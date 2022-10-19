Maxwell playoff projections after Week 9

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Colquitt County Mill Creek Colquitt County Buford Mill Creek Valdosta First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Lambert Colquitt County Buford Carrollton Lambert Norcross Grayson Colquitt County Walton Buford Brookwood Carrollton Reg 5, #3 22 67.45 6-1 Kennesaw Mountain Reg 6, #2 10 82.53 7-0 Lambert Reg 8, #4 24 65.90 4-3 Mountain View Reg 7, #1 17 72.37 5-2 Norcross Reg 3, #3 34 58.70 2-6 Harrison Reg 4, #2 12 78.78 6-1 Grayson Reg 2, #4 28 62.68 3-5 Pebblebrook Reg 1, #1 1 108.25 7-0 Colquitt County Reg 6, #3 20 70.94 4-3 South Forsyth Reg 5, #2 8 83.31 5-2 Walton Reg 7, #4 35 52.35 4-3 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #1 2 99.86 7-0 Buford Reg 4, #3 14 74.02 4-3 Brookwood Reg 3, #2 23 66.06 4-4 McEachern Reg 1, #4 29 61.19 5-3 Camden County Reg 2, #1 6 84.79 8-0 Carrollton Westlake Mill Creek Valdosta Milton Westlake Marietta Mill Creek North Cobb Valdosta Parkview North Gwinnett Milton Reg 1, #3 13 75.57 4-3 Lowndes Reg 2, #2 11 80.36 5-2 Westlake Reg 4, #4 26 63.28 4-3 South Gwinnett Reg 3, #1 16 72.51 3-5 Marietta Reg 7, #3 33 58.93 5-2 Meadowcreek Reg 8, #2 3 97.77 6-1 Mill Creek Reg 6, #4 21 68.97 5-2 Denmark Reg 5, #1 4 90.56 5-2 North Cobb Reg 2, #3 15 73.21 5-3 East Coweta Reg 1, #2 5 87.47 8-0 Valdosta Reg 3, #4 25 63.45 4-3 North Paulding Reg 4, #1 9 82.94 6-1 Parkview Reg 8, #3 18 71.42 3-4 Collins Hill Reg 7, #2 19 71.19 6-2 North Gwinnett Reg 5, #4 39 47.01 4-3 Wheeler Reg 6, #1 7 84.75 4-3 Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Colquitt County 1-AAAAAAA 7-0 108.25 999,999 4.64 971,622 942,190 727,611 615,229 0.63 Buford 8-AAAAAAA 7-0 99.86 1,000,000 4.00 907,072 809,205 286,670 180,953 4.53 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAAA 6-1 97.77 999,931 3.69 663,779 589,860 447,587 135,324 6.39 North Cobb 5-AAAAAAA 5-2 90.56 1,000,000 2.78 363,275 300,139 190,211 31,668 30.58 Valdosta 1-AAAAAAA 8-0 87.47 1,000,000 2.89 578,103 347,710 112,801 13,784 71.55 Milton 6-AAAAAAA 4-3 84.75 996,822 2.99 734,581 267,049 80,025 8,214 120.74 Carrollton 2-AAAAAAA 8-0 84.79 1,000,000 2.76 709,974 144,856 33,397 4,928 201.92 Lambert 6-AAAAAAA 7-0 82.53 999,611 2.63 601,530 162,492 40,147 3,513 283.66 Parkview 4-AAAAAAA 6-1 82.94 999,683 2.42 308,391 143,940 36,817 3,257 306.03 Westlake 2-AAAAAAA 5-2 80.36 999,764 2.26 483,264 74,656 16,672 1,206 828.19 Walton 5-AAAAAAA 5-2 83.31 999,922 1.93 82,770 43,014 4,143 909 1,099.11 Grayson 4-AAAAAAA 6-1 78.78 998,993 2.13 194,410 57,997 9,888 591 1,691.05 Lowndes 1-AAAAAAA 4-3 75.57 957,866 1.46 177,662 15,942 2,849 116 8,619.69 Marietta 3-AAAAAAA 3-5 72.51 999,836 2.01 257,230 21,240 4,291 96 10,415.67 Brookwood 4-AAAAAAA 4-3 74.02 992,402 1.87 134,616 17,205 1,729 66 15,150.52 Norcross 7-AAAAAAA 5-2 72.37 999,987 1.78 178,143 14,098 1,205 43 23,254.81 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAAA 6-2 71.19 1,000,000 1.82 176,052 12,189 931 30 33,332.33 East Coweta 2-AAAAAAA 5-3 73.21 999,930 1.32 95,080 11,330 1,366 28 35,713.29 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAAA 3-4 71.42 983,399 1.56 85,490 12,931 902 23 43,477.26 South Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 4-3 70.94 873,118 1.18 67,864 4,733 375 12 83,332.33 Denmark 6-AAAAAAA 5-2 68.97 979,928 1.14 29,132 2,444 199 4 249,999.00 Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAAAA 6-1 67.45 994,052 1.21 61,417 1,343 59 3 333,332.33 Mountain View 8-AAAAAAA 4-3 65.90 970,436 1.30 45,457 840 14 2 499,999.00 McEachern 3-AAAAAAA 4-4 66.06 944,744 1.22 28,594 972 38 1 999,999.00 North Paulding 3-AAAAAAA 4-3 63.45 800,336 0.97 16,310 626 35 - - South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAAA 4-3 63.28 491,007 0.65 15,628 292 11 - - Pebblebrook 2-AAAAAAA 3-5 62.68 955,052 0.97 2,055 179 7 - - Harrison 3-AAAAAAA 2-6 58.70 837,703 0.94 5,318 114 5 - - Newton 4-AAAAAAA 3-4 60.33 283,750 0.35 4,882 58 5 - - Camden County 1-AAAAAAA 5-3 61.19 928,268 1.00 12,361 200 4 - - Archer 4-AAAAAAA 1-6 58.95 234,165 0.28 3,165 32 3 - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAAA 5-2 58.93 999,941 1.04 1,854 88 2 - - Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAAA 3-5 59.33 113,867 0.12 1,052 7 1 - - West Forsyth 6-AAAAAAA 3-4 62.69 149,952 0.16 967 18 - - - Hillgrove 3-AAAAAAA 2-5 52.24 417,381 0.43 283 5 - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAAA 4-3 47.01 849,616 0.86 440 3 - - - Dacula 8-AAAAAAA 2-5 52.30 27,411 0.03 78 2 - - - Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAAA 4-3 52.35 815,289 0.82 52 1 - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAAA 5-2 48.17 18,823 0.02 31 - - - - Osborne 5-AAAAAAA 5-2 40.81 124,162 0.12 13 - - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAAA 2-5 41.14 32,248 0.03 2 - - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAAA 3-4 37.76 47,557 0.05 1 - - - - Discovery 7-AAAAAAA 3-5 36.44 137,226 0.14 - - - - - Campbell 2-AAAAAAA 1-6 38.25 45,254 0.05 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAAA 2-5 31.31 569 0.00 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAAA 2-5 7.69 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAAA Colquitt County 917,134 80,250 2,599 16 999,999 1 1-AAAAAAA Valdosta 80,217 875,687 37,664 6,432 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAAA Lowndes 2,631 29,437 767,064 158,734 957,866 42,134 1-AAAAAAA Camden County 18 14,606 166,976 746,668 928,268 71,732 1-AAAAAAA Richmond Hill - 20 25,697 88,150 113,867 886,133 2-AAAAAAA Carrollton 659,986 317,153 22,846 15 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAAA Westlake 318,737 484,124 193,002 3,901 999,764 236 2-AAAAAAA East Coweta 21,274 195,402 597,964 185,290 999,930 70 2-AAAAAAA Campbell 3 32 173 45,046 45,254 954,746 2-AAAAAAA Pebblebrook - 3,289 186,015 765,748 955,052 44,948 3-AAAAAAA Marietta 828,240 134,353 19,014 18,229 999,836 164 3-AAAAAAA North Paulding 77,561 192,239 168,444 362,092 800,336 199,664 3-AAAAAAA Harrison 72,621 88,716 509,062 167,304 837,703 162,297 3-AAAAAAA McEachern 20,617 548,764 202,862 172,501 944,744 55,256 3-AAAAAAA Hillgrove 961 35,928 100,618 279,874 417,381 582,619 4-AAAAAAA Parkview 547,016 313,023 133,209 6,435 999,683 317 4-AAAAAAA Grayson 314,608 407,996 262,783 13,606 998,993 1,007 4-AAAAAAA Brookwood 138,376 274,476 486,938 92,612 992,402 7,598 4-AAAAAAA South Gwinnett - 1,943 88,926 400,138 491,007 508,993 4-AAAAAAA Archer - 1,438 14,902 217,825 234,165 765,835 4-AAAAAAA Newton - 1,124 13,242 269,384 283,750 716,250 5-AAAAAAA North Cobb 996,682 1,539 1,769 10 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 2,525 932 894,764 95,831 994,052 5,948 5-AAAAAAA Walton 791 995,739 2,860 532 999,922 78 5-AAAAAAA Wheeler 2 1,574 87,027 761,013 849,616 150,384 5-AAAAAAA Cherokee - 215 13,560 18,473 32,248 967,752 5-AAAAAAA Osborne - 1 20 124,141 124,162 875,838 6-AAAAAAA Milton 569,078 352,513 48,156 27,075 996,822 3,178 6-AAAAAAA Lambert 381,844 427,320 148,359 42,088 999,611 389 6-AAAAAAA South Forsyth 28,300 151,107 582,492 111,219 873,118 126,882 6-AAAAAAA Denmark 20,759 62,710 179,567 716,892 979,928 20,072 6-AAAAAAA West Forsyth 19 6,350 41,382 102,201 149,952 850,048 6-AAAAAAA Forsyth Central - - 44 525 569 999,431 7-AAAAAAA North Gwinnett 529,875 467,523 2,415 187 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAAA Norcross 468,024 419,858 97,967 14,138 999,987 13 7-AAAAAAA Meadowcreek 2,101 110,160 872,994 14,686 999,941 59 7-AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge - 2,357 17,905 795,027 815,289 184,711 7-AAAAAAA Discovery - 102 320 136,804 137,226 862,774 7-AAAAAAA Duluth - - 8,399 39,158 47,557 952,443 7-AAAAAAA Berkmar - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAAA Buford 999,628 359 10 3 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAAA Mountain View 300 3,731 52,258 914,147 970,436 29,564 8-AAAAAAA Mill Creek 67 952,195 45,875 1,794 999,931 69 8-AAAAAAA Collins Hill 3 43,421 884,305 55,670 983,399 16,601 8-AAAAAAA Dacula 2 294 11,671 15,444 27,411 972,589 8-AAAAAAA Central Gwinnett - - 5,881 12,942 18,823 981,177

