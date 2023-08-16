Maxwell playoff projections heading into 2023 season

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2023 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Buford Colquitt County North Cobb Buford Mill Creek Colquitt County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carrollton North Cobb Marietta Buford Lowndes Carrollton South Forsyth North Cobb Parkview Marietta Norcross Buford Reg 4, #3 15 84.56 0-0 Brookwood Reg 1, #2 11 86.29 0-0 Lowndes Reg 3, #4 23 79.23 0-0 Harrison Reg 2, #1 6 93.11 0-0 Carrollton Reg 7, #3 37 64.06 0-0 Meadowcreek Reg 6, #2 19 80.85 0-0 South Forsyth Reg 8, #4 29 75.99 0-0 Dacula Reg 5, #1 4 94.52 0-0 North Cobb Reg 1, #3 12 85.77 0-0 Valdosta Reg 4, #2 13 85.63 0-0 Parkview Reg 2, #4 30 75.16 0-0 Pebblebrook Reg 3, #1 14 84.86 0-0 Marietta Reg 6, #3 24 78.36 0-0 West Forsyth Reg 7, #2 17 82.71 0-0 Norcross Reg 5, #4 36 70.06 0-0 Cherokee Reg 8, #1 1 100.06 0-0 Buford Mill Creek Grayson Milton Colquitt County Mill Creek North Gwinnett McEachern Grayson Walton Milton Westlake Colquitt County Reg 5, #3 33 72.49 0-0 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 8, #2 2 98.29 0-0 Mill Creek Reg 6, #4 25 78.28 0-0 Denmark Reg 7, #1 10 87.93 0-0 North Gwinnett Reg 2, #3 20 80.23 0-0 East Coweta Reg 3, #2 21 79.75 0-0 McEachern Reg 1, #4 18 81.44 0-0 Camden County Reg 4, #1 7 91.80 0-0 Grayson Reg 8, #3 16 84.33 0-0 Collins Hill Reg 5, #2 8 90.57 0-0 Walton Reg 7, #4 38 63.54 0-0 Peachtree Ridge Reg 6, #1 5 94.22 0-0 Milton Reg 3, #3 22 79.58 0-0 North Paulding Reg 2, #2 9 88.42 0-0 Westlake Reg 4, #4 26 78.23 0-0 Newton Reg 1, #1 3 96.73 0-0 Colquitt County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 100.06 998,537 3.92 819,778 681,203 478,342 308,577 2.24 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 98.29 997,311 3.69 766,641 608,168 396,078 222,042 3.50 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 96.73 996,621 3.17 661,951 408,897 236,456 126,965 6.88 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 94.52 999,756 3.01 617,000 382,862 182,004 86,361 10.58 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 94.22 995,588 3.05 581,397 339,810 173,732 78,957 11.67 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 93.11 999,325 2.82 542,159 290,519 128,005 55,245 17.10 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 91.80 974,827 2.54 530,473 223,278 100,314 38,796 24.78 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 90.57 998,901 2.44 428,846 215,358 80,804 28,530 34.05 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 88.42 996,820 2.29 358,602 136,349 44,525 13,410 73.57 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 87.93 999,827 2.16 224,929 124,295 43,368 12,458 79.27 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 86.29 936,610 1.82 266,298 76,949 21,381 5,355 185.74 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 85.77 929,099 1.76 249,432 68,815 18,742 4,442 224.12 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 85.63 875,352 1.62 237,994 62,796 17,566 4,290 232.10 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 84.86 958,358 1.90 267,754 63,049 18,074 4,073 244.52 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 84.56 841,172 1.47 193,494 47,052 11,976 2,514 396.77 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 84.33 902,796 1.45 142,982 51,209 11,610 2,462 405.17 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 82.71 998,494 1.79 108,447 44,064 9,958 1,815 549.96 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 80.85 833,918 1.46 98,418 26,967 4,641 713 1,401.52 Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 81.44 831,169 1.28 124,547 22,349 4,175 700 1,427.57 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 80.23 975,309 1.59 130,860 21,778 3,584 504 1,983.13 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 79.75 859,504 1.31 99,566 16,136 2,739 381 2,623.67 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 79.58 855,721 1.30 95,760 15,203 2,459 349 2,864.33 Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 79.23 843,884 1.26 88,002 13,494 2,211 290 3,447.28 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 78.36 733,903 1.16 54,075 12,376 1,689 195 5,127.21 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 78.28 730,070 1.14 52,848 11,977 1,647 187 5,346.59 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 77.55 692,850 1.06 43,558 9,182 1,149 132 7,574.76 Newton 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 78.23 519,483 0.68 37,021 5,314 767 98 10,203.08 Archer 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 78.14 514,632 0.67 36,439 5,086 690 71 14,083.51 Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 75.16 927,283 1.27 52,848 4,628 429 29 34,481.76 Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 75.99 578,193 0.69 22,993 3,819 361 27 37,036.04 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 74.72 494,042 0.58 15,659 2,217 184 11 90,908.09 Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 72.49 895,641 0.97 11,652 1,715 125 6 166,665.67 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 0-0 72.15 482,533 0.57 10,387 862 56 6 166,665.67 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 0-0 73.96 274,534 0.32 7,937 769 79 4 249,999.00 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 0-0 71.78 306,501 0.36 8,387 581 44 4 249,999.00 Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 70.06 833,882 0.88 5,738 671 31 1 999,999.00 Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 64.06 832,474 0.90 2,573 100 5 - - Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 63.54 815,057 0.88 2,285 97 - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 59.52 245,633 0.25 98 3 - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 52.97 226,815 0.23 35 1 - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 0-0 59.46 29,121 0.03 34 1 - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 0-0 56.32 13,671 0.01 7 1 - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 0-0 56.52 101,263 0.11 89 - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 49.90 126,707 0.13 7 - - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 0-0 48.46 26,187 0.03 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 0-0 28.75 626 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 678,736 225,968 67,367 24,550 996,621 3,379 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 140,228 309,031 298,372 188,979 936,610 63,390 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 127,655 290,656 306,985 203,803 929,099 70,901 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 50,335 152,188 267,258 361,388 831,169 168,831 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill 3,046 22,157 60,018 221,280 306,501 693,499 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 593,349 300,742 81,814 23,420 999,325 675 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 311,848 433,808 187,600 63,564 996,820 3,180 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 71,460 187,463 439,192 277,194 975,309 24,691 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook 23,307 76,970 283,897 543,109 927,283 72,717 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 36 1,017 7,497 92,713 101,263 898,737 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 441,882 265,973 156,483 94,020 958,358 41,642 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 184,272 226,440 238,517 210,275 859,504 140,496 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 178,085 223,414 239,255 214,967 855,721 144,279 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 165,507 214,838 239,440 224,099 843,884 156,116 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 30,254 69,335 126,305 256,639 482,533 517,467 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 557,598 251,726 118,238 47,265 974,827 25,173 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 201,696 284,167 241,948 147,541 875,352 124,648 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 163,055 251,019 256,435 170,663 841,172 158,828 4-AAAAAAA Newton 34,611 90,636 155,130 239,106 519,483 480,517 4-AAAAAAA Archer 33,704 88,717 153,292 238,919 514,632 485,368 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett 9,336 33,735 74,957 156,506 274,534 725,466 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 612,264 350,352 32,873 4,267 999,756 244 5-AAAAAAA Walton 371,725 540,893 75,262 11,021 998,901 1,099 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 10,429 65,401 479,486 340,325 895,641 104,359 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee 5,448 40,063 352,350 436,021 833,882 166,118 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 133 3,223 55,703 186,574 245,633 754,367 5-AAAAAAA Osborne 1 68 4,326 21,792 26,187 973,813 6-AAAAAAA Milton 759,405 175,892 43,572 16,719 995,588 4,412 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 93,240 279,164 257,454 204,060 833,918 166,082 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 52,926 190,050 237,720 253,207 733,903 266,097 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 51,468 188,272 236,202 254,128 730,070 269,930 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 42,940 166,199 222,208 261,503 692,850 307,150 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central 21 423 2,844 10,383 13,671 986,329 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 649,831 320,488 26,440 3,068 999,827 173 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 336,386 570,407 80,030 11,671 998,494 1,506 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 7,317 54,737 413,815 356,605 832,474 167,526 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 6,279 49,569 388,583 370,626 815,057 184,943 7-AAAAAAA Duluth 149 3,501 60,422 162,743 226,815 773,185 7-AAAAAAA Discovery 38 1,298 30,687 94,684 126,707 873,293 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - 23 603 626 999,374 8-AAAAAAA Buford 536,086 381,965 70,907 9,579 998,537 1,463 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 426,060 457,098 99,545 14,608 997,311 2,689 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 32,443 122,573 521,506 226,274 902,796 97,204 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 3,258 22,111 168,686 384,138 578,193 421,807 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 2,151 16,138 134,845 340,908 494,042 505,958 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett 2 115 4,511 24,493 29,121 970,879

