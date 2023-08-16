Maxwell playoff projections heading into 2023 season

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|100.06
|998,537
|3.92
|819,778
|681,203
|478,342
|308,577
|2.24
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|98.29
|997,311
|3.69
|766,641
|608,168
|396,078
|222,042
|3.50
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|96.73
|996,621
|3.17
|661,951
|408,897
|236,456
|126,965
|6.88
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|94.52
|999,756
|3.01
|617,000
|382,862
|182,004
|86,361
|10.58
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|94.22
|995,588
|3.05
|581,397
|339,810
|173,732
|78,957
|11.67
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|93.11
|999,325
|2.82
|542,159
|290,519
|128,005
|55,245
|17.10
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|91.80
|974,827
|2.54
|530,473
|223,278
|100,314
|38,796
|24.78
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|90.57
|998,901
|2.44
|428,846
|215,358
|80,804
|28,530
|34.05
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|88.42
|996,820
|2.29
|358,602
|136,349
|44,525
|13,410
|73.57
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|87.93
|999,827
|2.16
|224,929
|124,295
|43,368
|12,458
|79.27
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|86.29
|936,610
|1.82
|266,298
|76,949
|21,381
|5,355
|185.74
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|85.77
|929,099
|1.76
|249,432
|68,815
|18,742
|4,442
|224.12
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|85.63
|875,352
|1.62
|237,994
|62,796
|17,566
|4,290
|232.10
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.86
|958,358
|1.90
|267,754
|63,049
|18,074
|4,073
|244.52
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.56
|841,172
|1.47
|193,494
|47,052
|11,976
|2,514
|396.77
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|84.33
|902,796
|1.45
|142,982
|51,209
|11,610
|2,462
|405.17
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|82.71
|998,494
|1.79
|108,447
|44,064
|9,958
|1,815
|549.96
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|80.85
|833,918
|1.46
|98,418
|26,967
|4,641
|713
|1,401.52
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|81.44
|831,169
|1.28
|124,547
|22,349
|4,175
|700
|1,427.57
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|80.23
|975,309
|1.59
|130,860
|21,778
|3,584
|504
|1,983.13
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|79.75
|859,504
|1.31
|99,566
|16,136
|2,739
|381
|2,623.67
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|79.58
|855,721
|1.30
|95,760
|15,203
|2,459
|349
|2,864.33
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|79.23
|843,884
|1.26
|88,002
|13,494
|2,211
|290
|3,447.28
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|78.36
|733,903
|1.16
|54,075
|12,376
|1,689
|195
|5,127.21
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|78.28
|730,070
|1.14
|52,848
|11,977
|1,647
|187
|5,346.59
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|77.55
|692,850
|1.06
|43,558
|9,182
|1,149
|132
|7,574.76
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|78.23
|519,483
|0.68
|37,021
|5,314
|767
|98
|10,203.08
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|78.14
|514,632
|0.67
|36,439
|5,086
|690
|71
|14,083.51
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|75.16
|927,283
|1.27
|52,848
|4,628
|429
|29
|34,481.76
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|75.99
|578,193
|0.69
|22,993
|3,819
|361
|27
|37,036.04
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|74.72
|494,042
|0.58
|15,659
|2,217
|184
|11
|90,908.09
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|72.49
|895,641
|0.97
|11,652
|1,715
|125
|6
|166,665.67
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|72.15
|482,533
|0.57
|10,387
|862
|56
|6
|166,665.67
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|73.96
|274,534
|0.32
|7,937
|769
|79
|4
|249,999.00
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|71.78
|306,501
|0.36
|8,387
|581
|44
|4
|249,999.00
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|70.06
|833,882
|0.88
|5,738
|671
|31
|1
|999,999.00
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|64.06
|832,474
|0.90
|2,573
|100
|5
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|63.54
|815,057
|0.88
|2,285
|97
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|59.52
|245,633
|0.25
|98
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|52.97
|226,815
|0.23
|35
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|59.46
|29,121
|0.03
|34
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|56.32
|13,671
|0.01
|7
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|56.52
|101,263
|0.11
|89
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|49.90
|126,707
|0.13
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|48.46
|26,187
|0.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-0
|28.75
|626
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|678,736
|225,968
|67,367
|24,550
|996,621
|3,379
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|140,228
|309,031
|298,372
|188,979
|936,610
|63,390
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|127,655
|290,656
|306,985
|203,803
|929,099
|70,901
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|50,335
|152,188
|267,258
|361,388
|831,169
|168,831
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|3,046
|22,157
|60,018
|221,280
|306,501
|693,499
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|593,349
|300,742
|81,814
|23,420
|999,325
|675
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|311,848
|433,808
|187,600
|63,564
|996,820
|3,180
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|71,460
|187,463
|439,192
|277,194
|975,309
|24,691
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|23,307
|76,970
|283,897
|543,109
|927,283
|72,717
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|36
|1,017
|7,497
|92,713
|101,263
|898,737
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|441,882
|265,973
|156,483
|94,020
|958,358
|41,642
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|184,272
|226,440
|238,517
|210,275
|859,504
|140,496
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|178,085
|223,414
|239,255
|214,967
|855,721
|144,279
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|165,507
|214,838
|239,440
|224,099
|843,884
|156,116
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|30,254
|69,335
|126,305
|256,639
|482,533
|517,467
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|557,598
|251,726
|118,238
|47,265
|974,827
|25,173
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|201,696
|284,167
|241,948
|147,541
|875,352
|124,648
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|163,055
|251,019
|256,435
|170,663
|841,172
|158,828
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|34,611
|90,636
|155,130
|239,106
|519,483
|480,517
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|33,704
|88,717
|153,292
|238,919
|514,632
|485,368
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|9,336
|33,735
|74,957
|156,506
|274,534
|725,466
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|612,264
|350,352
|32,873
|4,267
|999,756
|244
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|371,725
|540,893
|75,262
|11,021
|998,901
|1,099
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|10,429
|65,401
|479,486
|340,325
|895,641
|104,359
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|5,448
|40,063
|352,350
|436,021
|833,882
|166,118
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|133
|3,223
|55,703
|186,574
|245,633
|754,367
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|1
|68
|4,326
|21,792
|26,187
|973,813
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|759,405
|175,892
|43,572
|16,719
|995,588
|4,412
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|93,240
|279,164
|257,454
|204,060
|833,918
|166,082
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|52,926
|190,050
|237,720
|253,207
|733,903
|266,097
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|51,468
|188,272
|236,202
|254,128
|730,070
|269,930
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|42,940
|166,199
|222,208
|261,503
|692,850
|307,150
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|21
|423
|2,844
|10,383
|13,671
|986,329
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|649,831
|320,488
|26,440
|3,068
|999,827
|173
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|336,386
|570,407
|80,030
|11,671
|998,494
|1,506
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|7,317
|54,737
|413,815
|356,605
|832,474
|167,526
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|6,279
|49,569
|388,583
|370,626
|815,057
|184,943
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|149
|3,501
|60,422
|162,743
|226,815
|773,185
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|38
|1,298
|30,687
|94,684
|126,707
|873,293
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|23
|603
|626
|999,374
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|536,086
|381,965
|70,907
|9,579
|998,537
|1,463
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|426,060
|457,098
|99,545
|14,608
|997,311
|2,689
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|32,443
|122,573
|521,506
|226,274
|902,796
|97,204
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|3,258
|22,111
|168,686
|384,138
|578,193
|421,807
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|2,151
|16,138
|134,845
|340,908
|494,042
|505,958
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|2
|115
|4,511
|24,493
|29,121
|970,879
Class AAAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|90.45
|993,363
|3.69
|848,037
|557,134
|354,399
|219,207
|3.56
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|90.19
|998,427
|3.61
|733,990
|553,485
|379,230
|216,844
|3.61
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|89.42
|998,840
|3.37
|727,995
|484,054
|275,579
|160,364
|5.24
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|88.17
