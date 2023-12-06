List: Teams that reached finals despite non-winning record in regular season

Cedar Grove is the 10th GHSA team to reach a championship game with a .500 or worse regular-season record. Of the previous nine, 2018 Bainbridge, 1992 Thomas County Central and 1965 West Rome won state titles.
2023 Cedar Grove (5-5)
2018 Bainbridge (5-5)
2018 Northside-W.R. (5-5)
2014 ELCA (4-6)
2010 Colquitt County (5-5)
2002 Dooly County (4-6)
1992 Thomas Co. Central (5-5)
1989 Greene County (4-6)
1965 West Rome (4-5-1)
1958 Decatur (4-6)
