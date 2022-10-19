ajc logo
Maxwell playoff projections after Week 9

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
16 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2022 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head to head, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tie breaker.

Class AAAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Colquitt County
Mill Creek
Colquitt County
Buford
Mill Creek
Valdosta
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Lambert
Colquitt County
Buford
Carrollton
Lambert
Norcross
Grayson
Colquitt County
Walton
Buford
Brookwood
Carrollton
Reg 5, #3
22
67.45
6-1
Kennesaw Mountain
Reg 6, #2
10
82.53
7-0
Lambert
Reg 8, #4
24
65.90
4-3
Mountain View
Reg 7, #1
17
72.37
5-2
Norcross
Reg 3, #3
34
58.70
2-6
Harrison
Reg 4, #2
12
78.78
6-1
Grayson
Reg 2, #4
28
62.68
3-5
Pebblebrook
Reg 1, #1
1
108.25
7-0
Colquitt County
Reg 6, #3
20
70.94
4-3
South Forsyth
Reg 5, #2
8
83.31
5-2
Walton
Reg 7, #4
35
52.35
4-3
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #1
2
99.86
7-0
Buford
Reg 4, #3
14
74.02
4-3
Brookwood
Reg 3, #2
23
66.06
4-4
McEachern
Reg 1, #4
29
61.19
5-3
Camden County
Reg 2, #1
6
84.79
8-0
Carrollton
Westlake
Mill Creek
Valdosta
Milton
Westlake
Marietta
Mill Creek
North Cobb
Valdosta
Parkview
North Gwinnett
Milton
Reg 1, #3
13
75.57
4-3
Lowndes
Reg 2, #2
11
80.36
5-2
Westlake
Reg 4, #4
26
63.28
4-3
South Gwinnett
Reg 3, #1
16
72.51
3-5
Marietta
Reg 7, #3
33
58.93
5-2
Meadowcreek
Reg 8, #2
3
97.77
6-1
Mill Creek
Reg 6, #4
21
68.97
5-2
Denmark
Reg 5, #1
4
90.56
5-2
North Cobb
Reg 2, #3
15
73.21
5-3
East Coweta
Reg 1, #2
5
87.47
8-0
Valdosta
Reg 3, #4
25
63.45
4-3
North Paulding
Reg 4, #1
9
82.94
6-1
Parkview
Reg 8, #3
18
71.42
3-4
Collins Hill
Reg 7, #2
19
71.19
6-2
North Gwinnett
Reg 5, #4
39
47.01
4-3
Wheeler
Reg 6, #1
7
84.75
4-3
Milton

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA7-0108.25999,9994.64971,622942,190727,611615,2290.63
Buford8-AAAAAAA7-099.861,000,0004.00907,072809,205286,670180,9534.53
Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA6-197.77999,9313.69663,779589,860447,587135,3246.39
North Cobb5-AAAAAAA5-290.561,000,0002.78363,275300,139190,21131,66830.58
Valdosta1-AAAAAAA8-087.471,000,0002.89578,103347,710112,80113,78471.55
Milton6-AAAAAAA4-384.75996,8222.99734,581267,04980,0258,214120.74
Carrollton2-AAAAAAA8-084.791,000,0002.76709,974144,85633,3974,928201.92
Lambert6-AAAAAAA7-082.53999,6112.63601,530162,49240,1473,513283.66
Parkview4-AAAAAAA6-182.94999,6832.42308,391143,94036,8173,257306.03
Westlake2-AAAAAAA5-280.36999,7642.26483,26474,65616,6721,206828.19
Walton5-AAAAAAA5-283.31999,9221.9382,77043,0144,1439091,099.11
Grayson4-AAAAAAA6-178.78998,9932.13194,41057,9979,8885911,691.05
Lowndes1-AAAAAAA4-375.57957,8661.46177,66215,9422,8491168,619.69
Marietta3-AAAAAAA3-572.51999,8362.01257,23021,2404,2919610,415.67
Brookwood4-AAAAAAA4-374.02992,4021.87134,61617,2051,7296615,150.52
Norcross7-AAAAAAA5-272.37999,9871.78178,14314,0981,2054323,254.81
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA6-271.191,000,0001.82176,05212,1899313033,332.33
East Coweta2-AAAAAAA5-373.21999,9301.3295,08011,3301,3662835,713.29
Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA3-471.42983,3991.5685,49012,9319022343,477.26
South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA4-370.94873,1181.1867,8644,7333751283,332.33
Denmark6-AAAAAAA5-268.97979,9281.1429,1322,4441994249,999.00
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA6-167.45994,0521.2161,4171,343593333,332.33
Mountain View8-AAAAAAA4-365.90970,4361.3045,457840142499,999.00
McEachern3-AAAAAAA4-466.06944,7441.2228,594972381999,999.00
North Paulding3-AAAAAAA4-363.45800,3360.9716,31062635--
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA4-363.28491,0070.6515,62829211--
Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA3-562.68955,0520.972,0551797--
Harrison3-AAAAAAA2-658.70837,7030.945,3181145--
Newton4-AAAAAAA3-460.33283,7500.354,882585--
Camden County1-AAAAAAA5-361.19928,2681.0012,3612004--
Archer4-AAAAAAA1-658.95234,1650.283,165323--
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA5-258.93999,9411.041,854882--
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA3-559.33113,8670.121,05271--
West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA3-462.69149,9520.1696718---
Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA2-552.24417,3810.432835---
Wheeler5-AAAAAAA4-347.01849,6160.864403---
Dacula8-AAAAAAA2-552.3027,4110.03782---
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA4-352.35815,2890.82521---
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA5-248.1718,8230.0231----
Osborne5-AAAAAAA5-240.81124,1620.1213----
Cherokee5-AAAAAAA2-541.1432,2480.032----
Duluth7-AAAAAAA3-437.7647,5570.051----
Discovery7-AAAAAAA3-536.44137,2260.14-----
Campbell2-AAAAAAA1-638.2545,2540.05-----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA2-531.315690.00-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-57.69-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAAColquitt County917,13480,2502,59916999,9991
1-AAAAAAAValdosta80,217875,68737,6646,4321,000,000-
1-AAAAAAALowndes2,63129,437767,064158,734957,86642,134
1-AAAAAAACamden County1814,606166,976746,668928,26871,732
1-AAAAAAARichmond Hill-2025,69788,150113,867886,133
2-AAAAAAACarrollton659,986317,15322,846151,000,000-
2-AAAAAAAWestlake318,737484,124193,0023,901999,764236
2-AAAAAAAEast Coweta21,274195,402597,964185,290999,93070
2-AAAAAAACampbell33217345,04645,254954,746
2-AAAAAAAPebblebrook-3,289186,015765,748955,05244,948
3-AAAAAAAMarietta828,240134,35319,01418,229999,836164
3-AAAAAAANorth Paulding77,561192,239168,444362,092800,336199,664
3-AAAAAAAHarrison72,62188,716509,062167,304837,703162,297
3-AAAAAAAMcEachern20,617548,764202,862172,501944,74455,256
3-AAAAAAAHillgrove96135,928100,618279,874417,381582,619
4-AAAAAAAParkview547,016313,023133,2096,435999,683317
4-AAAAAAAGrayson314,608407,996262,78313,606998,9931,007
4-AAAAAAABrookwood138,376274,476486,93892,612992,4027,598
4-AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett-1,94388,926400,138491,007508,993
4-AAAAAAAArcher-1,43814,902217,825234,165765,835
4-AAAAAAANewton-1,12413,242269,384283,750716,250
5-AAAAAAANorth Cobb996,6821,5391,769101,000,000-
5-AAAAAAAKennesaw Mountain2,525932894,76495,831994,0525,948
5-AAAAAAAWalton791995,7392,860532999,92278
5-AAAAAAAWheeler21,57487,027761,013849,616150,384
5-AAAAAAACherokee-21513,56018,47332,248967,752
5-AAAAAAAOsborne-120124,141124,162875,838
6-AAAAAAAMilton569,078352,51348,15627,075996,8223,178
6-AAAAAAALambert381,844427,320148,35942,088999,611389
6-AAAAAAASouth Forsyth28,300151,107582,492111,219873,118126,882
6-AAAAAAADenmark20,75962,710179,567716,892979,92820,072
6-AAAAAAAWest Forsyth196,35041,382102,201149,952850,048
6-AAAAAAAForsyth Central--44525569999,431
7-AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett529,875467,5232,4151871,000,000-
7-AAAAAAANorcross468,024419,85897,96714,138999,98713
7-AAAAAAAMeadowcreek2,101110,160872,99414,686999,94159
7-AAAAAAAPeachtree Ridge-2,35717,905795,027815,289184,711
7-AAAAAAADiscovery-102320136,804137,226862,774
7-AAAAAAADuluth--8,39939,15847,557952,443
7-AAAAAAABerkmar-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAAABuford999,6283591031,000,000-
8-AAAAAAAMountain View3003,73152,258914,147970,43629,564
8-AAAAAAAMill Creek67952,19545,8751,794999,93169
8-AAAAAAACollins Hill343,421884,30555,670983,39916,601
8-AAAAAAADacula229411,67115,44427,411972,589
8-AAAAAAACentral Gwinnett--5,88112,94218,823981,177

