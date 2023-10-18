List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 9

Credit: Casey Sykes

Credit: Casey Sykes

High School Sports Blog
By
49 minutes ago
X

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

51.3 - Walton

47.8 - Carrollton

45.0 - Colquitt County

43.7 - Westlake

40.3 - Mill Creek

39.3 - Wheeler

38.9 - Peachtree Ridge

38.1 - Parkview

38.1 - Grayson

37.1 - Newton

Class 6A

52.0 - Roswell

47.9 - Thomas County Central

46.9 - Rome

46.7 - Houston County

43.0 - Lee County

42.4 - North Atlanta

41.4 - Hughes

39.4 - Gainesville

38.7 - Douglas County

37.0 - Brunswick

Class 5A

43.0 - Hiram

43.0 - Kell

39.9 - Jones County

38.6 - Coffee

38.1 - Dalton

37.9 - Greater Atlanta Christian

37.3 - Tucker

36.7 - Jefferson

36.3 - Creekside

35.9 - Ola

Class 4A

44.4 - Stockbridge

44.3 - North Oconee

43.8 - Perry

40.4 - Troup

38.9 - Spalding

38.1 - Central (Carrollton)

37.7 - Madison County

37.0 - Bainbridge

36.9 - Cairo

35.3 - Benedictine

Class 3A

52.7 - Calvary Day

41.6 - Lumpkin County

39.9 - Stephens County

39.7 - Long County

37.6 - Harlem

36.3 - Morgan County

36.0 - Savannah Christian

35.1 - Cedar Grove

34.3 - Upson-Lee

34.0 - Adairsville

Class 2A

47.6 - ACE Charter

45.3 - Providence Christian

42.6 - Thomson

41.1 - Fellowship Christian

40.0 - Union County

39.9 - North Murray

38.9 - Pierce County

38.7 - Athens Academy

37.9 - Northeast

36.4 - East Jackson

Class A Division I

46.1 - Prince Avenue Christian

44.0 - Trion

38.0 - Dublin

37.3 - Swainsboro

36.1 - Bleckley County

33.6 - Mount Vernon

32.9 - Rabun County

31.9 - Elbert County

31.8 - Commerce

30.3 - Darlington

Class A Division II

45.1 - Schley County

41.7 - Jenkins County

41.4 - Bowdon

36.6 - Washington-Wilkes

34.3 - Greene County

34.3 - Clinch County

32.9 - Manchester

32.6 - Portal

32.5 - Telfair County

31.4 - Hawkinsville

GIAA

46.2 - Bulloch Academy

45.5 - Valwood

43.9 - Bethlehem Christian

43.3 - John Milledge Academy

38.0 - Southwest Georgia

36.6 - Flint River Academy

36.4 - St. Andrew’s

35.9 - Brookwood

33.9 - Edmund Burke Academy

33.0 - Tattnall Square

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Should property taxes be based solely on what Georgians pay for their home?1h ago

Credit: AP

HIGH-STAKES TRIP
Biden says hospital blast in Gaza appears to not have been caused by Israel
24m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

TORPY: Has Fani Willis turned GOP pols into social justice warriors?
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Emory professor placed on leave after ‘antisemitic comments’
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Emory professor placed on leave after ‘antisemitic comments’
10h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta school board candidates tell us what needs improvement in district
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How 7 seven classes might look in 2024
19m ago
4 Questions with Archer head coach Dante Williams
34m ago
Elbert County moves to No. 4 after stopping Rabun County streak
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Floyd County Sheriff's Office

County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
19h ago
Mike Luckovich has a message for the Phillies from Braves fans
An early Halloween: Things to do with your grandkids this week
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top