0895,3035001,999.00
Providence Christian8-AA5-149.39553,6430.90115,02419,8382,8583243,085.42
East Jackson8-AA6-149.12580,3970.90113,45118,3652,4642893,459.21
Laney4-AA4-2-149.62984,6281.6144,24910,6901,4502314,328.00
ACE Charter2-AA6-144.71998,0871.1727,7068,6719506016,665.67
Sumter County1-AA3-345.83834,8891.1316,1052,9673244323,254.81
Model7-AA4-243.94976,2461.8193,5226,0974503826,314.79
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA2-440.68993,8801.1633,5592,7342086166,665.67
North Murray7-AA5-239.71985,4411.5652,6102,7001676166,665.67
Washington County4-AA2-4-140.20904,1601.017,7681,391685199,999.00
Jeff Davis1-AA4-342.50794,4350.987,4321,050984249,999.00
Fannin County7-AA3-338.75827,8701.1933,9931,868934249,999.00
Therrell6-AA5-138.99999,6941.5651,7412,503894249,999.00
Putnam County4-AA5-240.51947,3821.169,1031,345802499,999.00
Spencer2-AA5-235.681,000,0001.043,56641614--
Worth County1-AA4-334.30352,8770.38462281--
Vidalia3-AA4-233.16981,1181.011,679122---
Westside (Augusta)4-AA3-3-134.26162,5670.1750058---
Haralson County7-AA1-628.41200,6480.2289520---
Washington6-AA1-627.66807,2590.881,30811---
South Atlanta6-AA3-426.66915,3240.981,25810---
Banks County8-AA4-336.126,4260.011676---
Redan5-AA2-524.46509,8010.515272---
McNair5-AA4-323.46497,1580.503362---
Southwest2-AA3-422.89917,1870.92702---
Dodge County1-AA1-635.0019,2160.02252---
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA3-517.44123,5770.126----
Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-415.0080,4930.086----
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA3-412.8473,6560.072----
Rutland2-AA2-416.4456,5160.062----
Murray County7-AA1-515.309,8000.012----
Tattnall County3-AA2-523.574,8480.001----
Kendrick2-AA2-54.0528,1850.03-----
Brantley County3-AA3-311.5714,7700.01-----
Butler4-AA2-410.461,2630.00-----
Central (Macon)2-AA0-7-3.02200.00-----
Towers5-AA0-6-0.0180.00-----
Landmark Christian5-AA0-7-1.5260.00-----
Berrien1-AA1-521.0950.00-----
Jordan2-AA0-6-13.4950.00-----
Windsor Forest3-AA2-412.5540.00-----
Gordon Central7-AA0-7-3.29-------
Glenn Hills4-AA1-7-6.50-------
Walker6-AA4-3-6.79-------
Josey4-AA1-6-9.57-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald508,892376,78891,78821,646999,114886
1-AACook479,925496,37920,8462,314999,464536
1-AASumter County6,14069,542469,153290,054834,889165,111
1-AAJeff Davis4,45446,635327,943415,403794,435205,565
1-AAWorth County58910,60388,314253,371352,877647,123
1-AADodge County-531,95617,20719,216980,784
1-AABerrien---55999,995
2-AANortheast992,2087,70092-1,000,000-
2-AASpencer7,455285,951706,1644301,000,000-
2-AAACE Charter337705,977271,12520,648998,0871,913
2-AASouthwest-36720,737896,083917,18782,813
2-AARutland-51,86954,64256,516943,484
2-AAKendrick--1328,17228,185971,815
2-AACentral (Macon)---2020999,980
2-AAJordan---55999,995
3-AAToombs County852,22011,307135,2441,2291,000,000-
3-AAPierce County146,12512,446805,63735,092999,300700
3-AAAppling County1,576974,95318,5044,927999,96040
3-AAVidalia791,25640,113939,670981,11818,882
3-AATattnall County-384994,3114,848995,152
3-AABrantley County--314,76714,770985,230
3-AAWindsor Forest---44999,996
4-AAThomson960,36834,6734,939201,000,000-
4-AAPutnam County30,277237,929400,711278,465947,38252,618
4-AALaney9,203722,844234,71717,864984,62815,372
4-AAWestside (Augusta)1524,52718,144139,744162,567837,433
4-AAWashington County-27341,489562,644904,16095,840
4-AAButler---1,2631,263998,737
4-AAGlenn Hills-----1,000,000
4-AAJosey-----1,000,000
5-AACallaway926,45754,15319,0763141,000,000-
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian37,047264,755635,86856,210993,8806,120
5-AAColumbia36,330676,697273,54412,576999,147853
5-AAMcNair16692249,534446,536497,158502,842
5-AARedan-3,47321,977484,351509,801490,199
5-AATowers--178999,992
5-AALandmark Christian---66999,994
6-AANorth Cobb Christian966,95128,3694,66710999,9973
6-AATherrell28,239959,93010,0821,443999,694306
