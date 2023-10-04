List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 7

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:
Class 7A
55.0 - Walton
46.3 - Colquitt County
43.7 - Carrollton
43.2 - Westlake
42.4 - Wheeler
41.8 - Mill Creek
40.8 - Peachtree Ridge
40.0 - Parkview
39.8 - Grayson
39.2 - Osborne
Class 6A
47.5 - Houston County
46.5 - Thomas County Central
45.3 - Rome
43.7 - Roswell
43.3 - North Atlanta
40.8 - Lee County
39.3 - Hughes
37.8 - Gainesville
36.0 - East Paulding
35.7 - Jonesboro
Class 5A
45.8 - Hiram
39.3 - Jones County
39.0 - McIntosh
39.0 - Kell
38.6 - Ola
38.0 - Dalton
36.8 - Tucker
36.2 - Arabia Mountain
36.0 - Jefferson
35.0 - Greater Atlanta Christian
Class 4A
46.0 - Perry
43.8 - Stockbridge
42.0 - North Oconee
39.7 - Troup
38.2 - East Forsyth
37.7 - Spalding
37.0 - Central (Carrollton)
36.0 - Benedictine
36.0 - Westside (Macon)
35.8 - Madison County
Class 3A
51.5 - Calvary Day
39.2 - Lumpkin County
38.5 - Cedar Grove
37.8 - Stephens County
37.7 - Harlem
36.7 - Long County
35.0 - Savannah Christian
34.5 - Morgan County
34.0 - White County
33.2 - Savannah Country Day
Class 2A
48.6 - Providence Christian
47.5 - ACE Charter
43.6 - Union County
42.5 - Pierce County
39.3 - Toombs County
39.3 - Thomson
39.0 - East Jackson
38.7 - North Murray
38.4 - Athens Academy
37.2 - Northeast
Class A Division I
46.1 - Prince Avenue Christian
41.4 - Trion
34.6 - Dublin
34.2 - Rabun County
34.2 - Bleckley County
33.3 - Elbert County
32.8 - Darlington
32.7 - Temple
32.2 - Mount Vernon
30.2 - Swainsboro
Class A Division II
45.2 - Schley County
40.8 - Jenkins County
39.2 - Washington-Wilkes
37.4 - Bowdon
34.3 - Greene County
33.7 - Wilcox County
33.2 - Telfair County
31.7 - Clinch County
31.3 - Manchester
31.2 - Hawkinsville
GIAA
48.5 - Bulloch Academy
44.2 - Valwood
43.8 - John Milledge Academy
42.9 - Bethlehem Christian
37.6 - Edmund Burke Academy
36.8 - SW Georgia Academy
35.7 - Flint River Academy
35.5 - St. Andrew’s
34.8 - Strong Rock Christian
34.8 - Robert Toombs Academy