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Hughes Hughes Woodward Academy Roswell Lee County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Northside (Warner Robins) Hughes Woodward Academy Gainesville Northside (Warner Robins) Brunswick Allatoona Hughes Houston County Woodward Academy Blessed Trinity Gainesville Reg 4, #3 29 66.40 0-0 North Atlanta Reg 1, #2 8 81.25 0-0 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 3, #4 41 57.40 0-0 Jonesboro Reg 2, #1 13 77.31 0-0 Brunswick Reg 7, #3 16 75.15 0-0 Alpharetta Reg 6, #2 11 78.06 0-0 Allatoona Reg 8, #4 32 65.21 0-0 Lanier Reg 5, #1 2 90.19 0-0 Hughes Reg 1, #3 10 78.91 0-0 Houston County Reg 4, #2 19 73.66 0-0 St. Pius X Reg 2, #4 36 60.88 0-0 Evans Reg 3, #1 6 84.99 0-0 Woodward Academy Reg 6, #3 15 75.23 0-0 Creekview Reg 7, #2 9 81.23 0-0 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 22 69.59 0-0 Newnan Reg 8, #1 7 81.84 0-0 Gainesville Roswell Marist Rome Lee County North Forsyth Roswell Lovejoy Marist South Paulding Rome Glynn Academy Lee County Reg 5, #3 17 74.49 0-0 Douglas County Reg 8, #2 18 73.81 0-0 North Forsyth Reg 6, #4 20 70.95 0-0 Sequoyah Reg 7, #1 3 89.42 0-0 Roswell Reg 2, #3 30 65.46 0-0 Effingham County Reg 3, #2 26 67.64 0-0 Lovejoy Reg 1, #4 12 77.85 0-0 Thomas County Central Reg 4, #1 5 87.33 0-0 Marist Reg 8, #3 21 70.65 0-0 Shiloh Reg 5, #2 14 75.79 0-0 South Paulding Reg 7, #4 31 65.36 0-0 Sprayberry Reg 6, #1 4 88.17 0-0 Rome Reg 3, #3 39 58.70 0-0 Mundy's Mill Reg 2, #2 24 68.48 0-0 Glynn Academy Reg 4, #4 38 59.83 0-0 Riverwood Reg 1, #1 1 90.45 0-0 Lee County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County 1-AAAAAA 0-0 90.45 993,363 3.69 848,037 557,134 354,399 219,207 3.56 Hughes 5-AAAAAA 0-0 90.19 998,427 3.61 733,990 553,485 379,230 216,844 3.61 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 0-0 89.42 998,840 3.37 727,995 484,054 275,579 160,364 5.24 Rome 6-AAAAAA 0-0 88.17 994,554 3.15 664,614 392,700 224,079 119,446 7.37 Marist 4-AAAAAA 0-0 87.33 999,949 3.08 681,495 404,097 206,376 106,101 8.42 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 0-0 84.99 999,921 3.19 645,869 404,251 192,102 78,949 11.67 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 0-0 81.84 995,838 2.46 410,668 192,835 74,350 24,118 40.46 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 0-0 81.25 912,240 2.23 427,975 171,527 64,419 20,256 48.37 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 0-0 81.23 982,658 2.24 373,870 166,245 59,042 18,325 53.57 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 0-0 78.91 852,408 1.82 305,160 105,493 32,574 8,360 118.62 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 0-0 77.31 995,630 2.40 363,465 106,081 34,597 7,720 128.53 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 0-0 77.85 817,620 1.64 256,117 82,465 23,406 5,546 179.31 Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 0-0 78.06 900,715 1.67 200,280 72,438 21,569 5,173 192.31 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-0 75.79 864,859 1.59 154,978 46,752 11,220 2,137 466.95 Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 0-0 75.15 916,183 1.49 134,211 40,152 9,022 1,629 612.87 Creekview 6-AAAAAA 0-0 75.23 815,998 1.30 118,689 34,836 8,106 1,471 678.81 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 0-0 74.49 819,296 1.42 120,118 32,694 6,981 1,237 807.41 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 0-0 73.66 992,338 1.53 136,411 36,116 6,965 1,119 892.66 North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 0-0 73.81 951,829 1.59 126,945 33,032 6,389 1,068 935.33 Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 0-0 70.65 895,769 1.30 65,688 13,015 1,819 209 4,783.69 Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 0-0 68.48 935,191 1.64 95,331 14,376 1,794 162 6,171.84 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 0-0 70.95 599,874 0.80 41,314 8,604 1,281 162 6,171.84 Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 0-0 67.64 966,661 1.62 82,959 12,800 1,284 109 9,173.31 Newnan 5-AAAAAA 0-0 69.59 552,106 0.79 35,073 6,116 770 86 11,626.91 River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 0-0 69.27 492,316 0.62 24,823 4,502 561 63 15,872.02 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 0-0 65.46 865,089 1.34 49,704 5,580 506 40 24,999.00 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 0-0 66.40 954,620 1.14 38,758 4,491 444 28 35,713.29 Alexander 5-AAAAAA 0-0 67.77 427,980 0.58 19,768 2,927 319 24 41,665.67 Veterans 1-AAAAAA 0-0 67.39 231,902 0.30 15,610 2,097 215 12 83,332.33 Lanier 8-AAAAAA 0-0 65.21 679,933 0.81 14,779 1,901 155 7 142,856.14 Tift County 1-AAAAAA 0-0 66.40 192,467 0.24 11,095 1,346 106 7 142,856.14 Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 0-0 65.36 480,166 0.55 10,911 1,258 99 7 142,856.14 Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 0-0 64.68 245,573 0.31 6,046 636 54 7 142,856.14 Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 0-0 64.89 448,842 0.51 9,103 1,000 77 5 199,999.00 Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 0-0 58.70 749,039 0.94 10,022 542 19 1 999,999.00 Etowah 6-AAAAAA 0-0 63.67 192,674 0.22 3,159 332 16 1 999,999.00 Evans 2-AAAAAA 0-0 60.88 663,005 0.86 13,363 1,015 40 - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 0-0 59.83 822,122 0.87 8,864 514 20 - - Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 0-0 57.40 670,365 0.80 6,141 264 8 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 0-0 58.41 249,750 0.27 1,058 65 4 - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 0-0 60.01 84,748 0.10 788 72 2 - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 0-0 53.50 490,896 0.55 1,849 39 1 - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 0-0 56.55 172,651 0.18 483 27 1 - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 0-0 53.96 231,124 0.26 877 38 - - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-0 57.14 105,622 0.11 427 25 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 0-0 52.15 158,003 0.17 374 11 - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 0-0 55.19 67,689 0.07 178 9 - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 0-0 51.92 151,958 0.17 353 6 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 0-0 46.99 135,550 0.14 70 2 - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-0 51.47 54,230 0.06 36 2 - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 0-0 45.83 105,828 0.11 70 1 - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-0 45.24 95,421 0.10 31 - - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 0-0 51.73 7,011 0.01 5 - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-0 48.41 3,869 0.00 3 - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 0-0 36.84 8,680 0.01 - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 0-0 36.78 8,610 0.01 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 0-0 35.92 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Lee County 662,369 225,112 78,090 27,792 993,363 6,637 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 158,661 312,420 267,787 173,372 912,240 87,760 1-AAAAAA Houston County 97,142 229,065 282,717 243,484 852,408 147,592 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 75,977 196,133 269,816 275,694 817,620 182,380 1-AAAAAA Veterans 3,464 21,365 56,374 150,699 231,902 768,098 1-AAAAAA Tift County 2,387 15,905 45,216 128,959 192,467 807,533 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 691,487 218,814 67,553 17,776 995,630 4,370 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy 178,449 371,175 259,693 125,874 935,191 64,809 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 95,134 253,604 315,981 200,370 865,089 134,911 2-AAAAAA Evans 29,500 113,764 216,015 303,726 663,005 336,995 2-AAAAAA South Effingham 2,876 20,371 61,846 146,031 231,124 768,876 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 1,325 11,446 40,191 105,041 158,003 841,997 2-AAAAAA Grovetown 1,229 10,826 38,721 101,182 151,958 848,042 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 895,989 96,489 6,807 636 999,921 79 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 89,565 607,767 195,458 73,871 966,661 33,339 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 10,523 164,984 