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lee County
Hughes
Lee County
Gainesville
Hughes
Thomas County Central
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Roswell
Lee County
Gainesville
Northside (Warner Robins)
Douglas County
Roswell
St. Pius X
Lee County
South Paulding
Gainesville
Lovejoy
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 5, #3
15
63.38
5-2
Douglas County
Reg 6, #2
16
59.81
4-4
Sequoyah
Reg 8, #4
33
45.66
3-5
Jackson County
Reg 7, #1
3
82.76
7-1
Roswell
Reg 3, #3
36
43.83
5-2
Mundy's Mill
Reg 4, #2
20
55.51
3-4
St. Pius X
Reg 2, #4
37
43.65
4-3
Lakeside (Evans)
Reg 1, #1
1
92.20
6-1
Lee County
Reg 6, #3
24
55.21
5-2
River Ridge
Reg 5, #2
13
66.29
5-2
South Paulding
Reg 7, #4
31
48.69
2-5
Sprayberry
Reg 8, #1
6
81.69
7-0
Gainesville
Reg 4, #3
26
53.42
5-2
North Atlanta
Reg 3, #2
28
51.34
4-3
Lovejoy
Reg 1, #4
9
73.01
4-3
Northside (Warner Robins)
Reg 2, #1
14
64.30
7-0
Brunswick
Woodward Academy
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Rome
Houston County
Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Marist
Alpharetta
Rome
Reg 1, #3
5
82.01
6-1
Houston County
Reg 2, #2
17
58.94
6-2
Effingham County
Reg 4, #4
43
36.16
4-3
Dunwoody
Reg 3, #1
7
80.50
6-1
Woodward Academy
Reg 7, #3
12
66.65
6-2
Blessed Trinity
Reg 8, #2
19
55.56
5-2
North Forsyth
Reg 6, #4
22
55.27
3-5
Creekview
Reg 5, #1
2
89.87
7-0
Hughes
Reg 2, #3
30
48.79
4-4
Glynn Academy
Reg 1, #2
4
82.25
7-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 3, #4
46
32.45
4-3
Morrow
Reg 4, #1
10
69.90
5-2
Marist
Reg 8, #3
18
55.90
3-4
Shiloh
Reg 7, #2
11
66.92
5-2
Alpharetta
Reg 5, #4
23
55.26
4-3
Paulding County
Reg 6, #1
8
75.52
6-1
Rome

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lee County1-AAAAAA6-192.20999,9914.36973,567771,210618,964491,1241.04
Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA6-180.501,000,0005.641,459,519767,182427,935135,2196.40
Gainesville8-AAAAAA7-081.69999,9993.71851,910662,050214,602105,7688.45
Roswell7-AAAAAA7-182.761,000,0003.35900,114291,057172,32787,19710.47
Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA7-082.25999,6243.28704,306420,145209,04376,51612.07
Houston County1-AAAAAA6-182.01992,1043.09618,096372,941178,90463,41814.77
Rome6-AAAAAA6-175.52999,8413.03706,308289,679107,91922,71543.02
Hughes5-AAAAAA7-089.87999,9911.1128,52725,27411,9518,548115.99
Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA4-373.01916,2592.29511,702151,63022,8175,373185.12
Marist4-AAAAAA5-269.90999,9962.30213,43584,66119,7902,502398.68
Alpharetta7-AAAAAA5-266.921,000,0002.03204,84331,4565,2855371,861.20
Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA6-266.65998,3321.93151,12926,2444,1723652,738.73
South Paulding5-AAAAAA5-266.29999,8201.85107,08833,7202,3193372,966.36
Brunswick2-AAAAAA7-064.30999,9761.48179,27332,5362,2432454,080.63
Douglas County5-AAAAAA5-263.38987,4411.6871,30814,9018158112,344.68
Effingham County2-AAAAAA6-258.941,000,0001.2056,8196,6992842343,477.26
St. Pius X4-AAAAAA3-455.51999,9891.8825,7742,3021378124,999.00
North Forsyth8-AAAAAA5-255.56999,9981.3222,8973,2951238124,999.00
Sequoyah6-AAAAAA4-459.81999,3851.4734,8991,9531557142,856.14
Shiloh8-AAAAAA3-455.90988,0871.1719,9871,502744249,999.00
River Ridge6-AAAAAA5-255.21799,5720.949,4781,576263333,332.33
North Atlanta4-AAAAAA5-253.42999,1551.5657,9273,110521999,999.00
Newnan5-AAAAAA3-453.47178,2860.211,9075761999,999.00
Lovejoy3-AAAAAA4-351.34995,0811.5655,2702,58019--
Veterans1-AAAAAA4-355.3891,5680.1311,70369013--
Paulding County5-AAAAAA4-355.26738,4500.8110,84654811--
Creekview6-AAAAAA3-555.27839,1060.882,61052210--
Sprayberry7-AAAAAA2-548.69628,8180.652,2322153--
Allatoona6-AAAAAA2-552.73280,5330.321,4211141--
Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA4-448.79818,0390.831,22961---
Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA5-243.83998,3771.131,08334---
Lassiter7-AAAAAA3-443.31343,1990.3536928---
Evans2-AAAAAA3-444.61391,0670.392748---
Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA4-343.65771,4930.783436---
Alexander5-AAAAAA2-547.3395,6690.102945---
Etowah6-AAAAAA5-249.1581,5630.08483---
Jackson County8-AAAAAA3-545.66509,4880.526692---
Lanier8-AAAAAA3-542.74499,1300.513912---
Dunwoody4-AAAAAA4-336.16791,1290.813142---
Morrow3-AAAAAA4-332.45997,7091.0274----
Pope7-AAAAAA0-731.4129,5830.036----
Tift County1-AAAAAA1-643.154540.005----
Riverwood4-AAAAAA1-623.29207,4750.212----
Grovetown2-AAAAAA3-537.3413,5800.012----
South Effingham2-AAAAAA2-433.595,8450.011----
East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-545.062950.001----
Jonesboro3-AAAAAA3-431.798,8230.01-----
Habersham Central8-AAAAAA2-536.963,2980.00-----
South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-717.102,2560.00-----
Johns Creek7-AAAAAA1-734.61680.00-----
New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-724.51480.00-----
Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-66.24100.00-----
Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-831.21-------
Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-625.17-------
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA5-218.05-------
Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-816.17-------
Forest Park3-AAAAAA2-513.07-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAALee County843,221141,1225,59910,049999,9919
1-AAAAAAThomas County Central132,405393,251336,146137,822999,624376
1-AAAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)12,57651,359163,749688,575916,25983,741
1-AAAAAAHouston County11,798413,926490,40975,971992,1047,896
1-AAAAAAVeterans-3424,03387,19391,568908,432
1-AAAAAATift County--64390454999,546
2-AAAAAABrunswick658,596332,4308,423527999,97624
2-AAAAAAEffingham County340,012602,16556,2101,6131,000,000-
2-AAAAAALakeside (Evans)1,39154,674331,590383,838771,493228,507
2-AAAAAAEvans17,161131,521252,384391,067608,933
2-AAAAAAGlynn Academy-3,563472,236342,240818,039181,961
2-AAAAAASouth Effingham-7205,8185,845994,155
2-AAAAAAGrovetown---13,58013,580986,420
3-AAAAAAWoodward Academy998,1101,758132-1,000,000-
3-AAAAAAMundy's Mill1,86611,520740,110244,881998,3771,623
3-AAAAAALovejoy24958,50631,4105,141995,0814,919
3-AAAAAAMorrow-28,185227,745741,779997,7092,291
3-AAAAAAJonesboro-316038,1898,823991,177
3-AAAAAARockdale County---1010999,990
3-AAAAAAAlcovy-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAMarist806,755158,43934,74260999,9964
4-AAAAAASt. Pius X166,606764,96467,786633999,98911
4-AAAAAANorth Atlanta26,62776,216801,34694,966999,155845
4-AAAAAARiverwood123601,083206,020207,475792,525
4-AAAAAADunwoody-1394,216696,900791,129208,871
4-AAAAAASouth Cobb-88271,4212,256997,744
4-AAAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAHughes958,26440,967555205999,9919
5-AAAAAASouth Paulding41,258574,198378,9515,413999,820180
5-AAAAAADouglas County475384,228542,19760,541987,44112,559
5-AAAAAAPaulding County319912,656725,592738,450261,550
5-AAAAAANewnan-40860,731117,147178,286821,714
5-AAAAAAAlexander--4,91090,75995,669904,331
5-AAAAAAEast Paulding---295295999,705
5-AAAAAANew Manchester---4848999,952
6-AAAAAARome978,91311,6083,8235,497999,841159
6-AAAAAARiver Ridge10,42626,887598,149164,110799,572200,428
6-AAAAAASequoyah10,207881,176102,9885,014999,385615
6-AAAAAACreekview4312,835200,358635,482839,106160,894
6-AAAAAAAllatoona2177,10784,544118,861280,533719,467
6-AAAAAAEtowah238710,13871,03681,563918,437
6-AAAAAAWoodstock-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAARoswell920,13478,6636335701,000,000-
7-AAAAAAAlpharetta78,626489,076432,0522461,000,000-
7-AAAAAABlessed Trinity1,240432,027545,97719,088998,3321,668
7-AAAAAALassiter-15916,443326,597343,199656,801
7-AAAAAASprayberry-754,895623,848628,818371,182
7-AAAAAAPope---29,58329,583970,417
7-AAAAAAJohns Creek---6868999,932
8-AAAAAAGainesville947,51748,4543,723305999,9991
8-AAAAAANorth Forsyth43,987923,99231,902117999,9982
8-AAAAAAShiloh8,49526,883871,97880,731988,08711,913
8-AAAAAAJackson County18211,846497,559509,488490,512
8-AAAAAALanier-34979,767419,014499,130500,870
8-AAAAAAHabersham Central-2407842,2743,298996,702
8-AAAAAAApalachee-----1,000,000

