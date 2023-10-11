Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 9

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Mill Creek Colquitt County Walton Mill Creek Newton Colquitt County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carrollton Walton Grayson Mill Creek Parkview Carrollton Lambert Walton Grayson McEachern North Gwinnett Mill Creek Reg 4, #3 0 84.54 5-1 Parkview Reg 1, #2 0 70.22 5-2 Valdosta Reg 3, #4 0 66.76 2-5 Marietta Reg 2, #1 0 90.65 6-1 Carrollton Reg 7, #3 0 73.66 6-0 Peachtree Ridge Reg 6, #2 0 76.83 6-0 Lambert Reg 8, #4 0 62.12 1-5 Collins Hill Reg 5, #1 0 97.18 6-0 Walton Reg 1, #3 0 66.37 6-1 Camden County Reg 4, #2 0 84.15 4-2 Grayson Reg 2, #4 0 52.14 2-5 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 0 74.16 3-4 McEachern Reg 6, #3 0 67.51 5-1 West Forsyth Reg 7, #2 0 78.21 5-2 North Gwinnett Reg 5, #4 0 57.76 6-0 Osborne Reg 8, #1 1 98.36 6-0 Mill Creek Buford Newton North Cobb Colquitt County Buford Norcross East Coweta Newton North Cobb Milton Westlake Colquitt County Reg 5, #3 0 65.40 5-1 Wheeler Reg 8, #2 0 94.77 6-0 Buford Reg 6, #4 0 54.95 2-4 Denmark Reg 7, #1 0 81.34 5-1 Norcross Reg 2, #3 0 73.30 5-2 East Coweta Reg 3, #2 0 69.67 5-1 North Paulding Reg 1, #4 0 62.13 4-3 Richmond Hill Reg 4, #1 0 96.33 6-0 Newton Reg 8, #3 0 65.19 3-3 Mountain View Reg 5, #2 0 82.81 3-3 North Cobb Reg 7, #4 0 49.24 4-2 Duluth Reg 6, #1 0 80.15 4-2 Milton Reg 3, #3 0 65.41 6-1 Harrison Reg 2, #2 0 90.16 6-1 Westlake Reg 4, #4 0 72.53 3-3 Archer Reg 1, #1 0 98.06 6-0 Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 6-0 98.36 999,993 3.99 908,386 688,980 411,125 238,989 3.18 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 6-0 98.06 999,995 3.72 734,109 648,379 389,015 217,891 3.59 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 6-0 97.18 1,000,000 3.96 921,386 667,084 379,510 200,227 3.99 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 6-0 96.33 999,770 3.75 921,134 542,672 303,436 155,024 5.45 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 6-0 94.77 999,989 3.61 847,031 529,195 261,690 115,533 7.66 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 6-1 90.65 999,992 2.83 539,944 243,074 91,950 31,672 30.57 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 6-1 90.16 999,997 2.73 479,318 219,575 79,231 26,472 36.78 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 5-1 84.54 990,712 2.43 497,956 110,959 25,706 5,160 192.80 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 4-2 84.15 963,711 2.21 410,039 83,575 17,598 3,373 295.47 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 3-3 82.81 998,965 2.41 489,688 86,245 15,421 2,659 375.08 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 4-2 80.15 999,791 2.22 325,964 54,969 8,905 1,197 834.42 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 5-1 81.34 999,989 2.05 140,949 40,203 7,668 1,049 952.29 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 5-2 78.21 1,000,000 1.86 85,048 20,886 2,877 309 3,235.25 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 6-0 76.83 998,529 1.89 183,397 23,476 2,739 264 3,786.88 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 3-4 74.16 995,650 1.90 175,556 16,179 1,480 92 10,868.57 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 6-0 73.66 999,982 1.59 38,314 6,229 564 34 29,410.76 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 5-2 73.30 997,423 1.62 50,700 4,856 407 25 39,999.00 Archer 4-AAAAAAA 3-3 72.53 769,695 0.98 37,566 3,154 227 18 55,554.56 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 5-1 69.67 965,617 1.41 55,673 3,276 154 4 249,999.00 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 5-2 70.22 987,446 1.21 33,840 1,998 115 4 249,999.00 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 2-5 66.76 988,792 1.27 27,844 1,264 53 1 999,999.00 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 5-1 67.51 991,699 1.29 22,506 1,398 48 1 999,999.00 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 6-1 66.37 943,100 1.07 18,239 651 28 1 999,999.00 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 3-3 65.19 985,014 1.10 16,095 459 8 1 999,999.00 Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 5-1 65.40 989,115 1.08 13,691 516 20 - - Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 6-1 65.41 892,184 1.02 9,353 350 15 - - Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 4-3 62.13 707,823 0.74 4,367 104 6 - - South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 4-2 67.10 257,781 0.28 2,378 139 2 - - Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 1-5 62.12 871,701 0.92 5,370 105 2 - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 6-0 57.76 769,975 0.78 1,003 28 - - - Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 2-5 52.14 786,625 0.85 1,317 7 - - - Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 2-4 54.95 604,455 0.63 314 7 - - - Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 3-3 55.67 361,636 0.37 494 4 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 4-2 49.24 918,965 0.94 748 3 - - - Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 3-3 60.61 18,331 0.02 100 1 - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 1-5 51.77 238,454 0.24 54 - - - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 2-5 51.25 157,757 0.16 46 - - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-6 49.38 306,998 0.31 37 - - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 2-4 41.57 215,963 0.22 27 - - - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 1-5 49.66 117,576 0.12 16 - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 2-4 43.07 98,528 0.10 3 - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 0-6 29.95 72,334 0.07 - - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 2-4 39.85 25,727 0.03 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 2-3-1 19.37 8,729 0.01 - - - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 1-5 37.90 3,491 0.00 - - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 1-6 9.23 1 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 965,573 32,973 1,265 184 999,995 5 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 22,112 525,804 325,881 113,649 987,446 12,554 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 10,681 358,310 433,472 140,637 943,100 56,900 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 1,448 72,299 169,279 464,797 707,823 292,177 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 186 10,614 70,103 280,733 361,636 638,364 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 557,001 442,013 675 303 999,992 8 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 442,431 497,363 60,119 84 999,997 3 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 544 60,255 876,738 59,886 997,423 2,577 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 24 315 56,871 729,415 786,625 213,375 2-AAAAAAA Campbell - 54 5,597 210,312 215,963 784,037 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 572,150 278,269 111,889 33,342 995,650 4,350 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 238,018 304,692 252,618 170,289 965,617 34,383 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 151,817 239,942 319,368 277,665 988,792 11,208 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 37,362 172,089 297,206 385,527 892,184 107,816 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 653 5,008 18,919 133,177 157,757 842,243 4-AAAAAAA Newton 822,353 144,344 29,176 3,897 999,770 230 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 135,868 409,627 348,486 96,731 990,712 9,288 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 33,227 385,689 407,653 137,142 963,711 36,289 4-AAAAAAA Archer 8,155 55,812 175,277 530,451 769,695 230,305 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 378 3,887 35,505 218,011 257,781 742,219 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 19 641 3,903 13,768 18,331 981,669 5-AAAAAAA Walton 987,194 10,874 1,832 100 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 8,362 874,599 107,053 8,951 998,965 1,035 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 4,023 95,291 673,172 216,629 989,115 10,885 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 406 17,562 208,539 543,468 769,975 230,025 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 15 1,659 8,407 228,373 238,454 761,546 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - 15 997 2,479 3,491 996,509 6-AAAAAAA Milton 563,915 329,664 99,281 6,931 999,791 209 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 359,690 440,270 180,529 18,040 998,529 1,471 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 75,256 222,823 641,222 52,398 991,699 8,301 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 1,043 4,778 33,721 564,913 604,455 395,545 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 93 2,292 36,890 267,723 306,998 693,002 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 3 173 8,357 89,995 98,528 901,472 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 514,462 320,740 164,723 64 999,989 11 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 329,081 393,076 277,815 28 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 156,457 286,149 527,304 30,072 999,982 18 7-AAAAAAA Duluth - 35 30,106 888,824 918,965 81,035 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek - - 50 72,284 72,334 927,666 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - 2 8,727 8,729 991,271 7-AAAAAAA Discovery - - - 1 1 999,999 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 604,639 388,176 6,921 257 999,993 7 8-AAAAAAA Buford 394,490 594,028 11,390 81 999,989 11 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 818 15,680 614,810 353,706 985,014 14,986 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 52 1,953 357,856 511,840 871,701 128,299 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 1 154 5,269 112,152 117,576 882,424 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett - 9 3,754 21,964 25,727 974,273