327,827 245,705 749,039 250,961 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro 2,980 85,756 265,275 316,354 670,365 329,635 3-AAAAAA Alcovy 883 40,110 169,933 279,970 490,896 509,104 3-AAAAAA Morrow 59 4,692 31,748 69,329 105,828 894,172 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County 1 110 1,498 7,071 8,680 991,320 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - 92 1,454 7,064 8,610 991,390 4-AAAAAA Marist 828,740 151,266 17,441 2,502 999,949 51 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 134,109 557,996 237,924 62,309 992,338 7,662 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 31,100 220,454 471,644 231,422 954,620 45,380 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 5,971 66,341 239,693 510,117 822,122 177,878 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody 49 2,512 19,970 113,019 135,550 864,450 4-AAAAAA South Cobb 31 1,431 13,328 80,631 95,421 904,579 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 826,355 137,229 28,620 6,223 998,427 1,573 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 85,056 352,411 267,576 159,816 864,859 135,141 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 61,986 287,619 281,393 188,298 819,296 180,704 5-AAAAAA Newnan 15,427 112,187 184,777 239,715 552,106 447,894 5-AAAAAA Alexander 8,276 72,852 138,672 208,180 427,980 572,020 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 2,568 30,811 75,136 137,058 245,573 754,427 5-AAAAAA East Paulding 329 6,703 22,583 55,133 84,748 915,252 5-AAAAAA New Manchester 3 188 1,243 5,577 7,011 992,989 6-AAAAAA Rome 718,620 200,121 58,495 17,318 994,554 5,446 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 151,802 350,429 255,968 142,516 900,715 99,285 6-AAAAAA Creekview 83,189 240,343 284,649 207,817 815,998 184,002 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 27,474 112,006 195,182 265,212 599,874 400,126 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 16,516 78,607 152,575 244,618 492,316 507,684 6-AAAAAA Etowah 2,397 18,433 52,639 119,205 192,674 807,326 6-AAAAAA Woodstock 2 61 492 3,314 3,869 996,131 7-AAAAAA Roswell 699,117 237,003 54,793 7,927 998,840 1,160 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 224,272 465,405 234,750 58,231 982,658 17,342 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 68,631 232,687 436,855 178,010 916,183 83,817 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry 4,161 32,190 127,000 316,815 480,166 519,834 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek 3,610 28,950 116,390 299,892 448,842 551,158 7-AAAAAA Pope 144 2,548 19,226 83,704 105,622 894,378 7-AAAAAA Lassiter 65 1,217 10,986 55,421 67,689 932,311 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 664,563 234,866 76,557 19,852 995,838 4,162 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 198,678 372,931 262,723 117,497 951,829 48,171 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 105,289 258,660 334,574 197,246 895,769 104,231 8-AAAAAA Lanier 27,278 101,793 213,330 337,532 679,933 320,067 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central 2,742 19,230 61,893 165,885 249,750 750,250 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 1,296 10,788 40,659 119,908 172,651 827,349 8-AAAAAA Apalachee 154 1,732 10,264 42,080 54,230 945,770

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Ware County Warner Robins Warner Robins Calhoun Cartersville Ware County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Warner Robins Creekside Ola Calhoun Coffee Warner Robins Kell Creekside Decatur Ola Calhoun Jefferson Reg 4, #3 36 55.43 0-0 Chamblee Reg 1, #2 4 82.15 0-0 Coffee Reg 3, #4 40 49.33 0-0 McIntosh Reg 2, #1 2 88.56 0-0 Warner Robins Reg 7, #3 15 67.54 0-0 Dalton Reg 6, #2 11 72.23 0-0 Kell Reg 8, #4 16 67.45 0-0 Flowery Branch Reg 5, #1 6 81.03 0-0 Creekside Reg 1, #3 24 61.28 0-0 Statesboro Reg 4, #2 26 60.61 0-0 Decatur Reg 2, #4 18 65.83 0-0 Ola Reg 3, #1 28 58.38 0-0 Northside (Columbus) Reg 6, #3 19 64.27 0-0 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 7, #2 5 81.86 0-0 Calhoun Reg 5, #4 27 59.84 0-0 Villa Rica Reg 8, #1 7 79.85 0-0 Jefferson Cartersville Dutchtown Cambridge Ware County Clarke Central Cartersville Dutchtown Tucker Mays Cambridge Jones County Ware County Reg 5, #3 22 62.33 0-0 Lithia Springs Reg 8, #2 12 71.30 0-0 Clarke Central Reg 6, #4 29 58.32 0-0 Centennial Reg 7, #1 3 88.26 0-0 Cartersville Reg 2, #3 10 75.51 0-0 Dutchtown Reg 3, #2 31 58.00 0-0 Northgate Reg 1, #4 33 57.65 0-0 Jenkins Reg 4, #1 25 61.22 0-0 Tucker Reg 8, #3 13 68.74 0-0 Eastside Reg 5, #2 14 68.16 0-0 Mays Reg 7, #4 20 64.02 0-0 Cass Reg 6, #1 9 76.19 0-0 Cambridge Reg 3, #3 35 55.51 0-0 Harris County Reg 2, #2 8 76.32 0-0 Jones County Reg 4, #4 38 52.68 0-0 Arabia Mountain Reg 1, #1 1 92.39 0-0 Ware County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Ware County 1-AAAAA 0-0 92.39 999,989 4.07 812,617 725,369 535,004 382,802 1.61 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 0-0 88.26 999,513 3.91 827,706 730,296 390,526 226,692 3.41 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 0-0 88.56 999,035 3.48 642,037 496,986 352,298 181,850 4.50 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 0-0 81.86 995,733 3.13 606,620 471,572 183,246 60,795 15.45 Coffee 1-AAAAA 0-0 82.15 999,490 2.86 457,654 291,014 147,531 47,436 20.08 Creekside 5-AAAAA 0-0 81.03 998,558 2.82 627,056 229,685 122,193 37,423 25.72 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 0-0 79.85 980,006 2.71 426,545 317,654 115,254 32,505 29.76 Jones County 2-AAAAA 0-0 76.32 956,258 2.48 451,582 154,489 40,932 9,443 104.90 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 0-0 76.19 998,130 2.34 456,186 107,010 35,017 8,350 118.76 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 0-0 75.51 945,927 2.45 459,770 145,149 35,180 7,605 130.49 Kell 6-AAAAA 0-0 72.23 993,320 1.91 272,169 52,810 12,326 1,964 508.16 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 0-0 71.30 816,040 1.54 150,586 53,854 9,587 1,396 715.33 Eastside 8-AAAAA 0-0 68.74 697,493 1.18 94,246 24,394 3,530 374 2,672.80 Mays 5-AAAAA 0-0 68.16 912,831 1.49 132,160 18,960 2,949 309 3,235.25 Dalton 7-AAAAA 0-0 67.54 862,797 1.31 99,832 19,501 2,506 257 3,890.05 Ola 2-AAAAA 0-0 65.83 630,110 1.37 251,234 34,228 2,985 232 4,309.34 Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 0-0 67.45 624,173 1.00 70,433 15,757 2,033 189 5,290.01 Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-0 66.10 537,931 0.82 49,708 9,159 988 84 11,903.76 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 0-0 64.27 944,025 1.21 52,623 10,322 890 62 16,128.03 Tucker 4-AAAAA 0-0 61.22 964,798 1.59 153,730 14,245 844 38 26,314.79 Union Grove 2-AAAAA 0-0 61.97 376,419 0.73 110,043 10,414 597 35 28,570.43 Cass 7-AAAAA 0-0 64.02 742,932 1.00 50,054 5,905 560 35 28,570.43 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 0-0 61.28 884,836 1.54 162,217 14,673 775 34 29,410.76 Decatur 4-AAAAA 0-0 60.61 958,291 1.54 139,071 12,475 708 31 32,257.06 Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 0-0 62.33 688,215 0.89 26,573 3,931 231 15 66,665.67 Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 0-0 62.89 341,490 0.46 18,558 2,340 216 11 90,908.09 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 0-0 58.38 976,111 1.27 85,842 6,617 299 7 142,856.14 Northgate 3-AAAAA 0-0 58.00 973,350 1.25 78,185 5,908 255 7 142,856.14 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 0-0 57.65 774,296 1.19 79,022 4,572 184 5 199,999.00 Harris County 3-AAAAA 0-0 55.51 950,429 1.12 39,972 2,311 64 5 199,999.00 Centennial 6-AAAAA 0-0 58.32 803,209 0.88 9,525 1,621 66 4 249,999.00 Chamblee 4-AAAAA 0-0 55.43 854,797 1.07 39,606 2,152 65 2 499,999.00 Hiram 7-AAAAA 0-0 57.86 370,583 0.43 8,238 414 14 2 499,999.00 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 0-0 59.84 532,686 0.64 11,349 1,683 81 1 999,999.00 Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 0-0 58.17 420,275 0.49 6,218 863 27 - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 0-0 54.37 89,901 0.14 10,187 411 13 - - Banneker 5-AAAAA 0-0 56.41 311,687 0.35 2,907 385 13 - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 0-0 52.68 750,170 0.86 16,551 630 11 - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-0 47.85 215,851 0.26 3,560 55 1 - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 0-0 48.51 218,153 0.22 221 20 1 - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 0-0 49.33 820,379 0.86 4,965 103 - - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 0-0 52.31 132,305 0.14 448 37 - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-0 44.94 125,538 0.14 1,190 12 - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 0-0 44.21 249,886 0.26 494 8 - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 0-0 43.57 222,058 0.23 392 6 - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-0 39.62 279,731 0.28 63 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 0-0 44.70 28,442 0.03 34 - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 0-0 40.05 2,350 0.00 16 - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 0-0 44.13 2,867 0.00 2 - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 0-0 38.83 27,163 0.03 1 - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 0-0 36.66 16,000 0.02 1 - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 0-0 40.19 3,443 0.00 1 - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 0-0 36.69 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-0 -14.05 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 777,423 216,282 5,987 297 999,989 11 1-AAAAA Coffee 219,217 713,610 61,592 5,071 999,490 510 1-AAAAA Statesboro 2,437 46,422 524,761 311,216 884,836 115,164 1-AAAAA Jenkins 897 21,296 322,752 429,351 774,296 225,704 1-AAAAA Greenbrier 23 1,724 55,605 158,499 215,851 784,149 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 3 666 29,303 95,566 125,538 874,462 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 754,304 191,803 44,842 8,086 999,035 965 2-AAAAA Jones County 125,860 376,057 330,708 123,633 956,258 43,742 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 107,243 340,063 356,628 141,993 945,927 54,073 2-AAAAA Ola 9,733 63,926 168,501 387,950 630,110 369,890 2-AAAAA Union Grove 2,726 25,642 84,307 263,744 376,419 623,581 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing 134 2,503 14,890 72,374 89,901 910,099 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - 6 124 2,220 2,350 997,650 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 363,891 299,228 208,798 104,194 976,111 23,889 3-AAAAA Northgate 342,174 300,015 219,349 111,812 973,350 26,650 3-AAAAA Harris County 225,828 266,350 285,351 172,900 950,429 49,571 3-AAAAA McIntosh 64,203 118,193 238,354 399,629 820,379 179,621 3-AAAAA Drew 3,904 16,214 48,148 211,465 279,731 720,269 4-AAAAA Tucker 404,516 298,284 177,398 84,600 964,798 35,202 4-AAAAA Decatur 366,632 303,904 193,377 94,378 958,291 41,709 4-AAAAA Chamblee 141,112 212,354 280,939 220,392 854,797 145,203 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 76,422 143,208 235,690 294,850 750,170 249,830 4-AAAAA M.L. King 6,337 22,886 60,376 160,287 249,886 750,114 4-AAAAA Lithonia 4,981 19,364 52,220 145,493 222,058 777,942 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 825,118 143,553 24,896 4,991 998,558 1,442 5-AAAAA Mays 121,489 450,274 227,411 113,657 912,831 87,169 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 28,394 176,464 263,968 219,389 688,215 311,785 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 13,138 104,283 192,569 222,696 532,686 467,314 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson 7,491 69,444 146,208 197,132 420,275 579,725 5-AAAAA Banneker 3,712 43,589 104,540 159,846 311,687 688,313 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill 657 12,326 39,811 79,511 132,305 867,695 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities 1 67 597 2,778 3,443 996,557 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Cambridge 570,995 309,947 95,028 22,160 998,130 1,870 6-AAAAA Kell 331,989 419,690 188,040 53,601 993,320 6,680 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian 77,909 196,509 435,754 233,853 944,025 55,975 6-AAAAA Centennial 18,449 67,462 239,789 477,509 803,209 196,791 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee 650 6,133 37,222 174,148 218,153 781,847 6-AAAAA North Springs 6 187 2,803 24,167 27,163 972,837 6-AAAAA Northview 2 72 1,364 14,562 16,000 984,000 7-AAAAA Cartersville 677,980 284,374 32,540 4,619 999,513 487 7-AAAAA Calhoun 297,301 556,985 119,384 22,063 995,733 4,267 7-AAAAA Dalton 17,163 97,647 452,476 295,511 862,797 137,203 7-AAAAA Cass 6,714 48,954 289,347 397,917 742,932 257,068 7-AAAAA Hiram 839 11,880 100,910 256,954 370,583 629,417 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 3 160 5,343 22,936 28,442 971,558 8-AAAAA Jefferson 643,128 213,763 87,888 35,227 980,006 19,994 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 152,020 272,349 227,266 164,405 816,040 183,960 8-AAAAA Eastside 85,203 188,234 217,977 206,079 697,493 302,507 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch 61,324 151,390 196,390 215,069 624,173 375,827 8-AAAAA Loganville 42,353 116,639 167,393 211,546 537,931 462,069 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 15,970 57,549 102,636 165,335 341,490 658,510 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) 2 76 450 2,339 2,867 997,133

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Benedictine Cedartown Perry Benedictine Cedartown Bainbridge First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Perry Stockbridge Benedictine North Oconee Starr's Mill Perry Hapeville Charter Stockbridge Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Benedictine Stephenson North Oconee Reg 4, #3 9 72.17 0-0 Starr's Mill Reg 1, #2 12 69.79 0-0 Cairo Reg 3, #4 23 63.67 0-0 New Hampstead Reg 2, #1 5 77.72 0-0 Perry Reg 7, #3 28 61.06 0-0 Northwest Whitfield Reg 6, #2 16 67.61 0-0 Hapeville Charter Reg 8, #4 35 56.17 0-0 Cherokee Bluff Reg 5, #1 10 70.77 0-0 Stockbridge Reg 1, #3 43 53.12 0-0 Hardaway Reg 4, #2 7 73.03 0-0 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 2, #4 25 61.47 0-0 Spalding Reg 3, #1 1 89.07 0-0 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 17 67.49 0-0 Stephenson Reg 7, #2 21 63.74 0-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 5, #4 37 55.38 0-0 Woodland (Stockbridge) Reg 8, #1 4 80.70 0-0 North Oconee Cedartown Troup Holy Innocents Bainbridge Pace Academy Cedartown Burke County Troup Lovett Holy Innocents Wayne County Bainbridge Reg 5, #3 22 63.73 0-0 Pace Academy Reg 8, #2 31 57.87 0-0 Cedar Shoals Reg 6, #4 18 66.38 0-0 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 7, #1 2 85.57 0-0 Cedartown Reg 2, #3 24 62.31 0-0 Griffin Reg 3, #2 6 73.25 0-0 Burke County Reg 1, #4 44 53.07 0-0 Westover Reg 4, #1 8 72.98 0-0 Troup Reg 8, #3 33 57.50 0-0 Madison County Reg 5, #2 19 64.87 0-0 Lovett Reg 7, #4 29 60.74 0-0 Sonoraville Reg 6, #1 14 69.57 0-0 Holy Innocents Reg 3, #3 13 69.71 0-0 Wayne County Reg 2, #2 20 63.92 0-0 Baldwin Reg 4, #4 11 70.12 0-0 Whitewater Reg 1, #1 3 81.66 0-0 Bainbridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Benedictine 3-AAAA 0-0 89.07 999,837 4.09 883,616 668,257 567,184 400,666 1.50 Cedartown 7-AAAA 0-0 85.57 999,743 3.96 854,765 671,855 501,555 273,951 2.65 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 0-0 81.66 999,944 3.31 657,339 564,989 268,792 120,298 7.31 North Oconee 8-AAAA 0-0 80.70 999,737 3.25 782,557 311,794 217,239 95,477 9.47 Perry 2-AAAA 0-0 77.72 995,746 2.90 538,130 414,958 135,017 49,316 19.28 Burke County 3-AAAA 0-0 73.25 972,991 2.22 347,238 136,018 47,277 10,644 92.95 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 0-0 73.03 845,482 1.84 256,434 101,222 34,582 8,183 121.20 Troup 4-AAAA 0-0 72.98 844,082 1.84 255,778 100,910 34,408 8,105 122.38 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 0-0 70.77 986,952 2.56 507,265 195,769 38,440 7,867 126.11 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 0-0 72.17 813,134 1.70 221,826 85,815 26,878 5,781 171.98 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 0-0 69.57 881,670 1.89 317,054 101,224 20,404 3,619 275.32 Cairo 1-AAAA 0-0 69.79 996,742 1.82 195,005 108,688 19,039 3,484 286.03 Wayne County 3-AAAA 0-0 69.71 938,287 1.81 205,911 76,898 17,967 3,071 324.63 Whitewater 4-AAAA 0-0 70.12 716,685 1.35 147,249 54,213 13,605 2,462 405.17 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 0-0 67.61 816,252 1.57 222,566 60,832 10,423 1,572 635.13 Stephenson 6-AAAA 0-0 67.49 812,733 1.55 217,339 59,552 10,046 1,474 677.43 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 0-0 66.38 765,108 1.37 171,334 42,681 6,789 881 1,134.07 LaGrange 4-AAAA 0-0 67.83 579,226 0.98 84,212 28,660 5,755 865 1,155.07 Lovett 5-AAAA 0-0 64.87 926,027 1.83 229,730 53,401 6,952 730 1,368.86 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 0-0 63.73 901,443 1.68 182,617 38,329 4,709 445 2,246.19 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 0-0 63.74 836,134 1.30 107,621 19,316 2,535 252 3,967.25 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 0-0 63.67 796,678 1.15 60,126 18,049 1,990 217 4,607.29 Baldwin 2-AAAA 0-0 63.92 783,053 1.09 53,462 17,058 2,193 214 4,671.90 Griffin 2-AAAA 0-0 62.31 702,195 0.91 34,039 9,213 1,078 85 11,763.71 Spalding 2-AAAA 0-0 61.47 655,456 0.83 26,530 6,462 710 63 15,872.02 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 0-0 61.06 730,184 1.04 67,422 9,396 885 61 16,392.44 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 0-0 60.74 716,164 1.01 63,751 8,528 708 57 17,542.86 Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 0-0 61.21 460,961 0.65 41,955 6,636 672 53 18,866.92 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 0-0 60.68 713,029 1.01 62,758 8,391 720 47 21,275.60 Madison County 8-AAAA 0-0 57.50 669,087 0.92 35,124 3,785 294 16 62,499.00 Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-0 57.87 690,870 0.96 38,841 4,159 318 10 99,999.00 Riverdale 4-AAAA 0-0 61.10 194,500 0.26 9,224 2,137 218 8 124,999.00 Miller Grove 6-AAAA 0-0 57.65 263,276 0.33 11,807 1,257 102 7 142,856.14 Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 0-0 56.97 364,142 0.41 5,305 766 63 6 166,665.67 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 0-0 56.17 584,357 0.77 24,878 2,270 118 4 249,999.00 Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 0-0 55.38 497,671 0.63 16,838 1,441 91 2 499,999.00 North Hall 8-AAAA 0-0 54.76 488,640 0.62 16,301 1,301 59 2 499,999.00 Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 0-0 54.45 467,866 0.59 14,701 1,132 57 2 499,999.00 West Laurens 2-AAAA 0-0 56.01 308,258 0.34 3,490 454 28 2 499,999.00 Hardaway 1-AAAA 0-0 53.12 858,398 