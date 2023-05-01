BreakingNews
Fulton judge extends deadline for DA to reply to Trump motion to kill probe
Lacrosse: Quarterfinals are here

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago
Round of 3 features pair of No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups

Some call it the Great 8. Other call it the Elite 8. Whatever you refer to the quarterfinals as, we’re down to the final eight teams in each classification.

That’s a total of 48 teams spread across three classifications and two genders. Of those teams, 16 entered the playoffs unranked. Six quarterfinal matchups will be between unranked teams. On the flip side, the Round of 3 will feature two No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups. All top-ranked teams and last year’s champions are still alive.

Below are the matchups.

7A

Boys

South Forsyth at No. 9 North Cobb

Harrison at No. 3 Lambert

No. 2 North Paulding vs. No. 1 West Forsyth

No. 6 North Gwinnett at No. 4 Buford

Girls

Walton at Brookwood

No. 4 Cherokee at No. 1 Milton

No. 10 Lambert at No. 2 North Paulding

No. 5 West Forsyth at No. 8 Hillgrove

5A-6A

Boys

Centennial at Marist

No. 1 Blessed Trinity at Allatoona

Pope at No. 2 Roswell

Cambridge at Lassiter

Girls

No. 9 Roswell at River Ridge

Cambridge at Lassiter

No. 5 Alpharetta at No. 1 Blessed Trinity

No. 2 Creekview at No. 3 Johns Creek

1A-4A

Boys

No. 9 Pace at No. 10 Westminster

No. 3 FCS at No. 1 Wesleyan

No. 6 Starr’s Mill at King’s Ridge

Holy Innocents’ at Lovett

Girls

Westminster vs. Mount Paran

No. 6 Mount Pisgah at No. 10 Wesleyan

No. 4 Starr’s Mill at No. 3 Fellowship Christian

No. 1 Pace Academy at No. 2 Columbus

Etc.

Last week, just before the playoffs started, representatives from 1A-4A released its 2023 all-state boys team as voted on by coaches. Here is the team:

First Team

Attack

Lawson Jones, Wesleyan

Elias McLaughlin, Fellowship Christian

Aidan Wooley, Westminster

Robbie Walker, Kings Ridge

Midfield

Mason Ball, Lovett

Graham Ferraro, Fellowship Christian

John Hicks, Mount Pisgah

Defense

Ian Dempsey, Pace Academy

Kyle Elphick, Fellowship Christian

Crawford Pope, Lovett

Long stick midfielder

Davis Dickson, Lovett

Face off

Julian Casinelli, Lovett

Short stick defensive midfielder

Evan Haynes, Fellowship Christian

Goalie

Grant Mauldin, Fellowship Christian

Second Team

Attack

Jameson Meyer, Wesleyan

Finley Radding, Walker

Midfield

Hudson Gregory, Lovett

Taylor Ratinaud, Starr’s Mill

Mason Theis, Westminster

Defense

Matt Blanton, Wesleyan

Ethan Bramblett, Starr’s Mill

Jonny Fritz, Westminster

Long stick midfielder

Louden Hickman, Fellowship Christian

Face off

Carter Fears, Wesleyan

Short stick defensive midfielder

Dylan Popo, Pace Academy

Goalie

Mac Anderson, Wesleyan

Honorable Mention

Attack

Broder Conley, Wesleyan

Connor Hodgson, Westminster

Josh Tamarkin, Mount Pisgah

Midfield

Anderson Cardoza, Starr’s Mill

Billy Jackson, Fellowship Christian

Wes Vail, Wesleyan

Defense

Hayes Griffin, Hebron

Graham Lyle, Starrs Mill

Nick Schaller, Wesleyan

Long stick midfielder

Doug Cavin, Wesleyan

Wilson Ide, Westminster

Face off

Mason Tucker, Kings Ridge

Short stick defensive midfielder

Carson Child, Oconee County

Goalie

Seth Maxwell, Starrs Mill

Alex Trujillo, Pace Academy

About the Author

Follow Adam Krohn on twitter

Adam Krohn has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2013. His beats include Class 2A football and basketball, and all classifications of lacrosse. He writes a weekly feature throughout the school year.

Credit: Rebecca Wright