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Thomas County Central Douglas County Douglas County Gainesville Marist Thomas County Central First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lee County Douglas County Houston County Gainesville Lee County Effingham County Creekview Douglas County Houston County Woodward Academy Blessed Trinity Gainesville Reg 4, #3 0 52.78 1-5 St. Pius X Reg 1, #2 0 85.31 6-1 Lee County Reg 3, #4 0 47.46 5-2 Jonesboro Reg 2, #1 0 52.06 4-3 Effingham County Reg 7, #3 0 55.84 3-3 Alpharetta Reg 6, #2 0 68.00 6-1 Creekview Reg 8, #4 0 52.35 3-3 Habersham Central Reg 5, #1 0 95.08 7-0 Douglas County Reg 1, #3 0 80.81 6-1 Houston County Reg 4, #2 0 74.78 7-0 North Atlanta Reg 2, #4 0 47.68 3-3 Evans Reg 3, #1 0 78.04 4-2 Woodward Academy Reg 6, #3 0 61.56 4-3 Sequoyah Reg 7, #2 0 69.81 5-2 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 0 49.19 2-5 South Paulding Reg 8, #1 0 87.43 6-0 Gainesville Roswell Marist Hughes Thomas County Central Lanier Roswell Brunswick Marist Hughes Rome Glynn Academy Thomas County Central Reg 5, #3 0 64.38 4-3 East Paulding Reg 8, #2 0 67.50 5-2 Lanier Reg 6, #4 0 56.28 4-2 Etowah Reg 7, #1 0 77.67 6-1 Roswell Reg 2, #3 0 59.40 4-2 Brunswick Reg 3, #2 0 50.18 6-1 Mundy's Mill Reg 1, #4 0 58.01 3-4 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 4, #1 0 83.36 5-1 Marist Reg 8, #3 0 57.71 3-4 North Forsyth Reg 5, #2 0 89.83 5-2 Hughes Reg 7, #4 0 49.26 4-3 Sprayberry Reg 6, #1 0 80.94 6-1 Rome Reg 3, #3 0 49.65 4-3 Lovejoy Reg 2, #2 0 50.33 5-2 Glynn Academy Reg 4, #4 0 43.27 5-1 Dunwoody Reg 1, #1 0 95.15 7-0 Thomas County Central

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 7-0 95.08 1,000,000 4.23 958,826 724,921 548,499 346,123 1.89 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 7-0 95.15 999,993 4.18 980,003 664,463 544,535 342,741 1.92 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 6-0 87.43 999,997 3.82 920,581 669,433 235,794 101,346 8.87 Hughes 5-AAAAAA 5-2 89.83 999,986 3.21 729,456 285,971 205,038 89,362 10.19 Lee County 1-AAAAAA 6-1 85.31 999,999 3.33 933,014 279,616 150,494 47,312 20.14 Marist 4-AAAAAA 5-1 83.36 1,000,000 3.34 787,223 532,291 155,426 43,000 22.26 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 6-1 77.67 999,980 3.09 754,808 329,360 59,852 9,811 100.93 Rome 6-AAAAAA 6-1 80.94 999,831 2.36 279,460 65,736 33,750 7,382 134.46 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 6-1 80.81 998,993 2.14 395,192 110,511 23,376 5,823 170.73 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 4-2 78.04 1,000,000 2.60 466,245 137,044 22,119 4,591 216.82 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 7-0 74.78 1,000,000 1.99 329,652 132,742 17,584 2,268 439.92 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 5-2 69.81 999,991 1.79 74,954 17,550 1,169 101 9,899.99 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 5-2 67.50 999,482 1.81 151,031 28,170 1,486 84 11,903.76 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 6-1 68.00 999,999 1.75 35,202 4,230 430 43 23,254.81 East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 4-3 64.38 999,933 1.44 66,545 9,591 306 12 83,332.33 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 3-4 58.01 560,707 0.61 17,526 1,869 22 1 999,999.00 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 4-2 59.40 990,744 1.71 33,583 2,173 66 - - Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 4-3 61.56 994,648 1.38 11,354 1,018 22 - - Veterans 1-AAAAAA 3-4 55.61 413,803 0.44 8,263 699 7 - - Etowah 6-AAAAAA 4-2 56.28 534,536 0.58 6,679 445 5 - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 6-1 50.18 1,000,000 1.53 16,834 899 4 - - Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 3-3 55.84 999,640 1.22 5,111 334 4 - - Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 4-3 52.06 982,980 1.56 11,063 250 4 - - North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 3-4 57.71 999,322 1.02 2,371 127 3 - - Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 5-2 50.33 940,583 1.32 7,401 239 2 - - River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 3-4 53.33 361,401 0.38 2,433 125 1 - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 3-3 47.68 916,138 1.18 3,805 91 1 - - St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 1-5 52.78 961,572 0.98 5,129 56 1 - - Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 4-3 49.65 995,934 1.35 2,712 17 - - - Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 5-2 47.46 905,715 1.17 1,874 11 - - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 3-3 52.35 906,499 0.91 467 9 - - - Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 1-6 44.78 109,459 0.11 86 3 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 5-1 43.27 771,767 0.77 383 2 - - - South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 2-5 49.19 469,895 0.47 307 1 - - - Newnan 5-AAAAAA 3-4 46.35 441,745 0.44 148 1 - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 1-6 38.82 26,505 0.03 20 1 - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 2-5 40.18 34,971 0.04 6 1 - - - Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 4-3 49.26 650,013 0.67 136 - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 2-4 39.97 86,054 0.09 36 - - - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-6 43.88 321,528 0.33 20 - - - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 2-5 33.90 96,533 0.10 17 - - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 3-4 33.82 258,648 0.26 14 - - - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 4-4 47.66 92,430 0.09 12 - - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 4-2 37.97 67,985 0.07 10 - - - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 1-6 40.84 53,220 0.05 7 - - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 2-5 36.15 15,516 0.02 1 - - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 1-5 29.45 28,845 0.03 - - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-6 19.93 8,013 0.01 - - - - - Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 2-5 37.19 2,265 0.00 - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 1-6 22.74 1,810 0.00 - - - - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 2-5 35.06 250 0.00 - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 1-6 33.32 126 0.00 - - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 2-4 10.96 8 0.00 - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-7 23.08 5 0.00 - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 1-6 19.65 3 0.00 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 3-4 20.62 - - - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 0-7 -1.99 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 718,419 222,485 58,292 797 999,993 7 1-AAAAAA Lee County 255,225 675,084 66,547 3,143 999,999 1 1-AAAAAA Houston County 26,213 101,726 851,200 19,854 998,993 1,007 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 143 698 4,516 555,350 560,707 439,293 1-AAAAAA Veterans - 7 19,251 394,545 413,803 586,197 1-AAAAAA Tift County - - 194 26,311 26,505 973,495 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 421,096 317,434 144,184 100,266 982,980 17,020 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 352,493 270,020 230,396 137,835 990,744 9,256 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 144,363 225,744 309,563 260,913 940,583 59,417 2-AAAAAA Evans 81,705 179,528 298,991 355,914 916,138 83,862 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 219 6,664 10,638 68,533 86,054 913,946 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 124 607 5,637 61,617 67,985 932,015 2-AAAAAA Grovetown - 3 591 14,922 15,516 984,484 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 