0.94 5,225 337 21 1 999,999.00 Hampton 5-AAAA 0-0 54.10 406,887 0.50 10,269 706 27 - - Westover 1-AAAA 0-0 53.07 858,622 0.94 5,166 391 24 - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 0-0 54.68 269,900 0.31 3,216 498 19 - - Howard 2-AAAA 0-0 53.58 191,150 0.21 1,291 147 8 - - Luella 5-AAAA 0-0 49.24 159,196 0.18 1,242 59 1 - - McDonough 5-AAAA 0-0 48.02 121,274 0.13 696 23 - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 0-0 46.54 89,858 0.10 562 17 - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 0-0 41.88 286,294 0.29 145 4 - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 0-0 48.79 6,890 0.01 27 2 - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-0 42.49 22,307 0.02 16 - - - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 0-0 39.14 8,419 0.01 7 - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 0-0 34.79 4,746 0.00 - - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 0-0 34.24 1,166 0.00 - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-0 30.90 550 0.00 - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 0-0 24.88 1 - - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 0-0 37.35 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 0-0 23.96 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 0-0 20.08 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 0-0 14.83 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 808,889 180,696 9,214 1,145 999,944 56 1-AAAA Cairo 180,531 677,300 118,183 20,728 996,742 3,258 1-AAAA Westover 5,237 68,136 404,506 380,743 858,622 141,378 1-AAAA Hardaway 5,210 68,015 405,001 380,172 858,398 141,602 1-AAAA Shaw 133 5,853 63,096 217,212 286,294 713,706 2-AAAA Perry 805,258 143,179 36,914 10,395 995,746 4,254 2-AAAA Baldwin 79,737 291,204 237,695 174,417 783,053 216,947 2-AAAA Griffin 52,754 221,615 229,747 198,079 702,195 297,805 2-AAAA Spalding 41,929 190,606 217,191 205,730 655,456 344,544 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) 10,196 70,560 118,522 164,864 364,142 635,858 2-AAAA West Laurens 7,271 54,980 100,130 145,877 308,258 691,742 2-AAAA Howard 2,855 27,856 59,801 100,638 191,150 808,850 3-AAAA Benedictine 848,761 130,708 16,958 3,410 999,837 163 3-AAAA Burke County 94,650 464,327 297,783 116,231 972,991 27,009 3-AAAA Wayne County 45,489 289,059 391,222 212,517 938,287 61,713 3-AAAA New Hampstead 10,564 101,847 241,267 443,000 796,678 203,322 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch 535 13,835 49,979 205,551 269,900 730,100 3-AAAA Islands 1 224 2,791 19,291 22,307 977,693 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 267,437 230,049 195,559 152,437 845,482 154,518 4-AAAA Troup 266,746 228,677 196,485 152,174 844,082 155,918 4-AAAA Starr's Mill 226,029 217,780 200,308 169,017 813,134 186,866 4-AAAA Whitewater 145,494 174,331 193,552 203,308 716,685 283,315 4-AAAA LaGrange 83,384 122,593 160,936 212,313 579,226 420,774 4-AAAA Riverdale 10,856 26,268 51,816 105,560 194,500 805,500 4-AAAA Fayette County 54 302 1,344 5,190 6,890 993,110 4-AAAA North Clayton - - - 1 1 999,999 5-AAAA Stockbridge 570,315 263,188 117,635 35,814 986,952 13,048 5-AAAA Lovett 218,521 318,120 264,730 124,656 926,027 73,973 5-AAAA Pace Academy 174,334 284,631 292,441 150,037 901,443 98,557 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 20,326 66,281 144,336 266,728 497,671 502,329 5-AAAA Hampton 13,047 48,358 113,721 231,761 406,887 593,113 5-AAAA Luella 2,184 11,738 38,869 106,405 159,196 840,804 5-AAAA McDonough 1,273 7,682 28,228 84,091 121,274 878,726 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - 2 40 508 550 999,450 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 322,689 242,789 187,112 129,080 881,670 118,330 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 222,374 219,655 205,378 168,845 816,252 183,748 6-AAAA Stephenson 217,759 217,242 206,200 171,532 812,733 187,267 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 171,842 195,425 205,016 192,825 765,108 234,892 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 48,489 86,418 126,870 199,184 460,961 539,039 6-AAAA Miller Grove 16,847 38,471 69,424 138,534 263,276 736,724 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Cedartown 912,204 78,353 7,086 2,100 999,743 257 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 35,751 323,103 272,893 204,387 836,134 163,866 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 18,282 208,118 243,858 259,926 730,184 269,816 7-AAAA Sonoraville 17,065 195,707 238,751 264,641 716,164 283,836 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 16,698 194,655 236,421 265,255 713,029 286,971 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - 64 991 3,691 4,746 995,254 8-AAAA North Oconee 939,016 53,496 6,152 1,073 999,737 263 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals 19,542 257,977 225,203 188,148 690,870 309,130 8-AAAA Madison County 17,324 240,615 220,030 191,118 669,087 330,913 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff 11,036 182,055 196,179 195,087 584,357 415,643 8-AAAA North Hall 6,824 131,829 165,456 184,531 488,640 511,360 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 6,092 122,253 158,103 181,418 467,866 532,134 8-AAAA Chestatee 164 11,300 26,682 51,712 89,858 910,142 8-AAAA East Forsyth 2 434 1,960 6,023 8,419 991,581 8-AAAA East Hall - 41 235 890 1,166 998,834 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Sandy Creek Cedar Grove Oconee County Monroe Area Sandy Creek First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Peach County Cedar Grove Calvary Day Oconee County Carver (Columbus) Peach County Ringgold Cedar Grove Crisp County Calvary Day Wesleyan Oconee County Reg 4, #3 31 51.76 0-0 Hephzibah Reg 1, #2 6 76.04 0-0 Carver (Columbus) Reg 3, #4 30 52.39 0-0 Savannah Country Day Reg 2, #1 7 75.70 0-0 Peach County Reg 7, #3 26 56.62 0-0 White County Reg 6, #2 19 59.82 0-0 Ringgold Reg 8, #4 12 69.40 0-0 Hart County Reg 5, #1 1 91.06 0-0 Cedar Grove Reg 1, #3 11 70.23 0-0 Crisp County Reg 4, #2 23 57.64 0-0 Harlem Reg 2, #4 25 56.81 0-0 Upson-Lee Reg 3, #1 9 73.02 0-0 Calvary Day Reg 6, #3 27 55.42 0-0 Bremen Reg 7, #2 21 59.65 0-0 Wesleyan Reg 5, #4 32 49.87 0-0 Douglass Reg 8, #1 3 80.74 0-0 Oconee County Monroe Area Savannah Christian Sandy Creek Thomasville Monroe Area Dawson County Savannah Christian Dougherty Sandy Creek Adairsville Mary Persons Thomasville Reg 5, #3 4 76.60 0-0 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 8, #2 8 75.66 0-0 Monroe Area Reg 6, #4 34 48.83 0-0 Coahulla Creek Reg 7, #1 14 66.24 0-0 Dawson County Reg 2, #3 20 59.70 0-0 Jackson Reg 3, #2 13 67.11 0-0 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 15 65.66 0-0 Dougherty Reg 4, #1 22 57.80 0-0 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 10 72.60 0-0 Stephens County Reg 5, #2 2 81.55 0-0 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 29 54.10 0-0 Pickens Reg 6, #1 16 63.94 0-0 Adairsville Reg 3, #3 24 57.57 0-0 Liberty County Reg 2, #2 17 62.59 0-0 Mary Persons Reg 4, #4 40 45.71 0-0 Richmond Academy Reg 1, #1 5 76.47 0-0 Thomasville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 0-0 91.06 1,000,000 4.31 903,344 799,242 684,474 565,056 0.77 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 0-0 81.55 1,000,000 3.22 671,702 489,018 320,564 120,811 7.28 Oconee County 8-AAA 0-0 80.74 986,494 3.20 693,667 533,869 235,901 107,966 8.26 Thomasville 1-AAA 0-0 76.47 988,059 3.00 668,614 272,909 131,808 40,440 23.73 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 0-0 76.04 986,375 2.95 651,320 258,737 120,517 35,688 27.02 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 0-0 76.60 1,000,000 2.47 471,430 306,120 127,227 35,381 27.26 Monroe Area 8-AAA 0-0 75.66 945,890 2.19 408,169 262,484 91,748 27,359 35.55 Peach County 2-AAA 0-0 75.70 999,323 2.72 557,855 161,602 80,708 26,554 36.66 Calvary Day 3-AAA 0-0 73.02 997,819 2.72 561,540 237,321 62,781 16,211 60.69 Stephens County 8-AAA 0-0 72.60 891,442 1.63 251,093 136,809 39,685 9,252 107.08 Crisp County 1-AAA 0-0 70.23 938,333 2.33 431,040 121,674 31,296 5,946 167.18 Hart County 8-AAA 0-0 69.40 797,395 1.18 132,066 58,725 13,757 2,491 400.45 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 0-0 67.11 984,604 2.15 351,198 97,310 18,082 2,460 405.50 Dawson County 7-AAA 0-0 66.24 985,610 2.08 176,831 82,381 16,046 1,988 502.02 Dougherty 1-AAA 0-0 65.66 838,824 1.81 269,481 55,805 9,082 1,115 895.86 Adairsville 6-AAA 0-0 63.94 987,869 1.85 99,215 26,515 5,806 559 1,787.91 Mary Persons 2-AAA 0-0 62.59 964,861 1.63 138,925 21,311 3,298 267 3,744.32 Wesleyan 7-AAA 0-0 59.65 908,324 1.53 54,961 13,895 1,263 93 10,751.69 Ringgold 6-AAA 0-0 59.82 956,876 1.59 48,096 9,280 1,172 80 12,499.00 Jackson 2-AAA 0-0 59.70 933,635 1.40 87,530 10,761 1,211 71 14,083.51 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 0-0 62.10 376,090 0.43 16,577 4,098 524 51 19,606.84 Morgan County 4-AAA 0-0 57.80 984,028 1.30 67,682 8,673 757 45 22,221.22 Harlem 4-AAA 0-0 57.64 983,403 1.29 65,077 8,113 743 32 31,249.