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Lee County Hughes Lee County Gainesville Hughes Thomas County Central First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Roswell Lee County Gainesville Northside (Warner Robins) Douglas County Roswell St. Pius X Lee County South Paulding Gainesville Lovejoy Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 5, #3 15 63.38 5-2 Douglas County Reg 6, #2 16 59.81 4-4 Sequoyah Reg 8, #4 33 45.66 3-5 Jackson County Reg 7, #1 3 82.76 7-1 Roswell Reg 3, #3 36 43.83 5-2 Mundy's Mill Reg 4, #2 20 55.51 3-4 St. Pius X Reg 2, #4 37 43.65 4-3 Lakeside (Evans) Reg 1, #1 1 92.20 6-1 Lee County Reg 6, #3 24 55.21 5-2 River Ridge Reg 5, #2 13 66.29 5-2 South Paulding Reg 7, #4 31 48.69 2-5 Sprayberry Reg 8, #1 6 81.69 7-0 Gainesville Reg 4, #3 26 53.42 5-2 North Atlanta Reg 3, #2 28 51.34 4-3 Lovejoy Reg 1, #4 9 73.01 4-3 Northside (Warner Robins) Reg 2, #1 14 64.30 7-0 Brunswick Woodward Academy Hughes Thomas County Central Rome Houston County Woodward Academy Blessed Trinity Hughes Thomas County Central Marist Alpharetta Rome Reg 1, #3 5 82.01 6-1 Houston County Reg 2, #2 17 58.94 6-2 Effingham County Reg 4, #4 43 36.16 4-3 Dunwoody Reg 3, #1 7 80.50 6-1 Woodward Academy Reg 7, #3 12 66.65 6-2 Blessed Trinity Reg 8, #2 19 55.56 5-2 North Forsyth Reg 6, #4 22 55.27 3-5 Creekview Reg 5, #1 2 89.87 7-0 Hughes Reg 2, #3 30 48.79 4-4 Glynn Academy Reg 1, #2 4 82.25 7-0 Thomas County Central Reg 3, #4 46 32.45 4-3 Morrow Reg 4, #1 10 69.90 5-2 Marist Reg 8, #3 18 55.90 3-4 Shiloh Reg 7, #2 11 66.92 5-2 Alpharetta Reg 5, #4 23 55.26 4-3 Paulding County Reg 6, #1 8 75.52 6-1 Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Lee County 1-AAAAAA 6-1 92.20 999,991 4.36 973,567 771,210 618,964 491,124 1.04 Woodward Academy 3-AAAAAA 6-1 80.50 1,000,000 5.64 1,459,519 767,182 427,935 135,219 6.40 Gainesville 8-AAAAAA 7-0 81.69 999,999 3.71 851,910 662,050 214,602 105,768 8.45 Roswell 7-AAAAAA 7-1 82.76 1,000,000 3.35 900,114 291,057 172,327 87,197 10.47 Thomas County Central 1-AAAAAA 7-0 82.25 999,624 3.28 704,306 420,145 209,043 76,516 12.07 Houston County 1-AAAAAA 6-1 82.01 992,104 3.09 618,096 372,941 178,904 63,418 14.77 Rome 6-AAAAAA 6-1 75.52 999,841 3.03 706,308 289,679 107,919 22,715 43.02 Hughes 5-AAAAAA 7-0 89.87 999,991 1.11 28,527 25,274 11,951 8,548 115.99 Northside (Warner Robins) 1-AAAAAA 4-3 73.01 916,259 2.29 511,702 151,630 22,817 5,373 185.12 Marist 4-AAAAAA 5-2 69.90 999,996 2.30 213,435 84,661 19,790 2,502 398.68 Alpharetta 7-AAAAAA 5-2 66.92 1,000,000 2.03 204,843 31,456 5,285 537 1,861.20 Blessed Trinity 7-AAAAAA 6-2 66.65 998,332 1.93 151,129 26,244 4,172 365 2,738.73 South Paulding 5-AAAAAA 5-2 66.29 999,820 1.85 107,088 33,720 2,319 337 2,966.36 Brunswick 2-AAAAAA 7-0 64.30 999,976 1.48 179,273 32,536 2,243 245 4,080.63 Douglas County 5-AAAAAA 5-2 63.38 987,441 1.68 71,308 14,901 815 81 12,344.68 Effingham County 2-AAAAAA 6-2 58.94 1,000,000 1.20 56,819 6,699 284 23 43,477.26 St. Pius X 4-AAAAAA 3-4 55.51 999,989 1.88 25,774 2,302 137 8 124,999.00 North Forsyth 8-AAAAAA 5-2 55.56 999,998 1.32 22,897 3,295 123 8 124,999.00 Sequoyah 6-AAAAAA 4-4 59.81 999,385 1.47 34,899 1,953 155 7 142,856.14 Shiloh 8-AAAAAA 3-4 55.90 988,087 1.17 19,987 1,502 74 4 249,999.00 River Ridge 6-AAAAAA 5-2 55.21 799,572 0.94 9,478 1,576 26 3 333,332.33 North Atlanta 4-AAAAAA 5-2 53.42 999,155 1.56 57,927 3,110 52 1 999,999.00 Newnan 5-AAAAAA 3-4 53.47 178,286 0.21 1,907 57 6 1 999,999.00 Lovejoy 3-AAAAAA 4-3 51.34 995,081 1.56 55,270 2,580 19 - - Veterans 1-AAAAAA 4-3 55.38 91,568 0.13 11,703 690 13 - - Paulding County 5-AAAAAA 4-3 55.26 738,450 0.81 10,846 548 11 - - Creekview 6-AAAAAA 3-5 55.27 839,106 0.88 2,610 522 10 - - Sprayberry 7-AAAAAA 2-5 48.69 628,818 0.65 2,232 215 3 - - Allatoona 6-AAAAAA 2-5 52.73 280,533 0.32 1,421 114 1 - - Glynn Academy 2-AAAAAA 4-4 48.79 818,039 0.83 1,229 61 - - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAAAA 5-2 43.83 998,377 1.13 1,083 34 - - - Lassiter 7-AAAAAA 3-4 43.31 343,199 0.35 369 28 - - - Evans 2-AAAAAA 3-4 44.61 391,067 0.39 274 8 - - - Lakeside (Evans) 2-AAAAAA 4-3 43.65 771,493 0.78 343 6 - - - Alexander 5-AAAAAA 2-5 47.33 95,669 0.10 294 5 - - - Etowah 6-AAAAAA 5-2 49.15 81,563 0.08 48 3 - - - Jackson County 8-AAAAAA 3-5 45.66 509,488 0.52 669 2 - - - Lanier 8-AAAAAA 3-5 42.74 499,130 0.51 391 2 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAAA 4-3 36.16 791,129 0.81 314 2 - - - Morrow 3-AAAAAA 4-3 32.45 997,709 1.02 74 - - - - Pope 7-AAAAAA 0-7 31.41 29,583 0.03 6 - - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 1-6 43.15 454 0.00 5 - - - - Riverwood 4-AAAAAA 1-6 23.29 207,475 0.21 2 - - - - Grovetown 2-AAAAAA 3-5 37.34 13,580 0.01 2 - - - - South Effingham 2-AAAAAA 2-4 33.59 5,845 0.01 1 - - - - East Paulding 5-AAAAAA 2-5 45.06 295 0.00 1 - - - - Jonesboro 3-AAAAAA 3-4 31.79 8,823 0.01 - - - - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAAA 2-5 36.96 3,298 0.00 - - - - - South Cobb 4-AAAAAA 0-7 17.10 2,256 0.00 - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAAA 1-7 34.61 68 0.00 - - - - - New Manchester 5-AAAAAA 0-7 24.51 48 0.00 - - - - - Rockdale County 3-AAAAAA 1-6 6.24 10 0.00 - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAAA 0-8 31.21 - - - - - - - Alcovy 3-AAAAAA 1-6 25.17 - - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAAA 5-2 18.05 - - - - - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAAA 0-8 16.17 - - - - - - - Forest Park 3-AAAAAA 2-5 13.07 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Lee County 843,221 141,122 5,599 10,049 999,991 9 1-AAAAAA Thomas County Central 132,405 393,251 336,146 137,822 999,624 376 1-AAAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) 12,576 51,359 163,749 688,575 916,259 83,741 1-AAAAAA Houston County 11,798 413,926 490,409 75,971 992,104 7,896 1-AAAAAA Veterans - 342 4,033 87,193 91,568 908,432 1-AAAAAA Tift County - - 64 390 454 999,546 2-AAAAAA Brunswick 658,596 332,430 8,423 527 999,976 24 2-AAAAAA Effingham County 340,012 602,165 56,210 1,613 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Lakeside (Evans) 1,391 54,674 331,590 383,838 771,493 228,507 2-AAAAAA Evans 1 7,161 131,521 252,384 391,067 608,933 2-AAAAAA Glynn Academy - 3,563 472,236 342,240 818,039 181,961 2-AAAAAA South Effingham - 7 20 5,818 5,845 994,155 2-AAAAAA Grovetown - - - 13,580 13,580 986,420 3-AAAAAA Woodward Academy 998,110 1,758 132 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Mundy's Mill 1,866 11,520 740,110 244,881 998,377 1,623 3-AAAAAA Lovejoy 24 958,506 31,410 5,141 995,081 4,919 3-AAAAAA Morrow - 28,185 227,745 741,779 997,709 2,291 3-AAAAAA Jonesboro - 31 603 8,189 8,823 991,177 3-AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - 10 10 999,990 3-AAAAAA Alcovy - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Marist 806,755 158,439 34,742 60 999,996 4 4-AAAAAA St. Pius X 166,606 764,964 67,786 633 999,989 11 4-AAAAAA North Atlanta 26,627 76,216 801,346 94,966 999,155 845 4-AAAAAA Riverwood 12 360 1,083 206,020 207,475 792,525 4-AAAAAA Dunwoody - 13 94,216 696,900 791,129 208,871 4-AAAAAA South Cobb - 8 827 1,421 2,256 997,744 4-AAAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Hughes 958,264 40,967 555 205 999,991 9 5-AAAAAA South Paulding 41,258 574,198 378,951 5,413 999,820 180 5-AAAAAA Douglas County 475 384,228 542,197 60,541 987,441 12,559 5-AAAAAA Paulding County 3 199 12,656 725,592 738,450 261,550 5-AAAAAA Newnan - 408 60,731 117,147 178,286 821,714 5-AAAAAA Alexander - - 4,910 90,759 95,669 904,331 5-AAAAAA East Paulding - - - 295 295 999,705 5-AAAAAA New Manchester - - - 48 48 999,952 6-AAAAAA Rome 978,913 11,608 3,823 5,497 999,841 159 6-AAAAAA River Ridge 10,426 26,887 598,149 164,110 799,572 200,428 6-AAAAAA Sequoyah 10,207 881,176 102,988 5,014 999,385 615 6-AAAAAA Creekview 431 2,835 200,358 635,482 839,106 160,894 6-AAAAAA Allatoona 21 77,107 84,544 118,861 280,533 719,467 6-AAAAAA Etowah 2 387 10,138 71,036 81,563 918,437 