List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 8

Credit: Jenn Finch/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

5.00 - Valdosta

7.83 - Buford

10.67 - Colquitt County

11.00 - Camden County

11.67 - Grayson

12.86 - Carrollton

15.17 - Osborne

15.17 - Lambert

15.17 - Wheeler

15.33 - North Cobb

Class 6A

8.43 - Hughes

10.67 - Woodward Academy

10.71 - Thomas County Central

10.86 - Rome

11.57 - Roswell

12.60 - South Effingham

12.86 - Effingham County

13.29 - Lee County

13.71 - Brunswick

13.83 - Gainesville

Class 5A

8.17 - Dutchtown

10.00 - Ware County

10.86 - Eastside

12.50 - Coffee

12.50 - Loganville

12.83 - North Springs

13.33 - Creekside

13.50 - Chamblee

14.14 - Cartersville

14.86 - Northside (Columbus)

Class 4A

5.17 - East Forsyth

6.29 - Cedartown

7.50 - North Oconee

9.57 - Stockbridge

10.83 - Benedictine

10.86 - Holy Innocents’

13.17 - Wayne County

13.57 - Westminster

13.83 - Walnut Grove

14.00 - Perry

Class 3A

10.67 - Carver (Columbus)

10.86 - Stephens County

12.14 - Savannah Christian

12.43 - Harlem

13.71 - Lumpkin County

13.86 - Richmond Academy

13.86 - Douglass

15.17 - Johnson (Savannah)

15.57 - Oconee County

16.00 - Sandy Creek

Class 2A

7.57 - Putnam County

8.71 - North Cobb Christian

9.50 - Vidalia

10.50 - Thomson

11.00 - Union County

11.83 - Laney

12.83 - Fitzgerald

13.00 - Pierce County

13.80 - Appling County

14.67 - Washington

Class A Division I

3.17 - Swainsboro

5.20 - Screven County

10.29 - Bleckley County

12.40 - Irwin County

13.40 - Dublin

14.17 - Trion

14.71 - Rabun County

16.00 - Social Circle

16.29 - Whitefield Academy

16.83 - Prince Avenue Christian

Class A Division II

8.14 - Early County

10.50 - Johnson County

11.67 - Schley County

11.71 - Jenkins County

13.43 - McIntosh County Academy

13.71 - Washington-Wilkes

14.67 - Wilkinson County

16.00 - Manchester

16.17 - Chattahoochee County

16.29 - Clinch County

GIAA

3.50 - Heritage (Newnan)

7.67 - John Milledge Academy

10.67 - Terrell Academy

12.43 - Bethlehem Christian

12.71 - St. Anne-Pacelli

14.00 - Central Fellowship Christ.

14.50 - Thomas Jefferson

19.29 - Brentwood

20.14 - Briarwood Academy

20.57 - SW Georgia Academy

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

