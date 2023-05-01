Lacrosse: Quarterfinals are here

Some call it the Great 8. Other call it the Elite 8. Whatever you refer to the quarterfinals as, we’re down to the final eight teams in each classification.
That’s a total of 48 teams spread across three classifications and two genders. Of those teams, 16 entered the playoffs unranked. Six quarterfinal matchups will be between unranked teams. On the flip side, the Round of 3 will feature two No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchups. All top-ranked teams and last year’s champions are still alive.
Below are the matchups.
7A
Boys
South Forsyth at No. 9 North Cobb
Harrison at No. 3 Lambert
No. 2 North Paulding vs. No. 1 West Forsyth
No. 6 North Gwinnett at No. 4 Buford
Girls
Walton at Brookwood
No. 4 Cherokee at No. 1 Milton
No. 10 Lambert at No. 2 North Paulding
No. 5 West Forsyth at No. 8 Hillgrove
5A-6A
Boys
Centennial at Marist
No. 1 Blessed Trinity at Allatoona
Pope at No. 2 Roswell
Cambridge at Lassiter
Girls
No. 9 Roswell at River Ridge
Cambridge at Lassiter
No. 5 Alpharetta at No. 1 Blessed Trinity
No. 2 Creekview at No. 3 Johns Creek
1A-4A
Boys
No. 9 Pace at No. 10 Westminster
No. 3 FCS at No. 1 Wesleyan
No. 6 Starr’s Mill at King’s Ridge
Holy Innocents’ at Lovett
Girls
Westminster vs. Mount Paran
No. 6 Mount Pisgah at No. 10 Wesleyan
No. 4 Starr’s Mill at No. 3 Fellowship Christian
No. 1 Pace Academy at No. 2 Columbus
Etc.
Last week, just before the playoffs started, representatives from 1A-4A released its 2023 all-state boys team as voted on by coaches. Here is the team:
First Team
Attack
Lawson Jones, Wesleyan
Elias McLaughlin, Fellowship Christian
Aidan Wooley, Westminster
Robbie Walker, Kings Ridge
Midfield
Mason Ball, Lovett
Graham Ferraro, Fellowship Christian
John Hicks, Mount Pisgah
Defense
Ian Dempsey, Pace Academy
Kyle Elphick, Fellowship Christian
Crawford Pope, Lovett
Long stick midfielder
Davis Dickson, Lovett
Face off
Julian Casinelli, Lovett
Short stick defensive midfielder
Evan Haynes, Fellowship Christian
Goalie
Grant Mauldin, Fellowship Christian
Second Team
Attack
Jameson Meyer, Wesleyan
Finley Radding, Walker
Midfield
Hudson Gregory, Lovett
Taylor Ratinaud, Starr’s Mill
Mason Theis, Westminster
Defense
Matt Blanton, Wesleyan
Ethan Bramblett, Starr’s Mill
Jonny Fritz, Westminster
Long stick midfielder
Louden Hickman, Fellowship Christian
Face off
Carter Fears, Wesleyan
Short stick defensive midfielder
Dylan Popo, Pace Academy
Goalie
Mac Anderson, Wesleyan
Honorable Mention
Attack
Broder Conley, Wesleyan
Connor Hodgson, Westminster
Josh Tamarkin, Mount Pisgah
Midfield
Anderson Cardoza, Starr’s Mill
Billy Jackson, Fellowship Christian
Wes Vail, Wesleyan
Defense
Hayes Griffin, Hebron
Graham Lyle, Starrs Mill
Nick Schaller, Wesleyan
Long stick midfielder
Doug Cavin, Wesleyan
Wilson Ide, Westminster
Face off
Mason Tucker, Kings Ridge
Short stick defensive midfielder
Carson Child, Oconee County
Goalie
Seth Maxwell, Starrs Mill
Alex Trujillo, Pace Academy
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com