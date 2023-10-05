List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 7

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
6.3 - Buford
6.6 - Osborne
8.8 - Newton
8.8 - Harrison
11.0 - Carrollton
11.2 - Camden County
12.7 - Peachtree Ridge
13.4 - Wheeler
15.4 - West Forsyth
15.8 - Valdosta
Class 6A
7.8 - Thomas County Central
9.0 - Mundy’s Mill
9.2 - Rome
11.5 - North Atlanta
12.3 - Roswell
13.2 - Woodward Academy
13.5 - Dunwoody
13.7 - Gainesville
14.0 - Blessed Trinity
14.0 - Lakeside (Atlanta)
Class 5A
7.2 - Coffee
8.3 - Cartersville
9.8 - Jefferson
12.5 - Arabia Mountain
12.5 - Greater Atlanta Christian
12.6 - Ola
16.3 - Cass
16.7 - Northside (Columbus)
16.8 - Northgate
17.8 - Calhoun
Class 4A
6.0 - North Oconee
8.0 - East Forsyth
9.7 - Southeast Bulloch
10.2 - Spalding
11.5 - Holy Innocents’
12.5 - Troup
13.5 - Burke County
14.2 - LaGrange
14.7 - Benedictine
15.2 - Wayne County
Class 3A
8.7 - Calvary Day
11.5 - Stephens County
11.5 - Morgan County
11.8 - Hephzibah
12.3 - Savannah Country Day
13.2 - Lumpkin County
13.2 - Upson-Lee
14.3 - Bremen
14.4 - Douglass
14.7 - Carver (Columbus)
Class 2A
4.7 - Toombs County
6.2 - Therrell
6.3 - East Jackson
7.8 - Pierce County
9.0 - Providence Christian
10.0 - ACE Charter
11.8 - Thomson
12.0 - Appling County
13.2 - North Cobb Christian
14.4 - Callaway
Class A Division I
5.3 - Swainsboro
7.7 - Bryan County
9.0 - Dublin
10.6 - Trion
12.6 - Bacon County
14.9 - Lamar County
16.0 - Jasper County
16.2 - Oglethorpe County
18.0 - Commerce
18.8 - Darlington
Class A Division II
7.5 - Greene County
8.3 - Manchester
9.4 - Telfair County
9.8 - McIntosh County Academy
10.8 - Taylor County
11.4 - Lanier County
13.2 - Early County
14.2 - Washington-Wilkes
14.2 - Lincoln County
14.5 - Jenkins County
GIAA
5.6 - Edmund Burke Academy
6.2 - Flint River Academy
6.6 - Bethlehem Christian
8.5 - Bulloch Academy
9.2 - Strong Rock Christian
11.6 - Piedmont Academy
12.4 - Gatewood
13.8 - St. Anne-Pacelli
15.0 - John Milledge Academy
15.6 - Valwood
