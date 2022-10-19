Maxwell playoff projections after Week 9

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.
Class AAAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|108.25
|999,999
|4.64
|971,622
|942,190
|727,611
|615,229
|0.63
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|99.86
|1,000,000
|4.00
|907,072
|809,205
|286,670
|180,953
|4.53
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|97.77
|999,931
|3.69
|663,779
|589,860
|447,587
|135,324
|6.39
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|90.56
|1,000,000
|2.78
|363,275
|300,139
|190,211
|31,668
|30.58
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|8-0
|87.47
|1,000,000
|2.89
|578,103
|347,710
|112,801
|13,784
|71.55
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|84.75
|996,822
|2.99
|734,581
|267,049
|80,025
|8,214
|120.74
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|8-0
|84.79
|1,000,000
|2.76
|709,974
|144,856
|33,397
|4,928
|201.92
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|7-0
|82.53
|999,611
|2.63
|601,530
|162,492
|40,147
|3,513
|283.66
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|82.94
|999,683
|2.42
|308,391
|143,940
|36,817
|3,257
|306.03
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|80.36
|999,764
|2.26
|483,264
|74,656
|16,672
|1,206
|828.19
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|83.31
|999,922
|1.93
|82,770
|43,014
|4,143
|909
|1,099.11
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|78.78
|998,993
|2.13
|194,410
|57,997
|9,888
|591
|1,691.05
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|75.57
|957,866
|1.46
|177,662
|15,942
|2,849
|116
|8,619.69
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|72.51
|999,836
|2.01
|257,230
|21,240
|4,291
|96
|10,415.67
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|74.02
|992,402
|1.87
|134,616
|17,205
|1,729
|66
|15,150.52
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|72.37
|999,987
|1.78
|178,143
|14,098
|1,205
|43
|23,254.81
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|6-2
|71.19
|1,000,000
|1.82
|176,052
|12,189
|931
|30
|33,332.33
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|73.21
|999,930
|1.32
|95,080
|11,330
|1,366
|28
|35,713.29
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|71.42
|983,399
|1.56
|85,490
|12,931
|902
|23
|43,477.26
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|70.94
|873,118
|1.18
|67,864
|4,733
|375
|12
|83,332.33
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|68.97
|979,928
|1.14
|29,132
|2,444
|199
|4
|249,999.00
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|6-1
|67.45
|994,052
|1.21
|61,417
|1,343
|59
|3
|333,332.33
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|65.90
|970,436
|1.30
|45,457
|840
|14
|2
|499,999.00
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-4
|66.06
|944,744
|1.22
|28,594
|972
|38
|1
|999,999.00
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|63.45
|800,336
|0.97
|16,310
|626
|35
|-
|-
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|63.28
|491,007
|0.65
|15,628
|292
|11
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|62.68
|955,052
|0.97
|2,055
|179
|7
|-
|-
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-6
|58.70
|837,703
|0.94
|5,318
|114
|5
|-
|-
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|60.33
|283,750
|0.35
|4,882
|58
|5
|-
|-
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|5-3
|61.19
|928,268
|1.00
|12,361
|200
|4
|-
|-
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|58.95
|234,165
|0.28
|3,165
|32
|3
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|58.93
|999,941
|1.04
|1,854
|88
|2
|-
|-
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|59.33
|113,867
|0.12
|1,052
|7
|1
|-
|-
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|62.69
|149,952
|0.16
|967
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|52.24
|417,381
|0.43
|283
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|47.01
|849,616
|0.86
|440
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|52.30
|27,411
|0.03
|78
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|4-3
|52.35
|815,289
|0.82
|52
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|48.17
|18,823
|0.02
|31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|5-2
|40.81
|124,162
|0.12
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|41.14
|32,248
|0.03
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-4
|37.76
|47,557
|0.05
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|3-5
|36.44
|137,226
|0.14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-6
|38.25
|45,254
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|31.31
|569
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-5
|7.69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|917,134
|80,250
|2,599
|16
|999,999
|1
|1-AAAAAAA
|Valdosta
|80,217
|875,687
|37,664
|6,432
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|2,631
|29,437
|767,064
|158,734
|957,866
|42,134
|1-AAAAAAA
|Camden County
|18
|14,606
|166,976
|746,668
|928,268
|71,732
|1-AAAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|-
|20
|25,697
|88,150
|113,867
|886,133
|2-AAAAAAA
|Carrollton
|659,986
|317,153
|22,846
|15
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAAA
|Westlake
|318,737
|484,124
|193,002
|3,901
|999,764
|236
|2-AAAAAAA
|East Coweta
|21,274
|195,402
|597,964
|185,290
|999,930
|70
|2-AAAAAAA
|Campbell
|3
|32
|173
|45,046
|45,254
|954,746
|2-AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|-
|3,289
|186,015
|765,748
|955,052
|44,948
|3-AAAAAAA
|Marietta
|828,240
|134,353
|19,014
|18,229
|999,836
|164
|3-AAAAAAA
|North Paulding
|77,561
|192,239
|168,444
|362,092
|800,336
|199,664
|3-AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|72,621
|88,716
|509,062
|167,304
|837,703
|162,297
|3-AAAAAAA
|McEachern
|20,617
|548,764
|202,862
|172,501
|944,744
|55,256
|3-AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|961
|35,928
|100,618
|279,874
|417,381
|582,619
|4-AAAAAAA
|Parkview
|547,016
|313,023
|133,209
|6,435
|999,683
|317
|4-AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|314,608
|407,996
|262,783
|13,606
|998,993
|1,007
|4-AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|138,376
|274,476
|486,938
|92,612
|992,402
|7,598
|4-AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|-
|1,943
|88,926
|400,138
|491,007
|508,993
|4-AAAAAAA
|Archer
|-
|1,438
|14,902
|217,825
|234,165
|765,835
|4-AAAAAAA
|Newton
|-
|1,124
|13,242
|269,384
|283,750
|716,250
|5-AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|996,682
|1,539
|1,769
|10
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|2,525
|932
|894,764
|95,831
|994,052
|5,948
|5-AAAAAAA
|Walton
|791
|995,739
|2,860
|532
|999,922
|78
|5-AAAAAAA
|Wheeler
|2
|1,574
|87,027
|761,013
|849,616
|150,384
|5-AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|-
|215
|13,560
|18,473
|32,248
|967,752
|5-AAAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|1
|20
|124,141
|124,162
|875,838
|6-AAAAAAA
|Milton
|569,078
|352,513
|48,156
|27,075
|996,822
|3,178
|6-AAAAAAA
|Lambert
|381,844
|427,320
|148,359
|42,088
|999,611
|389
|6-AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|28,300
|151,107
|582,492
|111,219
|873,118
|126,882
|6-AAAAAAA
|Denmark
|20,759
|62,710
|179,567
|716,892
|979,928
|20,072
|6-AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|19
|6,350
|41,382
|102,201
|149,952
|850,048
|6-AAAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|-
|44
|525
|569
|999,431
|7-AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|529,875
|467,523
|2,415
|187
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|468,024
|419,858
|97,967
|14,138
|999,987
|13
|7-AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|2,101
|110,160
|872,994
|14,686
|999,941
|59
|7-AAAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|-
|2,357
|17,905
|795,027
|815,289
|184,711
|7-AAAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|102
|320
|136,804
|137,226
|862,774
|7-AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|-
|-
|8,399
|39,158
|47,557
|952,443
|7-AAAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAAA
|Buford
|999,628
|359
|10
|3
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mountain View
|300
|3,731
|52,258
|914,147
|970,436
|29,564
|8-AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|67
|952,195
|45,875
|1,794
|999,931
|69
|8-AAAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|3
|43,421
|884,305
|55,670
|983,399
|16,601
|8-AAAAAAA
|Dacula
|2
|294
|11,671
|15,444
|27,411
|972,589
|8-AAAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|-
|5,881
|12,942
|18,823
|981,177
Class AAAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|92.20
|999,991
|4.36
|973,567
|771,210
|618,964
|491,124
|1.04
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|6-1
|80.50
|1,000,000
|5.64
|1,459,519
|767,182
|427,935
|135,219
|6.40
