List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 6

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

5.2 - Newton

6.6 - Osborne

7.6 - Buford

8.8 - Harrison

11.0 - Carrollton

11.2 - Camden County

12.7 - Peachtree Ridge

13.2 - South Gwinnett

13.4 - Wheeler

13.6 - Grayson

Class 6A

5.2 - Mundy’s Mill

7.2 - Dunwoody

9.4 - Thomas County Central

9.6 - Rome

10.6 - Jonesboro

11.0 - Roswell

11.0 - Blessed Trinity

11.2 - Lovejoy

12.2 - North Atlanta

12.8 - Lakeside (Atlanta)

Class 5A

6.6 - Cartersville

7.2 - Coffee

8.8 - Ola

11.8 - Jefferson

13.8 - Hiram

14.4 - Greater Atlanta Christian

15.0 - Arabia Mountain

16.7 - Northside (Columbus)

16.8 - Northgate

17.2 - Calhoun

17.2 - Cass

Class 4A

5.8 - North Oconee

9.4 - Troup

9.8 - Burke County

10.0 - East Forsyth

10.2 - Southeast Bulloch

10.8 - Wayne County

11.4 - Benedictine

12.0 - Holy Innocents’

12.2 - Spalding

14.2 - Central (Carrollton)

Class 3A

10.4 - Calvary Day

11.6 - Lumpkin County

12.4 - Stephens County

12.4 - Morgan County

13.2 - Upson-Lee

13.2 - Bremen

13.5 - Monroe

13.6 - Savannah Country Day

14.2 - Hephzibah

14.4 - Long County

Class 2A

5.6 - Toombs County

6.0 - Pierce County

7.4 - Therrell

7.6 - East Jackson

9.5 - Providence Christian

10.8 - Callaway

11.5 - Appling County

12.0 - ACE Charter

12.8 - Thomson

13.2 - North Cobb Christian

Class A Division I

6.4 - Swainsboro

8.0 - Trion

9.2 - Bryan County

9.5 - Dublin

10.8 - Oglethorpe County

13.8 - Bacon County

14.8 - Prince Avenue Christian

16.0 - Jasper County

17.3 - Lamar County

18.8 - Commerce

Class A Division II

4.3 - Lanier County

8.5 - Telfair County

8.6 - Manchester

9.0 - Greene County

10.4 - Portal

11.4 - Taylor County

11.4 - Lincoln County

11.8 - McIntosh County Academy

13.2 - Early County

19.2 - Rabun County

GIAA

4.6 - Flint River Academy

5.3 - Edmund Burke Academy

6.3 - Bethlehem Christian

8.5 - Bulloch Academy

9.2 - Strong Rock Christian

11.4 - John Milledge Academy

11.6 - Piedmont Academy

12.4 - Gatewood

13.8 - St. Andrew’s

13.8 - St. Anne-Pacelli