|994,554
|3.15
|664,614
|392,700
|224,079
|119,446
|7.37
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|87.33
|999,949
|3.08
|681,495
|404,097
|206,376
|106,101
|8.42
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|84.99
|999,921
|3.19
|645,869
|404,251
|192,102
|78,949
|11.67
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|81.84
|995,838
|2.46
|410,668
|192,835
|74,350
|24,118
|40.46
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|81.25
|912,240
|2.23
|427,975
|171,527
|64,419
|20,256
|48.37
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|81.23
|982,658
|2.24
|373,870
|166,245
|59,042
|18,325
|53.57
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|78.91
|852,408
|1.82
|305,160
|105,493
|32,574
|8,360
|118.62
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|77.31
|995,630
|2.40
|363,465
|106,081
|34,597
|7,720
|128.53
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|77.85
|817,620
|1.64
|256,117
|82,465
|23,406
|5,546
|179.31
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|78.06
|900,715
|1.67
|200,280
|72,438
|21,569
|5,173
|192.31
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|75.79
|864,859
|1.59
|154,978
|46,752
|11,220
|2,137
|466.95
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|75.15
|916,183
|1.49
|134,211
|40,152
|9,022
|1,629
|612.87
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|75.23
|815,998
|1.30
|118,689
|34,836
|8,106
|1,471
|678.81
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|74.49
|819,296
|1.42
|120,118
|32,694
|6,981
|1,237
|807.41
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.66
|992,338
|1.53
|136,411
|36,116
|6,965
|1,119
|892.66
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|73.81
|951,829
|1.59
|126,945
|33,032
|6,389
|1,068
|935.33
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|70.65
|895,769
|1.30
|65,688
|13,015
|1,819
|209
|4,783.69
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|68.48
|935,191
|1.64
|95,331
|14,376
|1,794
|162
|6,171.84
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|70.95
|599,874
|0.80
|41,314
|8,604
|1,281
|162
|6,171.84
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.64
|966,661
|1.62
|82,959
|12,800
|1,284
|109
|9,173.31
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|69.59
|552,106
|0.79
|35,073
|6,116
|770
|86
|11,626.91
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|69.27
|492,316
|0.62
|24,823
|4,502
|561
|63
|15,872.02
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|65.46
|865,089
|1.34
|49,704
|5,580
|506
|40
|24,999.00
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|66.40
|954,620
|1.14
|38,758
|4,491
|444
|28
|35,713.29
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.77
|427,980
|0.58
|19,768
|2,927
|319
|24
|41,665.67
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|67.39
|231,902
|0.30
|15,610
|2,097
|215
|12
|83,332.33
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|65.21
|679,933
|0.81
|14,779
|1,901
|155
|7
|142,856.14
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-0
|66.40
|192,467
|0.24
|11,095
|1,346
|106
|7
|142,856.14
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|65.36
|480,166
|0.55
|10,911
|1,258
|99
|7
|142,856.14
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|64.68
|245,573
|0.31
|6,046
|636
|54
|7
|142,856.14
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|64.89
|448,842
|0.51
|9,103
|1,000
|77
|5
|199,999.00
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|58.70
|749,039
|0.94
|10,022
|542
|19
|1
|999,999.00
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|63.67
|192,674
|0.22
|3,159
|332
|16
|1
|999,999.00
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.88
|663,005
|0.86
|13,363
|1,015
|40
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|59.83
|822,122
|0.87
|8,864
|514
|20
|-
|-
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|57.40
|670,365
|0.80
|6,141
|264
|8
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|58.41
|249,750
|0.27
|1,058
|65
|4
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|60.01
|84,748
|0.10
|788
|72
|2
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|53.50
|490,896
|0.55
|1,849
|39
|1
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|56.55
|172,651
|0.18
|483
|27
|1
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|53.96
|231,124
|0.26
|877
|38
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|57.14
|105,622
|0.11
|427
|25
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|52.15
|158,003
|0.17
|374
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|0-0
|55.19
|67,689
|0.07
|178
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|0-0
|51.92
|151,958
|0.17
|353
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|46.99
|135,550
|0.14
|70
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-0
|51.47
|54,230
|0.06
|36
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|45.83
|105,828
|0.11
|70
|1
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|45.24
|95,421
|0.10
|31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-0
|51.73
|7,011
|0.01
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-0
|48.41
|3,869
|0.00
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|36.84
|8,680
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-0
|36.78
|8,610
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|0-0
|35.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|662,369
|225,112
|78,090
|27,792
|993,363
|6,637
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|158,661
|312,420
|267,787
|173,372
|912,240
|87,760
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|97,142
|229,065
|282,717
|243,484
|852,408
|147,592
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|75,977
|196,133
|269,816
|275,694
|817,620
|182,380
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|3,464
|21,365
|56,374
|150,699
|231,902
|768,098
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|2,387
|15,905
|45,216
|128,959
|192,467
|807,533
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|691,487
|218,814
|67,553
|17,776
|995,630
|4,370
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|178,449
|371,175
|259,693
|125,874
|935,191
|64,809
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|95,134
|253,604
|315,981
|200,370
|865,089
|134,911
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|29,500
|113,764
|216,015
|303,726
|663,005
|336,995
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|2,876
|20,371
|61,846
|146,031
|231,124
|768,876
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1,325
|11,446
|40,191
|105,041
|158,003
|841,997
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|1,229
|10,826
|38,721
|101,182
|151,958
|848,042
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|895,989
|96,489
|6,807
|636
|999,921
|79
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|89,565
|607,767
|195,458
|73,871
|966,661
|33,339
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|10,523
|164,984
|327,827
|245,705
|749,039
|250,961
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|2,980
|85,756
|265,275
|316,354
|670,365
|329,635
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|883
|40,110
|169,933
|279,970
|490,896
|509,104
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|59
|4,692
|31,748
|69,329
|105,828
|894,172
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|1
|110
|1,498
|7,071
|8,680
|991,320
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|92
|1,454
|7,064
|8,610
|991,390
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|828,740
|151,266
|17,441
|2,502
|999,949
|51
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|134,109
|557,996
|237,924
|62,309
|992,338
|7,662
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|31,100
|220,454
|471,644
|231,422
|954,620
|45,380
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|5,971
|66,341
|239,693
|510,117
|822,122
|177,878
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|49
|2,512
|19,970
|113,019
|135,550
|864,450
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|31
|1,431
|13,328
|80,631
|95,421
|904,579
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|826,355
|137,229
|28,620
|6,223
|998,427
|1,573
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|85,056
|352,411
|267,576
|159,816
|864,859
|135,141
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|61,986
|287,619
|281,393
|188,298
|819,296
|180,704
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|15,427
|112,187
|184,777
|239,715
|552,106
|447,894
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|8,276
|72,852
|138,672
|208,180
|427,980
|572,020
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|2,568
|30,811
|75,136
|137,058
|245,573
|754,427
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|329
|6,703
|22,583
|55,133
|84,748
|915,252
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|3
|188
|1,243
|5,577
|7,011
|992,989
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|718,620
|200,121
|58,495
|17,318
|994,554
|5,446
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|151,802
|350,429
|255,968
|142,516
|900,715
|99,285
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|83,189
|240,343
|284,649
|207,817
|815,998
|184,002
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|27,474
|112,006
|195,182
|265,212
|599,874
|400,126
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|16,516
|78,607
|152,575
|244,618
|492,316
|507,684
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|2,397
|18,433
|52,639
|119,205
|192,674
|807,326
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|2
|61
|492
|3,314
|3,869
|996,131
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|699,117
|237,003
|54,793
|7,927
|998,840
|1,160
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|224,272
|465,405
|234,750
|58,231
|982,658
|17,342
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|68,631
|232,687
|436,855
|178,010
|916,183
|83,817
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|4,161
|32,190
|127,000
|316,815
|480,166
|519,834
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|3,610
|28,950
