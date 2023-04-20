Lacrosse: Creekview girls eye championship return

Providing depth are sophomore midfielder Rilynn Price, who has 18 goals, and senior attack Abbey Walker (17 goals and 11 assists).

The defense is anchored by senior Rylee Boulineau. At goalie, the Grizzlies platoon senior Frances Garcia and junior Hailey Smith, with Garcia taking the first half and Smith the second.

After beating Johns Creek on March 23 to improve to 10-0, the Grizzlies took a week off before playing at top-ranked Blessed Trinity, which beat them 12-6. Though it was a loss, Webb believes the setback helped in the long run.

“We played really well at the beginning of the season and I’m proud of the team for that,” Webb said. “But we have to keep getting better and we can’t get stationary. That loss was a test. After the Johns Creek game, we all were pretty confident in ourselves. We’d just beaten Cambridge, Walton and Lassiter. So, that Blessed Trinity game was a wakeup call.”

Blessed Trinity is the Grizzlies’ only loss to a Georgia team. After that game, they traveled to Florida for a doubleheader on April 4, winning 10-8 over Nyack (New York) and losing 9-7 to Hagerty (Fla.), ranked No. 5 overall in Florida in the MaxPreps computer rankings.

The Nyack game was unplanned, Webb said. The Grizzlies arrived in Florida to learn a scheduled opponent backed out last-minute. Hagerty coach Mitch Whittington new Nyack was in Florida training to beat the Northeast cold, and put the two teams in contact.

The improvised game turned out to be one of the highlights of Creekview’s regular season.

“It was a really good experience playing teams outside of Georgia,” Webb said. “Especially up in New York, where the competition is really good. It was nice to see the girls play well in that game.”

On Wednesday, the Grizzlies beat Kell 17-9. Their regular-season finale is Friday at North Forsyth (10-6).

The 5A-6A playoffs begin Monday. Last season as a 6A school, the Grizzlies lost 13-12 to 7A’s Milton in the championship. Now that they’re separated from the highest classification, championship aspirations could not be higher.

Webb believes the Grizzlies are prepared for another deep postseason run.

“We’ve played one of the tougher schedules in the state,” Webb said. “You need that kind of schedule if you want to expect to do well in the playoffs, where everyone gives it their best...I believe we can (return to the title game) if we put in the time and effort.”