Maxwell playoff projections heading into First Round

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Class AAAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Walton
|#1 (5-AAAAAAA)
|10-0
|100.36
|86.97
|3.34
|957,019.01
|629,222.41
|432,210.76
|327,372.93
|2.05
|Mill Creek
|#1 (8-AAAAAAA)
|10-0
|96.17
|86.18
|3.20
|923,815.82
|759,326.63
|324,425.21
|212,292.47
|3.71
|Carrollton
|#1 (2-AAAAAAA)
|9-1
|95.99
|88.88
|2.60
|916,648.61
|361,396.84
|206,716.37
|134,305.44
|6.45
|Grayson
|#1 (4-AAAAAAA)
|8-2
|91.27
|86.16
|2.75
|884,483.63
|507,925.76
|297,766.65
|95,523.54
|9.47
|Colquitt County
|#1 (1-AAAAAAA)
|10-0
|92.56
|88.29
|2.22
|619,851.88
|442,349.01
|250,109.35
|88,743.72
|10.27
|Buford
|#2 (8-AAAAAAA)
|9-1
|93.06
|88.68
|2.42
|740,260.94
|403,632.43
|235,564.53
|86,770.15
|10.52
|Milton
|#1 (6-AAAAAAA)
|8-2
|86.52
|87.66
|2.05
|653,302.56
|279,546.06
|108,899.60
|23,153.22
|42.19
|Newton
|#2 (4-AAAAAAA)
|8-2
|87.58
|91.13
|1.74
|622,715.66
|163,619.27
|29,064.59
|11,828.07
|83.54
|Westlake
|#2 (2-AAAAAAA)
|8-2
|86.02
|90.02
|1.43
|309,509.40
|147,257.12
|47,839.16
|9,703.21
|102.06
|North Cobb
|#2 (5-AAAAAAA)
|7-3
|84.15
|90.04
|1.36
|335,432.92
|107,313.51
|29,964.88
|5,083.57
|195.71
|Norcross
|#1 (7-AAAAAAA)
|8-2
|81.39
|89.12
|1.32
|251,075.36
|73,668.72
|23,071.45
|2,962.94
|336.50
|McEachern
|#1 (3-AAAAAAA)
|6-4
|79.60
|90.18
|1.39
|356,297.60
|56,703.84
|5,426.40
|1,146.68
|871.08
|Parkview
|#4 (4-AAAAAAA)
|7-3
|81.98
|92.40
|0.27
|65,472.76
|22,271.01
|4,813.96
|656.98
|1,521.12
|Peachtree Ridge
|#2 (7-AAAAAAA)
|9-1
|77.03
|92.01
|0.82
|62,039.06
|17,432.79
|1,032.79
|170.42
|5,866.86
|North Paulding
|#2 (3-AAAAAAA)
|8-2
|74.60
|90.47
|0.77
|80,371.65
|11,368.40
|1,627.78
|100.66
|9,933.46
|North Gwinnett
|#3 (7-AAAAAAA)
|7-3
|77.36
|94.26
|0.68
|33,106.26
|3,683.43
|434.54
|74.10
|13,494.83
|Valdosta
|#2 (1-AAAAAAA)
|7-3
|76.93
|94.21
|0.65
|50,858.14
|3,392.63
|407.76
|66.63
|15,008.37
|Archer
|#3 (4-AAAAAAA)
|5-5
|75.57
|94.53
|0.43
|29,904.55
|1,687.76
|166.52
|23.73
|42,142.57
|East Coweta
|#3 (2-AAAAAAA)
|7-3
|70.43
|91.24
|0.35
|26,155.65
|2,182.80
|187.63
|7.22
|138,407.57
|Lambert
|#3 (6-AAAAAAA)
|8-2
|70.35
|92.67
|0.27
|11,395.48
|1,575.47
|43.49
|3.56
|281,019.05
|West Forsyth
|#2 (6-AAAAAAA)
|8-2
|70.54
|94.28
|0.36
|9,041.51
|556.62
|34.91
|2.92
|342,605.74
|Camden County
|#3 (1-AAAAAAA)
|7-3
|70.58
|93.01
|0.11
|20,594.98
|1,143.89
|32.44
|2.72
|367,051.56
|Wheeler
|#3 (5-AAAAAAA)
|7-3
|69.73
|92.25
|0.05
|8,175.90
|743.39
|59.15
|2.10
|476,192.46
|Collins Hill
|#3 (8-AAAAAAA)
|4-6
|69.27
|91.73
|0.13
|11,055.73
|807.01
|47.88
|1.61
|620,464.97
|Marietta
|#3 (3-AAAAAAA)
|3-7
|67.92
|92.03
|0.09
|5,165.96
|454.57
|23.23
|0.67
|1,495,661.36
|Richmond Hill
|#4 (1-AAAAAAA)
|5-5
|66.13
|91.33
|0.05
|8,989.07
|468.36
|24.58
|0.57
|1,744,312.66
|Osborne
|#4 (5-AAAAAAA)
|7-3
|64.13
|92.69
|0.02
|2,749.64
|195.50
|2.58
|0.10
|9,554,342.44
|Harrison
|#4 (3-AAAAAAA)
|7-3
|64.42
|94.60
|0.02
|2,588.69
|44.08
|1.29
|0.05
|18,448,837.05
|Mountain View
|#4 (8-AAAAAAA)
|4-6
|60.83
|94.52
|0.01
|833.21
|16.23
|0.32
|0.01
|115,182,592.81
|Denmark
|#4 (6-AAAAAAA)
|4-6
|56.05
|92.11
|0.04
|487.80
|10.15
|0.16
|0.00
|872,891,746.99
|Campbell
|#4 (2-AAAAAAA)
|3-7
|51.58
|92.86
|0.03
|391.76
|2.61
|0.01
|0.00
|14,294,976,198.06
|Duluth
|#4 (7-AAAAAAA)
|7-3
|50.80
|91.62
|0.01
|208.79
|1.72
|0.01
|0.00
|22,837,135,244.20