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|7-0
|81.69
|999,999
|3.71
|851,910
|662,050
|214,602
|105,768
|8.45
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|7-1
|82.76
|1,000,000
|3.35
|900,114
|291,057
|172,327
|87,197
|10.47
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|7-0
|82.25
|999,624
|3.28
|704,306
|420,145
|209,043
|76,516
|12.07
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|82.01
|992,104
|3.09
|618,096
|372,941
|178,904
|63,418
|14.77
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|6-1
|75.52
|999,841
|3.03
|706,308
|289,679
|107,919
|22,715
|43.02
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|7-0
|89.87
|999,991
|1.11
|28,527
|25,274
|11,951
|8,548
|115.99
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|4-3
|73.01
|916,259
|2.29
|511,702
|151,630
|22,817
|5,373
|185.12
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|5-2
|69.90
|999,996
|2.30
|213,435
|84,661
|19,790
|2,502
|398.68
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|5-2
|66.92
|1,000,000
|2.03
|204,843
|31,456
|5,285
|537
|1,861.20
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|6-2
|66.65
|998,332
|1.93
|151,129
|26,244
|4,172
|365
|2,738.73
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|5-2
|66.29
|999,820
|1.85
|107,088
|33,720
|2,319
|337
|2,966.36
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|7-0
|64.30
|999,976
|1.48
|179,273
|32,536
|2,243
|245
|4,080.63
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|5-2
|63.38
|987,441
|1.68
|71,308
|14,901
|815
|81
|12,344.68
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|6-2
|58.94
|1,000,000
|1.20
|56,819
|6,699
|284
|23
|43,477.26
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|3-4
|55.51
|999,989
|1.88
|25,774
|2,302
|137
|8
|124,999.00
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|5-2
|55.56
|999,998
|1.32
|22,897
|3,295
|123
|8
|124,999.00
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|4-4
|59.81
|999,385
|1.47
|34,899
|1,953
|155
|7
|142,856.14
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|3-4
|55.90
|988,087
|1.17
|19,987
|1,502
|74
|4
|249,999.00
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|5-2
|55.21
|799,572
|0.94
|9,478
|1,576
|26
|3
|333,332.33
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|5-2
|53.42
|999,155
|1.56
|57,927
|3,110
|52
|1
|999,999.00
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|3-4
|53.47
|178,286
|0.21
|1,907
|57
|6
|1
|999,999.00
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|4-3
|51.34
|995,081
|1.56
|55,270
|2,580
|19
|-
|-
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|4-3
|55.38
|91,568
|0.13
|11,703
|690
|13
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|4-3
|55.26
|738,450
|0.81
|10,846
|548
|11
|-
|-
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|3-5
|55.27
|839,106
|0.88
|2,610
|522
|10
|-
|-
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|2-5
|48.69
|628,818
|0.65
|2,232
|215
|3
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|2-5
|52.73
|280,533
|0.32
|1,421
|114
|1
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|4-4
|48.79
|818,039
|0.83
|1,229
|61
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|5-2
|43.83
|998,377
|1.13
|1,083
|34
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|3-4
|43.31
|343,199
|0.35
|369
|28
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|3-4
|44.61
|391,067
|0.39
|274
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|4-3
|43.65
|771,493
|0.78
|343
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|47.33
|95,669
|0.10
|294
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|5-2
|49.15
|81,563
|0.08
|48
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|3-5
|45.66
|509,488
|0.52
|669
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|3-5
|42.74
|499,130
|0.51
|391
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|4-3
|36.16
|791,129
|0.81
|314
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|4-3
|32.45
|997,709
|1.02
|74
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-7
|31.41
|29,583
|0.03
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|1-6
|43.15
|454
|0.00
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|1-6
|23.29
|207,475
|0.21
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|3-5
|37.34
|13,580
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|2-4
|33.59
|5,845
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|45.06
|295
|0.00
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|3-4
|31.79
|8,823
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|2-5
|36.96
|3,298
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-7
|17.10
|2,256
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-7
|34.61
|68
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-7
|24.51
|48
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-6
|6.24
|10
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-8
|31.21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-6
|25.17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA
|5-2
|18.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-8
|16.17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|2-5
|13.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Lee County
|843,221
|141,122
|5,599
|10,049
|999,991
|9
|1-AAAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|132,405
|393,251
|336,146
|137,822
|999,624
|376
|1-AAAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|12,576
|51,359
|163,749
|688,575
|916,259
|83,741
|1-AAAAAA
|Houston County
|11,798
|413,926
|490,409
|75,971
|992,104
|7,896
|1-AAAAAA
|Veterans
|-
|342
|4,033
|87,193
|91,568
|908,432
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|-
|64
|390
|454
|999,546
|2-AAAAAA
|Brunswick
|658,596
|332,430
|8,423
|527
|999,976
|24
|2-AAAAAA
|Effingham County
|340,012
|602,165
|56,210
|1,613
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1,391
|54,674
|331,590
|383,838
|771,493
|228,507
|2-AAAAAA
|Evans
|1
|7,161
|131,521
|252,384
|391,067
|608,933
|2-AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|-
|3,563
|472,236
|342,240
|818,039
|181,961
|2-AAAAAA
|South Effingham
|-
|7
|20
|5,818
|5,845
|994,155
|2-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|-
|-
|-
|13,580
|13,580
|986,420
|3-AAAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|998,110
|1,758
|132
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|1,866
|11,520
|740,110
|244,881
|998,377
|1,623
|3-AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|24
|958,506
|31,410
|5,141
|995,081
|4,919
|3-AAAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|28,185
|227,745
|741,779
|997,709
|2,291
|3-AAAAAA
|Jonesboro
|-
|31
|603
|8,189
|8,823
|991,177
|3-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|10
|10
|999,990
|3-AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Marist
|806,755
|158,439
|34,742
|60
|999,996
|4
|4-AAAAAA
|St. Pius X
|166,606
|764,964
|67,786
|633
|999,989
|11
|4-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|26,627
|76,216
|801,346
|94,966
|999,155
|845
|4-AAAAAA
|Riverwood
|12
|360
|1,083
|206,020
|207,475
|792,525
|4-AAAAAA
|Dunwoody
|-
|13
|94,216
|696,900
|791,129
|208,871
|4-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|8
|827
|1,421
|2,256
|997,744
|4-AAAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Hughes
|958,264
|40,967
|555
|205
|999,991
|9
|5-AAAAAA
|South Paulding
|41,258
|574,198
|378,951
|5,413
|999,820
|180
|5-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|475
|384,228
|542,197
|60,541
|987,441
|12,559
|5-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|3
|199
|12,656
|725,592
|738,450
|261,550
|5-AAAAAA
|Newnan
|-
|408
|60,731
|117,147
|178,286
|821,714
|5-AAAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|-
|4,910
|90,759
|95,669
|904,331
|5-AAAAAA
|East Paulding
|-
|-
|-
|295
|295
|999,705
|5-AAAAAA
|New Manchester
|-
|-
|-
|48
|48
|999,952
|6-AAAAAA
|Rome
|978,913
|11,608
|3,823
|5,497
|999,841
|159
|6-AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|10,426
|26,887
|598,149
|164,110
|799,572
|200,428
|6-AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|10,207
|881,176
|102,988
|5,014
|999,385
|615
|6-AAAAAA
|Creekview
|431
|2,835
|200,358
|635,482
|839,106
|160,894
|6-AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|21
|77,107
|84,544
|118,861
|280,533
|719,467
|6-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|2
|387
|10,138
|71,036
|81,563
|918,437
|6-AAAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAA
|Roswell
|920,134
|78,663
|633
|570
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|78,626
|489,076
|432,052
|246
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|1,240
|432,027
|545,977
|19,088
|998,332
|1,668
|7-AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|159
|16,443
|326,597
|343,199
|656,801
|7-AAAAAA
|Sprayberry
|-
|75
|4,895
|623,848
|628,818
|371,182
|7-AAAAAA
|Pope
|-
|-
|-
|29,583
|29,583
|970,417
|7-AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|-
