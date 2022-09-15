ajc logo
List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 4

High school football

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

3.75 - Valdosta

6.67 - Osborne

8.50 - Carrollton

9.00 - Camden County

9.33 - Buford

9.33 - South Forsyth

10.00 - Colquitt County

11.00 - Lambert

11.25 - Peachtree Ridge

11.50 - Grayson

Class 6A

7.00 - South Effingham

8.50 - Thomas County Central

8.67 - Brunswick

10.33 - Lakeside (Evans)

11.50 - North Atlanta

13.25 - St. Pius

14.25 - Rome

14.50 - Roswell

14.67 - Shiloh

14.75 - Effingham County

Class 5A

6.67 - Ware County

9.00 - Cartersville

10.50 - Dutchtown

10.67 - Eastside

11.00 - Winder-Barrow

11.50 - Loganville

12.67 - Jackson (Atlanta)

13.67 - Chamblee

15.00 - Coffee

15.00 - Union Grove

15.00 - Creekside

Class 4A

7.00 - East Forsyth

7.00 - Cedartown

8.33 - McDonough

9.50 - North Oconee

9.67 - Starr’s Mill

10.25 - Holy Innocents’

11.00 - New Hampstead

11.33 - Walnut Grove

11.67 - Troup

11.75 - Heritage (Ringgold)

Class 3A

6.33 - Savannah Christian

8.00 - Oconee County

8.25 - Lumpkin County

8.33 - Savannah Country Day

8.75 - Richmond Academy

9.50 - Stephens County

10.25 - Harlem

12.00 - Carver (Columbus)

12.25 - Monroe

13.00 - Johnson (Savannah)

Class 2A

0.00 - Therrell

7.00 - Appling County

7.33 - Toombs County

7.50 - Vidalia

10.00 - Pierce County

10.25 - Brantley County

10.33 - Laney

10.50 - North Cobb Christian

11.00 - Butler

11.00 - McNair

Class A Division I

1.75 - Swainsboro

2.00 - Screven County

6.67 - Bleckley County

8.67 - Trion

9.33 - Oglethorpe County

11.00 - Whitefield Academy

12.00 - Bryan County

12.00 - Heard County

12.33 - Prince Avenue Christian

13.67 - Irwin County

13.67 - St. Francis

Class A Division II

3.00 - Washington-Wilkes

5.67 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

10.00 - Johnson County

10.00 - Jenkins County

11.25 - Early County

12.33 - Montgomery County

13.67 - Aquinas

14.00 - McIntosh County Acad.

14.00 - Taylor County

14.33 - Portal

GIAA

0.00 - Heritage (Newnan)

4.67 - John Milledge Academy

11.00 - Terrell Academy

11.50 - Bethlehem Christian

12.25 - Central Fellowship Christ.

13.50 - St. Anne-Pacelli

13.67 - Thomas Jefferson

14.00 - Valwood

14.33 - Notre Dame Academy

16.00 - Memorial Day

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