Class AAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Thomas County Central
|#1 (1-AAAAAA)
|10-0
|97.07
|80.95
|3.75
|992,095.80
|720,734.45
|623,385.28
|416,721.29
|1.40
|Douglas County
|#1 (5-AAAAAA)
|10-0
|94.41
|80.01
|3.73
|975,214.21
|792,556.73
|630,436.93
|332,547.37
|2.01
|Hughes
|#2 (5-AAAAAA)
|8-2
|92.37
|88.50
|2.02
|614,919.51
|193,173.97
|143,411.65
|77,753.36
|11.86
|Gainesville
|#1 (8-AAAAAA)
|10-0
|85.67
|82.09
|2.84
|895,102.55
|674,314.94
|219,496.16
|66,371.86
|14.07
|Marist
|#1 (4-AAAAAA)
|9-1
|82.88
|82.79
|2.54
|906,441.32
|554,587.34
|109,252.35
|31,836.33
|30.41
|Lee County
|#2 (1-AAAAAA)
|8-2
|84.83
|85.06
|2.26
|945,218.03
|203,560.63
|104,568.44
|29,651.07
|32.73
|Rome
|#1 (6-AAAAAA)
|9-1
|86.57
|88.01
|1.53
|384,401.17
|85,987.27
|55,329.29
|21,181.88
|46.21
|Roswell
|#1 (7-AAAAAA)
|9-1
|81.01
|83.48
|2.29
|840,594.35
|411,965.78
|67,846.24
|16,986.55
|57.87
|Houston County
|#3 (1-AAAAAA)
|8-2
|79.95
|87.31
|0.96
|301,517.52
|100,584.04
|16,093.46
|3,043.86
|327.53
|Woodward Academy
|#1 (3-AAAAAA)
|8-2
|76.17
|84.66
|1.62
|477,946.98
|140,413.70
|20,059.28
|2,672.21
|373.22
|North Atlanta
|#2 (4-AAAAAA)
|9-1
|76.90
|87.06
|0.75
|220,297.89
|59,314.08
|7,547.74
|1,078.55
|926.17
|Blessed Trinity
|#2 (7-AAAAAA)
|8-2
|69.70
|86.39
|0.79
|78,796.80
|21,398.93
|1,286.13
|88.25
|11,330.81
|East Paulding
|#3 (5-AAAAAA)
|6-4
|67.89
|86.87
|0.64
|89,203.28
|15,352.09
|459.73
|31.91
|31,335.94
|Sequoyah
|#2 (6-AAAAAA)
|7-3
|66.34
|87.58
|0.78
|21,356.16
|2,787.97
|327.48
|15.55
|64,305.00
|Lanier
|#2 (8-AAAAAA)
|8-2
|64.95
|86.67
|0.54
|60,715.82
|8,468.42
|190.79
|9.57
|104,470.08
|Creekview
|#3 (6-AAAAAA)
|7-3
|65.30
|87.03
|0.34
|23,833.50
|3,865.94
|129.40
|5.46
|182,986.61
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|#4 (1-AAAAAA)
|4-6
|62.51
|86.74
|0.10
|37,991.12
|4,521.60
|71.65
|2.73
|366,913.41
|Brunswick
|#3 (2-AAAAAA)
|6-3
|59.06
|86.50
|0.68
|42,757.51
|3,797.35
|39.89
|1.02
|980,300.80
|Effingham County
|#1 (2-AAAAAA)
|7-3
|57.44
|86.07
|0.77
|40,159.97
|759.38
|40.86
|0.70
|1,436,587.37
|Alpharetta
|#3 (7-AAAAAA)
|5-5
|58.78
|88.23
|0.24
|3,055.41
|181.59
|8.83
|0.18
|5,679,411.99
|River Ridge
|#4 (6-AAAAAA)
|5-5
|57.70
|87.04
|0.05
|9,486.54
|670.00
|5.98
|0.13
|7,670,632.01
|Glynn Academy
|#2 (2-AAAAAA)
|8-2
|55.80
|89.16
|0.63
|4,526.69
|65.32
|2.61
|0.05
|21,983,059.05
|Dunwoody
|#3 (4-AAAAAA)
|8-2
|55.08
|87.97
|0.03
|9,358.27
|106.53
|3.39
|0.04
|22,903,631.72
|Mundy's Mill
|#2 (3-AAAAAA)
|8-2
|52.58
|86.34
|0.38
|12,810.04
|637.42
|3.27
|0.04
|25,671,681.47
|South Paulding
|#4 (5-AAAAAA)
|3-7
|54.47
|87.11
|0.02
|2,267.15
|105.98
|1.01
|0.01
|82,477,360.10
|Jonesboro
|#3 (3-AAAAAA)
|7-3
|53.66
|89.50
|0.38
|2,246.33
|22.56
|0.69
|0.01
|107,280,757.94
|North Forsyth
|#3 (8-AAAAAA)
|5-5
|58.48
|91.99
|0.01
|453.28
|5.32
|0.28
|0.01
|151,235,485.52
|Lovejoy
|#4 (3-AAAAAA)
|6-4
|51.18
|87.96
|0.28
|5,263.73
|38.28
|0.75
|0.01
|165,782,394.94
|St. Pius X
|#4 (4-AAAAAA)
|3-7
|51.89
|89.54
|0.00
|1,131.18
|9.16
|0.22
|0.00
|411,414,388.45
|Sprayberry
|#4 (7-AAAAAA)
|6-4
|55.39
|91.97
|0.02
|226.05
|1.95
|0.07
|0.00
|858,650,929.75
|Habersham Central
|#4 (8-AAAAAA)
|5-5
|49.27
|88.25
|0.00
|374.22
|8.90
|0.14
|0.00
|1,125,433,637.77
|Evans
|#4 (2-AAAAAA)
|4-6
|45.09
|87.55
|0.02
|237.60
|2.39
|0.01
|0.00
|34,431,299,055.63
Class AAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Coffee
