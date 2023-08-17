List: Coaches with region titles at 4 or more schools

Credit: Brant Sanderlin/bsanderlin@ajc.com

Credit: Brant Sanderlin/bsanderlin@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By
1 hour ago
X

Sid Fritts, formerly of Washington-Wilkes, retired in the offseason. He is one of 11 coaches to win region titles at four or more GHSA schools. T. McFerrin won region titles at seven. This season, new Burke County coach Franklin Stephens can join McFerrin as the only coaches with more than four. Another active coach, Ware County’s Jason Strickland, is also on this exclusive list.

*Sid Fritts (Vidalia, Rome, Elbert County, Washington-Wilkes)

*Jeff Herron (Oconee County, Camden County, Prince Avenue Christian, Grayson)

*Mike Hodges (Miller County, West Rome, Thomasville, Cairo)

*Jim Lofton (Dykes, Jefferson, East Hall, GAC)

*T. McFerrin (Lithonia, Forest Park, Peachtree, Tucker, Elbert County, South Gwinnett, Jefferson)

*Dexter Poss (North Habersham, Claxton, Warren County, Evans)

*Franklin Stephens (Tucker, Lamar County, Ware County, McEachern)

*Jason Strickland (Lamar County, Fitzgerald, Pierce County, Ware County)

*Rodney Walker (West Rome, Stephens County, Peach County, Sandy Creek)

*Luther Welsh (Dougherty, Thomson, Camden County, Screven County)

*Charlie Winslette (Statesboro, West Rome, Greene-Taliaferro, Stephens County)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TOMORROW
Trump’s GOP rivals to make their cases in Atlanta at post-indictment event2h ago

Credit: NYT

Top Georgia Republicans dismiss pro-Trump calls to change pardon rules
2h ago

Credit: TNS

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment
16h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton DA proposes March 4 trial date for Trump, 18 co-defendants
15h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Fulton DA proposes March 4 trial date for Trump, 18 co-defendants
15h ago

Credit: AJC file photos

Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Top 10 games of Week 1
29m ago
4 Questions with Westminster head coach Gerry Romberg
45m ago
Parkview 43, Kell 24
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
20h ago
Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top