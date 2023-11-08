Maxwell playoff projections heading into First Round

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Class AAAAAAA

Playoff Projections by Team

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Walton #1 (5-AAAAAAA) 10-0 100.36 86.97 3.34 957,019.01 629,222.41 432,210.76 327,372.93 2.05 Mill Creek #1 (8-AAAAAAA) 10-0 96.17 86.18 3.20 923,815.82 759,326.63 324,425.21 212,292.47 3.71 Carrollton #1 (2-AAAAAAA) 9-1 95.99 88.88 2.60 916,648.61 361,396.84 206,716.37 134,305.44 6.45 Grayson #1 (4-AAAAAAA) 8-2 91.27 86.16 2.75 884,483.63 507,925.76 297,766.65 95,523.54 9.47 Colquitt County #1 (1-AAAAAAA) 10-0 92.56 88.29 2.22 619,851.88 442,349.01 250,109.35 88,743.72 10.27 Buford #2 (8-AAAAAAA) 9-1 93.06 88.68 2.42 740,260.94 403,632.43 235,564.53 86,770.15 10.52 Milton #1 (6-AAAAAAA) 8-2 86.52 87.66 2.05 653,302.56 279,546.06 108,899.60 23,153.22 42.19 Newton #2 (4-AAAAAAA) 8-2 87.58 91.13 1.74 622,715.66 163,619.27 29,064.59 11,828.07 83.54 Westlake #2 (2-AAAAAAA) 8-2 86.02 90.02 1.43 309,509.40 147,257.12 47,839.16 9,703.21 102.06 North Cobb #2 (5-AAAAAAA) 7-3 84.15 90.04 1.36 335,432.92 107,313.51 29,964.88 5,083.57 195.71 Norcross #1 (7-AAAAAAA) 8-2 81.39 89.12 1.32 251,075.36 73,668.72 23,071.45 2,962.94 336.50 McEachern #1 (3-AAAAAAA) 6-4 79.60 90.18 1.39 356,297.60 56,703.84 5,426.40 1,146.68 871.08 Parkview #4 (4-AAAAAAA) 7-3 81.98 92.40 0.27 65,472.76 22,271.01 4,813.96 656.98 1,521.12 Peachtree Ridge #2 (7-AAAAAAA) 9-1 77.03 92.01 0.82 62,039.06 17,432.79 1,032.79 170.42 5,866.86 North Paulding #2 (3-AAAAAAA) 8-2 74.60 90.47 0.77 80,371.65 11,368.40 1,627.78 100.66 9,933.46 North Gwinnett #3 (7-AAAAAAA) 7-3 77.36 94.26 0.68 33,106.26 3,683.43 434.54 74.10 13,494.83 Valdosta #2 (1-AAAAAAA) 7-3 76.93 94.21 0.65 50,858.14 3,392.63 407.76 66.63 15,008.37 Archer #3 (4-AAAAAAA) 5-5 75.57 94.53 0.43 29,904.55 1,687.76 166.52 23.73 42,142.57 East Coweta #3 (2-AAAAAAA) 7-3 70.43 91.24 0.35 26,155.65 2,182.80 187.63 7.22 138,407.57 Lambert #3 (6-AAAAAAA) 8-2 70.35 92.67 0.27 11,395.48 1,575.47 43.49 3.56 281,019.05 West Forsyth #2 (6-AAAAAAA) 8-2 70.54 94.28 0.36 9,041.51 556.62 34.91 2.92 342,605.74 Camden County #3 (1-AAAAAAA) 7-3 70.58 93.01 0.11 20,594.98 1,143.89 32.44 2.72 367,051.56 Wheeler #3 (5-AAAAAAA) 7-3 69.73 92.25 0.05 8,175.90 743.39 59.15 2.10 476,192.46 Collins Hill #3 (8-AAAAAAA) 4-6 69.27 91.73 0.13 11,055.73 807.01 47.88 1.61 620,464.97 Marietta #3 (3-AAAAAAA) 3-7 67.92 92.03 0.09 5,165.96 454.57 23.23 0.67 1,495,661.36 Richmond Hill #4 (1-AAAAAAA) 5-5 66.13 