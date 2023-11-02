List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 11

Here are the top 10 teams in points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 7A
7.7 - Buford
10.6 - Osborne
11.2 - Carrollton
12.1 - Milton
12.8 - Walton
13.6 - Norcross
14.2 - Peachtree Ridge
14.3 - Grayson
14.3 - Newton
14.7 - Harrison
Class 6A
7.9 - Thomas County Central
8.6 - Rome
9.9 - Marist
10.3 - Woodward Academy
11.0 - Dunwoody
11.1 - Lovejoy
11.2 - Roswell
11.4 - Gainesville
11.8 - North Atlanta
12.8 - Blessed Trinity
Class 5A
5.4 - Coffee
10.2 - Jefferson
11.0 - Arabia Mountain
11.9 - Cartersville
14.9 - Mays
15.1 - Harris County
15.2 - Chapel Hill
15.7 - Ola
16.1 - Eastside
16.7 - Ware County
Class 4A
7.1 - North Oconee
9.9 - Troup
10.8 - Holy Innocents
11.9 - Starr’s Mill
13.0 - Stockbridge
13.1 - LaGrange
13.8 - Druid Hills
14.1 - Cairo
14.4 - Spalding
14.6 - Benedictine
Class 3A
5.8 - Calvary Day
9.0 - Morgan County
10.0 - Stephens County
11.4 - Upson-Lee
11.9 - Carver (Columbus)
12.3 - Mary Persons
13.4 - Savannah Christian
16.3 - Hephzibah
16.6 - Douglass
16.6 - Bremen
Class 2A
5.1 - Therrell
7.6 - Pierce County
8.1 - Toombs County
10.1 - Thomson
10.3 - North Cobb Christian
10.8 - Appling County
12.6 - Cook
12.7 - Rockmart
13.4 - Columbia
14.0 - ACE Charter
Class A Division I
6.7 - Swainsboro
9.7 - Bryan County
10.8 - Trion
11.6 - Lamar County
13.4 - Dublin
14.6 - Commerce
16.3 - Prince Avenue Christian
17.2 - Darlington
17.6 - Bacon County
17.8 - Oglethorpe County
Class A Division II
7.6 - Greene County
9.6 - Manchester
11.4 - Schley County
12.6 - Jenkins County
13.6 - Johnson County
14.0 - Telfair County
14.1 - Macon County
14.6 - Portal
14.6 - Clinch County
14.6 - Lanier County
GIAA
4.9 - Flint River Academy
5.4 - Bethlehem Christian
6.1 - Edmund Burke Academy
8.5 - Bulloch Academy
11.1 - St. Anne-Pacelli
12.1 - Valwood
13.2 - George Walton Academy
14.2 - Strong Rock Christian
14.8 - Gatewood
15.0 - John Milledge Academy