|#1 (1-AAAAA)
|10-0
|91.17
|68.07
|4.35
|974,481.30
|908,635.03
|788,465.61
|674,786.08
|0.48
|Jefferson
|#1 (8-AAAAA)
|10-0
|78.88
|72.64
|2.81
|707,566.55
|619,690.45
|402,992.32
|107,972.74
|8.26
|Cartersville
|#1 (7-AAAAA)
|10-0
|77.47
|71.51
|2.95
|892,445.06
|811,963.39
|170,559.52
|92,072.27
|9.86
|Creekside
|#1 (5-AAAAA)
|9-1
|77.02
|73.10
|2.66
|779,863.23
|561,131.60
|310,249.75
|71,891.08
|12.91
|Hiram
|#2 (7-AAAAA)
|8-2
|73.39
|75.92
|1.55
|286,412.16
|215,987.35
|96,501.08
|16,515.17
|59.55
|Ware County
|#2 (1-AAAAA)
|7-3
|72.72
|75.33
|1.99
|640,674.21
|263,019.12
|101,392.37
|16,365.44
|60.10
|Kell
|#1 (6-AAAAA)
|9-1
|71.68
|76.68
|1.36
|500,715.58
|51,359.69
|21,781.25
|8,164.72
|121.48
|Harris County
|#1 (3-AAAAA)
|9-1
|65.72
|73.83
|1.52
|620,614.34
|135,706.26
|39,915.97
|3,339.12
|298.48
|Mays
|#2 (5-AAAAA)
|6-4
|69.64
|78.00
|1.41
|428,627.98
|30,087.66
|10,007.55
|3,216.96
|309.85
|Warner Robins
|#1 (2-AAAAA)
|7-3
|66.42
|75.03
|1.40
|351,651.71
|104,103.52
|29,168.68
|2,614.19
|381.53
|Dalton
|#3 (7-AAAAA)
|7-3
|67.63
|77.46
|0.80
|142,050.26
|52,104.71
|13,280.34
|1,338.97
|745.84
|Jones County
|#2 (2-AAAAA)
|7-3
|64.09
|78.49
|0.87
|24,158.88
|7,427.16
|1,672.17
|333.99
|2,993.11
|Eastside
|#2 (8-AAAAA)
|7-3
|61.86
|76.83
|0.77
|75,618.95
|42,527.36
|1,815.91
|293.39
|3,407.41
|Dutchtown
|#3 (2-AAAAA)
|5-5
|61.25
|76.77
|0.78
|274,397.97
|38,151.84
|1,463.72
|222.56
|4,492.16
|Arabia Mountain
|#1 (4-AAAAA)
|9-1
|58.23
|74.80
|1.32
|412,188.89
|53,471.90
|1,903.92
|213.22
|4,688.99
|Northgate
|#2 (3-AAAAA)
|7-3
|60.36
|76.50
|0.87
|297,827.45
|39,921.48
|1,458.98
|203.07
|4,923.40
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|#2 (6-AAAAA)
|9-1
|62.68
|77.26
|0.49
|64,845.75
|17,512.40
|3,065.29
|188.23
|5,311.72
|Ola
|#4 (2-AAAAA)
|7-3
|60.00
|76.18
|0.49
|190,075.41
|17,946.89
|2,448.79
|113.37
|8,819.65
|Cass
|#4 (7-AAAAA)
|5-5
|63.09
|79.58
|0.29
|65,007.39
|2,310.93
|457.82
|83.26
|12,008.95
|Chapel Hill
|#3 (5-AAAAA)
|8-2
|58.82
|77.36
|0.40
|30,593.61
|13,401.61
|396.74
|47.21
|21,182.10
|Tucker
|#2 (4-AAAAA)
|6-4
|53.76
|75.38
|0.94
|165,457.97
|8,730.28
|690.70
|16.11
|62,073.63
|Flowery Branch
|#4 (8-AAAAA)
|5-5
|56.63
|77.99
|0.08
|13,240.76
|1,826.78
|168.40
|5.41
|184,916.40
|Cambridge
|#3 (6-AAAAA)
|6-4
|53.98
|78.22
|0.07
|3,713.74
|972.95
|71.81
|1.72
|582,668.08
|Northside (Columbus)
|#3 (3-AAAAA)
|6-4
|52.87
|79.26
|0.17
|1,342.88
|131.12
|10.48
|0.66
|1,521,114.47
|Maynard Jackson
|#4 (5-AAAAA)
|5-5
|52.08
|78.24
|0.03
|2,307.54
|492.16
|28.79
|0.56
|1,801,447.97
|Statesboro
|#3 (1-AAAAA)
|3-7
|46.04
|75.96
|0.26
|23,852.28
|473.68
|14.23
|0.14
|7,338,983.72
|Loganville
|#3 (8-AAAAA)
|5-5
|49.87
|79.38
|0.07
|5,649.05
|48.24
|2.84
|0.13
|7,880,195.04
|McIntosh
|#4 (3-AAAAA)
|6-4
|49.16
|77.85
|0.09
|5,051.96
|219.87
|9.15
|0.13
|7,924,193.30
|Jenkins
|#4 (1-AAAAA)
|3-7
|45.44
|76.88
|0.16
|15,585.69
|408.28
|2.61
|0.07
|14,285,580.22
|Decatur
|#3 (4-AAAAA)
|5-5
|45.57
|77.77
|0.03
|2,622.13
|81.99
|2.33
|0.02
|47,326,816.21
|Centennial
|#4 (6-AAAAA)
|3-7
|44.33
|77.40
|0.02
|1,342.38
|154.14
|0.86
|0.02
|49,213,409.84
|Chamblee
|#4 (4-AAAAA)
|4-6
|32.99
|79.20
|0.00
|16.94
|0.16
|0.00
|0.00
|122,865,469,980.53
Class AAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bainbridge
|#1 (1-AAAA)
|8-2
|81.50
|67.89
|3.37
|765,539.67
|690,101.52
|607,377.15
|364,320.19