91.33 0.05 8,989.07 468.36 24.58 0.57 1,744,312.66 Osborne #4 (5-AAAAAAA) 7-3 64.13 92.69 0.02 2,749.64 195.50 2.58 0.10 9,554,342.44 Harrison #4 (3-AAAAAAA) 7-3 64.42 94.60 0.02 2,588.69 44.08 1.29 0.05 18,448,837.05 Mountain View #4 (8-AAAAAAA) 4-6 60.83 94.52 0.01 833.21 16.23 0.32 0.01 115,182,592.81 Denmark #4 (6-AAAAAAA) 4-6 56.05 92.11 0.04 487.80 10.15 0.16 0.00 872,891,746.99 Campbell #4 (2-AAAAAAA) 3-7 51.58 92.86 0.03 391.76 2.61 0.01 0.00 14,294,976,198.06 Duluth #4 (7-AAAAAAA) 7-3 50.80 91.62 0.01 208.79 1.72 0.01 0.00 22,837,135,244.20

Class AAAAAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Thomas County Central #1 (1-AAAAAA) 10-0 97.07 80.95 3.75 992,095.80 720,734.45 623,385.28 416,721.29 1.40 Douglas County #1 (5-AAAAAA) 10-0 94.41 80.01 3.73 975,214.21 792,556.73 630,436.93 332,547.37 2.01 Hughes #2 (5-AAAAAA) 8-2 92.37 88.50 2.02 614,919.51 193,173.97 143,411.65 77,753.36 11.86 Gainesville #1 (8-AAAAAA) 10-0 85.67 82.09 2.84 895,102.55 674,314.94 219,496.16 66,371.86 14.07 Marist #1 (4-AAAAAA) 9-1 82.88 82.79 2.54 906,441.32 554,587.34 109,252.35 31,836.33 30.41 Lee County #2 (1-AAAAAA) 8-2 84.83 85.06 2.26 945,218.03 203,560.63 104,568.44 29,651.07 32.73 Rome #1 (6-AAAAAA) 9-1 86.57 88.01 1.53 384,401.17 85,987.27 55,329.29 21,181.88 46.21 Roswell #1 (7-AAAAAA) 9-1 81.01 83.48 2.29 840,594.35 411,965.78 67,846.24 16,986.55 57.87 Houston County #3 (1-AAAAAA) 8-2 79.95 87.31 0.96 301,517.52 100,584.04 16,093.46 3,043.86 327.53 Woodward Academy #1 (3-AAAAAA) 8-2 76.17 84.66 1.62 477,946.98 140,413.70 20,059.28 2,672.21 373.22 North Atlanta #2 (4-AAAAAA) 9-1 76.90 87.06 0.75 220,297.89 59,314.08 7,547.74 1,078.55 926.17 Blessed Trinity #2 (7-AAAAAA) 8-2 69.70 86.39 0.79 78,796.80 21,398.93 1,286.13 88.25 11,330.81 East Paulding #3 (5-AAAAAA) 6-4 67.89 86.87 0.64 89,203.28 15,352.09 459.73 31.91 31,335.94 Sequoyah #2 (6-AAAAAA) 7-3 66.34 87.58 0.78 21,356.16 2,787.97 327.48 15.55 64,305.00 Lanier #2 (8-AAAAAA) 8-2 64.95 86.67 0.54 60,715.82 8,468.42 190.79 9.57 104,470.08 Creekview #3 (6-AAAAAA) 7-3 65.30 87.03 0.34 23,833.50 3,865.94 129.40 5.46 182,986.61 Northside (Warner Robins) #4 (1-AAAAAA) 4-6 62.51 86.74 0.10 37,991.12 4,521.60 71.65 2.73 366,913.41 Brunswick #3 (2-AAAAAA) 6-3 59.06 86.50 0.68 42,757.51 3,797.35 39.89 1.02 980,300.80 Effingham County #1 (2-AAAAAA) 7-3 57.44 86.07 0.77 40,159.97 759.38 40.86 0.70 1,436,587.37 Alpharetta #3 (7-AAAAAA) 5-5 58.78 88.23 0.24 3,055.41 181.59 8.83 0.18 5,679,411.99 River Ridge #4 (6-AAAAAA) 5-5 57.70 87.04 0.05 9,486.54 670.00 5.98 0.13 7,670,632.01 Glynn Academy #2 (2-AAAAAA) 8-2 55.80 89.16 0.63 4,526.69 65.32 