967,514 31,840 644 2 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 31,311 961,865 6,818 6 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 1,175 6,150 368,193 530,197 905,715 94,285 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy - 143 621,957 373,834 995,934 4,066 3-AAAAAA Morrow - 2 48 1,760 1,810 998,190 3-AAAAAA Alcovy - - 2,340 94,193 96,533 903,467 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - 8 8 999,992 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Marist 731,739 262,442 5,783 36 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 267,833 726,468 5,437 262 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 398 6,293 738,488 216,393 961,572 38,428 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 26 4,733 211,157 555,851 771,767 228,233 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 4 64 38,561 220,019 258,648 741,352 4-AAAAAA South Cobb - - 574 7,439 8,013 991,987 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 980,152 16,713 3,135 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA Hughes 19,624 980,138 205 19 999,986 14 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 224 3,144 989,128 7,437 999,933 67 5-AAAAAA South Paulding - 4 24 469,867 469,895 530,105 5-AAAAAA Newnan - 1 57 441,687 441,745 558,255 5-AAAAAA New Manchester - - 7,449 27,522 34,971 965,029 5-AAAAAA Paulding County - - 2 53,218 53,220 946,780 5-AAAAAA Alexander - - - 250 250 999,750 6-AAAAAA Rome 867,782 127,658 2,940 1,451 999,831 169 6-AAAAAA Creekview 128,258 612,332 259,202 207 999,999 1 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 3,960 259,299 698,987 32,402 994,648 5,352 6-AAAAAA Etowah - 463 11,282 522,791 534,536 465,464 6-AAAAAA River Ridge - 220 5,918 355,263 361,401 638,599 6-AAAAAA Allatoona - 28 21,648 87,783 109,459 890,541 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - - 23 103 126 999,874 7-AAAAAA Roswell 952,504 37,314 8,968 1,194 999,980 20 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 28,915 805,842 165,087 147 999,991 9 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 18,581 156,776 819,596 4,687 999,640 360 7-AAAAAA Lassiter - 48 3,439 25,358 28,845 971,155 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry - 13 2,103 647,897 650,013 349,987 7-AAAAAA Pope - 7 806 320,715 321,528 678,472 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek - - 1 2 3 999,997 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 996,437 3,094 238 228 999,997 3 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 2,546 14,671 642,814 339,291 999,322 678 8-AAAAAA Lanier 568 980,157 18,226 531 999,482 518 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 449 1,848 337,805 566,397 906,499 93,501 8-AAAAAA Jackson County - 228 895 91,307 92,430 907,570 8-AAAAAA Shiloh - 2 21 2,242 2,265 997,735 8-AAAAAA Apalachee - - 1 4 5 999,995

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Coffee Jefferson Ware County Jefferson Cartersville Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Ware County Hiram Northgate Jefferson Ware County Jones County Hiram Creekside Tucker Northgate Calhoun Jefferson Reg 4, #3 0 45.57 2-5 Decatur Reg 1, #2 0 72.62 4-2 Ware County Reg 3, #4 0 45.21 4-3 Northside (Columbus) Reg 2, #1 0 64.88 5-2 Jones County Reg 7, #3 0 68.57 6-1 Hiram Reg 6, #2 0 66.11 5-1 Kell Reg 8, #4 0 52.76 3-4 Clarke Central Reg 5, #1 0 66.35 5-1 Creekside Reg 1, #3 0 47.03 1-5 Jenkins Reg 4, #2 0 51.41 4-3 Tucker Reg 2, #4 0 51.88 2-4 Dutchtown Reg 3, #1 0 63.64 5-2 Northgate Reg 6, #3 0 54.72 4-3 Cambridge Reg 7, #2 0 72.11 5-2 Calhoun Reg 5, #4 0 40.71 2-5 Lithia Springs Reg 8, #1 0 74.26 6-0 Jefferson Cartersville Harris County Greater Atlanta Christian Coffee Eastside Cartersville Harris County Arabia Mountain Flowery Branch Greater Atlanta Christian Warner Robins Coffee Reg 5, #3 0 51.49 4-2 Villa Rica Reg 8, #2 0 62.12 5-2 Eastside Reg 6, #4 0 42.49 1-6 Centennial Reg 7, #1 0 74.49 7-0 Cartersville Reg 2, #3 0 60.90 4-2 Ola Reg 3, #2 0 61.52 6-1 Harris County Reg 1, #4 0 41.38 2-4 Statesboro Reg 4, #1 0 54.24 6-1 Arabia Mountain Reg 8, #3 0 62.48 4-3 Flowery Branch Reg 5, #2 0 59.57 2-4 Mays Reg 7, #4 0 59.22 5-2 Dalton Reg 6, #1 0 67.27 6-0 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 3, #3 0 47.43 5-2 McIntosh Reg 2, #2 0 61.48 4-3 Warner Robins Reg 4, #4 0 25.24 3-4 Chamblee Reg 1, #1 0 82.35 6-0 Coffee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Coffee 1-AAAAA 6-0 82.35 999,999 4.38 924,787 816,245 642,231 504,088 0.98 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 7-0 74.49 999,512 3.54 716,456 604,480 272,031 139,124 6.19 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 6-0 74.26 999,984 3.34 603,111 490,730 280,232 119,238 7.39 Ware County 1-AAAAA 4-2 72.62 999,940 3.48 734,506 494,285 268,095 91,710 9.90 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 5-2 72.11 973,063 2.80 473,321 350,625 166,003 61,768 15.19 Hiram 7-AAAAA 6-1 68.57 956,540 2.05 333,177 141,664 51,618 15,387 63.99 Creekside 5-AAAAA 5-1 66.35 999,969 2.55 452,471 168,442 67,934 15,255 64.55 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 6-0 67.27 999,601 2.19 408,935 110,221 44,981 13,414 73.55 Northgate 3-AAAAA 5-2 63.64 999,275 2.55 596,185 167,324 46,650 8,910 111.23 Kell 6-AAAAA 5-1 66.11 999,906 1.98 316,740 87,278 31,893 8,230 120.51 Jones County 2-AAAAA 5-2 64.88 999,998 2.27 221,504 102,862 36,530 7,680 129.21 Harris County 3-AAAAA 6-1 61.52 998,560 2.30 491,246 113,667 25,112 4,080 244.10 Eastside 8-AAAAA 5-2 62.12 990,659 2.06 183,637 96,014 20,202 3,564 279.58 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 4-3 62.48 997,469 1.88 214,262 46,246 11,362 2,345 425.44 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 4-3 61.48 999,895 2.06 132,425 49,456 13,699 2,228 447.83 Ola 2-AAAAA 4-2 60.90 970,149 1.75 297,310 56,372 8,433 1,456 685.81 Mays 5-AAAAA 2-4 59.57 996,376 1.59 125,686 18,833 3,607 554 1,804.05 Cass 7-AAAAA 4-3 59.74 591,549 0.85 64,197 10,532 2,108 315 3,173.60 Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 6-1 54.24 999,996 2.12 267,011 31,848 3,015 259 3,860.00 Dalton 7-AAAAA 5-2 59.22 479,179 0.68 50,256 8,274 1,456 208 4,806.69 Tucker 4-AAAAA 4-3 51.41 999,985 1.96 189,647 16,530 1,284 72 13,887.89 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 4-3 54.72 999,969 1.15 20,533 5,151 627 55 18,180.82 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 2-4 51.88 864,923 1.14 77,713 5,930 448 30 33,332.33 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 4-2 51.49 956,958 1.18 22,521 2,791 206 13 76,922.08 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 3-4 52.76 470,846 0.56 10,560 897 97 9 111,110.11 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 1-5 47.03 872,455 1.17 37,858 1,695 91 6 166,665.67 McIntosh 3-AAAAA 5-2 47.43 871,358 0.99 8,954 556 29 2 499,999.00 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 2-4 41.38 741,395 0.88 10,449 276 6 - - Centennial 6-AAAAA 1-6 42.49 944,790 0.96 1,272 129 6 - - Decatur 4-AAAAA 2-5 45.57 984,608 1.02 3,936 255 5 - - Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 4-3 45.21 806,557 0.89 3,808 208 3 - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-3 43.29 330,867 0.35 919 35 3 - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 4-4 43.64 208,236 0.23 973 30 2 - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 2-5 40.71 390,145 0.40 334 27 1 - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 4-2 41.30 416,900 0.43 407 43 - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-4 36.14 329,046 0.36 1,420 15 - - - Banneker 5-AAAAA 3-3 40.78 178,912 0.18 121 14 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 3-4 37.71 161,675 0.17 946 10 - - - Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 3-4 43.17 60,580 0.06 97 7 - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 3-3 36.16 324,250 0.33 231 3 - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-6 29.88 57,165 0.06 53 - - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 2-5 35.46 54,064 0.05 14 - - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 3-4 25.24 570,310 0.57 8 - - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 2-5 23.17 443,118 0.44 2 - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 1-5 26.52 3,269 0.00 1 - - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 1-6 20.89 1,983 0.00 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 2-4 32.58 1,939 0.00 - - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 2-4 19.22 1,641 0.00 - - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 2-4 29.28 160 0.00 - - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 2-5 38.15 157 0.00 - - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAAA 0-7 26.21 91 0.00 - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 0-7 -1.83 29 0.00 - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 2-5 11.80 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-7 -54.84 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Coffee 760,060 237,140 2,731 68 999,999 1 1-AAAAA Ware County 239,670 751,253 8,857 160 999,940 60 1-AAAAA Jenkins 144 2,168 579,684 290,459 872,455 127,545 1-AAAAA Statesboro 122 7,740 296,027 437,506 741,395 258,605 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 3 1,607 100,958 226,478 329,046 670,954 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 1 92 11,743 45,329 57,165 942,835 2-AAAAA Jones County 589,141 380,907 29,498 452 999,998 2 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 403,442 579,248 15,884 1,321 999,895 105 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 7,389 33,056 230,770 593,708 864,923 135,077 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 28 2,721 17,674 141,252 161,675 838,325 2-AAAAA Ola - 4,065 705,953 260,131 970,149 29,851 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - 3 219 3,047 3,269 996,731 2-AAAAA Union Grove - - 2 89 91 999,909 3-AAAAA Northgate 573,381 394,326 28,314 3,254 999,275 725 3-AAAAA Harris County 418,043 508,007 66,921 5,589 998,560 1,440 3-AAAAA McIntosh 3,942 61,805 471,090 334,521 871,358 128,642 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 3,816 26,769 354,188 421,784 806,557 193,443 3-AAAAA Drew 818 9,093 79,487 234,852 324,250 675,750 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 584,837 410,181 4,478 500 999,996 4 4-AAAAA Tucker 415,119 577,336 6,585 945 999,985 15 4-AAAAA Chamblee 35 2,082 55,745 512,448 570,310 429,690 4-AAAAA Lithonia 9 2,456 37,301 403,352 443,118 556,882 4-AAAAA Decatur - 7,934 895,606 81,068 984,608 15,392 4-AAAAA M.L. King - 11 285 1,687 1,983 998,017 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 897,821 71,714 30,311 123 999,969 31 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 58,063 240,990 562,884 95,021 956,958 43,042 5-AAAAA Mays 44,056 673,445 250,342 28,533 996,376 3,624 5-AAAAA Banneker 59 821 10,231 167,801 178,912 821,088 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 1 9,991 41,722 338,431 390,145 609,855 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill - 3,012 97,721 316,167 416,900 583,100 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson - 27 6,780 53,773 60,580 939,420 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities - - 9 151 160 999,840 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 603,032 387,198 5,326 4,045 999,601 399 6-AAAAA Kell 390,132 488,492 121,044 238 999,906 94 6-AAAAA Cambridge 6,834 121,862 854,231 17,042 999,969 31 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee 2 109 457 53,496 54,064 945,936 6-AAAAA Centennial - 2,337 18,462 923,991 944,790 55,210 6-AAAAA North Springs - 2 480 1,159 1,641 998,359 6-AAAAA Northview - - - 29 29 999,971 7-AAAAA Cartersville 739,531 176,569 65,123 18,289 999,512 488 7-AAAAA Calhoun 167,863 655,616 103,680 45,904 973,063 26,937 7-AAAAA Hiram 82,015 90,038 561,899 222,588 956,540 43,460 7-AAAAA Dalton 9,134 27,746 98,389 343,910 479,179 520,821 7-AAAAA Cass 1,456 50,031 170,875 369,187 591,549 408,451 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 1 - 34 122 157 999,843 8-AAAAA Jefferson 731,191 210,067 57,772 954 999,984 16 8-AAAAA Eastside 197,197 673,249 110,796 9,417 990,659 9,341 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 71,602 114,221 754,517 57,129 997,469 2,531 8-AAAAA Loganville 9 723 57,338 150,166 208,236 791,764 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 1 1,593 7,440 321,833 330,867 669,133 8-AAAAA Clarke Central - 145 11,836 458,865 470,846 529,154 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - 2 301 1,636 1,939 998,061

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final North Oconee Bainbridge Stockbridge North Oconee Central (Carrollton) Bainbridge First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Spalding Stockbridge Benedictine North Oconee Cairo Spalding Stephenson Stockbridge Starr's Mill Benedictine Cedartown North Oconee Reg 4, #3 0 67.86 6-1 Troup Reg 1, #2 0 67.28 7-1 Cairo Reg 3, #4 0 52.99 3-3 New Hampstead Reg 2, #1 0 77.01 7-0 Spalding Reg 7, #3 0 46.94 6-1 Northwest Whitfield Reg 6, #2 0 59.78 5-2 Stephenson Reg 8, #4 0 46.66 3-4 Cherokee Bluff Reg 5, #1 0 79.39 5-2 Stockbridge Reg 1, #3 0 38.86 3-4 Westover Reg 4, #2 0 63.60 4-3 Starr's Mill Reg 2, #4 0 52.64 3-4 Howard Reg 3, #1 0 77.69 7-0 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 0 57.77 4-3 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 7, #2 0 57.38 4-3 Cedartown Reg 5, #4 0 51.61 4-3 Pace Academy Reg 8, #1 0 85.68 6-0 North Oconee Central (Carrollton) Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Hapeville Charter Bainbridge Madison County Central (Carrollton) Burke County Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) North Hall Hapeville Charter Perry Bainbridge Reg 5, #3 0 47.61 2-5 Lovett Reg 8, #2 0 64.66 5-1 Madison County Reg 6, #4 0 62.21 6-1 Holy Innocents Reg 7, #1 0 69.66 7-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 2, #3 0 58.88 4-2 Baldwin Reg 3, #2 0 66.38 6-1 Burke County Reg 1, #4 0 24.95 0-7 Hardaway Reg 4, #1 0 65.38 5-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 8, #3 0 59.21 5-2 North Hall Reg 5, #2 0 46.22 3-4 Luella Reg 7, #4 0 42.50 2-5 Sonoraville Reg 6, #1 0 61.18 4-3 Hapeville Charter Reg 3, #3 0 56.15 5-2 Wayne County Reg 2, #2 0 74.51 6-1 Perry Reg 4, #4 0 59.56 5-2 LaGrange Reg 1, #1 0 75.20 5-2 Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds North Oconee 8-AAAA 6-0 85.68 1,000,000 4.23 964,365 735,418 532,238 441,936 1.26 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 5-2 79.39 1,000,000 3.74 916,836 599,777 236,723 164,726 5.07 Spalding 2-AAAA 7-0 77.01 999,999 3.23 668,066 406,299 211,796 96,776 9.33 Benedictine 3-AAAA 7-0 77.69 999,999 3.18 829,140 254,437 130,613 84,618 10.82 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 5-2 75.20 1,000,000 2.90 464,995 353,807 239,016 77,799 11.85 Perry 2-AAAA 6-1 74.51 1,000,000 3.01 562,162 353,835 194,862 64,857 14.42 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 7-0 69.66 999,999 2.93 579,177 364,899 163,061 31,677 30.57 Troup 4-AAAA 6-1 67.86 999,973 2.05 256,872 111,753 42,569 7,396 134.21 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 5-2 65.38 1,000,000 2.36 366,051 160,973 54,068 6,979 142.29 Burke County 3-AAAA 6-1 66.38 995,939 2.13 302,234 138,223 45,373 6,447 154.11 Madison County 8-AAAA 5-1 64.66 998,910 2.44 346,870 152,459 44,043 5,235 190.02 Cairo 1-AAAA 7-1 67.28 1,000,000 1.94 188,299 75,981 28,987 4,941 201.39 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 4-3 61.18 959,203 2.11 317,063 65,326 20,945 1,743 572.72 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 4-3 63.60 999,155 2.11 206,863 51,573 14,259 1,719 580.73 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 6-1 62.21 958,671 1.87 209,124 49,007 15,141 1,442 692.48 North Hall 8-AAAA 5-2 59.21 967,397 2.00 304,695 40,954 9,874 650 1,537.46 Stephenson 6-AAAA 5-2 59.78 876,117 1.54 103,968 19,453 4,491 343 2,914.45 Baldwin 2-AAAA 4-2 58.88 969,178 1.37 78,567 20,929 3,602 248 4,031.26 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 4-3 57.77 840,816 1.47 126,170 19,451 4,567 242 4,131.23 LaGrange 4-AAAA 5-2 59.56 999,625 1.27 36,039 9,689 2,051 150 6,665.67 Wayne County 3-AAAA 5-2 56.15 924,239 1.06 21,547 4,194 605 33 30,302.03 Cedartown 7-AAAA 4-3 57.38 997,539 1.48 25,384 3,005 371 29 34,481.76 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 4-3 51.61 983,361 1.18 35,911 2,960 266 8 124,999.00 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 3-3 52.99 989,015 1.09 11,966 1,953 216 4 249,999.00 Miller Grove 6-AAAA 5-2 51.02 359,065 0.45 9,479 920 82 2 499,999.00 Lovett 5-AAAA 2-5 47.61 891,725 1.06 23,416 1,094 98 - - Luella 5-AAAA 3-4 46.22 845,716 0.95 13,960 596 43 - - Howard 2-AAAA 3-4 52.64 727,321 0.77 6,342 312 18 - - Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 6-1 46.94 948,927 1.11 7,892 314 14 - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 5-1 45.15 129,009 0.16 4,157 129 3 - - Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 3-4 46.66 904,505 0.93 3,267 105 3 - - Sonoraville 7-AAAA 2-5 42.50 744,345 0.82 7,669 149 2 - - Westover 1-AAAA 3-4 38.86 966,721 1.00 552 13 - - - Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 4-3 33.59 309,181 0.32 411 5 - - - Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 5-1 41.52 197,468 0.20 196 4 - - - Griffin 2-AAAA 1-6 38.14 105,001 0.11 46 2 - - - Hampton 5-AAAA 3-4 38.24 196,347 0.20 156 1 - - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 4-3 40.29 90,800 0.09 44 1 - - - McDonough 5-AAAA 4-2 37.92 82,851 0.08 23 - - - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-7 24.95 600,937 0.60 15 - - - - Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 2-5 37.40 6,128 0.01 7 - - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 3-4 22.21 432,342 0.43 3 - - - - Whitewater 4-AAAA 3-4 48.72 1,179 0.00 1 - - - - West Laurens 2-AAAA 2-4 34.52 1,033 0.00 - - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 2-5 30.18 162 0.00 - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 4-4 29.30 68 0.00 - - - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 2-4 29.01 17 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-6 6.21 9 0.00 - - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-7 4.85 8 0.00 - - - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 0-7 26.73 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 4-1-1 26.26 - - - - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 1-6 19.87 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 2-4 17.13 - - - - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 2-5 16.43 - - - - - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 1-7 11.84 - - - - - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-6 11.12 - - - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-7 8.96 - - - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 1-5 1.63 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 1-5 -14.93 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 726,947 272,836 208 9 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Cairo 273,005 708,403 18,589 3 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Westover 43 18,602 799,307 148,769 966,721 33,279 1-AAAA Hardaway 4 104 113,272 487,557 600,937 399,063 1-AAAA Shaw 1 55 68,624 363,662 432,342 567,658 2-AAAA Spalding 611,759 387,071 1,085 84 999,999 1 2-AAAA Perry 387,536 535,908 76,526 30 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Baldwin 694 76,562 823,294 68,628 969,178 30,822 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 11 450 36,217 160,790 197,468 802,532 2-AAAA Griffin - 7 16,562 88,432 105,001 894,999 2-AAAA West Laurens - 2 44 987 1,033 998,967 2-AAAA Howard - - 46,272 681,049 727,321 272,679 3-AAAA Benedictine 979,299 13,334 7,275 91 999,999 1 3-AAAA Wayne County 20,132 59,241 460,866 384,000 924,239 75,761 3-AAAA Burke County 492 822,149 134,773 38,525 995,939 4,061 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 41 2,557 6,151 82,051 90,800 909,200 3-AAAA New Hampstead 36 102,719 390,935 495,325 989,015 10,985 3-AAAA Islands - - - 8 8 999,992 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 550,257 143,308 134,118 172,317 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA Troup 241,542 184,564 356,636 217,231 999,973 27 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 191,181 616,967 185,611 5,396 999,155 845 4-AAAA LaGrange 17,020 55,161 323,623 603,821 999,625 375 4-AAAA Whitewater - - 12 1,167 1,179 998,821 4-AAAA North Clayton - - - 68 68 999,932 4-AAAA Fayette County - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA Riverdale - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Stockbridge 979,662 20,320 15 3 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Pace Academy 20,305 245,170 338,711 379,175 983,361 16,639 5-AAAA Luella 30 311,865 245,750 288,071 845,716 154,284 5-AAAA Lovett 3 410,561 364,763 116,398 891,725 108,275 5-AAAA Hampton - 11,719 42,655 141,973 196,347 803,653 5-AAAA McDonough - 365 8,106 74,380 82,851 917,149 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 453,356 274,845 129,923 101,079 959,203 40,797 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 232,090 244,087 233,208 249,286 958,671 41,329 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 198,206 135,950 312,965 193,695 840,816 159,184 6-AAAA Stephenson 102,912 308,888 260,215 204,102 876,117 123,883 6-AAAA Miller Grove 13,409 36,082 61,585 247,989 359,065 640,935 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 27 148 2,104 3,849 6,128 993,872 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 967,294 29,595 2,952 158 999,999 1 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 23,371 211,306 586,072 128,178 948,927 51,073 7-AAAA Cedartown 9,127 712,938 233,303 42,171 997,539 2,461 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 203 2,511 52,888 253,579 309,181 690,819 7-AAAA Sonoraville 5 43,650 124,785 575,905 744,345 255,655 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - 9 9 999,991 8-AAAA North Oconee 999,895 98 4 3 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA East Forsyth 64 12,948 66,782 49,215 129,009 870,991 8-AAAA Madison County 41 984,726 13,276 867 998,910 1,090 8-AAAA North Hall - 2,134 914,039 51,224 967,397 32,603 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff - 89 5,841 898,575 904,505 95,495 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals - 5 58 99 162 999,838 8-AAAA Walnut Grove - - - 17 17 999,983 8-AAAA East Hall - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Chestatee - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Calvary Day Lumpkin County Cedar Grove Calvary Day Lumpkin County Sandy Creek First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Mary Persons Cedar Grove Calvary Day Stephens County Thomasville Mary Persons White County Cedar Grove Harlem Calvary Day Wesleyan Stephens County Reg 4, #3 0 44.71 5-2 Hephzibah Reg 1, #2 0 55.51 3-4 Thomasville Reg 3, #4 0 42.87 4-3 Long County Reg 2, #1 0 75.34 6-1 Mary Persons Reg 7, #3 0 54.87 3-3 White County Reg 6, #2 0 42.35 6-1 Bremen Reg 8, #4 0 50.64 2-5 Oconee County Reg 5, #1 0 77.65 2-5 Cedar Grove Reg 1, #3 0 50.98 4-2 Monroe Reg 4, #2 0 53.38 5-2 Harlem Reg 2, #4 0 32.69 1-6 Jackson Reg 3, #1 0 79.14 7-0 Calvary Day Reg 6, #3 0 33.69 5-2 Gordon Lee Reg 7, #2 0 51.68 4-3 Wesleyan Reg 5, #4 0 49.46 5-2 Douglass Reg 8, #1 0 78.94 7-0 Stephens County Lumpkin County Morgan County Sandy Creek Carver (Columbus) Carver (Atlanta) Lumpkin County Savannah Christian Morgan County Sandy Creek Adairsville Peach County Carver (Columbus) Reg 5, #3 0 55.39 2-4 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 8, #2 0 51.14 4-3 Hart County Reg 6, #4 0 31.49 4-3 Coahulla Creek Reg 7, #1 0 66.00 7-0 Lumpkin County Reg 2, #3 0 50.19 6-1 Upson-Lee Reg 3, #2 0 62.53 5-2 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 0 52.86 4-3 Crisp County Reg 4, #1 0 61.15 6-1 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 0 54.48 4-3 Monroe Area Reg 5, #2 0 61.61 5-2 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 0 42.09 2-5 Dawson County Reg 6, #1 0 49.84 5-2 Adairsville Reg 3, #3 0 45.44 5-2 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #2 0 52.99 2-4 Peach County Reg 4, #4 0 20.47 3-4 Richmond Academy Reg 1, #1 0 57.07 4-3 Carver (Columbus)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Calvary Day 3-AAA 7-0 79.14 1,000,000 3.78 951,938 522,493 310,561 255,130 2.92 Cedar Grove 5-AAA 2-5 77.65 1,000,000 3.83 929,938 611,471 324,829 240,351 3.16 Stephens County 8-AAA 7-0 78.94 999,976 3.67 925,939 487,068 290,823 236,462 3.23 Mary Persons 2-AAA 6-1 75.34 1,000,000 3.64 926,747 504,180 218,949 151,715 5.59 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 7-0 66.00 999,998 3.50 715,058 475,809 326,950 62,868 14.91 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 5-2 62.53 1,000,000 2.72 517,747 227,702 131,863 17,963 54.67 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 5-2 61.61 1,000,000 2.59 496,987 278,706 117,516 14,502 67.96 Morgan County 4-AAA 6-1 61.15 1,000,000 2.31 319,380 135,032 77,267 9,128 108.55 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 4-3 57.07 983,411 2.62 465,447 231,343 78,345 5,805 171.27 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 2-4 55.39 1,000,000 1.70 183,397 70,880 19,792 1,213 823.40 Thomasville 1-AAA 3-4 55.51 941,520 1.80 139,033 46,627 12,909 846 1,181.03 Monroe Area 8-AAA 4-3 54.48 994,890 1.54 134,668 50,913 13,416 769 1,299.39 White County 7-AAA 3-3 54.87 975,569 1.93 136,729 35,880 11,118 700 1,427.57 Peach County 2-AAA 2-4 52.99 999,836 1.81 203,750 68,721 14,965 680 1,469.59 Crisp County 1-AAA 4-3 52.86 966,411 1.60 114,927 37,180 9,111 399 2,505.27 Harlem 4-AAA 5-2 53.38 999,885 1.69 81,528 18,798 6,913 345 2,897.55 Adairsville 6-AAA 5-2 49.84 999,959 1.86 160,228 57,091 10,660 307 3,256.33 Monroe 1-AAA 4-2 50.98 877,279 1.40 91,882 28,693 5,939 216 4,628.63 Hart County 8-AAA 4-3 51.14 826,438 1.19 77,470 22,095 4,617 190 5,262.16 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 6-1 50.19 999,997 1.51 113,493 30,920 5,337 153 6,534.95 Wesleyan 7-AAA 4-3 51.68 998,345 1.89 61,109 8,123 1,363 71 14,083.51 Oconee County 8-AAA 2-5 50.64 912,233 1.11 50,745 11,917 2,049 65 15,383.62 Douglass 5-AAA 5-2 49.46 1,000,000 1.22 45,541 10,285 1,756 50 19,999.00 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 3-4 52.08 265,683 0.33 20,419 6,138 1,097 50 19,999.00 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 5-2 45.44 999,999 1.33 54,832 11,150 1,006 16 62,499.00 Dawson County 7-AAA 2-5 42.09 637,226 0.89 20,371 2,924 213 3 333,332.33 Bremen 6-AAA 6-1 42.35 999,558 1.39 32,876 5,716 512 2 499,999.00 Gilmer 7-AAA 4-3 38.87 384,324 0.49 6,393 695 28 1 999,999.00 Dougherty 1-AAA 4-3 42.22 231,360 0.27 3,656 417 47 - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 5-2 44.71 999,542 1.22 10,177 754 44 - - Long County 3-AAA 4-3 42.87 896,671 0.93 4,902 189 2 - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 5-2 33.69 753,721 0.81 875 43 1 - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 4-3 31.49 805,360 0.83 730 17 1 - - Ringgold 6-AAA 3-4 34.81 407,009 0.43 518 8 1 - - Jackson 2-AAA 1-6 32.69 982,356 0.99 383 21 - - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 3-4 20.47 642,481 0.65 118 1 - - - Salem 4-AAA 1-6 18.46 356,776 0.36 55 - - - - LaFayette 6-AAA 1-6 27.20 31,511 0.03 7 - - - - Liberty County 3-AAA 2-5 24.27 101,763 0.10 5 - - - - Pickens 7-AAA 1-5 26.06 4,502 0.00 2 - - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-7 1.20 17,811 0.02 - - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 2-5 21.76 2,414 0.00 - - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-5 11.75 1,567 0.00 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 2-4 6.90 1,316 0.00 - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 1-6 20.38 780 0.00 - - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-7 14.43 468 0.00 - - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-5 19.22 36 0.00 - - - - - Columbus 1-AAA 1-6 8.90 19 0.00 - - - - - Beach 3-AAA 1-6 3.17 - - - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-6 -11.33 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 624,458 218,217 72,512 68,224 983,411 16,589 1-AAA Monroe 128,082 100,930 374,887 273,380 877,279 122,721 1-AAA Crisp County 124,219 151,886 307,120 383,186 966,411 33,589 1-AAA Thomasville 117,858 506,756 213,721 103,185 941,520 58,480 1-AAA Dougherty 5,383 22,211 31,750 172,016 231,360 768,640 1-AAA Columbus - - 10 9 19 999,981 2-AAA Mary Persons 932,319 62,763 4,895 23 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Peach County 43,679 541,407 371,097 43,653 999,836 164 2-AAA Upson-Lee 23,979 380,916 518,541 76,561 999,997 3 2-AAA Jackson 23 14,911 105,446 861,976 982,356 17,644 2-AAA Pike County - 3 21 17,787 17,811 982,189 3-AAA Calvary Day 993,987 5,570 310 133 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Savannah Christian 5,895 993,981 116 8 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 118 433 998,934 514 999,999 1 3-AAA Liberty County - 16 116 101,631 101,763 898,237 3-AAA Long County - - 281 896,390 896,671 103,329 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - 243 1,324 1,567 998,433 3-AAA Beach - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAA Groves - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAA Morgan County 670,966 285,380 43,635 19 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Harlem 324,564 664,185 9,878 1,258 999,885 115 4-AAA Hephzibah 4,455 49,411 912,706 32,970 999,542 458 4-AAA Richmond Academy 15 862 32,538 609,066 642,481 357,519 4-AAA Salem - 162 647 355,967 356,776 643,224 4-AAA Cross Creek - - 596 720 1,316 998,684 5-AAA Cedar Grove 862,393 122,684 12,323 2,600 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 100,727 550,490 254,824 93,959 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 28,980 239,582 451,372 280,066 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 7,900 87,244 281,481 623,375 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 671,610 270,144 50,253 7,952 999,959 41 6-AAA Bremen 304,553 613,745 70,406 10,854 999,558 442 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 12,646 69,194 161,755 561,765 805,360 194,640 6-AAA Gordon Lee 11,191 46,917 496,714 198,899 753,721 246,279 6-AAA Ringgold - - 220,788 186,221 407,009 592,991 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe - - 84 2,330 2,414 997,586 6-AAA LaFayette - - - 31,511 31,511 968,489 6-AAA Ridgeland - - - 468 468 999,532 7-AAA Lumpkin County 873,498 94,717 27,122 4,661 999,998 2 7-AAA White County 112,530 150,573 637,835 74,631 975,569 24,431 7-AAA Wesleyan 7,953 718,914 187,938 83,540 998,345 1,655 7-AAA Dawson County 6,013 35,036 89,211 506,966 637,226 362,774 7-AAA Gilmer 6 627 56,913 326,778 384,324 615,676 7-AAA Pickens - 132 975 3,395 4,502 995,498 7-AAA West Hall - 1 6 29 36 999,964 8-AAA Stephens County 973,346 25,071 833 726 999,976 24 8-AAA Hart County 16,490 419,482 308,169 82,297 826,438 173,562 8-AAA Oconee County 9,033 138,860 201,693 562,647 912,233 87,767 8-AAA Monroe Area 1,108 412,040 389,685 192,057 994,890 5,110 8-AAA Hebron Christian 23 4,545 99,519 161,596 265,683 734,317 8-AAA Franklin County - 2 101 677 780 999,220

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Toombs County Appling County Northeast Toombs County Appling County Pierce County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Northeast Callaway Toombs County Athens Academy Cook Northeast Therrell Callaway Laney Toombs County Model Athens Academy Reg 4, #3 0 40.51 5-2 Putnam County Reg 1, #2 0 55.99 4-2 Cook Reg 3, #4 0 33.16 4-2 Vidalia Reg 2, #1 0 66.74 6-1 Northeast Reg 7, #3 0 39.71 5-2 North Murray Reg 6, #2 0 38.99 5-1 Therrell Reg 8, #4 0 49.12 6-1 East Jackson Reg 5, #1 0 60.43 3-2 Callaway Reg 1, #3 0 45.83 3-3 Sumter County Reg 4, #2 0 49.62 4-2-1 Laney Reg 2, #4 0 22.89 3-4 Southwest Reg 3, #1 0 72.15 7-0 Toombs County Reg 6, #3 0 27.66 1-6 Washington Reg 7, #2 0 43.94 4-2 Model Reg 5, #4 0 24.46 2-5 Redan Reg 8, #1 0 63.95 4-2 Athens Academy Rockmart Appling County Union County Pierce County Fellowship Christian Rockmart Appling County Thomson Union County North Cobb Christian Pierce County Fitzgerald Reg 5, #3 0 40.68 2-4 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 8, #2 0 58.34 4-2 Fellowship Christian Reg 6, #4 0 26.66 3-4 South Atlanta Reg 7, #1 0 58.23 4-2 Rockmart Reg 2, #3 0 35.68 5-2 Spencer Reg 3, #2 0 65.86 4-2 Appling County Reg 1, #4 0 42.50 4-3 Jeff Davis Reg 4, #1 0 60.12 6-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 0 55.05 5-1 Union County Reg 5, #2 0 48.38 4-3 Columbia Reg 7, #4 0 38.75 3-3 Fannin County Reg 6, #1 0 46.79 5-2 North Cobb Christian Reg 3, #3 0 60.16 5-1 Pierce County Reg 2, #2 0 44.71 6-1 ACE Charter Reg 4, #4 0 40.20 2-4-1 Washington County Reg 1, #1 0 57.98 4-2 Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Toombs County 3-AA 7-0 72.15 1,000,000 4.22 930,526 751,196 544,450 420,203 1.38 Northeast 2-AA 6-1 66.74 1,000,000 3.68 815,086 612,140 279,025 171,425 4.83 Appling County 3-AA 4-2 65.86 999,960 3.34 638,475 433,665 301,626 131,762 6.59 Athens Academy 8-AA 4-2 63.95 995,935 3.26 807,113 328,001 179,534 84,388 10.85 Pierce County 3-AA 5-1 60.16 999,300 2.88 534,428 347,895 136,386 38,305 25.11 Callaway 5-AA 3-2 60.43 1,000,000 2.84 710,497 278,772 85,629 36,199 26.63 Thomson 4-AA 6-1 60.12 1,000,000 2.58 354,976 201,496 114,220 32,904 29.39 Rockmart 7-AA 4-2 58.23 999,995 2.85 556,204 206,049 105,763 26,057 37.38 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 4-2 58.34 980,937 2.64 576,815 184,358 72,550 20,385 48.06 Fitzgerald 1-AA 4-2 57.98 999,114 2.48 326,318 208,406 76,092 19,192 51.11 Cook 1-AA 4-2 55.99 999,464 2.37 281,523 165,433 51,549 11,011 89.82 Union County 8-AA 5-1 55.05 882,662 2.01 394,601 106,860 29,528 5,945 167.21 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 5-2 46.79 999,997 2.13 286,366 59,742 9,031 708 1,411.43 Columbia 5-AA 4-3 48.38 999,147 1.54 169,997 35,089 5,303 500 1,999.00 Providence Christian 8-AA 5-1 49.39 553,643 0.90 115,024 19,838 2,858 324 3,085.42 East Jackson 8-AA 6-1 49.12 580,397 0.90 113,451 18,365 2,464 289 3,459.21 Laney 4-AA 4-2-1 49.62 984,628 1.61 44,249 10,690 1,450 231 4,328.00 ACE Charter 2-AA 6-1 44.71 998,087 1.17 27,706 8,671 950 60 16,665.67 Sumter County 1-AA 3-3 45.83 834,889 1.13 16,105 2,967 324 43 23,254.81 Model 7-AA 4-2 43.94 976,246 1.81 93,522 6,097 450 38 26,314.79 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 2-4 40.68 993,880 1.16 33,559 2,734 208 6 166,665.67 North Murray 7-AA 5-2 39.71 985,441 1.56 52,610 2,700 167 6 166,665.67 Washington County 4-AA 2-4-1 40.20 904,160 1.01 7,768 1,391 68 5 199,999.00 Jeff Davis 1-AA 4-3 42.50 794,435 0.98 7,432 1,050 98 4 249,999.00 Fannin County 7-AA 3-3 38.75 827,870 1.19 33,993 1,868 93 4 249,999.00 Therrell 6-AA 5-1 38.99 999,694 1.56 51,741 2,503 89 4 249,999.00 Putnam County 4-AA 5-2 40.51 947,382 1.16 9,103 1,345 80 2 499,999.00 Spencer 2-AA 5-2 35.68 1,000,000 1.04 3,566 416 14 - - Worth County 1-AA 4-3 34.30 352,877 0.38 462 28 1 - - Vidalia 3-AA 4-2 33.16 981,118 1.01 1,679 122 - - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 3-3-1 34.26 162,567 0.17 500 58 - - - Haralson County 7-AA 1-6 28.41 200,648 0.22 895 20 - - - Washington 6-AA 1-6 27.66 807,259 0.88 1,308 11 - - - South Atlanta 6-AA 3-4 26.66 915,324 0.98 1,258 10 - - - Banks County 8-AA 4-3 36.12 6,426 0.01 167 6 - - - Redan 5-AA 2-5 24.46 509,801 0.51 527 2 - - - McNair 5-AA 4-3 23.46 497,158 0.50 336 2 - - - Southwest 2-AA 3-4 22.89 917,187 0.92 70 2 - - - Dodge County 1-AA 1-6 35.00 19,216 0.02 25 2 - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 3-5 17.44 123,577 0.12 6 - - - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 2-4 15.00 80,493 0.08 6 - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 3-4 12.84 73,656 0.07 2 - - - - Rutland 2-AA 2-4 16.44 56,516 0.06 2 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 1-5 15.30 9,800 0.01 2 - - - - Tattnall County 3-AA 2-5 23.57 4,848 0.00 1 - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 2-5 4.05 28,185 0.03 - - - - - Brantley County 3-AA 3-3 11.57 14,770 0.01 - - - - - Butler 4-AA 2-4 10.46 1,263 0.00 - - - - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 0-7 -3.02 20 0.00 - - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-6 -0.01 8 0.00 - - - - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 0-7 -1.52 6 0.00 - - - - - Berrien 1-AA 1-5 21.09 5 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-6 -13.49 5 0.00 - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 2-4 12.55 4 0.00 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-7 -3.29 - - - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 1-7 -6.50 - - - - - - - Walker 6-AA 4-3 -6.79 - - - - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-6 -9.57 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 508,892 376,788 91,788 21,646 999,114 886 1-AA Cook 479,925 496,379 20,846 2,314 999,464 536 1-AA Sumter County 6,140 69,542 469,153 290,054 834,889 165,111 1-AA Jeff Davis 4,454 46,635 327,943 415,403 794,435 205,565 1-AA Worth County 589 10,603 88,314 253,371 352,877 647,123 1-AA Dodge County - 53 1,956 17,207 19,216 980,784 1-AA Berrien - - - 5 5 999,995 2-AA Northeast 992,208 7,700 92 - 1,000,000 - 2-AA Spencer 7,455 285,951 706,164 430 1,000,000 - 2-AA ACE Charter 337 705,977 271,125 20,648 998,087 1,913 2-AA Southwest - 367 20,737 896,083 917,187 82,813 2-AA Rutland - 5 1,869 54,642 56,516 943,484 2-AA Kendrick - - 13 28,172 28,185 971,815 2-AA Central (Macon) - - - 20 20 999,980 2-AA Jordan - - - 5 5 999,995 3-AA Toombs County 852,220 11,307 135,244 1,229 1,000,000 - 3-AA Pierce County 146,125 12,446 805,637 35,092 999,300 700 3-AA Appling County 1,576 974,953 18,504 4,927 999,960 40 3-AA Vidalia 79 1,256 40,113 939,670 981,118 18,882 3-AA Tattnall County - 38 499 4,311 4,848 995,152 3-AA Brantley County - - 3 14,767 14,770 985,230 3-AA Windsor Forest - - - 4 4 999,996 4-AA Thomson 960,368 34,673 4,939 20 1,000,000 - 4-AA Putnam County 30,277 237,929 400,711 278,465 947,382 52,618 4-AA Laney 9,203 722,844 234,717 17,864 984,628 15,372 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 152 4,527 18,144 139,744 162,567 837,433 4-AA Washington County - 27 341,489 562,644 904,160 95,840 4-AA Butler - - - 1,263 1,263 998,737 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Josey - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AA Callaway 926,457 54,153 19,076 314 1,000,000 - 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 37,047 264,755 635,868 56,210 993,880 6,120 5-AA Columbia 36,330 676,697 273,544 12,576 999,147 853 5-AA McNair 166 922 49,534 446,536 497,158 502,842 5-AA Redan - 3,473 21,977 484,351 509,801 490,199 5-AA Towers - - 1 7 8 999,992 5-AA Landmark Christian - - - 6 6 999,994 6-AA North Cobb Christian 966,951 28,369 4,667 10 999,997 3 6-AA Therrell 28,239 959,930 10,082 1,443 999,694 306 6-AA South Atlanta 4,801 7,761 484,687 418,075 915,324 84,676 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy 8 393 2,801 70,454 73,656 926,344 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 1 504 3,379 76,609 80,493 919,507 6-AA Washington - 2,549 488,036 316,674 807,259 192,741 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 494 6,348 116,735 123,577 876,423 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 938,710 55,042 2,422 3,821 999,995 5 7-AA North Murray 40,854 274,519 385,140 284,928 985,441 14,559 7-AA Fannin County 15,499 93,899 284,148 434,324 827,870 172,130 7-AA Model 4,937 568,785 303,655 98,869 976,246 23,754 7-AA Haralson County - 7,755 24,625 168,268 200,648 799,352 7-AA Murray County - - 10 9,790 9,800 990,200 7-AA Gordon Central - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AA Athens Academy 591,647 283,426 98,097 22,765 995,935 4,065 8-AA Fellowship Christian 268,133 394,220 246,758 71,826 980,937 19,063 8-AA Union County 123,800 226,082 331,235 201,545 882,662 117,338 8-AA East Jackson 10,336 32,117 151,741 386,203 580,397 419,603 8-AA Providence Christian 6,058 64,020 170,700 312,865 553,643 446,357 8-AA Banks County 26 135 1,469 4,796 6,426 993,574

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Elbert County Prince Avenue Christian Rabun County Elbert County Commerce First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Swainsboro Prince Avenue Christian Bryan County Rabun County Irwin County Swainsboro Whitefield Academy Prince Avenue Christian Bacon County Bryan County Darlington Rabun County Reg 4, #3 0 20.45 2-5 Heard County Reg 1, #2 0 41.78 2-4 Irwin County Reg 3, #4 0 6.16 2-5 Claxton Reg 2, #1 0 62.21 7-0 Swainsboro Reg 7, #3 0 33.90 3-3 Pepperell Reg 6, #2 0 36.63 2-5 Whitefield Academy Reg 8, #4 0 -29.70 0-6 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 0 72.67 6-1 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 0 41.54 4-2 Bacon County Reg 4, #2 0 36.56 4-3 Temple Reg 2, #4 0 24.65 2-4 East Laurens Reg 3, #1 0 48.77 6-1 Bryan County Reg 6, #3 0 31.66 1-4 St. Francis Reg 7, #2 0 40.32 5-2 Darlington Reg 5, #4 0 24.37 1-5 Social Circle Reg 8, #1 0 64.31 6-1 Rabun County Elbert County Lamar County Commerce Bleckley County Elbert County Trion Dublin Lamar County Commerce Mount Vernon Bleckley County Brooks County Reg 5, #3 0 26.37 3-4 Oglethorpe County Reg 8, #2 0 58.29 6-1 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 0 21.34 3-4 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 7, #1 0 53.76 6-0 Trion Reg 2, #3 0 45.20 4-2 Dublin Reg 3, #2 0 39.69 2-5 Metter Reg 1, #4 0 35.15 3-4 Pelham Reg 4, #1 0 45.46 5-2 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 0 53.97 6-1 Commerce Reg 5, #2 0 33.72 5-2 Jasper County Reg 7, #4 0 32.67 1-5 Dade County Reg 6, #1 0 50.45 5-2 Mount Vernon Reg 3, #3 0 27.50 2-4 Screven County Reg 2, #2 0 47.84 5-2 Bleckley County Reg 4, #4 0 -6.48 1-6 Crawford County Reg 1, #1 0 43.23 1-5 Brooks County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 6-1 72.67 1,000,000 4.45 984,810 809,573 660,095 561,433 0.78 Rabun County 8-A Division I 6-1 64.31 1,000,000 4.04 882,347 787,538 384,161 206,995 3.83 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 7-0 62.21 999,998 3.40 930,173 295,955 182,941 90,263 10.08 Elbert County 8-A Division I 6-1 58.29 1,000,000 3.55 722,776 574,229 279,390 73,539 12.60 Commerce 8-A Division I 6-1 53.97 1,000,000 3.09 596,622 406,327 147,512 24,816 39.30 Trion 7-A Division I 6-0 53.76 999,860 2.77 377,177 287,783 140,739 22,426 43.59 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 5-2 50.45 1,000,000 2.49 318,458 194,650 74,843 8,436 117.54 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 5-2 47.84 998,741 2.69 585,774 160,610 46,859 4,262 233.63 Bryan County 3-A Division I 6-1 48.77 1,000,000 2.79 701,527 159,747 14,756 3,658 272.37 Lamar County 4-A Division I 5-2 45.46 1,000,000 2.23 398,197 87,337 25,254 1,770 563.97 Dublin 2-A Division I 4-2 45.20 992,194 2.08 361,654 65,429 16,190 1,122 890.27 Brooks County 1-A Division I 1-5 43.23 1,000,000 2.12 249,074 45,649 9,348 469 2,131.20 Irwin County 1-A Division I 2-4 41.78 1,000,000 2.00 206,207 31,888 5,637 284 3,520.13 Bacon County 1-A Division I 4-2 41.54 1,000,000 1.99 199,846 30,186 5,240 261 3,830.42 Metter 3-A Division I 2-5 39.69 999,982 1.59 166,882 19,628 3,195 120 8,332.33 Darlington 7-A Division I 5-2 40.32 986,888 1.76 53,436 18,351 1,890 91 10,988.01 Temple 4-A Division I 4-3 36.56 1,000,000 1.56 104,321 8,184 684 24 41,665.67 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 2-5 36.63 1,000,000 1.53 21,168 4,708 466 14 71,427.57 Pelham 1-A Division I 3-4 35.15 1,000,000 1.51 75,671 5,203 463 11 90,908.09 Jasper County 5-A Division I 5-2 33.72 1,000,000 1.08 14,045 2,317 153 3 333,332.33 Pepperell 7-A Division I 3-3 33.90 969,215 1.36 12,074 2,076 88 2 499,999.00 St. Francis 6-A Division I 1-4 31.66 1,000,000 1.30 7,326 1,040 37 1 999,999.00 Dade County 7-A Division I 1-5 32.67 754,228 0.95 5,527 727 36 - - Screven County 3-A Division I 2-4 27.50 999,592 1.10 13,701 481 13 - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 3-4 26.37 1,000,000 1.02 