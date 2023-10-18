List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 9

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:
Class 7A
51.3 - Walton
47.8 - Carrollton
45.0 - Colquitt County
43.7 - Westlake
40.3 - Mill Creek
39.3 - Wheeler
38.9 - Peachtree Ridge
38.1 - Parkview
38.1 - Grayson
37.1 - Newton
Class 6A
52.0 - Roswell
47.9 - Thomas County Central
46.9 - Rome
46.7 - Houston County
43.0 - Lee County
42.4 - North Atlanta
41.4 - Hughes
39.4 - Gainesville
38.7 - Douglas County
37.0 - Brunswick
Class 5A
43.0 - Hiram
43.0 - Kell
39.9 - Jones County
38.6 - Coffee
38.1 - Dalton
37.9 - Greater Atlanta Christian
37.3 - Tucker
36.7 - Jefferson
36.3 - Creekside
35.9 - Ola
Class 4A
44.4 - Stockbridge
44.3 - North Oconee
43.8 - Perry
40.4 - Troup
38.9 - Spalding
38.1 - Central (Carrollton)
37.7 - Madison County
37.0 - Bainbridge
36.9 - Cairo
35.3 - Benedictine
Class 3A
52.7 - Calvary Day
41.6 - Lumpkin County
39.9 - Stephens County
39.7 - Long County
37.6 - Harlem
36.3 - Morgan County
36.0 - Savannah Christian
35.1 - Cedar Grove
34.3 - Upson-Lee
34.0 - Adairsville
Class 2A
47.6 - ACE Charter
45.3 - Providence Christian
42.6 - Thomson
41.1 - Fellowship Christian
40.0 - Union County
39.9 - North Murray
38.9 - Pierce County
38.7 - Athens Academy
37.9 - Northeast
36.4 - East Jackson
Class A Division I
46.1 - Prince Avenue Christian
44.0 - Trion
38.0 - Dublin
37.3 - Swainsboro
36.1 - Bleckley County
33.6 - Mount Vernon
32.9 - Rabun County
31.9 - Elbert County
31.8 - Commerce
30.3 - Darlington
Class A Division II
45.1 - Schley County
41.7 - Jenkins County
41.4 - Bowdon
36.6 - Washington-Wilkes
34.3 - Greene County
34.3 - Clinch County
32.9 - Manchester
32.6 - Portal
32.5 - Telfair County
31.4 - Hawkinsville
GIAA
46.2 - Bulloch Academy
45.5 - Valwood
43.9 - Bethlehem Christian
43.3 - John Milledge Academy
38.0 - Southwest Georgia
36.6 - Flint River Academy
36.4 - St. Andrew’s
35.9 - Brookwood
33.9 - Edmund Burke Academy
33.0 - Tattnall Square