2.61 0.05 21,983,059.05 Dunwoody #3 (4-AAAAAA) 8-2 55.08 87.97 0.03 9,358.27 106.53 3.39 0.04 22,903,631.72 Mundy's Mill #2 (3-AAAAAA) 8-2 52.58 86.34 0.38 12,810.04 637.42 3.27 0.04 25,671,681.47 South Paulding #4 (5-AAAAAA) 3-7 54.47 87.11 0.02 2,267.15 105.98 1.01 0.01 82,477,360.10 Jonesboro #3 (3-AAAAAA) 7-3 53.66 89.50 0.38 2,246.33 22.56 0.69 0.01 107,280,757.94 North Forsyth #3 (8-AAAAAA) 5-5 58.48 91.99 0.01 453.28 5.32 0.28 0.01 151,235,485.52 Lovejoy #4 (3-AAAAAA) 6-4 51.18 87.96 0.28 5,263.73 38.28 0.75 0.01 165,782,394.94 St. Pius X #4 (4-AAAAAA) 3-7 51.89 89.54 0.00 1,131.18 9.16 0.22 0.00 411,414,388.45 Sprayberry #4 (7-AAAAAA) 6-4 55.39 91.97 0.02 226.05 1.95 0.07 0.00 858,650,929.75 Habersham Central #4 (8-AAAAAA) 5-5 49.27 88.25 0.00 374.22 8.90 0.14 0.00 1,125,433,637.77 Evans #4 (2-AAAAAA) 4-6 45.09 87.55 0.02 237.60 2.39 0.01 0.00 34,431,299,055.63

Class AAAAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Coffee #1 (1-AAAAA) 10-0 91.17 68.07 4.35 974,481.30 908,635.03 788,465.61 674,786.08 0.48 Jefferson #1 (8-AAAAA) 10-0 78.88 72.64 2.81 707,566.55 619,690.45 402,992.32 107,972.74 8.26 Cartersville #1 (7-AAAAA) 10-0 77.47 71.51 2.95 892,445.06 811,963.39 170,559.52 92,072.27 9.86 Creekside #1 (5-AAAAA) 9-1 77.02 73.10 2.66 779,863.23 561,131.60 310,249.75 71,891.08 12.91 Hiram #2 (7-AAAAA) 8-2 73.39 75.92 1.55 286,412.16 215,987.35 96,501.08 16,515.17 59.55 Ware County #2 (1-AAAAA) 7-3 72.72 75.33 1.99 640,674.21 263,019.12 101,392.37 16,365.44 60.10 Kell #1 (6-AAAAA) 9-1 71.68 76.68 1.36 500,715.58 51,359.69 21,781.25 8,164.72 121.48 Harris County #1 (3-AAAAA) 9-1 65.72 73.83 1.52 620,614.34 135,706.26 39,915.97 3,339.12 298.48 Mays #2 (5-AAAAA) 6-4 69.64 78.00 1.41 428,627.98 30,087.66 10,007.55 3,216.96 309.85 Warner Robins #1 (2-AAAAA) 7-3 66.42 75.03 1.40 351,651.71 104,103.52 29,168.68 2,614.19 381.53 Dalton #3 (7-AAAAA) 7-3 67.63 77.46 0.80 142,050.26 52,104.71 13,280.34 1,338.97 745.84 Jones County #2 (2-AAAAA) 7-3 64.09 78.49 0.87 24,158.88 7,427.16 1,672.17 333.99 2,993.11 Eastside #2 (8-AAAAA) 7-3 61.86 76.83 0.77 75,618.95 42,527.36 1,815.91 293.39 3,407.41 Dutchtown #3 (2-AAAAA) 5-5 61.25 76.77 0.78 274,397.97 38,151.84 1,463.72 222.56 4,492.16 Arabia Mountain #1 (4-AAAAA) 9-1 58.23 74.80 1.32 412,188.89 53,471.90 1,903.92 213.22 4,688.99 Northgate #2 (3-AAAAA) 7-3 60.36 76.50 0.87 297,827.45 39,921.48 1,458.98 203.07 4,923.40 Greater Atlanta Christian #2 (6-AAAAA) 9-1 62.68 77.26 0.49 64,845.75 17,512.40 3,065.29 188.23 5,311.72 Ola #4 (2-AAAAA) 7-3 60.00 76.18 0.49 190,075.41 17,946.89 2,448.79 113.37 8,819.65 Cass #4 (7-AAAAA) 5-5 63.09 79.58 