List: Schools with best winning percentages that have never been ranked No. 1

By
1 hour ago
Coffee is ranked No. 1 this week for the first time in history. It might seem strange that a program with six quarterfinal-or-better finishes the past seven years has never been No. 1, but it should not be. It’s not easy. Mill Creek and Hughes had never been No. 1 until last season, when they won their first state titles. Below are schools with the best all-time winning percentages that have never been ranked No. 1 at any point in a season. These are all those with better winning percentages than Coffee’s .583.

.692 - Kell

.660 - Starr’s Mill

.654 - Lanier

.649 - Creekview

.637 - Walton

.636 - West Forsyth

.629 - Flowery Branch

.628 - Hillgrove

.623 - North Oconee

.618 - Whitewater

.611 - Lovejoy

.607 - Jefferson County

.606 - Westlake

.598 - Holy Innocents’

.590 - Calvary Day

.586 - M.L. King

.586 - Denmark

.584 - Fellowship Christian

