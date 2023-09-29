List: Maxwell Ratings for current 3A-A private-school teams

The GHSA reclassification committee heard a motion Tuesday to create a private-school-only Class 3A/A division for the playoffs in all sports beginning in 2024. Below are the Maxwell Ratings for current 3A/A private-school football teams. The proposal, submitted by Muscogee County Schools athletic director Jeff Battles, is expected to be discussed Sunday at the next reclass meeting. Battles’ plan essentially re-establishes the old Class A Private division that went away after the 2021 football season except that private schools would play public schools in region play and not separate until the playoffs. It’s possible if not likely that larger private schools such as Lovett and Westminster from Class 4A would drop into 3A/A when reclassification is finished. Pace Academy, Holy Innocents’ and Trinity Christian are others with enrollments at 3A or below that chose to play up into 4A during this classification cycle. Private schools object to this plan partly because of the limited number of schools available (only 23 currently) to form the division. Battles’ plan is only a proposal. Only the GHSA’s executive committee can approve it.

80.84 - Calvary Day

80.68 - Prince Avenue Christian

66.41 - Savannah Christian

62.66 - Athens Academy

60.67 - Hebron Christian

58.93 - Trinity Christian

58.49 - Fellowship Christian

51.75 - Providence Christian

50.79 - Mount Vernon

49.37 - Wesleyan

48.12 - North Cobb Christian

45.81 - Aquinas

44.34 - Savannah Country Day

39.34 - Darlington

37.59 - St. Francis

34.78 - Whitefield Academy

30.49 - Mount Pisgah Christian

26.86 - Christian Heritage

18.75 - Mount Paran Christian

12.51 - King’s Ridge Christian

7.55 - Landmark Christian

5.09 - Walker

-3.17 - Athens Christian