2,045 171 6 - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 4-3 24.21 282,911 0.31 473 31 2 - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 2-4 24.65 657,369 0.71 5,027 71 1 - - Heard County 4-A Division I 2-5 20.45 1,000,000 1.07 1,188 14 1 - - Social Circle 5-A Division I 1-5 24.37 1,000,000 1.01 1,222 68 - - - Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 3-4 21.34 1,000,000 1.05 494 23 - - - Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-7 19.52 351,698 0.36 741 6 - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 2-5 6.16 999,487 1.00 16 - - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 1-6 -6.48 1,000,000 1.00 1 - - - - Athens Christian 8-A Division I 0-6 -29.70 1,000,000 1.00 - - - - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 1-6 14.53 4,829 0.00 - - - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 3-4 12.56 2,069 0.00 - - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-7 -16.28 939 0.00 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 2-3 4.71 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Brooks County 356,362 295,498 211,827 136,313 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Irwin County 283,255 285,799 252,691 178,255 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 275,535 282,983 257,472 184,010 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 84,848 135,720 278,010 501,422 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 815,260 156,186 27,830 722 999,998 2 2-A Division I Bleckley County 169,366 767,924 55,011 6,440 998,741 1,259 2-A Division I Dublin 14,999 66,850 836,018 74,327 992,194 7,806 2-A Division I East Laurens 368 7,127 61,014 588,860 657,369 342,631 2-A Division I Jefferson County 7 1,913 20,127 329,651 351,698 648,302 3-A Division I Bryan County 934,319 43,607 21,836 238 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Metter 43,827 771,784 179,458 4,913 999,982 18 3-A Division I Screven County 21,750 182,406 735,446 59,990 999,592 408 3-A Division I Claxton 104 2,200 63,198 933,985 999,487 513 3-A Division I Savannah - 3 62 874 939 999,061 4-A Division I Lamar County 747,639 234,735 17,547 79 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 241,747 651,713 105,802 738 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 10,609 113,547 875,810 34 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 5 5 841 999,149 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 993,203 6,761 32 4 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 5,252 623,010 258,755 112,983 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 945 217,515 399,936 381,604 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 600 152,714 341,277 505,409 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 820,305 153,950 22,518 3,227 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 126,168 517,836 282,313 73,683 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 48,560 282,080 487,489 181,871 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 4,967 46,134 207,680 741,219 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Trion 820,541 159,362 18,325 1,632 999,860 140 7-A Division I Darlington 143,971 572,009 224,764 46,144 986,888 13,112 7-A Division I Pepperell 34,760 221,022 430,163 283,270 969,215 30,785 7-A Division I Armuchee 692 10,579 34,433 237,207 282,911 717,089 7-A Division I Dade County 36 37,028 291,102 426,062 754,228 245,772 7-A Division I Coosa - - 1,206 863 2,069 997,931 7-A Division I Chattooga - - 7 4,822 4,829 995,171 8-A Division I Rabun County 611,898 275,015 113,084 3 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 263,292 423,444 313,261 3 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 124,810 301,541 573,643 6 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian - - 12 999,988 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Greene County Schley County Clinch County Greene County Bowdon Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Clinch County Manchester Jenkins County Greene County Dooly County Clinch County Manchester Johnson County Wilcox County Jenkins County Macon County Greene County Reg 4, #3 0 36.23 3-3 Dooly County Reg 1, #2 0 22.58 4-3 Seminole County Reg 3, #4 0 30.08 3-4 McIntosh County Academy Reg 2, #1 0 52.54 6-1 Clinch County Reg 7, #3 0 15.84 3-4 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 6, #2 0 51.26 5-1 Manchester Reg 8, #4 0 34.85 4-3 Washington-Wilkes Reg 5, #1 0 33.39 3-3 Johnson County Reg 1, #3 0 20.33 3-3 Randolph-Clay Reg 4, #2 0 37.91 4-3 Wilcox County Reg 2, #4 0 25.79 2-5 Turner County Reg 3, #1 0 49.17 7-0 Jenkins County Reg 6, #3 0 46.87 4-2 Macon County Reg 7, #2 0 29.56 2-4 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 0 10.00 3-4 Glascock County Reg 8, #1 0 61.28 7-0 Greene County Bowdon Telfair County Schley County Early County Aquinas Bowdon Emanuel County Institute Telfair County Lincoln County Schley County Lanier County Early County Reg 5, #3 0 14.52 3-3 Wilkinson County Reg 8, #2 0 48.91 6-1 Aquinas Reg 6, #4 0 18.54 5-1 Taylor County Reg 7, #1 0 54.65 6-2 Bowdon Reg 2, #3 0 30.31 1-6 Charlton County Reg 3, #2 0 39.80 3-3 Emanuel County Institute Reg 1, #4 0 22.53 2-4 Miller County Reg 4, #1 0 52.26 6-0 Telfair County Reg 8, #3 0 43.56 4-3 Lincoln County Reg 5, #2 0 17.55 3-3 Hancock Central Reg 7, #4 Reg 6, #1 0 59.85 6-0 Schley County Reg 3, #3 0 32.21 4-3 Portal Reg 2, #2 0 36.11 4-2 Lanier County Reg 4, #4 0 29.11 5-2 Hawkinsville Reg 1, #1 0 38.97 5-1 Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Greene County 8-A Division II 7-0 61.28 1,000,000 4.55 831,639 702,314 510,515 678,292 0.47 Schley County 6-A Division II 6-0 59.85 999,996 4.00 904,954 792,659 522,436 648,763 0.54 Bowdon 7-A Division II 6-2 54.65 1,000,000 3.42 639,234 408,118 199,339 172,410 4.80 Clinch County 2-A Division II 6-1 52.54 999,997 3.67 855,718 476,430 199,663 152,546 5.56 Telfair County 4-A Division II 6-0 52.26 999,945 3.49 810,084 374,885 161,355 120,096 7.33 Manchester 6-A Division II 5-1 51.26 999,959 3.38 819,980 470,946 180,623 115,684 7.64 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 7-0 49.17 999,959 3.02 693,220 217,676 88,852 52,673 17.99 Aquinas 8-A Division II 6-1 48.91 998,248 2.67 372,807 187,592 66,973 35,563 27.12 Macon County 6-A Division II 4-2 46.87 999,203 2.14 171,290 83,218 24,553 11,932 82.81 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 4-3 43.56 993,944 2.18 145,280 82,308 17,710 6,192 160.50 Early County 1-A Division II 5-1 38.97 1,000,000 2.34 493,270 68,604 11,422 2,571 387.95 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 3-3 39.80 997,477 2.00 263,051 38,052 6,637 1,649 605.43 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 4-3 37.91 942,116 1.93 198,258 24,307 3,239 654 1,528.05 Dooly County 4-A Division II 3-3 36.23 994,241 1.98 192,589 20,905 2,393 384 2,603.17 Lanier County 2-A Division II 4-2 36.11 997,402 1.69 179,822 16,761 1,773 295 3,388.83 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 4-3 34.85 997,947 1.65 54,039 8,827 720 103 9,707.74 Johnson County 5-A Division II 3-3 33.39 999,993 1.50 48,013 8,355 726 86 11,626.91 Portal 3-A Division II 4-3 32.21 999,813 1.43 92,658 6,107 416 55 18,180.82 Charlton County 2-A Division II 1-6 30.31 996,453 1.41 74,176 4,115 244 24 41,665.67 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 3-4 30.08 973,986 1.24 52,024 2,860 160 9 111,110.11 Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 5-2 29.11 782,992 1.17 51,293 2,445 124 8 124,999.00 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 2-4 29.56 1,000,000 1.18 10,652 1,296 86 8 124,999.00 Seminole County 1-A Division II 4-3 22.58 833,874 0.95 6,785 208 7 2 499,999.00 Miller County 1-A Division II 2-4 22.53 797,679 0.89 5,851 156 6 1 999,999.00 Turner County 2-A Division II 2-5 25.79 961,093 1.06 15,606 407 16 - - Wheeler County 4-A Division II 3-4 26.59 129,514 0.17 5,229 164 6 - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 1-6 23.49 151,192 0.18 3,238 73 3 - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 3-3 20.33 807,004 0.91 4,453 87 1 - - Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 3-3 14.52 999,037 1.02 220 11 1 - - Taylor County 6-A Division II 5-1 18.54 598,644 0.62 398 8 1 - - Terrell County 1-A Division II 2-3 19.62 530,526 0.58 2,654 50 - - - Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 3-4 15.84 1,000,000 1.02 729 25 - - - Hancock Central 5-A Division II 3-3 17.55 992,901 1.04 552 25 - - - Marion County 6-A Division II 3-3 17.91 400,201 0.41 162 4 - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 3-4 10.00 914,551 0.92 36 2 - - - Mitchell County 1-A Division II 0-7 10.49 30,738 0.03 18 - - - - Warren County 8-A Division II 2-5 15.95 8,525 0.01 15 - - - - Montgomery County 3-A Division II 0-7 3.86 28,765 0.03 2 - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.