|-
|68
|68
|999,932
|8-AAAAAA
|Gainesville
|947,517
|48,454
|3,723
|305
|999,999
|1
|8-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|43,987
|923,992
|31,902
|117
|999,998
|2
|8-AAAAAA
|Shiloh
|8,495
|26,883
|871,978
|80,731
|988,087
|11,913
|8-AAAAAA
|Jackson County
|1
|82
|11,846
|497,559
|509,488
|490,512
|8-AAAAAA
|Lanier
|-
|349
|79,767
|419,014
|499,130
|500,870
|8-AAAAAA
|Habersham Central
|-
|240
|784
|2,274
|3,298
|996,702
|8-AAAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|6-0
|80.38
|999,998
|4.35
|931,296
|811,952
|671,477
|533,418
|0.87
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|6-1
|71.01
|999,957
|3.38
|782,905
|494,746
|294,196
|109,992
|8.09
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|3-4
|69.76
|999,809
|3.11
|726,321
|402,353
|179,448
|69,904
|13.31
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|8-0
|69.06
|1,000,000
|3.05
|628,708
|407,248
|151,184
|63,993
|14.63
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|5-2
|68.17
|999,999
|3.15
|612,312
|398,144
|187,155
|62,790
|14.93
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|6-2
|68.27
|1,000,000
|3.09
|670,798
|319,149
|177,391
|58,959
|15.96
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|6-1
|64.75
|999,421
|2.93
|716,521
|339,150
|94,578
|29,020
|33.46
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|5-2
|66.11
|1,000,000
|2.56
|456,231
|252,622
|80,247
|26,640
|36.54
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|5-3
|65.53
|975,811
|2.35
|502,173
|138,518
|61,272
|20,907
|46.83
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|7-1
|64.63
|999,986
|2.10
|318,769
|97,076
|39,548
|11,424
|86.54
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|5-3
|62.21
|895,813
|1.72
|316,786
|129,044
|31,414
|8,146
|121.76
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|5-2
|59.79
|891,107
|1.46
|141,498
|35,266
|8,233
|1,567
|637.16
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|6-1
|57.98
|998,358
|2.00
|235,225
|32,666
|7,095
|1,306
|764.70
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|5-3
|55.56
|999,993
|1.83
|138,381
|35,891
|3,907
|610
|1,638.34
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|5-3
|56.34
|1,000,000
|1.45
|92,003
|17,630
|3,388
|477
|2,095.44
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|7-1
|51.59
|1,000,000
|2.16
|215,050
|33,902
|4,154
|297
|3,366.00
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|3-5
|56.59
|777,594
|1.08
|75,244
|9,075
|1,882
|296
|3,377.38
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|4-3
|51.70
|722,849
|0.97
|87,643
|13,911
|1,528
|132
|7,574.76
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|3-4
|51.68
|954,671
|1.27
|46,697
|6,361
|634
|60
|16,665.67
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|4-3
|48.98
|979,219
|1.31
|38,695
|4,545
|319
|24
|41,665.67
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|2-5
|46.21
|994,674
|1.13
|39,796
|3,387
|148
|11
|90,908.09
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|5-1
|43.84
|999,979
|1.86
|39,155
|3,545
|244
|7
|142,856.14
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|3-5
|46.98
|544,443
|0.59
|9,270
|1,383
|62
|5
|199,999.00
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-3
|48.08
|331,299
|0.38
|8,574
|412
|42
|3
|333,332.33
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|5-3
|45.34
|816,782
|0.95
|13,432
|558
|35
|3
|333,332.33
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|4-4
|45.86
|479,251
|0.52
|5,693
|720
|26
|3
|333,332.33
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|2-6
|42.30
|999,521
|1.70
|54,422
|4,117
|132
|2
|499,999.00
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|4-4
|47.27
|381,918
|0.40
|6,154
|825
|69
|2
|499,999.00
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|2-5
|44.20
|981,154
|1.09
|30,696
|2,168
|63
|2
|499,999.00
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|3-4
|40.64
|999,892
|1.80
|21,544
|1,507
|73
|-
|-
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|40.79
|966,433
|1.35
|25,496
|1,466
|32
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|2-5
|42.59
|984,706
|1.06
|4,559
|468
|19
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-4
|44.41
|228,248
|0.25
|1,736
|79
|4
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|3-4
|31.73
|869,919
|0.99
|2,782
|51
|1
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|4-4
|32.25
|999,951
|1.21
|1,862
|43
|-
|-
|-
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-6
|29.75
|986,643
|1.16
|1,542
|22
|-
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|17.32
|163,108
|0.17
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-7
|25.82
|8,837
|0.01
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|2-6
|24.84
|30,868
|0.03
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-7
|17.10
|15,380
|0.02
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-7
|-1.94
|13,885
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|4-3
|23.44
|6,849
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-7
|7.58
|669
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-7
|27.93
|509
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|3-4
|31.15
|307
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|2-6
|37.91
|190
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-6
|47.61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|3-5
|34.24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-6
|16.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-5
|14.21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA
|4-3
|10.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-7
|7.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-7
|6.62
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA
|0-7
|-71.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Ware County
|747,274
|249,929
|2,726
|69
|999,998
|2
|1-AAAAA
|Coffee
|252,362
|732,105
|15,211
|279
|999,957
|43
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|275
|2,846
|542,528
|449,025
|994,674
|5,326
|1-AAAAA
|Jenkins
|89
|15,120
|438,009
|527,936
|981,154
|18,846
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|-
|1,519
|13,861
|15,380
|984,620
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|-
|7
|8,830
|8,837
|991,163
|2-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|591,287
|217,878
|74,315
|115,941
|999,421
|579
|2-AAAAA
|Jones County
|224,385
|57,489
|315,343
|298,596
|895,813
|104,187
|2-AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|149,787
|603,180
|211,377
|35,465
|999,809
|191
|2-AAAAA
|Ola
|34,481
|119,760
|361,727
|206,881
|722,849
|277,151
|2-AAAAA
|Union Grove
|60
|1,693
|37,198
|342,967
|381,918
|618,082
|2-AAAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|-
|-
|40
|150
|190
|999,810
|2-AAAAA
|Locust Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|946,509
|50,203
|3,282
|6
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|43,189
|859,088
|87,295
|9,949
|999,521
|479
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|10,296
|3,846
|485,366
|500,443
|999,951
|49
|3-AAAAA
|Harris County
|6
|86,831
|424,029
|475,777
|986,643
|13,357
|3-AAAAA
|Drew
|-
|32
|28
|13,825
|13,885
|986,115
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|575,830
|350,911
|55,119
|18,119
|999,979
|21
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|419,820
|569,653
|9,971
|448
|999,892
|108
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|4,291
|43,512
|227,100
|595,016
|869,919
|130,081
|4-AAAAA
|M.L. King
|58
|3,088
|17,454
|142,508
|163,108
|836,892
|4-AAAAA
|Lithonia
|1
|-
|30
|638
|669
|999,331
|4-AAAAA
|Tucker
|-
|32,836
|690,326
|243,271
|966,433
|33,567
|4-AAAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Creekside
|999,561
|236
|202
|-
|999,999
|1
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|424
|791,503
|176,038
|32,028
|999,993
|7
|5-AAAAA
|Mays
|13
|193,073
|279,031
|482,554
|954,671
|45,329
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|2
|272
|43,913
|184,061
|228,248
|771,752
|5-AAAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|-
|14,916
|500,816
|301,050
|816,782
|183,218
|5-AAAAA
|Banneker
|-
|-
|-
|307
|307
|999,693
|5-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Cambridge
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAA
|Kell
|-
|788,681
|202,574
|7,103
|998,358
|1,642
|6-AAAAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|-
|202,841
|518,427
|257,951
|979,219
|20,781
|6-AAAAA
|Centennial
|-
|7,786
|274,502
|702,418
|984,706
|15,294
|6-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|691
|4,138
|26,039
|30,868
|969,132
|6-AAAAA
|North Springs
|-
|1
|359
|6,489
|6,849
|993,151
|6-AAAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAA
|Calhoun
|669,207
|69,085
|115,184
|122,335
|975,811
|24,189
|7-AAAAA
|Cartersville
|237,629
|538,584
|222,172
|1,601
|999,986
|14
|7-AAAAA
|Dalton
|93,164
|371,090
|498,273
|37,473
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Cass
|-
|12,535
|32,392
