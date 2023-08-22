List: Coaches with 300 career Georgia victories

Camden County’s Jeff Herron got his 300th Georgia victory on Friday with a 23-12 win over Columbia. Herron has 325 victories overall, with 25 in South Carolina. Here are the 15 coaches through history with 300 Georgia wins.

477 - Larry Campbell

419 - Alan Chadwick

354 - Robert Davis

346 - Dan Pitts

345 - Dwight Hochstetler

340 - Barney Hester

329 - Ronnie Jones

323 - Luther Welsh

317 - T. McFerrin

317 - Bill Chappell

312 - Wayman Creel

303 - Rich McWhorter

302 - Nick Hyder

300 - Rodney Walker

300 - Jeff Herron