6-AAAAAA Woodstock - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAA Roswell 920,134 78,663 633 570 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Alpharetta 78,626 489,076 432,052 246 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Blessed Trinity 1,240 432,027 545,977 19,088 998,332 1,668 7-AAAAAA Lassiter - 159 16,443 326,597 343,199 656,801 7-AAAAAA Sprayberry - 75 4,895 623,848 628,818 371,182 7-AAAAAA Pope - - - 29,583 29,583 970,417 7-AAAAAA Johns Creek - - - 68 68 999,932 8-AAAAAA Gainesville 947,517 48,454 3,723 305 999,999 1 8-AAAAAA North Forsyth 43,987 923,992 31,902 117 999,998 2 8-AAAAAA Shiloh 8,495 26,883 871,978 80,731 988,087 11,913 8-AAAAAA Jackson County 1 82 11,846 497,559 509,488 490,512 8-AAAAAA Lanier - 349 79,767 419,014 499,130 500,870 8-AAAAAA Habersham Central - 240 784 2,274 3,298 996,702 8-AAAAAA Apalachee - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Ware County Coffee Ware County Loganville Creekside Coffee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Calhoun Ware County Loganville Dutchtown Kell Calhoun Decatur Ware County Lithia Springs Loganville Northgate Dutchtown Reg 5, #3 27 45.34 5-3 Maynard Jackson Reg 6, #2 13 57.98 6-1 Kell Reg 8, #4 14 56.59 3-5 Clarke Central Reg 7, #1 8 65.53 5-3 Calhoun Reg 3, #3 37 32.25 4-4 McIntosh Reg 4, #2 34 40.64 3-4 Decatur Reg 2, #4 11 62.21 5-3 Jones County Reg 1, #1 1 80.38 6-0 Ware County Reg 6, #3 20 48.98 4-3 Greater Atlanta Christian Reg 5, #2 16 55.56 5-3 Lithia Springs Reg 7, #4 24 46.98 3-5 Cass Reg 8, #1 4 69.06 8-0 Loganville Reg 4, #3 33 40.79 2-5 Tucker Reg 3, #2 32 42.30 2-6 Northgate Reg 1, #4 29 44.20 2-5 Jenkins Reg 2, #1 9 64.75 6-1 Dutchtown Warner Robins Creekside Coffee Cambridge Warner Robins Northside (Columbus) Jefferson Creekside Coffee Chamblee Cartersville Cambridge Reg 1, #3 25 46.21 2-5 Statesboro Reg 2, #2 3 69.76 3-4 Warner Robins Reg 4, #4 38 31.73 3-4 Arabia Mountain Reg 3, #1 19 51.59 7-1 Northside (Columbus) Reg 7, #3 15 56.34 5-3 Dalton Reg 8, #2 7 66.11 5-2 Jefferson Reg 6, #4 31 42.59 2-5 Centennial Reg 5, #1 6 68.17 5-2 Creekside Reg 2, #3 17 51.70 4-3 Ola Reg 1, #2 2 71.01 6-1 Coffee Reg 3, #4 40 29.75 1-6 Harris County Reg 4, #1 30 43.84 5-1 Chamblee Reg 8, #3 12 59.79 5-2 Eastside Reg 7, #2 10 64.63 7-1 Cartersville Reg 5, #4 18 51.68 3-4 Mays Reg 6, #1 5 68.27 6-2 Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Ware County 1-AAAAA 6-0 80.38 999,998 4.35 931,296 811,952 671,477 533,418 0.87 Coffee 1-AAAAA 6-1 71.01 999,957 3.38 782,905 494,746 294,196 109,992 8.09 Warner Robins 2-AAAAA 3-4 69.76 999,809 3.11 726,321 402,353 179,448 69,904 13.31 Loganville 8-AAAAA 8-0 69.06 1,000,000 3.05 628,708 407,248 151,184 63,993 14.63 Creekside 5-AAAAA 5-2 68.17 999,999 3.15 612,312 398,144 187,155 62,790 14.93 Cambridge 6-AAAAA 6-2 68.27 1,000,000 3.09 670,798 319,149 177,391 58,959 15.96 Dutchtown 2-AAAAA 6-1 64.75 999,421 2.93 716,521 339,150 94,578 29,020 33.46 Jefferson 8-AAAAA 5-2 66.11 1,000,000 2.56 456,231 252,622 80,247 26,640 36.54 Calhoun 7-AAAAA 5-3 65.53 975,811 2.35 502,173 138,518 61,272 20,907 46.83 Cartersville 7-AAAAA 7-1 64.63 999,986 2.10 318,769 97,076 39,548 11,424 86.54 Jones County 2-AAAAA 5-3 62.21 895,813 1.72 316,786 129,044 31,414 8,146 121.76 Eastside 8-AAAAA 5-2 59.79 891,107 1.46 141,498 35,266 8,233 1,567 637.16 Kell 6-AAAAA 6-1 57.98 998,358 2.00 235,225 32,666 7,095 1,306 764.70 Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 5-3 55.56 999,993 1.83 138,381 35,891 3,907 610 1,638.34 Dalton 7-AAAAA 5-3 56.34 1,000,000 1.45 92,003 17,630 3,388 477 2,095.44 Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAAA 7-1 51.59 1,000,000 2.16 215,050 33,902 4,154 297 3,366.00 Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 3-5 56.59 777,594 1.08 75,244 9,075 1,882 296 3,377.38 Ola 2-AAAAA 4-3 51.70 722,849 0.97 87,643 13,911 1,528 132 7,574.76 Mays 5-AAAAA 3-4 51.68 954,671 1.27 46,697 6,361 634 60 16,665.67 Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAAAA 4-3 48.98 979,219 1.31 38,695 4,545 319 24 41,665.67 Statesboro 1-AAAAA 2-5 46.21 994,674 1.13 39,796 3,387 148 11 90,908.09 Chamblee 4-AAAAA 5-1 43.84 999,979 1.86 39,155 3,545 244 7 142,856.14 Cass 7-AAAAA 3-5 46.98 544,443 0.59 9,270 1,383 62 5 199,999.00 Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-3 48.08 331,299 0.38 8,574 412 42 3 333,332.33 Maynard Jackson 5-AAAAA 5-3 45.34 816,782 0.95 13,432 558 35 3 333,332.33 Hiram 7-AAAAA 4-4 45.86 479,251 0.52 5,693 720 26 3 333,332.33 Northgate 3-AAAAA 2-6 42.30 999,521 1.70 54,422 4,117 132 2 499,999.00 Union Grove 2-AAAAA 4-4 47.27 381,918 0.40 6,154 825 69 2 499,999.00 Jenkins 1-AAAAA 2-5 44.20 981,154 1.09 30,696 2,168 63 2 499,999.00 Decatur 4-AAAAA 3-4 40.64 999,892 1.80 21,544 1,507 73 - - Tucker 4-AAAAA 2-5 40.79 966,433 1.35 25,496 1,466 32 - - Centennial 6-AAAAA 2-5 42.59 984,706 1.06 4,559 468 19 - - Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 4-4 44.41 228,248 0.25 1,736 79 4 - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 3-4 31.73 869,919 0.99 2,782 51 1 - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 4-4 32.25 999,951 1.21 1,862 43 - - - Harris County 3-AAAAA 1-6 29.75 986,643 1.16 1,542 22 - - - M.L. King 4-AAAAA 2-5 17.32 163,108 0.17 19 - - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 0-7 25.82 8,837 0.01 9 - - - - Chattahoochee 6-AAAAA 2-6 24.84 30,868 0.03 2 - - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 0-7 17.10 15,380 0.02 1 - - - - Drew 3-AAAAA 0-7 -1.94 13,885 0.01 - - - - - North Springs 6-AAAAA 4-3 23.44 6,849 0.01 - - - - - Lithonia 4-AAAAA 0-7 7.58 669 0.00 - - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAAA 1-7 27.93 509 0.00 - - - - - Banneker 5-AAAAA 3-4 31.15 307 0.00 - - - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAAA 2-6 37.91 190 0.00 - - - - - Flowery Branch 8-AAAAA 2-6 47.61 - - - - - - - Chapel Hill 5-AAAAA 3-5 34.24 - - - - - - - Tri-Cities 5-AAAAA 1-6 16.92 - - - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 8-AAAAA 2-5 14.21 - - - - - - - Midtown 5-AAAAA 4-3 10.07 - - - - - - - Locust Grove 2-AAAAA 0-7 7.12 - - - - - - - Northview 6-AAAAA 1-7 6.62 - - - - - - - Cross Keys 4-AAAAA 0-7 -71.19 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Ware County 747,274 249,929 2,726 69 999,998 2 1-AAAAA Coffee 252,362 732,105 15,211 279 999,957 43 1-AAAAA Statesboro 275 2,846 542,528 449,025 994,674 5,326 1-AAAAA Jenkins 89 15,120 438,009 527,936 981,154 18,846 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute - - 1,519 13,861 15,380 984,620 1-AAAAA Greenbrier - - 7 8,830 8,837 991,163 2-AAAAA Dutchtown 591,287 217,878 74,315 115,941 999,421 579 2-AAAAA Jones County 224,385 57,489 315,343 298,596 895,813 104,187 2-AAAAA Warner Robins 149,787 603,180 211,377 35,465 999,809 191 2-AAAAA Ola 34,481 119,760 361,727 206,881 722,849 277,151 2-AAAAA Union Grove 60 1,693 37,198 342,967 381,918 618,082 2-AAAAA Eagle's Landing - - 40 150 190 999,810 2-AAAAA Locust Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAA Northside (Columbus) 946,509 50,203 3,282 6 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Northgate 43,189 859,088 87,295 9,949 999,521 479 3-AAAAA McIntosh 10,296 3,846 485,366 500,443 999,951 49 3-AAAAA Harris County 6 86,831 424,029 475,777 986,643 13,357 3-AAAAA Drew - 32 28 13,825 13,885 986,115 4-AAAAA Chamblee 575,830 350,911 55,119 18,119 999,979 21 4-AAAAA Decatur 419,820 569,653 9,971 448 999,892 108 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain 4,291 43,512 227,100 595,016 869,919 130,081 4-AAAAA M.L. King 58 3,088 17,454 142,508 163,108 836,892 4-AAAAA Lithonia 1 - 30 638 669 999,331 4-AAAAA Tucker - 32,836 690,326 243,271 966,433 33,567 4-AAAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Creekside 999,561 236 202 - 999,999 1 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs 424 791,503 176,038 32,028 999,993 7 5-AAAAA Mays 13 193,073 279,031 482,554 954,671 45,329 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 2 272 43,913 184,061 228,248 771,752 5-AAAAA Maynard Jackson - 14,916 500,816 301,050 816,782 183,218 5-AAAAA Banneker - - - 