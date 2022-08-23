BreakingNews
Suspect in Midtown shootings was ‘disgruntled resident,’ property group says
List: Programs with at least 200 victories this century

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

Charlton County’s comeback victory over Berrien last week gave the Indians their 200th victory of the century. Only 20 programs have reached 200.

298 - Buford

263 - Calhoun

239 - Marist

235 - Northside (Warner Robins)

232 - Peach County

231 - Fitzgerald

223 - Tucker

222 - Cartersville

219 - Clinch County

219 - Lowndes

215 - Carrollton

212 - Greater Atlanta Christian

209 - Lincoln County

208 - Camden County

207 - Grayson

204 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

204 - Sandy Creek

202 - Athens Academy

201 - Rome

200 - Charlton County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

