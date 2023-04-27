Lacrosse: Playoffs through Round 1

1A-4A

According to the GHSA, Westminster has already played its second round game, beating East Forsyth 19-3. Westminster (11-6), a No. 1 seed from Region 7, had a first round bye and East Forsyth beat McDonough 23-4 in Round 1. Westminster will play the winner of No. 5 Lovett at Mount Paran Christian. The rest of Round 2 will be played Friday and Saturday.

5A-6A

With their 16-2 win over Etowah, No. 5 Alpharetta extended its win streak to a program-best 10 games and, at 16-3, already have the best record in program history. The Raiders, also area champions for the first time, are led by South Florida commit and senior Ava Uphues, who earlier this season eclipsed 200 career goals, senior Claire McDonald, who scored her 100th goal just before the postseason, and sophomore Sahana Krishjanthan, who has more than 100 saves on the year.

7A

South Forsyth made the most noise as an unranked team toppling No. 3 Carrollton, and now it will play unranked Walton in Round 2. Though unranked by the AJC, South Forsyth (11-8) is No. 8 in the MaxPreps computer rankings for 7A, ahead of No. 13 Carrollton. Walton is No. 7 on MaxPreps.

Boys

1A-4A

No. 9 Pace Academy, winners of 1A-4A last year, opened with a 14-2 Round 1 win over Trinity Chrisitan and will play unranked Mount Paran in the second round. Round 2 matchups include No. 3 Fellowship Christian at No. 2 Benedictine and No. 4 North Oconee at No. 6 Starr’s Mill.

5A-6A

Remarkably, after no top-10 matchups in Round 1, there’s only one in Round 2, between No. 10 Evans and host No. 2 Roswell. Top-ranked Blessed Trinity won its playoff opener 13-2 over Decatur and will play at McIntosh, Area 8′s No. 1 seed, in Round 2.

7A

Top-ranked West Forsyth (17-1), which enjoyed a first-round bye, will play No. 8 Parkview (11-4) in the second round. Parkview, a two-seed, also had a first-round bye. Other top-10 matchups in Round 2 are No. 9 North Cobb at No. 5 Mountain View and No. 6 North Gwinnett at No. 7 Carrollton.