List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 6

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
5.2 - Newton
6.6 - Osborne
7.6 - Buford
8.8 - Harrison
11.0 - Carrollton
11.2 - Camden County
12.7 - Peachtree Ridge
13.2 - South Gwinnett
13.4 - Wheeler
13.6 - Grayson
Class 6A
5.2 - Mundy’s Mill
7.2 - Dunwoody
9.4 - Thomas County Central
9.6 - Rome
10.6 - Jonesboro
11.0 - Roswell
11.0 - Blessed Trinity
11.2 - Lovejoy
12.2 - North Atlanta
12.8 - Lakeside (Atlanta)
Class 5A
6.6 - Cartersville
7.2 - Coffee
8.8 - Ola
11.8 - Jefferson
13.8 - Hiram
14.4 - Greater Atlanta Christian
15.0 - Arabia Mountain
16.7 - Northside (Columbus)
16.8 - Northgate
17.2 - Calhoun
17.2 - Cass
Class 4A
5.8 - North Oconee
9.4 - Troup
9.8 - Burke County
10.0 - East Forsyth
10.2 - Southeast Bulloch
10.8 - Wayne County
11.4 - Benedictine
12.0 - Holy Innocents’
12.2 - Spalding
14.2 - Central (Carrollton)
Class 3A
10.4 - Calvary Day
11.6 - Lumpkin County
12.4 - Stephens County
12.4 - Morgan County
13.2 - Upson-Lee
13.2 - Bremen
13.5 - Monroe
13.6 - Savannah Country Day
14.2 - Hephzibah
14.4 - Long County
Class 2A
5.6 - Toombs County
6.0 - Pierce County
7.4 - Therrell
7.6 - East Jackson
9.5 - Providence Christian
10.8 - Callaway
11.5 - Appling County
12.0 - ACE Charter
12.8 - Thomson
13.2 - North Cobb Christian
Class A Division I
6.4 - Swainsboro
8.0 - Trion
9.2 - Bryan County
9.5 - Dublin
10.8 - Oglethorpe County
13.8 - Bacon County
14.8 - Prince Avenue Christian
16.0 - Jasper County
17.3 - Lamar County
18.8 - Commerce
Class A Division II
4.3 - Lanier County
8.5 - Telfair County
8.6 - Manchester
9.0 - Greene County
10.4 - Portal
11.4 - Taylor County
11.4 - Lincoln County
11.8 - McIntosh County Academy
13.2 - Early County
19.2 - Rabun County
GIAA
4.6 - Flint River Academy
5.3 - Edmund Burke Academy
6.3 - Bethlehem Christian
8.5 - Bulloch Academy
9.2 - Strong Rock Christian
11.4 - John Milledge Academy
11.6 - Piedmont Academy
12.4 - Gatewood
13.8 - St. Andrew’s
13.8 - St. Anne-Pacelli
