List: All-time meetings between reigning state champions

Tonight’s Benedictine-Ware County game at Savannah Memorial Stadium will be the 28th meeting between reigning state champions in GHSA history. It’s more common in recent seasons because of more classifications, thus more champions, and smaller regions, giving teams more freedom to schedule non-region opponents. The most memorable champion-on-champion game was probably the 2007 second-round playoff matchup between Roswell and Peachtree Ridge. They had tied for the Class 5A title the season before. Roswell won the rematch 23-20 in overtime.

2023 - Benedictine (4A) vs. Ware County (5A)

2022 - Buford (6A) 23, Collins Hill (7A) 3

2022 - Cedar Grove (3A) 40, Collins Hill (7A) 6

2020 - Harrison (6A) 51, Marietta (7A) 28

2020 - Blessed Trinity (4A) 38, ELCA (A) 14

2016 - Westminster (3A) 49, Pace Academy (2A) 36

2016 - Cartersville (4A) 30, Allatoona (5A) 14

2013 - Buford (3A) 38, Gainesville (5A) 14

*2010 - Sandy Creek (4A) 35, Peach County (3A) 17

2008 - Lowndes (5A) 24, Northside-Warner Robins (4A) 7

2008 - Northside-Warner Robins (4A) 7, Carver-Columbus (3A) 6

*2007 - Roswell (5A) 23, Peachtree Ridge (5A) 20

2005 - Charlton County (2A) 25, Clinch County (A) 13

*2002 - Buford (A) 38, Americus (2A) 12

*2000 - Charlton County (A) 33, Cartersville (2A) 9

1995 - Thomas County Central (3A) 14, Colquitt County (4A) 7

1994 - Lincoln County (A) 6, Greene County (2A) 6

1987 - Central (Carrollton) (2A) 3, Villa Rica (3A) 0

1976 - Americus (2A) 46, Irwin County (A) 14

1972 - Carrollton (A) 25, Bowdon (B) 0

1968 - Dalton (2A) 33, Marietta (3A) 7

1968 - Thomson (A) 34, Washington-Wilkes (B) 12

1968 - Washington-Wilkes (B) 11, Putnam County (C) 6

1967 - Statesboro (A) 20, Washington-Wilkes (B) 20

1965 - Carrollton (A) 14, Douglas County (2A) 7

1964 - Lincolnton (C) 6, Washington-Wilkes (B) 6

1962 - Valdosta (3A) 48, Waycross (2A) 13

1961 - Washington-Wilkes (B) 19, Lincolnton (C) 0

*Playoffs