|499,516
|544,443
|455,557
|7-AAAAA
|Hiram
|-
|8,706
|131,824
|338,721
|479,251
|520,749
|7-AAAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|-
|155
|354
|509
|999,491
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|587,626
|372,368
|40,006
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Jefferson
|373,885
|451,886
|162,212
|12,017
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Eastside
|38,489
|162,982
|414,056
|275,580
|891,107
|108,893
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|-
|12,703
|310,240
|454,651
|777,594
|222,406
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|-
|61
|73,486
|257,752
|331,299
|668,701
|8-AAAAA
|Flowery Branch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|7-0
|86.05
|1,000,000
|4.44
|979,226
|861,689
|603,517
|461,150
|1.17
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|5-2
|78.29
|1,000,000
|4.01
|848,404
|746,008
|508,215
|192,103
|4.21
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|7-1
|79.80
|1,000,000
|3.55
|851,931
|501,750
|202,417
|122,372
|7.17
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|7-0
|75.37
|999,999
|3.72
|807,704
|656,379
|339,557
|104,126
|8.60
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|7-0
|78.28
|1,000,000
|3.49
|901,250
|460,417
|167,306
|95,001
|9.53
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|4-4
|70.28
|1,000,000
|2.78
|629,664
|135,285
|40,948
|12,138
|81.39
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|5-2
|63.34
|999,682
|2.61
|556,152
|128,160
|42,934
|4,360
|228.36
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|63.33
|999,101
|2.01
|274,392
|102,848
|25,126
|2,673
|373.11
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|6-1
|68.32
|997,897
|1.86
|178,429
|44,377
|10,231
|2,389
|417.59
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|5-2
|57.33
|1,000,000
|2.34
|440,052
|92,347
|15,111
|797
|1,253.71
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|63.28
|970,969
|1.34
|70,798
|29,111
|7,693
|774
|1,290.99
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|6-1
|61.75
|992,162
|1.56
|111,619
|27,073
|6,581
|614
|1,627.66
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|6-1
|58.47
|999,908
|1.94
|193,547
|30,280
|6,724
|382
|2,616.80
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|60.07
|951,770
|1.21
|54,475
|21,458
|4,865
|362
|2,761.43
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|5-2
|56.11
|999,458
|2.23
|363,957
|56,041
|7,567
|357
|2,800.12
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|6-1
|56.35
|818,302
|1.61
|229,575
|34,189
|4,856
|226
|4,423.78
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|6-2
|52.15
|1,000,000
|1.89
|89,869
|26,319
|2,412
|60
|16,665.67
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|54.95
|991,622
|1.65
|35,360
|5,312
|482
|26
|38,460.54
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|5-2
|54.03
|673,553
|0.93
|61,314
|5,958
|807
|24
|41,665.67
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|5-3
|48.92
|981,490
|1.74
|39,852
|8,880
|814
|22
|45,453.55
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|49.80
|951,591
|1.33
|62,496
|5,766
|468
|14
|71,427.57
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|5-2
|50.81
|993,520
|1.10
|24,725
|7,019
|487
|10
|99,999.00
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|4-3
|51.27
|508,528
|0.68
|35,877
|2,907
|264
|8
|124,999.00
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|55.94
|73,021
|0.09
|3,579
|892
|126
|4
|249,999.00
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|1-7
|47.27
|753,279
|0.92
|20,058
|957
|86
|2
|499,999.00
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|2-5
|44.53
|755,942
|0.94
|7,919
|1,281
|51
|2
|499,999.00
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-2
|42.55
|855,239
|0.97
|15,574
|699
|35
|2
|499,999.00
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|5-2
|48.17
|939,504
|1.22
|41,680
|3,300
|174
|1
|999,999.00
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|3-4
|45.52
|826,721
|1.10
|13,997
|692
|30
|1
|999,999.00
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|6-1
|44.13
|757,158
|0.94
|23,691
|1,043
|67
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|4-3
|42.68
|808,800
|0.95
|20,028
|873
|35
|-
|-
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|2-6
|40.43
|695,994
|0.78
|2,515
|240
|7
|-
|-
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|5-2
|38.76
|378,165
|0.47
|1,740
|144
|4
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|4-3
|38.75
|221,876
|0.25
|2,424
|80
|1
|-
|-
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|3-5
|40.34
|302,977
|0.33
|2,643
|54
|1
|-
|-
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|5-2
|37.32
|180,475
|0.21
|494
|39
|1
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|2-6
|35.19
|957,777
|1.11
|1,671
|98
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|3-5
|38.94
|506,604
|0.51
|930
|29
|-
|-
|-
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|2-6
|31.93
|852,720
|0.88
|209
|4
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|3-4
|36.56
|11,978
|0.01
|93
|1
|-
|-
|-
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|3-5
|31.91
|71,997
|0.07
|74
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|2-6
|33.21
|16,414
|0.02
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|3-5
|37.37
|5,140
|0.01
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|2-6
|40.04
|531
|0.00
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-6
|32.00
|7,934
|0.01
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|3-5
|16.87
|189,503
|0.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|1-6
|25.29
|331
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|1-6
|19.93
|201
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|4-3
|21.51
|159
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-8
|7.97
|7
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|2-6
|35.52
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|1-6
|23.14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA
|2-5
|11.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-5
|7.50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA
|3-4
|6.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-7
|4.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA
|0-7
|-2.72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-7
|-3.82
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA
|1-6
|-16.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Bainbridge
|887,614
|110,528
|1,858
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Cairo
|111,325
|870,137
|17,668
|870
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Hardaway
|1,061
|2,192
|835,860
|118,664
|957,777
|42,223
|1-AAAA
|Westover
|-
|17,143
|118,614
|716,963
|852,720
|147,280
|1-AAAA
|Shaw
|-
|-
|26,000
|163,503
|189,503
|810,497
|2-AAAA
|Perry
|981,023
|18,977
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Spalding
|18,977
|721,240
|189,647
|51,626
|981,490
|18,510
|2-AAAA
|Howard
|-
|116,175
|54,483
|207,507
|378,165
|621,835
|2-AAAA
|Baldwin
|-
|73,178
|445,807
|236,957
|755,942
|244,058
|2-AAAA
|Griffin
|-
|43,589
|236,825
|415,580
|695,994
|304,006
|2-AAAA
|Westside (Macon)
|-
|26,841
|73,193
|80,441
|180,475
|819,525
|2-AAAA
|West Laurens
|-
|-
|45
|7,889
|7,934
|992,066
|3-AAAA
|Benedictine
|933,876
|61,565
|1,838
|2,721
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Wayne County
|58,616
|328,488
|559,445
|45,613
|992,162
|7,838
|3-AAAA
|Burke County
|4,814
|588,753
|342,782
|61,548
|997,897
|2,103
|3-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|2,694
|20,850
|93,624
|876,352
|993,520
|6,480
|3-AAAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|-
|344
|2,311
|13,759
|16,414
|983,586
|3-AAAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|-
|7
|7
|999,993
|4-AAAA
|Troup
|803,067
|195,324
|1,064
|544
|999,999
|1
|4-AAAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|196,873
|781,426
|6,749
|14,053
|999,101
|899
|4-AAAA
|LaGrange
|60
|15,731
|8,644
|48,586
|73,021
|926,979
|4-AAAA
|Whitewater
|-
|6,497
|400,708
|544,565
|951,770
|48,230
|4-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|-
|1,022
|580,947
|389,000
|970,969
|29,031
|4-AAAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|1,888
|3,252
|5,140
|994,860
|4-AAAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|726,105
|260,637
|12,707
|233
|999,682
|318
|5-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|263,826
|394,649
|337,585
|3,848
|999,908
|92
|5-AAAA
|Lovett
|9,923
|333,348
|317,544
|165,906
|826,721
|173,279
|5-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|146
|3,409
|4,732
|213,589
|221,876
|778,124
|5-AAAA
|Hampton
|-
|7,957
|327,303
|604,244
|939,504
|60,496
|5-AAAA
|Luella
|-
|-
|97
|234
|331
|999,669
|5-AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|-
|32
|11,946
|11,978
|988,022
|5-AAAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stephenson
|846,375
|83,165
|65,925
|4,535
