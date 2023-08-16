Maxwell playoff projections heading into 2023 season

BreakingNews
High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
Colquitt County
North Cobb
Buford
Mill Creek
Colquitt County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carrollton
North Cobb
Marietta
Buford
Lowndes
Carrollton
South Forsyth
North Cobb
Parkview
Marietta
Norcross
Buford
Reg 4, #3
15
84.56
0-0
Brookwood
Reg 1, #2
11
86.29
0-0
Lowndes
Reg 3, #4
23
79.23
0-0
Harrison
Reg 2, #1
6
93.11
0-0
Carrollton
Reg 7, #3
37
64.06
0-0
Meadowcreek
Reg 6, #2
19
80.85
0-0
South Forsyth
Reg 8, #4
29
75.99
0-0
Dacula
Reg 5, #1
4
94.52
0-0
North Cobb
Reg 1, #3
12
85.77
0-0
Valdosta
Reg 4, #2
13
85.63
0-0
Parkview
Reg 2, #4
30
75.16
0-0
Pebblebrook
Reg 3, #1
14
84.86
0-0
Marietta
Reg 6, #3
24
78.36
0-0
West Forsyth
Reg 7, #2
17
82.71
0-0
Norcross
Reg 5, #4
36
70.06
0-0
Cherokee
Reg 8, #1
1
100.06
0-0
Buford
Mill Creek
Grayson
Milton
Colquitt County
Mill Creek
North Gwinnett
McEachern
Grayson
Walton
Milton
Westlake
Colquitt County
Reg 5, #3
33
72.49
0-0
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 8, #2
2
98.29
0-0
Mill Creek
Reg 6, #4
25
78.28
0-0
Denmark
Reg 7, #1
10
87.93
0-0
North Gwinnett
Reg 2, #3
20
80.23
0-0
East Coweta
Reg 3, #2
21
79.75
0-0
McEachern
Reg 1, #4
18
81.44
0-0
Camden County
Reg 4, #1
7
91.80
0-0
Grayson
Reg 8, #3
16
84.33
0-0
Collins Hill
Reg 5, #2
8
90.57
0-0
Walton
Reg 7, #4
38
63.54
0-0
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 6, #1
5
94.22
0-0
Milton
Reg 3, #3
22
79.58
0-0
North Paulding
Reg 2, #2
9
88.42
0-0
Westlake
Reg 4, #4
26
78.23
0-0
Newton
Reg 1, #1
3
96.73
0-0
Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Buford8-AAAAAAA0-0100.06998,5373.92819,778681,203478,342308,5772.24
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA0-098.29997,3113.69766,641608,168396,078222,0423.50
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA0-096.73996,6213.17661,951408,897236,456126,9656.88
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA0-094.52999,7563.01617,000382,862182,00486,36110.58
Milton6-AAAAAAA0-094.22995,5883.05581,397339,810173,73278,95711.67
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA0-093.11999,3252.82542,159290,519128,00555,24517.10
Grayson4-AAAAAAA0-091.80974,8272.54530,473223,278100,31438,79624.78
Walton5-AAAAAAA0-090.57998,9012.44428,846215,35880,80428,53034.05
Westlake2-AAAAAAA0-088.42996,8202.29358,602136,34944,52513,41073.57
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA0-087.93999,8272.16224,929124,29543,36812,45879.27
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA0-086.29936,6101.82266,29876,94921,3815,355185.74
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA0-085.77929,0991.76249,43268,81518,7424,442224.12
Parkview4-AAAAAAA0-085.63875,3521.62237,99462,79617,5664,290232.10
Marietta3-AAAAAAA0-084.86958,3581.90267,75463,04918,0744,073244.52
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA0-084.56841,1721.47193,49447,05211,9762,514396.77
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA0-084.33902,7961.45142,98251,20911,6102,462405.17
Norcross7-AAAAAAA0-082.71998,4941.79108,44744,0649,9581,815549.96
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-080.85833,9181.4698,41826,9674,6417131,401.52
Camden County1-AAAAAAA0-081.44831,1691.28124,54722,3494,1757001,427.57
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA0-080.23975,3091.59130,86021,7783,5845041,983.13
McEachern3-AAAAAAA0-079.75859,5041.3199,56616,1362,7393812,623.67
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA0-079.58855,7211.3095,76015,2032,4593492,864.33
Harrison3-AAAAAAA0-079.23843,8841.2688,00213,4942,2112903,447.28
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA0-078.36733,9031.1654,07512,3761,6891955,127.21
Denmark6-AAAAAAA0-078.28730,0701.1452,84811,9771,6471875,346.59
Lambert6-AAAAAAA0-077.55692,8501.0643,5589,1821,1491327,574.76
Newton4-AAAAAAA0-078.23519,4830.6837,0215,3147679810,203.08
Archer4-AAAAAAA0-078.14514,6320.6736,4395,0866907114,083.51
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA0-075.16927,2831.2752,8484,6284292934,481.76
Dacula8-AAAAAAA0-075.99578,1930.6922,9933,8193612737,036.04
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA0-074.72494,0420.5815,6592,2171841190,908.09
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA0-072.49895,6410.9711,6521,7151256166,665.67
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA0-072.15482,5330.5710,387862566166,665.67
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA0-073.96274,5340.327,937769794249,999.00
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA0-071.78306,5010.368,387581444249,999.00
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA0-070.06833,8820.885,738671311999,999.00
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA0-064.06832,4740.902,5731005--
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA0-063.54815,0570.882,28597---
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA0-059.52245,6330.25983---
Duluth7-AAAAAAA0-052.97226,8150.23351---
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA0-059.4629,1210.03341---
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA0-056.3213,6710.0171---
Campbell2-AAAAAAA0-056.52101,2630.1189----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA0-049.90126,7070.137----
Osborne5-AAAAAAA0-048.4626,1870.03-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA0-028.756260.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County678,736225,96867,36724,550996,6213,379
1-AAAAAAALowndes140,228309,031298,372188,979936,61063,390
1-AAAAAAAValdosta127,655290,656306,985203,803929,09970,901
1-AAAAAAACamden County50,335152,188267,258361,388831,169168,831
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill3,04622,15760,018221,280306,501693,499
2-AAAAAAACarrollton593,349300,74281,81423,420999,325675
2-AAAAAAAWestlake311,848433,808187,60063,564996,8203,180
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta71,460187,463439,192277,194975,30924,691
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook23,30776,970283,897543,109927,28372,717
2-AAAAAAACampbell361,0177,49792,713101,263898,737
3-AAAAAAAMarietta441,882265,973156,48394,020958,35841,642
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern184,272226,440238,517210,275859,504140,496
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding178,085223,414239,255214,967855,721144,279
3-AAAAAAAHarrison165,507214,838239,440224,099843,884156,116
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove30,25469,335126,305256,639482,533517,467
4-AAAAAAAGrayson557,598251,726118,23847,265974,82725,173
4-AAAAAAAParkview201,696284,167241,948147,541875,352124,648
4-AAAAAAABrookwood163,055251,019256,435170,663841,172158,828
4-AAAAAAANewton34,61190,636155,130239,106519,483480,517
4-AAAAAAAArcher33,70488,717153,292238,919514,632485,368
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett9,33633,73574,957156,506274,534725,466
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb612,264350,35232,8734,267999,756244
5-AAAAAAAWalton371,725540,89375,26211,021998,9011,099
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain10,42965,401479,486340,325895,641104,359
5-AAAAAAACherokee5,44840,063352,350436,021833,882166,118
5-AAAAAAAWheeler1333,22355,703186,574245,633754,367
5-AAAAAAAOsborne1684,32621,79226,187973,813
6-AAAAAAAMilton759,405175,89243,57216,719995,5884,412
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth93,240279,164257,454204,060833,918166,082
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth52,926190,050237,720253,207733,903266,097
6-AAAAAAADenmark51,468188,272236,202254,128730,070269,930
6-AAAAAAALambert42,940166,199222,208261,503692,850307,150
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central214232,84410,38313,671986,329
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett649,831320,48826,4403,068999,827173
7-AAAAAAANorcross336,386570,40780,03011,671998,4941,506
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek7,31754,737413,815356,605832,474167,526
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge6,27949,569388,583370,626815,057184,943
7-AAAAAAADuluth1493,50160,422162,743226,815773,185
7-AAAAAAADiscovery381,29830,68794,684126,707873,293
7-AAAAAAABerkmar--23603626999,374
8-AAAAAAABuford536,086381,96570,9079,579998,5371,463
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek426,060457,09899,54514,608997,3112,689
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill32,443122,573521,506226,274902,79697,204
