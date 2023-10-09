List: Games in which both teams scored at least 50 points

Loganville defeated Clarke Central 51-50 last week. It marked the 52nd time in GHSA history that both teams have scored 50 points or more in a game. Brought on by new overtime rules and higher-scoring offenses, the 50-50 game is almost entirely a phenomenon of the past 20 years. Until 2004, it had happened only once, in 1999. Loganville and Clarke Central were the first to do it in 2023. East Hall remains the undisputed 50-50 instigator. The Vikings have appeared in five 50-50 games, all between 2016 and 2021, and under four head coaches. They’re 2-3 in such games.

2023

Loganville 51, Clarke Central 50

2022

Glascock Co. 59, Twiggs Co. 52

Adairsville 51, Cherokee Bluff 50*

North Murray 54, Pickens 50

Houston Co. 57, Perry 56

ACE Charter 70, Crawford Co. 53

2021

Chestatee 62, East Hall 50

2020

East Hall 55, Chestatee 50

2019

ELCA 62, Prince Avenue Christian 57

Central (Talbot) 56, Crawford Co. 50

Lee Co. 53, Valdosta 50

Union Co. 74, Putnam Co. 57

Glascock Co. 60, Stewart Co. 56

Brooks Co. 63, Mitchell Co. 50

2018

Wheeler 62, Campbell 56

Rome 65, Carrollton 51

2017

Westminster 59, East Hall 57

Habersham Central 72, East Hall 55

2016

Lowndes 92, Hillgrove 61

East Hall 71, Fannin Co. 58

Ola 51, Eagle’s Landing 50

Griffin 53, Spalding 50

2015

Bowdon 56, Union Co. 55*

Carver (Columbus) 51, LaGrange 50

Pierce Co. 64, Jenkins 62*

2014

Pace Academy 57, Jefferson Co. 50

Cherokee 56, Lassiter 52

2013

Jefferson 61, Heard Co. 57

Ringgold 55, North Hall 54

McIntosh 77, Drew 56

2012

Jefferson 53, Fitzgerald 51*

Greene Co. 56, Oglethorpe Co. 50

Rome 57, North Paulding 56*

Adairsville 70, North Murray 56

Chestatee 57, Eastside 56*

2011

South Gwinnett 63, Cent. Gwinnett 55

Pepperell 57, Chattooga 50*

2010

Pickens 66, Southeast Whitfield 50

Macon Co. 70, St. Anne-Pacelli 64

Valdosta 64, Brunswick 62*

2009

Flowery Branch 54, West Forsyth 51

McIntosh Co. Acd. 56, Brantley Co. 52

2008

Greenbrier 59, Redan 57

West Hall 56, Johnson (Gaines.) 55

Benedictine 63, Long Co. 50

2007

Chamblee 58, Stephens Co. 57*

Haralson Co. 55, Cass 54*

ELCA 57, Mount Pisgah Christian 50

Our Lady of Mercy 63, Mt. Pisgah 62

2004

Collins Hill 70, South Cobb 68*

Calvary Day 55, McIntosh Co. Acd. 54

1999

Calhoun Co. 72, Lanier Co. 50

*Overtime