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Ware County
Coffee
Ware County
Loganville
Creekside
Coffee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Calhoun
Ware County
Loganville
Dutchtown
Kell
Calhoun
Decatur
Ware County
Lithia Springs
Loganville
Northgate
Dutchtown
Reg 5, #3
27
45.34
5-3
Maynard Jackson
Reg 6, #2
13
57.98
6-1
Kell
Reg 8, #4
14
56.59
3-5
Clarke Central
Reg 7, #1
8
65.53
5-3
Calhoun
Reg 3, #3
37
32.25
4-4
McIntosh
Reg 4, #2
34
40.64
3-4
Decatur
Reg 2, #4
11
62.21
5-3
Jones County
Reg 1, #1
1
80.38
6-0
Ware County
Reg 6, #3
20
48.98
4-3
Greater Atlanta Christian
Reg 5, #2
16
55.56
5-3
Lithia Springs
Reg 7, #4
24
46.98
3-5
Cass
Reg 8, #1
4
69.06
8-0
Loganville
Reg 4, #3
33
40.79
2-5
Tucker
Reg 3, #2
32
42.30
2-6
Northgate
Reg 1, #4
29
44.20
2-5
Jenkins
Reg 2, #1
9
64.75
6-1
Dutchtown
Warner Robins
Creekside
Coffee
Cambridge
Warner Robins
Northside (Columbus)
Jefferson
Creekside
Coffee
Chamblee
Cartersville
Cambridge
Reg 1, #3
25
46.21
2-5
Statesboro
Reg 2, #2
3
69.76
3-4
Warner Robins
Reg 4, #4
38
31.73
3-4
Arabia Mountain
Reg 3, #1
19
51.59
7-1
Northside (Columbus)
Reg 7, #3
15
56.34
5-3
Dalton
Reg 8, #2
7
66.11
5-2
Jefferson
Reg 6, #4
31
42.59
2-5
Centennial
Reg 5, #1
6
68.17
5-2
Creekside
Reg 2, #3
17
51.70
4-3
Ola
Reg 1, #2
2
71.01
6-1
Coffee
Reg 3, #4
40
29.75
1-6
Harris County
Reg 4, #1
30
43.84
5-1
Chamblee
Reg 8, #3
12
59.79
5-2
Eastside
Reg 7, #2
10
64.63
7-1
Cartersville
Reg 5, #4
18
51.68
3-4
Mays
Reg 6, #1
5
68.27
6-2
Cambridge

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Ware County1-AAAAA6-080.38999,9984.35931,296811,952671,477533,4180.87
Coffee1-AAAAA6-171.01999,9573.38782,905494,746294,196109,9928.09
Warner Robins2-AAAAA3-469.76999,8093.11726,321402,353179,44869,90413.31
Loganville8-AAAAA8-069.061,000,0003.05628,708407,248151,18463,99314.63
Creekside5-AAAAA5-268.17999,9993.15612,312398,144187,15562,79014.93
Cambridge6-AAAAA6-268.271,000,0003.09670,798319,149177,39158,95915.96
Dutchtown2-AAAAA6-164.75999,4212.93716,521339,15094,57829,02033.46
Jefferson8-AAAAA5-266.111,000,0002.56456,231252,62280,24726,64036.54
Calhoun7-AAAAA5-365.53975,8112.35502,173138,51861,27220,90746.83
Cartersville7-AAAAA7-164.63999,9862.10318,76997,07639,54811,42486.54
Jones County2-AAAAA5-362.21895,8131.72316,786129,04431,4148,146121.76
Eastside8-AAAAA5-259.79891,1071.46141,49835,2668,2331,567637.16
Kell6-AAAAA6-157.98998,3582.00235,22532,6667,0951,306764.70
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA5-355.56999,9931.83138,38135,8913,9076101,638.34
Dalton7-AAAAA5-356.341,000,0001.4592,00317,6303,3884772,095.44
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA7-151.591,000,0002.16215,05033,9024,1542973,366.00
Clarke Central8-AAAAA3-556.59777,5941.0875,2449,0751,8822963,377.38
Ola2-AAAAA4-351.70722,8490.9787,64313,9111,5281327,574.76
Mays5-AAAAA3-451.68954,6711.2746,6976,3616346016,665.67
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA4-348.98979,2191.3138,6954,5453192441,665.67
Statesboro1-AAAAA2-546.21994,6741.1339,7963,3871481190,908.09
Chamblee4-AAAAA5-143.84999,9791.8639,1553,5452447142,856.14
Cass7-AAAAA3-546.98544,4430.599,2701,383625199,999.00
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-348.08331,2990.388,574412423333,332.33
Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA5-345.34816,7820.9513,432558353333,332.33
Hiram7-AAAAA4-445.86479,2510.525,693720263333,332.33
Northgate3-AAAAA2-642.30999,5211.7054,4224,1171322499,999.00
Union Grove2-AAAAA4-447.27381,9180.406,154825692499,999.00
Jenkins1-AAAAA2-544.20981,1541.0930,6962,168632499,999.00
Decatur4-AAAAA3-440.64999,8921.8021,5441,50773--
Tucker4-AAAAA2-540.79966,4331.3525,4961,46632--
Centennial6-AAAAA2-542.59984,7061.064,55946819--
Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-444.41228,2480.251,736794--
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-431.73869,9190.992,782511--
McIntosh3-AAAAA4-432.25999,9511.211,86243---
Harris County3-AAAAA1-629.75986,6431.161,54222---
M.L. King4-AAAAA2-517.32163,1080.1719----
Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-725.828,8370.019----
Chattahoochee6-AAAAA2-624.8430,8680.032----
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-717.1015,3800.021----
Drew3-AAAAA0-7-1.9413,8850.01-----
North Springs6-AAAAA4-323.446,8490.01-----
Lithonia4-AAAAA0-77.586690.00-----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-727.935090.00-----
Banneker5-AAAAA3-431.153070.00-----
Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA2-637.911900.00-----
Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-647.61-------
Chapel Hill5-AAAAA3-534.24-------
Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-616.92-------
Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-514.21-------
Midtown5-AAAAA4-310.07-------
Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-77.12-------
Northview6-AAAAA1-76.62-------
Cross Keys4-AAAAA0-7-71.19-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAWare County747,274249,9292,72669999,9982
1-AAAAACoffee252,362732,10515,211279999,95743
1-AAAAAStatesboro2752,846542,528449,025994,6745,326
1-AAAAAJenkins8915,120438,009527,936981,15418,846
1-AAAAABradwell Institute--1,51913,86115,380984,620
1-AAAAAGreenbrier--78,8308,837991,163
2-AAAAADutchtown591,287217,87874,315115,941999,421579
2-AAAAAJones County224,38557,489315,343298,596895,813104,187
2-AAAAAWarner Robins149,787603,180211,37735,465999,809191
2-AAAAAOla34,481119,760361,727206,881722,849277,151
2-AAAAAUnion Grove601,69337,198342,967381,918618,082
2-AAAAAEagle's Landing--40150190999,810
2-AAAAALocust Grove-----1,000,000
3-AAAAANorthside (Columbus)946,50950,2033,28261,000,000-
3-AAAAANorthgate43,189859,08887,2959,949999,521479
3-AAAAAMcIntosh10,2963,846485,366500,443999,95149
3-AAAAAHarris County686,831424,029475,777986,64313,357
3-AAAAADrew-322813,82513,885986,115
4-AAAAAChamblee575,830350,91155,11918,119999,97921
4-AAAAADecatur419,820569,6539,971448999,892108
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain4,29143,512227,100595,016869,919130,081
4-AAAAAM.L. King583,08817,454142,508163,108836,892
4-AAAAALithonia1-30638669999,331
4-AAAAATucker-32,836690,326243,271966,43333,567
4-AAAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
5-AAAAACreekside999,561236202-999,9991
5-AAAAALithia Springs424791,503176,03832,028999,9937
5-AAAAAMays13193,073279,031482,554954,67145,329
5-AAAAAVilla Rica227243,913184,061228,248771,752
5-AAAAAMaynard Jackson-14,916500,816301,050816,782183,218
5-AAAAABanneker---307307999,693
5-AAAAATri-Cities-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAChapel Hill-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAMidtown-----1,000,000
6-AAAAACambridge1,000,000---1,000,000-
6-AAAAAKell-788,681202,5747,103998,3581,642
6-AAAAAGreater Atlanta Christian-202,841518,427257,951979,21920,781
6-AAAAACentennial-7,786274,502702,418984,70615,294
6-AAAAAChattahoochee-6914,13826,03930,868969,132
6-AAAAANorth Springs-13596,4896,849993,151
6-AAAAANorthview-----1,000,000
7-AAAAACalhoun669,20769,085115,184122,335975,81124,189
7-AAAAACartersville237,629538,584222,1721,601999,98614
7-AAAAADalton93,164371,090498,27337,4731,000,000-
7-AAAAACass-12,53532,392499,516544,443455,557
7-AAAAAHiram-8,706131,824338,721479,251520,749
7-AAAAAWoodland (Cartersville)--155354509999,491
8-AAAAALoganville587,626372,36840,006-1,000,000-
8-AAAAAJefferson373,885451,886162,21212,0171,000,000-
8-AAAAAEastside38,489162,982414,056275,580891,107108,893
8-AAAAAClarke Central-12,703310,240454,651777,594222,406
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow-6173,486257,752331,299668,701
8-AAAAAFlowery Branch-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-----1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedartown
Benedictine
Cedartown
Perry
Benedictine
Troup
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Cedartown
Bainbridge
North Oconee
Perry
Pace Academy
Cedartown
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Bainbridge
Lovett
North Oconee
Burke County
Perry
Reg 5, #3
13
58.47
6-1
Pace Academy
Reg 6, #2
18
54.95
5-3
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 8, #4
31
42.55
5-2
East Forsyth
Reg 7, #1
1
86.05
7-0
Cedartown
Reg 3, #3
11
61.75
6-1
Wayne County
Reg 4, #2
9
63.33
5-2
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Reg 2, #4
32
40.43
2-6
Griffin
Reg 1, #1
6
70.28
4-4
Bainbridge
Reg 6, #3
26
47.27
1-7
Hapeville Charter
Reg 5, #2
27
45.52
3-4
Lovett
Reg 7, #4
19
54.03
5-2
Northwest Whitfield
Reg 8, #1
4
78.28
7-0
North Oconee
Reg 4, #3
10
63.28
5-2
Starr's Mill
Reg 3, #2
7
68.32
6-1
Burke County
Reg 1, #4
45
31.93
2-6
Westover
Reg 2, #1
2
79.80
7-1
Perry
Benedictine
Stockbridge
Troup
Stephenson
Spalding
Benedictine
Sonoraville
Stockbridge
Cairo
Troup
Heritage (Ringgold)
Stephenson
Reg 1, #3
42
35.19
2-6
Hardaway
Reg 2, #2
24
48.92
5-3
Spalding
Reg 4, #4
12
60.07
5-2
Whitewater
Reg 3, #1
3
78.29
5-2
Benedictine
Reg 7, #3
16
56.11
5-2
Sonoraville
Reg 8, #2
29
44.13
6-1
Walnut Grove
Reg 6, #4
23
49.80
5-3
Holy Innocents
Reg 5, #1
8
63.34
5-2
Stockbridge
Reg 2, #3
28
44.53
2-5
Baldwin
Reg 1, #2
20
52.15
6-2
Cairo
Reg 3, #4
22
50.81
5-2
New Hampstead
Reg 4, #1
5
75.37
7-0
Troup
Reg 8, #3
30
42.68
4-3
Madison County
Reg 7, #2
15
56.35
6-1
Heritage (Ringgold)
Reg 5, #4
25
48.17
5-2
Hampton
Reg 6, #1
14
57.33
5-2
Stephenson