8-AAAAAAADacula3,25822,111168,686384,138578,193421,807
8-AAAAAAAMountain View2,15116,138134,845340,908494,042505,958
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett21154,51124,49329,121970,879

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Hughes
Hughes
Woodward Academy
Roswell
Lee County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Northside (Warner Robins)
Hughes
Woodward Academy
Gainesville
Northside (Warner Robins)
Brunswick
Allatoona
Hughes
Houston County
Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
29
66.40
0-0
North Atlanta
Reg 1, #2
8
81.25
0-0
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 3, #4
41
57.40
0-0
Jonesboro
Reg 2, #1
13
77.31
0-0
Brunswick
Reg 7, #3
16
75.15
0-0
Alpharetta
Reg 6, #2
11
78.06
0-0
Allatoona
Reg 8, #4
32
65.21
0-0
Lanier
Reg 5, #1
2
90.19
0-0
Hughes
Reg 1, #3
10
78.91
0-0
Houston County
Reg 4, #2
19
73.66
0-0
St. Pius X
Reg 2, #4
36
60.88
0-0
Evans
Reg 3, #1
6
84.99
0-0
Woodward Academy
Reg 6, #3
15
75.23
0-0
Creekview
Reg 7, #2
9
81.23
0-0
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
22
69.59
0-0
Newnan
Reg 8, #1
7
81.84
0-0
Gainesville
Roswell
Marist
Rome
Lee County
North Forsyth
Roswell
Lovejoy
Marist
South Paulding
Rome
Glynn Academy
Lee County
Reg 5, #3
17
74.49
0-0
Douglas County
Reg 8, #2
18
73.81
0-0
North Forsyth
Reg 6, #4
20
70.95
0-0
Sequoyah
Reg 7, #1
3
89.42
0-0
Roswell
Reg 2, #3
30
65.46
0-0
Effingham County
Reg 3, #2
26
67.64
0-0
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #4
12
77.85
0-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 4, #1
5
87.33
0-0
Marist
Reg 8, #3
21
70.65
0-0
Shiloh
Reg 5, #2
14
75.79
0-0
South Paulding
Reg 7, #4
31
65.36
0-0
Sprayberry
Reg 6, #1
4
88.17
0-0
Rome
Reg 3, #3
39
58.70
0-0
Mundy's Mill
Reg 2, #2
24
68.48
0-0
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #4
38
59.83
0-0
Riverwood
Reg 1, #1
1
90.45
0-0
Lee County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County1-AAAAAA0-090.45993,3633.69848,037557,134354,399219,2073.56
Hughes5-AAAAAA0-090.19998,4273.61733,990553,485379,230216,8443.61
Roswell7-AAAAAA0-089.42998,8403.37727,995484,054275,579160,3645.24
Rome6-AAAAAA0-088.17994,5543.15664,614392,700224,079119,4467.37
Marist4-AAAAAA0-087.33999,9493.08681,495404,097206,376106,1018.42
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA0-084.99999,9213.19645,869404,251192,10278,94911.67
Gainesville8-AAAAAA0-081.84995,8382.46410,668192,83574,35024,11840.46
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA0-081.25912,2402.23427,975171,52764,41920,25648.37
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA0-081.23982,6582.24373,870166,24559,04218,32553.57
Houston County1-AAAAAA0-078.91852,4081.82305,160105,49332,5748,360118.62
Brunswick2-AAAAAA0-077.31995,6302.40363,465106,08134,5977,720128.53
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA0-077.85817,6201.64256,11782,46523,4065,546179.31
Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-078.06900,7151.67200,28072,43821,5695,173192.31
South Paulding5-AAAAAA0-075.79864,8591.59154,97846,75211,2202,137466.95
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA0-075.15916,1831.49134,21140,1529,0221,629612.87
Creekview6-AAAAAA0-075.23815,9981.30118,68934,8368,1061,471678.81
Douglas County5-AAAAAA0-074.49819,2961.42120,11832,6946,9811,237807.41
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA0-073.66992,3381.53136,41136,1166,9651,119892.66
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA0-073.81951,8291.59126,94533,0326,3891,068935.33
Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-070.65895,7691.3065,68813,0151,8192094,783.69
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA0-068.48935,1911.6495,33114,3761,7941626,171.84
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA0-070.95599,8740.8041,3148,6041,2811626,171.84
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA0-067.64966,6611.6282,95912,8001,2841099,173.31
Newnan5-AAAAAA0-069.59552,1060.7935,0736,1167708611,626.91
River Ridge6-AAAAAA0-069.27492,3160.6224,8234,5025616315,872.02
Effingham County2-AAAAAA0-065.46865,0891.3449,7045,5805064024,999.00
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA0-066.40954,6201.1438,7584,4914442835,713.29
Alexander5-AAAAAA0-067.77427,9800.5819,7682,9273192441,665.67
Veterans1-AAAAAA0-067.39231,9020.3015,6102,0972151283,332.33
Lanier8-AAAAAA0-065.21679,9330.8114,7791,9011557142,856.14
Tift County1-AAAAAA0-066.40192,4670.2411,0951,3461067142,856.14
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA0-065.36480,1660.5510,9111,258997142,856.14
Paulding County5-AAAAAA0-064.68245,5730.316,046636547142,856.14
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-064.89448,8420.519,1031,000775199,999.00
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA0-058.70749,0390.9410,022542191999,999.00
Etowah6-AAAAAA0-063.67192,6740.223,159332161999,999.00
Evans2-AAAAAA0-060.88663,0050.8613,3631,01540--
Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-059.83822,1220.878,86451420--
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA0-057.40670,3650.806,1412648--
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA0-058.41249,7500.271,058654--
East Paulding5-AAAAAA0-060.0184,7480.10788722--
Alcovy3-AAAAAA0-053.50490,8960.551,849391--
Jackson County8-AAAAAA0-056.55172,6510.18483271--
South Effingham2-AAAAAA0-053.96231,1240.2687738---
Pope7-AAAAAA0-057.14105,6220.1142725---
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA0-052.15158,0030.1737411---
Lassiter7-AAAAAA0-055.1967,6890.071789---
Grovetown2-AAAAAA0-051.92151,9580.173536---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA0-046.99135,5500.14702---
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-051.4754,2300.06362---
Morrow3-AAAAAA0-045.83105,8280.11701---
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-045.2495,4210.1031----
New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-051.737,0110.015----
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-048.413,8690.003----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA0-036.848,6800.01-----
Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-036.788,6100.01-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA0-035.92-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAALee County662,369225,11278,09027,792993,3636,637
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)158,661312,420267,787173,372912,24087,760
1-AAAAAAHouston County97,142229,065282,717243,484852,408147,592
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central75,977196,133269,816275,694817,620182,380
1-AAAAAAVeterans3,46421,36556,374150,699231,902768,098
1-AAAAAATift County2,38715,90545,216128,959192,467807,533
2-AAAAAABrunswick691,487218,81467,55317,776995,6304,370
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy178,449371,175259,693125,874935,19164,809
2-AAAAAAEffingham County95,134253,604315,981200,370865,089134,911
2-AAAAAAEvans29,500113,764216,015303,726663,005336,995
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham2,87620,37161,846146,031231,124768,876
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)1,32511,44640,191105,041158,003841,997
2-AAAAAAGrovetown1,22910,82638,721101,182151,958848,042
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy895,98996,4896,807636999,92179
3-AAAAAALovejoy89,565607,767195,45873,871966,66133,339
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill10,523164,984327,827245,705749,039250,961
3-AAAAAAJonesboro2,98085,756265,275316,354670,365329,635
3-AAAAAAAlcovy88340,110169,933279,970490,896509,104
3-AAAAAAMorrow594,69231,74869,329105,828894,172
3-AAAAAARockdale County11101,4987,0718,680991,320
3-AAAAAAForest Park-921,4547,0648,610991,390
4-AAAAAAMarist828,740151,26617,4412,502999,94951
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X134,109557,996237,92462,309992,3387,662
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta31,100220,454471,644231,422954,62045,380
4-AAAAAARiverwood5,97166,341239,693510,117822,122177,878
4-AAAAAADunwoody492,51219,970113,019135,550864,450
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb311,43113,32880,63195,421904,579
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes826,355137,22928,6206,223998,4271,573
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding85,056352,411267,576159,816864,859135,141
5-AAAAAADouglas County61,986287,619281,393188,298819,296180,704
5-AAAAAANewnan15,427112,187184,777239,715552,106447,894
5-AAAAAAAlexander8,27672,852138,672208,180427,980572,020
5-AAAAAAPaulding County2,56830,81175,136137,058245,573754,427
