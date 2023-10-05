List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 7

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

6.3 - Buford

6.6 - Osborne

8.8 - Newton

8.8 - Harrison

11.0 - Carrollton

11.2 - Camden County

12.7 - Peachtree Ridge

13.4 - Wheeler

15.4 - West Forsyth

15.8 - Valdosta

Class 6A

7.8 - Thomas County Central

9.0 - Mundy’s Mill

9.2 - Rome

11.5 - North Atlanta

12.3 - Roswell

13.2 - Woodward Academy

13.5 - Dunwoody

13.7 - Gainesville

14.0 - Blessed Trinity

14.0 - Lakeside (Atlanta)

Class 5A

7.2 - Coffee

8.3 - Cartersville

9.8 - Jefferson

12.5 - Arabia Mountain

12.5 - Greater Atlanta Christian

12.6 - Ola

16.3 - Cass

16.7 - Northside (Columbus)

16.8 - Northgate

17.8 - Calhoun

Class 4A

6.0 - North Oconee

8.0 - East Forsyth

9.7 - Southeast Bulloch

10.2 - Spalding

11.5 - Holy Innocents’

12.5 - Troup

13.5 - Burke County

14.2 - LaGrange

14.7 - Benedictine

15.2 - Wayne County

Class 3A

8.7 - Calvary Day

11.5 - Stephens County

11.5 - Morgan County

11.8 - Hephzibah

12.3 - Savannah Country Day

13.2 - Lumpkin County

13.2 - Upson-Lee

14.3 - Bremen

14.4 - Douglass

14.7 - Carver (Columbus)

Class 2A

4.7 - Toombs County

6.2 - Therrell

6.3 - East Jackson

7.8 - Pierce County

9.0 - Providence Christian

10.0 - ACE Charter

11.8 - Thomson

12.0 - Appling County

13.2 - North Cobb Christian

14.4 - Callaway

Class A Division I

5.3 - Swainsboro

7.7 - Bryan County

9.0 - Dublin

10.6 - Trion

12.6 - Bacon County

14.9 - Lamar County

16.0 - Jasper County

16.2 - Oglethorpe County

18.0 - Commerce

18.8 - Darlington

Class A Division II

7.5 - Greene County

8.3 - Manchester

9.4 - Telfair County

9.8 - McIntosh County Academy

10.8 - Taylor County

11.4 - Lanier County

13.2 - Early County

14.2 - Washington-Wilkes

14.2 - Lincoln County

14.5 - Jenkins County

GIAA

5.6 - Edmund Burke Academy

6.2 - Flint River Academy

6.6 - Bethlehem Christian

8.5 - Bulloch Academy

9.2 - Strong Rock Christian

11.6 - Piedmont Academy

12.4 - Gatewood

13.8 - St. Anne-Pacelli

15.0 - John Milledge Academy

15.6 - Valwood

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.