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedartown7-AAAA7-086.051,000,0004.44979,226861,689603,517461,1501.17
Benedictine3-AAAA5-278.291,000,0004.01848,404746,008508,215192,1034.21
Perry2-AAAA7-179.801,000,0003.55851,931501,750202,417122,3727.17
Troup4-AAAA7-075.37999,9993.72807,704656,379339,557104,1268.60
North Oconee8-AAAA7-078.281,000,0003.49901,250460,417167,30695,0019.53
Bainbridge1-AAAA4-470.281,000,0002.78629,664135,28540,94812,13881.39
Stockbridge5-AAAA5-263.34999,6822.61556,152128,16042,9344,360228.36
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA5-263.33999,1012.01274,392102,84825,1262,673373.11
Burke County3-AAAA6-168.32997,8971.86178,42944,37710,2312,389417.59
Stephenson6-AAAA5-257.331,000,0002.34440,05292,34715,1117971,253.71
Starr's Mill4-AAAA5-263.28970,9691.3470,79829,1117,6937741,290.99
Wayne County3-AAAA6-161.75992,1621.56111,61927,0736,5816141,627.66
Pace Academy5-AAAA6-158.47999,9081.94193,54730,2806,7243822,616.80
Whitewater4-AAAA5-260.07951,7701.2154,47521,4584,8653622,761.43
Sonoraville7-AAAA5-256.11999,4582.23363,95756,0417,5673572,800.12
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA6-156.35818,3021.61229,57534,1894,8562264,423.78
Cairo1-AAAA6-252.151,000,0001.8989,86926,3192,4126016,665.67
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA5-354.95991,6221.6535,3605,3124822638,460.54
Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA5-254.03673,5530.9361,3145,9588072441,665.67
Spalding2-AAAA5-348.92981,4901.7439,8528,8808142245,453.55
Holy Innocents6-AAAA5-349.80951,5911.3362,4965,7664681471,427.57
New Hampstead3-AAAA5-250.81993,5201.1024,7257,0194871099,999.00
Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA4-351.27508,5280.6835,8772,9072648124,999.00
LaGrange4-AAAA5-255.9473,0210.093,5798921264249,999.00
Hapeville Charter6-AAAA1-747.27753,2790.9220,058957862499,999.00
Baldwin2-AAAA2-544.53755,9420.947,9191,281512499,999.00
East Forsyth8-AAAA5-242.55855,2390.9715,574699352499,999.00
Hampton5-AAAA5-248.17939,5041.2241,6803,3001741999,999.00
Lovett5-AAAA3-445.52826,7211.1013,997692301999,999.00
Walnut Grove8-AAAA6-144.13757,1580.9423,6911,04367--
Madison County8-AAAA4-342.68808,8000.9520,02887335--
Griffin2-AAAA2-640.43695,9940.782,5152407--
Howard2-AAAA5-238.76378,1650.471,7401444--
Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA4-338.75221,8760.252,424801--
Miller Grove6-AAAA3-540.34302,9770.332,643541--
Westside (Macon)2-AAAA5-237.32180,4750.21494391--
Hardaway1-AAAA2-635.19957,7771.111,67198---
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA3-538.94506,6040.5193029---
Westover1-AAAA2-631.93852,7200.882094---
McDonough5-AAAA3-436.5611,9780.01931---
North Hall8-AAAA3-531.9171,9970.07741---
Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA2-633.2116,4140.028----
Riverdale4-AAAA3-537.375,1400.012----
Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA2-640.045310.002----
West Laurens2-AAAA1-632.007,9340.011----
Shaw1-AAAA3-516.87189,5030.19-----
Luella5-AAAA1-625.293310.00-----
Chestatee8-AAAA1-619.932010.00-----
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA4-321.511590.00-----
Islands3-AAAA0-87.9770.00-----
Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA2-635.5210.00-----
Fayette County4-AAAA1-623.14-------
Stone Mountain6-AAAA2-511.10-------
East Hall8-AAAA2-57.50-------
Druid Hills6-AAAA3-46.01-------
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-74.60-------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA0-7-2.72-------
North Clayton4-AAAA1-7-3.82-------
Clarkston6-AAAA1-6-16.79-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABainbridge887,614110,5281,858-1,000,000-
1-AAAACairo111,325870,13717,6688701,000,000-
1-AAAAHardaway1,0612,192835,860118,664957,77742,223
1-AAAAWestover-17,143118,614716,963852,720147,280
1-AAAAShaw--26,000163,503189,503810,497
2-AAAAPerry981,02318,977--1,000,000-
2-AAAASpalding18,977721,240189,64751,626981,49018,510
2-AAAAHoward-116,17554,483207,507378,165621,835
2-AAAABaldwin-73,178445,807236,957755,942244,058
2-AAAAGriffin-43,589236,825415,580695,994304,006
2-AAAAWestside (Macon)-26,84173,19380,441180,475819,525
2-AAAAWest Laurens--457,8897,934992,066
3-AAAABenedictine933,87661,5651,8382,7211,000,000-
3-AAAAWayne County58,616328,488559,44545,613992,1627,838
3-AAAABurke County4,814588,753342,78261,548997,8972,103
3-AAAANew Hampstead2,69420,85093,624876,352993,5206,480
3-AAAASoutheast Bulloch-3442,31113,75916,414983,586
3-AAAAIslands---77999,993
4-AAAATroup803,067195,3241,064544999,9991
4-AAAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)196,873781,4266,74914,053999,101899
4-AAAALaGrange6015,7318,64448,58673,021926,979
4-AAAAWhitewater-6,497400,708544,565951,77048,230
4-AAAAStarr's Mill-1,022580,947389,000970,96929,031
4-AAAARiverdale--1,8883,2525,140994,860
4-AAAAFayette County-----1,000,000
4-AAAANorth Clayton-----1,000,000
5-AAAAStockbridge726,105260,63712,707233999,682318
5-AAAAPace Academy263,826394,649337,5853,848999,90892
5-AAAALovett9,923333,348317,544165,906826,721173,279
5-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)1463,4094,732213,589221,876778,124
5-AAAAHampton-7,957327,303604,244939,50460,496
5-AAAALuella--97234331999,669
5-AAAAMcDonough--3211,94611,978988,022
5-AAAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStephenson846,37583,16565,9254,5351,000,000-
6-AAAAHoly Innocents128,73371,647436,863314,348951,59148,409
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)24,732813,575121,94231,373991,6228,378
6-AAAAHapeville Charter16011,753320,406420,960753,279246,721
6-AAAAMiller Grove-19,86054,864228,253302,977697,023
6-AAAASouthwest DeKalb---531531999,469
6-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
6-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
6-AAAAStone Mountain-----1,000,000
7-AAAACedartown975,37024,210359611,000,000-
7-AAAASonoraville21,984611,059331,34835,067999,458542
7-AAAANorthwest Whitfield2,5396,142228,737436,135673,553326,447
7-AAAAHeritage (Ringgold)107332,914287,432197,849818,302181,698
7-AAAACentral (Carrollton)-25,675152,077330,776508,528491,472
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield--47112159999,841
8-AAAANorth Oconee991,9568,044--1,000,000-
8-AAAAWalnut Grove8,044523,871106,480118,763757,158242,842
8-AAAAMadison County-250,539467,57790,684808,800191,200
8-AAAAEast Forsyth-217,137350,203287,899855,239144,761
8-AAAANorth Hall-21420,28951,49471,997928,003
8-AAAACedar Shoals-19555,362451,047506,604493,396
8-AAAAChestatee--89112201999,799
8-AAAACherokee Bluff---11999,999
8-AAAAEast Hall-----1,000,000
8-AAAASeckinger-----1,000,000
8-AAAAJohnson (Gainesville)-----1,000,000