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding3296,70322,58355,13384,748915,252
5-AAAAAANew Manchester31881,2435,5777,011992,989
6-AAAAAARome718,620200,12158,49517,318994,5545,446
6-AAAAAAAllatoona151,802350,429255,968142,516900,71599,285
6-AAAAAACreekview83,189240,343284,649207,817815,998184,002
6-AAAAAASequoyah27,474112,006195,182265,212599,874400,126
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge16,51678,607152,575244,618492,316507,684
6-AAAAAAEtowah2,39718,43352,639119,205192,674807,326
6-AAAAAAWoodstock2614923,3143,869996,131
7-AAAAAARoswell699,117237,00354,7937,927998,8401,160
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity224,272465,405234,75058,231982,65817,342
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta68,631232,687436,855178,010916,18383,817
7-AAAAAASprayberry4,16132,190127,000316,815480,166519,834
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek3,61028,950116,390299,892448,842551,158
7-AAAAAAPope1442,54819,22683,704105,622894,378
7-AAAAAALassiter651,21710,98655,42167,689932,311
8-AAAAAAGainesville664,563234,86676,55719,852995,8384,162
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth198,678372,931262,723117,497951,82948,171
8-AAAAAAShiloh105,289258,660334,574197,246895,769104,231
8-AAAAAALanier27,278101,793213,330337,532679,933320,067
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central2,74219,23061,893165,885249,750750,250
8-AAAAAAJackson County1,29610,78840,659119,908172,651827,349
8-AAAAAAApalachee1541,73210,26442,08054,230945,770

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Ware County
Warner Robins
Warner Robins
Calhoun
Cartersville
Ware County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Warner Robins
Creekside
Ola
Calhoun
Coffee
Warner Robins
Kell
Creekside
Decatur
Ola
Calhoun
Jefferson
Reg 4, #3
36
55.43
0-0
Chamblee
Reg 1, #2
4
82.15
0-0
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
40
49.33
0-0
McIntosh
Reg 2, #1
2
88.56
0-0
Warner Robins
Reg 7, #3
15
67.54
0-0
Dalton
Reg 6, #2
11
72.23
0-0
Kell
Reg 8, #4
16
67.45
0-0
Flowery Branch
Reg 5, #1
6
81.03
0-0
Creekside
Reg 1, #3
24
61.28
0-0
Statesboro
Reg 4, #2
26
60.61
0-0
Decatur
Reg 2, #4
18
65.83
0-0
Ola
Reg 3, #1
28
58.38
0-0
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 6, #3
19
64.27
0-0
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 7, #2
5
81.86
0-0
Calhoun
Reg 5, #4
27
59.84
0-0
Villa Rica
Reg 8, #1
7
79.85
0-0
Jefferson
Cartersville
Dutchtown
Cambridge
Ware County
Clarke Central
Cartersville
Dutchtown
Tucker
Mays
Cambridge
Jones County
Ware County
Reg 5, #3
22
62.33
0-0
Lithia Springs
Reg 8, #2
12
71.30
0-0
Clarke Central
Reg 6, #4
29
58.32
0-0
Centennial
Reg 7, #1
3
88.26
0-0
Cartersville
Reg 2, #3
10
75.51
0-0
Dutchtown
Reg 3, #2
31
58.00
0-0
Northgate
Reg 1, #4
33
57.65
0-0
Jenkins
Reg 4, #1
25
61.22
0-0
Tucker
Reg 8, #3
13
68.74
0-0
Eastside
Reg 5, #2
14
68.16
0-0
Mays
Reg 7, #4
20
64.02
0-0
Cass
Reg 6, #1
9
76.19
0-0
Cambridge
Reg 3, #3
35
55.51
0-0
Harris County
Reg 2, #2
8
76.32
0-0
Jones County
Reg 4, #4
38
52.68
0-0
Arabia Mountain
Reg 1, #1
1
92.39
0-0
Ware County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Ware County1-AAAAA0-092.39999,9894.07812,617725,369535,004382,8021.61
Cartersville7-AAAAA0-088.26999,5133.91827,706730,296390,526226,6923.41
Warner Robins2-AAAAA0-088.56999,0353.48642,037496,986352,298181,8504.50
Calhoun7-AAAAA0-081.86995,7333.13606,620471,572183,24660,79515.45
Coffee1-AAAAA0-082.15999,4902.86457,654291,014147,53147,43620.08
Creekside5-AAAAA0-081.03998,5582.82627,056229,685122,19337,42325.72
Jefferson8-AAAAA0-079.85980,0062.71426,545317,654115,25432,50529.76
Jones County2-AAAAA0-076.32956,2582.48451,582154,48940,9329,443104.90
Cambridge6-AAAAA0-076.19998,1302.34456,186107,01035,0178,350118.76
Dutchtown2-AAAAA0-075.51945,9272.45459,770145,14935,1807,605130.49
Kell6-AAAAA0-072.23993,3201.91272,16952,81012,3261,964508.16
Clarke Central8-AAAAA0-071.30816,0401.54150,58653,8549,5871,396715.33
Eastside8-AAAAA0-068.74697,4931.1894,24624,3943,5303742,672.80
Mays5-AAAAA0-068.16912,8311.49132,16018,9602,9493093,235.25
Dalton7-AAAAA0-067.54862,7971.3199,83219,5012,5062573,890.05
Ola2-AAAAA0-065.83630,1101.37251,23434,2282,9852324,309.34
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA0-067.45624,1731.0070,43315,7572,0331895,290.01
Loganville8-AAAAA0-066.10537,9310.8249,7089,1599888411,903.76
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA0-064.27944,0251.2152,62310,3228906216,128.03
Tucker4-AAAAA0-061.22964,7981.59153,73014,2458443826,314.79
Union Grove2-AAAAA0-061.97376,4190.73110,04310,4145973528,570.43
Cass7-AAAAA0-064.02742,9321.0050,0545,9055603528,570.43
Statesboro1-AAAAA0-061.28884,8361.54162,21714,6737753429,410.76
Decatur4-AAAAA0-060.61958,2911.54139,07112,4757083132,257.06
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA0-062.33688,2150.8926,5733,9312311566,665.67
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA0-062.89341,4900.4618,5582,3402161190,908.09
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA0-058.38976,1111.2785,8426,6172997142,856.14
Northgate3-AAAAA0-058.00973,3501.2578,1855,9082557142,856.14
Jenkins1-AAAAA0-057.65774,2961.1979,0224,5721845199,999.00
Harris County3-AAAAA0-055.51950,4291.1239,9722,311645199,999.00
Centennial6-AAAAA0-058.32803,2090.889,5251,621664249,999.00
Chamblee4-AAAAA0-055.43854,7971.0739,6062,152652499,999.00
Hiram7-AAAAA0-057.86370,5830.438,238414142499,999.00
Villa Rica5-AAAAA0-059.84532,6860.6411,3491,683811999,999.00
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA0-058.17420,2750.496,21886327--
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-054.3789,9010.1410,18741113--
Banneker5-AAAAA0-056.41311,6870.352,90738513--
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA0-052.68750,1700.8616,55163011--
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-047.85215,8510.263,560551--
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-048.51218,1530.22221201--
McIntosh3-AAAAA0-049.33820,3790.864,965103---
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA0-052.31132,3050.1444837---
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-044.94125,5380.141,19012---
M.L. King4-AAAAA0-044.21249,8860.264948---
Lithonia4-AAAAA0-043.57222,0580.233926---
Drew3-AAAAA0-039.62279,7310.2863----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA0-044.7028,4420.0334----
Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-040.052,3500.0016----
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA0-044.132,8670.002----
North Springs6-AAAAA0-038.8327,1630.031----
Northview6-AAAAA0-036.6616,0000.021----
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA0-040.193,4430.001----
Midtown5-AAAAA0-036.69-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-0-14.05-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWare County777,423216,2825,987297999,98911
1-AAAAACoffee219,217713,61061,5925,071999,490510
1-AAAAAStatesboro2,43746,422524,761311,216884,836115,164
1-AAAAAJenkins89721,296322,752429,351774,296225,704
1-AAAAAGreenbrier231,72455,605158,499215,851784,149
1-AAAAABradwell Institute366629,30395,566125,538874,462
2-AAAAAWarner Robins754,304191,80344,8428,086999,035965
2-AAAAAJones County125,860376,057330,708123,633956,25843,742
2-AAAAADutchtown107,243340,063356,628141,993945,92754,073
2-AAAAAOla9,73363,926168,501387,950630,110369,890
2-AAAAAUnion Grove2,72625,64284,307263,744376,419623,581
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing1342,50314,89072,37489,901910,099
2-AAAAALocust Grove-61242,2202,350997,650
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)363,891299,228208,798104,194976,11123,889
3-AAAAANorthgate342,174300,015219,349111,812973,35026,650
3-AAAAAHarris County225,828266,350285,351172,900950,42949,571
3-AAAAAMcIntosh64,203118,193238,354399,629820,379179,621
3-AAAAADrew3,90416,21448,148211,465279,731720,269
4-AAAAATucker404,516298,284177,39884,600964,79835,202
4-AAAAADecatur366,632303,904193,37794,378958,29141,709
4-AAAAAChamblee141,112212,354280,939220,392854,797145,203
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain76,422143,208235,690294,850750,170249,830
4-AAAAAM.L. King6,33722,88660,376160,287249,886750,114
4-AAAAALithonia4,98119,36452,220145,493222,058777,942
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside825,118143,55324,8964,991998,5581,442
5-AAAAAMays121,489450,274227,411113,657912,83187,169
5-AAAAALithia Springs28,394176,464263,968219,389688,215311,785
5-AAAAAVilla Rica13,138104,283192,569222,696532,686467,314