6-AASouth Atlanta4,8017,761484,687418,075915,32484,676
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy83932,80170,45473,656926,344
6-AAMount Paran Christian15043,37976,60980,493919,507
6-AAWashington-2,549488,036316,674807,259192,741
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-4946,348116,735123,577876,423
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart938,71055,0422,4223,821999,9955
7-AANorth Murray40,854274,519385,140284,928985,44114,559
7-AAFannin County15,49993,899284,148434,324827,870172,130
7-AAModel4,937568,785303,65598,869976,24623,754
7-AAHaralson County-7,75524,625168,268200,648799,352
7-AAMurray County--109,7909,800990,200
7-AAGordon Central-----1,000,000
8-AAAthens Academy591,647283,42698,09722,765995,9354,065
8-AAFellowship Christian268,133394,220246,75871,826980,93719,063
8-AAUnion County123,800226,082331,235201,545882,662117,338
8-AAEast Jackson10,33632,117151,741386,203580,397419,603
8-AAProvidence Christian6,05864,020170,700312,865553,643446,357
8-AABanks County261351,4694,7966,426993,574

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Elbert County
Prince Avenue Christian
Rabun County
Elbert County
Commerce
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Swainsboro
Prince Avenue Christian
Bryan County
Rabun County
Irwin County
Swainsboro
Whitefield Academy
Prince Avenue Christian
Bacon County
Bryan County
Darlington
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
0
20.45
2-5
Heard County
Reg 1, #2
0
41.78
2-4
Irwin County
Reg 3, #4
0
6.16
2-5
Claxton
Reg 2, #1
0
62.21
7-0
Swainsboro
Reg 7, #3
0
33.90
3-3
Pepperell
Reg 6, #2
0
36.63
2-5
Whitefield Academy
Reg 8, #4
0
-29.70
0-6
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
0
72.67
6-1
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
0
41.54
4-2
Bacon County
Reg 4, #2
0
36.56
4-3
Temple
Reg 2, #4
0
24.65
2-4
East Laurens
Reg 3, #1
0
48.77
6-1
Bryan County
Reg 6, #3
0
31.66
1-4
St. Francis
Reg 7, #2
0
40.32
5-2
Darlington
Reg 5, #4
0
24.37
1-5
Social Circle
Reg 8, #1
0
64.31
6-1
Rabun County
Elbert County
Lamar County
Commerce
Bleckley County
Elbert County
Trion
Dublin
Lamar County
Commerce
Mount Vernon
Bleckley County
Brooks County
Reg 5, #3
0
26.37
3-4
Oglethorpe County
Reg 8, #2
0
58.29
6-1
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
0
21.34
3-4
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 7, #1
0
53.76
6-0
Trion
Reg 2, #3
0
45.20
4-2
Dublin
Reg 3, #2
0
39.69
2-5
Metter
Reg 1, #4
0
35.15
3-4
Pelham
Reg 4, #1
0
45.46
5-2
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
0
53.97
6-1
Commerce
Reg 5, #2
0
33.72
5-2
Jasper County
Reg 7, #4
0
32.67
1-5
Dade County
Reg 6, #1
0
50.45
5-2
Mount Vernon
Reg 3, #3
0
27.50
2-4
Screven County
Reg 2, #2
0
47.84
5-2
Bleckley County
Reg 4, #4
0
-6.48
1-6
Crawford County
Reg 1, #1
0
43.23
1-5
Brooks County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I6-172.671,000,0004.45984,810809,573660,095561,4330.78
Rabun County8-A Division I6-164.311,000,0004.04882,347787,538384,161206,9953.83
Swainsboro2-A Division I7-062.21999,9983.40930,173295,955182,94190,26310.08
Elbert County8-A Division I6-158.291,000,0003.55722,776574,229279,39073,53912.60
Commerce8-A Division I6-153.971,000,0003.09596,622406,327147,51224,81639.30
Trion7-A Division I6-053.76999,8602.77377,177287,783140,73922,42643.59
Mount Vernon6-A Division I5-250.451,000,0002.49318,458194,65074,8438,436117.54
Bleckley County2-A Division I5-247.84998,7412.69585,774160,61046,8594,262233.63
Bryan County3-A Division I6-148.771,000,0002.79701,527159,74714,7563,658272.37
Lamar County4-A Division I5-245.461,000,0002.23398,19787,33725,2541,770563.97
Dublin2-A Division I4-245.20992,1942.08361,65465,42916,1901,122890.27
Brooks County1-A Division I1-543.231,000,0002.12249,07445,6499,3484692,131.20
Irwin County1-A Division I2-441.781,000,0002.00206,20731,8885,6372843,520.13
Bacon County1-A Division I4-241.541,000,0001.99199,84630,1865,2402613,830.42
