List: First-round upsets, according to Maxwell Ratings

17 minutes ago
Seventeen underdogs won first-round games, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Here are those winners with their projected margin of defeat.

Camden Co. d. Newton (-21)

Collins Hill d. North Cobb (-19)

Jenkins d. Arabia Mountain (-18)

Seminole Co. d. Wilcox Co. (-13)

Cass d. Kell (-10)

Gilmer d. Adairsville (-10)

Lovejoy d. Effingham Co. (-9)

Monroe Area d. Sandy Creek (-9)

Statesboro d. Tucker (-8)

Johnson Co. d. Washington-Wilkes (-6)

ECI d. Lanier Co. (-6)

Lovett d. Madison Co. (-5)

Jonesboro d. Glynn Academy (-4)

Model d. Therrell (-3)

Lanier d. East Paulding (-2)

Dutchtown d. Northgate (-2)

Cedartown d. Holy Innocents’ (-1)