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson7,49169,444146,208197,132420,275579,725
5-AAAAABanneker3,71243,589104,540159,846311,687688,313
5-AAAAAChapel Hill65712,32639,81179,511132,305867,695
5-AAAAATri-Cities1675972,7783,443996,557
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAACambridge570,995309,94795,02822,160998,1301,870
6-AAAAAKell331,989419,690188,04053,601993,3206,680
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian77,909196,509435,754233,853944,02555,975
6-AAAAACentennial18,44967,462239,789477,509803,209196,791
6-AAAAAChattahoochee6506,13337,222174,148218,153781,847
6-AAAAANorth Springs61872,80324,16727,163972,837
6-AAAAANorthview2721,36414,56216,000984,000
7-AAAAACartersville677,980284,37432,5404,619999,513487
7-AAAAACalhoun297,301556,985119,38422,063995,7334,267
7-AAAAADalton17,16397,647452,476295,511862,797137,203
7-AAAAACass6,71448,954289,347397,917742,932257,068
7-AAAAAHiram83911,880100,910256,954370,583629,417
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)31605,34322,93628,442971,558
8-AAAAAJefferson643,128213,76387,88835,227980,00619,994
8-AAAAAClarke Central152,020272,349227,266164,405816,040183,960
8-AAAAAEastside85,203188,234217,977206,079697,493302,507
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch61,324151,390196,390215,069624,173375,827
8-AAAAALoganville42,353116,639167,393211,546537,931462,069
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow15,97057,549102,636165,335341,490658,510
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)2764502,3392,867997,133

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Benedictine
Cedartown
Perry
Benedictine
Cedartown
Bainbridge
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Perry
Stockbridge
Benedictine
North Oconee
Starr's Mill
Perry
Hapeville Charter
Stockbridge
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Benedictine
Stephenson
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
9
72.17
0-0
Starr's Mill
Reg 1, #2
12
69.79
0-0
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
23
63.67
0-0
New Hampstead
Reg 2, #1
5
77.72
0-0
Perry
Reg 7, #3
28
61.06
0-0
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 6, #2
16
67.61
0-0
Hapeville Charter
Reg 8, #4
35
56.17
0-0
Cherokee Bluff
Reg 5, #1
10
70.77
0-0
Stockbridge
Reg 1, #3
43
53.12
0-0
Hardaway
Reg 4, #2
7
73.03
0-0
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 2, #4
25
61.47
0-0
Spalding
Reg 3, #1
1
89.07
0-0
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
17
67.49
0-0
Stephenson
Reg 7, #2
21
63.74
0-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 5, #4
37
55.38
0-0
Woodland (Stockbridge)
Reg 8, #1
4
80.70
0-0
North Oconee
Cedartown
Troup
Holy Innocents
Bainbridge
Pace Academy
Cedartown
Burke County
Troup
Lovett
Holy Innocents
Wayne County
Bainbridge
Reg 5, #3
22
63.73
0-0
Pace Academy
Reg 8, #2
31
57.87
0-0
Cedar Shoals
Reg 6, #4
18
66.38
0-0
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 7, #1
2
85.57
0-0
Cedartown
Reg 2, #3
24
62.31
0-0
Griffin
Reg 3, #2
6
73.25
0-0
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
44
53.07
0-0
Westover
Reg 4, #1
8
72.98
0-0
Troup
Reg 8, #3
33
57.50
0-0
Madison County
Reg 5, #2
19
64.87
0-0
Lovett
Reg 7, #4
29
60.74
0-0
Sonoraville
Reg 6, #1
14
69.57
0-0
Holy Innocents
Reg 3, #3
13
69.71
0-0
Wayne County
Reg 2, #2
20
63.92
0-0
Baldwin
Reg 4, #4
11
70.12
0-0
Whitewater
Reg 1, #1
3
81.66
0-0
Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Benedictine3-AAAA0-089.07999,8374.09883,616668,257567,184400,6661.50
Cedartown7-AAAA0-085.57999,7433.96854,765671,855501,555273,9512.65
Bainbridge1-AAAA0-081.66999,9443.31657,339564,989268,792120,2987.31
North Oconee8-AAAA0-080.70999,7373.25782,557311,794217,23995,4779.47
Perry2-AAAA0-077.72995,7462.90538,130414,958135,01749,31619.28
Burke County3-AAAA0-073.25972,9912.22347,238136,01847,27710,64492.95
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA0-073.03845,4821.84256,434101,22234,5828,183121.20
Troup4-AAAA0-072.98844,0821.84255,778100,91034,4088,105122.38
Stockbridge5-AAAA0-070.77986,9522.56507,265195,76938,4407,867126.11
Starr's Mill4-AAAA0-072.17813,1341.70221,82685,81526,8785,781171.98
Holy Innocents6-AAAA0-069.57881,6701.89317,054101,22420,4043,619275.32
Cairo1-AAAA0-069.79996,7421.82195,005108,68819,0393,484286.03
Wayne County3-AAAA0-069.71938,2871.81205,91176,89817,9673,071324.63
Whitewater4-AAAA0-070.12716,6851.35147,24954,21313,6052,462405.17
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-067.61816,2521.57222,56660,83210,4231,572635.13
Stephenson6-AAAA0-067.49812,7331.55217,33959,55210,0461,474677.43
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA0-066.38765,1081.37171,33442,6816,7898811,134.07
LaGrange4-AAAA0-067.83579,2260.9884,21228,6605,7558651,155.07
Lovett5-AAAA0-064.87926,0271.83229,73053,4016,9527301,368.86
Pace Academy5-AAAA0-063.73901,4431.68182,61738,3294,7094452,246.19
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA0-063.74836,1341.30107,62119,3162,5352523,967.25
New Hampstead3-AAAA0-063.67796,6781.1560,12618,0491,9902174,607.29
Baldwin2-AAAA0-063.92783,0531.0953,46217,0582,1932144,671.90
Griffin2-AAAA0-062.31702,1950.9134,0399,2131,0788511,763.71
Spalding2-AAAA0-061.47655,4560.8326,5306,4627106315,872.02
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA0-061.06730,1841.0467,4229,3968856116,392.44
Sonoraville7-AAAA0-060.74716,1641.0163,7518,5287085717,542.86
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA0-061.21460,9610.6541,9556,6366725318,866.92
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA0-060.68713,0291.0162,7588,3917204721,275.60
Madison County8-AAAA0-057.50669,0870.9235,1243,7852941662,499.00
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-057.87690,8700.9638,8414,1593181099,999.00
Riverdale4-AAAA0-061.10194,5000.269,2242,1372188124,999.00
Miller Grove6-AAAA0-057.65263,2760.3311,8071,2571027142,856.14
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA0-056.97364,1420.415,305766636166,665.67
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-056.17584,3570.7724,8782,2701184249,999.00
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA0-055.38497,6710.6316,8381,441912499,999.00
North Hall8-AAAA0-054.76488,6400.6216,3011,301592499,999.00
Walnut Grove8-AAAA0-054.45467,8660.5914,7011,132572499,999.00
West Laurens2-AAAA0-056.01308,2580.343,490454282499,999.00
Hardaway1-AAAA0-053.12858,3980.945,225337211999,999.00
Hampton5-AAAA0-054.10406,8870.5010,26970627--
Westover1-AAAA0-053.07858,6220.945,16639124--
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA0-054.68269,9000.313,21649819--
Howard2-AAAA0-053.58191,1500.211,2911478--
Luella5-AAAA0-049.24159,1960.181,242591--
McDonough5-AAAA0-048.02121,2740.1369623---
Chestatee8-AAAA0-046.5489,8580.1056217---
Shaw1-AAAA0-041.88286,2940.291454---
Fayette County4-AAAA0-048.796,8900.01272---
Islands3-AAAA0-042.4922,3070.0216----
East Forsyth8-AAAA0-039.148,4190.017----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA0-034.794,7460.00-----
East Hall8-AAAA0-034.241,1660.00-----
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-030.905500.00-----
North Clayton4-AAAA0-024.881------
Stone Mountain6-AAAA0-037.35-------
Druid Hills6-AAAA0-023.96-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA0-020.08-------
Clarkston6-AAAA0-014.83-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge808,889180,6969,2141,145999,94456
1-AAAACairo180,531677,300118,18320,728996,7423,258
1-AAAAWestover5,23768,136404,506380,743858,622141,378
1-AAAAHardaway5,21068,015405,001380,172858,398141,602
1-AAAAShaw1335,85363,096217,212286,294713,706
2-AAAAPerry805,258143,17936,91410,395995,7464,254
2-AAAABaldwin79,737291,204237,695174,417783,053216,947
2-AAAAGriffin52,754221,615229,747198,079702,195297,805
2-AAAASpalding41,929190,606217,191205,730655,456344,544
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)10,19670,560118,522164,864364,142635,858
2-AAAAWest Laurens7,27154,980100,130145,877308,258691,742
2-AAAAHoward2,85527,85659,801100,638191,150808,850
3-AAAABenedictine848,761130,70816,9583,410999,837163
3-AAAABurke County94,650464,327297,783116,231972,99127,009
3-AAAAWayne County45,489289,059391,222212,517938,28761,713
3-AAAANew Hampstead10,564101,847241,267443,000796,678203,322
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch53513,83549,979205,551269,900730,100
3-AAAAIslands12242,79119,29122,307977,693
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)267,437230,049195,559152,437845,482154,518
4-AAAATroup266,746228,677196,485152,174844,082155,918
4-AAAAStarr's Mill226,029217,780200,308169,017813,134186,866
