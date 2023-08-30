List: 24 first-year coaches who picked up first victories at their new schools

Twenty-four first-year head coaches got their first victories with their new schools last week. Most notable was Richmond Academy’s Keenan Grissett. He got the job only two days before the Musketeers’ 51-0 victory over Savannah.

Andrico Hines, Berkmar

Adam Lord, Brentwood

Jeff Phillips, Campbell

Thomas Smith, Dodge County

Chuck Holland, Franklin County

Santavious Bryant, Grayson

Tim Suttles, Hawkinsville

Gene Cathcart, Loganville

Lee Shaw, Metter

Eric Godfree, North Gwinnett

Michael Woolridge, Pebblebrook

Damien Wimes, Redan

Matt Meeks, Robert Toombs

Leroy Hood, Salem

Johnny Garner, Shaw

Brian Dameron, St. Francis

Matt Dobson, Statesboro

Rodney Hackney, Tri-Cities

Brad Wells, Valwood

Rodney Garvin, Vidalia

Octavia Jones, Westover

Robert Walsh, Whitefield Academy

Robert Cummings, Woodland (Cartersville)

