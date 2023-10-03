List: States where NIL deals are allowed, and where they’re not

The Georgia High School Association on Monday voted to allow athletes to profit from name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. According to the Business of College Sports, 30 state associations plus the District of Columbia allow NIL deals.

Allowed

Alaska

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas*

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Nebraska

Nevada*

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Utah

Virginia

Washington

*Limited

Not allowed

Alabama

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Indiana

Kentucky

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Ohio

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Unclear

Arizona

Hawaii

Vermont