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 0-0 57.57 832,354 1.15 51,973 5,536 462 29 34,481.76 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 0-0 56.81 881,468 1.17 48,105 4,488 335 17 58,822.53 White County 7-AAA 0-0 56.62 816,955 1.24 26,127 4,688 306 15 66,665.67 Bremen 6-AAA 0-0 55.42 863,227 1.25 19,997 2,701 174 10 99,999.00 Monroe 1-AAA 0-0 54.59 209,881 0.32 17,079 1,348 70 6 166,665.67 Pickens 7-AAA 0-0 54.10 701,518 0.98 12,850 1,760 104 2 499,999.00 Hephzibah 4-AAA 0-0 51.76 926,475 1.03 14,300 939 30 2 499,999.00 Douglass 5-AAA 0-0 49.87 1,000,000 1.04 7,158 544 13 2 499,999.00 Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 0-0 52.39 576,123 0.68 10,404 622 35 1 999,999.00 Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 0-0 48.83 515,862 0.62 2,946 244 6 - - Long County 3-AAA 0-0 49.07 359,820 0.40 2,895 119 6 - - Gilmer 7-AAA 0-0 47.46 284,527 0.34 1,112 74 3 - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 0-0 45.71 755,450 0.78 2,417 62 3 - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 0-0 46.52 230,214 0.25 1,011 30 2 - - Lumpkin County 7-AAA 0-0 47.43 282,753 0.34 1,060 63 1 - - LaFayette 6-AAA 0-0 46.05 327,566 0.38 968 51 - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 0-0 44.88 261,598 0.30 587 40 - - - Columbus 1-AAA 0-0 46.37 38,528 0.05 728 20 - - - Pike County 2-AAA 0-0 43.66 220,713 0.23 658 19 - - - Salem 4-AAA 0-0 38.89 336,619 0.34 164 - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-0 37.49 43,134 0.05 21 - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 0-0 37.54 43,868 0.05 19 - - - - Beach 3-AAA 0-0 35.90 19,033 0.02 4 - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 0-0 36.31 20,313 0.02 3 - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 0-0 39.52 2,689 0.00 1 - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 0-0 23.53 14,025 0.01 - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-0 18.26 33 0.00 - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Thomasville 414,708 321,640 177,298 74,413 988,059 11,941 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 389,324 327,692 188,244 81,115 986,375 13,625 1-AAA Crisp County 141,765 226,796 339,850 229,922 938,333 61,667 1-AAA Dougherty 52,408 113,689 253,749 418,978 838,824 161,176 1-AAA Monroe 1,736 9,574 36,028 162,543 209,881 790,119 1-AAA Columbus 59 609 4,831 33,029 38,528 961,472 2-AAA Peach County 777,771 176,436 34,276 10,840 999,323 677 2-AAA Mary Persons 119,249 386,374 294,578 164,660 964,861 35,139 2-AAA Jackson 66,997 261,654 342,531 262,453 933,635 66,365 2-AAA Upson-Lee 35,317 164,753 294,803 386,595 881,468 118,532 2-AAA Pike County 666 10,783 33,812 175,452 220,713 779,287 3-AAA Calvary Day 652,580 276,055 58,827 10,357 997,819 2,181 3-AAA Savannah Christian 291,099 478,160 170,141 45,204 984,604 15,396 3-AAA Liberty County 42,262 155,980 396,356 237,756 832,354 167,646 3-AAA Savannah Country Day 9,836 54,735 199,555 311,997 576,123 423,877 3-AAA Long County 3,057 23,529 108,790 224,444 359,820 640,180 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) 1,164 11,353 63,346 154,351 230,214 769,786 3-AAA Beach 2 188 2,984 15,859 19,033 980,967 3-AAA Groves - - 1 32 33 999,967 4-AAA Morgan County 410,429 326,408 179,259 67,932 984,028 15,972 4-AAA Harlem 400,960 328,946 183,468 70,029 983,403 16,597 4-AAA Hephzibah 145,924 233,083 345,986 201,482 926,475 73,525 4-AAA Richmond Academy 37,772 90,441 220,280 406,957 755,450 244,550 4-AAA Salem 4,903 20,995 69,420 241,301 336,619 663,381 4-AAA Cross Creek 12 127 1,587 12,299 14,025 985,975 5-AAA Cedar Grove 723,870 216,918 58,227 985 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 196,309 486,531 308,463 8,697 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 79,704 295,313 598,848 26,135 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass 117 1,238 34,462 964,183 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 555,069 281,527 116,956 34,317 987,869 12,131 6-AAA Ringgold 291,815 359,771 218,410 86,880 956,876 43,124 6-AAA Bremen 120,414 234,301 325,365 183,147 863,227 136,773 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 20,015 66,303 158,365 271,179 515,862 484,138 6-AAA LaFayette 7,542 32,299 92,437 195,288 327,566 672,434 6-AAA Gordon Lee 4,813 22,792 70,906 163,087 261,598 738,402 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 172 1,573 8,873 33,250 43,868 956,132 6-AAA Ridgeland 160 1,434 8,688 32,852 43,134 956,866 7-AAA Dawson County 603,539 244,178 100,763 37,130 985,610 14,390 7-AAA Wesleyan 208,651 318,626 240,936 140,111 908,324 91,676 7-AAA White County 111,383 221,842 270,122 213,608 816,955 183,045 7-AAA Pickens 60,680 148,328 226,399 266,111 701,518 298,482 7-AAA Gilmer 7,912 33,419 79,101 164,095 284,527 715,473 7-AAA Lumpkin County 7,746 32,918 78,723 163,366 282,753 717,247 7-AAA West Hall 89 689 3,956 15,579 20,313 979,687 8-AAA Oconee County 534,559 275,086 122,795 54,054 986,494 13,506 8-AAA Monroe Area 247,450 314,707 242,901 140,832 945,890 54,110 8-AAA Stephens County 138,817 230,526 294,597 227,502 891,442 108,558 8-AAA Hart County 70,107 144,864 251,663 330,761 797,395 202,605 8-AAA Hebron Christian 9,067 34,802 87,713 244,508 376,090 623,910 8-AAA Franklin County - 15 331 2,343 2,689 997,311

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Pierce County Callaway Pierce County Thomson Fitzgerald First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Northeast Callaway Pierce County Fellowship Christian Cook Northeast North Murray Callaway Putnam County Pierce County Fannin County Fellowship Christian Reg 4, #3 17 58.35 0-0 Washington County Reg 1, #2 12 63.94 0-0 Cook Reg 3, #4 22 56.10 0-0 Toombs County Reg 2, #1 10 64.91 0-0 Northeast Reg 7, #3 16 58.99 0-0 North Murray Reg 6, #2 19 57.40 0-0 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 33 45.69 0-0 East Jackson Reg 5, #1 7 70.68 0-0 Callaway Reg 1, #3 14 63.22 0-0 Dodge County Reg 4, #2 13 63.35 0-0 Putnam County Reg 2, #4 42 39.12 0-0 ACE Charter Reg 3, #1 2 77.79 0-0 Pierce County Reg 6, #3 31 47.58 0-0 Mount Paran Christian Reg 7, #2 15 60.52 0-0 Fannin County Reg 5, #4 37 43.87 0-0 Landmark Christian Reg 8, #1 6 73.56 0-0 Fellowship Christian Rockmart Thomson Eagle's Landing Christian Fitzgerald Athens Academy Rockmart Appling County Thomson Eagle's Landing Christian South Atlanta Vidalia Fitzgerald Reg 5, #3 23 55.41 0-0 Columbia Reg 8, #2 9 65.29 0-0 Athens Academy Reg 6, #4 34 44.88 0-0 Washington Reg 7, #1 5 75.02 0-0 Rockmart Reg 2, #3 38 43.42 0-0 Central (Macon) Reg 3, #2 4 76.60 0-0 Appling County Reg 1, #4 18 57.69 0-0 Worth County Reg 4, #1 3 76.96 0-0 Thomson Reg 8, #3 26 54.14 0-0 Union County Reg 5, #2 8 70.06 0-0 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 7, #4 24 55.39 0-0 Haralson County Reg 6, #1 11 64.50 0-0 South Atlanta Reg 3, #3 21 56.39 0-0 Vidalia Reg 2, #2 35 44.16 0-0 Spencer Reg 4, #4 25 54.46 0-0 Laney Reg 1, #1 1 80.19 0-0 Fitzgerald

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald 1-AA 0-0 80.19 998,829 4.01 869,422 724,342 467,670 316,133 2.16 Pierce County 3-AA 0-0 77.79 998,929 3.50 709,480 484,471 323,272 174,807 4.72 Appling County 3-AA 0-0 76.60 998,433 3.35 662,357 431,000 269,395 134,376 6.44 Thomson 4-AA 0-0 76.96 999,809 2.94 515,528 335,567 184,894 103,619 8.65 Rockmart 7-AA 0-0 75.02 998,524 3.21 717,704 349,944 174,375 88,297 10.33 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 0-0 73.56 999,623 3.14 706,673 307,399 187,236 75,506 12.24 Callaway 5-AA 0-0 70.68 999,772 3.05 677,829 356,872 132,425 43,974 21.74 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 0-0 70.06 999,724 2.97 653,749 326,714 115,451 36,866 26.13 Northeast 2-AA 0-0 64.91 999,631 2.48 447,010 189,996 45,974 8,741 113.40 Athens Academy 8-AA 0-0 65.29 993,713 2.14 327,131 75,429 24,225 5,150 193.17 South Atlanta 6-AA 0-0 64.50 999,337 2.15 308,639 87,962 19,549 4,209 236.59 Cook 1-AA 0-0 63.94 843,815 1.56 185,276 68,769 14,764 2,613 381.70 Dodge County 1-AA 0-0 63.22 817,273 1.45 156,496 54,781 10,944 1,780 560.80 Putnam County 4-AA 0-0 63.35 982,824 1.69 137,008 44,212 10,075 1,758 567.83 Fannin County 7-AA 0-0 60.52 897,949 1.69 157,765 31,691 5,728 791 1,263.22 North Murray 7-AA 0-0 58.99 860,270 1.51 119,713 21,955 3,331 389 2,569.69 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 0-0 57.40 992,172 1.61 107,393 22,487 2,450 243 4,114.23 Washington County 4-AA 0-0 58.35 942,671 1.33 74,941 17,298 2,119 224 4,463.29 Toombs County 3-AA 0-0 56.10 673,651 1.12 54,923 10,757 906 92 10,868.57 Worth County 1-AA 0-0 57.69 514,959 0.70 32,209 7,075 864 88 11,362.64 Vidalia 3-AA 0-0 56.39 689,188 1.15 58,750 11,679 1,003 84 11,903.76 Columbia 5-AA 0-0 55.41 979,033 1.34 68,792 8,435 796 73 13,697.63 Haralson County 7-AA 0-0 55.39 723,577 1.11 55,844 7,657 773 61 16,392.44 Jeff Davis 1-AA 0-0 56.69 447,084 0.59 22,387 4,625 471 39 25,640.03 Laney 4-AA 0-0 54.46 868,920 1.06 35,415 5,956 477 34 29,410.76 Union County 8-AA 0-0 54.14 892,556 1.15 50,182 5,279 434 25 39,999.00 Tattnall County 3-AA 0-0 51.93 410,994 0.60 17,849 2,281 124 9 111,110.11 Model 7-AA 0-0 51.79 511,993 0.70 20,795 1,990 118 9 111,110.11 Berrien 1-AA 0-0 53.85 280,628 0.34 7,706 1,159 89 7 142,856.14 Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 0-0 47.58 901,148 1.05 11,311 713 33 1 999,999.00 Sumter County 1-AA 0-0 48.85 97,412 0.11 764 81 6 1 999,999.00 East Jackson 8-AA 0-0 45.69 535,405 0.58 4,695 268 5 1 999,999.00 Washington 6-AA 0-0 44.88 826,090 0.91 5,291 217 9 - - Spencer 2-AA 0-0 44.16 800,828 0.90 4,293 277 6 - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 0-0 43.42 767,804 0.85 3,279 196 6 - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 0-0 43.87 757,871 0.80 4,038 95 2 - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 0-0 44.00 