0.29 65,007.39 2,310.93 457.82 83.26 12,008.95 Chapel Hill #3 (5-AAAAA) 8-2 58.82 77.36 0.40 30,593.61 13,401.61 396.74 47.21 21,182.10 Tucker #2 (4-AAAAA) 6-4 53.76 75.38 0.94 165,457.97 8,730.28 690.70 16.11 62,073.63 Flowery Branch #4 (8-AAAAA) 5-5 56.63 77.99 0.08 13,240.76 1,826.78 168.40 5.41 184,916.40 Cambridge #3 (6-AAAAA) 6-4 53.98 78.22 0.07 3,713.74 972.95 71.81 1.72 582,668.08 Northside (Columbus) #3 (3-AAAAA) 6-4 52.87 79.26 0.17 1,342.88 131.12 10.48 0.66 1,521,114.47 Maynard Jackson #4 (5-AAAAA) 5-5 52.08 78.24 0.03 2,307.54 492.16 28.79 0.56 1,801,447.97 Statesboro #3 (1-AAAAA) 3-7 46.04 75.96 0.26 23,852.28 473.68 14.23 0.14 7,338,983.72 Loganville #3 (8-AAAAA) 5-5 49.87 79.38 0.07 5,649.05 48.24 2.84 0.13 7,880,195.04 McIntosh #4 (3-AAAAA) 6-4 49.16 77.85 0.09 5,051.96 219.87 9.15 0.13 7,924,193.30 Jenkins #4 (1-AAAAA) 3-7 45.44 76.88 0.16 15,585.69 408.28 2.61 0.07 14,285,580.22 Decatur #3 (4-AAAAA) 5-5 45.57 77.77 0.03 2,622.13 81.99 2.33 0.02 47,326,816.21 Centennial #4 (6-AAAAA) 3-7 44.33 77.40 0.02 1,342.38 154.14 0.86 0.02 49,213,409.84 Chamblee #4 (4-AAAAA) 4-6 32.99 79.20 0.00 16.94 0.16 0.00 0.00 122,865,469,980.53

Class AAAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Bainbridge #1 (1-AAAA) 8-2 81.50 67.89 3.37 765,539.67 690,101.52 607,377.15 364,320.19 1.74 Spalding #1 (2-AAAA) 10-0 80.24 71.39 2.78 789,452.79 551,247.42 323,046.97 194,432.56 4.14 Benedictine #1 (3-AAAA) 10-0 79.36 71.75 2.62 768,656.97 477,000.95 268,800.98 155,747.39 5.42 North Oconee #1 (8-AAAA) 10-0 77.07 71.13 2.56 843,684.21 427,323.08 212,983.84 110,899.27 8.02 Stockbridge #1 (5-AAAA) 8-2 75.24 71.49 2.33 791,213.84 347,766.61 153,275.92 72,658.17 12.76 Perry #2 (2-AAAA) 8-2 72.91 72.69 1.21 190,363.10 138,173.06 94,209.88 33,030.37 29.28 Central (Carrollton) #1 (7-AAAA) 10-0 67.94 68.12 2.13 705,719.54 476,720.30 129,819.41 29,942.43 32.40 Stephenson #1 (6-AAAA) 8-2 64.67 68.36 2.02 848,727.22 146,201.48 74,004.16 12,504.53 78.97 Starr's Mill #1 (4-AAAA) 7-3 63.78 68.15 2.10 691,391.53 339,688.30 66,493.14 10,279.58 96.28 LaGrange #2 (4-AAAA) 8-2 69.89 75.44 1.29 223,486.61 71,985.42 19,059.53 6,558.59 151.47 Troup #3 (4-AAAA) 8-2 68.88 76.51 0.67 107,642.75 35,448.94 8,074.70 2,596.75 384.10 Burke County #3 (3-AAAA) 8-2 65.70 74.61 0.31 34,061.45 18,302.51 8,754.28 1,636.38 610.11 Westminster (Atlanta) #2 (6-AAAA) 7-3 65.33 75.06 1.17 200,725.01 38,211.86 6,426.83 1,595.84 625.63 Cairo #2 (1-AAAA) 8-2 66.49 76.25 0.60 83,151.96 23,642.24 4,437.64 1,203.31 830.04 New Hampstead #2 (3-AAAA) 5-4 59.77 70.80 0.94 213,542.92 75,248.02 8,731.69 888.99 1,123.88 Holy Innocents #3 (6-AAAA) 8-2 64.90 76.19 0.67 96,883.53 16,038.80 2,653.61 637.16 1,568.46 Hapeville Charter #4 (6-AAAA) 5-5 58.98 71.37 0.40 134,428.73 46,923.25 4,762.98 445.47 2,243.82 Westside (Macon) #3 (2-AAAA) 8-2 56.95 71.49 0.48 94,877.75 26,775.40 2,248.01 168.32 5,939.96 Cedartown #2 (7-AAAA) 7-3 61.14 76.05 0.51 55,013.23 6,807.04 810.21 142.62 7,010.52 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) #4 (4-AAAA) 6-4 60.20 74.73 0.07 10,035.77 3,890.87 1,261.71 134.58 7,429.42 Madison County #2 (8-AAAA) 8-2 53.47 70.45 0.80 116,410.51 27,721.94 1,711.64 86.60 11,546.11 Wayne County #4 (3-AAAA) 7-3 61.37 77.07 0.10 19,752.49 3,421.70 370.70 66.54 15,026.96 Lovett #3 (5-AAAA) 5-5 50.01 70.96 0.39 43,441.22 6,920.24 279.45 9.48 105,525.93 Baldwin #4 (2-AAAA) 6-4 56.50 77.39 0.05 7,227.10 670.07 45.86 5.26 190,150.45 East Forsyth #3 (8-AAAA) 7-3 48.38 71.43 0.55 65,321.14 1,558.58 174.72 4.90 204,248.85 Luella #2 (5-AAAA) 5-5 47.04 71.14 0.58 62,149.36 1,413.18 145.08 3.47 288,230.38 Northwest Whitfield #4 (7-AAAA) 6-4 44.86 71.62 0.09 23,802.28 358.81 26.70 0.49 2,027,615.25 North Hall #4 (8-AAAA) 7-3 50.24 76.38 0.04 5,248.28 190.11 5.96 0.36 2,781,504.80 Pace Academy #4 (5-AAAA) 5-5 50.51 76.53 0.03 4,419.03 159.07 5.55 0.34 2,903,849.34 Heritage (Ringgold) #3 (7-AAAA) 6-4 46.43 76.26 0.08 2,812.87 71.13 1.45 0.06 17,381,451.32 Westover #3 (1-AAAA) 5-5 43.81 77.17 0.03 629.32 15.56 0.25 0.01 133,664,993.92 Shaw #4 (1-AAAA) 4-6 28.04 71.46 0.01 187.81 2.55 0.01 0.00 52,890,875,223.74

Class AAA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove #1 (5-AAA) 5-5 80.45 65.50 3.34 908,339.19 679,958.41 437,415.31 389,432.14 1.57 Calvary Day #1 (3-AAA) 10-0 77.60 63.09 3.48 943,947.85 800,997.05 396,970.15 338,144.28 1.96 Mary Persons #1 (2-AAA) 9-1 72.61 67.03 2.38 889,308.14 294,223.02 125,881.49 95,542.76 9.47 Morgan County #1 (4-AAA) 9-1 65.54 63.61 2.20 640,974.29 397,287.98 256,971.71 49,711.65 19.12 Lumpkin County #1 (7-AAA) 10-0 63.58 62.63 2.44 765,358.94 410,532.66 243,141.01 38,948.11 24.68 Carver (Columbus) #1 (1-AAA) 7-3 62.94 62.54 2.41 694,915.19 455,669.38 227,887.70 34,276.72 28.17 Stephens County #1 (8-AAA) 9-1 65.78 67.60 1.77 739,543.66 166,681.69 34,222.89 19,903.36 49.24 Sandy Creek #2 (5-AAA) 7-3 62.71 64.49 1.82 609,306.40 300,543.18 132,547.48 19,496.57 50.29 Savannah Christian #2 (3-AAA) 8-2 59.87 66.02 1.12 251,131.18 103,600.73 44,696.80 4,917.27 202.36 Upson-Lee #2 (2-AAA) 8-2 58.65 65.11 1.43 301,265.67 148,849.75 49,313.00 4,775.59 208.40 Hebron Christian #4 (8-AAA) 6-4 62.28 72.65 0.17 66,712.11 15,529.11 2,570.81 1,228.45 813.03 Douglass #3 (5-AAA) 