307 307 999,693 5-AAAAA Tri-Cities - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Chapel Hill - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Midtown - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Cambridge 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAA Kell - 788,681 202,574 7,103 998,358 1,642 6-AAAAA Greater Atlanta Christian - 202,841 518,427 257,951 979,219 20,781 6-AAAAA Centennial - 7,786 274,502 702,418 984,706 15,294 6-AAAAA Chattahoochee - 691 4,138 26,039 30,868 969,132 6-AAAAA North Springs - 1 359 6,489 6,849 993,151 6-AAAAA Northview - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAA Calhoun 669,207 69,085 115,184 122,335 975,811 24,189 7-AAAAA Cartersville 237,629 538,584 222,172 1,601 999,986 14 7-AAAAA Dalton 93,164 371,090 498,273 37,473 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Cass - 12,535 32,392 499,516 544,443 455,557 7-AAAAA Hiram - 8,706 131,824 338,721 479,251 520,749 7-AAAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - - 155 354 509 999,491 8-AAAAA Loganville 587,626 372,368 40,006 - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Jefferson 373,885 451,886 162,212 12,017 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Eastside 38,489 162,982 414,056 275,580 891,107 108,893 8-AAAAA Clarke Central - 12,703 310,240 454,651 777,594 222,406 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow - 61 73,486 257,752 331,299 668,701 8-AAAAA Flowery Branch - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedartown Benedictine Cedartown Perry Benedictine Troup First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Cedartown Bainbridge North Oconee Perry Pace Academy Cedartown Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Bainbridge Lovett North Oconee Burke County Perry Reg 5, #3 13 58.47 6-1 Pace Academy Reg 6, #2 18 54.95 5-3 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 8, #4 31 42.55 5-2 East Forsyth Reg 7, #1 1 86.05 7-0 Cedartown Reg 3, #3 11 61.75 6-1 Wayne County Reg 4, #2 9 63.33 5-2 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Reg 2, #4 32 40.43 2-6 Griffin Reg 1, #1 6 70.28 4-4 Bainbridge Reg 6, #3 26 47.27 1-7 Hapeville Charter Reg 5, #2 27 45.52 3-4 Lovett Reg 7, #4 19 54.03 5-2 Northwest Whitfield Reg 8, #1 4 78.28 7-0 North Oconee Reg 4, #3 10 63.28 5-2 Starr's Mill Reg 3, #2 7 68.32 6-1 Burke County Reg 1, #4 45 31.93 2-6 Westover Reg 2, #1 2 79.80 7-1 Perry Benedictine Stockbridge Troup Stephenson Spalding Benedictine Sonoraville Stockbridge Cairo Troup Heritage (Ringgold) Stephenson Reg 1, #3 42 35.19 2-6 Hardaway Reg 2, #2 24 48.92 5-3 Spalding Reg 4, #4 12 60.07 5-2 Whitewater Reg 3, #1 3 78.29 5-2 Benedictine Reg 7, #3 16 56.11 5-2 Sonoraville Reg 8, #2 29 44.13 6-1 Walnut Grove Reg 6, #4 23 49.80 5-3 Holy Innocents Reg 5, #1 8 63.34 5-2 Stockbridge Reg 2, #3 28 44.53 2-5 Baldwin Reg 1, #2 20 52.15 6-2 Cairo Reg 3, #4 22 50.81 5-2 New Hampstead Reg 4, #1 5 75.37 7-0 Troup Reg 8, #3 30 42.68 4-3 Madison County Reg 7, #2 15 56.35 6-1 Heritage (Ringgold) Reg 5, #4 25 48.17 5-2 Hampton Reg 6, #1 14 57.33 5-2 Stephenson

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedartown 7-AAAA 7-0 86.05 1,000,000 4.44 979,226 861,689 603,517 461,150 1.17 Benedictine 3-AAAA 5-2 78.29 1,000,000 4.01 848,404 746,008 508,215 192,103 4.21 Perry 2-AAAA 7-1 79.80 1,000,000 3.55 851,931 501,750 202,417 122,372 7.17 Troup 4-AAAA 7-0 75.37 999,999 3.72 807,704 656,379 339,557 104,126 8.60 North Oconee 8-AAAA 7-0 78.28 1,000,000 3.49 901,250 460,417 167,306 95,001 9.53 Bainbridge 1-AAAA 4-4 70.28 1,000,000 2.78 629,664 135,285 40,948 12,138 81.39 Stockbridge 5-AAAA 5-2 63.34 999,682 2.61 556,152 128,160 42,934 4,360 228.36 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 4-AAAA 5-2 63.33 999,101 2.01 274,392 102,848 25,126 2,673 373.11 Burke County 3-AAAA 6-1 68.32 997,897 1.86 178,429 44,377 10,231 2,389 417.59 Stephenson 6-AAAA 5-2 57.33 1,000,000 2.34 440,052 92,347 15,111 797 1,253.71 Starr's Mill 4-AAAA 5-2 63.28 970,969 1.34 70,798 29,111 7,693 774 1,290.99 Wayne County 3-AAAA 6-1 61.75 992,162 1.56 111,619 27,073 6,581 614 1,627.66 Pace Academy 5-AAAA 6-1 58.47 999,908 1.94 193,547 30,280 6,724 382 2,616.80 Whitewater 4-AAAA 5-2 60.07 951,770 1.21 54,475 21,458 4,865 362 2,761.43 Sonoraville 7-AAAA 5-2 56.11 999,458 2.23 363,957 56,041 7,567 357 2,800.12 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAAA 6-1 56.35 818,302 1.61 229,575 34,189 4,856 226 4,423.78 Cairo 1-AAAA 6-2 52.15 1,000,000 1.89 89,869 26,319 2,412 60 16,665.67 Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 5-3 54.95 991,622 1.65 35,360 5,312 482 26 38,460.54 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAAA 5-2 54.03 673,553 0.93 61,314 5,958 807 24 41,665.67 Spalding 2-AAAA 5-3 48.92 981,490 1.74 39,852 8,880 814 22 45,453.55 Holy Innocents 6-AAAA 5-3 49.80 951,591 1.33 62,496 5,766 468 14 71,427.57 New Hampstead 3-AAAA 5-2 50.81 993,520 1.10 24,725 7,019 487 10 99,999.00 Central (Carrollton) 7-AAAA 4-3 51.27 508,528 0.68 35,877 2,907 264 8 124,999.00 LaGrange 4-AAAA 5-2 55.94 73,021 0.09 3,579 892 126 4 249,999.00 Hapeville Charter 6-AAAA 1-7 47.27 753,279 0.92 20,058 957 86 2 499,999.00 Baldwin 2-AAAA 2-5 44.53 755,942 0.94 7,919 1,281 51 2 499,999.00 East Forsyth 8-AAAA 5-2 42.55 855,239 0.97 15,574 699 35 2 499,999.00 Hampton 5-AAAA 5-2 48.17 939,504 1.22 41,680 3,300 174 1 999,999.00 Lovett 5-AAAA 3-4 45.52 826,721 1.10 13,997 692 30 1 999,999.00 Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 6-1 44.13 757,158 0.94 23,691 1,043 67 - - Madison County 8-AAAA 4-3 42.68 808,800 0.95 20,028 873 35 - - Griffin 2-AAAA 2-6 40.43 695,994 0.78 2,515 240 7 - - Howard 2-AAAA 5-2 38.76 378,165 0.47 1,740 144 4 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 5-AAAA 4-3 38.75 221,876 0.25 2,424 80 1 - - Miller Grove 6-AAAA 3-5 40.34 302,977 0.33 2,643 54 1 - - Westside (Macon) 2-AAAA 5-2 37.32 180,475 0.21 494 39 1 - - Hardaway 1-AAAA 2-6 35.19 957,777 1.11 1,671 98 - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 3-5 38.94 506,604 0.51 930 29 - - - Westover 1-AAAA 2-6 31.93 852,720 0.88 209 4 - - - McDonough 5-AAAA 3-4 36.56 11,978 0.01 93 1 - - - North Hall 8-AAAA 3-5 31.91 71,997 0.07 74 1 - - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAAA 2-6 33.21 16,414 0.02 8 - - - - Riverdale 4-AAAA 3-5 37.37 5,140 0.01 2 - - - - Southwest DeKalb 6-AAAA 2-6 40.04 531 0.00 2 - - - - West Laurens 2-AAAA 1-6 32.00 7,934 0.01 1 - - - - Shaw 1-AAAA 3-5 16.87 189,503 0.19 - - - - - Luella 5-AAAA 1-6 25.29 331 0.00 - - - - - Chestatee 8-AAAA 1-6 19.93 201 0.00 - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 4-3 21.51 159 0.00 - - - - - Islands 3-AAAA 0-8 7.97 7 0.00 - - - - - Cherokee Bluff 8-AAAA 2-6 35.52 1 0.00 - - - - - Fayette County 4-AAAA 1-6 23.14 - - - - - - - Stone Mountain 6-AAAA 2-5 11.10 - - - - - - - East Hall 8-AAAA 2-5 7.50 - - - - - - - Druid Hills 6-AAAA 3-4 6.01 - - - - - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAAA 0-7 4.60 - - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-AAAA 0-7 -2.72 - - - - - - - North Clayton 4-AAAA 1-7 -3.82 - - - - - - - Clarkston 6-AAAA 1-6 -16.79 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Bainbridge 887,614 110,528 1,858 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Cairo 111,325 870,137 17,668 870 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Hardaway 1,061 2,192 835,860 118,664 957,777 42,223 1-AAAA Westover - 17,143 118,614 716,963 852,720 147,280 1-AAAA Shaw - - 26,000 163,503 189,503 810,497 2-AAAA Perry 981,023 18,977 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Spalding 18,977 721,240 189,647 51,626 981,490 18,510 2-AAAA Howard - 116,175 54,483 207,507 378,165 621,835 2-AAAA Baldwin - 73,178 445,807 236,957 755,942 244,058 2-AAAA Griffin - 43,589 236,825 415,580 695,994 304,006 2-AAAA Westside (Macon) - 26,841 73,193 80,441 180,475 819,525 2-AAAA West Laurens - - 45 7,889 7,934 992,066 3-AAAA Benedictine 933,876 61,565 1,838 2,721 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Wayne County 58,616 328,488 559,445 45,613 992,162 7,838 3-AAAA Burke County 