List: Coaches who won state title in final season at school

Brett Garvin went out on top last season, retiring in February after leading Sandy Creek to the Class 3A championship. Garvin is one of 43 head coaches to win a state title in his final season at his school, and he’s the seventh (noted with asterisk) to retire from coaching entirely after a championship season. That’s assuming he remains retired. This list is since 1948, when the GHSA first held state playoffs in multiple classifications.

*2022 - Brett Garvin, Sandy Creek

2019 - Buddy Nobles, Irwin Co.

2018 - Jimmy Smith, Cedar Grove

*2018 - Jim Dickerson, Clinch Co.

2016 - Jeff Herron, Grayson

2013 - Steven DeVoursney, Griffin

*2012 - T. McFerrin, Jefferson

2011 - Franklin Stephens, Tucker

2006 - Rance Gillespie, Peach Co.

2006 - Blair Armstrong, Peachtree Ridge

1999 - Jeff Herron, Oconee Co.

1993 - David Kelly, Dunwoody

1993 - Charlie Winslette, Greene-Taliaferro

1991 - Buzz Busby, Kendrick

1987 - Bud Theodocion, Morrow

1984 - Rodney Walker, West Rome

1983 - Mike Hodges, West Rome

1983 - Jack Raley, Mitchell-Baker

1981 - Garfield Stephens, Douglass (Montezuma)

1979 - Gary Phillips, Johnson Co.

1979 - Steve Shankweiler, Redan

1978 - Joe Robinson, Westminster

1975 - Gene Brodie, Central (Macon)

*1973 - Fred Shaver, SE Bulloch

*1971 - Wright Bazemore, Valdosta

1969 - Weyman Sellers, Athens

1967 - Paul Leroy, Thomson

*1966 - Ernest Teel, Statesboro

1966 - Ray Lamb, Warren County

1964 - Harold Henderson, Glynn Academy

1964 - Donald Denning, Douglas County

1963 - Doc Ayers, Cedartown

*1962 - Bill Corry, Morgan County

1960 - Buddy Bufford, Lincolnton

1959 - John Donaldson, Wayne County

1955 - Charlie Brake, Morgan Co.

1955 - Glenn Wade, Rossville

1955 - Milton McLaney, Monticello

1952 - Mike Castronis, Hogansville

1950 - Charles Waller, Decatur

1949 - Thomas P. Stewart, Quitman

1948 - Earl Wheby, Fitzgerald

1948 - Ned Warren, Fort Valley