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Holy Innocents
|128,733
|71,647
|436,863
|314,348
|951,591
|48,409
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|24,732
|813,575
|121,942
|31,373
|991,622
|8,378
|6-AAAA
|Hapeville Charter
|160
|11,753
|320,406
|420,960
|753,279
|246,721
|6-AAAA
|Miller Grove
|-
|19,860
|54,864
|228,253
|302,977
|697,023
|6-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|-
|-
|-
|531
|531
|999,469
|6-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|975,370
|24,210
|359
|61
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Sonoraville
|21,984
|611,059
|331,348
|35,067
|999,458
|542
|7-AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|2,539
|6,142
|228,737
|436,135
|673,553
|326,447
|7-AAAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|107
|332,914
|287,432
|197,849
|818,302
|181,698
|7-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|-
|25,675
|152,077
|330,776
|508,528
|491,472
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|47
|112
|159
|999,841
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|991,956
|8,044
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|8,044
|523,871
|106,480
|118,763
|757,158
|242,842
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|-
|250,539
|467,577
|90,684
|808,800
|191,200
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|-
|217,137
|350,203
|287,899
|855,239
|144,761
|8-AAAA
|North Hall
|-
|214
|20,289
|51,494
|71,997
|928,003
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|195
|55,362
|451,047
|506,604
|493,396
|8-AAAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|89
|112
|201
|999,799
|8-AAAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|8-AAAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Class AAA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|5-2
|91.36
|1,000,000
|4.78
|951,694
|926,894
|900,559
|830,804
|0.20
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|7-1
|74.12
|1,000,000
|3.52
|608,777
|512,161
|403,598
|73,114
|12.68
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|6-1
|71.08
|988,874
|2.85
|381,662
|310,773
|207,538
|34,828
|27.71
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|3-4
|67.96
|939,741
|2.27
|232,753
|167,638
|54,037
|11,919
|82.90
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|8-0
|63.79
|1,000,000
|3.02
|707,871
|357,490
|85,675
|9,624
|102.91
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|5-2
|64.74
|1,000,000
|2.88
|562,123
|347,017
|95,698
|9,075
|109.19
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|4-3
|65.33
|940,256
|2.34
|326,763
|215,058
|51,392
|7,345
|135.15
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|6-1
|62.02
|999,986
|2.91
|540,919
|368,432
|33,275
|7,140
|139.06
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|6-0
|62.34
|999,999
|2.74
|685,666
|51,709
|28,072
|5,982
|166.17
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|4-3
|61.80
|999,892
|2.48
|545,992
|120,256
|59,092
|4,559
|218.35
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|5-3
|59.19
|1,000,000
|2.53
|541,146
|200,641
|32,201
|2,588
|385.40
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|6-1
|59.89
|765,687
|1.63
|182,729
|95,362
|12,892
|1,167
|855.90
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|5-2
|57.35
|973,092
|2.11
|349,452
|84,907
|10,094
|861
|1,160.44
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|6-1
|54.38
|999,924
|2.30
|348,473
|35,690
|9,514
|339
|2,948.85
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|6-2
|54.23
|1,000,000
|1.48
|103,218
|42,994
|5,500
|230
|4,346.83
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|4-3
|56.63
|365,441
|0.68
|56,765
|23,974
|2,917
|137
|7,298.27
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|6-2
|50.19
|1,000,000
|2.07
|230,013
|49,466
|2,468
|114
|8,770.93
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|7-1
|49.16
|1,000,000
|2.01
|203,548
|40,159
|1,893
|65
|15,383.62
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|4-4
|51.82
|969,365
|1.43
|124,981
|9,018
|1,388
|50
|19,999.00
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|4-4
|50.48
|962,205
|1.28
|89,372
|13,951
|812
|34
|29,410.76
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|6-1
|48.83
|964,699
|1.15
|22,836
|6,791
|489
|13
|76,922.08
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|4-4
|47.93
|971,545
|1.25
|80,204
|9,392
|482
|9
|111,110.11
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|4-3
|45.80
|999,733
|1.16
|25,019
|4,982
|244
|2
|499,999.00
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-4
|43.54
|999,999
|1.22
|34,186
|1,427
|84
|1
|999,999.00
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|4-3
|42.01
|611,040
|0.84
|26,057
|1,351
|45
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|4-3
|40.41
|756,756
|0.93
|16,008
|1,165
|22
|-
|-
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|3-5
|41.63
|726,657
|0.78
|3,030
|544
|11
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|5-2
|39.05
|628,925
|0.76
|10,510
|590
|5
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|4-4
|33.96
|999,965
|1.06
|3,921
|25
|2
|-
|-
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|4-3
|32.61
|955,458
|0.96
|115
|11
|1
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-3
|39.23
|454,631
|0.47
|418
|42
|-
|-
|-
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-5
|31.24
|1,000,000
|1.02
|719
|33
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|5-2
|34.94
|982,957
|0.99
|244
|23
|-
|-
|-
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|2-5
|37.98
|674,217
|0.69
|181
|17
|-
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|4-4
|40.30
|37,502
|0.04
|760
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-4
|31.23
|994,591
|1.03
|1,751
|4
|-
|-
|-
|White County
|7-AAA
|3-4
|34.56
|179,795
|0.18
|34
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|2-6
|29.61
|20,041
|0.02
|60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|2-5
|23.06
|66,359
|0.07
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|3-4
|30.16
|3,356
|0.00
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|3-4
|24.87
|44,287
|0.04
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-6
|21.05
|10,710
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|2-5
|18.44
|6,868
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|4-AAA
|1-7
|-7.08
|5,428
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-7
|-19.79
|16
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-7
|7.76
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-7
|7.46
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-6
|5.54
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-6
|15.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-6
|-6.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|504,040
|345,429
|150,531
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Thomasville
|369,295
|359,119
|152,045
|119,541
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Carver (Columbus)
|126,665
|264,457
|550,879
|31,091
|973,092
|26,908
|1-AAA
|Crisp County
|-
|30,995
|141,162
|797,208
|969,365
|30,635
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|-
|-
|5,383
|32,119
|37,502
|962,498
|1-AAA
|Columbus
|-
|-
|-
|20,041
|20,041
|979,959
|2-AAA
|Peach County
|781,204
|196,387
|22,235
|66
|999,892
|108
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|119,759
|592,497
|138,021
|149,722
|999,999
|1
|2-AAA
|Jackson
|99,022
|28,217
|546,375
|297,931
|971,545
|28,455
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|9
|182,858
|290,827
|488,511
|962,205
|37,795
|2-AAA
|Pike County
|6
|41
|2,542
|63,770
|66,359
|933,641
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|987,701
|10,998
|1,300
|-
|999,999
|1
|3-AAA
|Savannah Christian
|9,980
|894,445
|85,850
|9,649
|999,924
|76
|3-AAA
|Long County
|2,318
|1,625
|256,285
|368,697
|628,925
|371,075
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|1
|92,245
|170,617
|348,177
|611,040
|388,960
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|687
|485,793
|270,276
|756,756
|243,244
|3-AAA
|Savannah Country Day
|-
|-
|155
|3,201
|3,356
|996,644
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAA
|Morgan County
|530,087
|469,913
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|469,913
|530,086
|1
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Salem
|-
|1
|15
|5,412
|5,428
|994,572
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|-
|582,002
|417,963
|999,965
|35
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|-
|417,982
|576,609
|994,591
|5,409
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|-
|16
|16
|999,984
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|872,893
|117,783
|9,324
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|121,811
|852,970
|24,777
|442
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5,296
|29,071
|948,621
|17,012
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|-
|176
|17,278
|982,546
