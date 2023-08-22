List: Coaches with 300 career Georgia victories

Camden County’s Jeff Herron got his 300th Georgia victory on Friday with a 23-12 win over Columbia. Herron has 325 victories overall, with 25 in South Carolina. Here are the 15 coaches through history with 300 Georgia wins.
477 - Larry Campbell
419 - Alan Chadwick
354 - Robert Davis
346 - Dan Pitts
345 - Dwight Hochstetler
340 - Barney Hester
329 - Ronnie Jones
323 - Luther Welsh
317 - T. McFerrin
317 - Bill Chappell
312 - Wayman Creel
303 - Rich McWhorter
302 - Nick Hyder
300 - Rodney Walker
300 - Jeff Herron
