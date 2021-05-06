Lake Lanier set to host inaugural Bass Fishing Championship

History will be made at Lake Lanier on this Saturday with the first-ever GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship. The inaugural championship competition follows a season that featured four separate qualifying tournaments. This statewide-circuit began at Lake Seminole in Bainbridge, Ga. on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

A total of 120 registered boats with 240 registered student anglers took to the water and it was the tandem of Bowynn Brown and Shane Dill of Bainbridge High School that placed first with five (5) fish that weighed a total of 25.15 lbs. This was the top score posted in any of the state qualifiers this season by a significant margin, however, Storm Clark and Nash Fox from Harris County High School placed second with five fish that weighed 19.14 lbs—giving them the second-best score seen this season. Carter Koza and John Thomason from Mt Paran Christian School placed third with five fish weighing 17.13 lbs. These teams were amongst the 17 total teams that qualified for state at Lake Seminole and the action moved to West Point Lake in LaGrange, Ga. on Feb. 13 for the next state qualifying tournament.