Metter3-A Division I2-539.69999,9821.59166,88219,6283,1951208,332.33
Darlington7-A Division I5-240.32986,8881.7653,43618,3511,8909110,988.01
Temple4-A Division I4-336.561,000,0001.56104,3218,1846842441,665.67
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I2-536.631,000,0001.5321,1684,7084661471,427.57
Pelham1-A Division I3-435.151,000,0001.5175,6715,2034631190,908.09
Jasper County5-A Division I5-233.721,000,0001.0814,0452,3171533333,332.33
Pepperell7-A Division I3-333.90969,2151.3612,0742,076882499,999.00
St. Francis6-A Division I1-431.661,000,0001.307,3261,040371999,999.00
Dade County7-A Division I1-532.67754,2280.955,52772736--
Screven County3-A Division I2-427.50999,5921.1013,70148113--
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I3-426.371,000,0001.022,0451716--
Armuchee7-A Division I4-324.21282,9110.31473312--
East Laurens2-A Division I2-424.65657,3690.715,027711--
Heard County4-A Division I2-520.451,000,0001.071,188141--
Social Circle5-A Division I1-524.371,000,0001.011,22268---
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I3-421.341,000,0001.0549423---
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-719.52351,6980.367416---
Claxton3-A Division I2-56.16999,4871.0016----
Crawford County4-A Division I1-6-6.481,000,0001.001----
Athens Christian8-A Division I0-6-29.701,000,0001.00-----
Chattooga7-A Division I1-614.534,8290.00-----
Coosa7-A Division I3-412.562,0690.00-----
Savannah3-A Division I0-7-16.289390.00-----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I2-34.71-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IBrooks County356,362295,498211,827136,3131,000,000-
1-A Division IIrwin County283,255285,799252,691178,2551,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County275,535282,983257,472184,0101,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham84,848135,720278,010501,4221,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro815,260156,18627,830722999,9982
2-A Division IBleckley County169,366767,92455,0116,440998,7411,259
2-A Division IDublin14,99966,850836,01874,327992,1947,806
2-A Division IEast Laurens3687,12761,014588,860657,369342,631
2-A Division IJefferson County71,91320,127329,651351,698648,302
3-A Division IBryan County934,31943,60721,8362381,000,000-
3-A Division IMetter43,827771,784179,4584,913999,98218
3-A Division IScreven County21,750182,406735,44659,990999,592408
3-A Division IClaxton1042,20063,198933,985999,487513
3-A Division ISavannah-362874939999,061
4-A Division ILamar County747,639234,73517,547791,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple241,747651,713105,8027381,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County10,609113,547875,810341,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County55841999,1491,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian993,2036,7613241,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County5,252623,010258,755112,9831,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County945217,515399,936381,6041,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle600152,714341,277505,4091,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon820,305153,95022,5183,2271,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy126,168517,836282,31373,6831,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis48,560282,080487,489181,8711,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian4,96746,134207,680741,2191,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division ITrion820,541159,36218,3251,632999,860140
7-A Division IDarlington143,971572,009224,76446,144986,88813,112
7-A Division IPepperell34,760221,022430,163283,270969,21530,785
7-A Division IArmuchee69210,57934,433237,207282,911717,089
7-A Division IDade County3637,028291,102426,062754,228245,772
7-A Division ICoosa--1,2068632,069997,931
7-A Division IChattooga--74,8224,829995,171