4,814 588,753 342,782 61,548 997,897 2,103 3-AAAA New Hampstead 2,694 20,850 93,624 876,352 993,520 6,480 3-AAAA Southeast Bulloch - 344 2,311 13,759 16,414 983,586 3-AAAA Islands - - - 7 7 999,993 4-AAAA Troup 803,067 195,324 1,064 544 999,999 1 4-AAAA Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 196,873 781,426 6,749 14,053 999,101 899 4-AAAA LaGrange 60 15,731 8,644 48,586 73,021 926,979 4-AAAA Whitewater - 6,497 400,708 544,565 951,770 48,230 4-AAAA Starr's Mill - 1,022 580,947 389,000 970,969 29,031 4-AAAA Riverdale - - 1,888 3,252 5,140 994,860 4-AAAA Fayette County - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA North Clayton - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Stockbridge 726,105 260,637 12,707 233 999,682 318 5-AAAA Pace Academy 263,826 394,649 337,585 3,848 999,908 92 5-AAAA Lovett 9,923 333,348 317,544 165,906 826,721 173,279 5-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 146 3,409 4,732 213,589 221,876 778,124 5-AAAA Hampton - 7,957 327,303 604,244 939,504 60,496 5-AAAA Luella - - 97 234 331 999,669 5-AAAA McDonough - - 32 11,946 11,978 988,022 5-AAAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stephenson 846,375 83,165 65,925 4,535 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Holy Innocents 128,733 71,647 436,863 314,348 951,591 48,409 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 24,732 813,575 121,942 31,373 991,622 8,378 6-AAAA Hapeville Charter 160 11,753 320,406 420,960 753,279 246,721 6-AAAA Miller Grove - 19,860 54,864 228,253 302,977 697,023 6-AAAA Southwest DeKalb - - - 531 531 999,469 6-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Stone Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Cedartown 975,370 24,210 359 61 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Sonoraville 21,984 611,059 331,348 35,067 999,458 542 7-AAAA Northwest Whitfield 2,539 6,142 228,737 436,135 673,553 326,447 7-AAAA Heritage (Ringgold) 107 332,914 287,432 197,849 818,302 181,698 7-AAAA Central (Carrollton) - 25,675 152,077 330,776 508,528 491,472 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - 47 112 159 999,841 8-AAAA North Oconee 991,956 8,044 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 8,044 523,871 106,480 118,763 757,158 242,842 8-AAAA Madison County - 250,539 467,577 90,684 808,800 191,200 8-AAAA East Forsyth - 217,137 350,203 287,899 855,239 144,761 8-AAAA North Hall - 214 20,289 51,494 71,997 928,003 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals - 195 55,362 451,047 506,604 493,396 8-AAAA Chestatee - - 89 112 201 999,799 8-AAAA Cherokee Bluff - - - 1 1 999,999 8-AAAA East Hall - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Seckinger - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cedar Grove Sandy Creek Dougherty Sandy Creek Cedar Grove Adairsville First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Atlanta) Dougherty Sandy Creek Peach County Carver (Atlanta) Oconee County Harlem Dougherty Sandy Creek Stephens County Savannah Christian Peach County Reg 5, #3 6 64.74 5-2 Carver (Atlanta) Reg 6, #2 23 45.80 4-3 Ringgold Reg 8, #4 5 65.33 4-3 Oconee County Reg 7, #1 16 54.23 6-2 Dawson County Reg 3, #3 27 40.41 4-3 Johnson (Savannah) Reg 4, #2 20 49.16 7-1 Harlem Reg 2, #4 18 50.48 4-4 Mary Persons Reg 1, #1 7 63.79 8-0 Dougherty Reg 6, #3 32 34.94 5-2 Coahulla Creek Reg 5, #2 2 74.12 7-1 Sandy Creek Reg 7, #4 31 37.98 2-5 Pickens Reg 8, #1 3 71.08 6-1 Stephens County Reg 4, #3 34 33.96 4-4 Hephzibah Reg 3, #2 15 54.38 6-1 Savannah Christian Reg 1, #4 17 51.82 4-4 Crisp County Reg 2, #1 10 61.80 4-3 Peach County Calvary Day Cedar Grove Thomasville Adairsville Carver (Columbus) Calvary Day Monroe Area Cedar Grove Thomasville Morgan County Hebron Christian Adairsville Reg 1, #3 13 57.35 5-2 Carver (Columbus) Reg 2, #2 24 43.54 4-4 Upson-Lee Reg 4, #4 37 31.23 4-4 Richmond Academy Reg 3, #1 8 62.34 6-0 Calvary Day Reg 7, #3 21 48.83 6-1 Lumpkin County Reg 8, #2 4 67.96 3-4 Monroe Area Reg 6, #4 35 32.61 4-3 Bremen Reg 5, #1 1 91.36 5-2 Cedar Grove Reg 2, #3 22 47.93 4-4 Jackson Reg 1, #2 12 59.19 5-3 Thomasville Reg 3, #4 25 42.01 4-3 Liberty County Reg 4, #1 19 50.19 6-2 Morgan County Reg 8, #3 11 59.89 6-1 Hebron Christian Reg 7, #2 26 41.63 3-5 Wesleyan Reg 5, #4 36 31.24 3-5 Douglass Reg 6, #1 9 62.02 6-1 Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cedar Grove 5-AAA 5-2 91.36 1,000,000 4.78 951,694 926,894 900,559 830,804 0.20 Sandy Creek 5-AAA 7-1 74.12 1,000,000 3.52 608,777 512,161 403,598 73,114 12.68 Stephens County 8-AAA 6-1 71.08 988,874 2.85 381,662 310,773 207,538 34,828 27.71 Monroe Area 8-AAA 3-4 67.96 939,741 2.27 232,753 167,638 54,037 11,919 82.90 Dougherty 1-AAA 8-0 63.79 1,000,000 3.02 707,871 357,490 85,675 9,624 102.91 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AAA 5-2 64.74 1,000,000 2.88 562,123 347,017 95,698 9,075 109.19 Oconee County 8-AAA 4-3 65.33 940,256 2.34 326,763 215,058 51,392 7,345 135.15 Adairsville 6-AAA 6-1 62.02 999,986 2.91 540,919 368,432 33,275 7,140 139.06 Calvary Day 3-AAA 6-0 62.34 999,999 2.74 685,666 51,709 28,072 5,982 166.17 Peach County 2-AAA 4-3 61.80 999,892 2.48 545,992 120,256 59,092 4,559 218.35 Thomasville 1-AAA 5-3 59.19 1,000,000 2.53 541,146 200,641 32,201 2,588 385.40 Hebron Christian 8-AAA 6-1 59.89 765,687 1.63 182,729 95,362 12,892 1,167 855.90 Carver (Columbus) 1-AAA 5-2 57.35 973,092 2.11 349,452 84,907 10,094 861 1,160.44 Savannah Christian 3-AAA 6-1 54.38 999,924 2.30 348,473 35,690 9,514 339 2,948.85 Dawson County 7-AAA 6-2 54.23 1,000,000 1.48 103,218 42,994 5,500 230 4,346.83 Hart County 8-AAA 4-3 56.63 365,441 0.68 56,765 23,974 2,917 137 7,298.27 Morgan County 4-AAA 6-2 50.19 1,000,000 2.07 230,013 49,466 2,468 114 8,770.93 Harlem 4-AAA 7-1 49.16 1,000,000 2.01 203,548 40,159 1,893 65 15,383.62 Crisp County 1-AAA 4-4 51.82 969,365 1.43 124,981 9,018 1,388 50 19,999.00 Mary Persons 2-AAA 4-4 50.48 962,205 1.28 89,372 13,951 812 34 29,410.76 Lumpkin County 7-AAA 6-1 48.83 964,699 1.15 22,836 6,791 489 13 76,922.08 Jackson 2-AAA 4-4 47.93 971,545 1.25 80,204 9,392 482 9 111,110.11 Ringgold 6-AAA 4-3 45.80 999,733 1.16 25,019 4,982 244 2 499,999.00 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 4-4 43.54 999,999 1.22 34,186 1,427 84 1 999,999.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 4-3 42.01 611,040 0.84 26,057 1,351 45 - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 4-3 40.41 756,756 0.93 16,008 1,165 22 - - Wesleyan 7-AAA 3-5 41.63 726,657 0.78 3,030 544 11 - - Long County 3-AAA 5-2 39.05 628,925 0.76 10,510 590 5 - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 4-4 33.96 999,965 1.06 3,921 25 2 - - Bremen 6-AAA 4-3 32.61 955,458 0.96 115 11 1 - - Gilmer 7-AAA 5-3 39.23 454,631 0.47 418 42 - - - Douglass 5-AAA 3-5 31.24 1,000,000 1.02 719 33 - - - Coahulla Creek 6-AAA 5-2 34.94 982,957 0.99 244 23 - - - Pickens 7-AAA 2-5 37.98 674,217 0.69 181 17 - - - Monroe 1-AAA 4-4 40.30 37,502 0.04 760 12 - - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 4-4 31.23 994,591 1.03 1,751 4 - - - White County 7-AAA 3-4 34.56 179,795 0.18 34 1 - - - Columbus 1-AAA 2-6 29.61 20,041 0.02 60 - - - - Pike County 2-AAA 2-5 23.06 66,359 0.07 19 - - - - Savannah Country Day 3-AAA 3-4 30.16 3,356 0.00 10 - - - - Gordon Lee 6-AAA 3-4 24.87 44,287 0.04 1 - - - - LaFayette 6-AAA 1-6 21.05 10,710 0.01 - - - - - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 6-AAA 2-5 18.44 6,868 0.01 - - - - - Salem 4-AAA 1-7 -7.08 5,428 0.01 - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-7 -19.79 16 0.00 - - - - - Franklin County 8-AAA 0-7 7.76 1 0.00 - - - - - Ridgeland 6-AAA 0-7 7.46 1 0.00 - - - - - West Hall 7-AAA 1-6 5.54 1 0.00 - - - - - Beach 3-AAA 1-6 15.02 - - - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 1-6 -6.01 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAA Dougherty 504,040 345,429 150,531 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Thomasville 369,295 359,119 152,045 119,541 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Carver (Columbus) 126,665 264,457 550,879 31,091 973,092 26,908 1-AAA Crisp County - 30,995 