|116,390
|299,892
|448,842
|551,158
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|144
|2,548
|19,226
|83,704
|105,622
|894,378
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|65
|1,217
|10,986
|55,421
|67,689
|932,311
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|664,563
|234,866
|76,557
|19,852
|995,838
|4,162
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|198,678
|372,931
|262,723
|117,497
|951,829
|48,171
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|105,289
|258,660
|334,574
|197,246
|895,769
|104,231
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|27,278
|101,793
|213,330
|337,532
|679,933
|320,067
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|2,742
|19,230
|61,893
|165,885
|249,750
|750,250
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|1,296
|10,788
|40,659
|119,908
|172,651
|827,349
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|154
|1,732
|10,264
|42,080
|54,230
|945,770
Class AAAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|92.39
|999,989
|4.07
|812,617
|725,369
|535,004
|382,802
|1.61
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|88.26
|999,513
|3.91
|827,706
|730,296
|390,526
|226,692
|3.41
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|88.56
|999,035
|3.48
|642,037
|496,986
|352,298
|181,850
|4.50
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|81.86
|995,733
|3.13
|606,620
|471,572
|183,246
|60,795
|15.45
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|82.15
|999,490
|2.86
|457,654
|291,014
|147,531
|47,436
|20.08
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|81.03
|998,558
|2.82
|627,056
|229,685
|122,193
|37,423
|25.72
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|79.85
|980,006
|2.71
|426,545
|317,654
|115,254
|32,505
|29.76
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|76.32
|956,258
|2.48
|451,582
|154,489
|40,932
|9,443
|104.90
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|76.19
|998,130
|2.34
|456,186
|107,010
|35,017
|8,350
|118.76
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|75.51
|945,927
|2.45
|459,770
|145,149
|35,180
|7,605
|130.49
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|72.23
|993,320
|1.91
|272,169
|52,810
|12,326
|1,964
|508.16
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|71.30
|816,040
|1.54
|150,586
|53,854
|9,587
|1,396
|715.33
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|68.74
|697,493
|1.18
|94,246
|24,394
|3,530
|374
|2,672.80
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|68.16
|912,831
|1.49
|132,160
|18,960
|2,949
|309
|3,235.25
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|67.54
|862,797
|1.31
|99,832
|19,501
|2,506
|257
|3,890.05
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|65.83
|630,110
|1.37
|251,234
|34,228
|2,985
|232
|4,309.34
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|67.45
|624,173
|1.00
|70,433
|15,757
|2,033
|189
|5,290.01
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|66.10
|537,931
|0.82
|49,708
|9,159
|988
|84
|11,903.76
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|64.27
|944,025
|1.21
|52,623
|10,322
|890
|62
|16,128.03
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.22
|964,798
|1.59
|153,730
|14,245
|844
|38
|26,314.79
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.97
|376,419
|0.73
|110,043
|10,414
|597
|35
|28,570.43
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|64.02
|742,932
|1.00
|50,054
|5,905
|560
|35
|28,570.43
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|61.28
|884,836
|1.54
|162,217
|14,673
|775
|34
|29,410.76
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|60.61
|958,291
|1.54
|139,071
|12,475
|708
|31
|32,257.06
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|62.33
|688,215
|0.89
|26,573
|3,931
|231
|15
|66,665.67
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|62.89
|341,490
|0.46
|18,558
|2,340
|216
|11
|90,908.09
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.38
|976,111
|1.27
|85,842
|6,617
|299
|7
|142,856.14
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.00
|973,350
|1.25
|78,185
|5,908
|255
|7
|142,856.14
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|57.65
|774,296
|1.19
|79,022
|4,572
|184
|5
|199,999.00
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|55.51
|950,429
|1.12
|39,972
|2,311
|64
|5
|199,999.00
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.32
|803,209
|0.88
|9,525
|1,621
|66
|4
|249,999.00
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|55.43
|854,797
|1.07
|39,606
|2,152
|65
|2
|499,999.00
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|57.86
|370,583
|0.43
|8,238
|414
|14
|2
|499,999.00
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|59.84
|532,686
|0.64
|11,349
|1,683
|81
|1
|999,999.00
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|58.17
|420,275
|0.49
|6,218
|863
|27
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|54.37
|89,901
|0.14
|10,187
|411
|13
|-
|-
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|56.41
|311,687
|0.35
|2,907
|385
|13
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|52.68
|750,170
|0.86
|16,551
|630
|11
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|47.85
|215,851
|0.26
|3,560
|55
|1
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|48.51
|218,153
|0.22
|221
|20
|1
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|49.33
|820,379
|0.86
|4,965
|103
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|52.31
|132,305
|0.14
|448
|37
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-0
|44.94
|125,538
|0.14
|1,190
|12
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|44.21
|249,886
|0.26
|494
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|43.57
|222,058
|0.23
|392
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-0
|39.62
|279,731
|0.28
|63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|0-0
|44.70
|28,442
|0.03
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-0
|40.05
|2,350
|0.00
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|0-0
|44.13
|2,867
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|38.83
|27,163
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|0-0
|36.66
|16,000
|0.02
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|40.19
|3,443
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|0-0
|36.69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-0
|-14.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|777,423
|216,282
|5,987
|297
|999,989
|11
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|219,217
|713,610
|61,592
|5,071
|999,490
|510
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|2,437
|46,422
|524,761
|311,216
|884,836
|115,164
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|897
|21,296
|322,752
|429,351
|774,296
|225,704
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|23
|1,724
|55,605
|158,499
|215,851
|784,149
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|3
|666
|29,303
|95,566
|125,538
|874,462
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|754,304
|191,803
|44,842
|8,086
|999,035
|965
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|125,860
|376,057
|330,708
|123,633
|956,258
|43,742
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|107,243
|340,063
|356,628
|141,993
|945,927
|54,073
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|9,733
|63,926
|168,501
|387,950
|630,110
|369,890
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|2,726
|25,642
|84,307
|263,744
|376,419
|623,581
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|134
|2,503
|14,890
|72,374
|89,901
|910,099
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|6
|124
|2,220
|2,350
|997,650
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|363,891
|299,228
|208,798
|104,194
|976,111
|23,889
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|342,174
|300,015
|219,349
|111,812
|973,350
|26,650
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|225,828
|266,350
|285,351
|172,900
|950,429
|49,571
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|64,203
|118,193
|238,354
|399,629
|820,379
|179,621
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|3,904
|16,214
|48,148
|211,465
|279,731
|720,269
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|404,516
|298,284
|177,398
|84,600
|964,798
|35,202
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|366,632
|303,904
|193,377
|94,378
|958,291
|41,709
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|141,112
|212,354
|280,939
|220,392
|854,797
|145,203
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|76,422
|143,208
|235,690
|294,850
|750,170
|249,830
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|6,337
|22,886
|60,376
|160,287
|249,886
|750,114
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|4,981
|19,364
|52,220
|145,493
|222,058
|777,942
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|825,118
|143,553
|24,896
|4,991
|998,558
|1,442
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|121,489
|450,274
|227,411
|113,657
|912,831
|87,169
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|28,394
|176,464
|263,968
|219,389
|688,215
|311,785
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|13,138
|104,283
|192,569
|222,696
|532,686
|467,314
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|7,491
|69,444
|146,208
|197,132
|420,275
|579,725
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|3,712
|43,589
|104,540
|159,846
|311,687
|688,313
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|657
|12,326
|39,811
|79,511
|132,305
|867,695
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|1
|67
|597
|2,778
|3,443
|996,557
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|570,995
|309,947
|95,028
|22,160
|998,130
|1,870
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|331,989
|419,690
|188,040
|53,601
|993,320
|6,680
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|77,909
|196,509
|435,754
|233,853
|944,025
|55,975
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|18,449
|67,462
|239,789
|477,509
|803,209
|196,791
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|650
