List: Coaches who reached 100 wins in fewest games

Carrollton coach Joey King won his 100th game last week in a victory over Pebblebrook. With a 100-8 record, King also became the fastest GHSA coach to 100 wins, breaking the record of current Burke County coach Franklin Stephens.
108 - Joey King (100-8)
109 - Franklin Stephens (100-8-1)
110 - Robert Davis (100-10)
114 - Alan Chadwick (100-14)
118 - Cecil Flowe (100-18)
118 - Randy McPherson (100-18)
118 - Jess Simpson (100-18)
118 - Chip Walker (100-17-1)
119 - Jimmy Hightower (100-15-4)
119 - Jack Johnson (100-19)
119 - Bob Sphire (100-19)
120 - Charlie Grisham (100-12-8)
120 - Robby Pruitt (100-19-1)
120 - Chad Campbell (100-20)
122 - T. McFerrin (100-18-4)
123 - Larry Campbell (100-22-1)
123 - Mike Hodges (100-20-3)
123 - Marion “Juby” Shiver (100-23)
124 - Buck Godfrey (100-23-1)
125 - Wright Bazemore (100-22-3)
125 - Howard “Buzz” Busby (100-23-2)
125 - Donald Chumley (100-24-1)
125 - Sid Fritts (100-23-2)
125 - Dwight Hochstetler (100-24-1)
125 - Steve Pardue (100-25)
125 - Bill Railey (100-25)
Source: GHSFHA