141,162 797,208 969,365 30,635 1-AAA Monroe - - 5,383 32,119 37,502 962,498 1-AAA Columbus - - - 20,041 20,041 979,959 2-AAA Peach County 781,204 196,387 22,235 66 999,892 108 2-AAA Upson-Lee 119,759 592,497 138,021 149,722 999,999 1 2-AAA Jackson 99,022 28,217 546,375 297,931 971,545 28,455 2-AAA Mary Persons 9 182,858 290,827 488,511 962,205 37,795 2-AAA Pike County 6 41 2,542 63,770 66,359 933,641 3-AAA Calvary Day 987,701 10,998 1,300 - 999,999 1 3-AAA Savannah Christian 9,980 894,445 85,850 9,649 999,924 76 3-AAA Long County 2,318 1,625 256,285 368,697 628,925 371,075 3-AAA Liberty County 1 92,245 170,617 348,177 611,040 388,960 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - 687 485,793 270,276 756,756 243,244 3-AAA Savannah Country Day - - 155 3,201 3,356 996,644 3-AAA Beach - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAA Groves - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAA Morgan County 530,087 469,913 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Harlem 469,913 530,086 1 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Salem - 1 15 5,412 5,428 994,572 4-AAA Hephzibah - - 582,002 417,963 999,965 35 4-AAA Richmond Academy - - 417,982 576,609 994,591 5,409 4-AAA Cross Creek - - - 16 16 999,984 5-AAA Cedar Grove 872,893 117,783 9,324 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Sandy Creek 121,811 852,970 24,777 442 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Carver (Atlanta) 5,296 29,071 948,621 17,012 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Douglass - 176 17,278 982,546 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Adairsville 994,597 3,975 580 834 999,986 14 6-AAA Coahulla Creek 2,451 12,753 552,509 415,244 982,957 17,043 6-AAA Ringgold 1,597 975,310 22,127 699 999,733 267 6-AAA Bremen 1,355 7,715 423,298 523,090 955,458 44,542 6-AAA Gordon Lee - 230 881 43,176 44,287 955,713 6-AAA Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe - 17 605 6,246 6,868 993,132 6-AAA LaFayette - - - 10,710 10,710 989,290 6-AAA Ridgeland - - - 1 1 999,999 7-AAA Dawson County 702,035 271,757 26,130 78 1,000,000 - 7-AAA Lumpkin County 296,961 243,056 367,225 57,457 964,699 35,301 7-AAA Wesleyan 983 383,313 214,056 128,305 726,657 273,343 7-AAA Gilmer 21 66,220 43,144 345,246 454,631 545,369 7-AAA Pickens - 24,851 301,260 348,106 674,217 325,783 7-AAA White County - 10,803 48,185 120,807 179,795 820,205 7-AAA West Hall - - - 1 1 999,999 8-AAA Stephens County 691,431 193,383 50,935 53,125 988,874 11,126 8-AAA Oconee County 126,468 153,509 329,506 330,773 940,256 59,744 8-AAA Monroe Area 101,560 541,604 223,195 73,382 939,741 60,259 8-AAA Hebron Christian 68,842 71,617 326,450 298,778 765,687 234,313 8-AAA Hart County 11,699 39,887 69,914 243,941 365,441 634,559 8-AAA Franklin County - - - 1 1 999,999

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Fitzgerald Cook Fitzgerald Pierce County Appling County Cook First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Rockmart Fitzgerald Fellowship Christian Pierce County North Cobb Christian Rockmart Putnam County Fitzgerald Eagle's Landing Christian Fellowship Christian Pierce County Northeast Reg 5, #3 18 45.68 5-3 Columbia Reg 6, #2 16 47.56 7-1 North Cobb Christian Reg 8, #4 32 30.72 4-3 East Jackson Reg 7, #1 3 64.13 5-2 Rockmart Reg 3, #3 25 37.23 4-3 Tattnall County Reg 4, #2 14 50.25 6-1 Putnam County Reg 2, #4 41 15.13 2-5 Southwest Reg 1, #1 1 73.96 7-0 Fitzgerald Reg 6, #3 38 22.68 2-4 Mount Paran Christian Reg 5, #2 12 50.92 4-3 Eagle's Landing Christian Reg 7, #4 26 36.72 5-3 North Murray Reg 8, #1 9 56.72 4-3 Fellowship Christian Reg 4, #3 15 48.15 6-0 Laney Reg 3, #2 5 62.02 6-1 Pierce County Reg 1, #4 21 43.40 5-3 Berrien Reg 2, #1 10 55.33 5-2 Northeast Appling County Callaway Cook South Atlanta Worth County Appling County Athens Academy Callaway Cook Thomson Model South Atlanta Reg 1, #3 13 50.62 6-1 Worth County Reg 2, #2 35 26.14 6-1 ACE Charter Reg 4, #4 31 31.18 2-5 Washington County Reg 3, #1 6 62.02 5-1 Appling County Reg 7, #3 22 43.10 4-3 Fannin County Reg 8, #2 11 51.15 5-2 Athens Academy Reg 6, #4 39 20.74 2-4 Washington Reg 5, #1 8 58.44 4-3 Callaway Reg 2, #3 36 23.19 5-2 Spencer Reg 1, #2 2 66.60 6-1 Cook Reg 3, #4 19 45.51 6-1 Vidalia Reg 4, #1 7 59.64 5-1 Thomson Reg 8, #3 20 44.15 6-1 Union County Reg 7, #2 17 47.45 5-3 Model Reg 5, #4 37 23.08 3-4 Landmark Christian Reg 6, #1 4 62.14 7-0 South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Fitzgerald 1-AA 7-0 73.96 999,993 4.25 914,217 717,065 616,386 482,641 1.07 Cook 1-AA 6-1 66.60 999,826 3.50 736,749 459,577 311,004 135,923 6.36 Rockmart 7-AA 5-2 64.13 1,000,000 3.34 873,497 289,087 201,372 98,377 9.16 Appling County 3-AA 5-1 62.02 999,730 3.51 770,274 533,947 238,488 82,152 11.17 South Atlanta 6-AA 7-0 62.14 1,000,000 3.47 861,774 391,881 224,723 76,866 12.01 Pierce County 3-AA 6-1 62.02 999,467 2.79 525,412 338,502 92,358 40,422 23.74 Callaway 5-AA 4-3 58.44 999,992 3.15 718,362 333,890 106,637 29,588 32.80 Thomson 4-AA 5-1 59.64 1,000,000 2.39 298,547 142,112 69,124 19,841 49.40 Fellowship Christian 8-AA 4-3 56.72 999,870 2.86 591,514 287,859 59,551 17,927 54.78 Northeast 2-AA 5-2 55.33 1,000,000 2.47 383,501 203,108 36,932 10,164 97.39 Eagle's Landing Christian 5-AA 4-3 50.92 1,000,000 2.54 426,033 123,041 16,846 2,584 386.00 Worth County 1-AA 6-1 50.62 991,287 2.17 189,371 59,970 8,852 1,128 885.52 Athens Academy 8-AA 5-2 51.15 996,102 1.91 190,170 44,157 7,477 1,051 950.47 Putnam County 4-AA 6-1 50.25 1,000,000 1.64 76,447 20,598 3,762 600 1,665.67 Laney 4-AA 6-0 48.15 999,977 1.48 53,429 12,643 1,537 230 4,346.83 Model 7-AA 5-3 47.45 999,999 1.68 79,890 10,116 1,682 163 6,133.97 North Cobb Christian 6-AA 7-1 47.56 1,000,000 1.69 80,496 5,607 1,147 151 6,621.52 Union County 8-AA 6-1 44.15 987,890 1.50 71,173 9,822 779 62 16,128.03 Columbia 5-AA 5-3 45.68 1,000,000 1.45 44,001 2,182 390 45 22,221.22 Vidalia 3-AA 6-1 45.51 753,635 0.99 22,657 4,667 415 39 25,640.03 Fannin County 7-AA 4-3 43.10 957,951 1.29 48,022 5,296 368 33 30,302.03 Berrien 1-AA 5-3 43.40 555,183 0.68 13,599 2,429 99 10 99,999.00 Dodge County 1-AA 3-5 41.50 450,525 0.54 8,780 1,250 44 2 499,999.00 North Murray 7-AA 5-3 36.72 879,441 0.98 10,605 686 16 1 999,999.00 Tattnall County 3-AA 4-3 37.23 571,378 0.65 2,600 238 6 - - Toombs County 3-AA 4-4 37.71 265,107 0.30 691 38 2 - - Brantley County 3-AA 5-3 35.57 410,683 0.44 751 36 2 - - Providence Christian 8-AA 2-5 33.64 395,042 0.41 1,435 20 1 - - Washington County 4-AA 2-5 31.18 956,453 0.98 1,870 103 - - - East Jackson 8-AA 4-3 30.72 601,572 0.63 1,360 21 - - - ACE Charter 2-AA 6-1 26.14 974,989 1.01 696 19 - - - Haralson County 7-AA 2-6 30.05 162,597 0.17 421 15 - - - Mount Paran Christian 6-AA 2-4 22.68 867,434 0.89 552 8 - - - Spencer 2-AA 5-2 23.19 999,257 1.02 383 5 - - - Washington 6-AA 2-4 20.74 967,381 0.98 347 3 - - - Sumter County 1-AA 1-6 35.17 2,065 0.00 12 1 - - - Jeff Davis 1-AA 0-8 31.91 1,121 0.00 4 1 - - - Landmark Christian 5-AA 3-4 23.08 923,067 0.93 308 - - - - Banks County 8-AA 4-3 28.69 19,524 0.02 27 - - - - Therrell 6-AA 4-3 12.53 164,677 0.17 12 - - - - Southwest 2-AA 2-5 15.13 924,170 0.93 9 - - - - Redan 5-AA 2-6 11.44 71,148 0.07 1 - - - - Josey 4-AA 2-5 7.51 43,358 0.04 1 - - - - Rutland 2-AA 4-3 8.32 52,112 0.05 - - - - - Central (Macon) 2-AA 1-6 1.90 46,097 0.05 - - - - - McNair 5-AA 4-4 7.10 5,792 0.01 - - - - - Kendrick 2-AA 0-7 -9.15 3,375 0.00 - - - - - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 6-AA 1-7 -6.01 508 0.00 - - - - - Butler 4-AA 2-5 -6.52 183 0.00 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 3-5 3.51 23 0.00 - - - - - Murray County 7-AA 0-7 -5.57 11 0.00 - - - - - Westside (Augusta) 4-AA 1-6 9.18 6 0.00 - - - - - Gordon Central 7-AA 0-7 5.33 1 0.00 - - - - - Towers 5-AA 0-6-1 -8.12 1 0.00 - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AA 1-7 16.98 - - - - - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 6-AA 0-5-1 -17.17 - - - - - - - Jordan 2-AA 0-7 -24.60 - - - - - - - Walker 6-AA 1-5 -25.91 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AA Fitzgerald 730,684 267,273 