List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 9

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
4.38 - Valdosta
10.57 - Buford
11.86 - Grayson
12.14 - Colquitt County
12.75 - Carrollton
13.43 - Lambert
15.14 - North Cobb
15.71 - Westlake
15.75 - Camden County
15.86 - Parkview
Class 6A
8.43 - Hughes
10.14 - Woodward Academy
10.50 - Roswell
10.71 - Thomas County Central
10.86 - Rome
11.86 - Gainesville
13.29 - Lee County
13.71 - Brunswick
14.00 - Effingham County
14.14 - Northside (Warner Robins)
Class 5A
8.33 - Ware County
10.43 - Dutchtown
10.86 - Eastside
11.14 - Coffee
11.43 - Creekside
12.50 - Loganville
13.00 - Jefferson
13.25 - Union Grove
13.50 - Chamblee
15.63 - Cartersville
Class 4A
6.29 - Cedartown
6.43 - North Oconee
9.57 - Stockbridge
10.29 - Benedictine
11.29 - East Forsyth
12.25 - Perry
12.75 - Westminster
13.75 - Holy Innocents’
14.14 - Troup
14.29 - Starr’s Mill
Class 3A
10.86 - Stephens County
10.88 - Harlem
12.00 - Carver (Columbus)
12.14 - Savannah Christian
13.71 - Lumpkin County
15.00 - Calvary Day
15.50 - Sandy Creek
15.57 - Oconee County
15.88 - Richmond Academy
16.71 - Long County
Class 2A
7.57 - Putnam County
9.00 - Vidalia
10.50 - Thomson
11.00 - Fitzgerald
11.38 - North Cobb Christian
11.50 - Appling County
11.83 - Laney
14.67 - Washington
14.71 - Tattnall County
15.00 - South Atlanta
Class A Division I
2.71 - Swainsboro
4.33 - Screven County
9.88 - Bleckley County
11.67 - Irwin County
12.14 - Trion
12.17 - Dublin
14.75 - Metter
15.50 - Rabun County
15.71 - Social Circle
16.29 - Whitefield Academy
Class A Division II
10.00 - Johnson County
11.38 - Early County
11.71 - Jenkins County
11.75 - McIntosh County Academy
11.86 - Schley County
13.71 - Washington-Wilkes
13.86 - Chattahoochee County
14.57 - Manchester
14.67 - Wilkinson County
16.50 - Clinch County
GIAA
7.57 - John Milledge Academy
8.00 - Heritage (Newnan)
11.75 - Bethlehem Christian
11.86 - Terrell Academy
12.88 - St. Anne-Pacelli
13.00 - Central Fellowship
13.43 - Thomas Jefferson
19.00 - Flint River Academy
19.29 - Brentwood
19.63 - Briarwood Academy