6-4 55.85 66.78 0.64 118,693.48 32,142.63 9,574.86 685.06 1,458.72 Monroe Area #3 (8-AAA) 6-4 55.28 66.35 0.45 153,819.92 41,867.89 10,132.64 681.01 1,467.41 Oconee County #2 (8-AAA) 4-6 54.61 66.29 0.67 115,277.08 30,037.58 8,768.22 546.88 1,827.55 Adairsville #1 (6-AAA) 8-2 50.96 63.94 1.07 220,399.64 51,559.12 10,325.26 427.11 2,340.33 Thomasville #3 (1-AAA) 5-5 57.74 70.93 0.70 44,177.40 15,026.62 1,169.82 407.18 2,454.93 Crisp County #2 (1-AAA) 6-4 56.81 71.92 0.97 102,697.92 8,688.40 880.96 284.75 3,510.85 Peach County #3 (2-AAA) 4-6 54.22 67.28 0.37 65,098.19 16,819.44 4,367.37 260.88 3,832.18 Carver (Atlanta) #4 (5-AAA) 2-7 55.56 70.93 0.32 120,490.69 8,674.10 528.55 154.17 6,485.54 Monroe #4 (1-AAA) 6-3 52.89 67.50 0.20 42,796.35 9,565.44 2,185.98 112.47 8,889.87 Wesleyan #2 (7-AAA) 7-3 50.10 70.23 0.96 130,890.94 6,004.20 207.23 36.69 27,254.68 Harlem #2 (4-AAA) 7-3 50.99 71.08 0.37 11,720.58 2,492.73 94.91 18.32 54,577.22 White County #3 (7-AAA) 5-5 47.87 71.87 0.52 14,074.46 846.69 33.73 4.77 209,546.06 Bremen #2 (6-AAA) 8-2 45.76 71.80 0.51 10,874.25 567.83 18.54 2.10 475,106.28 Gilmer #4 (7-AAA) 6-4 42.02 66.16 0.23 16,474.05 1,169.80 71.37 1.04 962,842.03 Hephzibah #3 (4-AAA) 7-3 43.67 72.54 0.14 4,705.43 118.51 2.97 0.27 3,717,771.26 Savannah Country Day #3 (3-AAA) 6-4 39.64 66.86 0.08 3,667.83 338.39 16.27 0.18 5,608,847.01 Long County #4 (3-AAA) 6-4 42.64 72.60 0.02 3,288.52 68.03 1.47 0.12 8,395,356.86 Ringgold #3 (6-AAA) 6-4 39.25 70.59 0.18 9,074.71 119.04 1.16 0.06 15,538,358.45 Gordon Lee #4 (6-AAA) 6-4 31.55 66.93 0.02 670.50 13.53 0.31 0.00 780,218,986.17 Jackson #4 (2-AAA) 2-8 32.28 71.28 0.00 154.17 4.56 0.02 0.00 2,152,785,412.27 Richmond Academy #4 (4-AAA) 4-6 24.81 66.83 0.01 151.32 2.48 0.02 0.00 27,388,273,649.51

Class AA

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Pierce County #1 (3-AA) 9-1 64.92 55.47 2.94 851,971.66 568,963.72 367,925.81 216,499.55 3.62 Callaway #1 (5-AA) 7-2 63.42 56.61 2.39 706,232.77 511,697.91 268,740.22 146,270.65 5.84 Rockmart #1 (7-AA) 8-2 63.28 56.89 2.53 736,238.37 424,967.42 257,440.34 134,431.30 6.44 Fellowship Christian #1 (8-AA) 8-2 60.51 55.51 2.54 881,121.94 388,236.38 203,937.40 93,298.57 9.72 Cook #1 (1-AA) 8-2 61.47 57.44 2.05 470,914.74 357,741.98 179,657.02 84,169.96 10.88 Thomson #1 (4-AA) 9-1 61.45 58.39 1.92 515,366.45 262,676.16 145,553.80 68,123.95 13.68 Appling County #3 (3-AA) 8-2 64.70 61.95 1.20 286,986.23 222,407.80 116,644.69 65,792.30 14.20 Toombs County #2 (3-AA) 9-1 62.06 59.59 1.84 476,324.29 224,929.63 120,428.07 58,548.60 16.08 Fitzgerald #2 (1-AA) 7-3 59.45 57.36 2.20 753,525.87 338,498.16 