1,587 449 999,993 7 1-AA Cook 268,273 628,727 97,919 4,907 999,826 174 1-AA Worth County 1,042 98,210 872,244 19,791 991,287 8,713 1-AA Dodge County 1 4,803 16,072 429,649 450,525 549,475 1-AA Berrien - 987 12,020 542,176 555,183 444,817 1-AA Sumter County - - 158 1,907 2,065 997,935 1-AA Jeff Davis - - - 1,121 1,121 998,879 2-AA Northeast 987,474 12,436 90 - 1,000,000 - 2-AA Spencer 12,354 463,602 498,086 25,215 999,257 743 2-AA ACE Charter 172 509,734 348,613 116,470 974,989 25,011 2-AA Southwest - 14,164 137,622 772,384 924,170 75,830 2-AA Rutland - 61 8,819 43,232 52,112 947,888 2-AA Central (Macon) - 3 6,770 39,324 46,097 953,903 2-AA Kendrick - - - 3,375 3,375 996,625 2-AA Jordan - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AA Appling County 975,514 13,890 6,802 3,524 999,730 270 3-AA Vidalia 11,710 83,855 334,927 323,143 753,635 246,365 3-AA Pierce County 11,069 870,555 114,180 3,663 999,467 533 3-AA Tattnall County 1,677 30,435 303,447 235,819 571,378 428,622 3-AA Brantley County 30 1,258 114,356 295,039 410,683 589,317 3-AA Toombs County - 7 126,288 138,812 265,107 734,893 3-AA Windsor Forest - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Thomson 760,031 178,884 61,085 - 1,000,000 - 4-AA Putnam County 171,518 432,158 345,040 51,284 1,000,000 - 4-AA Laney 68,451 381,857 536,512 13,157 999,977 23 4-AA Washington County - 7,101 57,362 891,990 956,453 43,547 4-AA Westside (Augusta) - - 1 5 6 999,994 4-AA Josey - - - 43,358 43,358 956,642 4-AA Butler - - - 183 183 999,817 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - 23 23 999,977 5-AA Callaway 706,018 293,523 388 63 999,992 8 5-AA Eagle's Landing Christian 293,982 706,013 4 1 1,000,000 - 5-AA Landmark Christian - 449 2,063 920,555 923,067 76,933 5-AA Columbia - 15 994,336 5,649 1,000,000 - 5-AA Redan - - 3,208 67,940 71,148 928,852 5-AA McNair - - 1 5,791 5,792 994,208 5-AA Towers - - - 1 1 999,999 6-AA South Atlanta 999,015 907 78 - 1,000,000 - 6-AA North Cobb Christian 847 968,938 30,058 157 1,000,000 - 6-AA Washington 138 159 491,682 475,402 967,381 32,619 6-AA Mount Paran Christian - 29,996 464,599 372,839 867,434 132,566 6-AA Therrell - - 13,583 151,094 164,677 835,323 6-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - - - 508 508 999,492 6-AA B.E.S.T. Academy - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AA Walker - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AA Rockmart 974,425 22,723 644 2,208 1,000,000 - 7-AA Fannin County 15,620 17,161 902,951 22,219 957,951 42,049 7-AA North Murray 7,718 43,429 24,729 803,565 879,441 120,559 7-AA Model 2,237 916,687 55,838 25,237 999,999 1 7-AA Haralson County - - 15,838 146,759 162,597 837,403 7-AA Murray County - - - 11 11 999,989 7-AA Gordon Central - - - 1 1 999,999 8-AA Fellowship Christian 897,101 89,368 10,637 2,764 999,870 130 8-AA Union County 86,123 290,196 516,928 94,643 987,890 12,110 8-AA Athens Academy 16,608 601,597 345,838 32,059 996,102 3,898 8-AA East Jackson 137 18,192 101,225 482,018 601,572 398,428 8-AA Banks County 19 212 3,452 15,841 19,524 980,476 8-AA Providence Christian 12 435 21,920 372,675 395,042 604,958

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Prince Avenue Christian Irwin County Irwin County Rabun County Prince Avenue Christian Brooks County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Darlington Irwin County Rabun County Swainsboro Whitefield Academy Darlington Temple Irwin County Social Circle Rabun County Screven County Swainsboro Reg 5, #3 27 28.17 5-2 Oglethorpe County Reg 6, #2 13 52.77 5-2 Whitefield Academy Reg 8, #4 25 30.26 3-4 Athens Christian Reg 7, #1 6 65.94 8-0 Darlington Reg 3, #3 26 28.20 4-4 Bryan County Reg 4, #2 19 37.54 4-4 Temple Reg 2, #4 22 32.80 1-7 Jefferson County Reg 1, #1 2 72.91 5-1 Irwin County Reg 6, #3 17 40.97 5-2 Mount Pisgah Christian Reg 5, #2 15 44.27 5-2 Social Circle Reg 7, #4 23 32.60 4-3 Dade County Reg 8, #1 3 72.71 8-0 Rabun County Reg 4, #3 28 27.38 3-4 Heard County Reg 3, #2 20 36.89 6-0 Screven County Reg 1, #4 30 20.35 1-6 Bacon County Reg 2, #1 5 67.40 7-0 Swainsboro Metter Prince Avenue Christian Brooks County St. Francis Dublin Metter Elbert County Prince Avenue Christian Brooks County Lamar County Commerce St. Francis Reg 1, #3 24 32.27 2-6 Pelham Reg 2, #2 8 55.04 4-2 Dublin Reg 4, #4 36 -3.61 2-6 Crawford County Reg 3, #1 11 53.51 5-3 Metter Reg 7, #3 18 40.52 4-3 Pepperell Reg 8, #2 7 59.79 7-1 Elbert County Reg 6, #4 21 36.41 4-3 Mount Vernon Reg 5, #1 1 75.95 6-0 Prince Avenue Christian Reg 2, #3 10 53.90 7-1 Bleckley County Reg 1, #2 4 72.66 5-1 Brooks County Reg 3, #4 34 11.61 4-3 Claxton Reg 4, #1 9 53.90 7-1 Lamar County Reg 8, #3 14 46.47 6-2 Commerce Reg 7, #2 16 41.64 6-1 Trion Reg 5, #4 29 25.91 3-4 Jasper County Reg 6, #1 12 52.94 4-3 St. Francis

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Prince Avenue Christian 5-A Division I 6-0 75.95 1,000,000 4.29 895,439 813,240 589,769 370,412 1.70 Irwin County 1-A Division I 5-1 72.91 1,000,000 3.94 896,373 721,606 363,072 184,153 4.43 Rabun County 8-A Division I 8-0 72.71 1,000,000 4.00 945,335 681,580 377,883 179,273 4.58 Brooks County 1-A Division I 5-1 72.66 1,000,000 3.91 890,026 714,743 353,037 177,081 4.65 Swainsboro 2-A Division I 7-0 67.40 1,000,000 3.32 894,951 328,967 136,332 46,694 20.42 Darlington 7-A Division I 8-0 65.94 1,000,000 3.24 869,308 282,806 104,938 31,782 30.46 Elbert County 8-A Division I 7-1 59.79 1,000,000 2.22 210,474 82,590 21,116 4,396 226.48 Dublin 2-A Division I 4-2 55.04 999,597 2.58 574,734 67,895 12,513 1,605 622.05 Lamar County 4-A Division I 7-1 53.90 1,000,000 2.25 156,187 89,264 12,159 1,435 695.86 Metter 3-A Division I 5-3 53.51 1,000,000 2.49 436,162 46,869 10,217 1,156 864.05 St. Francis 6-A Division I 4-3 52.94 1,000,000 2.34 377,837 63,037 7,739 835 1,196.60 Whitefield Academy 6-A Division I 5-2 52.77 1,000,000 2.32 368,450 60,303 7,271 797 1,253.71 Bleckley County 2-A Division I 7-1 53.90 999,379 1.27 84,280 21,905 2,707 332 3,011.05 Commerce 8-A Division I 6-2 46.47 1,000,000 1.78 161,016 13,690 791 40 24,999.00 Mount Pisgah Christian 6-A Division I 5-2 40.97 1,000,000 1.41 35,667 1,930 87 3 333,332.33 Pepperell 7-A Division I 4-3 40.52 978,940 1.19 29,499 1,434 56 3 333,332.33 Trion 7-A Division I 6-1 41.64 999,747 1.36 61,988 3,187 111 2 499,999.00 Social Circle 5-A Division I 5-2 44.27 1,000,000 1.59 27,180 2,915 165 1 999,999.00 Screven County 3-A Division I 6-0 36.89 999,993 1.80 42,922 913 16 - - Temple 4-A Division I 4-4 37.54 1,000,000 1.72 13,051 520 11 - - Mount Vernon 6-A Division I 4-3 36.41 1,000,000 1.18 9,971 349 9 - - Jefferson County 2-A Division I 1-7 32.80 885,372 0.89 2,142 55 1 - - Pelham 1-A Division I 2-6 32.27 1,000,000 1.04 4,597 55 - - - Dade County 7-A Division I 4-3 32.60 944,868 0.96 1,287 36 - - - Heard County 4-A Division I 3-4 27.38 1,000,000 1.30 2,847 35 - - - Bryan County 3-A Division I 4-4 28.20 999,908 1.24 1,249 30 - - - Oglethorpe County 5-A Division I 5-2 28.17 1,000,000 1.08 2,730 22 - - - Jasper County 5-A Division I 3-4 25.91 1,000,000 1.06 1,877 13 - - - Athens Christian 8-A Division I 3-4 30.26 1,000,000 1.02 1,939 11 - - - Bacon County 1-A Division I 1-6 20.35 1,000,000 1.01 461 - - - - Claxton 3-A Division I 4-3 11.61 999,999 1.01 14 - - - - East Laurens 2-A Division I 1-6 15.20 115,652 0.12 4 - - - - Armuchee 7-A Division I 3-4 17.94 36,061 0.04 2 - - - - Coosa 7-A Division I 3-5 19.51 33,843 0.03 1 - - - - Crawford County 4-A Division I 2-6 -3.61 1,000,000 1.00 - - - - - Chattooga 7-A Division I 1-7 8.32 6,541 0.01 - - - - - Savannah 3-A Division I 0-8 -30.06 100 0.00 - - - - - King's Ridge Christian 6-A Division I 1-5 -8.35 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-A Division I Irwin County 510,663 489,191 137 9 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Brooks County 489,325 507,505 3,156 14 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Pelham 10 3,007 797,649 199,334 1,000,000 - 1-A Division I Bacon County 2 297 199,058 800,643 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Swainsboro 740,789 206,304 52,907 - 1,000,000 - 2-A Division