8-A Division IRabun County611,898275,015113,08431,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County263,292423,444313,26131,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce124,810301,541573,64361,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian--12999,9881,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Greene County
Schley County
Clinch County
Greene County
Bowdon
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Clinch County
Manchester
Jenkins County
Greene County
Dooly County
Clinch County
Manchester
Johnson County
Wilcox County
Jenkins County
Macon County
Greene County
Reg 4, #3
0
36.23
3-3
Dooly County
Reg 1, #2
0
22.58
4-3
Seminole County
Reg 3, #4
0
30.08
3-4
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 2, #1
0
52.54
6-1
Clinch County
Reg 7, #3
0
15.84
3-4
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 6, #2
0
51.26
5-1
Manchester
Reg 8, #4
0
34.85
4-3
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 5, #1
0
33.39
3-3
Johnson County
Reg 1, #3
0
20.33
3-3
Randolph-Clay
Reg 4, #2
0
37.91
4-3
Wilcox County
Reg 2, #4
0
25.79
2-5
Turner County
Reg 3, #1
0
49.17
7-0
Jenkins County
Reg 6, #3
0
46.87
4-2
Macon County
Reg 7, #2
0
29.56
2-4
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
0
10.00
3-4
Glascock County
Reg 8, #1
0
61.28
7-0
Greene County
Bowdon
Telfair County
Schley County
Early County
Aquinas
Bowdon
Emanuel County Institute
Telfair County
Lincoln County
Schley County
Lanier County
Early County
Reg 5, #3
0
14.52
3-3
Wilkinson County
Reg 8, #2
0
48.91
6-1
Aquinas
Reg 6, #4
0
18.54
5-1
Taylor County
Reg 7, #1
0
54.65
6-2
Bowdon
Reg 2, #3
0
30.31
1-6
Charlton County
Reg 3, #2
0
39.80
3-3
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 1, #4
0
22.53
2-4
Miller County
Reg 4, #1
0
52.26
6-0
Telfair County
Reg 8, #3
0
43.56
4-3
Lincoln County
Reg 5, #2
0
17.55
3-3
Hancock Central
Reg 7, #4
Reg 6, #1
0
59.85
6-0
Schley County
Reg 3, #3
0
32.21
4-3
Portal
Reg 2, #2
0
36.11
4-2
Lanier County
Reg 4, #4
0
29.11
5-2
Hawkinsville
Reg 1, #1
0
38.97
5-1
Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Greene County8-A Division II7-061.281,000,0004.55831,639702,314510,515678,2920.47
Schley County6-A Division II6-059.85999,9964.00904,954792,659522,436648,7630.54
Bowdon7-A Division II6-254.651,000,0003.42639,234408,118199,339172,4104.80
Clinch County2-A Division II6-152.54999,9973.67855,718476,430199,663152,5465.56
Telfair County4-A Division II6-052.26999,9453.49810,084374,885161,355120,0967.33
Manchester6-A Division II5-151.26999,9593.38819,980470,946180,623115,6847.64
Jenkins County3-A Division II7-049.17999,9593.02693,220217,67688,85252,67317.99
Aquinas8-A Division II6-148.91998,2482.67372,807187,59266,97335,56327.12
Macon County6-A Division II4-246.87999,2032.14171,29083,21824,55311,93282.81
Lincoln County8-A Division II4-343.56993,9442.18145,28082,30817,7106,192160.50
Early County1-A Division II5-138.971,000,0002.34493,27068,60411,4222,571387.95
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II3-339.80997,4772.00263,05138,0526,6371,649605.43
Wilcox County4-A Division II4-337.91942,1161.93198,25824,3073,2396541,528.05
Dooly County4-A Division II3-336.23994,2411.98192,58920,9052,3933842,603.17
Lanier County2-A Division II4-236.11997,4021.69179,82216,7611,7732953,388.83
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II4-334.85997,9471.6554,0398,8277201039,707.74
Johnson County5-A Division II3-333.39999,9931.5048,0138,3557268611,626.91
Portal3-A Division II4-332.21999,8131.4392,6586,1074165518,180.82
Charlton County2-A Division II1-630.31996,4531.4174,1764,1152442441,665.67
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II3-430.08973,9861.2452,0242,8601609111,110.11
Hawkinsville4-A Division II5-229.11782,9921.1751,2932,4451248124,999.00
Christian Heritage7-A Division II2-429.561,000,0001.1810,6521,296868124,999.00
Seminole County1-A Division II4-322.58833,8740.956,78520872499,999.00
Miller County1-A Division II2-422.53797,6790.895,85115661999,999.00
Turner County2-A Division II2-525.79961,0931.0615,60640716--