121,461.53 51,780.92 18.31 Northeast #2 (2-AA) 8-2 62.39 61.29 1.04 240,367.73 182,071.18 86,062.93 42,669.81 22.44 Union County #2 (8-AA) 7-3 56.97 60.29 1.30 257,700.74 86,580.90 33,851.37 11,549.13 85.59 Athens Academy #3 (8-AA) 6-4 56.67 59.96 1.08 389,262.39 113,697.35 33,568.48 11,186.03 88.40 Providence Christian #4 (8-AA) 8-2 55.90 60.66 0.53 185,161.34 79,858.06 21,520.21 7,045.67 140.93 Columbia #2 (5-AA) 7-3 53.78 59.39 0.88 312,655.89 77,300.67 18,769.56 4,923.17 202.12 North Cobb Christian #1 (6-AA) 8-2 48.53 57.82 1.03 257,173.29 43,822.33 7,753.48 1,244.32 802.65 Spencer #1 (2-AA) 7-3 47.60 57.86 1.07 212,478.73 46,625.68 7,112.03 1,087.70 918.37 Laney #2 (4-AA) 7-2-1 49.27 60.17 0.83 99,877.72 22,483.26 4,656.44 841.62 1,187.18 North Murray #2 (7-AA) 7-3 45.32 59.81 0.92 104,007.49 12,916.35 1,860.07 224.77 4,448.01 Therrell #2 (6-AA) 9-1 44.21 59.37 0.64 62,100.88 12,358.32 1,114.30 119.67 8,355.22 Model #3 (7-AA) 6-3 43.96 59.92 0.49 46,505.01 8,153.06 699.29 73.12 13,675.46 Worth County #3 (1-AA) 5-5 44.04 60.99 0.33 26,166.65 3,617.24 425.64 44.91 22,267.82 ACE Charter #4 (2-AA) 8-2 44.58 61.26 0.09 21,983.98 3,178.59 382.33 42.72 23,405.16 Fannin County #4 (7-AA) 5-5 42.66 60.53 0.32 40,908.44 2,731.23 195.98 17.06 58,599.01 Putnam County #3 (4-AA) 6-4 39.32 60.35 0.08 18,997.54 1,723.85 89.61 5.61 178,126.55 Jeff Davis #4 (1-AA) 5-5 42.23 63.10 0.08 6,018.46 455.21 39.64 3.29 303,863.14 Vidalia #4 (3-AA) 5-5 37.93 60.37 0.21 14,997.86 1,084.96 47.92 2.56 390,125.17 Eagle's Landing Christian #3 (5-AA) 4-6 39.55 62.47 0.09 4,837.66 261.89 18.24 1.13 887,741.30 South Atlanta #3 (6-AA) 5-5 35.68 60.57 0.21 10,312.63 467.31 22.77 0.94 1,064,449.38 Washington County #4 (4-AA) 5-5 38.66 62.50 0.05 1,731.30 227.46 10.33 0.58 1,733,822.03 Southwest #3 (2-AA) 6-4 36.95 62.88 0.04 2,290.80 97.03 5.06 0.23 4,292,251.45 Redan #4 (5-AA) 4-6 32.40 60.63 0.03 4,557.94 137.15 4.43 0.12 8,030,834.38 Washington #4 (6-AA) 3-7 33.21 62.53 0.02 1,223.23 31.76 1.01 0.03 33,254,388.18

Class A Public

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian #1 (5-A Division I) 9-1 70.77 50.84 4.06 972,333.49 870,314.52 653,056.35 566,439.52 0.77 Commerce #1 (8-A Division I) 9-1 63.51 52.61 3.23 953,575.92 799,264.15 283,089.63 206,975.22 3.83 Rabun County #3 (8-A Division I) 7-3 57.17 54.76 2.50 821,538.89 445,239.01 234,881.94 54,913.69 17.21 Trion #1 (7-A Division I) 10-0 56.03 54.54 2.18 559,187.55 371,407.47 211,797.86 44,853.07 21.30 Elbert County #2 (8-A Division I) 8-2 56.22 55.99 1.88 439,759.63 282,683.52 154,090.17 33,183.09 29.14 Dublin #2 (2-A Division I) 8-2 54.98 55.73 