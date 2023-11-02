List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 11

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

7.7 - Buford

10.6 - Osborne

11.2 - Carrollton

12.1 - Milton

12.8 - Walton

13.6 - Norcross

14.2 - Peachtree Ridge

14.3 - Grayson

14.3 - Newton

14.7 - Harrison

Class 6A

7.9 - Thomas County Central

8.6 - Rome

9.9 - Marist

10.3 - Woodward Academy

11.0 - Dunwoody

11.1 - Lovejoy

11.2 - Roswell

11.4 - Gainesville

11.8 - North Atlanta

12.8 - Blessed Trinity

Class 5A

5.4 - Coffee

10.2 - Jefferson

11.0 - Arabia Mountain

11.9 - Cartersville

14.9 - Mays

15.1 - Harris County

15.2 - Chapel Hill

15.7 - Ola

16.1 - Eastside

16.7 - Ware County

Class 4A

7.1 - North Oconee

9.9 - Troup

10.8 - Holy Innocents

11.9 - Starr’s Mill

13.0 - Stockbridge

13.1 - LaGrange

13.8 - Druid Hills

14.1 - Cairo

14.4 - Spalding

14.6 - Benedictine

Class 3A

5.8 - Calvary Day

9.0 - Morgan County

10.0 - Stephens County

11.4 - Upson-Lee

11.9 - Carver (Columbus)

12.3 - Mary Persons

13.4 - Savannah Christian

16.3 - Hephzibah

16.6 - Douglass

16.6 - Bremen

Class 2A

5.1 - Therrell

7.6 - Pierce County

8.1 - Toombs County

10.1 - Thomson

10.3 - North Cobb Christian

10.8 - Appling County

12.6 - Cook

12.7 - Rockmart

13.4 - Columbia

14.0 - ACE Charter

Class A Division I

6.7 - Swainsboro

9.7 - Bryan County

10.8 - Trion

11.6 - Lamar County

13.4 - Dublin

14.6 - Commerce

16.3 - Prince Avenue Christian

17.2 - Darlington

17.6 - Bacon County

17.8 - Oglethorpe County

Class A Division II

7.6 - Greene County

9.6 - Manchester

11.4 - Schley County

12.6 - Jenkins County

13.6 - Johnson County

14.0 - Telfair County

14.1 - Macon County

14.6 - Portal

14.6 - Clinch County

14.6 - Lanier County

GIAA

4.9 - Flint River Academy

5.4 - Bethlehem Christian

6.1 - Edmund Burke Academy

8.5 - Bulloch Academy

11.1 - St. Anne-Pacelli

12.1 - Valwood

13.2 - George Walton Academy

14.2 - Strong Rock Christian

14.8 - Gatewood

15.0 - John Milledge Academy

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