90,404 0.11 886 59 1 - - Brantley County 3-AA 0-0 45.95 138,401 0.18 2,120 143 - - - Banks County 8-AA 0-0 43.13 373,950 0.39 1,796 85 - - - ACE Charter 2-AA 0-0 39.12 524,554 0.55 614 25 - - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 0-0 42.21 191,820 0.20 639 24 - - - Providence Christian 8-AA 0-0 39.54 204,753 0.21 440 15 - - - Southwest 2-AA 0-0 38.31 471,262 0.49 373 10 - - - Rutland 2-AA 0-0 37.59 424,359 0.44 275 9 - - - Redan 5-AA 0-0 34.36 199,011 0.20 133 1 - - - Therrell 6-AA 0-0 33.83 190,341 0.19 74 - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 0-0 28.14 56,066 0.06 5 - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 0-0 26.11 34,846 0.03 3 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-0 31.10 6,321 0.01 3 - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-0 26.35 39,349 0.04 1 - - - - McNair 5-AA 0-0 24.46 25,240 0.03 1 - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 0-0 22.13 10,579 0.01 - - - - - Butler 4-AA 0-0 28.70 7,682 0.01 - - - - - Josey 4-AA 0-0 27.44 5,206 0.01 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-0 25.86 1,366 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-0 22.60 1,068 0.00 - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-0 15.29 983 0.00 - - - - - Walker 6-AA 0-0 17.57 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 854,584 118,529 21,353 4,363 998,829 1,171 1-AA Cook 66,482 340,245 269,147 167,941 843,815 156,185 1-AA Dodge County 56,119 303,769 275,098 182,287 817,273 182,727 1-AA Worth County 11,410 105,118 172,136 226,295 514,959 485,041 1-AA Jeff Davis 8,187 83,254 147,197 208,446 447,084 552,916 1-AA Berrien 2,886 40,393 87,937 149,412 280,628 719,372 1-AA Sumter County 332 8,692 27,132 61,256 97,412 902,588 2-AA Northeast 914,492 74,398 9,025 1,716 999,631 369 2-AA Spencer 36,124 325,473 257,938 181,293 800,828 199,172 2-AA Central (Macon) 30,009 286,166 257,050 194,579 767,804 232,196 2-AA ACE Charter 8,243 123,831 176,772 215,708 524,554 475,446 2-AA Southwest 6,273 102,999 156,651 205,339 471,262 528,738 2-AA Rutland 4,856 86,618 140,307 192,578 424,359 575,641 2-AA Kendrick 3 496 2,121 7,959 10,579 989,421 2-AA Jordan - 19 136 828 983 999,017 3-AA Pierce County 529,619 418,816 44,978 5,516 998,929 1,071 3-AA Appling County 456,586 476,384 57,706 7,757 998,433 1,567 3-AA Vidalia 6,557 45,123 343,050 294,458 689,188 310,812 3-AA Toombs County 5,817 42,375 328,208 297,251 673,651 326,349 3-AA Tattnall County 1,313 14,304 159,286 236,091 410,994 589,006 3-AA Brantley County 76 2,024 41,885 94,416 138,401 861,599 3-AA Windsor Forest 32 974 24,887 64,511 90,404 909,596 4-AA Thomson 813,443 157,005 23,846 5,515 999,809 191 4-AA Putnam County 123,879 470,477 272,835 115,633 982,824 17,176 4-AA Washington County 44,683 241,182 386,850 269,956 942,671 57,329 4-AA Laney 17,697 124,222 283,759 443,242 868,920 131,080 4-AA Westside (Augusta) 297 7,051 31,710 152,762 191,820 808,180 4-AA Butler 1 36 593 7,052 7,682 992,318 4-AA Josey - 23 362 4,821 5,206 994,794 4-AA Glenn Hills - 4 45 1,019 1,068 998,932 5-AA Callaway 500,806 412,827 80,093 6,046 999,772 228 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 462,889 439,683 90,082 7,070 999,724 276 5-AA Columbia 34,656 134,704 648,758 160,915 979,033 20,967 5-AA Landmark Christian 1,610 11,950 155,484 588,827 757,871 242,129 5-AA Redan 39 795 21,734 176,443 199,011 800,989 5-AA Towers - 29 2,499 36,821 39,349 960,651 5-AA McNair - 12 1,350 23,878 25,240 974,760 6-AA South Atlanta 681,322 258,905 49,113 9,997 999,337 663 6-AA North Cobb Christian 262,457 493,886 181,900 53,929 992,172 7,828 6-AA Mount Paran Christian 37,183 149,611 410,247 304,107 901,148 98,852 6-AA Washington 18,565 90,740 304,829 411,956 826,090 173,910 6-AA Therrell 428 5,765 40,031 144,117 190,341 809,659 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy 32 769 8,923 46,342 56,066 943,934 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 13 324 4,957 29,552 34,846 965,154 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 802,432 157,330 29,859 8,903 998,524 1,476 7-AA Fannin County 92,882 341,037 285,908 178,122 897,949 102,051 7-AA North Murray 66,720 274,859 298,565 220,126 860,270 139,730 7-AA Haralson County 27,853 151,463 238,177 306,084 723,577 276,423 7-AA Model 10,112 75,205 146,360 280,316 511,993 488,007 7-AA Murray County 1 96 993 5,231 6,321 993,679 7-AA Gordon Central - 10 138 1,218 1,366 998,634 8-AA Fellowship Christian 722,417 242,843 31,207 3,156 999,623 377 8-AA Athens Academy 247,210 564,005 157,388 25,110 993,713 6,287 8-AA Union County 26,764 148,632 503,912 213,248 892,556 107,444 8-AA East Jackson 2,402 26,363 159,841 346,799 535,405 464,595 8-AA Banks County 989 13,532 99,922 259,507 373,950 626,050 8-AA Providence Christian 218 4,625 47,730 152,180 204,753 795,247

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Prince Avenue Christian Rabun County Darlington Irwin County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Brooks County Prince Avenue Christian Metter Rabun County Brooks County Swainsboro St. Francis Prince Avenue Christian Heard County Metter Trion Rabun County Reg 4, #3 23 48.20 0-0 Temple Reg 1, #2 4 78.59 0-0 Brooks County Reg 3, #4 33 38.69 0-0 Claxton Reg 2, #1 5 74.48 0-0 Swainsboro Reg 7, #3 20 53.85 0-0 Pepperell Reg 6, #2 15 56.86 0-0 St. Francis Reg 8, #4 25 46.25 0-0 Athens Christian Reg 5, #1 1 83.37 0-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 1, #3 21 52.62 0-0 Pelham Reg 4, #2 14 57.18 0-0 Heard County Reg 2, #4 19 54.50 0-0 Jefferson County Reg 3, #1 7 69.85 0-0 Metter Reg 6, #3 17 55.71 0-0 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 7, #2 16 56.02 0-0 Trion Reg 5, #4 29 39.40 0-0 Oglethorpe County Reg 8, #1 3 79.22 0-0 Rabun County Darlington Dublin Whitefield Academy Irwin County Elbert County Darlington Dublin Lamar County Commerce Whitefield Academy Bleckley County Irwin County Reg 5, #3 28 41.04 0-0 Jasper County Reg 8, #2 10 62.99 0-0 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 18 54.78 0-0 Mount Vernon Reg 7, #1 9 65.80 0-0 Darlington Reg 2, #3 8 66.20 0-0 Dublin Reg 3, #2 24 47.23 0-0 Screven County Reg 1, #4 30 39.20 0-0 Bacon County Reg 4, #1 11 60.72 0-0 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 13 58.02 0-0 Commerce Reg 5, #2 22 52.07 0-0 Social Circle Reg 7, #4 26 45.67 0-0 Dade County Reg 6, #1 12 59.43 0-0 Whitefield Academy Reg 3, #3 32 38.71 0-0 Bryan County Reg 2, #2 6 70.01 0-0 Bleckley County Reg 4, #4 36 29.94 0-0 Crawford County Reg 1, #1 2 80.41 0-0 Irwin County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 0-0 83.37 1,000,000 4.09 954,174 672,432 476,435 329,031 2.04 Irwin County 1-A Division I 0-0 80.41 1,000,000 3.71 752,248 541,401 424,319 222,630 3.49 Rabun County 8-A Division I 0-0 79.22 1,000,000 3.99 922,540 737,505 338,909 195,626 4.11 Brooks County 1-A Division I 0-0 78.59 1,000,000 3.44 695,327 441,006 322,402 148,664 5.73 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 0-0 74.48 999,116 2.77 442,781 229,695 122,124 44,194 21.63 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 0-0 70.01 996,487 2.59 381,155 207,004 80,331 19,243 50.97 Metter 3-A Division I 0-0 69.85 1,000,000 2.81 688,118 247,103 54,907 17,420 56.41 Darlington 7-A Division I 0-0 65.80 998,169 2.46 406,537 220,493 52,569 8,225 120.58 Dublin 2-A Division I 0-0 66.20 990,197 2.43 371,612 180,885 45,150 7,472 132.83 Elbert County 8-A Division I 0-0 62.99 1,000,000 2.52 484,044 171,024 32,554 3,760 264.96 Lamar County 4-A Division I 0-0 60.72 1,000,000 2.21 295,822 110,279 16,719 1,534 650.89 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 0-0 59.43 1,000,000 1.96 239,135 33,930 8,837 711 1,405.47 Commerce 8-A Division I 0-0 58.02 1,000,000 2.02 307,498 54,088 7,894 546 1,830.50 Heard County 4-A Division I 0-0 57.18 1,000,000 1.86 176,556 45,855 4,758 294 3,400.36 St. Francis 6-A Division I 0-0 56.86 1,000,000 1.73 151,882 19,463 3,441 210 4,760.90 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 0-0 55.71 1,000,000 1.65 123,897 15,337 2,260 136 7,351.94 Trion 7-A Division I 0-0 56.02 961,318 1.53 80,723 17,138 1,627 84 11,903.76 Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 0-0 54.78 1,000,000 1.58 103,554 12,495 1,567 76 13,156.89 Jefferson County 2-A Division I 0-0 54.50 879,502 1.25 89,988 15,951 1,160 57 17,542.86 Pepperell 7-A Division I 0-0 53.85 932,973 1.38 55,882 7,877 671 38 26,314.79 Social Circle 5-A Division I 0-0 52.07 1,000,000 1.46 118,457 6,704 876 33 30,302.03 Pelham 1-A Division I 0-0 52.62 1,000,000 1.42 54,675 5,431 247 11 90,908.09 Screven County 3-A Division I 0-0 47.23 994,579 1.14 23,162 2,847 99 2 499,999.00 Temple 4-A Division I 0-0 48.20 1,000,000 1.20 20,662 2,151 80 2 499,999.00 Athens Christian 8-A Division I 0-0 46.25 1,000,000 1.13 21,656 836 35 1 999,999.00 Dade County 7-A Division I 0-0 45.67 641,717 0.77 15,214 341 17 - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 0-0 39.40 1,000,000 1.05 4,065 123 5 - - Bryan County 3-A Division I 0-0 38.71 964,302 0.99 1,356 62 2 - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 0-0 41.14 336,976 0.38 3,605 49 2 - - Jasper County 5-A Division I 0-0 41.04 1,000,000 1.07 6,892 219 1 - - Bacon County 1-A Division I 0-0 39.20 1,000,000 1.09 4,477 200 1 - - Claxton 3-A Division I 0-0 38.69 963,983 0.99 1,333 61 1 - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 0-0 39.19 134,698 0.14 698 13 - - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-0 33.64 74,176 0.08 158 1 - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 0-0 29.94 1,000,000 1.00 30 1 - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 0-0 32.34 54,671 0.06 87 - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-0 15.80 77,136 0.08 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 0-0 28.24 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Irwin County 554,037 430,925 14,719 319 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Brooks County 443,282 534,066 22,145 507 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 2,608 33,607 802,728 161,057 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 73 1,402 160,408 838,117 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 545,842 300,531 127,359 25,384 999,116 884 2-A Division I Bleckley County 290,976 379,345 262,410 63,756 996,487 3,513 2-A Division I Dublin 151,348 280,034 425,769 133,046 990,197 9,803 2-A Division I Jefferson County 11,780 39,129 177,240 651,353 879,502 120,498 2-A Division I East Laurens 54 961 7,222 126,461 134,698 865,302 3-A Division I Metter 939,273 57,712 2,516 499 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Screven County 46,380 595,727 250,202 102,270 994,579 5,421 3-A Division I Claxton 7,192 172,089 370,355 414,347 963,983 36,017 3-A Division I Bryan County 7,150 173,499 371,362 412,291 964,302 35,698 3-A Division I Savannah 5 973 5,565 70,593 77,136 922,864 4-A Division I Lamar County 570,821 326,700 96,883 5,596 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 352,803 451,705 182,748 12,744 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 75,346 216,181 627,515 80,958 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County 1,030 5,414 92,854 900,702 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 981,555 18,232 186 27 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 16,313 720,161 199,252 64,274 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 1,269 149,763 432,498 416,470 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 863 111,844 368,064 519,229 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 373,608 282,637 195,349 148,406 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 248,800 262,228 253,537 235,435 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 205,213 239,106 271,507 284,174 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 172,379 216,029 279,607 331,985 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Darlington 706,125 218,556 61,381 12,107 998,169 1,831 7-A Division I Trion 167,059 385,121 296,546 112,592 961,318 38,682 7-A Division I Pepperell 109,501 298,101 361,761 163,610 932,973 67,027 7-A Division I Dade County 14,029 71,239 180,685 375,764 641,717 358,283 7-A Division I Chattooga 3,085 23,601 78,286 232,004 336,976 663,024 7-A Division I Armuchee 134 2,077 12,706 59,259 74,176 925,824 7-A Division I Coosa 67 1,305 8,635 44,664 54,671 945,329 8-A Division I Rabun County 865,274 119,541 13,692 1,493 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 96,204 550,288 291,236 62,272 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 36,040 294,865 512,315 156,780 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian 2,482 35,306 182,757 779,455 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Bowdon Clinch County Clinch County Lincoln County Bowdon Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Clinch County Johnson County McIntosh County Academy Lincoln County Mitchell County Clinch County Macon County Johnson County Dooly County McIntosh County Academy Christian Heritage Lincoln County Reg 4, #3 18 50.16 0-0 Telfair County Reg 1, #2 20 48.95 0-0 Mitchell County Reg 3, #4 24 45.28 0-0 Montgomery County Reg 2, #1 3 62.10 0-0 Clinch County Reg 7, #3 22 46.92 0-0 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 6, #2 13 53.91 0-0 Macon County Reg 8, #4 25 43.91 0-0 Warren County Reg 5, #1 7 56.96 0-0 Johnson County Reg 1, #3 28 40.49 0-0 Terrell County Reg 4, #2 17 51.08 0-0 Dooly County Reg 2, #4 21 48.54 0-0 Lanier County Reg 3, #1 9 55.75 0-0 McIntosh County Academy Reg 6, #3 10 55.53 0-0 Manchester Reg 7, #2 11 54.48 0-0 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 35 35.88 0-0 Wilkinson County Reg 8, #1 8 56.67 0-0 Lincoln County Bowdon Wilcox County Schley County Early County Washington-Wilkes Bowdon Emanuel County Institute Wilcox County Aquinas Schley County Charlton County Early County Reg 5, #3 32 36.84 0-0 Hancock Central Reg 8, #2 12 54.15 0-0 Washington-Wilkes Reg 6, #4 19 49.28 0-0 Chattahoochee County Reg 7, #1 1 63.90 0-0 Bowdon Reg 2, #3 16 52.40 0-0 Turner County Reg 3, #2 14 53.06 0-0 Emanuel County Institute Reg 1, #4 30 38.79 0-0 Miller County Reg 4, #1 5 57.69 0-0 Wilcox County Reg 8, #3 15 52.90 0-0 Aquinas Reg 5, #2 31 37.98 0-0 Georgia Military Prep Reg 7, #4 Reg 6, #1 2 62.78 0-0 Schley County Reg 3, #3 23 46.17 0-0 Jenkins County Reg 2, #2 6 56.98 0-0 Charlton County Reg 4, #4 27 41.12 0-0 Wheeler County Reg 1, #1 4 61.07 0-0 Early County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Bowdon 7-A Division II 0-0 63.90 1,000,000 3.63 664,874 501,611 314,652 418,668 1.39 Schley County 6-A Division II 0-0 62.78 996,429 3.04 726,739 466,979 295,707 371,492 1.69 Clinch County 2-A Division II 0-0 62.10 989,646 3.39 621,095 401,394 264,785 301,649 2.32 Early County 1-A Division II 0-0 61.07 999,165 3.25 601,552 349,382 204,753 233,052 3.29 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 0-0 57.69 995,212 2.92 543,885 268,884 123,610 113,239 7.83 Johnson County 5-A Division II 0-0 56.96 999,906 2.73 458,924 231,876 127,046 100,709 8.93 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 0-0 56.67 978,693 2.71 415,679 234,991 105,462 85,133 10.75 Charlton County 2-A Division II 0-0 56.98 955,134 2.40 392,563 187,458 89,525 73,801 12.55 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 0-0 55.75 993,252 2.32 376,500 178,318 76,450 57,440 16.41 Manchester 6-A Division II 0-0 55.53 925,851 1.89 291,796 136,995 58,131 42,842 22.34 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 0-0 54.15 957,618 2.32 309,810 147,340 54,881 37,418 25.73 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 0-0 54.48 1,000,000 2.11 289,995 144,816 55,427 36,275 26.57 Macon County 6-A Division II 0-0 53.91 946,464 1.83 286,944 119,949 45,848 29,995 32.34 Aquinas 8-A Division II 0-0 52.90 941,567 2.14 262,073 113,264 38,294 23,690 41.21 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 0-0 53.06 984,956 1.93 262,658 101,392 35,276 21,648 45.19 Turner County 2-A Division II 0-0 52.40 876,511 1.69 215,396 74,242 24,146 14,196 69.44 Dooly County 4-A Division II 0-0 51.08 966,382 2.00 260,586 86,793 25,703 13,479 73.19 Telfair County 4-A Division II 0-0 50.16 957,710 1.88 223,847 69,467 19,278 9,445 104.88 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 0-0 48.95 961,338 1.68 155,454 43,948 11,967 4,982 199.72 Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 0-0 49.28 839,789 1.25 116,083 36,290 9,359 4,185 237.95 Lanier County 2-A Division II 0-0 48.54 744,687 1.19 108,170 27,357 6,280 2,673 373.11 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 0-0 46.92 1,000,000 1.41 88,264 23,641 5,070 1,689 591.07 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 0-0 46.17 922,953 1.25 72,221 15,374 3,079 982 1,017.33 Montgomery County 3-A Division II 0-0 45.28 908,275 1.19 59,246 11,685 2,070 623 1,604.14 Warren County 8-A Division II 0-0 43.91 642,450 0.95 41,625 7,925 1,230 334 2,993.01 Atkinson County 2-A Division II 0-0 43.16 434,022 0.57 26,450 4,172 554 126 7,935.51 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 0-0 41.12 716,605 0.91 26,630 3,515 422 81 12,344.68 Terrell County 1-A Division II 0-0 40.49 765,315 0.96 26,557 3,356 387 68 14,704.88 Greene County 8-A Division II 0-0 40.16 395,330 0.52 12,637 1,566 162 31 32,257.06 Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 0-0 37.98 961,391 1.14 13,446 1,473 136 23 43,477.26 Miller County 1-A Division II 0-0 38.79 681,402 0.82 16,321 1,691 144 15 66,665.67 Hancock Central 5-A Division II 0-0 36.84 949,937 1.10 10,365 1,061 69 8 124,999.00 Seminole County 1-A Division II 0-0 36.76 563,821 0.65 8,577 715 49 4 249,999.00 Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 0-0 35.88 938,392 1.06 7,821 700 31 2 499,999.00 Taylor County 6-A Division II 0-0 35.47 107,204 0.11 822 78 4 1 999,999.00 Greenville 6-A Division II 0-0 35.16 49,903 0.05 288 23 1 1 999,999.00 Towns County 8-A Division II 0-0 31.82 84,342 0.10 435 21 1 1 999,999.00 Marion County 6-A Division II 0-0 36.49 134,343 0.15 1,366 132 6 - - Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 0-0 33.49 250,385 0.27 1,557 100 4 - - Portal 3-A Division II 0-0 30.39 190,564 0.20 478 18 1 - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-0 29.29 113,706 0.12 251 8 - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 0-0 17.79 111,476 0.11 13 - - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 0-0 20.90 28,305 0.03 6 - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-0 12.98 38,898 0.04 1 - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 0-0 7.60 654 0.00 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-0 5.91 17 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 0-0 18.93 - - - - - - - GSIC 8-A Division II 0-0 -17.57 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.