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Adairsville
|994,597
|3,975
|580
|834
|999,986
|14
|6-AAA
|Coahulla Creek
|2,451
|12,753
|552,509
|415,244
|982,957
|17,043
|6-AAA
|Ringgold
|1,597
|975,310
|22,127
|699
|999,733
|267
|6-AAA
|Bremen
|1,355
|7,715
|423,298
|523,090
|955,458
|44,542
|6-AAA
|Gordon Lee
|-
|230
|881
|43,176
|44,287
|955,713
|6-AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|17
|605
|6,246
|6,868
|993,132
|6-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|-
|-
|10,710
|10,710
|989,290
|6-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|7-AAA
|Dawson County
|702,035
|271,757
|26,130
|78
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|296,961
|243,056
|367,225
|57,457
|964,699
|35,301
|7-AAA
|Wesleyan
|983
|383,313
|214,056
|128,305
|726,657
|273,343
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|21
|66,220
|43,144
|345,246
|454,631
|545,369
|7-AAA
|Pickens
|-
|24,851
|301,260
|348,106
|674,217
|325,783
|7-AAA
|White County
|-
|10,803
|48,185
|120,807
|179,795
|820,205
|7-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|8-AAA
|Stephens County
|691,431
|193,383
|50,935
|53,125
|988,874
|11,126
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|126,468
|153,509
|329,506
|330,773
|940,256
|59,744
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|101,560
|541,604
|223,195
|73,382
|939,741
|60,259
|8-AAA
|Hebron Christian
|68,842
|71,617
|326,450
|298,778
|765,687
|234,313
|8-AAA
|Hart County
|11,699
|39,887
|69,914
|243,941
|365,441
|634,559
|8-AAA
|Franklin County
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
Class AA
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|7-0
|73.96
|999,993
|4.25
|914,217
|717,065
|616,386
|482,641
|1.07
|Cook
|1-AA
|6-1
|66.60
|999,826
|3.50
|736,749
|459,577
|311,004
|135,923
|6.36
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|5-2
|64.13
|1,000,000
|3.34
|873,497
|289,087
|201,372
|98,377
|9.16
|Appling County
|3-AA
|5-1
|62.02
|999,730
|3.51
|770,274
|533,947
|238,488
|82,152
|11.17
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|7-0
|62.14
|1,000,000
|3.47
|861,774
|391,881
|224,723
|76,866
|12.01
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|6-1
|62.02
|999,467
|2.79
|525,412
|338,502
|92,358
|40,422
|23.74
|Callaway
|5-AA
|4-3
|58.44
|999,992
|3.15
|718,362
|333,890
|106,637
|29,588
|32.80
|Thomson
|4-AA
|5-1
|59.64
|1,000,000
|2.39
|298,547
|142,112
|69,124
|19,841
|49.40
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|4-3
|56.72
|999,870
|2.86
|591,514
|287,859
|59,551
|17,927
|54.78
|Northeast
|2-AA
|5-2
|55.33
|1,000,000
|2.47
|383,501
|203,108
|36,932
|10,164
|97.39
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|4-3
|50.92
|1,000,000
|2.54
|426,033
|123,041
|16,846
|2,584
|386.00
|Worth County
|1-AA
|6-1
|50.62
|991,287
|2.17
|189,371
|59,970
|8,852
|1,128
|885.52
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|5-2
|51.15
|996,102
|1.91
|190,170
|44,157
|7,477
|1,051
|950.47
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|6-1
|50.25
|1,000,000
|1.64
|76,447
|20,598
|3,762
|600
|1,665.67
|Laney
|4-AA
|6-0
|48.15
|999,977
|1.48
|53,429
|12,643
|1,537
|230
|4,346.83
|Model
|7-AA
|5-3
|47.45
|999,999
|1.68
|79,890
|10,116
|1,682
|163
|6,133.97
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|7-1
|47.56
|1,000,000
|1.69
|80,496
|5,607
|1,147
|151
|6,621.52
|Union County
|8-AA
|6-1
|44.15
|987,890
|1.50
|71,173
|9,822
|779
|62
|16,128.03
|Columbia
|5-AA
|5-3
|45.68
|1,000,000
|1.45
|44,001
|2,182
|390
|45
|22,221.22
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|6-1
|45.51
|753,635
|0.99
|22,657
|4,667
|415
|39
|25,640.03
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|4-3
|43.10
|957,951
|1.29
|48,022
|5,296
|368
|33
|30,302.03
|Berrien
|1-AA
|5-3
|43.40
|555,183
|0.68
|13,599
|2,429
|99
|10
|99,999.00
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|3-5
|41.50
|450,525
|0.54
|8,780
|1,250
|44
|2
|499,999.00
|North Murray
|7-AA
|5-3
|36.72
|879,441
|0.98
|10,605
|686
|16
|1
|999,999.00
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|4-3
|37.23
|571,378
|0.65
|2,600
|238
|6
|-
|-
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|4-4
|37.71
|265,107
|0.30
|691
|38
|2
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|5-3
|35.57
|410,683
|0.44
|751
|36
|2
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|2-5
|33.64
|395,042
|0.41
|1,435
|20
|1
|-
|-
|Washington County
|4-AA
|2-5
|31.18
|956,453
|0.98
|1,870
|103
|-
|-
|-
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|4-3
|30.72
|601,572
|0.63
|1,360
|21
|-
|-
|-
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|6-1
|26.14
|974,989
|1.01
|696
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|2-6
|30.05
|162,597
|0.17
|421
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|2-4
|22.68
|867,434
|0.89
|552
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Spencer
|2-AA
|5-2
|23.19
|999,257
|1.02
|383
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|6-AA
|2-4
|20.74
|967,381
|0.98
|347
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-6
|35.17
|2,065
|0.00
|12
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-8
|31.91
|1,121
|0.00
|4
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|3-4
|23.08
|923,067
|0.93
|308
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-AA
|4-3
|28.69
|19,524
|0.02
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|6-AA
|4-3
|12.53
|164,677
|0.17
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-AA
|2-5
|15.13
|924,170
|0.93
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|5-AA
|2-6
|11.44
|71,148
|0.07
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|2-5
|7.51
|43,358
|0.04
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|4-3
|8.32
|52,112
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-6
|1.90
|46,097
|0.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|5-AA
|4-4
|7.10
|5,792
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-7
|-9.15
|3,375
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|1-7
|-6.01
|508
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-5
|-6.52
|183
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|3-5
|3.51
|23
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-7
|-5.57
|11
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|1-6
|9.18
|6
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-7
|5.33
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-6-1
|-8.12
|1
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|1-7
|16.98
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-5-1
|-17.17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-7
|-24.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|6-AA
|1-5
|-25.91
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AA
|Fitzgerald
|730,684
|267,273
|1,587
|449
|999,993
|7
|1-AA
|Cook
|268,273
|628,727
|97,919
|4,907
|999,826
|174
|1-AA
|Worth County
|1,042
|98,210
|872,244
|19,791
|991,287
|8,713
|1-AA
|Dodge County
|1
|4,803
|16,072
|429,649
|450,525
|549,475
|1-AA
|Berrien
|-
|987
|12,020
|542,176
|555,183
|444,817
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|-
|-
|158
|1,907
|2,065
|997,935
|1-AA
|Jeff Davis
|-
|-
|-
|1,121
|1,121
|998,879
|2-AA
|Northeast
|987,474
|12,436
|90
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Spencer
|12,354
|463,602
|498,086
|25,215
|999,257
|743
|2-AA
|ACE Charter
|172
|509,734
|348,613
|116,470
|974,989
|25,011
|2-AA
|Southwest
|-
|14,164
|137,622
|772,384
|924,170
|75,830
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|61
|8,819
|43,232
|52,112
|947,888
|2-AA
|Central (Macon)
|-
|3
|6,770
|39,324
|46,097
|953,903
|2-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|3,375
|3,375
|996,625
|2-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AA
|Appling County
|975,514
|13,890
|6,802
|3,524
|999,730
|270
|3-AA
|Vidalia
|11,710
|83,855
|334,927
|323,143
|753,635
|246,365
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|11,069
|870,555
|114,180
|3,663
|999,467
|533
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|1,677
|30,435
|303,447
|235,819
|571,378
|428,622
|3-AA
|Brantley County
|30
|1,258
|114,356
|295,039
|410,683
|589,317
|3-AA
|Toombs County
|-
|7
|126,288
|138,812
|265,107
|734,893
|3-AA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Thomson
|760,031
|178,884
|61,085
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Putnam County
|171,518
|432,158
|345,040
|51,284
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Laney
|68,451
|381,857
|536,512
|13,157
|999,977
|23
|4-AA
|Washington County
|-
|7,101
|57,362
|891,990
|956,453
|43,547
|4-AA
|Westside (Augusta)
|-
|-
|1
|5
|6
|999,994
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|43,358
|43,358
|956,642
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|-
|183
|183
|999,817
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|23
|23
|999,977
|5-AA
|Callaway
|706,018
|293,523
|388
|63
|999,992
|8
|5-AA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|293,982
