List: Games in which both teams scored at least 50 points

Loganville defeated Clarke Central 51-50 last week. It marked the 52nd time in GHSA history that both teams have scored 50 points or more in a game. Brought on by new overtime rules and higher-scoring offenses, the 50-50 game is almost entirely a phenomenon of the past 20 years. Until 2004, it had happened only once, in 1999. Loganville and Clarke Central were the first to do it in 2023. East Hall remains the undisputed 50-50 instigator. The Vikings have appeared in five 50-50 games, all between 2016 and 2021, and under four head coaches. They’re 2-3 in such games.
2023
Loganville 51, Clarke Central 50
2022
Glascock Co. 59, Twiggs Co. 52
Adairsville 51, Cherokee Bluff 50*
North Murray 54, Pickens 50
Houston Co. 57, Perry 56
ACE Charter 70, Crawford Co. 53
2021
Chestatee 62, East Hall 50
2020
East Hall 55, Chestatee 50
2019
ELCA 62, Prince Avenue Christian 57
Central (Talbot) 56, Crawford Co. 50
Lee Co. 53, Valdosta 50
Union Co. 74, Putnam Co. 57
Glascock Co. 60, Stewart Co. 56
Brooks Co. 63, Mitchell Co. 50
2018
Wheeler 62, Campbell 56
Rome 65, Carrollton 51
2017
Westminster 59, East Hall 57
Habersham Central 72, East Hall 55
2016
Lowndes 92, Hillgrove 61
East Hall 71, Fannin Co. 58
Ola 51, Eagle’s Landing 50
Griffin 53, Spalding 50
2015
Bowdon 56, Union Co. 55*
Carver (Columbus) 51, LaGrange 50
Pierce Co. 64, Jenkins 62*
2014
Pace Academy 57, Jefferson Co. 50
Cherokee 56, Lassiter 52
2013
Jefferson 61, Heard Co. 57
Ringgold 55, North Hall 54
McIntosh 77, Drew 56
2012
Jefferson 53, Fitzgerald 51*
Greene Co. 56, Oglethorpe Co. 50
Rome 57, North Paulding 56*
Adairsville 70, North Murray 56
Chestatee 57, Eastside 56*
2011
South Gwinnett 63, Cent. Gwinnett 55
Pepperell 57, Chattooga 50*
2010
Pickens 66, Southeast Whitfield 50
Macon Co. 70, St. Anne-Pacelli 64
Valdosta 64, Brunswick 62*
2009
Flowery Branch 54, West Forsyth 51
McIntosh Co. Acd. 56, Brantley Co. 52
2008
Greenbrier 59, Redan 57
West Hall 56, Johnson (Gaines.) 55
Benedictine 63, Long Co. 50
2007
Chamblee 58, Stephens Co. 57*
Haralson Co. 55, Cass 54*
ELCA 57, Mount Pisgah Christian 50
Our Lady of Mercy 63, Mt. Pisgah 62
2004
Collins Hill 70, South Cobb 68*
Calvary Day 55, McIntosh Co. Acd. 54
1999
Calhoun Co. 72, Lanier Co. 50
*Overtime