4-AAAAWhitewater145,494174,331193,552203,308716,685283,315
4-AAAALaGrange83,384122,593160,936212,313579,226420,774
4-AAAARiverdale10,85626,26851,816105,560194,500805,500
4-AAAAFayette County543021,3445,1906,890993,110
4-AAAANorth Clayton---11999,999
5-AAAAStockbridge570,315263,188117,63535,814986,95213,048
5-AAAALovett218,521318,120264,730124,656926,02773,973
5-AAAAPace Academy174,334284,631292,441150,037901,44398,557
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)20,32666,281144,336266,728497,671502,329
5-AAAAHampton13,04748,358113,721231,761406,887593,113
5-AAAALuella2,18411,73838,869106,405159,196840,804
5-AAAAMcDonough1,2737,68228,22884,091121,274878,726
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-240508550999,450
6-AAAAHoly Innocents322,689242,789187,112129,080881,670118,330
6-AAAAHapeville Charter222,374219,655205,378168,845816,252183,748
6-AAAAStephenson217,759217,242206,200171,532812,733187,267
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)171,842195,425205,016192,825765,108234,892
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb48,48986,418126,870199,184460,961539,039
6-AAAAMiller Grove16,84738,47169,424138,534263,276736,724
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACedartown912,20478,3537,0862,100999,743257
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)35,751323,103272,893204,387836,134163,866
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield18,282208,118243,858259,926730,184269,816
7-AAAASonoraville17,065195,707238,751264,641716,164283,836
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)16,698194,655236,421265,255713,029286,971
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-649913,6914,746995,254
8-AAAANorth Oconee939,01653,4966,1521,073999,737263
8-AAAACedar Shoals19,542257,977225,203188,148690,870309,130
8-AAAAMadison County17,324240,615220,030191,118669,087330,913
8-AAAACherokee Bluff11,036182,055196,179195,087584,357415,643
8-AAAANorth Hall6,824131,829165,456184,531488,640511,360
8-AAAAWalnut Grove6,092122,253158,103181,418467,866532,134
8-AAAAChestatee16411,30026,68251,71289,858910,142
8-AAAAEast Forsyth24341,9606,0238,419991,581
8-AAAAEast Hall-412358901,166998,834
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Sandy Creek
Cedar Grove
Oconee County
Monroe Area
Sandy Creek
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Peach County
Cedar Grove
Calvary Day
Oconee County
Carver (Columbus)
Peach County
Ringgold
Cedar Grove
Crisp County
Calvary Day
Wesleyan
Oconee County
Reg 4, #3
31
51.76
0-0
Hephzibah
Reg 1, #2
6
76.04
0-0
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 3, #4
30
52.39
0-0
Savannah Country Day
Reg 2, #1
7
75.70
0-0
Peach County
Reg 7, #3
26
56.62
0-0
White County
Reg 6, #2
19
59.82
0-0
Ringgold
Reg 8, #4
12
69.40
0-0
Hart County
Reg 5, #1
1
91.06
0-0
Cedar Grove
Reg 1, #3
11
70.23
0-0
Crisp County
Reg 4, #2
23
57.64
0-0
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
25
56.81
0-0
Upson-Lee
Reg 3, #1
9
73.02
0-0
Calvary Day
Reg 6, #3
27
55.42
0-0
Bremen
Reg 7, #2
21
59.65
0-0
Wesleyan
Reg 5, #4
32
49.87
0-0
Douglass
Reg 8, #1
3
80.74
0-0
Oconee County
Monroe Area
Savannah Christian
Sandy Creek
Thomasville
Monroe Area
Dawson County
Savannah Christian
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Adairsville
Mary Persons
Thomasville
Reg 5, #3
4
76.60
0-0
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #2
8
75.66
0-0
Monroe Area
Reg 6, #4
34
48.83
0-0
Coahulla Creek
Reg 7, #1
14
66.24
0-0
Dawson County
Reg 2, #3
20
59.70
0-0
Jackson
Reg 3, #2
13
67.11
0-0
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
15
65.66
0-0
Dougherty
Reg 4, #1
22
57.80
0-0
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
10
72.60
0-0
Stephens County
Reg 5, #2
2
81.55
0-0
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
29
54.10
0-0
Pickens
Reg 6, #1
16
63.94
0-0
Adairsville
Reg 3, #3
24
57.57
0-0
Liberty County
Reg 2, #2
17
62.59
0-0
Mary Persons
Reg 4, #4
40
45.71
0-0
Richmond Academy
Reg 1, #1
5
76.47
0-0
Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA0-091.061,000,0004.31903,344799,242684,474565,0560.77
Sandy Creek5-AAA0-081.551,000,0003.22671,702489,018320,564120,8117.28
Oconee County8-AAA0-080.74986,4943.20693,667533,869235,901107,9668.26
Thomasville1-AAA0-076.47988,0593.00668,614272,909131,80840,44023.73
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA0-076.04986,3752.95651,320258,737120,51735,68827.02
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA0-076.601,000,0002.47471,430306,120127,22735,38127.26
Monroe Area8-AAA0-075.66945,8902.19408,169262,48491,74827,35935.55
Peach County2-AAA0-075.70999,3232.72557,855161,60280,70826,55436.66
Calvary Day3-AAA0-073.02997,8192.72561,540237,32162,78116,21160.69
Stephens County8-AAA0-072.60891,4421.63251,093136,80939,6859,252107.08
Crisp County1-AAA0-070.23938,3332.33431,040121,67431,2965,946167.18
Hart County8-AAA0-069.40797,3951.18132,06658,72513,7572,491400.45
Savannah Christian3-AAA0-067.11984,6042.15351,19897,31018,0822,460405.50
Dawson County7-AAA0-066.24985,6102.08176,83182,38116,0461,988502.02
Dougherty1-AAA0-065.66838,8241.81269,48155,8059,0821,115895.86
Adairsville6-AAA0-063.94987,8691.8599,21526,5155,8065591,787.91
Mary Persons2-AAA0-062.59964,8611.63138,92521,3113,2982673,744.32
Wesleyan7-AAA0-059.65908,3241.5354,96113,8951,2639310,751.69
Ringgold6-AAA0-059.82956,8761.5948,0969,2801,1728012,499.00
Jackson2-AAA0-059.70933,6351.4087,53010,7611,2117114,083.51
Hebron Christian8-AAA0-062.10376,0900.4316,5774,0985245119,606.84
Morgan County4-AAA0-057.80984,0281.3067,6828,6737574522,221.22
Harlem4-AAA0-057.64983,4031.2965,0778,1137433231,249.00
Liberty County3-AAA0-057.57832,3541.1551,9735,5364622934,481.76
Upson-Lee2-AAA0-056.81881,4681.1748,1054,4883351758,822.53
White County7-AAA0-056.62816,9551.2426,1274,6883061566,665.67
Bremen6-AAA0-055.42863,2271.2519,9972,7011741099,999.00
Monroe1-AAA0-054.59209,8810.3217,0791,348706166,665.67
Pickens7-AAA0-054.10701,5180.9812,8501,7601042499,999.00
Hephzibah4-AAA0-051.76926,4751.0314,300939302499,999.00
Douglass5-AAA0-049.871,000,0001.047,158544132499,999.00
Savannah Country Day3-AAA0-052.39576,1230.6810,404622351999,999.00
Coahulla Creek6-AAA0-048.83515,8620.622,9462446--
Long County3-AAA0-049.07359,8200.402,8951196--
Gilmer7-AAA0-047.46284,5270.341,112743--
Richmond Academy4-AAA0-045.71755,4500.782,417623--
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-046.52230,2140.251,011302--
Lumpkin County7-AAA0-047.43282,7530.341,060631--
LaFayette6-AAA0-046.05327,5660.3896851---
Gordon Lee6-AAA0-044.88261,5980.3058740---
Columbus1-AAA0-046.3738,5280.0572820---
Pike County2-AAA0-043.66220,7130.2365819---
Salem4-AAA0-038.89336,6190.34164----
Ridgeland6-AAA0-037.4943,1340.0521----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA0-037.5443,8680.0519----
Beach3-AAA0-035.9019,0330.024----
West Hall7-AAA0-036.3120,3130.023----
Franklin County8-AAA0-039.522,6890.001----
Cross Creek4-AAA0-023.5314,0250.01-----
Groves3-AAA0-018.26330.00-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAThomasville414,708321,640177,29874,413988,05911,941
1-AAACarver (Columbus)389,324327,692188,24481,115986,37513,625
1-AAACrisp County141,765226,796339,850229,922938,33361,667
1-AAADougherty52,408113,689253,749418,978838,824161,176
1-AAAMonroe1,7369,57436,028162,543209,881790,119
1-AAAColumbus596094,83133,02938,528961,472
2-AAAPeach County777,771176,43634,27610,840999,323677
2-AAAMary Persons119,249386,374294,578164,660964,86135,139
2-AAAJackson66,997261,654342,531262,453933,63566,365
2-AAAUpson-Lee35,317164,753294,803386,595881,468118,532
2-AAAPike County66610,78333,812175,452220,713779,287
3-AAACalvary Day652,580276,05558,82710,357997,8192,181
3-AAASavannah Christian291,099478,160170,14145,204984,60415,396
3-AAALiberty County42,262155,980396,356237,756832,354167,646
3-AAASavannah Country Day9,83654,735199,555311,997576,123423,877
3-AAALong County3,05723,529108,790224,444359,820640,180
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)1,16411,35363,346154,351230,214769,786
3-AAABeach21882,98415,85919,033980,967
3-AAAGroves--13233999,967
4-AAAMorgan County410,429326,408179,25967,932984,02815,972
4-AAAHarlem400,960328,946183,46870,029983,40316,597
4-AAAHephzibah145,924233,083345,986201,482926,47573,525
4-AAARichmond Academy37,77290,441220,280406,957755,450244,550
4-AAASalem4,90320,99569,420241,301336,619663,381
4-AAACross Creek121271,58712,29914,025985,975
5-AAACedar Grove723,870216,91858,2279851,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek196,309486,531308,4638,6971,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)79,704295,313598,84826,1351,000,000-
