List: 41 teams playing opening games this week

Forty-one Georgia teams are playing their opening games this week. Fifteen are part of the Fulton County Schools, which delayed season openers two weeks over COVID-19. Five Macon schools are starting this week after their school system recently gave the green light. Other teams are coming out of quarantine. And then some have just been especially unlucky. Forsyth Central, which plays at Loganville tonight, couldn’t play scheduled games the past two weeks after opponents canceled shortly before kickoff, citing COVID-19 breakouts. Here are the 41 teams finally getting to play their openers.
Alpharetta
Appling County
Banneker
Berkmar
Blessed Trinity
Cambridge
Centennial
Central (Macon)
Chattahoochee
Colquitt County
Creekside
Douglass
Duluth
East Jackson
Forsyth Central
Hapeville Charter
Howard
Hughes
Johns Creek
Laney
Mill Creek
Milton
North Atlanta
North Murray
North Springs
Northeast
Northview
Oglethorpe County
Randolph-Clay
Riverwood
Roswell
Rutland
South Forsyth
Statesboro
Terrell County
Tri-Cities
Vidalia
Washington-Wilkes
Westlake
Westside (Macon)
Wilkinson County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author