|6,133
|37,222
|174,148
|218,153
|781,847
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|6
|187
|2,803
|24,167
|27,163
|972,837
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|2
|72
|1,364
|14,562
|16,000
|984,000
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|677,980
|284,374
|32,540
|4,619
|999,513
|487
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|297,301
|556,985
|119,384
|22,063
|995,733
|4,267
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|17,163
|97,647
|452,476
|295,511
|862,797
|137,203
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|6,714
|48,954
|289,347
|397,917
|742,932
|257,068
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|839
|11,880
|100,910
|256,954
|370,583
|629,417
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|3
|160
|5,343
|22,936
|28,442
|971,558
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|643,128
|213,763
|87,888
|35,227
|980,006
|19,994
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|152,020
|272,349
|227,266
|164,405
|816,040
|183,960
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|85,203
|188,234
|217,977
|206,079
|697,493
|302,507
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|61,324
|151,390
|196,390
|215,069
|624,173
|375,827
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|42,353
|116,639
|167,393
|211,546
|537,931
|462,069
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|15,970
|57,549
|102,636
|165,335
|341,490
|658,510
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|2
|76
|450
|2,339
|2,867
|997,133
Class AAAA
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|89.07
|999,837
|4.09
|883,616
|668,257
|567,184
|400,666
|1.50
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|85.57
|999,743
|3.96
|854,765
|671,855
|501,555
|273,951
|2.65
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|81.66
|999,944
|3.31
|657,339
|564,989
|268,792
|120,298
|7.31
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|80.70
|999,737
|3.25
|782,557
|311,794
|217,239
|95,477
|9.47
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|77.72
|995,746
|2.90
|538,130
|414,958
|135,017
|49,316
|19.28
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|73.25
|972,991
|2.22
|347,238
|136,018
|47,277
|10,644
|92.95
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|73.03
|845,482
|1.84
|256,434
|101,222
|34,582
|8,183
|121.20
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|72.98
|844,082
|1.84
|255,778
|100,910
|34,408
|8,105
|122.38
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|70.77
|986,952
|2.56
|507,265
|195,769
|38,440
|7,867
|126.11
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|72.17
|813,134
|1.70
|221,826
|85,815
|26,878
|5,781
|171.98
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|69.57
|881,670
|1.89
|317,054
|101,224
|20,404
|3,619
|275.32
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|69.79
|996,742
|1.82
|195,005
|108,688
|19,039
|3,484
|286.03
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|69.71
|938,287
|1.81
|205,911
|76,898
|17,967
|3,071
|324.63
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|70.12
|716,685
|1.35
|147,249
|54,213
|13,605
|2,462
|405.17
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|67.61
|816,252
|1.57
|222,566
|60,832
|10,423
|1,572
|635.13
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|67.49
|812,733
|1.55
|217,339
|59,552
|10,046
|1,474
|677.43
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|66.38
|765,108
|1.37
|171,334
|42,681
|6,789
|881
|1,134.07
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|67.83
|579,226
|0.98
|84,212
|28,660
|5,755
|865
|1,155.07
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|64.87
|926,027
|1.83
|229,730
|53,401
|6,952
|730
|1,368.86
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|63.73
|901,443
|1.68
|182,617
|38,329
|4,709
|445
|2,246.19
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|63.74
|836,134
|1.30
|107,621
|19,316
|2,535
|252
|3,967.25
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|63.67
|796,678
|1.15
|60,126
|18,049
|1,990
|217
|4,607.29
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|63.92
|783,053
|1.09
|53,462
|17,058
|2,193
|214
|4,671.90
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|62.31
|702,195
|0.91
|34,039
|9,213
|1,078
|85
|11,763.71
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|61.47
|655,456
|0.83
|26,530
|6,462
|710
|63
|15,872.02
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|61.06
|730,184
|1.04
|67,422
|9,396
|885
|61
|16,392.44
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|60.74
|716,164
|1.01
|63,751
|8,528
|708
|57
|17,542.86
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|61.21
|460,961
|0.65
|41,955
|6,636
|672
|53
|18,866.92
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|60.68
|713,029
|1.01
|62,758
|8,391
|720
|47
|21,275.60
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|57.50
|669,087
|0.92
|35,124
|3,785
|294
|16
|62,499.00
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|57.87
|690,870
|0.96
|38,841
|4,159
|318
|10
|99,999.00
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|61.10
|194,500
|0.26
|9,224
|2,137
|218
|8
|124,999.00
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|57.65
|263,276
|0.33
|11,807
|1,257
|102
|7
|142,856.14
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|56.97
|364,142
|0.41
|5,305
|766
|63
|6
|166,665.67
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|56.17
|584,357
|0.77
|24,878
|2,270
|118
|4
|249,999.00
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|55.38
|497,671
|0.63
|16,838
|1,441
|91
|2
|499,999.00
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|54.76
|488,640
|0.62
|16,301
|1,301
|59
|2
|499,999.00
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|54.45
|467,866
|0.59
|14,701
|1,132
|57
|2
|499,999.00
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|56.01
|308,258
|0.34
|3,490
|454
|28
|2
|499,999.00
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|53.12
|858,398
|0.94
|5,225
|337
|21
|1
|999,999.00
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|54.10
|406,887
|0.50
|10,269
|706
|27
|-
|-
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|53.07
|858,622
|0.94
|5,166
|391
|24
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|54.68
|269,900
|0.31
|3,216
|498
|19
|-
|-
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|0-0
|53.58
|191,150
|0.21
|1,291
|147
|8
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|49.24
|159,196
|0.18
|1,242
|59
|1
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|48.02
|121,274
|0.13
|696
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|46.54
|89,858
|0.10
|562
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|0-0
|41.88
|286,294
|0.29
|145
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|48.79
|6,890
|0.01
|27
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-0
|42.49
|22,307
|0.02
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|39.14
|8,419
|0.01
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|0-0
|34.79
|4,746
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|34.24
|1,166
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-0
|30.90
|550
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|0-0
|24.88
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|37.35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|23.96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|0-0
|20.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|0-0
|14.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|808,889
|180,696
|9,214
|1,145
|999,944
|56
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|180,531
|677,300
|118,183
|20,728
|996,742
|3,258
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|5,237
|68,136
|404,506
|380,743
|858,622
|141,378
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|5,210
|68,015
|405,001
|380,172
|858,398
|141,602
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|133
|5,853
|63,096
|217,212
|286,294
|713,706
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|805,258
|143,179
|36,914
|10,395
|995,746
|4,254
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|79,737
|291,204
|237,695
|174,417
|783,053
|216,947
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|52,754
|221,615
|229,747
|198,079
|702,195
|297,805
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|41,929
|190,606
|217,191
|205,730
|655,456
|344,544
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|10,196
|70,560
|118,522
|164,864
|364,142
|635,858
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|7,271
|54,980
|100,130
|145,877
|308,258
|691,742
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|2,855
|27,856
|59,801
|100,638
|191,150
|808,850
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|848,761
|130,708
|16,958
|3,410
|999,837
|163
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|94,650
|464,327
|297,783
|116,231
|972,991
|27,009
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|45,489
|289,059
|391,222
|212,517
|938,287
|61,713
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|10,564
|101,847
|241,267
|443,000
|796,678
|203,322
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|535
|13,835
|49,979
|205,551
|269,900
|730,100
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|1
|224
|2,791
|19,291
|22,307
|977,693
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|267,437
|230,049
|195,559
|152,437
|845,482
|154,518
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|266,746
|228,677
|196,485
|152,174
|844,082
|155,918
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|226,029
|217,780
|200,308
|169,017
|813,134
|186,866
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|145,494
|174,331
|193,552
|203,308
|716,685
|283,315
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|83,384
|122,593
|160,936
|212,313
|579,226
|420,774
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|10,856
|26,268
|51,816
|105,560
|194,500
|805,500
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|54
|302
|1,344
|5,190
|6,890
|993,110
