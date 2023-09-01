List: Regions projected to have most competitive races for titles

Thirteen of the GHSA’s 64 regions don’t have a favorite with a greater than 50/50 chance of winning the title, according to the Maxwell Ratings.
3-7A
33.4% - Harrison
31.1% - Marietta
22.9% - North Paulding
11.6% - McEachern
1.0% - Other
4-7A
42.0% - Parkview
27.9% - Grayson
19.6% - Newton
10.5% - Other
6-5A
45.5% - Kell
36.8% - Cambridge
17.2% - Greater Atlanta Christian
0.5% - Other
2-4A
43.4% - Baldwin
43.0% - Perry
12.0% - Spalding
1.6% - Other
4-4A
42.0% - Troup
33.8% - Trinity Christian
24.2% - Other
6-4A
41.2% - Holy Innocents’
38.2% - Stephenson
20.6% - Other
1-3A
42.5% - Thomasville
32.1% - Carver (Columbus)
18.5% - Crisp County
6.9% - Other
2-3A
41.6% - Peach County
32.6% - Upson-Lee
21.6% - Mary Persons
4.2% - Other
6-3A
41.3% - Adairsville
32.7% - Ringgold
24.4% - Bremen
1.6% - Other
7-3A
31.6% - Dawson County
25.6% - White County
22.1% - Pickens
11.9% - Wesleyan
8.7% - Other
8-3A
41.4% - Stephens County
39.6% - Monroe Area
15.4% - Oconee County
3.6% - Other
4-A Div. I
45.0% - Lamar County
29.1% - Temple
25.9% - Heard County
6-A Div. I
38.0% - Mount Vernon
26.4% - Whitefield Academy
24.9% - Mount Pisgah Christian
10.8% - St. Francis
4-A Div. II
43.7% - Wilcox County
27.5% - Dooly County
23.9% - Telfair County
4.9% - Other
