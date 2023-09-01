List: Regions projected to have most competitive races for titles

Thirteen of the GHSA’s 64 regions don’t have a favorite with a greater than 50/50 chance of winning the title, according to the Maxwell Ratings.

3-7A

33.4% - Harrison

31.1% - Marietta

22.9% - North Paulding

11.6% - McEachern

1.0% - Other

4-7A

42.0% - Parkview

27.9% - Grayson

19.6% - Newton

10.5% - Other

6-5A

45.5% - Kell

36.8% - Cambridge

17.2% - Greater Atlanta Christian

0.5% - Other

2-4A

43.4% - Baldwin

43.0% - Perry

12.0% - Spalding

1.6% - Other

4-4A

42.0% - Troup

33.8% - Trinity Christian

24.2% - Other

6-4A

41.2% - Holy Innocents’

38.2% - Stephenson

20.6% - Other

1-3A

42.5% - Thomasville

32.1% - Carver (Columbus)

18.5% - Crisp County

6.9% - Other

2-3A

41.6% - Peach County

32.6% - Upson-Lee

21.6% - Mary Persons

4.2% - Other

6-3A

41.3% - Adairsville

32.7% - Ringgold

24.4% - Bremen

1.6% - Other

7-3A

31.6% - Dawson County

25.6% - White County

22.1% - Pickens

11.9% - Wesleyan

8.7% - Other

8-3A

41.4% - Stephens County

39.6% - Monroe Area

15.4% - Oconee County

3.6% - Other

4-A Div. I

45.0% - Lamar County

29.1% - Temple

25.9% - Heard County

6-A Div. I

38.0% - Mount Vernon

26.4% - Whitefield Academy

24.9% - Mount Pisgah Christian

10.8% - St. Francis

4-A Div. II

43.7% - Wilcox County

27.5% - Dooly County

23.9% - Telfair County

4.9% - Other

