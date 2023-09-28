BreakingNews
UPDATE: I-285 lanes open after bridge repair following crash in Sandy Springs

List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 6

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By
34 minutes ago
X

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

5.2 - Newton

6.6 - Osborne

7.6 - Buford

8.8 - Harrison

11.0 - Carrollton

11.2 - Camden County

12.7 - Peachtree Ridge

13.2 - South Gwinnett

13.4 - Wheeler

13.6 - Grayson

Class 6A

5.2 - Mundy’s Mill

7.2 - Dunwoody

9.4 - Thomas County Central

9.6 - Rome

10.6 - Jonesboro

11.0 - Roswell

11.0 - Blessed Trinity

11.2 - Lovejoy

12.2 - North Atlanta

12.8 - Lakeside (Atlanta)

Class 5A

6.6 - Cartersville

7.2 - Coffee

8.8 - Ola

11.8 - Jefferson

13.8 - Hiram

14.4 - Greater Atlanta Christian

15.0 - Arabia Mountain

16.7 - Northside (Columbus)

16.8 - Northgate

17.2 - Calhoun

17.2 - Cass

Class 4A

5.8 - North Oconee

9.4 - Troup

9.8 - Burke County

10.0 - East Forsyth

10.2 - Southeast Bulloch

10.8 - Wayne County

11.4 - Benedictine

12.0 - Holy Innocents’

12.2 - Spalding

14.2 - Central (Carrollton)

Class 3A

10.4 - Calvary Day

11.6 - Lumpkin County

12.4 - Stephens County

12.4 - Morgan County

13.2 - Upson-Lee

13.2 - Bremen

13.5 - Monroe

13.6 - Savannah Country Day

14.2 - Hephzibah

14.4 - Long County

Class 2A

5.6 - Toombs County

6.0 - Pierce County

7.4 - Therrell

7.6 - East Jackson

9.5 - Providence Christian

10.8 - Callaway

11.5 - Appling County

12.0 - ACE Charter

12.8 - Thomson

13.2 - North Cobb Christian

Class A Division I

6.4 - Swainsboro

8.0 - Trion

9.2 - Bryan County

9.5 - Dublin

10.8 - Oglethorpe County

13.8 - Bacon County

14.8 - Prince Avenue Christian

16.0 - Jasper County

17.3 - Lamar County

18.8 - Commerce

Class A Division II

4.3 - Lanier County

8.5 - Telfair County

8.6 - Manchester

9.0 - Greene County

10.4 - Portal

11.4 - Taylor County

11.4 - Lincoln County

11.8 - McIntosh County Academy

13.2 - Early County

19.2 - Rabun County

GIAA

4.6 - Flint River Academy

5.3 - Edmund Burke Academy

6.3 - Bethlehem Christian

8.5 - Bulloch Academy

9.2 - Strong Rock Christian

11.4 - John Milledge Academy

11.6 - Piedmont Academy

12.4 - Gatewood

13.8 - St. Andrew’s

13.8 - St. Anne-Pacelli

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

40-70!! More history for Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. 7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves clinch National League’s No. 1 seed with latest win
7h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Nathan Deal’s next chapter: Building on his late wife’s legacy of literacy
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

As student loan payments resume, Georgia borrowers reach for wallets
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

As student loan payments resume, Georgia borrowers reach for wallets
2h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

UPDATE: I-285 lanes open after bridge repair following crash in Sandy Springs
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Top 10 games of Week 7
4m ago
4 Questions with Ola head coach Tom Causey
18m ago
Week 7 Volleyball Rankings
14h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent fliers
16h ago
U.S. senators launch inquiry into poor conditions at subsidized apartments
21h ago
Tributes pour in for former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top