Wheeler County4-A Division II3-426.59129,5140.175,2291646--
Treutlen4-A Division II1-623.49151,1920.183,238733--
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II3-320.33807,0040.914,453871--
Wilkinson County5-A Division II3-314.52999,0371.02220111--
Taylor County6-A Division II5-118.54598,6440.6239881--
Terrell County1-A Division II2-319.62530,5260.582,65450---
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-415.841,000,0001.0272925---
Hancock Central5-A Division II3-317.55992,9011.0455225---
Marion County6-A Division II3-317.91400,2010.411624---
Glascock County5-A Division II3-410.00914,5510.92362---
Mitchell County1-A Division II0-710.4930,7380.0318----
Warren County8-A Division II2-515.958,5250.0115----
Montgomery County3-A Division II0-73.8628,7650.032----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County983,52016,480--1,000,000-
1-A Division IITerrell County16,480119,958137,891256,197530,526469,474
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay-382,096261,430163,478807,004192,996
1-A Division IISeminole County-299,377286,402248,095833,874166,126
1-A Division IIMiller County-181,821301,047314,811797,679202,321
1-A Division IIMitchell County-26713,22217,24930,738969,262
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-18170179999,821
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County955,86041,1271,8991,111999,9973
2-A Division IICharlton County35,435396,683545,63318,702996,4533,547
2-A Division IITurner County4,8699,067114,764832,393961,09338,907
2-A Division IILanier County3,835552,872336,228104,467997,4022,598
2-A Division IIAtkinson County12511,47643,32745,055954,945
3-A Division IIJenkins County758,217212,94425,9182,880999,95941
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute192,163488,694217,72998,891997,4772,523
3-A Division IIPortal46,642185,936408,476358,759999,813187
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy2,976112,335347,576511,099973,98626,014
3-A Division IIMontgomery County29130128,37128,765971,235
4-A Division IITelfair County910,89383,1135,655284999,94555
4-A Division IIDooly County80,798369,059373,593170,791994,2415,759
4-A Division IIWilcox County7,716441,848347,282145,270942,11657,884
4-A Division IIHawkinsville523104,283239,913438,273782,992217,008
4-A Division IIWheeler County531,38421,293106,784129,514870,486
4-A Division IITreutlen1731312,264138,598151,192848,808
5-A Division IIJohnson County836,581137,88220,7914,739999,9937
5-A Division IIHancock Central106,829524,749307,71153,612992,9017,099
5-A Division IIWilkinson County48,026285,165418,981246,865999,037963
5-A Division IIGlascock County8,56451,353248,987605,647914,55185,449
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep-8513,52589,08293,458906,542
5-A Division IITwiggs County--55560999,940
6-A Division IISchley County743,190256,6501524999,9964
6-A Division IIManchester256,705727,8059,3936,056999,95941
6-A Division IITaylor County10570134,595563,243598,644401,356
6-A Division IIMacon County-14,830944,63739,736999,203797
6-A Division IIMarion County-1411,157389,030400,201599,799
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County--6066126999,874
6-A Division IIGreenville--61,8651,871998,129
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon960,37838,933689-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage37,947804,437157,616-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)1,675156,630841,695-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIGreene County772,308190,84032,9153,9371,000,000-
8-A Division IIAquinas192,533686,75859,00559,952998,2481,752
8-A Division IILincoln County30,09463,444852,04248,364993,9446,056
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes5,06558,64455,680878,558997,9472,053
8-A Division IIWarren County-3143337,8788,525991,475
8-A Division IITowns County--251,3111,336998,664
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000

