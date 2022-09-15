List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 4

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
3.75 - Valdosta
6.67 - Osborne
8.50 - Carrollton
9.00 - Camden County
9.33 - Buford
9.33 - South Forsyth
10.00 - Colquitt County
11.00 - Lambert
11.25 - Peachtree Ridge
11.50 - Grayson
Class 6A
7.00 - South Effingham
8.50 - Thomas County Central
8.67 - Brunswick
10.33 - Lakeside (Evans)
11.50 - North Atlanta
13.25 - St. Pius
14.25 - Rome
14.50 - Roswell
14.67 - Shiloh
14.75 - Effingham County
Class 5A
6.67 - Ware County
9.00 - Cartersville
10.50 - Dutchtown
10.67 - Eastside
11.00 - Winder-Barrow
11.50 - Loganville
12.67 - Jackson (Atlanta)
13.67 - Chamblee
15.00 - Coffee
15.00 - Union Grove
15.00 - Creekside
Class 4A
7.00 - East Forsyth
7.00 - Cedartown
8.33 - McDonough
9.50 - North Oconee
9.67 - Starr’s Mill
10.25 - Holy Innocents’
11.00 - New Hampstead
11.33 - Walnut Grove
11.67 - Troup
11.75 - Heritage (Ringgold)
Class 3A
6.33 - Savannah Christian
8.00 - Oconee County
8.25 - Lumpkin County
8.33 - Savannah Country Day
8.75 - Richmond Academy
9.50 - Stephens County
10.25 - Harlem
12.00 - Carver (Columbus)
12.25 - Monroe
13.00 - Johnson (Savannah)
Class 2A
0.00 - Therrell
7.00 - Appling County
7.33 - Toombs County
7.50 - Vidalia
10.00 - Pierce County
10.25 - Brantley County
10.33 - Laney
10.50 - North Cobb Christian
11.00 - Butler
11.00 - McNair
Class A Division I
1.75 - Swainsboro
2.00 - Screven County
6.67 - Bleckley County
8.67 - Trion
9.33 - Oglethorpe County
11.00 - Whitefield Academy
12.00 - Bryan County
12.00 - Heard County
12.33 - Prince Avenue Christian
13.67 - Irwin County
13.67 - St. Francis
Class A Division II
3.00 - Washington-Wilkes
5.67 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
10.00 - Johnson County
10.00 - Jenkins County
11.25 - Early County
12.33 - Montgomery County
13.67 - Aquinas
14.00 - McIntosh County Acad.
14.00 - Taylor County
14.33 - Portal
GIAA
0.00 - Heritage (Newnan)
4.67 - John Milledge Academy
11.00 - Terrell Academy
11.50 - Bethlehem Christian
12.25 - Central Fellowship Christ.
13.50 - St. Anne-Pacelli
13.67 - Thomas Jefferson
14.00 - Valwood
14.33 - Notre Dame Academy
16.00 - Memorial Day
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author