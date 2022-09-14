ajc logo
X

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 4

Osborne scored 55 points in a Week 4 victory over Lakeside-DeKalb and is now averaging a Class 7A-best 47.67 points per game.

Combined ShapeCaption
Osborne scored 55 points in a Week 4 victory over Lakeside-DeKalb and is now averaging a Class 7A-best 47.67 points per game.

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

47.67 - Osborne

43.00 - Carrollton

43.00 - Mill Creek

42.25 - North Paulding

41.33 - Walton

40.00 - Parkview

39.00 - Lambert

38.75 - Colquitt County

38.75 - Grayson

38.33 - Buford

Class 6A

56.00 - Houston County

52.00 - Hughes

44.67 - Alpharetta

44.00 - Douglas County

39.50 - Thomas County Central

35.75 - North Atlanta

34.00 - Marist

32.75 - Lee County

32.50 - Gainesville

32.00 - River Ridge

Class 5A

38.75 - Kell

37.33 - Dalton

36.67 - Chamblee

36.67 - Coffee

36.25 - Hiram

35.75 - Cartersville

35.67 - Statesboro

34.67 - Ola

34.25 - Loganville

33.25 - Northside (Columbus)

Class 4A

49.00 - LaGrange

46.25 - Westside (Macon)

45.00 - Perry

41.25 - Central (Carrollton)

41.25 - Hampton

40.00 - New Hampstead

39.00 - Riverdale

36.50 - Northwest Whitfield

35.67 - Howard

35.00 - East Forsyth

35.00 - Troup

Class 3A

57.33 - Savannah Christian

48.50 - Hebron Christian

44.50 - Morgan County

41.00 - Lumpkin County

38.67 - Adairsville

38.50 - Calvary Day

38.33 - Coahulla Creek

38.00 - Sandy Creek

34.25 - Richmond Academy

33.33 - Cedar Grove

Class 2A

54.75 - ACE Charter

43.67 - Pierce County

39.00 - South Atlanta

38.33 - Thomson

38.25 - Vidalia

37.75 - North Murray

35.67 - Rockmart

35.00 - Banks County

34.25 - Cook

33.25 - Fitzgerald

Class A Division I

49.00 - Trion

45.00 - Rabun County

39.50 - Athens Christian

39.50 - Brooks County

38.67 - Bryan County

38.67 - Prince Avenue Christian

36.75 - Whitefield Academy

36.33 - Darlington

36.33 - Irwin County

36.25 - Swainsboro

Class A Division II

45.00 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

38.50 - Pataula Charter

38.00 - Johnson County

36.33 - Twiggs County

33.33 - Aquinas

33.00 - Bowdon

32.67 - Manchester

32.00 - Portal

30.75 - Jenkins County

29.75 - Early County

GIAA

58.67 - Heritage (Newnan)

46.00 - John Milledge Academy

41.00 - Stratford Academy

39.00 - Bulloch Academy

39.00 - Westfield School

38.67 - Gatewood School

37.50 - Trinity Christian (Dublin)

37.25 - Central Fellowship Christ.

36.75 - Tattnall Square

35.00 - St. Anne-Pacelli

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Braves' Kyle Wright pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Kyle Wright, Braves beat Giants and gain ground on Mets 5h ago
Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes a 55-yard field goal at the end of the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl Game Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

Credit: Sean M. Haffey

Former Georgia star Rodrigo Blankenship cut by the Colts
12h ago
Rookie Vaughn Grissom has been solid as a replacement at second base for the Braves. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Braves healthier than Mets for NL East fight to finish
19h ago
Braves' Ozzie Albies circles the bases after hitting a home run at Truist Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ozzie Albies has five hits in Gwinnett’s Triple-A win
8h ago
Braves' Ozzie Albies circles the bases after hitting a home run at Truist Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ozzie Albies has five hits in Gwinnett’s Triple-A win
8h ago
Considering his background – starting with his dad – it would be hard to call Shane Beamer (left) a part of Kirby Smart’s coaching tree. But he credits the Georgia coach and his time in Athens for a lot of what he’s trying to implement at South Carolina. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Gamecocks’ Shane Beamer credits Georgia’s Kirby Smart for showing him ropes
15h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Credit: Alex Farrer, Gordon Gazette

Softball and Volleyball scores from Tuesday
9h ago
Class 4A Blog: Top 10 showdowns pack Week 5 slate
14h ago
Week 4 Volleyball Rankings
14h ago
Featured
Grayson Green, a 17-year-old from Marietta, was shot and killed at a party May 21.

Credit: Marietta Police Department

WATCH: Several witnesses run from Marietta apartments where teen was fatally shot
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
10h ago
Atlanta Streetcar extension to Ponce City Market - Drawings and details released by MARTA
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top