5-AAADouglass1171,23834,462964,1831,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville555,069281,527116,95634,317987,86912,131
6-AAARinggold291,815359,771218,41086,880956,87643,124
6-AAABremen120,414234,301325,365183,147863,227136,773
6-AAACoahulla Creek20,01566,303158,365271,179515,862484,138
6-AAALaFayette7,54232,29992,437195,288327,566672,434
6-AAAGordon Lee4,81322,79270,906163,087261,598738,402
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe1721,5738,87333,25043,868956,132
6-AAARidgeland1601,4348,68832,85243,134956,866
7-AAADawson County603,539244,178100,76337,130985,61014,390
7-AAAWesleyan208,651318,626240,936140,111908,32491,676
7-AAAWhite County111,383221,842270,122213,608816,955183,045
7-AAAPickens60,680148,328226,399266,111701,518298,482
7-AAAGilmer7,91233,41979,101164,095284,527715,473
7-AAALumpkin County7,74632,91878,723163,366282,753717,247
7-AAAWest Hall896893,95615,57920,313979,687
8-AAAOconee County534,559275,086122,79554,054986,49413,506
8-AAAMonroe Area247,450314,707242,901140,832945,89054,110
8-AAAStephens County138,817230,526294,597227,502891,442108,558
8-AAAHart County70,107144,864251,663330,761797,395202,605
8-AAAHebron Christian9,06734,80287,713244,508376,090623,910
8-AAAFranklin County-153312,3432,689997,311

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Pierce County
Callaway
Pierce County
Thomson
Fitzgerald
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Northeast
Callaway
Pierce County
Fellowship Christian
Cook
Northeast
North Murray
Callaway
Putnam County
Pierce County
Fannin County
Fellowship Christian
Reg 4, #3
17
58.35
0-0
Washington County
Reg 1, #2
12
63.94
0-0
Cook
Reg 3, #4
22
56.10
0-0
Toombs County
Reg 2, #1
10
64.91
0-0
Northeast
Reg 7, #3
16
58.99
0-0
North Murray
Reg 6, #2
19
57.40
0-0
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
33
45.69
0-0
East Jackson
Reg 5, #1
7
70.68
0-0
Callaway
Reg 1, #3
14
63.22
0-0
Dodge County
Reg 4, #2
13
63.35
0-0
Putnam County
Reg 2, #4
42
39.12
0-0
ACE Charter
Reg 3, #1
2
77.79
0-0
Pierce County
Reg 6, #3
31
47.58
0-0
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 7, #2
15
60.52
0-0
Fannin County
Reg 5, #4
37
43.87
0-0
Landmark Christian
Reg 8, #1
6
73.56
0-0
Fellowship Christian
Rockmart
Thomson
Eagle's Landing Christian
Fitzgerald
Athens Academy
Rockmart
Appling County
Thomson
Eagle's Landing Christian
South Atlanta
Vidalia
Fitzgerald
Reg 5, #3
23
55.41
0-0
Columbia
Reg 8, #2
9
65.29
0-0
Athens Academy
Reg 6, #4
34
44.88
0-0
Washington
Reg 7, #1
5
75.02
0-0
Rockmart
Reg 2, #3
38
43.42
0-0
Central (Macon)
Reg 3, #2
4
76.60
0-0
Appling County
Reg 1, #4
18
57.69
0-0
Worth County
Reg 4, #1
3
76.96
0-0
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
26
54.14
0-0
Union County
Reg 5, #2
8
70.06
0-0
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 7, #4
24
55.39
0-0
Haralson County
Reg 6, #1
11
64.50
0-0
South Atlanta
Reg 3, #3
21
56.39
0-0
Vidalia
Reg 2, #2
35
44.16
0-0
Spencer
Reg 4, #4
25
54.46
0-0
Laney
Reg 1, #1
1
80.19
0-0
Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald1-AA0-080.19998,8294.01869,422724,342467,670316,1332.16
Pierce County3-AA0-077.79998,9293.50709,480484,471323,272174,8074.72
Appling County3-AA0-076.60998,4333.35662,357431,000269,395134,3766.44
Thomson4-AA0-076.96999,8092.94515,528335,567184,894103,6198.65
Rockmart7-AA0-075.02998,5243.21717,704349,944174,37588,29710.33
Fellowship Christian8-AA0-073.56999,6233.14706,673307,399187,23675,50612.24
Callaway5-AA0-070.68999,7723.05677,829356,872132,42543,97421.74
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA0-070.06999,7242.97653,749326,714115,45136,86626.13
Northeast2-AA0-064.91999,6312.48447,010189,99645,9748,741113.40
Athens Academy8-AA0-065.29993,7132.14327,13175,42924,2255,150193.17
South Atlanta6-AA0-064.50999,3372.15308,63987,96219,5494,209236.59
Cook1-AA0-063.94843,8151.56185,27668,76914,7642,613381.70
Dodge County1-AA0-063.22817,2731.45156,49654,78110,9441,780560.80
Putnam County4-AA0-063.35982,8241.69137,00844,21210,0751,758567.83
Fannin County7-AA0-060.52897,9491.69157,76531,6915,7287911,263.22
North Murray7-AA0-058.99860,2701.51119,71321,9553,3313892,569.69
North Cobb Christian6-AA0-057.40992,1721.61107,39322,4872,4502434,114.23
Washington County4-AA0-058.35942,6711.3374,94117,2982,1192244,463.29
Toombs County3-AA0-056.10673,6511.1254,92310,7579069210,868.57
Worth County1-AA0-057.69514,9590.7032,2097,0758648811,362.64
Vidalia3-AA0-056.39689,1881.1558,75011,6791,0038411,903.76
Columbia5-AA0-055.41979,0331.3468,7928,4357967313,697.63
Haralson County7-AA0-055.39723,5771.1155,8447,6577736116,392.44
Jeff Davis1-AA0-056.69447,0840.5922,3874,6254713925,640.03
Laney4-AA0-054.46868,9201.0635,4155,9564773429,410.76
Union County8-AA0-054.14892,5561.1550,1825,2794342539,999.00
Tattnall County3-AA0-051.93410,9940.6017,8492,2811249111,110.11
Model7-AA0-051.79511,9930.7020,7951,9901189111,110.11
Berrien1-AA0-053.85280,6280.347,7061,159897142,856.14
Mount Paran Christian6-AA0-047.58901,1481.0511,311713331999,999.00
Sumter County1-AA0-048.8597,4120.117648161999,999.00
East Jackson8-AA0-045.69535,4050.584,69526851999,999.00
Washington6-AA0-044.88826,0900.915,2912179--
Spencer2-AA0-044.16800,8280.904,2932776--
Central (Macon)2-AA0-043.42767,8040.853,2791966--
Landmark Christian5-AA0-043.87757,8710.804,038952--
Windsor Forest3-AA0-044.0090,4040.11886591--
Brantley County3-AA0-045.95138,4010.182,120143---
Banks County8-AA0-043.13373,9500.391,79685---
ACE Charter2-AA0-039.12524,5540.5561425---
Westside (Augusta)4-AA0-042.21191,8200.2063924---
Providence Christian8-AA0-039.54204,7530.2144015---
Southwest2-AA0-038.31471,2620.4937310---
Rutland2-AA0-037.59424,3590.442759---
Redan5-AA0-034.36199,0110.201331---
Therrell6-AA0-033.83190,3410.1974----
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-028.1456,0660.065----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-026.1134,8460.033----
Murray County7-AA0-031.106,3210.013----
Towers5-AA0-026.3539,3490.041----
McNair5-AA0-024.4625,2400.031----
Kendrick2-AA0-022.1310,5790.01-----
Butler4-AA0-028.707,6820.01-----
Josey4-AA0-027.445,2060.01-----
Gordon Central7-AA0-025.861,3660.00-----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-022.601,0680.00-----
Jordan2-AA0-015.299830.00-----
Walker6-AA0-017.57-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald854,584118,52921,3534,363998,8291,171
1-AACook66,482340,245269,147167,941843,815156,185
1-AADodge County56,119303,769275,098182,287817,273182,727
1-AAWorth County11,410105,118172,136226,295514,959485,041
1-AAJeff Davis8,18783,254147,197208,446447,084552,916
1-AABerrien2,88640,39387,937149,412280,628719,372
1-AASumter County3328,69227,13261,25697,412902,588
2-AANortheast914,49274,3989,0251,716999,631369
2-AASpencer36,124325,473257,938181,293800,828199,172
2-AACentral (Macon)30,009286,166257,050194,579767,804232,196
2-AAACE Charter8,243123,831176,772215,708524,554475,446
2-AASouthwest6,273102,999156,651205,339471,262528,738
2-AARutland4,85686,618140,307192,578424,359575,641
2-AAKendrick34962,1217,95910,579989,421
2-AAJordan-19136828983999,017
3-AAPierce County529,619418,81644,9785,516998,9291,071
3-AAAppling County456,586476,38457,7067,757998,4331,567
3-AAVidalia6,55745,123343,050294,458689,188310,812
3-AAToombs County5,81742,375328,208297,251673,651326,349
3-AATattnall County1,31314,304159,286236,091410,994589,006
3-AABrantley County762,02441,88594,416138,401861,599
3-AAWindsor Forest3297424,88764,51190,404909,596
4-AAThomson813,443157,00523,8465,515999,809191
4-AAPutnam County123,879470,477272,835115,633982,82417,176
4-AAWashington County44,683241,182386,850269,956942,67157,329
4-AALaney17,697124,222283,759443,242868,920131,080
4-AAWestside (Augusta)2977,05131,710152,762191,820808,180
4-AAButler1365937,0527,682992,318
4-AAJosey-233624,8215,206994,794
4-AAGlenn Hills-4451,0191,068998,932
5-AACallaway500,806412,82780,0936,046999,772228
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian462,889439,68390,0827,070999,724276
5-AAColumbia34,656134,704648,758160,915979,03320,967
5-AALandmark Christian1,61011,950155,484588,827757,871242,129
5-AARedan3979521,734176,443199,011800,989
5-AATowers-292,49936,82139,349960,651
5-AAMcNair-121,35023,87825,240974,760
6-AASouth Atlanta681,322258,90549,1139,997999,337663
6-AANorth Cobb Christian262,457493,886181,90053,929992,1727,828
6-AAMount Paran Christian37,183149,611410,247304,107901,14898,852
6-AAWashington18,56590,740304,829411,956826,090173,910
6-AATherrell4285,76540,031144,117190,341809,659