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|570,315
|263,188
|117,635
|35,814
|986,952
|13,048
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|218,521
|318,120
|264,730
|124,656
|926,027
|73,973
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|174,334
|284,631
|292,441
|150,037
|901,443
|98,557
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|20,326
|66,281
|144,336
|266,728
|497,671
|502,329
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|13,047
|48,358
|113,721
|231,761
|406,887
|593,113
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|2,184
|11,738
|38,869
|106,405
|159,196
|840,804
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|1,273
|7,682
|28,228
|84,091
|121,274
|878,726
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|2
|40
|508
|550
|999,450
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|322,689
|242,789
|187,112
|129,080
|881,670
|118,330
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|222,374
|219,655
|205,378
|168,845
|816,252
|183,748
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|217,759
|217,242
|206,200
|171,532
|812,733
|187,267
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|171,842
|195,425
|205,016
|192,825
|765,108
|234,892
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|48,489
|86,418
|126,870
|199,184
|460,961
|539,039
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|16,847
|38,471
|69,424
|138,534
|263,276
|736,724
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|912,204
|78,353
|7,086
|2,100
|999,743
|257
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|35,751
|323,103
|272,893
|204,387
|836,134
|163,866
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|18,282
|208,118
|243,858
|259,926
|730,184
|269,816
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|17,065
|195,707
|238,751
|264,641
|716,164
|283,836
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|16,698
|194,655
|236,421
|265,255
|713,029
|286,971
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|64
|991
|3,691
|4,746
|995,254
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|939,016
|53,496
|6,152
|1,073
|999,737
|263
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|19,542
|257,977
|225,203
|188,148
|690,870
|309,130
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|17,324
|240,615
|220,030
|191,118
|669,087
|330,913
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|11,036
|182,055
|196,179
|195,087
|584,357
|415,643
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|6,824
|131,829
|165,456
|184,531
|488,640
|511,360
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|6,092
|122,253
|158,103
|181,418
|467,866
|532,134
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|164
|11,300
|26,682
|51,712
|89,858
|910,142
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|2
|434
|1,960
|6,023
|8,419
|991,581
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|41
|235
|890
|1,166
|998,834
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|0-0
|91.06
|1,000,000
|4.31
|903,344
|799,242
|684,474
|565,056
|0.77
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|0-0
|81.55
|1,000,000
|3.22
|671,702
|489,018
|320,564
|120,811
|7.28
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|80.74
|986,494
|3.20
|693,667
|533,869
|235,901
|107,966
|8.26
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|0-0
|76.47
|988,059
|3.00
|668,614
|272,909
|131,808
|40,440
|23.73
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|0-0
|76.04
|986,375
|2.95
|651,320
|258,737
|120,517
|35,688
|27.02
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|0-0
|76.60
|1,000,000
|2.47
|471,430
|306,120
|127,227
|35,381
|27.26
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|0-0
|75.66
|945,890
|2.19
|408,169
|262,484
|91,748
|27,359
|35.55
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|75.70
|999,323
|2.72
|557,855
|161,602
|80,708
|26,554
|36.66
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|0-0
|73.02
|997,819
|2.72
|561,540
|237,321
|62,781
|16,211
|60.69
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|72.60
|891,442
|1.63
|251,093
|136,809
|39,685
|9,252
|107.08
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|0-0
|70.23
|938,333
|2.33
|431,040
|121,674
|31,296
|5,946
|167.18
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|69.40
|797,395
|1.18
|132,066
|58,725
|13,757
|2,491
|400.45
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|0-0
|67.11
|984,604
|2.15
|351,198
|97,310
|18,082
|2,460
|405.50
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|66.24
|985,610
|2.08
|176,831
|82,381
|16,046
|1,988
|502.02
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|0-0
|65.66
|838,824
|1.81
|269,481
|55,805
|9,082
|1,115
|895.86
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|0-0
|63.94
|987,869
|1.85
|99,215
|26,515
|5,806
|559
|1,787.91
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|0-0
|62.59
|964,861
|1.63
|138,925
|21,311
|3,298
|267
|3,744.32
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|0-0
|59.65
|908,324
|1.53
|54,961
|13,895
|1,263
|93
|10,751.69
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|0-0
|59.82
|956,876
|1.59
|48,096
|9,280
|1,172
|80
|12,499.00
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|0-0
|59.70
|933,635
|1.40
|87,530
|10,761
|1,211
|71
|14,083.51
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|0-0
|62.10
|376,090
|0.43
|16,577
|4,098
|524
|51
|19,606.84
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|0-0
|57.80
|984,028
|1.30
|67,682
|8,673
|757
|45
|22,221.22
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|0-0
|57.64
|983,403
|1.29
|65,077
|8,113
|743
|32
|31,249.00
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|0-0
|57.57
|832,354
|1.15
|51,973
|5,536
|462
|29
|34,481.76
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-0
|56.81
|881,468
|1.17
|48,105
|4,488
|335
|17
|58,822.53
|White County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|56.62
|816,955
|1.24
|26,127
|4,688
|306
|15
|66,665.67
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|0-0
|55.42
|863,227
|1.25
|19,997
|2,701
|174
|10
|99,999.00
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|0-0
|54.59
|209,881
|0.32
|17,079
|1,348
|70
|6
|166,665.67
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|0-0
|54.10
|701,518
|0.98
|12,850
|1,760
|104
|2
|499,999.00
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|0-0
|51.76
|926,475
|1.03
|14,300
|939
|30
|2
|499,999.00
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|0-0
|49.87
|1,000,000
|1.04
|7,158
|544
|13
|2
|499,999.00
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|0-0
|52.39
|576,123
|0.68
|10,404
|622
|35
|1
|999,999.00
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|0-0
|48.83
|515,862
|0.62
|2,946
|244
|6
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|0-0
|49.07
|359,820
|0.40
|2,895
|119
|6
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|0-0
|47.46
|284,527
|0.34
|1,112
|74
|3
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|0-0
|45.71
|755,450
|0.78
|2,417
|62
|3
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-0
|46.52
|230,214
|0.25
|1,011
|30
|2
|-
|-
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|0-0
|47.43
|282,753
|0.34
|1,060
|63
|1
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|0-0
|46.05
|327,566
|0.38
|968
|51
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|0-0
|44.88
|261,598
|0.30
|587
|40
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|0-0
|46.37
|38,528
|0.05
|728
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|0-0
|43.66
|220,713
|0.23
|658
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-0
|38.89
|336,619
|0.34
|164
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-0
|37.49
|43,134
|0.05
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|0-0
|37.54
|43,868
|0.05
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-0
|35.90
|19,033
|0.02
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|0-0
|36.31
|20,313
|0.02
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-0
|39.52
|2,689
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-0
|23.53
|14,025
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-0
|18.26
|33
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|414,708
|321,640
|177,298
|74,413
|988,059
|11,941
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|389,324
|327,692
|188,244
|81,115
|986,375
|13,625
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|141,765
|226,796
|339,850
|229,922
|938,333
|61,667
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|52,408
|113,689
|253,749
|418,978
|838,824
|161,176
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|1,736
|9,574
|36,028
|162,543
|209,881
|790,119
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|59
|609
|4,831
|33,029
|38,528
|961,472
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|777,771
|176,436
|34,276
|10,840
|999,323
|677
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|119,249
|386,374
|294,578
|164,660
|964,861
|35,139
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|66,997
|261,654
|342,531
|262,453
|933,635
|66,365
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|35,317
|164,753
|294,803
|386,595
|881,468
|118,532
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|666
|10,783
|33,812
|175,452
|220,713
|779,287
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|652,580
|276,055
|58,827
|10,357
|997,819
|2,181
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|291,099
|478,160
|170,141
|45,204
|984,604
|15,396
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|42,262
|155,980
|396,356
|237,756
|832,354
|167,646
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|9,836
|54,735
|199,555
|311,997
|576,123
|423,877
|3-AAA
|Long County
|3,057
|23,529
|108,790
|224,444
|359,820
|640,180
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|1,164
|11,353
|63,346
|154,351
|230,214
|769,786
|3-AAA
|Beach
|2
|188
|2,984
|15,859
|19,033
|980,967
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|1
|32
|33
|999,967
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|410,429
|326,408
