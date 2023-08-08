List: Longest-tenured coaches in Class 2A

Callaway’s Pete Wiggins is the longest-tenured coach in Class 2A. Wiggins got the job in 2005, when the Cavaliers had never won a playoff game. They’ve won at least two playoff games each of the past seven years and won Class 2A in 2020. Wiggins’ record is 169-55.
19 - Pete Wiggins, Callaway
12 - Myron Newton, Butler
11 - Joe Dupree, Southwest
9 - Josh Alexander, Athens Academy
8 - Preston Poag, North Murray
8 - Biff Parson, Rockmart
7 - Tucker Pruitt, Fitzgerald
7 - Scott Peavey, Haralson Co.
7 - Lance Helton, Jeff Davis
6 - Jay Reid, Banks Co.
6 - Geoff Cannon, Brantley Co.
6 - Chad Cheatham, Fannin Co.
6 - Brandon Tull, Glenn Hills
6 - Jeremy Wiggins, Northeast
6 - Michael Youngblood, Thomson
5 - Cameron Pettus, East Jackson
5 - Jeff Hunnicutt, Model
5 - Ryan Herring, Pierce Co.
