List: 24 first-year coaches who picked up first victories at their new schools

Twenty-four first-year head coaches got their first victories with their new schools last week. Most notable was Richmond Academy’s Keenan Grissett. He got the job only two days before the Musketeers’ 51-0 victory over Savannah.
Andrico Hines, Berkmar
Adam Lord, Brentwood
Jeff Phillips, Campbell
Thomas Smith, Dodge County
Chuck Holland, Franklin County
Santavious Bryant, Grayson
Tim Suttles, Hawkinsville
Gene Cathcart, Loganville
Lee Shaw, Metter
Eric Godfree, North Gwinnett
Michael Woolridge, Pebblebrook
Damien Wimes, Redan
Matt Meeks, Robert Toombs
Leroy Hood, Salem
Johnny Garner, Shaw
Brian Dameron, St. Francis
Matt Dobson, Statesboro
Rodney Hackney, Tri-Cities
Brad Wells, Valwood
Rodney Garvin, Vidalia
Octavia Jones, Westover
Robert Walsh, Whitefield Academy
Robert Cummings, Woodland (Cartersville)