|1.74
|Spalding
|#1 (2-AAAA)
|10-0
|80.24
|71.39
|2.78
|789,452.79
|551,247.42
|323,046.97
|194,432.56
|4.14
|Benedictine
|#1 (3-AAAA)
|10-0
|79.36
|71.75
|2.62
|768,656.97
|477,000.95
|268,800.98
|155,747.39
|5.42
|North Oconee
|#1 (8-AAAA)
|10-0
|77.07
|71.13
|2.56
|843,684.21
|427,323.08
|212,983.84
|110,899.27
|8.02
|Stockbridge
|#1 (5-AAAA)
|8-2
|75.24
|71.49
|2.33
|791,213.84
|347,766.61
|153,275.92
|72,658.17
|12.76
|Perry
|#2 (2-AAAA)
|8-2
|72.91
|72.69
|1.21
|190,363.10
|138,173.06
|94,209.88
|33,030.37
|29.28
|Central (Carrollton)
|#1 (7-AAAA)
|10-0
|67.94
|68.12
|2.13
|705,719.54
|476,720.30
|129,819.41
|29,942.43
|32.40
|Stephenson
|#1 (6-AAAA)
|8-2
|64.67
|68.36
|2.02
|848,727.22
|146,201.48
|74,004.16
|12,504.53
|78.97
|Starr's Mill
|#1 (4-AAAA)
|7-3
|63.78
|68.15
|2.10
|691,391.53
|339,688.30
|66,493.14
|10,279.58
|96.28
|LaGrange
|#2 (4-AAAA)
|8-2
|69.89
|75.44
|1.29
|223,486.61
|71,985.42
|19,059.53
|6,558.59
|151.47
|Troup
|#3 (4-AAAA)
|8-2
|68.88
|76.51
|0.67
|107,642.75
|35,448.94
|8,074.70
|2,596.75
|384.10
|Burke County
|#3 (3-AAAA)
|8-2
|65.70
|74.61
|0.31
|34,061.45
|18,302.51
|8,754.28
|1,636.38
|610.11
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|#2 (6-AAAA)
|7-3
|65.33
|75.06
|1.17
|200,725.01
|38,211.86
|6,426.83
|1,595.84
|625.63
|Cairo
|#2 (1-AAAA)
|8-2
|66.49
|76.25
|0.60
|83,151.96
|23,642.24
|4,437.64
|1,203.31
|830.04
|New Hampstead
|#2 (3-AAAA)
|5-4
|59.77
|70.80
|0.94
|213,542.92
|75,248.02
|8,731.69
|888.99
|1,123.88
|Holy Innocents
|#3 (6-AAAA)
|8-2
|64.90
|76.19
|0.67
|96,883.53
|16,038.80
|2,653.61
|637.16
|1,568.46
|Hapeville Charter
|#4 (6-AAAA)
|5-5
|58.98
|71.37
|0.40
|134,428.73
|46,923.25
|4,762.98
|445.47
|2,243.82
|Westside (Macon)
|#3 (2-AAAA)
|8-2
|56.95
|71.49
|0.48
|94,877.75
|26,775.40
|2,248.01
|168.32
|5,939.96
|Cedartown
|#2 (7-AAAA)
|7-3
|61.14
|76.05
|0.51
|55,013.23
|6,807.04
|810.21
|142.62
|7,010.52
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|#4 (4-AAAA)
|6-4
|60.20
|74.73
|0.07
|10,035.77
|3,890.87
|1,261.71
|134.58
|7,429.42
|Madison County
|#2 (8-AAAA)
|8-2
|53.47
|70.45
|0.80
|116,410.51
|27,721.94
|1,711.64
|86.60
|11,546.11
|Wayne County
|#4 (3-AAAA)
|7-3
|61.37
|77.07
|0.10
|19,752.49
|3,421.70
|370.70
|66.54
|15,026.96
|Lovett
|#3 (5-AAAA)
|5-5
|50.01
|70.96
|0.39
|43,441.22
|6,920.24
|279.45
|9.48
|105,525.93
|Baldwin
|#4 (2-AAAA)
|6-4
|56.50
|77.39
|0.05
|7,227.10
|670.07
|45.86
|5.26
|190,150.45
|East Forsyth
|#3 (8-AAAA)
|7-3
|48.38
|71.43
|0.55
|65,321.14
|1,558.58
|174.72
|4.90
|204,248.85
|Luella
|#2 (5-AAAA)
|5-5
|47.04
|71.14
|0.58
|62,149.36
|1,413.18
|145.08
|3.47
|288,230.38
|Northwest Whitfield
|#4 (7-AAAA)
|6-4
|44.86
|71.62
|0.09
|23,802.28
|358.81
|26.70
|0.49
|2,027,615.25
|North Hall
|#4 (8-AAAA)
|7-3
|50.24
|76.38
|0.04
|5,248.28
|190.11
|5.96
|0.36
|2,781,504.80
|Pace Academy
|#4 (5-AAAA)
|5-5
|50.51
|76.53
|0.03
|4,419.03
|159.07
|5.55
|0.34
|2,903,849.34
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|#3 (7-AAAA)
|6-4
|46.43
|76.26
|0.08
|2,812.87
|71.13
|1.45
|0.06
|17,381,451.32
|Westover
|#3 (1-AAAA)
|5-5
|43.81
|77.17
|0.03
|629.32
|15.56
|0.25
|0.01
|133,664,993.92
|Shaw
|#4 (1-AAAA)
|4-6
|28.04
|71.46
|0.01
|187.81
|2.55
|0.01
|0.00
|52,890,875,223.74
Class AAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|#1 (5-AAA)
|5-5
|80.45
|65.50
|3.34
|908,339.19
|679,958.41
|437,415.31
|389,432.14
|1.57