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy327698,92346,34256,066943,934
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate133244,95729,55234,846965,154
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart802,432157,33029,8598,903998,5241,476
7-AAFannin County92,882341,037285,908178,122897,949102,051
7-AANorth Murray66,720274,859298,565220,126860,270139,730
7-AAHaralson County27,853151,463238,177306,084723,577276,423
7-AAModel10,11275,205146,360280,316511,993488,007
7-AAMurray County1969935,2316,321993,679
7-AAGordon Central-101381,2181,366998,634
8-AAFellowship Christian722,417242,84331,2073,156999,623377
8-AAAthens Academy247,210564,005157,38825,110993,7136,287
8-AAUnion County26,764148,632503,912213,248892,556107,444
8-AAEast Jackson2,40226,363159,841346,799535,405464,595
8-AABanks County98913,53299,922259,507373,950626,050
8-AAProvidence Christian2184,62547,730152,180204,753795,247

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Prince Avenue Christian
Rabun County
Darlington
Irwin County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Brooks County
Prince Avenue Christian
Metter
Rabun County
Brooks County
Swainsboro
St. Francis
Prince Avenue Christian
Heard County
Metter
Trion
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
23
48.20
0-0
Temple
Reg 1, #2
4
78.59
0-0
Brooks County
Reg 3, #4
33
38.69
0-0
Claxton
Reg 2, #1
5
74.48
0-0
Swainsboro
Reg 7, #3
20
53.85
0-0
Pepperell
Reg 6, #2
15
56.86
0-0
St. Francis
Reg 8, #4
25
46.25
0-0
Athens Christian
Reg 5, #1
1
83.37
0-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 1, #3
21
52.62
0-0
Pelham
Reg 4, #2
14
57.18
0-0
Heard County
Reg 2, #4
19
54.50
0-0
Jefferson County
Reg 3, #1
7
69.85
0-0
Metter
Reg 6, #3
17
55.71
0-0
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 7, #2
16
56.02
0-0
Trion
Reg 5, #4
29
39.40
0-0
Oglethorpe County
Reg 8, #1
3
79.22
0-0
Rabun County
Darlington
Dublin
Whitefield Academy
Irwin County
Elbert County
Darlington
Dublin
Lamar County
Commerce
Whitefield Academy
Bleckley County
Irwin County
Reg 5, #3
28
41.04
0-0
Jasper County
Reg 8, #2
10
62.99
0-0
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
18
54.78
0-0
Mount Vernon
Reg 7, #1
9
65.80
0-0
Darlington
Reg 2, #3
8
66.20
0-0
Dublin
Reg 3, #2
24
47.23
0-0
Screven County
Reg 1, #4
30
39.20
0-0
Bacon County
Reg 4, #1
11
60.72
0-0
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
13
58.02
0-0
Commerce
Reg 5, #2
22
52.07
0-0
Social Circle
Reg 7, #4
26
45.67
0-0
Dade County
Reg 6, #1
12
59.43
0-0
Whitefield Academy
Reg 3, #3
32
38.71
0-0
Bryan County
Reg 2, #2
6
70.01
0-0
Bleckley County
Reg 4, #4
36
29.94
0-0
Crawford County
Reg 1, #1
2
80.41
0-0
Irwin County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I0-083.371,000,0004.09954,174672,432476,435329,0312.04
Irwin County1-A Division I0-080.411,000,0003.71752,248541,401424,319222,6303.49
Rabun County8-A Division I0-079.221,000,0003.99922,540737,505338,909195,6264.11
Brooks County1-A Division I0-078.591,000,0003.44695,327441,006322,402148,6645.73
Swainsboro2-A Division I0-074.48999,1162.77442,781229,695122,12444,19421.63
Bleckley County2-A Division I0-070.01996,4872.59381,155207,00480,33119,24350.97
Metter3-A Division I0-069.851,000,0002.81688,118247,10354,90717,42056.41
Darlington7-A Division I0-065.80998,1692.46406,537220,49352,5698,225120.58
Dublin2-A Division I0-066.20990,1972.43371,612180,88545,1507,472132.83
Elbert County8-A Division I0-062.991,000,0002.52484,044171,02432,5543,760264.96
Lamar County4-A Division I0-060.721,000,0002.21295,822110,27916,7191,534650.89
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I0-059.431,000,0001.96239,13533,9308,8377111,405.47
Commerce8-A Division I0-058.021,000,0002.02307,49854,0887,8945461,830.50
Heard County4-A Division I0-057.181,000,0001.86176,55645,8554,7582943,400.36
St. Francis6-A Division I0-056.861,000,0001.73151,88219,4633,4412104,760.90
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I0-055.711,000,0001.65123,89715,3372,2601367,351.94
Trion7-A Division I0-056.02961,3181.5380,72317,1381,6278411,903.76
Mount Vernon6-A Division I0-054.781,000,0001.58103,55412,4951,5677613,156.89
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-054.50879,5021.2589,98815,9511,1605717,542.86
Pepperell7-A Division I0-053.85932,9731.3855,8827,8776713826,314.79
Social Circle5-A Division I0-052.071,000,0001.46118,4576,7048763330,302.03
Pelham1-A Division I0-052.621,000,0001.4254,6755,4312471190,908.09
Screven County3-A Division I0-047.23994,5791.1423,1622,847992499,999.00
Temple4-A Division I0-048.201,000,0001.2020,6622,151802499,999.00
Athens Christian8-A Division I0-046.251,000,0001.1321,656836351999,999.00
Dade County7-A Division I0-045.67641,7170.7715,21434117--
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I0-039.401,000,0001.054,0651235--
Bryan County3-A Division I0-038.71964,3020.991,356622--
Chattooga7-A Division I0-041.14336,9760.383,605492--
Jasper County5-A Division I0-041.041,000,0001.076,8922191--
Bacon County1-A Division I0-039.201,000,0001.094,4772001--
Claxton3-A Division I0-038.69963,9830.991,333611--
East Laurens2-A Division I0-039.19134,6980.1469813---
Armuchee7-A Division I0-033.6474,1760.081581---
Crawford County4-A Division I0-029.941,000,0001.00301---
Coosa7-A Division I0-032.3454,6710.0687----
Savannah3-A Division I0-015.8077,1360.08-----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I0-028.24-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIrwin County554,037430,92514,7193191,000,000-
1-A Division IBrooks County443,282534,06622,1455071,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham2,60833,607802,728161,0571,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County731,402160,408838,1171,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro545,842300,531127,35925,384999,116884
2-A Division IBleckley County290,976379,345262,41063,756996,4873,513
2-A Division IDublin151,348280,034425,769133,046990,1979,803
2-A Division IJefferson County11,78039,129177,240651,353879,502120,498
2-A Division IEast Laurens549617,222126,461134,698865,302
3-A Division IMetter939,27357,7122,5164991,000,000-
3-A Division IScreven County46,380595,727250,202102,270994,5795,421
3-A Division IClaxton7,192172,089370,355414,347963,98336,017
3-A Division IBryan County7,150173,499371,362412,291964,30235,698
3-A Division ISavannah59735,56570,59377,136922,864
4-A Division ILamar County570,821326,70096,8835,5961,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County352,803451,705182,74812,7441,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple75,346216,181627,51580,9581,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County1,0305,41492,854900,7021,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian981,55518,232186271,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle16,313720,161199,25264,2741,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County1,269149,763432,498416,4701,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County863111,844368,064519,2291,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy373,608282,637195,349148,4061,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis248,800262,228253,537235,4351,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian205,213239,106271,507284,1741,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon172,379216,029279,607331,9851,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division IDarlington706,125218,55661,38112,107998,1691,831
7-A Division ITrion167,059385,121296,546112,592961,31838,682
7-A Division IPepperell109,501298,101361,761163,610932,97367,027
7-A Division IDade County14,02971,239180,685375,764641,717358,283
7-A Division IChattooga3,08523,60178,286232,004336,976663,024
7-A Division IArmuchee1342,07712,70659,25974,176925,824
7-A Division ICoosa671,3058,63544,66454,671945,329
8-A Division IRabun County865,274119,54113,6921,4931,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County96,204550,288291,23662,2721,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce36,040294,865512,315156,7801,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian2,48235,306182,757779,4551,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Clinch County
Clinch County
Lincoln County
Bowdon
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Clinch County
Johnson County
McIntosh County Academy
Lincoln County
Mitchell County
Clinch County
Macon County
Johnson County
Dooly County
McIntosh County Academy
Christian Heritage
Lincoln County
Reg 4, #3
18
50.16
0-0
Telfair County
Reg 1, #2
20
48.95
0-0
Mitchell County