1.90 494,241.96 272,847.63 133,334.41 25,709.56 37.90 Brooks County #1 (1-A Division I) 5-5 52.82 54.79 1.89 504,738.83 251,007.85 118,381.62 18,704.30 52.46 Bleckley County #1 (2-A Division I) 8-2 54.52 56.85 1.98 813,237.73 114,272.03 37,131.75 17,824.18 55.10 Swainsboro #3 (2-A Division I) 8-2 53.77 56.89 1.49 456,625.06 170,679.48 73,486.00 12,689.76 77.80 Bryan County #1 (3-A Division I) 9-1 51.46 56.27 2.01 828,582.60 181,556.45 24,240.53 9,458.85 104.72 Lamar County #1 (4-A Division I) 8-2 50.43 55.03 1.58 462,991.88 165,527.62 66,944.17 8,393.23 118.14 Irwin County #2 (1-A Division I) 5-5 45.45 60.09 1.03 177,149.66 8,680.42 1,113.45 264.50 3,779.78 Whitefield Academy #1 (6-A Division I) 5-5 41.60 55.43 0.88 137,634.96 27,721.03 5,262.32 260.76 3,833.94 Mount Vernon #2 (6-A Division I) 7-3 44.64 60.22 0.85 26,052.17 6,468.00 767.93 169.20 5,909.21 Metter #2 (3-A Division I) 5-5 41.78 57.33 0.30 63,128.19 8,456.76 1,483.06 74.96 13,339.05 Pelham #3 (1-A Division I) 4-6 40.54 59.30 0.79 128,936.76 8,955.46 325.11 47.91 20,873.05 Dade County #2 (7-A Division I) 5-5 38.10 59.12 0.95 40,975.83 8,278.95 235.32 26.85 37,247.05 Darlington #4 (7-A Division I) 6-4 36.36 57.85 0.32 25,861.36 2,242.91 184.11 5.05 198,207.54 Bacon County #4 (1-A Division I) 4-5 36.55 58.39 0.15 17,254.87 1,185.91 98.04 2.75 363,930.04 Heard County #2 (4-A Division I) 4-6 33.50 59.38 0.39 36,679.97 1,378.97 23.41 1.61 620,009.90 Social Circle #2 (5-A Division I) 4-6 32.09 56.65 0.07 14,964.79 888.97 52.45 0.88 1,142,537.54 Pepperell #3 (7-A Division I) 5-5 34.09 60.79 0.18 1,614.34 136.25 5.38 0.40 2,524,891.56 Temple #3 (4-A Division I) 5-5 33.59 60.72 0.17 9,571.56 128.74 4.81 0.33 2,988,214.78 Jasper County #4 (5-A Division I) 5-5 31.22 59.59 0.02 4,568.61 437.68 5.52 0.29 3,410,137.57 Oglethorpe County #3 (5-A Division I) 4-6 28.87 59.02 0.03 948.50 57.50 2.17 0.02 40,413,227.56 East Laurens #4 (2-A Division I) 3-7 26.21 59.54 0.04 5,800.66 95.69 0.67 0.02 50,334,192.40 Screven County #3 (3-A Division I) 4-6 27.63 58.65 0.03 1,015.92 52.60 1.67 0.02 60,951,952.00 Mount Pisgah Christian #3 (6-A Division I) 4-6 21.70 59.48 0.10 879.64 32.65 0.13 0.00 430,951,964.98 St. Francis #4 (6-A Division I) 1-7 18.54 59.26 0.01 104.33 1.76 0.02 0.00 16,684,792,197.37 Claxton #4 (3-A Division I) 2-8 8.87 60.64 0.00 41.05 0.03 0.00 0.00 4,460,978,191,747.09 Crawford County #4 (4-A Division I) 1-9 1.79 58.93 0.00 3.28 0.01 0.00 0.00 229,899,696,935,725.00 Athens Christian #4 (8-A Division I) 0-10 -32.00 60.70 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 303,896,774,270,909,000,000,000.00

Class A Division II