|Calvary Day
|#1 (3-AAA)
|10-0
|77.60
|63.09
|3.48
|943,947.85
|800,997.05
|396,970.15
|338,144.28
|1.96
|Mary Persons
|#1 (2-AAA)
|9-1
|72.61
|67.03
|2.38
|889,308.14
|294,223.02
|125,881.49
|95,542.76
|9.47
|Morgan County
|#1 (4-AAA)
|9-1
|65.54
|63.61
|2.20
|640,974.29
|397,287.98
|256,971.71
|49,711.65
|19.12
|Lumpkin County
|#1 (7-AAA)
|10-0
|63.58
|62.63
|2.44
|765,358.94
|410,532.66
|243,141.01
|38,948.11
|24.68
|Carver (Columbus)
|#1 (1-AAA)
|7-3
|62.94
|62.54
|2.41
|694,915.19
|455,669.38
|227,887.70
|34,276.72
|28.17
|Stephens County
|#1 (8-AAA)
|9-1
|65.78
|67.60
|1.77
|739,543.66
|166,681.69
|34,222.89
|19,903.36
|49.24
|Sandy Creek
|#2 (5-AAA)
|7-3
|62.71
|64.49
|1.82
|609,306.40
|300,543.18
|132,547.48
|19,496.57
|50.29
|Savannah Christian
|#2 (3-AAA)
|8-2
|59.87
|66.02
|1.12
|251,131.18
|103,600.73
|44,696.80
|4,917.27
|202.36
|Upson-Lee
|#2 (2-AAA)
|8-2
|58.65
|65.11
|1.43
|301,265.67
|148,849.75
|49,313.00
|4,775.59
|208.40
|Hebron Christian
|#4 (8-AAA)
|6-4
|62.28
|72.65
|0.17
|66,712.11
|15,529.11
|2,570.81
|1,228.45
|813.03
|Douglass
|#3 (5-AAA)
|6-4
|55.85
|66.78
|0.64
|118,693.48
|32,142.63
|9,574.86
|685.06
|1,458.72
|Monroe Area
|#3 (8-AAA)
|6-4
|55.28
|66.35
|0.45
|153,819.92
|41,867.89
|10,132.64
|681.01
|1,467.41
|Oconee County
|#2 (8-AAA)
|4-6
|54.61
|66.29
|0.67
|115,277.08
|30,037.58
|8,768.22
|546.88
|1,827.55
|Adairsville
|#1 (6-AAA)
|8-2
|50.96
|63.94
|1.07
|220,399.64
|51,559.12
|10,325.26
|427.11
|2,340.33
|Thomasville
|#3 (1-AAA)
|5-5
|57.74
|70.93
|0.70
|44,177.40
|15,026.62
|1,169.82
|407.18
|2,454.93
|Crisp County
|#2 (1-AAA)
|6-4
|56.81
|71.92
|0.97
|102,697.92
|8,688.40
|880.96
|284.75
|3,510.85
|Peach County
|#3 (2-AAA)
|4-6
|54.22
|67.28
|0.37
|65,098.19
|16,819.44
|4,367.37
|260.88
|3,832.18
|Carver (Atlanta)
|#4 (5-AAA)
|2-7
|55.56
|70.93
|0.32
|120,490.69
|8,674.10
|528.55
|154.17
|6,485.54
|Monroe
|#4 (1-AAA)
|6-3
|52.89
|67.50
|0.20
|42,796.35
|9,565.44
|2,185.98
|112.47
|8,889.87
|Wesleyan
|#2 (7-AAA)
|7-3
|50.10
|70.23
|0.96
|130,890.94
|6,004.20
|207.23
|36.69
|27,254.68
|Harlem
|#2 (4-AAA)
|7-3
|50.99
|71.08
|0.37
|11,720.58
|2,492.73
|94.91
|18.32
|54,577.22
|White County
|#3 (7-AAA)
|5-5
|47.87
|71.87
|0.52
|14,074.46
|846.69
|33.73
|4.77
|209,546.06
|Bremen
|#2 (6-AAA)
|8-2
|45.76
|71.80
|0.51
|10,874.25
|567.83
|18.54
|2.10
|475,106.28
|Gilmer
|#4 (7-AAA)
|6-4
|42.02
|66.16
|0.23
|16,474.05
|1,169.80
|71.37
|1.04
|962,842.03
|Hephzibah
|#3 (4-AAA)
|7-3
|43.67
|72.54
|0.14
|4,705.43
|118.51
|2.97
|0.27
|3,717,771.26
|Savannah Country Day
|#3 (3-AAA)
|6-4
|39.64
|66.86
|0.08
|3,667.83
|338.39
|16.27
|0.18
|5,608,847.01
|Long County
|#4 (3-AAA)
|6-4
|42.64
|72.60
|0.02
|3,288.52
|68.03
|1.47
|0.12
|8,395,356.86
|Ringgold
|#3 (6-AAA)
|6-4
|39.25
|70.59
|0.18
|9,074.71
|119.04
|1.16
|0.06
|15,538,358.45
|Gordon Lee
|#4 (6-AAA)
|6-4
|31.55
|66.93
|0.02
|670.50
|13.53
|0.31
|0.00
|780,218,986.17
|Jackson
|#4 (2-AAA)
|2-8
|32.28
|71.28
|0.00
|154.17
|4.56
|0.02
|0.00
|2,152,785,412.27
|Richmond Academy
|#4 (4-AAA)
|4-6
|24.81
|66.83
|0.01
|151.32
|2.48
|0.02
|0.00
|27,388,273,649.51
Class AA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Pierce County
|#1 (3-AA)
|9-1
|64.92
|55.47
|2.94
|851,971.66
|568,963.72
|367,925.81
|216,499.55
|3.62
|Callaway
|#1 (5-AA)
|7-2
|63.42
|56.61
|2.39
|706,232.77
|511,697.91
|268,740.22
|146,270.65
|5.84
|Rockmart
|#1 (7-AA)
|8-2
|63.28
|56.89