|706,013
|4
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Landmark Christian
|-
|449
|2,063
|920,555
|923,067
|76,933
|5-AA
|Columbia
|-
|15
|994,336
|5,649
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Redan
|-
|-
|3,208
|67,940
|71,148
|928,852
|5-AA
|McNair
|-
|-
|1
|5,791
|5,792
|994,208
|5-AA
|Towers
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|999,015
|907
|78
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|847
|968,938
|30,058
|157
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|Washington
|138
|159
|491,682
|475,402
|967,381
|32,619
|6-AA
|Mount Paran Christian
|-
|29,996
|464,599
|372,839
|867,434
|132,566
|6-AA
|Therrell
|-
|-
|13,583
|151,094
|164,677
|835,323
|6-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|-
|-
|508
|508
|999,492
|6-AA
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AA
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|974,425
|22,723
|644
|2,208
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Fannin County
|15,620
|17,161
|902,951
|22,219
|957,951
|42,049
|7-AA
|North Murray
|7,718
|43,429
|24,729
|803,565
|879,441
|120,559
|7-AA
|Model
|2,237
|916,687
|55,838
|25,237
|999,999
|1
|7-AA
|Haralson County
|-
|-
|15,838
|146,759
|162,597
|837,403
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|-
|11
|11
|999,989
|7-AA
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|8-AA
|Fellowship Christian
|897,101
|89,368
|10,637
|2,764
|999,870
|130
|8-AA
|Union County
|86,123
|290,196
|516,928
|94,643
|987,890
|12,110
|8-AA
|Athens Academy
|16,608
|601,597
|345,838
|32,059
|996,102
|3,898
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|137
|18,192
|101,225
|482,018
|601,572
|398,428
|8-AA
|Banks County
|19
|212
|3,452
|15,841
|19,524
|980,476
|8-AA
|Providence Christian
|12
|435
|21,920
|372,675
|395,042
|604,958
Class A Division I
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-0
|75.95
|1,000,000
|4.29
|895,439
|813,240
|589,769
|370,412
|1.70
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|5-1
|72.91
|1,000,000
|3.94
|896,373
|721,606
|363,072
|184,153
|4.43
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|8-0
|72.71
|1,000,000
|4.00
|945,335
|681,580
|377,883
|179,273
|4.58
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|5-1
|72.66
|1,000,000
|3.91
|890,026
|714,743
|353,037
|177,081
|4.65
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|7-0
|67.40
|1,000,000
|3.32
|894,951
|328,967
|136,332
|46,694
|20.42
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|8-0
|65.94
|1,000,000
|3.24
|869,308
|282,806
|104,938
|31,782
|30.46
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|7-1
|59.79
|1,000,000
|2.22
|210,474
|82,590
|21,116
|4,396
|226.48
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|4-2
|55.04
|999,597
|2.58
|574,734
|67,895
|12,513
|1,605
|622.05
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|7-1
|53.90
|1,000,000
|2.25
|156,187
|89,264
|12,159
|1,435
|695.86
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|5-3
|53.51
|1,000,000
|2.49
|436,162
|46,869
|10,217
|1,156
|864.05
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|4-3
|52.94
|1,000,000
|2.34
|377,837
|63,037
|7,739
|835
|1,196.60
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|5-2
|52.77
|1,000,000
|2.32
|368,450
|60,303
|7,271
|797
|1,253.71
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|7-1
|53.90
|999,379
|1.27
|84,280
|21,905
|2,707
|332
|3,011.05
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|6-2
|46.47
|1,000,000
|1.78
|161,016
|13,690
|791
|40
|24,999.00
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|5-2
|40.97
|1,000,000
|1.41
|35,667
|1,930
|87
|3
|333,332.33
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|4-3
|40.52
|978,940
|1.19
|29,499
|1,434
|56
|3
|333,332.33
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|6-1
|41.64
|999,747
|1.36
|61,988
|3,187
|111
|2
|499,999.00
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|5-2
|44.27
|1,000,000
|1.59
|27,180
|2,915
|165
|1
|999,999.00
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|6-0
|36.89
|999,993
|1.80
|42,922
|913
|16
|-
|-
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|4-4
|37.54
|1,000,000
|1.72
|13,051
|520
|11
|-
|-
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|4-3
|36.41
|1,000,000
|1.18
|9,971
|349
|9
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-7
|32.80
|885,372
|0.89
|2,142
|55
|1
|-
|-
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|2-6
|32.27
|1,000,000
|1.04
|4,597
|55
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|4-3
|32.60
|944,868
|0.96
|1,287
|36
|-
|-
|-
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|3-4
|27.38
|1,000,000
|1.30
|2,847
|35
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|4-4
|28.20
|999,908
|1.24
|1,249
|30
|-
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|5-2
|28.17
|1,000,000
|1.08
|2,730
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|3-4
|25.91
|1,000,000
|1.06
|1,877
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|3-4
|30.26
|1,000,000
|1.02
|1,939
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|1-6
|20.35
|1,000,000
|1.01
|461
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|4-3
|11.61
|999,999
|1.01
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|1-6
|15.20
|115,652
|0.12
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|3-4
|17.94
|36,061
|0.04
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|3-5
|19.51
|33,843
|0.03
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|2-6
|-3.61
|1,000,000
|1.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-7
|8.32
|6,541
|0.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-8
|-30.06
|100
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I
|1-5
|-8.35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Irwin County
|510,663
|489,191
|137
|9
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Brooks County
|489,325
|507,505
|3,156
|14
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Pelham
|10
|3,007
|797,649
|199,334
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|2
|297
|199,058
|800,643
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|740,789
|206,304
|52,907
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|240,443
|716,392
|30,219
|12,543
|999,597
|403
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|18,768
|74,409
|903,883
|2,319
|999,379
|621
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|2,847
|11,408
|871,117
|885,372
|114,628
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|-
|48
|1,583
|114,021
|115,652
|884,348
|3-A Division I
|Metter
|874,945
|124,838
|216
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Screven County
|124,737
|858,932
|14,888
|1,436
|999,993
|7
|3-A Division I
|Claxton
|318
|9,056
|130,642
|859,983
|999,999
|1
|3-A Division I
|Bryan County
|-
|7,174
|854,252
|138,482
|999,908
|92
|3-A Division I
|Savannah
|-
|-
|2
|98
|100
|999,900
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|989,620
|10,364
|5
|11
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Heard County
|10,363
|251,573
|737,477
|587
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Temple
|17
|737,924
|259,937
|2,122
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Crawford County
|-
|139
|2,581
|997,280
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Prince Avenue Christian
|979,524
|20,381
|90
|5
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Social Circle
|19,669
|824,946
|129,374
|26,011
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|522
|92,533
|486,787
|420,158
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Jasper County
|285
|62,140
|383,749
|553,826
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|St. Francis
|461,442
|381,164
|118,101
|39,293
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|449,321
|386,798
|122,712
|41,169
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|64,366
|159,575
|449,105
|326,954
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|24,871
|72,463
|310,082
|592,584
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Darlington
|960,408
|39,176
|416
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Trion
|38,830
|574,905
|369,380
|16,632
|999,747
|253
|7-A Division I
|Pepperell
|762
|374,280
|421,116
|182,782
|978,940
|21,060
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|-
|11,631
|200,384
|732,853
|944,868
|55,132
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|5
|4,983
|28,855
|33,843
|966,157
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|-
|3
|3,721
|32,337
|36,061
|963,939
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|-
|-
|6,541
|6,541
|993,459
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|983,146
|15,497
|1,180
|177
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|11,850
|189,890
|796,971
|1,289
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|4,864
|794,326
|193,249
|7,561
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Christian
|140
|287
|8,600