Class AAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cedar Grove
Sandy Creek
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Cedar Grove
Adairsville
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Peach County
Carver (Atlanta)
Oconee County
Harlem
Dougherty
Sandy Creek
Stephens County
Savannah Christian
Peach County
Reg 5, #3
6
64.74
5-2
Carver (Atlanta)
Reg 6, #2
23
45.80
4-3
Ringgold
Reg 8, #4
5
65.33
4-3
Oconee County
Reg 7, #1
16
54.23
6-2
Dawson County
Reg 3, #3
27
40.41
4-3
Johnson (Savannah)
Reg 4, #2
20
49.16
7-1
Harlem
Reg 2, #4
18
50.48
4-4
Mary Persons
Reg 1, #1
7
63.79
8-0
Dougherty
Reg 6, #3
32
34.94
5-2
Coahulla Creek
Reg 5, #2
2
74.12
7-1
Sandy Creek
Reg 7, #4
31
37.98
2-5
Pickens
Reg 8, #1
3
71.08
6-1
Stephens County
Reg 4, #3
34
33.96
4-4
Hephzibah
Reg 3, #2
15
54.38
6-1
Savannah Christian
Reg 1, #4
17
51.82
4-4
Crisp County
Reg 2, #1
10
61.80
4-3
Peach County
Calvary Day
Cedar Grove
Thomasville
Adairsville
Carver (Columbus)
Calvary Day
Monroe Area
Cedar Grove
Thomasville
Morgan County
Hebron Christian
Adairsville
Reg 1, #3
13
57.35
5-2
Carver (Columbus)
Reg 2, #2
24
43.54
4-4
Upson-Lee
Reg 4, #4
37
31.23
4-4
Richmond Academy
Reg 3, #1
8
62.34
6-0
Calvary Day
Reg 7, #3
21
48.83
6-1
Lumpkin County
Reg 8, #2
4
67.96
3-4
Monroe Area
Reg 6, #4
35
32.61
4-3
Bremen
Reg 5, #1
1
91.36
5-2
Cedar Grove
Reg 2, #3
22
47.93
4-4
Jackson
Reg 1, #2
12
59.19
5-3
Thomasville
Reg 3, #4
25
42.01
4-3
Liberty County
Reg 4, #1
19
50.19
6-2
Morgan County
Reg 8, #3
11
59.89
6-1
Hebron Christian
Reg 7, #2
26
41.63
3-5
Wesleyan
Reg 5, #4
36
31.24
3-5
Douglass
Reg 6, #1
9
62.02
6-1
Adairsville

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cedar Grove5-AAA5-291.361,000,0004.78951,694926,894900,559830,8040.20
Sandy Creek5-AAA7-174.121,000,0003.52608,777512,161403,59873,11412.68
Stephens County8-AAA6-171.08988,8742.85381,662310,773207,53834,82827.71
Monroe Area8-AAA3-467.96939,7412.27232,753167,63854,03711,91982.90
Dougherty1-AAA8-063.791,000,0003.02707,871357,49085,6759,624102.91
Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA5-264.741,000,0002.88562,123347,01795,6989,075109.19
Oconee County8-AAA4-365.33940,2562.34326,763215,05851,3927,345135.15
Adairsville6-AAA6-162.02999,9862.91540,919368,43233,2757,140139.06
Calvary Day3-AAA6-062.34999,9992.74685,66651,70928,0725,982166.17
Peach County2-AAA4-361.80999,8922.48545,992120,25659,0924,559218.35
Thomasville1-AAA5-359.191,000,0002.53541,146200,64132,2012,588385.40
Hebron Christian8-AAA6-159.89765,6871.63182,72995,36212,8921,167855.90
Carver (Columbus)1-AAA5-257.35973,0922.11349,45284,90710,0948611,160.44
Savannah Christian3-AAA6-154.38999,9242.30348,47335,6909,5143392,948.85
Dawson County7-AAA6-254.231,000,0001.48103,21842,9945,5002304,346.83
Hart County8-AAA4-356.63365,4410.6856,76523,9742,9171377,298.27
Morgan County4-AAA6-250.191,000,0002.07230,01349,4662,4681148,770.93
Harlem4-AAA7-149.161,000,0002.01203,54840,1591,8936515,383.62
Crisp County1-AAA4-451.82969,3651.43124,9819,0181,3885019,999.00
Mary Persons2-AAA4-450.48962,2051.2889,37213,9518123429,410.76
Lumpkin County7-AAA6-148.83964,6991.1522,8366,7914891376,922.08
Jackson2-AAA4-447.93971,5451.2580,2049,3924829111,110.11
Ringgold6-AAA4-345.80999,7331.1625,0194,9822442499,999.00
Upson-Lee2-AAA4-443.54999,9991.2234,1861,427841999,999.00
Liberty County3-AAA4-342.01611,0400.8426,0571,35145--
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA4-340.41756,7560.9316,0081,16522--
Wesleyan7-AAA3-541.63726,6570.783,03054411--
Long County3-AAA5-239.05628,9250.7610,5105905--
Hephzibah4-AAA4-433.96999,9651.063,921252--
Bremen6-AAA4-332.61955,4580.96115111--
Gilmer7-AAA5-339.23454,6310.4741842---
Douglass5-AAA3-531.241,000,0001.0271933---
Coahulla Creek6-AAA5-234.94982,9570.9924423---
Pickens7-AAA2-537.98674,2170.6918117---
Monroe1-AAA4-440.3037,5020.0476012---
Richmond Academy4-AAA4-431.23994,5911.031,7514---
White County7-AAA3-434.56179,7950.18341---
Columbus1-AAA2-629.6120,0410.0260----
Pike County2-AAA2-523.0666,3590.0719----
Savannah Country Day3-AAA3-430.163,3560.0010----
Gordon Lee6-AAA3-424.8744,2870.041----
LaFayette6-AAA1-621.0510,7100.01-----
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA2-518.446,8680.01-----
Salem4-AAA1-7-7.085,4280.01-----
Cross Creek4-AAA1-7-19.79160.00-----
Franklin County8-AAA0-77.7610.00-----
Ridgeland6-AAA0-77.4610.00-----
West Hall7-AAA1-65.5410.00-----
Beach3-AAA1-615.02-------
Groves3-AAA1-6-6.01-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAADougherty504,040345,429150,531-1,000,000-
1-AAAThomasville369,295359,119152,045119,5411,000,000-
1-AAACarver (Columbus)126,665264,457550,87931,091973,09226,908
1-AAACrisp County-30,995141,162797,208969,36530,635
1-AAAMonroe--5,38332,11937,502962,498
1-AAAColumbus---20,04120,041979,959
2-AAAPeach County781,204196,38722,23566999,892108
2-AAAUpson-Lee119,759592,497138,021149,722999,9991
2-AAAJackson99,02228,217546,375297,931971,54528,455
2-AAAMary Persons9182,858290,827488,511962,20537,795
2-AAAPike County6412,54263,77066,359933,641
3-AAACalvary Day987,70110,9981,300-999,9991
3-AAASavannah Christian9,980894,44585,8509,649999,92476
3-AAALong County2,3181,625256,285368,697628,925371,075
3-AAALiberty County192,245170,617348,177611,040388,960
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)-687485,793270,276756,756243,244
3-AAASavannah Country Day--1553,2013,356996,644
3-AAABeach-----1,000,000
3-AAAGroves-----1,000,000
4-AAAMorgan County530,087469,913--1,000,000-
4-AAAHarlem469,913530,0861-1,000,000-
4-AAASalem-1155,4125,428994,572
4-AAAHephzibah--582,002417,963999,96535
4-AAARichmond Academy--417,982576,609994,5915,409
4-AAACross Creek---1616999,984
5-AAACedar Grove872,893117,7839,324-1,000,000-
5-AAASandy Creek121,811852,97024,7774421,000,000-
5-AAACarver (Atlanta)5,29629,071948,62117,0121,000,000-
5-AAADouglass-17617,278982,5461,000,000-
6-AAAAdairsville994,5973,975580834999,98614
6-AAACoahulla Creek2,45112,753552,509415,244982,95717,043
6-AAARinggold1,597975,31022,127699999,733267
6-AAABremen1,3557,715423,298523,090955,45844,542
6-AAAGordon Lee-23088143,17644,287955,713
6-AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe-176056,2466,868993,132
6-AAALaFayette---10,71010,710989,290
6-AAARidgeland---11999,999
7-AAADawson County702,035271,75726,130781,000,000-
7-AAALumpkin County296,961243,056367,22557,457964,69935,301
7-AAAWesleyan983383,313214,056128,305726,657273,343
7-AAAGilmer2166,22043,144345,246454,631545,369
7-AAAPickens-24,851301,260348,106674,217325,783
7-AAAWhite County-10,80348,185120,807179,795820,205
7-AAAWest Hall---11999,999
8-AAAStephens County691,431193,38350,93553,125988,87411,126
8-AAAOconee County126,468153,509329,506330,773940,25659,744
8-AAAMonroe Area101,560541,604223,19573,382939,74160,259
8-AAAHebron Christian68,84271,617326,450298,778765,687234,313
8-AAAHart County11,69939,88769,914243,941365,441634,559
8-AAAFranklin County---11999,999