|2.53
|736,238.37
|424,967.42
|257,440.34
|134,431.30
|6.44
|Fellowship Christian
|#1 (8-AA)
|8-2
|60.51
|55.51
|2.54
|881,121.94
|388,236.38
|203,937.40
|93,298.57
|9.72
|Cook
|#1 (1-AA)
|8-2
|61.47
|57.44
|2.05
|470,914.74
|357,741.98
|179,657.02
|84,169.96
|10.88
|Thomson
|#1 (4-AA)
|9-1
|61.45
|58.39
|1.92
|515,366.45
|262,676.16
|145,553.80
|68,123.95
|13.68
|Appling County
|#3 (3-AA)
|8-2
|64.70
|61.95
|1.20
|286,986.23
|222,407.80
|116,644.69
|65,792.30
|14.20
|Toombs County
|#2 (3-AA)
|9-1
|62.06
|59.59
|1.84
|476,324.29
|224,929.63
|120,428.07
|58,548.60
|16.08
|Fitzgerald
|#2 (1-AA)
|7-3
|59.45
|57.36
|2.20
|753,525.87
|338,498.16
|121,461.53
|51,780.92
|18.31
|Northeast
|#2 (2-AA)
|8-2
|62.39
|61.29
|1.04
|240,367.73
|182,071.18
|86,062.93
|42,669.81
|22.44
|Union County
|#2 (8-AA)
|7-3
|56.97
|60.29
|1.30
|257,700.74
|86,580.90
|33,851.37
|11,549.13
|85.59
|Athens Academy
|#3 (8-AA)
|6-4
|56.67
|59.96
|1.08
|389,262.39
|113,697.35
|33,568.48
|11,186.03
|88.40
|Providence Christian
|#4 (8-AA)
|8-2
|55.90
|60.66
|0.53
|185,161.34
|79,858.06
|21,520.21
|7,045.67
|140.93
|Columbia
|#2 (5-AA)
|7-3
|53.78
|59.39
|0.88
|312,655.89
|77,300.67
|18,769.56
|4,923.17
|202.12
|North Cobb Christian
|#1 (6-AA)
|8-2
|48.53
|57.82
|1.03
|257,173.29
|43,822.33
|7,753.48
|1,244.32
|802.65
|Spencer
|#1 (2-AA)
|7-3
|47.60
|57.86
|1.07
|212,478.73
|46,625.68
|7,112.03
|1,087.70
|918.37
|Laney
|#2 (4-AA)
|7-2-1
|49.27
|60.17
|0.83
|99,877.72
|22,483.26
|4,656.44
|841.62
|1,187.18
|North Murray
|#2 (7-AA)
|7-3
|45.32
|59.81
|0.92
|104,007.49
|12,916.35
|1,860.07
|224.77
|4,448.01
|Therrell
|#2 (6-AA)
|9-1
|44.21
|59.37
|0.64
|62,100.88
|12,358.32
|1,114.30
|119.67
|8,355.22
|Model
|#3 (7-AA)
|6-3
|43.96
|59.92
|0.49
|46,505.01
|8,153.06
|699.29
|73.12
|13,675.46
|Worth County
|#3 (1-AA)
|5-5
|44.04
|60.99
|0.33
|26,166.65
|3,617.24
|425.64
|44.91
|22,267.82
|ACE Charter
|#4 (2-AA)
|8-2
|44.58
|61.26
|0.09
|21,983.98
|3,178.59
|382.33
|42.72
|23,405.16
|Fannin County
|#4 (7-AA)
|5-5
|42.66
|60.53
|0.32
|40,908.44
|2,731.23
|195.98
|17.06
|58,599.01
|Putnam County
|#3 (4-AA)
|6-4
|39.32
|60.35
|0.08
|18,997.54
|1,723.85
|89.61
|5.61
|178,126.55
|Jeff Davis
|#4 (1-AA)
|5-5
|42.23
|63.10
|0.08
|6,018.46
|455.21
|39.64
|3.29
|303,863.14
|Vidalia
|#4 (3-AA)
|5-5
|37.93
|60.37
|0.21
|14,997.86
|1,084.96
|47.92
|2.56
|390,125.17
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|#3 (5-AA)
|4-6
|39.55
|62.47
|0.09
|4,837.66
|261.89
|18.24
|1.13
|887,741.30
|South Atlanta
|#3 (6-AA)
|5-5
|35.68
|60.57
|0.21
|10,312.63
|467.31
|22.77
|0.94
|1,064,449.38
|Washington County
|#4 (4-AA)
|5-5
|38.66
|62.50
|0.05
|1,731.30
|227.46
|10.33
|0.58
|1,733,822.03
|Southwest
|#3 (2-AA)
|6-4
|36.95
|62.88
|0.04
|2,290.80
|97.03
|5.06
|0.23
|4,292,251.45
|Redan
|#4 (5-AA)
|4-6
|32.40
|60.63
|0.03
|4,557.94
|137.15
|4.43
|0.12
|8,030,834.38
|Washington
|#4 (6-AA)
|3-7
|33.21
|62.53
|0.02
|1,223.23
|31.76
|1.01
|0.03
|33,254,388.18
Class A Public
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|#1 (5-A Division I)
|9-1
|70.77
|50.84
|4.06
|972,333.49
|870,314.52
|653,056.35
|566,439.52
|0.77
|Commerce
|#1 (8-A Division I)
|9-1
|63.51
|52.61
|3.23
|953,575.92
|799,264.15
|283,089.63
|206,975.22
|3.83
|Rabun County
|#3 (8-A Division I)
|7-3
|57.17
|54.76
|2.50
|821,538.89
|445,239.01
|234,881.94
|54,913.69
|17.21
|Trion
|#1 (7-A Division I)
|10-0
|56.03
|54.54
|2.18