|179,259
|67,932
|984,028
|15,972
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|400,960
|328,946
|183,468
|70,029
|983,403
|16,597
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|145,924
|233,083
|345,986
|201,482
|926,475
|73,525
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|37,772
|90,441
|220,280
|406,957
|755,450
|244,550
|4-AAA
|Salem
|4,903
|20,995
|69,420
|241,301
|336,619
|663,381
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|12
|127
|1,587
|12,299
|14,025
|985,975
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|723,870
|216,918
|58,227
|985
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|196,309
|486,531
|308,463
|8,697
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|79,704
|295,313
|598,848
|26,135
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|117
|1,238
|34,462
|964,183
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|555,069
|281,527
|116,956
|34,317
|987,869
|12,131
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|291,815
|359,771
|218,410
|86,880
|956,876
|43,124
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|120,414
|234,301
|325,365
|183,147
|863,227
|136,773
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|20,015
|66,303
|158,365
|271,179
|515,862
|484,138
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|7,542
|32,299
|92,437
|195,288
|327,566
|672,434
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|4,813
|22,792
|70,906
|163,087
|261,598
|738,402
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|172
|1,573
|8,873
|33,250
|43,868
|956,132
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|160
|1,434
|8,688
|32,852
|43,134
|956,866
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|603,539
|244,178
|100,763
|37,130
|985,610
|14,390
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|208,651
|318,626
|240,936
|140,111
|908,324
|91,676
|7-AAA
|White County
|111,383
|221,842
|270,122
|213,608
|816,955
|183,045
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|60,680
|148,328
|226,399
|266,111
|701,518
|298,482
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|7,912
|33,419
|79,101
|164,095
|284,527
|715,473
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|7,746
|32,918
|78,723
|163,366
|282,753
|717,247
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|89
|689
|3,956
|15,579
|20,313
|979,687
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|534,559
|275,086
|122,795
|54,054
|986,494
|13,506
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|247,450
|314,707
|242,901
|140,832
|945,890
|54,110
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|138,817
|230,526
|294,597
|227,502
|891,442
|108,558
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|70,107
|144,864
|251,663
|330,761
|797,395
|202,605
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|9,067
|34,802
|87,713
|244,508
|376,090
|623,910
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|15
|331
|2,343
|2,689
|997,311
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|0-0
|80.19
|998,829
|4.01
|869,422
|724,342
|467,670
|316,133
|2.16
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|0-0
|77.79
|998,929
|3.50
|709,480
|484,471
|323,272
|174,807
|4.72
|Appling County
|3-AA
|0-0
|76.60
|998,433
|3.35
|662,357
|431,000
|269,395
|134,376
|6.44
|Thomson
|4-AA
|0-0
|76.96
|999,809
|2.94
|515,528
|335,567
|184,894
|103,619
|8.65
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|0-0
|75.02
|998,524
|3.21
|717,704
|349,944
|174,375
|88,297
|10.33
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|0-0
|73.56
|999,623
|3.14
|706,673
|307,399
|187,236
|75,506
|12.24
|Callaway
|5-AA
|0-0
|70.68
|999,772
|3.05
|677,829
|356,872
|132,425
|43,974
|21.74
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|0-0
|70.06
|999,724
|2.97
|653,749
|326,714
|115,451
|36,866
|26.13
|Northeast
|2-AA
|0-0
|64.91
|999,631
|2.48
|447,010
|189,996
|45,974
|8,741
|113.40
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|0-0
|65.29
|993,713
|2.14
|327,131
|75,429
|24,225
|5,150
|193.17
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|0-0
|64.50
|999,337
|2.15
|308,639
|87,962
|19,549
|4,209
|236.59
|Cook
|1-AA
|0-0
|63.94
|843,815
|1.56
|185,276
|68,769
|14,764
|2,613
|381.70
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|0-0
|63.22
|817,273
|1.45
|156,496
|54,781
|10,944
|1,780
|560.80
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|0-0
|63.35
|982,824
|1.69
|137,008
|44,212
|10,075
|1,758
|567.83
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|0-0
|60.52
|897,949
|1.69
|157,765
|31,691
|5,728
|791
|1,263.22
|North Murray
|7-AA
|0-0
|58.99
|860,270
|1.51
|119,713
|21,955
|3,331
|389
|2,569.69
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|0-0
|57.40
|992,172
|1.61
|107,393
|22,487
|2,450
|243
|4,114.23
|Washington County
|4-AA
|0-0
|58.35
|942,671
|1.33
|74,941
|17,298
|2,119
|224
|4,463.29
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|0-0
|56.10
|673,651
|1.12
|54,923
|10,757
|906
|92
|10,868.57
|Worth County
|1-AA
|0-0
|57.69
|514,959
|0.70
|32,209
|7,075
|864
|88
|11,362.64
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|0-0
|56.39
|689,188
|1.15
|58,750
|11,679
|1,003
|84
|11,903.76
|Columbia
|5-AA
|0-0
|55.41
|979,033
|1.34
|68,792
|8,435
|796
|73
|13,697.63
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|0-0
|55.39
|723,577
|1.11
|55,844
|7,657
|773
|61
|16,392.44
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-0
|56.69
|447,084
|0.59
|22,387
|4,625
|471
|39
|25,640.03
|Laney
|4-AA
|0-0
|54.46
|868,920
|1.06
|35,415
|5,956
|477
|34
|29,410.76
|Union County
|8-AA
|0-0
|54.14
|892,556
|1.15
|50,182
|5,279
|434
|25
|39,999.00
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|0-0
|51.93
|410,994
|0.60
|17,849
|2,281
|124
|9
|111,110.11
|Model
|7-AA
|0-0
|51.79
|511,993
|0.70
|20,795
|1,990
|118
|9
|111,110.11
|Berrien
|1-AA
|0-0
|53.85
|280,628
|0.34
|7,706
|1,159
|89
|7
|142,856.14
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|0-0
|47.58
|901,148
|1.05
|11,311
|713
|33
|1
|999,999.00
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|0-0
|48.85
|97,412
|0.11
|764
|81
|6
|1
|999,999.00
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|0-0
|45.69
|535,405
|0.58
|4,695
|268
|5
|1
|999,999.00
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-0
|44.88
|826,090
|0.91
|5,291
|217
|9
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2-AA
|0-0
|44.16
|800,828
|0.90
|4,293
|277
|6
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-0
|43.42
|767,804
|0.85
|3,279
|196
|6
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|0-0
|43.87
|757,871
|0.80
|4,038
|95
|2
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|0-0
|44.00
|90,404
|0.11
|886
|59
|1
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|0-0
|45.95
|138,401
|0.18
|2,120
|143
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|0-0
|43.13
|373,950
|0.39
|1,796
|85
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|0-0
|39.12
|524,554
|0.55
|614
|25
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-0
|42.21
|191,820
|0.20
|639
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|0-0
|39.54
|204,753
|0.21
|440
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|0-0
|38.31
|471,262
|0.49
|373
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|0-0
|37.59
|424,359
|0.44
|275
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|0-0
|34.36
|199,011
|0.20
|133
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|0-0
|33.83
|190,341
|0.19
|74
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-0
|28.14
|56,066
|0.06
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-0
|26.11
|34,846
|0.03
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-0
|31.10
|6,321
|0.01
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-0
|26.35
|39,349
|0.04
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|0-0
|24.46
|25,240
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-0
|22.13
|10,579
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|0-0
|28.70
|7,682
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|0-0
|27.44
|5,206
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-0
|25.86
|1,366
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-0
|22.60
|1,068
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-0
|15.29
|983
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|0-0
|17.57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|854,584
|118,529
|21,353
|4,363
|998,829
|1,171
|1-AA
|Cook
|66,482
|340,245
|269,147
|167,941
|843,815
|156,185
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|56,119
|303,769
|275,098
|182,287
|817,273
|182,727
|1-AA
|Worth County
|11,410
|105,118
|172,136
|226,295
|514,959
|485,041
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|8,187
|83,254
|147,197
|208,446
|447,084
|552,916
|1-AA
|Berrien
|2,886
|40,393
|87,937
|149,412
|280,628
|719,372
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|332
|8,692
|27,132
|61,256
|97,412
|902,588
|2-AA
|Northeast
|914,492
|74,398
|9,025
|1,716
|999,631
|369
|2-AA
|Spencer
|36,124
|325,473
|257,938
|181,293
|800,828
|199,172
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|30,009
|286,166
|257,050
|194,579
|767,804
|232,196
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|8,243
|123,831
|176,772
|215,708
|524,554
|475,446
|2-AA
|Southwest
|6,273
|102,999
|156,651
|205,339
|471,262
|528,738
|2-AA
|Rutland
|4,856
|86,618
|140,307
|192,578
|424,359
|575,641
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|3
|496
|2,121
|7,959
|10,579
|989,421
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|19
|136
|828
|983
|999,017
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|529,619
|418,816
|44,978
|5,516
|998,929
|1,071
|3-AA
|Appling County
|456,586
|476,384
|57,706
|7,757
|998,433
|1,567
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|6,557
|45,123
|343,050
|294,458
|689,188
|310,812
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|5,817
|42,375
|328,208
|297,251
|673,651
|326,349
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|1,313
|14,304
|159,286
|236,091
|410,994
|589,006