Class AA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Fitzgerald
Cook
Fitzgerald
Pierce County
Appling County
Cook
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Rockmart
Fitzgerald
Fellowship Christian
Pierce County
North Cobb Christian
Rockmart
Putnam County
Fitzgerald
Eagle's Landing Christian
Fellowship Christian
Pierce County
Northeast
Reg 5, #3
18
45.68
5-3
Columbia
Reg 6, #2
16
47.56
7-1
North Cobb Christian
Reg 8, #4
32
30.72
4-3
East Jackson
Reg 7, #1
3
64.13
5-2
Rockmart
Reg 3, #3
25
37.23
4-3
Tattnall County
Reg 4, #2
14
50.25
6-1
Putnam County
Reg 2, #4
41
15.13
2-5
Southwest
Reg 1, #1
1
73.96
7-0
Fitzgerald
Reg 6, #3
38
22.68
2-4
Mount Paran Christian
Reg 5, #2
12
50.92
4-3
Eagle's Landing Christian
Reg 7, #4
26
36.72
5-3
North Murray
Reg 8, #1
9
56.72
4-3
Fellowship Christian
Reg 4, #3
15
48.15
6-0
Laney
Reg 3, #2
5
62.02
6-1
Pierce County
Reg 1, #4
21
43.40
5-3
Berrien
Reg 2, #1
10
55.33
5-2
Northeast
Appling County
Callaway
Cook
South Atlanta
Worth County
Appling County
Athens Academy
Callaway
Cook
Thomson
Model
South Atlanta
Reg 1, #3
13
50.62
6-1
Worth County
Reg 2, #2
35
26.14
6-1
ACE Charter
Reg 4, #4
31
31.18
2-5
Washington County
Reg 3, #1
6
62.02
5-1
Appling County
Reg 7, #3
22
43.10
4-3
Fannin County
Reg 8, #2
11
51.15
5-2
Athens Academy
Reg 6, #4
39
20.74
2-4
Washington
Reg 5, #1
8
58.44
4-3
Callaway
Reg 2, #3
36
23.19
5-2
Spencer
Reg 1, #2
2
66.60
6-1
Cook
Reg 3, #4
19
45.51
6-1
Vidalia
Reg 4, #1
7
59.64
5-1
Thomson
Reg 8, #3
20
44.15
6-1
Union County
Reg 7, #2
17
47.45
5-3
Model
Reg 5, #4
37
23.08
3-4
Landmark Christian
Reg 6, #1
4
62.14
7-0
South Atlanta

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Fitzgerald1-AA7-073.96999,9934.25914,217717,065616,386482,6411.07
Cook1-AA6-166.60999,8263.50736,749459,577311,004135,9236.36
Rockmart7-AA5-264.131,000,0003.34873,497289,087201,37298,3779.16
Appling County3-AA5-162.02999,7303.51770,274533,947238,48882,15211.17
South Atlanta6-AA7-062.141,000,0003.47861,774391,881224,72376,86612.01
Pierce County3-AA6-162.02999,4672.79525,412338,50292,35840,42223.74
Callaway5-AA4-358.44999,9923.15718,362333,890106,63729,58832.80
Thomson4-AA5-159.641,000,0002.39298,547142,11269,12419,84149.40
Fellowship Christian8-AA4-356.72999,8702.86591,514287,85959,55117,92754.78
Northeast2-AA5-255.331,000,0002.47383,501203,10836,93210,16497.39
Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA4-350.921,000,0002.54426,033123,04116,8462,584386.00
Worth County1-AA6-150.62991,2872.17189,37159,9708,8521,128885.52
Athens Academy8-AA5-251.15996,1021.91190,17044,1577,4771,051950.47
Putnam County4-AA6-150.251,000,0001.6476,44720,5983,7626001,665.67
Laney4-AA6-048.15999,9771.4853,42912,6431,5372304,346.83
Model7-AA5-347.45999,9991.6879,89010,1161,6821636,133.97
North Cobb Christian6-AA7-147.561,000,0001.6980,4965,6071,1471516,621.52
Union County8-AA6-144.15987,8901.5071,1739,8227796216,128.03
Columbia5-AA5-345.681,000,0001.4544,0012,1823904522,221.22
Vidalia3-AA6-145.51753,6350.9922,6574,6674153925,640.03
Fannin County7-AA4-343.10957,9511.2948,0225,2963683330,302.03
Berrien1-AA5-343.40555,1830.6813,5992,429991099,999.00
Dodge County1-AA3-541.50450,5250.548,7801,250442499,999.00
North Murray7-AA5-336.72879,4410.9810,605686161999,999.00
Tattnall County3-AA4-337.23571,3780.652,6002386--
Toombs County3-AA4-437.71265,1070.30691382--
Brantley County3-AA5-335.57410,6830.44751362--
Providence Christian8-AA2-533.64395,0420.411,435201--
Washington County4-AA2-531.18956,4530.981,870103---
East Jackson8-AA4-330.72601,5720.631,36021---
ACE Charter2-AA6-126.14974,9891.0169619---
Haralson County7-AA2-630.05162,5970.1742115---
Mount Paran Christian6-AA2-422.68867,4340.895528---
Spencer2-AA5-223.19999,2571.023835---
Washington6-AA2-420.74967,3810.983473---
Sumter County1-AA1-635.172,0650.00121---
Jeff Davis1-AA0-831.911,1210.0041---
Landmark Christian5-AA3-423.08923,0670.93308----
Banks County8-AA4-328.6919,5240.0227----
Therrell6-AA4-312.53164,6770.1712----
Southwest2-AA2-515.13924,1700.939----
Redan5-AA2-611.4471,1480.071----
Josey4-AA2-57.5143,3580.041----
Rutland2-AA4-38.3252,1120.05-----
Central (Macon)2-AA1-61.9046,0970.05-----
McNair5-AA4-47.105,7920.01-----
Kendrick2-AA0-7-9.153,3750.00-----
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA1-7-6.015080.00-----
Butler4-AA2-5-6.521830.00-----
Glenn Hills4-AA3-53.51230.00-----
Murray County7-AA0-7-5.57110.00-----
Westside (Augusta)4-AA1-69.1860.00-----
Gordon Central7-AA0-75.3310.00-----
Towers5-AA0-6-1-8.1210.00-----
Windsor Forest3-AA1-716.98-------
B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-5-1-17.17-------
Jordan2-AA0-7-24.60-------
Walker6-AA1-5-25.91-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAFitzgerald730,684267,2731,587449999,9937
1-AACook268,273628,72797,9194,907999,826174
1-AAWorth County1,04298,210872,24419,791991,2878,713
1-AADodge County14,80316,072429,649450,525549,475
1-AABerrien-98712,020542,176555,183444,817
1-AASumter County--1581,9072,065997,935
1-AAJeff Davis---1,1211,121998,879
2-AANortheast987,47412,43690-1,000,000-
2-AASpencer12,354463,602498,08625,215999,257743
2-AAACE Charter172509,734348,613116,470974,98925,011
2-AASouthwest-14,164137,622772,384924,17075,830
2-AARutland-618,81943,23252,112947,888
2-AACentral (Macon)-36,77039,32446,097953,903
2-AAKendrick---3,3753,375996,625
2-AAJordan-----1,000,000
3-AAAppling County975,51413,8906,8023,524999,730270
3-AAVidalia11,71083,855334,927323,143753,635246,365
3-AAPierce County11,069870,555114,1803,663999,467533
3-AATattnall County1,67730,435303,447235,819571,378428,622
3-AABrantley County301,258114,356295,039410,683589,317
3-AAToombs County-7126,288138,812265,107734,893
3-AAWindsor Forest-----1,000,000
4-AAThomson760,031178,88461,085-1,000,000-
4-AAPutnam County171,518432,158345,04051,2841,000,000-
4-AALaney68,451381,857536,51213,157999,97723
4-AAWashington County-7,10157,362891,990956,45343,547
4-AAWestside (Augusta)--156999,994
4-AAJosey---43,35843,358956,642
4-AAButler---183183999,817
4-AAGlenn Hills---2323999,977
5-AACallaway706,018293,52338863999,9928
5-AAEagle's Landing Christian293,982706,013411,000,000-
5-AALandmark Christian-4492,063920,555923,06776,933
5-AAColumbia-15994,3365,6491,000,000-
5-AARedan--3,20867,94071,148928,852
5-AAMcNair--15,7915,792994,208
5-AATowers---11999,999
6-AASouth Atlanta999,01590778-1,000,000-
6-AANorth Cobb Christian847968,93830,0581571,000,000-
6-AAWashington138159491,682475,402967,38132,619
6-AAMount Paran Christian-29,996464,599372,839867,434132,566
6-AATherrell--13,583151,094164,677835,323
6-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate---508508999,492
6-AAB.E.S.T. Academy-----1,000,000
6-AAWalker-----1,000,000
7-AARockmart974,42522,7236442,2081,000,000-
7-AAFannin County15,62017,161902,95122,219957,95142,049
7-AANorth Murray7,71843,42924,729803,565879,441120,559
7-AAModel2,237916,68755,83825,237999,9991
7-AAHaralson County--15,838146,759162,597837,403
7-AAMurray County---1111999,989
7-AAGordon Central---11999,999
8-AAFellowship Christian897,10189,36810,6372,764999,870130
8-AAUnion County86,123290,196516,92894,643987,89012,110
8-AAAthens Academy16,608601,597345,83832,059996,1023,898
8-AAEast Jackson13718,192101,225482,018601,572398,428
8-AABanks County192123,45215,84119,524980,476
8-AAProvidence Christian1243521,920372,675395,042604,958

