List: Teams that reached finals despite non-winning record in regular season

Bainbridge's Bowen Dodson lifts the trophy as from left, Roman Harrison, Jacob McLaughlin, and Randy Fillingame look on after their class 5A high school championship football game against Warner Robins, Tuesday, Dec., 11, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in Atlanta. Bainbridge won 47-41.

Credit: John Amis

Combined ShapeCaption
High School Sports Blog
33 minutes ago

Cedar Grove is the 10th GHSA team to reach a championship game with a .500 or worse regular-season record. Of the previous nine, 2018 Bainbridge, 1992 Thomas County Central and 1965 West Rome won state titles.

2023 Cedar Grove (5-5)

2018 Bainbridge (5-5)

2018 Northside-W.R. (5-5)

2014 ELCA (4-6)

2010 Colquitt County (5-5)

2002 Dooly County (4-6)

1992 Thomas Co. Central (5-5)

1989 Greene County (4-6)

1965 West Rome (4-5-1)

1958 Decatur (4-6)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

