List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 4

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:
Class 7A
47.67 - Osborne
43.00 - Carrollton
43.00 - Mill Creek
42.25 - North Paulding
41.33 - Walton
40.00 - Parkview
39.00 - Lambert
38.75 - Colquitt County
38.75 - Grayson
38.33 - Buford
Class 6A
56.00 - Houston County
52.00 - Hughes
44.67 - Alpharetta
44.00 - Douglas County
39.50 - Thomas County Central
35.75 - North Atlanta
34.00 - Marist
32.75 - Lee County
32.50 - Gainesville
32.00 - River Ridge
Class 5A
38.75 - Kell
37.33 - Dalton
36.67 - Chamblee
36.67 - Coffee
36.25 - Hiram
35.75 - Cartersville
35.67 - Statesboro
34.67 - Ola
34.25 - Loganville
33.25 - Northside (Columbus)
Class 4A
49.00 - LaGrange
46.25 - Westside (Macon)
45.00 - Perry
41.25 - Central (Carrollton)
41.25 - Hampton
40.00 - New Hampstead
39.00 - Riverdale
36.50 - Northwest Whitfield
35.67 - Howard
35.00 - East Forsyth
35.00 - Troup
Class 3A
57.33 - Savannah Christian
48.50 - Hebron Christian
44.50 - Morgan County
41.00 - Lumpkin County
38.67 - Adairsville
38.50 - Calvary Day
38.33 - Coahulla Creek
38.00 - Sandy Creek
34.25 - Richmond Academy
33.33 - Cedar Grove
Class 2A
54.75 - ACE Charter
43.67 - Pierce County
39.00 - South Atlanta
38.33 - Thomson
38.25 - Vidalia
37.75 - North Murray
35.67 - Rockmart
35.00 - Banks County
34.25 - Cook
33.25 - Fitzgerald
Class A Division I
49.00 - Trion
45.00 - Rabun County
39.50 - Athens Christian
39.50 - Brooks County
38.67 - Bryan County
38.67 - Prince Avenue Christian
36.75 - Whitefield Academy
36.33 - Darlington
36.33 - Irwin County
36.25 - Swainsboro
Class A Division II
45.00 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
38.50 - Pataula Charter
38.00 - Johnson County
36.33 - Twiggs County
33.33 - Aquinas
33.00 - Bowdon
32.67 - Manchester
32.00 - Portal
30.75 - Jenkins County
29.75 - Early County
GIAA
58.67 - Heritage (Newnan)
46.00 - John Milledge Academy
41.00 - Stratford Academy
39.00 - Bulloch Academy
39.00 - Westfield School
38.67 - Gatewood School
37.50 - Trinity Christian (Dublin)
37.25 - Central Fellowship Christ.
36.75 - Tattnall Square
35.00 - St. Anne-Pacelli