Class A Division I

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Prince Avenue Christian
Irwin County
Irwin County
Rabun County
Prince Avenue Christian
Brooks County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Darlington
Irwin County
Rabun County
Swainsboro
Whitefield Academy
Darlington
Temple
Irwin County
Social Circle
Rabun County
Screven County
Swainsboro
Reg 5, #3
27
28.17
5-2
Oglethorpe County
Reg 6, #2
13
52.77
5-2
Whitefield Academy
Reg 8, #4
25
30.26
3-4
Athens Christian
Reg 7, #1
6
65.94
8-0
Darlington
Reg 3, #3
26
28.20
4-4
Bryan County
Reg 4, #2
19
37.54
4-4
Temple
Reg 2, #4
22
32.80
1-7
Jefferson County
Reg 1, #1
2
72.91
5-1
Irwin County
Reg 6, #3
17
40.97
5-2
Mount Pisgah Christian
Reg 5, #2
15
44.27
5-2
Social Circle
Reg 7, #4
23
32.60
4-3
Dade County
Reg 8, #1
3
72.71
8-0
Rabun County
Reg 4, #3
28
27.38
3-4
Heard County
Reg 3, #2
20
36.89
6-0
Screven County
Reg 1, #4
30
20.35
1-6
Bacon County
Reg 2, #1
5
67.40
7-0
Swainsboro
Metter
Prince Avenue Christian
Brooks County
St. Francis
Dublin
Metter
Elbert County
Prince Avenue Christian
Brooks County
Lamar County
Commerce
St. Francis
Reg 1, #3
24
32.27
2-6
Pelham
Reg 2, #2
8
55.04
4-2
Dublin
Reg 4, #4
36
-3.61
2-6
Crawford County
Reg 3, #1
11
53.51
5-3
Metter
Reg 7, #3
18
40.52
4-3
Pepperell
Reg 8, #2
7
59.79
7-1
Elbert County
Reg 6, #4
21
36.41
4-3
Mount Vernon
Reg 5, #1
1
75.95
6-0
Prince Avenue Christian
Reg 2, #3
10
53.90
7-1
Bleckley County
Reg 1, #2
4
72.66
5-1
Brooks County
Reg 3, #4
34
11.61
4-3
Claxton
Reg 4, #1
9
53.90
7-1
Lamar County
Reg 8, #3
14
46.47
6-2
Commerce
Reg 7, #2
16
41.64
6-1
Trion
Reg 5, #4
29
25.91
3-4
Jasper County
Reg 6, #1
12
52.94
4-3
St. Francis