Reg 3, #4
24
45.28
0-0
Montgomery County
Reg 2, #1
3
62.10
0-0
Clinch County
Reg 7, #3
22
46.92
0-0
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 6, #2
13
53.91
0-0
Macon County
Reg 8, #4
25
43.91
0-0
Warren County
Reg 5, #1
7
56.96
0-0
Johnson County
Reg 1, #3
28
40.49
0-0
Terrell County
Reg 4, #2
17
51.08
0-0
Dooly County
Reg 2, #4
21
48.54
0-0
Lanier County
Reg 3, #1
9
55.75
0-0
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 6, #3
10
55.53
0-0
Manchester
Reg 7, #2
11
54.48
0-0
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
35
35.88
0-0
Wilkinson County
Reg 8, #1
8
56.67
0-0
Lincoln County
Bowdon
Wilcox County
Schley County
Early County
Washington-Wilkes
Bowdon
Emanuel County Institute
Wilcox County
Aquinas
Schley County
Charlton County
Early County
Reg 5, #3
32
36.84
0-0
Hancock Central
Reg 8, #2
12
54.15
0-0
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 6, #4
19
49.28
0-0
Chattahoochee County
Reg 7, #1
1
63.90
0-0
Bowdon
Reg 2, #3
16
52.40
0-0
Turner County
Reg 3, #2
14
53.06
0-0
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 1, #4
30
38.79
0-0
Miller County
Reg 4, #1
5
57.69
0-0
Wilcox County
Reg 8, #3
15
52.90
0-0
Aquinas
Reg 5, #2
31
37.98
0-0
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 7, #4
Reg 6, #1
2
62.78
0-0
Schley County
Reg 3, #3
23
46.17
0-0
Jenkins County
Reg 2, #2
6
56.98
0-0
Charlton County
Reg 4, #4
27
41.12
0-0
Wheeler County
Reg 1, #1
4
61.07
0-0
Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A Division II0-063.901,000,0003.63664,874501,611314,652418,6681.39
Schley County6-A Division II0-062.78996,4293.04726,739466,979295,707371,4921.69
Clinch County2-A Division II0-062.10989,6463.39621,095401,394264,785301,6492.32
Early County1-A Division II0-061.07999,1653.25601,552349,382204,753233,0523.29
Wilcox County4-A Division II0-057.69995,2122.92543,885268,884123,610113,2397.83
Johnson County5-A Division II0-056.96999,9062.73458,924231,876127,046100,7098.93
Lincoln County8-A Division II0-056.67978,6932.71415,679234,991105,46285,13310.75
Charlton County2-A Division II0-056.98955,1342.40392,563187,45889,52573,80112.55
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II0-055.75993,2522.32376,500178,31876,45057,44016.41
Manchester6-A Division II0-055.53925,8511.89291,796136,99558,13142,84222.34
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II0-054.15957,6182.32309,810147,34054,88137,41825.73
Christian Heritage7-A Division II0-054.481,000,0002.11289,995144,81655,42736,27526.57
Macon County6-A Division II0-053.91946,4641.83286,944119,94945,84829,99532.34
Aquinas8-A Division II0-052.90941,5672.14262,073113,26438,29423,69041.21
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II0-053.06984,9561.93262,658101,39235,27621,64845.19
Turner County2-A Division II0-052.40876,5111.69215,39674,24224,14614,19669.44
Dooly County4-A Division II0-051.08966,3822.00260,58686,79325,70313,47973.19
Telfair County4-A Division II0-050.16957,7101.88223,84769,46719,2789,445104.88
Mitchell County1-A Division II0-048.95961,3381.68155,45443,94811,9674,982199.72
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-049.28839,7891.25116,08336,2909,3594,185237.95
Lanier County2-A Division II0-048.54744,6871.19108,17027,3576,2802,673373.11
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II0-046.921,000,0001.4188,26423,6415,0701,689591.07
Jenkins County3-A Division II0-046.17922,9531.2572,22115,3743,0799821,017.33
Montgomery County3-A Division II0-045.28908,2751.1959,24611,6852,0706231,604.14
Warren County8-A Division II0-043.91642,4500.9541,6257,9251,2303342,993.01
Atkinson County2-A Division II0-043.16434,0220.5726,4504,1725541267,935.51
Wheeler County4-A Division II0-041.12716,6050.9126,6303,5154228112,344.68
Terrell County1-A Division II0-040.49765,3150.9626,5573,3563876814,704.88
Greene County8-A Division II0-040.16395,3300.5212,6371,5661623132,257.06
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-037.98961,3911.1413,4461,4731362343,477.26
Miller County1-A Division II0-038.79681,4020.8216,3211,6911441566,665.67
Hancock Central5-A Division II0-036.84949,9371.1010,3651,061698124,999.00
Seminole County1-A Division II0-036.76563,8210.658,577715494249,999.00
Wilkinson County5-A Division II0-035.88938,3921.067,821700312499,999.00
Taylor County6-A Division II0-035.47107,2040.118227841999,999.00
Greenville6-A Division II0-035.1649,9030.052882311999,999.00
Towns County8-A Division II0-031.8284,3420.104352111999,999.00
Marion County6-A Division II0-036.49134,3430.151,3661326--
Hawkinsville4-A Division II0-033.49250,3850.271,5571004--
Portal3-A Division II0-030.39190,5640.20478181--
Treutlen4-A Division II0-029.29113,7060.122518---
Glascock County5-A Division II0-017.79111,4760.1113----
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-020.9028,3050.036----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-012.9838,8980.041----
Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-07.606540.00-----
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-05.91170.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II0-018.93-------
GSIC8-A Division II0-0-17.57-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County799,335170,10424,3275,399999,165835
1-A Division IIMitchell County152,838498,754223,39286,354961,33838,662
1-A Division IITerrell County23,997149,512307,576284,230765,315234,685
1-A Division IIMiller County15,187108,700250,214307,301681,402318,598
1-A Division IISeminole County8,62072,340188,461294,400563,821436,179
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay235885,97621,71828,305971,695
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-254598654999,346
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County565,538276,753106,33341,022989,64610,354
2-A Division IICharlton County264,737348,422229,350112,625955,13444,866
2-A Division IITurner County112,526217,127317,509229,349876,511123,489
2-A Division IILanier County46,716116,583238,769342,619744,687255,313
2-A Division IIAtkinson County10,48341,115108,039274,385434,022565,978
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy491,357307,397134,29160,207993,2526,748
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute332,078347,315203,249102,314984,95615,044
3-A Division IIJenkins County96,084179,918326,163320,788922,95377,047
3-A Division IIMontgomery County79,568158,358309,508360,841908,27591,725
3-A Division IIPortal9137,01226,789155,850190,564809,436
4-A Division IIWilcox County580,571272,199112,80329,639995,2124,788
4-A Division IIDooly County212,973332,464302,646118,299966,38233,618
4-A Division IITelfair County181,096305,902331,948138,764957,71042,290
4-A Division IIWheeler County23,11674,028189,900429,561716,605283,395
4-A Division IIHawkinsville1,90212,10145,549190,833250,385749,615
4-A Division IITreutlen3423,30617,15492,904113,706886,294
5-A Division IIJohnson County868,375113,21514,1264,190999,90694
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep54,190342,562319,893244,746961,39138,609
5-A Division IIHancock Central42,672288,571326,251292,443949,93750,063
5-A Division IIWilkinson County34,669250,554318,524334,645938,39261,608
5-A Division IIGlascock County864,30416,15490,932111,476888,524
5-A Division IITwiggs County87945,05233,04438,898961,102
6-A Division IISchley County660,113221,23088,09726,989996,4293,571
6-A Division IIMacon County167,554311,998288,211178,701946,46453,536
6-A Division IIManchester111,352288,110295,947230,442925,85174,149
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County59,615165,231271,162343,781839,789160,211
6-A Division IIMarion County7757,01027,49099,068134,343865,657
6-A Division IITaylor County4894,84421,02880,843107,204892,796
6-A Division IIGreenville1021,5778,06440,16049,903950,097
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)--11617999,983
7-A Division IIBowdon740,477213,50346,020-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage207,545537,702254,753-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)51,978248,795699,227-1,000,000-
8-A Division IILincoln County433,420298,875181,00165,397978,69321,307
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes291,091305,511253,589107,427957,61842,382
8-A Division IIAquinas234,291282,536289,446135,294941,56758,433
8-A Division IIWarren County30,72476,429171,561363,736642,450357,550
8-A Division IIGreene County10,00933,69790,532261,092395,330604,670
8-A Division IITowns County4652,95213,87167,05484,342915,658
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000
8-A Division IIGSIC-----1,000,000

About the Author

Loren Maxwell
