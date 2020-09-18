X

List: 41 teams playing opening games this week

Forty-one Georgia teams are playing their opening games this week. Fifteen are part of the Fulton County Schools, which delayed season openers two weeks over COVID-19. Five Macon schools are starting this week after their school system recently gave the green light. Other teams are coming out of quarantine. And then some have just been especially unlucky. Forsyth Central, which plays at Loganville tonight, couldn’t play scheduled games the past two weeks after opponents canceled shortly before kickoff, citing COVID-19 breakouts. Here are the 41 teams finally getting to play their openers.

Alpharetta

Appling County

Banneker

Berkmar

Blessed Trinity

Cambridge

Centennial

Central (Macon)

Chattahoochee

Colquitt County

Creekside

Douglass

Duluth

East Jackson

Forsyth Central

Hapeville Charter

Howard

Hughes

Johns Creek

Laney

Mill Creek

Milton

North Atlanta

North Murray

North Springs

Northeast

Northview

Oglethorpe County

Randolph-Clay

Riverwood

Roswell

Rutland

South Forsyth

Statesboro

Terrell County

Tri-Cities

Vidalia

Washington-Wilkes

Westlake

Westside (Macon)

Wilkinson County