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|76
|2,024
|41,885
|94,416
|138,401
|861,599
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|32
|974
|24,887
|64,511
|90,404
|909,596
|4-AA
|Thomson
|813,443
|157,005
|23,846
|5,515
|999,809
|191
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|123,879
|470,477
|272,835
|115,633
|982,824
|17,176
|4-AA
|Washington County
|44,683
|241,182
|386,850
|269,956
|942,671
|57,329
|4-AA
|Laney
|17,697
|124,222
|283,759
|443,242
|868,920
|131,080
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|297
|7,051
|31,710
|152,762
|191,820
|808,180
|4-AA
|Butler
|1
|36
|593
|7,052
|7,682
|992,318
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|23
|362
|4,821
|5,206
|994,794
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|4
|45
|1,019
|1,068
|998,932
|5-AA
|Callaway
|500,806
|412,827
|80,093
|6,046
|999,772
|228
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|462,889
|439,683
|90,082
|7,070
|999,724
|276
|5-AA
|Columbia
|34,656
|134,704
|648,758
|160,915
|979,033
|20,967
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|1,610
|11,950
|155,484
|588,827
|757,871
|242,129
|5-AA
|Redan
|39
|795
|21,734
|176,443
|199,011
|800,989
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|29
|2,499
|36,821
|39,349
|960,651
|5-AA
|McNair
|-
|12
|1,350
|23,878
|25,240
|974,760
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|681,322
|258,905
|49,113
|9,997
|999,337
|663
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|262,457
|493,886
|181,900
|53,929
|992,172
|7,828
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|37,183
|149,611
|410,247
|304,107
|901,148
|98,852
|6-AA
|Washington
|18,565
|90,740
|304,829
|411,956
|826,090
|173,910
|6-AA
|Therrell
|428
|5,765
|40,031
|144,117
|190,341
|809,659
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|32
|769
|8,923
|46,342
|56,066
|943,934
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|13
|324
|4,957
|29,552
|34,846
|965,154
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|802,432
|157,330
|29,859
|8,903
|998,524
|1,476
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|92,882
|341,037
|285,908
|178,122
|897,949
|102,051
|7-AA
|North Murray
|66,720
|274,859
|298,565
|220,126
|860,270
|139,730
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|27,853
|151,463
|238,177
|306,084
|723,577
|276,423
|7-AA
|Model
|10,112
|75,205
|146,360
|280,316
|511,993
|488,007
|7-AA
|Murray County
|1
|96
|993
|5,231
|6,321
|993,679
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|10
|138
|1,218
|1,366
|998,634
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|722,417
|242,843
|31,207
|3,156
|999,623
|377
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|247,210
|564,005
|157,388
|25,110
|993,713
|6,287
|8-AA
|Union County
|26,764
|148,632
|503,912
|213,248
|892,556
|107,444
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|2,402
|26,363
|159,841
|346,799
|535,405
|464,595
|8-AA
|Banks County
|989
|13,532
|99,922
|259,507
|373,950
|626,050
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|218
|4,625
|47,730
|152,180
|204,753
|795,247
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|83.37
|1,000,000
|4.09
|954,174
|672,432
|476,435
|329,031
|2.04
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|80.41
|1,000,000
|3.71
|752,248
|541,401
|424,319
|222,630
|3.49
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|79.22
|1,000,000
|3.99
|922,540
|737,505
|338,909
|195,626
|4.11
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|78.59
|1,000,000
|3.44
|695,327
|441,006
|322,402
|148,664
|5.73
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|74.48
|999,116
|2.77
|442,781
|229,695
|122,124
|44,194
|21.63
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|70.01
|996,487
|2.59
|381,155
|207,004
|80,331
|19,243
|50.97
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|69.85
|1,000,000
|2.81
|688,118
|247,103
|54,907
|17,420
|56.41
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|65.80
|998,169
|2.46
|406,537
|220,493
|52,569
|8,225
|120.58
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|66.20
|990,197
|2.43
|371,612
|180,885
|45,150
|7,472
|132.83
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|62.99
|1,000,000
|2.52
|484,044
|171,024
|32,554
|3,760
|264.96
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|60.72
|1,000,000
|2.21
|295,822
|110,279
|16,719
|1,534
|650.89
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|59.43
|1,000,000
|1.96
|239,135
|33,930
|8,837
|711
|1,405.47
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|58.02
|1,000,000
|2.02
|307,498
|54,088
|7,894
|546
|1,830.50
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|57.18
|1,000,000
|1.86
|176,556
|45,855
|4,758
|294
|3,400.36
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|56.86
|1,000,000
|1.73
|151,882
|19,463
|3,441
|210
|4,760.90
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|55.71
|1,000,000
|1.65
|123,897
|15,337
|2,260
|136
|7,351.94
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|56.02
|961,318
|1.53
|80,723
|17,138
|1,627
|84
|11,903.76
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|54.78
|1,000,000
|1.58
|103,554
|12,495
|1,567
|76
|13,156.89
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|54.50
|879,502
|1.25
|89,988
|15,951
|1,160
|57
|17,542.86
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|53.85
|932,973
|1.38
|55,882
|7,877
|671
|38
|26,314.79
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|52.07
|1,000,000
|1.46
|118,457
|6,704
|876
|33
|30,302.03
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|52.62
|1,000,000
|1.42
|54,675
|5,431
|247
|11
|90,908.09
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|47.23
|994,579
|1.14
|23,162
|2,847
|99
|2
|499,999.00
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|48.20
|1,000,000
|1.20
|20,662
|2,151
|80
|2
|499,999.00
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|0-0
|46.25
|1,000,000
|1.13
|21,656
|836
|35
|1
|999,999.00
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|45.67
|641,717
|0.77
|15,214
|341
|17
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|39.40
|1,000,000
|1.05
|4,065
|123
|5
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|38.71
|964,302
|0.99
|1,356
|62
|2
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|41.14
|336,976
|0.38
|3,605
|49
|2
|-
|-
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|0-0
|41.04
|1,000,000
|1.07
|6,892
|219
|1
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|0-0
|39.20
|1,000,000
|1.09
|4,477
|200
|1
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|38.69
|963,983
|0.99
|1,333
|61
|1
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-0
|39.19
|134,698
|0.14
|698
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|33.64
|74,176
|0.08
|158
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-0
|29.94
|1,000,000
|1.00
|30
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|0-0
|32.34
|54,671
|0.06
|87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-0
|15.80
|77,136
|0.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|0-0
|28.24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|554,037
|430,925
|14,719
|319
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|443,282
|534,066
|22,145
|507
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|2,608
|33,607
|802,728
|161,057
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|73
|1,402
|160,408
|838,117
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|545,842
|300,531
|127,359
|25,384
|999,116
|884
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|290,976
|379,345
|262,410
|63,756
|996,487
|3,513
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|151,348
|280,034
|425,769
|133,046
|990,197
|9,803
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|11,780
|39,129
|177,240
|651,353
|879,502
|120,498
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|54
|961
|7,222
|126,461
|134,698
|865,302
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|939,273
|57,712
|2,516
|499
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|46,380
|595,727
|250,202
|102,270
|994,579
|5,421
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|7,192
|172,089
|370,355
|414,347
|963,983
|36,017
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|7,150
|173,499
|371,362
|412,291
|964,302
|35,698
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|5
|973
|5,565
|70,593
|77,136
|922,864
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|570,821
|326,700
|96,883
|5,596
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|352,803
|451,705
|182,748
|12,744
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|75,346
|216,181
|627,515
|80,958
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|1,030
|5,414
|92,854
|900,702
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|981,555
|18,232
|186
|27
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|16,313
|720,161
|199,252
|64,274
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|1,269
|149,763
|432,498
|416,470
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|863
|111,844
|368,064
|519,229
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|373,608
|282,637
|195,349
|148,406
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|248,800
|262,228
|253,537
|235,435
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|205,213
|239,106
|271,507
|284,174
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|172,379
|216,029
|279,607
|331,985
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|706,125
|218,556
|61,381
|12,107
|998,169
|1,831
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|167,059
|385,121
|296,546
|112,592
|961,318
|38,682
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|109,501
|298,101
|361,761
|163,610
|932,973
|67,027
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|14,029
|71,239
|180,685
|375,764
|641,717
|358,283
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|3,085
|23,601
|78,286
|232,004
|336,976
|663,024
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|134
|2,077
|12,706
|59,259
|74,176
|925,824
