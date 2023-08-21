Manchester continues its ascent after taking down No. 1 Bowdon

Manchester has been playing football since 1926, has one state championship in 1997 and has been on the rise in the past eight seasons with four quarterfinals appearances.

Signature victories normally don’t come in the first game of a season, but Friday’s victory against Bowdon certainly made a statement.

After debuting at No. 5 in the Class A Division II poll, the Blue Devils upended Division II top-ranked Bowdon 21-20 to mark the Blue Devils’ first victory against a No. 1-ranked program since 1994, when Manchester defeated Macon County 19-13 in the semifinals.

Manchester entered the second half against Bowden tied with the state runners-up, but the Blue Devils forced a stop, then took the lead on a 94-yard touchdown run from Keelan Whitaker to open the half. The Blue Devils blocked Bowdon’s two-point conversion try with just more than two minutes remaining to win the game.

Manchester moved to No. 2 in the AJC’s rankings; Bowdon dropped to No. 3.

In Class A Division I, Irwin County fell from No. 3 to No. 5 after losing to Class 2A No. 1 Fitzgerald 28-0; then-No. 5 Brooks County lost to Class 3A No. 4 Thomasville 42-20 and dropped two spots, and then-No. 6 Metter lost to Swainsboro 39-7 and dropped from the rankings.

Elbert County made one of the biggest moves, climbing climbed No. 8 to No. 4 after beating Class 3A Hart County 24-14.

Hart led 7-0 on a 25-yard run from Nori Moore with 10 minutes left in the first quarter but Elbert responded with a 10-yard pass from Jayvyn Hickman to Eli Harris to tie the game. The Blue Devils went ahead 10-7 on a 25-yard field goal from Brandon Horne and extended the lead on a 12-yard touchdown run by Jacari Barnett. Barnett scored again with nine minutes left in the game to extend the margin to 24-7.

In Class A Division II, three teams fell from the Class A Division II top-10 after losses: No. 4 Lincoln County lost to Bryan County 28-16; No. 9 Charlton County, lost to Jeff Davis 23-20 and No. 10 Wilcox Count lost to Class A Division I Lamar County 47-12.

Class A Division I Top-10

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0) Last week: Beat Hammond, S.C., 42-13.

2. (2) Swainsboro (1-0) Last week: Beat Metter 39-7.

3. (4) Rabun County (1-0) Last week: Beat Haralson County 45-21.

4. (8) Elbert County (1-0) Last week: Beat Hart County 24-14.

5. (3) Irwin County (0-1) Last week: Lost to Fitzgerald 28-0.

6. (7) Bleckley County (1-0) Last week: Beat Dodge County 10-7.

7. (5) Brooks County (0-1) Last week: Lost to Thomasville 42-20.

8. (9) Lamar County (1-0) Last week: Beat Wilcox County 47-12.

9. (10) Trion (1-0) Last week: Beat Gordon Lee 56-14.

10. (NR) Dublin (1-0) Last week: Beat Wilkinson County 64-0.

Class A Division II Top-10

1. (2) Schley County (1-0) Last week: Beat Tattnall Square 61-20.

2. (5) Manchester (1-0) Last week: Beat Bowdon 21-20.

3. (1) Bowdon (0-1) Last week: Lost to Manchester 21-20.

4. (3) Clinch County (1-0) Last week: Beat Berrien 35-14.

5. (6) Early County (1-0) Last week: Beat Miller County 29-15.

6. (7) Johnson County (0-0) Last week: Off.

7. (8) McIntosh County Academy (1-0) Last week: Beat Johnson-Savannah 26-0.

8. (NR) Aquinas (1-0) Last week: Beat Jefferson County 49-20.

9. (NR) Macon County (1-0) Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 28-0.

10. (NR) Telfair County (0-0) Last week: Off.