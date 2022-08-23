List: Programs with at least 200 victories this century

Charlton County’s comeback victory over Berrien last week gave the Indians their 200th victory of the century. Only 20 programs have reached 200.
298 - Buford
263 - Calhoun
239 - Marist
235 - Northside (Warner Robins)
232 - Peach County
231 - Fitzgerald
223 - Tucker
222 - Cartersville
219 - Clinch County
219 - Lowndes
215 - Carrollton
212 - Greater Atlanta Christian
209 - Lincoln County
208 - Camden County
207 - Grayson
204 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
204 - Sandy Creek
202 - Athens Academy
201 - Rome
200 - Charlton County