|559,187.55
|371,407.47
|211,797.86
|44,853.07
|21.30
|Elbert County
|#2 (8-A Division I)
|8-2
|56.22
|55.99
|1.88
|439,759.63
|282,683.52
|154,090.17
|33,183.09
|29.14
|Dublin
|#2 (2-A Division I)
|8-2
|54.98
|55.73
|1.90
|494,241.96
|272,847.63
|133,334.41
|25,709.56
|37.90
|Brooks County
|#1 (1-A Division I)
|5-5
|52.82
|54.79
|1.89
|504,738.83
|251,007.85
|118,381.62
|18,704.30
|52.46
|Bleckley County
|#1 (2-A Division I)
|8-2
|54.52
|56.85
|1.98
|813,237.73
|114,272.03
|37,131.75
|17,824.18
|55.10
|Swainsboro
|#3 (2-A Division I)
|8-2
|53.77
|56.89
|1.49
|456,625.06
|170,679.48
|73,486.00
|12,689.76
|77.80
|Bryan County
|#1 (3-A Division I)
|9-1
|51.46
|56.27
|2.01
|828,582.60
|181,556.45
|24,240.53
|9,458.85
|104.72
|Lamar County
|#1 (4-A Division I)
|8-2
|50.43
|55.03
|1.58
|462,991.88
|165,527.62
|66,944.17
|8,393.23
|118.14
|Irwin County
|#2 (1-A Division I)
|5-5
|45.45
|60.09
|1.03
|177,149.66
|8,680.42
|1,113.45
|264.50
|3,779.78
|Whitefield Academy
|#1 (6-A Division I)
|5-5
|41.60
|55.43
|0.88
|137,634.96
|27,721.03
|5,262.32
|260.76
|3,833.94
|Mount Vernon
|#2 (6-A Division I)
|7-3
|44.64
|60.22
|0.85
|26,052.17
|6,468.00
|767.93
|169.20
|5,909.21
|Metter
|#2 (3-A Division I)
|5-5
|41.78
|57.33
|0.30
|63,128.19
|8,456.76
|1,483.06
|74.96
|13,339.05
|Pelham
|#3 (1-A Division I)
|4-6
|40.54
|59.30
|0.79
|128,936.76
|8,955.46
|325.11
|47.91
|20,873.05
|Dade County
|#2 (7-A Division I)
|5-5
|38.10
|59.12
|0.95
|40,975.83
|8,278.95
|235.32
|26.85
|37,247.05
|Darlington
|#4 (7-A Division I)
|6-4
|36.36
|57.85
|0.32
|25,861.36
|2,242.91
|184.11
|5.05
|198,207.54
|Bacon County
|#4 (1-A Division I)
|4-5
|36.55
|58.39
|0.15
|17,254.87
|1,185.91
|98.04
|2.75
|363,930.04
|Heard County
|#2 (4-A Division I)
|4-6
|33.50
|59.38
|0.39
|36,679.97
|1,378.97
|23.41
|1.61
|620,009.90
|Social Circle
|#2 (5-A Division I)
|4-6
|32.09
|56.65
|0.07
|14,964.79
|888.97
|52.45
|0.88
|1,142,537.54
|Pepperell
|#3 (7-A Division I)
|5-5
|34.09
|60.79
|0.18
|1,614.34
|136.25
|5.38
|0.40
|2,524,891.56
|Temple
|#3 (4-A Division I)
|5-5
|33.59
|60.72
|0.17
|9,571.56
|128.74
|4.81
|0.33
|2,988,214.78
|Jasper County
|#4 (5-A Division I)
|5-5
|31.22
|59.59
|0.02
|4,568.61
|437.68
|5.52
|0.29
|3,410,137.57
|Oglethorpe County
|#3 (5-A Division I)
|4-6
|28.87
|59.02
|0.03
|948.50
|57.50
|2.17
|0.02
|40,413,227.56
|East Laurens
|#4 (2-A Division I)
|3-7
|26.21
|59.54
|0.04
|5,800.66
|95.69
|0.67
|0.02
|50,334,192.40
|Screven County
|#3 (3-A Division I)
|4-6
|27.63
|58.65
|0.03
|1,015.92
|52.60
|1.67
|0.02
|60,951,952.00
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|#3 (6-A Division I)
|4-6
|21.70
|59.48
|0.10
|879.64
|32.65
|0.13
|0.00
|430,951,964.98
|St. Francis
|#4 (6-A Division I)
|1-7
|18.54
|59.26
|0.01
|104.33
|1.76
|0.02
|0.00
|16,684,792,197.37
|Claxton
|#4 (3-A Division I)
|2-8
|8.87
|60.64
|0.00
|41.05
|0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|4,460,978,191,747.09
|Crawford County
|#4 (4-A Division I)
|1-9
|1.79
|58.93
|0.00
|3.28
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|229,899,696,935,725.00
|Athens Christian
|#4 (8-A Division I)
|0-10
|-32.00
|60.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|303,896,774,270,909,000,000,000.00
Class A Division II
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Schley County
|#1 (6-A Division II)
|10-0
|65.74
|44.18
|4.28
|953,003.38
|918,962.78
|770,264.18
|634,216.96
