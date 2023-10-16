List: Coaches who reached 100 wins in fewest games

BreakingNews
Carrollton coach Joey King won his 100th game last week in a victory over Pebblebrook. With a 100-8 record, King also became the fastest GHSA coach to 100 wins, breaking the record of current Burke County coach Franklin Stephens.

108 - Joey King (100-8)

109 - Franklin Stephens (100-8-1)

110 - Robert Davis (100-10)

114 - Alan Chadwick (100-14)

118 - Cecil Flowe (100-18)

118 - Randy McPherson (100-18)

118 - Jess Simpson (100-18)

118 - Chip Walker (100-17-1)

119 - Jimmy Hightower (100-15-4)

119 - Jack Johnson (100-19)

119 - Bob Sphire (100-19)

120 - Charlie Grisham (100-12-8)

120 - Robby Pruitt (100-19-1)

120 - Chad Campbell (100-20)

122 - T. McFerrin (100-18-4)

123 - Larry Campbell (100-22-1)

123 - Mike Hodges (100-20-3)

123 - Marion “Juby” Shiver (100-23)

124 - Buck Godfrey (100-23-1)

125 - Wright Bazemore (100-22-3)

125 - Howard “Buzz” Busby (100-23-2)

125 - Donald Chumley (100-24-1)

125 - Sid Fritts (100-23-2)

125 - Dwight Hochstetler (100-24-1)

125 - Steve Pardue (100-25)

125 - Bill Railey (100-25)

Source: GHSFHA

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

