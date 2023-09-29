List: Maxwell Ratings for current 3A-A private-school teams

The GHSA reclassification committee heard a motion Tuesday to create a private-school-only Class 3A/A division for the playoffs in all sports beginning in 2024. Below are the Maxwell Ratings for current 3A/A private-school football teams. The proposal, submitted by Muscogee County Schools athletic director Jeff Battles, is expected to be discussed Sunday at the next reclass meeting. Battles’ plan essentially re-establishes the old Class A Private division that went away after the 2021 football season except that private schools would play public schools in region play and not separate until the playoffs. It’s possible if not likely that larger private schools such as Lovett and Westminster from Class 4A would drop into 3A/A when reclassification is finished. Pace Academy, Holy Innocents’ and Trinity Christian are others with enrollments at 3A or below that chose to play up into 4A during this classification cycle. Private schools object to this plan partly because of the limited number of schools available (only 23 currently) to form the division. Battles’ plan is only a proposal. Only the GHSA’s executive committee can approve it.
80.84 - Calvary Day
80.68 - Prince Avenue Christian
66.41 - Savannah Christian
62.66 - Athens Academy
60.67 - Hebron Christian
58.93 - Trinity Christian
58.49 - Fellowship Christian
51.75 - Providence Christian
50.79 - Mount Vernon
49.37 - Wesleyan
48.12 - North Cobb Christian
45.81 - Aquinas
44.34 - Savannah Country Day
39.34 - Darlington
37.59 - St. Francis
34.78 - Whitefield Academy
30.49 - Mount Pisgah Christian
26.86 - Christian Heritage
18.75 - Mount Paran Christian
12.51 - King’s Ridge Christian
7.55 - Landmark Christian
5.09 - Walker
-3.17 - Athens Christian
