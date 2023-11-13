List: First-round upsets, according to Maxwell Ratings

Seventeen underdogs won first-round games, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Here are those winners with their projected margin of defeat.
Camden Co. d. Newton (-21)
Collins Hill d. North Cobb (-19)
Jenkins d. Arabia Mountain (-18)
Seminole Co. d. Wilcox Co. (-13)
Cass d. Kell (-10)
Gilmer d. Adairsville (-10)
Lovejoy d. Effingham Co. (-9)
Monroe Area d. Sandy Creek (-9)
Statesboro d. Tucker (-8)
Johnson Co. d. Washington-Wilkes (-6)
ECI d. Lanier Co. (-6)
Lovett d. Madison Co. (-5)
Jonesboro d. Glynn Academy (-4)
Model d. Therrell (-3)
Lanier d. East Paulding (-2)
Dutchtown d. Northgate (-2)
Cedartown d. Holy Innocents’ (-1)
