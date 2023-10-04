List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 7

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

55.0 - Walton

46.3 - Colquitt County

43.7 - Carrollton

43.2 - Westlake

42.4 - Wheeler

41.8 - Mill Creek

40.8 - Peachtree Ridge

40.0 - Parkview

39.8 - Grayson

39.2 - Osborne

Class 6A

47.5 - Houston County

46.5 - Thomas County Central

45.3 - Rome

43.7 - Roswell

43.3 - North Atlanta

40.8 - Lee County

39.3 - Hughes

37.8 - Gainesville

36.0 - East Paulding

35.7 - Jonesboro

Class 5A

45.8 - Hiram

39.3 - Jones County

39.0 - McIntosh

39.0 - Kell

38.6 - Ola

38.0 - Dalton

36.8 - Tucker

36.2 - Arabia Mountain

36.0 - Jefferson

35.0 - Greater Atlanta Christian

Class 4A

46.0 - Perry

43.8 - Stockbridge

42.0 - North Oconee

39.7 - Troup

38.2 - East Forsyth

37.7 - Spalding

37.0 - Central (Carrollton)

36.0 - Benedictine

36.0 - Westside (Macon)

35.8 - Madison County

Class 3A

51.5 - Calvary Day

39.2 - Lumpkin County

38.5 - Cedar Grove

37.8 - Stephens County

37.7 - Harlem

36.7 - Long County

35.0 - Savannah Christian

34.5 - Morgan County

34.0 - White County

33.2 - Savannah Country Day

Class 2A

48.6 - Providence Christian

47.5 - ACE Charter

43.6 - Union County

42.5 - Pierce County

39.3 - Toombs County

39.3 - Thomson

39.0 - East Jackson

38.7 - North Murray

38.4 - Athens Academy

37.2 - Northeast

Class A Division I

46.1 - Prince Avenue Christian

41.4 - Trion

34.6 - Dublin

34.2 - Rabun County

34.2 - Bleckley County

33.3 - Elbert County

32.8 - Darlington

32.7 - Temple

32.2 - Mount Vernon

30.2 - Swainsboro

Class A Division II

45.2 - Schley County

40.8 - Jenkins County

39.2 - Washington-Wilkes

37.4 - Bowdon

34.3 - Greene County

33.7 - Wilcox County

33.2 - Telfair County

31.7 - Clinch County

31.3 - Manchester

31.2 - Hawkinsville

GIAA

48.5 - Bulloch Academy

44.2 - Valwood

43.8 - John Milledge Academy

42.9 - Bethlehem Christian

37.6 - Edmund Burke Academy

36.8 - SW Georgia Academy

35.7 - Flint River Academy

35.5 - St. Andrew’s

34.8 - Strong Rock Christian

34.8 - Robert Toombs Academy

