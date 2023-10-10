List: Region rankings, according to Maxwell Ratings

These are the rankings of each region by classification, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams as opposed to the average of all teams. Maxwell’s region favorite is listed as a hint to which regions these are.

Class 7A

4 - 84.0 (Newton)

8 - 79.4 (Mill Creek)

2 - 79.2 (Carrollton)

1 - 78.5 (Colquitt County)

5 - 75.8 (Walton)

3 - 69.4 (McEachern)

6 - 69.2 (Milton)

7 - 62.3 (Norcross)

Class 6A

1 - 78.6 (Thomas County Central)

5 - 69.4 (Douglas County)

6 - 64.2 (Rome)

8 - 63.2 (Gainesville)

7 - 59.1 (Roswell)

4 - 58.9 (Marist)

2 - 50.4 (Brunswick)

3 - 48.5 (Woodward Academy)

Class 5A

7 - 68.6 (Cartersville)

1 - 62.0 (Coffee)

8 - 59.9 (Jefferson)

3 - 56.3 (Northgate)

2 - 54.6 (Jones County)

6 - 51.8 (Greater Atlanta Christian)

5 - 50.1 (Creekside)

4 - 38.3 (Arabia Mountain)

Class 4A

2 - 62.4 (Spalding)

3 - 60.4 (Benedictine)

1 - 57.0 (Bainbridge)

4 - 55.8 (Trinity Christian)

5 - 52.3 (Stockbridge)

7 - 52.2 (Central-Carrollton)

8 - 51.6 (North Oconee)

6 - 50.0 (Holy Innocents’)

Class 3A

5 - 68.4 (Cedar Grove)

8 - 59.8 (Stephens County)

2 - 54.4 (Mary Persons)

1 - 51.4 (Carver-Columbus)

7 - 50.6 (Lumpkin County)

3 - 46.9 (Calvary Day)

4 - 44.3 (Morgan County)

6 - 37.4 (Adairsville)

Class 2A

8 - 56.3 (Athens Academy)

3 - 52.3 (Toombs County)

1 - 48.0 (Fitzgerald)

7 - 40.8 (Rockmart)

4 - 39.1 (Thomson)

5 - 38.9 (Callaway)

2 - 35.0 (Northeast)

6 - 30.1 (North Cobb Christian)

Class A Division I

8 - 53.0 (Rabun County)

5 - 51.0 (Prince Avenue Christian)

1 - 48.2 (Brooks County)

2 - 42.3 (Swainsboro)

7 - 37.2 (Trion)

6 - 36.6 (Mount Vernon)

4 - 33.2 (Lamar County)

3 - 32.3 (Bryan County)

Class Division II

8 - 41.7 (Greene County)

7 - 41.6 (Bowdon)

4 - 39.8 (Telfair County)

3 - 38.9 (Jenkins County)

2 - 37.3 (Clinch County)

6 - 35.9 (Schley County)

1 - 19.9 (Early County)

5 - 16.1 (Johnson County)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.