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I6-075.951,000,0004.29895,439813,240589,769370,4121.70
Irwin County1-A Division I5-172.911,000,0003.94896,373721,606363,072184,1534.43
Rabun County8-A Division I8-072.711,000,0004.00945,335681,580377,883179,2734.58
Brooks County1-A Division I5-172.661,000,0003.91890,026714,743353,037177,0814.65
Swainsboro2-A Division I7-067.401,000,0003.32894,951328,967136,33246,69420.42
Darlington7-A Division I8-065.941,000,0003.24869,308282,806104,93831,78230.46
Elbert County8-A Division I7-159.791,000,0002.22210,47482,59021,1164,396226.48
Dublin2-A Division I4-255.04999,5972.58574,73467,89512,5131,605622.05
Lamar County4-A Division I7-153.901,000,0002.25156,18789,26412,1591,435695.86
Metter3-A Division I5-353.511,000,0002.49436,16246,86910,2171,156864.05
St. Francis6-A Division I4-352.941,000,0002.34377,83763,0377,7398351,196.60
Whitefield Academy6-A Division I5-252.771,000,0002.32368,45060,3037,2717971,253.71
Bleckley County2-A Division I7-153.90999,3791.2784,28021,9052,7073323,011.05
Commerce8-A Division I6-246.471,000,0001.78161,01613,6907914024,999.00
Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I5-240.971,000,0001.4135,6671,930873333,332.33
Pepperell7-A Division I4-340.52978,9401.1929,4991,434563333,332.33
Trion7-A Division I6-141.64999,7471.3661,9883,1871112499,999.00
Social Circle5-A Division I5-244.271,000,0001.5927,1802,9151651999,999.00
Screven County3-A Division I6-036.89999,9931.8042,92291316--
Temple4-A Division I4-437.541,000,0001.7213,05152011--
Mount Vernon6-A Division I4-336.411,000,0001.189,9713499--
Jefferson County2-A Division I1-732.80885,3720.892,142551--
Pelham1-A Division I2-632.271,000,0001.044,59755---
Dade County7-A Division I4-332.60944,8680.961,28736---
Heard County4-A Division I3-427.381,000,0001.302,84735---
Bryan County3-A Division I4-428.20999,9081.241,24930---
Oglethorpe County5-A Division I5-228.171,000,0001.082,73022---
Jasper County5-A Division I3-425.911,000,0001.061,87713---
Athens Christian8-A Division I3-430.261,000,0001.021,93911---
Bacon County1-A Division I1-620.351,000,0001.01461----
Claxton3-A Division I4-311.61999,9991.0114----
East Laurens2-A Division I1-615.20115,6520.124----
Armuchee7-A Division I3-417.9436,0610.042----
Coosa7-A Division I3-519.5133,8430.031----
Crawford County4-A Division I2-6-3.611,000,0001.00-----
Chattooga7-A Division I1-78.326,5410.01-----
Savannah3-A Division I0-8-30.061000.00-----
King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I1-5-8.35-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIrwin County510,663489,19113791,000,000-
1-A Division IBrooks County489,325507,5053,156141,000,000-
1-A Division IPelham103,007797,649199,3341,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County2297199,058800,6431,000,000-
2-A Division ISwainsboro740,789206,30452,907-1,000,000-
2-A Division IDublin240,443716,39230,21912,543999,597403
2-A Division IBleckley County18,76874,409903,8832,319999,379621
2-A Division IJefferson County-2,84711,408871,117885,372114,628
2-A Division IEast Laurens-481,583114,021115,652884,348
3-A Division IMetter874,945124,83821611,000,000-
3-A Division IScreven County124,737858,93214,8881,436999,9937
3-A Division IClaxton3189,056130,642859,983999,9991
3-A Division IBryan County-7,174854,252138,482999,90892
3-A Division ISavannah--298100999,900
4-A Division ILamar County989,62010,3645111,000,000-
4-A Division IHeard County10,363251,573737,4775871,000,000-
4-A Division ITemple17737,924259,9372,1221,000,000-
4-A Division ICrawford County-1392,581997,2801,000,000-
5-A Division IPrince Avenue Christian979,52420,3819051,000,000-
5-A Division ISocial Circle19,669824,946129,37426,0111,000,000-
5-A Division IOglethorpe County52292,533486,787420,1581,000,000-
5-A Division IJasper County28562,140383,749553,8261,000,000-
6-A Division ISt. Francis461,442381,164118,10139,2931,000,000-
6-A Division IWhitefield Academy449,321386,798122,71241,1691,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian64,366159,575449,105326,9541,000,000-
6-A Division IMount Vernon24,87172,463310,082592,5841,000,000-
6-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-----1,000,000
7-A Division IDarlington960,40839,176416-1,000,000-
7-A Division ITrion38,830574,905369,38016,632999,747253
7-A Division IPepperell762374,280421,116182,782978,94021,060
7-A Division IDade County-11,631200,384732,853944,86855,132
7-A Division ICoosa-54,98328,85533,843966,157
7-A Division IArmuchee-33,72132,33736,061963,939
7-A Division IChattooga---6,5416,541993,459
8-A Division IRabun County983,14615,4971,1801771,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce11,850189,890796,9711,2891,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County4,864794,326193,2497,5611,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Christian1402878,600990,9731,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Johnson County
Bowdon
Clinch County
Johnson County
Schley County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Bowdon
Early County
Lincoln County
Clinch County
Manchester
Bowdon
Wilcox County
Early County
Macon County
Lincoln County
McIntosh County Academy
Clinch County
Reg 5, #3
33
11.55
2-6
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 6, #2
6
44.37
5-2
Manchester
Reg 8, #4
22
27.62
5-2
Greene County
Reg 7, #1
1
56.52
7-1
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
17
30.43
4-3
Jenkins County
Reg 4, #2
14
34.59
4-3
Wilcox County
Reg 2, #4
24
23.11
1-7
Turner County
Reg 1, #1
4
46.40
7-1
Early County
Reg 6, #3
21
27.69
2-5
Macon County
Reg 5, #2
29
16.22
4-3
Wilkinson County
Reg 7, #4
Reg 8, #1
9
42.01
5-2
Lincoln County
Reg 4, #3
18
30.17
5-2
Telfair County
Reg 3, #2
10
41.39
7-1
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 1, #4
32
14.02
2-5
Seminole County
Reg 2, #1
3
48.81
7-1
Clinch County
Emanuel County Institute
Johnson County
Dooly County
Schley County
Charlton County
Emanuel County Institute
Aquinas
Johnson County
Mitchell County
Dooly County
Christian Heritage
Schley County
Reg 1, #3
25
22.57
2-5
Terrell County
Reg 2, #2
7
44.19
5-2
Charlton County
Reg 4, #4
27
20.16
4-3
Wheeler County
Reg 3, #1
8
42.40
3-4
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 7, #3
20
28.39
4-3
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 8, #2
13
38.53
5-2
Aquinas
Reg 6, #4
23
27.41
3-4
Chattahoochee County
Reg 5, #1
2
49.19
7-0
Johnson County
Reg 2, #3
19
29.26
3-4
Lanier County
Reg 1, #2
15
33.54
3-4
Mitchell County
Reg 3, #4
28
17.76
4-4
Montgomery County
Reg 4, #1
12
40.09
4-3
Dooly County
Reg 8, #3
16
31.61
5-2
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 7, #2
11
41.16
3-5
Christian Heritage
Reg 5, #4
31
15.15
3-4
Hancock Central
Reg 6, #1
5
45.56
5-2
Schley County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A Division II7-156.521,000,0003.92804,412644,189510,796393,5291.54
Johnson County5-A Division II7-049.191,000,0003.67803,677542,311373,434167,4564.97
Clinch County2-A Division II7-148.811,000,0003.42730,099482,632223,149121,9457.20
Early County1-A Division II7-146.401,000,0003.09768,023241,875134,99569,52113.38
Schley County6-A Division II5-245.561,000,0002.97483,733336,973163,92161,06615.38
Manchester6-A Division II5-244.371,000,0002.82424,257280,477127,12643,95921.75
Charlton County2-A Division II5-244.191,000,0002.90568,695277,580109,89139,84424.10
Lincoln County8-A Division II5-242.01999,9142.29808,636338,06787,63033,89228.51
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II3-442.40999,9862.43362,702152,38561,73519,17951.14
Dooly County4-A Division II4-340.09999,8092.58493,431187,53363,80515,58263.18
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II7-141.391,000,0002.39339,470138,88551,43114,78666.63
Christian Heritage7-A Division II3-541.161,000,0002.16244,832138,72244,94011,50985.89
Aquinas8-A Division II5-238.53987,8611.78156,90857,96917,7433,768264.39
Wilcox County4-A Division II4-334.59998,7482.01258,90760,77113,2522,069482.33
Mitchell County1-A Division II3-433.54999,9632.03261,61057,5189,5781,235808.72
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II5-231.61982,5941.2938,4359,6191,5621735,779.35
Telfair County4-A Division II5-230.17995,9631.3452,3038,8001,0431248,063.52
Lanier County2-A Division II3-429.26849,3901.1765,6918,1179471009,999.00
Jenkins County3-A Division II4-330.43970,3711.3859,2966,9407989210,868.57
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II4-328.391,000,0001.3431,7235,6147125617,856.14
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II3-427.41950,4351.4169,2126,5934204024,999.00
Greene County8-A Division II5-227.62998,1821.1842,4626,2155083627,776.78
Macon County6-A Division II2-527.69977,9611.4877,4607,6084693528,570.43
Atkinson County2-A Division II2-522.39559,1110.628,893491252499,999.00
Turner County2-A Division II1-723.11591,4990.6610,128602331999,999.00
Wheeler County4-A Division II4-320.16948,6221.034,580247141999,999.00
Terrell County1-A Division II2-522.57977,8701.057,13248630--
Hancock Central5-A Division II3-415.15999,8871.156,9372106--
Montgomery County3-A Division II4-417.76968,4791.068,2993135--
Wilkinson County5-A Division II4-316.22864,9191.007,1072342--
Seminole County1-A Division II2-514.02712,6270.7355418---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II2-611.55859,4080.871462---
Portal3-A Division II4-410.6461,1640.061121---
Miller County1-A Division II2-57.69305,6890.31711---
Greenville6-A Division II2-56.5370,5540.07441---
Warren County8-A Division II2-515.5414,5260.01111---
Glascock County5-A Division II2-60.51275,7300.287----
Hawkinsville4-A Division II2-53.6820,1960.023----
Treutlen4-A Division II0-7-0.8336,6620.041----
Towns County8-A Division II2-510.1716,9230.021----
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II1-6-9.333,8510.00-----
Marion County6-A Division II1-6-8.128460.00-----
Taylor County6-A Division II2-5-2.532040.00-----
Twiggs County5-A Division II2-5-24.36560.00-----
Pataula Charter1-A Division II5-2-14.10-------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-5-60.39-------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-7-61.21-------
GSIC8-A Division II0-8-75.62-------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-A Division IIMitchell County-985,5649,9914,408999,96337
1-A Division IITerrell County-9,353759,692208,825977,87022,130
1-A Division IIMiller County-5,03121,722278,936305,689694,311
1-A Division IISeminole County-45207,774504,808712,627287,373
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay-78213,0233,851996,149
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County648,928344,1486,3875371,000,000-
2-A Division IICharlton County349,386582,86567,3324171,000,000-
2-A Division IILanier County1,09067,123517,448263,729849,390150,610
2-A Division IIAtkinson County5965,819196,612356,084559,111440,889
2-A Division IITurner County-45212,221379,233591,499408,501
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy490,673469,74139,551351,000,000-
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute480,876397,105108,93513,070999,98614
3-A Division IIJenkins County28,249121,617648,745171,760970,37129,629
3-A Division IIMontgomery County20210,630191,365766,282968,47931,521
3-A Division IIPortal-90711,40448,85361,164938,836
4-A Division IIDooly County595,577309,53291,8582,842999,809191
4-A Division IIWilcox County346,996502,472114,23235,048998,7481,252
4-A Division IITelfair County54,488149,006573,248219,221995,9634,037
4-A Division IIWheeler County2,93938,956218,676688,051948,62251,378
4-A Division IIHawkinsville-3310620,05720,196979,804
4-A Division IITreutlen-11,88034,78136,662963,338
5-A Division IIJohnson County975,95923,863178-1,000,000-
5-A Division IIHancock Central15,793532,315108,724343,055999,887113
5-A Division IIWilkinson County8,248440,71781,248334,706864,919135,081
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep-2,989769,65386,766859,408140,592
5-A Division IIGlascock County-11640,161235,453275,730724,270
5-A Division IITwiggs County--362056999,944
6-A Division IISchley County535,076464,75316921,000,000-
6-A Division IIManchester464,924535,076--1,000,000-
6-A Division IIGreenville-1708,54061,84470,554929,446
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County-1471,618478,816950,43549,565
6-A Division IIMacon County--519,673458,288977,96122,039
6-A Division IIMarion County---846846999,154
6-A Division IITaylor County---204204999,796
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon988,24711,064689-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)8,903188,863802,234-1,000,000-
7-A Division IIChristian Heritage2,850800,073197,077-1,000,000-
8-A Division IILincoln County919,34864,98314,959624999,91486
8-A Division IIGreene County51,819127,060295,951523,352998,1821,818
8-A Division IIAquinas26,840578,832266,985115,204987,86112,139
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes1,960228,970420,827330,837982,59417,406
8-A Division IIWarren County2613460813,75814,526985,474
8-A Division IITowns County72167016,22516,923983,077
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000
8-A Division IIGSIC-----1,000,000

