List: Georgia’s highest-rated quarterbacks this century

Six of Georgia’s 20 highest-rated quarterback prospects of this century are starters this season. That’s based on the 247Sports Composite ratings and making safe assumptions on one sophomore, Carrollton’s Ju Ju Lewis, who won’t have a rating until his junior year. ESPN recently named Lewis the No. 1 overall prospect regardless of year in school.

.9999 - Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville (2018)

.9998 - Justin Fields, Harrison (2018)

.9994 - Dylan Raiola, Buford (2024)

.9918 - Davis Mills, Greater Atlanta Christian (2017)

.9908 - Brock Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian (2021)

.9839 - Air Noland, Hughes (2024)

.9850 - Cam Newton, Westlake (2007)

.9794 - Deshaun Watson Gainesville (2014)

.9794 - Jake Fromm, Houston County (2017)

.9761 - Jake Garcia, Grayson (2021)

.9700 - Antwann Hill, Houston County (2025)

.9614 - Jarren Williams, Central Gwinnett (2018)

.9587 - Emory Jones, Heard County (2018)

.9586 - Jake Merklinger, Calvary Day (2024)

.9576 - Sam Horn, Collins Hill (2022)

.9555 - Harrison Bailey, Marietta (2020)

.9537 - Brice Ramsey, Camden County (2013)

.9506 - Gunner Stockton, Rabun County (2022)

.9496 - Luke Kromenkoek, Benedictine (2024)

N/A - Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis, Carrollton (2026)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.