I Dublin 240,443 716,392 30,219 12,543 999,597 403 2-A Division I Bleckley County 18,768 74,409 903,883 2,319 999,379 621 2-A Division I Jefferson County - 2,847 11,408 871,117 885,372 114,628 2-A Division I East Laurens - 48 1,583 114,021 115,652 884,348 3-A Division I Metter 874,945 124,838 216 1 1,000,000 - 3-A Division I Screven County 124,737 858,932 14,888 1,436 999,993 7 3-A Division I Claxton 318 9,056 130,642 859,983 999,999 1 3-A Division I Bryan County - 7,174 854,252 138,482 999,908 92 3-A Division I Savannah - - 2 98 100 999,900 4-A Division I Lamar County 989,620 10,364 5 11 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Heard County 10,363 251,573 737,477 587 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Temple 17 737,924 259,937 2,122 1,000,000 - 4-A Division I Crawford County - 139 2,581 997,280 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Prince Avenue Christian 979,524 20,381 90 5 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Social Circle 19,669 824,946 129,374 26,011 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Oglethorpe County 522 92,533 486,787 420,158 1,000,000 - 5-A Division I Jasper County 285 62,140 383,749 553,826 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I St. Francis 461,442 381,164 118,101 39,293 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Whitefield Academy 449,321 386,798 122,712 41,169 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Pisgah Christian 64,366 159,575 449,105 326,954 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I Mount Vernon 24,871 72,463 310,082 592,584 1,000,000 - 6-A Division I King's Ridge Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 7-A Division I Darlington 960,408 39,176 416 - 1,000,000 - 7-A Division I Trion 38,830 574,905 369,380 16,632 999,747 253 7-A Division I Pepperell 762 374,280 421,116 182,782 978,940 21,060 7-A Division I Dade County - 11,631 200,384 732,853 944,868 55,132 7-A Division I Coosa - 5 4,983 28,855 33,843 966,157 7-A Division I Armuchee - 3 3,721 32,337 36,061 963,939 7-A Division I Chattooga - - - 6,541 6,541 993,459 8-A Division I Rabun County 983,146 15,497 1,180 177 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Commerce 11,850 189,890 796,971 1,289 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Elbert County 4,864 794,326 193,249 7,561 1,000,000 - 8-A Division I Athens Christian 140 287 8,600 990,973 1,000,000 -

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Bowdon Johnson County Bowdon Clinch County Johnson County Schley County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Bowdon Early County Lincoln County Clinch County Manchester Bowdon Wilcox County Early County Macon County Lincoln County McIntosh County Academy Clinch County Reg 5, #3 33 11.55 2-6 Georgia Military Prep Reg 6, #2 6 44.37 5-2 Manchester Reg 8, #4 22 27.62 5-2 Greene County Reg 7, #1 1 56.52 7-1 Bowdon Reg 3, #3 17 30.43 4-3 Jenkins County Reg 4, #2 14 34.59 4-3 Wilcox County Reg 2, #4 24 23.11 1-7 Turner County Reg 1, #1 4 46.40 7-1 Early County Reg 6, #3 21 27.69 2-5 Macon County Reg 5, #2 29 16.22 4-3 Wilkinson County Reg 7, #4 Reg 8, #1 9 42.01 5-2 Lincoln County Reg 4, #3 18 30.17 5-2 Telfair County Reg 3, #2 10 41.39 7-1 McIntosh County Academy Reg 1, #4 32 14.02 2-5 Seminole County Reg 2, #1 3 48.81 7-1 Clinch County Emanuel County Institute Johnson County Dooly County Schley County Charlton County Emanuel County Institute Aquinas Johnson County Mitchell County Dooly County Christian Heritage Schley County Reg 1, #3 25 22.57 2-5 Terrell County Reg 2, #2 7 44.19 5-2 Charlton County Reg 4, #4 27 20.16 4-3 Wheeler County Reg 3, #1 8 42.40 3-4 Emanuel County Institute Reg 7, #3 20 28.39 4-3 Mount Zion (Carroll) Reg 8, #2 13 38.53 5-2 Aquinas Reg 6, #4 23 27.41 3-4 Chattahoochee County Reg 5, #1 2 49.19 7-0 Johnson County Reg 2, #3 19 29.26 3-4 Lanier County Reg 1, #2 15 33.54 3-4 Mitchell County Reg 3, #4 28 17.76 4-4 Montgomery County Reg 4, #1 12 40.09 4-3 Dooly County Reg 8, #3 16 31.61 5-2 Washington-Wilkes Reg 7, #2 11 41.16 3-5 Christian Heritage Reg 5, #4 31 15.15 3-4 Hancock Central Reg 6, #1 5 45.56 5-2 Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Bowdon 7-A Division II 7-1 56.52 1,000,000 3.92 804,412 644,189 510,796 393,529 1.54 Johnson County 5-A Division II 7-0 49.19 1,000,000 3.67 803,677 542,311 373,434 167,456 4.97 Clinch County 2-A Division II 7-1 48.81 1,000,000 3.42 730,099 482,632 223,149 121,945 7.20 Early County 1-A Division II 7-1 46.40 1,000,000 3.09 768,023 241,875 134,995 69,521 13.38 Schley County 6-A Division II 5-2 45.56 1,000,000 2.97 483,733 336,973 163,921 61,066 15.38 Manchester 6-A Division II 5-2 44.37 1,000,000 2.82 424,257 280,477 127,126 43,959 21.75 Charlton County 2-A Division II 5-2 44.19 1,000,000 2.90 568,695 277,580 109,891 39,844 24.10 Lincoln County 8-A Division II 5-2 42.01 999,914 2.29 808,636 338,067 87,630 33,892 28.51 Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 3-4 42.40 999,986 2.43 362,702 152,385 61,735 19,179 51.14 Dooly County 4-A Division II 4-3 40.09 999,809 2.58 493,431 187,533 63,805 15,582 63.18 McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 7-1 41.39 1,000,000 2.39 339,470 138,885 51,431 14,786 66.63 Christian Heritage 7-A Division II 3-5 41.16 1,000,000 2.16 244,832 138,722 44,940 11,509 85.89 Aquinas 8-A Division II 5-2 38.53 987,861 1.78 156,908 57,969 17,743 3,768 264.39 Wilcox County 4-A Division II 4-3 34.59 998,748 2.01 258,907 60,771 13,252 2,069 482.33 Mitchell County 1-A Division II 3-4 33.54 999,963 2.03 261,610 57,518 9,578 1,235 808.72 Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 5-2 31.61 982,594 1.29 38,435 9,619 1,562 173 5,779.35 Telfair County 4-A Division II 5-2 30.17 995,963 1.34 52,303 8,800 1,043 124 8,063.52 Lanier County 2-A Division II 3-4 29.26 849,390 1.17 65,691 8,117 947 100 9,999.00 Jenkins County 3-A Division II 4-3 30.43 970,371 1.38 59,296 6,940 798 92 10,868.57 Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 4-3 28.39 1,000,000 1.34 31,723 5,614 712 56 17,856.14 Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 3-4 27.41 950,435 1.41 69,212 6,593 420 40 24,999.00 Greene County 8-A Division II 5-2 27.62 998,182 1.18 42,462 6,215 508 36 27,776.78 Macon County 6-A Division II 2-5 27.69 977,961 1.48 77,460 7,608 469 35 28,570.43 Atkinson County 2-A Division II 2-5 22.39 559,111 0.62 8,893 491 25 2 499,999.00 Turner County 2-A Division II 1-7 23.11 591,499 0.66 10,128 602 33 1 999,999.00 Wheeler County 4-A Division II 4-3 20.16 948,622 1.03 4,580 247 14 1 999,999.00 Terrell County 1-A Division II 2-5 22.57 977,870 1.05 7,132 486 30 - - Hancock Central 5-A Division II 3-4 15.15 999,887 1.15 6,937 210 6 - - Montgomery County 3-A Division II 4-4 17.76 968,479 1.06 8,299 313 5 - - Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 4-3 16.22 864,919 1.00 7,107 234 2 - - Seminole County 1-A Division II 2-5 14.02 712,627 0.73 554 18 - - - Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 2-6 11.55 859,408 0.87 146 2 - - - Portal 3-A Division II 4-4 10.64 61,164 0.06 112 1 - - - Miller County 1-A Division II 2-5 7.69 305,689 0.31 71 1 - - - Greenville 6-A Division II 2-5 6.53 70,554 0.07 44 1 - - - Warren County 8-A Division II 2-5 15.54 14,526 0.01 11 1 - - - Glascock County 5-A Division II 2-6 0.51 275,730 0.28 7 - - - - Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 2-5 3.68 20,196 0.02 3 - - - - Treutlen 4-A Division II 0-7 -0.83 36,662 0.04 1 - - - - Towns County 8-A Division II 2-5 10.17 16,923 0.02 1 - - - - Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 1-6 -9.33 3,851 0.00 - - - - - Marion County 6-A Division II 1-6 -8.12 846 0.00 - - - - - Taylor County 6-A Division II 2-5 -2.53 204 0.00 - - - - - Twiggs County 5-A Division II 2-5 -24.36 56 0.00 - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-A Division II 5-2 -14.10 - - - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-A Division II 1-5 -60.39 - - - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-7 -61.21 - - - - - - - GSIC 8-A Division II 0-8 -75.62 - - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.