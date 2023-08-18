List: Coaches who won state title in final season at school

Brett Garvin went out on top last season, retiring in February after leading Sandy Creek to the Class 3A championship. Garvin is one of 43 head coaches to win a state title in his final season at his school, and he’s the seventh (noted with asterisk) to retire from coaching entirely after a championship season. That’s assuming he remains retired. This list is since 1948, when the GHSA first held state playoffs in multiple classifications.
*2022 - Brett Garvin, Sandy Creek
2019 - Buddy Nobles, Irwin Co.
2018 - Jimmy Smith, Cedar Grove
*2018 - Jim Dickerson, Clinch Co.
2016 - Jeff Herron, Grayson
2013 - Steven DeVoursney, Griffin
*2012 - T. McFerrin, Jefferson
2011 - Franklin Stephens, Tucker
2006 - Rance Gillespie, Peach Co.
2006 - Blair Armstrong, Peachtree Ridge
1999 - Jeff Herron, Oconee Co.
1993 - David Kelly, Dunwoody
1993 - Charlie Winslette, Greene-Taliaferro
1991 - Buzz Busby, Kendrick
1987 - Bud Theodocion, Morrow
1984 - Rodney Walker, West Rome
1983 - Mike Hodges, West Rome
1983 - Jack Raley, Mitchell-Baker
1981 - Garfield Stephens, Douglass (Montezuma)
1979 - Gary Phillips, Johnson Co.
1979 - Steve Shankweiler, Redan
1978 - Joe Robinson, Westminster
1975 - Gene Brodie, Central (Macon)
*1973 - Fred Shaver, SE Bulloch
*1971 - Wright Bazemore, Valdosta
1969 - Weyman Sellers, Athens
1967 - Paul Leroy, Thomson
*1966 - Ernest Teel, Statesboro
1966 - Ray Lamb, Warren County
1964 - Harold Henderson, Glynn Academy
1964 - Donald Denning, Douglas County
1963 - Doc Ayers, Cedartown
*1962 - Bill Corry, Morgan County
1960 - Buddy Bufford, Lincolnton
1959 - John Donaldson, Wayne County
1955 - Charlie Brake, Morgan Co.
1955 - Glenn Wade, Rossville
1955 - Milton McLaney, Monticello
1952 - Mike Castronis, Hogansville
1950 - Charles Waller, Decatur
1949 - Thomas P. Stewart, Quitman
1948 - Earl Wheby, Fitzgerald
1948 - Ned Warren, Fort Valley
