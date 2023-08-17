List: Coaches with region titles at 4 or more schools

Sid Fritts, formerly of Washington-Wilkes, retired in the offseason. He is one of 11 coaches to win region titles at four or more GHSA schools. T. McFerrin won region titles at seven. This season, new Burke County coach Franklin Stephens can join McFerrin as the only coaches with more than four. Another active coach, Ware County’s Jason Strickland, is also on this exclusive list.

*Sid Fritts (Vidalia, Rome, Elbert County, Washington-Wilkes)

*Jeff Herron (Oconee County, Camden County, Prince Avenue Christian, Grayson)

*Mike Hodges (Miller County, West Rome, Thomasville, Cairo)

*Jim Lofton (Dykes, Jefferson, East Hall, GAC)

*T. McFerrin (Lithonia, Forest Park, Peachtree, Tucker, Elbert County, South Gwinnett, Jefferson)

*Dexter Poss (North Habersham, Claxton, Warren County, Evans)

*Franklin Stephens (Tucker, Lamar County, Ware County, McEachern)

*Jason Strickland (Lamar County, Fitzgerald, Pierce County, Ware County)

*Rodney Walker (West Rome, Stephens County, Peach County, Sandy Creek)

*Luther Welsh (Dougherty, Thomson, Camden County, Screven County)

*Charlie Winslette (Statesboro, West Rome, Greene-Taliaferro, Stephens County)

