List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 9

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

4.38 - Valdosta

10.57 - Buford

11.86 - Grayson

12.14 - Colquitt County

12.75 - Carrollton

13.43 - Lambert

15.14 - North Cobb

15.71 - Westlake

15.75 - Camden County

15.86 - Parkview

Class 6A

8.43 - Hughes

10.14 - Woodward Academy

10.50 - Roswell

10.71 - Thomas County Central

10.86 - Rome

11.86 - Gainesville

13.29 - Lee County

13.71 - Brunswick

14.00 - Effingham County

14.14 - Northside (Warner Robins)

Class 5A

8.33 - Ware County

10.43 - Dutchtown

10.86 - Eastside

11.14 - Coffee

11.43 - Creekside

12.50 - Loganville

13.00 - Jefferson

13.25 - Union Grove

13.50 - Chamblee

15.63 - Cartersville

Class 4A

6.29 - Cedartown

6.43 - North Oconee

9.57 - Stockbridge

10.29 - Benedictine

11.29 - East Forsyth

12.25 - Perry

12.75 - Westminster

13.75 - Holy Innocents’

14.14 - Troup

14.29 - Starr’s Mill

Class 3A

10.86 - Stephens County

10.88 - Harlem

12.00 - Carver (Columbus)

12.14 - Savannah Christian

13.71 - Lumpkin County

15.00 - Calvary Day

15.50 - Sandy Creek

15.57 - Oconee County

15.88 - Richmond Academy

16.71 - Long County

Class 2A

7.57 - Putnam County

9.00 - Vidalia

10.50 - Thomson

11.00 - Fitzgerald

11.38 - North Cobb Christian

11.50 - Appling County

11.83 - Laney

14.67 - Washington

14.71 - Tattnall County

15.00 - South Atlanta

Class A Division I

2.71 - Swainsboro

4.33 - Screven County

9.88 - Bleckley County

11.67 - Irwin County

12.14 - Trion

12.17 - Dublin

14.75 - Metter

15.50 - Rabun County

15.71 - Social Circle

16.29 - Whitefield Academy

Class A Division II

10.00 - Johnson County

11.38 - Early County

11.71 - Jenkins County

11.75 - McIntosh County Academy

11.86 - Schley County

13.71 - Washington-Wilkes

13.86 - Chattahoochee County

14.57 - Manchester

14.67 - Wilkinson County

16.50 - Clinch County

GIAA

7.57 - John Milledge Academy

8.00 - Heritage (Newnan)

11.75 - Bethlehem Christian

11.86 - Terrell Academy

12.88 - St. Anne-Pacelli

13.00 - Central Fellowship

13.43 - Thomas Jefferson

19.00 - Flint River Academy

19.29 - Brentwood

19.63 - Briarwood Academy