|990,973
|1,000,000
|-
Class A Division II
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|7-1
|56.52
|1,000,000
|3.92
|804,412
|644,189
|510,796
|393,529
|1.54
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|7-0
|49.19
|1,000,000
|3.67
|803,677
|542,311
|373,434
|167,456
|4.97
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|7-1
|48.81
|1,000,000
|3.42
|730,099
|482,632
|223,149
|121,945
|7.20
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|7-1
|46.40
|1,000,000
|3.09
|768,023
|241,875
|134,995
|69,521
|13.38
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|5-2
|45.56
|1,000,000
|2.97
|483,733
|336,973
|163,921
|61,066
|15.38
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|5-2
|44.37
|1,000,000
|2.82
|424,257
|280,477
|127,126
|43,959
|21.75
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|5-2
|44.19
|1,000,000
|2.90
|568,695
|277,580
|109,891
|39,844
|24.10
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|5-2
|42.01
|999,914
|2.29
|808,636
|338,067
|87,630
|33,892
|28.51
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|3-4
|42.40
|999,986
|2.43
|362,702
|152,385
|61,735
|19,179
|51.14
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|4-3
|40.09
|999,809
|2.58
|493,431
|187,533
|63,805
|15,582
|63.18
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|7-1
|41.39
|1,000,000
|2.39
|339,470
|138,885
|51,431
|14,786
|66.63
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|3-5
|41.16
|1,000,000
|2.16
|244,832
|138,722
|44,940
|11,509
|85.89
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|5-2
|38.53
|987,861
|1.78
|156,908
|57,969
|17,743
|3,768
|264.39
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|4-3
|34.59
|998,748
|2.01
|258,907
|60,771
|13,252
|2,069
|482.33
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|3-4
|33.54
|999,963
|2.03
|261,610
|57,518
|9,578
|1,235
|808.72
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|5-2
|31.61
|982,594
|1.29
|38,435
|9,619
|1,562
|173
|5,779.35
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|5-2
|30.17
|995,963
|1.34
|52,303
|8,800
|1,043
|124
|8,063.52
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|3-4
|29.26
|849,390
|1.17
|65,691
|8,117
|947
|100
|9,999.00
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|4-3
|30.43
|970,371
|1.38
|59,296
|6,940
|798
|92
|10,868.57
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|4-3
|28.39
|1,000,000
|1.34
|31,723
|5,614
|712
|56
|17,856.14
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|3-4
|27.41
|950,435
|1.41
|69,212
|6,593
|420
|40
|24,999.00
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|5-2
|27.62
|998,182
|1.18
|42,462
|6,215
|508
|36
|27,776.78
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|2-5
|27.69
|977,961
|1.48
|77,460
|7,608
|469
|35
|28,570.43
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|2-5
|22.39
|559,111
|0.62
|8,893
|491
|25
|2
|499,999.00
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-7
|23.11
|591,499
|0.66
|10,128
|602
|33
|1
|999,999.00
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|4-3
|20.16
|948,622
|1.03
|4,580
|247
|14
|1
|999,999.00
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|2-5
|22.57
|977,870
|1.05
|7,132
|486
|30
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|3-4
|15.15
|999,887
|1.15
|6,937
|210
|6
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|4-4
|17.76
|968,479
|1.06
|8,299
|313
|5
|-
|-
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|4-3
|16.22
|864,919
|1.00
|7,107
|234
|2
|-
|-
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|2-5
|14.02
|712,627
|0.73
|554
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|2-6
|11.55
|859,408
|0.87
|146
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|4-4
|10.64
|61,164
|0.06
|112
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|2-5
|7.69
|305,689
|0.31
|71
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|2-5
|6.53
|70,554
|0.07
|44
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-5
|15.54
|14,526
|0.01
|11
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-6
|0.51
|275,730
|0.28
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|2-5
|3.68
|20,196
|0.02
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-7
|-0.83
|36,662
|0.04
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|2-5
|10.17
|16,923
|0.02
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|1-6
|-9.33
|3,851
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|1-6
|-8.12
|846
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|2-5
|-2.53
|204
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|2-5
|-24.36
|56
|0.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|5-2
|-14.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-5
|-60.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-7
|-61.21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GSIC
|8-A Division II
|0-8
|-75.62
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|-
|985,564
|9,991
|4,408
|999,963
|37
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|-
|9,353
|759,692
|208,825
|977,870
|22,130
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|-
|5,031
|21,722
|278,936
|305,689
|694,311
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|-
|45
|207,774
|504,808
|712,627
|287,373
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|7
|821
|3,023
|3,851
|996,149
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|648,928
|344,148
|6,387
|537
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|349,386
|582,865
|67,332
|417
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|1,090
|67,123
|517,448
|263,729
|849,390
|150,610
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|596
|5,819
|196,612
|356,084
|559,111
|440,889
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|-
|45
|212,221
|379,233
|591,499
|408,501
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|490,673
|469,741
|39,551
|35
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|480,876
|397,105
|108,935
|13,070
|999,986
|14
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|28,249
|121,617
|648,745
|171,760
|970,371
|29,629
|3-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|202
|10,630
|191,365
|766,282
|968,479
|31,521
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|-
|907
|11,404
|48,853
|61,164
|938,836
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|595,577
|309,532
|91,858
|2,842
|999,809
|191
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|346,996
|502,472
|114,232
|35,048
|998,748
|1,252
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|54,488
|149,006
|573,248
|219,221
|995,963
|4,037
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|2,939
|38,956
|218,676
|688,051
|948,622
|51,378
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|-
|33
|106
|20,057
|20,196
|979,804
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|-
|1
|1,880
|34,781
|36,662
|963,338
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|975,959
|23,863
|178
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|15,793
|532,315
|108,724
|343,055
|999,887
|113
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|8,248
|440,717
|81,248
|334,706
|864,919
|135,081
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|-
|2,989
|769,653
|86,766
|859,408
|140,592
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|-
|116
|40,161
|235,453
|275,730
|724,270
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|-
|36
|20
|56
|999,944
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|535,076
|464,753
|169
|2
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Manchester
|464,924
|535,076
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Greenville
|-
|170
|8,540
|61,844
|70,554
|929,446
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|1
|471,618
|478,816
|950,435
|49,565
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|-
|-
|519,673
|458,288
|977,961
|22,039
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|-
|-
|-
|846
|846
|999,154
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|-
|-
|-
|204
|204
|999,796
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|988,247
|11,064
|689
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|8,903
|188,863
|802,234
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Christian Heritage
|2,850
|800,073
|197,077
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|919,348
|64,983
|14,959
|624
|999,914
|86
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|51,819
|127,060
|295,951
|523,352
|998,182
|1,818
|8-A Division II
|Aquinas
|26,840
|578,832
|266,985
|115,204
|987,861
|12,139
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|1,960
|228,970
|420,827
|330,837
|982,594
|17,406
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|26
|134
|608
|13,758
|14,526
|985,474
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|7
|21
|670
|16,225
|16,923
|983,077
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|GSIC
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