|0.58
|Clinch County
|#1 (2-A Division II)
|9-1
|55.02
|49.09
|2.80
|849,410.18
|513,929.57
|372,171.85
|109,173.01
|8.16
|Manchester
|#2 (6-A Division II)
|7-2
|54.70
|49.91
|2.71
|886,425.64
|442,222.04
|303,007.69
|86,747.71
|10.53
|Bowdon
|#1 (7-A Division II)
|8-2
|54.39
|51.95
|2.07
|526,991.61
|404,450.90
|102,430.72
|56,241.44
|16.78
|Greene County
|#2 (8-A Division II)
|9-1
|55.17
|53.54
|1.95
|472,682.96
|351,009.52
|81,963.44
|46,857.78
|20.34
|Macon County
|#3 (6-A Division II)
|8-2
|51.21
|52.19
|1.91
|522,304.14
|324,760.06
|115,816.12
|25,037.67
|38.94
|Aquinas
|#1 (8-A Division II)
|8-2
|47.30
|50.53
|1.84
|471,589.72
|276,128.07
|90,143.44
|13,810.15
|71.41
|Portal
|#1 (3-A Division II)
|7-3
|46.33
|50.35
|1.82
|577,961.05
|255,382.62
|77,144.57
|10,807.31
|91.53
|Jenkins County
|#2 (3-A Division II)
|9-1
|47.38
|53.53
|1.55
|504,767.52
|133,797.74
|17,006.55
|5,955.16
|166.92
|Telfair County
|#2 (4-A Division II)
|7-2
|44.10
|51.73
|1.53
|403,984.96
|141,866.30
|30,240.92
|3,428.82
|290.65
|Dooly County
|#1 (4-A Division II)
|6-4
|44.15
|52.13
|1.51
|465,198.40
|109,357.61
|12,299.35
|3,323.87
|299.85
|Lincoln County
|#3 (8-A Division II)
|6-4
|43.71
|53.88
|0.99
|46,608.72
|27,046.20
|6,009.71
|1,563.65
|638.53
|Early County
|#1 (1-A Division II)
|6-4
|39.85
|51.62
|1.16
|399,755.15
|23,948.29
|4,855.96
|889.60
|1,123.10
|Lanier County
|#2 (2-A Division II)
|7-2
|41.15
|53.10
|1.03
|357,764.27
|21,126.49
|4,048.03
|838.33
|1,191.84
|Wilcox County
|#3 (4-A Division II)
|6-4
|41.66
|53.80
|0.97
|131,108.15
|25,477.29
|7,365.16
|655.88
|1,523.68
|Washington-Wilkes
|#4 (8-A Division II)
|6-4
|40.32
|54.17
|0.76
|83,699.31
|13,959.98
|3,426.49
|266.42
|3,752.42
|Emanuel County Institute
|#3 (3-A Division II)
|5-5
|38.25
|53.92
|0.54
|169,505.71
|7,108.80
|935.36
|146.61
|6,819.76
|Johnson County
|#1 (5-A Division II)
|7-3
|32.89
|52.49
|0.37
|29,392.48
|3,114.16
|488.23
|17.11
|58,429.11
|Hawkinsville
|#4 (4-A Division II)
|6-4
|33.71
|54.03
|0.35
|72,974.87
|1,761.89
|143.59
|14.09
|70,990.68
|Charlton County
|#3 (2-A Division II)
|2-8
|32.65
|55.31
|0.14
|24,191.72
|1,236.79
|39.85
|3.48
|286,980.39
|McIntosh County Academy
|#4 (3-A Division II)
|4-6
|31.14
|54.70
|0.05
|10,300.84
|726.31
|70.81
|2.04
|490,308.94
|Turner County
|#4 (2-A Division II)
|3-7
|29.97
|53.82
|0.11
|14,767.28
|1,086.16
|47.75
|1.20
|830,413.56
|Seminole County
|#2 (1-A Division II)
|6-4
|28.12
|53.69
|0.20
|9,180.84
|563.85
|45.87
|0.94
|1,068,161.41
|Christian Heritage
|#2 (7-A Division II)
|4-5
|28.58
|53.50
|0.08
|6,032.07
|670.77
|29.10
|0.63
|1,597,020.00
|Miller County
|#4 (1-A Division II)
|4-5
|25.64
|55.25
|0.08
|5,842.36
|131.46
|1.89
|0.08
|13,295,470.22
|Wilkinson County
|#2 (5-A Division II)
|5-4
|22.90
|54.28
|0.09
|387.90
|45.55
|1.21
|0.03
|28,583,568.55
|Randolph-Clay
|#3 (1-A Division II)
|4-5
|21.84
|53.53
|0.05
|3,286.72
|105.20
|1.89
|0.02
|54,024,885.26
|Taylor County
|#4 (6-A Division II)
|6-4
|22.84
|56.95
|0.02
|298.13
|15.61
|0.16
|0.00
|213,228,040.72
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|#3 (7-A Division II)
|3-7
|15.82
|54.17
|0.01
|482.57
|6.80
|0.12
|0.00
|1,752,668,396.84
|Hancock Central
|#3 (5-A Division II)
|4-6
|10.87
|56.89
|0.00
|27.31
|0.37
|0.00
|0.00
|144,190,492,336.08
|Glascock County
|#4 (5-A Division II)
|4-6
|9.32
|54.35
|0.01
|74.07
|0.83
|0.00
|0.00
|144,275,184,728.52
