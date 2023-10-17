List: Longest active winning streaks in region games

Rabun County’s 50-game winning streak in region games ended last week when the Wildcats were beaten by Elbert County. Here are the active streaks of 10 or more region wins and the seasons they began.

48 - Rockmart (2016)

30 - Milton (2017)

29 - Fellowship Christian (2017)

21 - North Oconee (2020)

21 - Thomson (2020)

18 - Bainbridge (2019)

18 - Woodward Academy (2021)

17 - Marist (2020)

15 - Calvary Day (2020)

15 - Rome (2021)

14 - Bowdon (2019)

14 - Perry (2021)

13 - Adairsville (2021)

13 - Stockbridge (2021)

13 - Ware County (2020)

12 - Callaway (2021)

12 - Prince Ave. Christian (2019)

12 - Roswell (2021)

11 - Benedictine (2021)

11 - Carrollton (2021)

11 - Creekside (2022)

11 - Irwin County (2020)

11 - Spencer (2022)

11 - Swainsboro (2020)

10 - Fitzgerald (2021)

10 - Jefferson (2021)

