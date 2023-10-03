BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks all lanes on I-20 West at Downtown Connector

List: States where NIL deals are allowed, and where they’re not

Credit: For the AJC

Credit: For the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By
20 minutes ago
X

The Georgia High School Association on Monday voted to allow athletes to profit from name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. According to the Business of College Sports, 30 state associations plus the District of Columbia allow NIL deals.

Allowed

Alaska

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas*

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Nebraska

Nevada*

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Utah

Virginia

Washington

*Limited

Not allowed

Alabama

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Indiana

Kentucky

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Ohio

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Unclear

Arizona

Hawaii

Vermont

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: T5

Metro Atlanta’s data center allure continues with 2 massive proposals1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT
Crash blocks all lanes on I-20 West at Downtown Connector
24m ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Marjorie Taylor Greene’s backyard, shutdown politics is complicated
50m ago

Credit: Chip Towers

Mark Richt lights up Kirby Smart’s Georgia football press conference
14h ago

Credit: Chip Towers

Mark Richt lights up Kirby Smart’s Georgia football press conference
14h ago

Credit: Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags employee dies after falling out of van during Fright Fest
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Mary Person running back Duke Watson simply outclassed Prince Avenue
14h ago
GHSA passes NIL, restructures playoffs for three classifications
16h ago
Vote: Week 6 Falcons Coach of the Week
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
16h ago
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
19h ago
Fulton held weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top