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|67
|1,305
|8,635
|44,664
|54,671
|945,329
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|865,274
|119,541
|13,692
|1,493
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|96,204
|550,288
|291,236
|62,272
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|36,040
|294,865
|512,315
|156,780
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|2,482
|35,306
|182,757
|779,455
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|63.90
|1,000,000
|3.63
|664,874
|501,611
|314,652
|418,668
|1.39
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|62.78
|996,429
|3.04
|726,739
|466,979
|295,707
|371,492
|1.69
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|62.10
|989,646
|3.39
|621,095
|401,394
|264,785
|301,649
|2.32
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|61.07
|999,165
|3.25
|601,552
|349,382
|204,753
|233,052
|3.29
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|57.69
|995,212
|2.92
|543,885
|268,884
|123,610
|113,239
|7.83
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|56.96
|999,906
|2.73
|458,924
|231,876
|127,046
|100,709
|8.93
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|56.67
|978,693
|2.71
|415,679
|234,991
|105,462
|85,133
|10.75
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|56.98
|955,134
|2.40
|392,563
|187,458
|89,525
|73,801
|12.55
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|55.75
|993,252
|2.32
|376,500
|178,318
|76,450
|57,440
|16.41
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|55.53
|925,851
|1.89
|291,796
|136,995
|58,131
|42,842
|22.34
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|54.15
|957,618
|2.32
|309,810
|147,340
|54,881
|37,418
|25.73
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|54.48
|1,000,000
|2.11
|289,995
|144,816
|55,427
|36,275
|26.57
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|53.91
|946,464
|1.83
|286,944
|119,949
|45,848
|29,995
|32.34
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|52.90
|941,567
|2.14
|262,073
|113,264
|38,294
|23,690
|41.21
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|53.06
|984,956
|1.93
|262,658
|101,392
|35,276
|21,648
|45.19
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|52.40
|876,511
|1.69
|215,396
|74,242
|24,146
|14,196
|69.44
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|51.08
|966,382
|2.00
|260,586
|86,793
|25,703
|13,479
|73.19
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|50.16
|957,710
|1.88
|223,847
|69,467
|19,278
|9,445
|104.88
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|48.95
|961,338
|1.68
|155,454
|43,948
|11,967
|4,982
|199.72
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|49.28
|839,789
|1.25
|116,083
|36,290
|9,359
|4,185
|237.95
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|48.54
|744,687
|1.19
|108,170
|27,357
|6,280
|2,673
|373.11
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|0-0
|46.92
|1,000,000
|1.41
|88,264
|23,641
|5,070
|1,689
|591.07
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|46.17
|922,953
|1.25
|72,221
|15,374
|3,079
|982
|1,017.33
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|45.28
|908,275
|1.19
|59,246
|11,685
|2,070
|623
|1,604.14
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|43.91
|642,450
|0.95
|41,625
|7,925
|1,230
|334
|2,993.01
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|0-0
|43.16
|434,022
|0.57
|26,450
|4,172
|554
|126
|7,935.51
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|41.12
|716,605
|0.91
|26,630
|3,515
|422
|81
|12,344.68
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|40.49
|765,315
|0.96
|26,557
|3,356
|387
|68
|14,704.88
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|40.16
|395,330
|0.52
|12,637
|1,566
|162
|31
|32,257.06
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|37.98
|961,391
|1.14
|13,446
|1,473
|136
|23
|43,477.26
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|38.79
|681,402
|0.82
|16,321
|1,691
|144
|15
|66,665.67
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|36.84
|949,937
|1.10
|10,365
|1,061
|69
|8
|124,999.00
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|36.76
|563,821
|0.65
|8,577
|715
|49
|4
|249,999.00
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|35.88
|938,392
|1.06
|7,821
|700
|31
|2
|499,999.00
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|35.47
|107,204
|0.11
|822
|78
|4
|1
|999,999.00
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|35.16
|49,903
|0.05
|288
|23
|1
|1
|999,999.00
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|31.82
|84,342
|0.10
|435
|21
|1
|1
|999,999.00
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|36.49
|134,343
|0.15
|1,366
|132
|6
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|33.49
|250,385
|0.27
|1,557
|100
|4
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|0-0
|30.39
|190,564
|0.20
|478
|18
|1
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-0
|29.29
|113,706
|0.12
|251
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|17.79
|111,476
|0.11
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|20.90
|28,305
|0.03
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-0
|12.98
|38,898
|0.04
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|7.60
|654
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-0
|5.91
|17
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-0
|18.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|8-A Division II
|0-0
|-17.57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|799,335
|170,104
|24,327
|5,399
|999,165
|835
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|152,838
|498,754
|223,392
|86,354
|961,338
|38,662
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|23,997
|149,512
|307,576
|284,230
|765,315
|234,685
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|15,187
|108,700
|250,214
|307,301
|681,402
|318,598
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|8,620
|72,340
|188,461
|294,400
|563,821
|436,179
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|23
|588
|5,976
|21,718
|28,305
|971,695
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|2
|54
|598
|654
|999,346
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|565,538
|276,753
|106,333
|41,022
|989,646
|10,354
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|264,737
|348,422
|229,350
|112,625
|955,134
|44,866
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|112,526
|217,127
|317,509
|229,349
|876,511
|123,489
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|46,716
|116,583
|238,769
|342,619
|744,687
|255,313
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|10,483
|41,115
|108,039
|274,385
|434,022
|565,978
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|491,357
|307,397
|134,291
|60,207
|993,252
|6,748
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|332,078
|347,315
|203,249
|102,314
|984,956
|15,044
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|96,084
|179,918
|326,163
|320,788
|922,953
|77,047
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|79,568
|158,358
|309,508
|360,841
|908,275
|91,725
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|913
|7,012
|26,789
|155,850
|190,564
|809,436
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|580,571
|272,199
|112,803
|29,639
|995,212
|4,788
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|212,973
|332,464
|302,646
|118,299
|966,382
|33,618
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|181,096
|305,902
|331,948
|138,764
|957,710
|42,290
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|23,116
|74,028
|189,900
|429,561
|716,605
|283,395
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|1,902
|12,101
|45,549
|190,833
|250,385
|749,615
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|342
|3,306
|17,154
|92,904
|113,706
|886,294
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|868,375
|113,215
|14,126
|4,190
|999,906
|94
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|54,190
|342,562
|319,893
|244,746
|961,391
|38,609
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|42,672
|288,571
|326,251
|292,443
|949,937
|50,063
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|34,669
|250,554
|318,524
|334,645
|938,392
|61,608
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|86
|4,304
|16,154
|90,932
|111,476
|888,524
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|8
|794
|5,052
|33,044
|38,898
|961,102
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|660,113
|221,230
|88,097
|26,989
|996,429
|3,571
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|167,554
|311,998
|288,211
|178,701
|946,464
|53,536
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|111,352
|288,110
|295,947
|230,442
|925,851
|74,149
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|59,615
|165,231
|271,162
|343,781
|839,789
|160,211
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|775
|7,010
|27,490
|99,068
|134,343
|865,657
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|489
|4,844
|21,028
|80,843
|107,204
|892,796
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|102
|1,577
|8,064
|40,160
|49,903
|950,097
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|1
|16
|17
|999,983
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|740,477
|213,503
|46,020
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|207,545
|537,702
|254,753
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|51,978
|248,795
|699,227
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|433,420
|298,875
|181,001
|65,397
|978,693
|21,307
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|291,091
|305,511
|253,589
|107,427
|957,618
|42,382
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|234,291
|282,536
|289,446
|135,294
|941,567
|58,433
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|30,724
|76,429
|171,561
|363,736
|642,450
|357,550
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|10,009
|33,697
|90,532
|261,092
|395,330
|604,670
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|465
|2,952
|13,871
|67,054
|84,342
|915,658
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
