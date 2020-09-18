List: 41 teams playing opening games this week

Forty-one Georgia teams are playing their opening games this week. Fifteen are part of the Fulton County Schools, which delayed season openers two weeks over COVID-19. Five Macon schools are starting this week after their school system recently gave the green light. Other teams are coming out of quarantine. And then some have just been especially unlucky. Forsyth Central, which plays at Loganville tonight, couldn’t play scheduled games the past two weeks after opponents canceled shortly before kickoff, citing COVID-19 breakouts. Here are the 41 teams finally getting to play their openers.