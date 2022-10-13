List: Teams in each classification allowing fewest points through Week 8

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
5.00 - Valdosta
7.83 - Buford
10.67 - Colquitt County
11.00 - Camden County
11.67 - Grayson
12.86 - Carrollton
15.17 - Osborne
15.17 - Lambert
15.17 - Wheeler
15.33 - North Cobb
Class 6A
8.43 - Hughes
10.67 - Woodward Academy
10.71 - Thomas County Central
10.86 - Rome
11.57 - Roswell
12.60 - South Effingham
12.86 - Effingham County
13.29 - Lee County
13.71 - Brunswick
13.83 - Gainesville
Class 5A
8.17 - Dutchtown
10.00 - Ware County
10.86 - Eastside
12.50 - Coffee
12.50 - Loganville
12.83 - North Springs
13.33 - Creekside
13.50 - Chamblee
14.14 - Cartersville
14.86 - Northside (Columbus)
Class 4A
5.17 - East Forsyth
6.29 - Cedartown
7.50 - North Oconee
9.57 - Stockbridge
10.83 - Benedictine
10.86 - Holy Innocents’
13.17 - Wayne County
13.57 - Westminster
13.83 - Walnut Grove
14.00 - Perry
Class 3A
10.67 - Carver (Columbus)
10.86 - Stephens County
12.14 - Savannah Christian
12.43 - Harlem
13.71 - Lumpkin County
13.86 - Richmond Academy
13.86 - Douglass
15.17 - Johnson (Savannah)
15.57 - Oconee County
16.00 - Sandy Creek
Class 2A
7.57 - Putnam County
8.71 - North Cobb Christian
9.50 - Vidalia
10.50 - Thomson
11.00 - Union County
11.83 - Laney
12.83 - Fitzgerald
13.00 - Pierce County
13.80 - Appling County
14.67 - Washington
Class A Division I
3.17 - Swainsboro
5.20 - Screven County
10.29 - Bleckley County
12.40 - Irwin County
13.40 - Dublin
14.17 - Trion
14.71 - Rabun County
16.00 - Social Circle
16.29 - Whitefield Academy
16.83 - Prince Avenue Christian
Class A Division II
8.14 - Early County
10.50 - Johnson County
11.67 - Schley County
11.71 - Jenkins County
13.43 - McIntosh County Academy
13.71 - Washington-Wilkes
14.67 - Wilkinson County
16.00 - Manchester
16.17 - Chattahoochee County
16.29 - Clinch County
GIAA
3.50 - Heritage (Newnan)
7.67 - John Milledge Academy
10.67 - Terrell Academy
12.43 - Bethlehem Christian
12.71 - St. Anne-Pacelli
14.00 - Central Fellowship Christ.
14.50 - Thomas Jefferson
19.29 - Brentwood
20.14 - Briarwood Academy
20.57 - SW Georgia Academy

