List: States where NIL deals are allowed, and where they’re not

The Georgia High School Association on Monday voted to allow athletes to profit from name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. According to the Business of College Sports, 30 state associations plus the District of Columbia allow NIL deals.
Allowed
Alaska
California
Colorado
Connecticut
District of Columbia
Georgia
Idaho
Illinois
Iowa
Kansas*
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Minnesota
Nebraska
Nevada*
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Tennessee
Utah
Virginia
Washington
*Limited
Not allowed
Alabama
Arkansas
Delaware
Florida
Indiana
Kentucky
Michigan
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Ohio
South Carolina
South Dakota
Texas
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Unclear
Arizona
Hawaii
Vermont
About the Author
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution