King’s Ridge matchup with Hebron highlights Class A basketball weekend

In other boys games this weekend:

-- Division I No. 2 Darlington (9-4, 3-0) will be at home against Trion (12-2, 3-0) for a key Region 7 game. Darlington has lost three consecutive games to out-of-state opponents in holiday events, while Trion is trying to end a two-game losing streak against out-of-state schools.

-- Division II No. 3 Christian Heritage (12-2) will host Tennessee’s Chattanooga Prep on Friday to prepare for its region opener against Bowdon on Tuesday.

-- Division II No. 8 Seminole County (8-2, 4-1) will play host to Early County (9-4, 4-4) in a Region 1 game. Seminole is riding a three-game winning streak with victories against Florida programs Sneads (56-52), Port St. Joe (59-53) and Munroe (59-45).

In some of the top girls games:

-- Division I No. 1 St. Francis (12-5, 3-0) will face New Jersey’s Immaculate Conception (9-0) in the SheGotGame Atlanta Showcase on Saturday. The Knights lost to 3A No. 1 Hebron Christian 66-57 Wednesday.

-- Division I No. 6 Swainsboro (6-3, 1-1) will travel to Dublin (11-2, 0-1) for a key Region 2 game Friday. Swainsboro seniors Tanyia Williams and Jayden Wynn combine for nearly 30 points a game for the Tigers. Nahallie Turnley (13 points) and Urreana Fuller (11 points) pace Dublin. The Tigers will play against Class 3A No. 9 Statesboro (11-1) Saturday.

-- Division I No. 2 Galloway (8-5, 1-0), which will compete against Florida’s Winter Haven at the SheGotGame Atlanta Showcase on Friday, is coming off a 64-43 victory against North Oconee on Dec. 22.

-- No. 3 Athens Christian (11-3) will host undefeated Lakeview Academy (11-0) Saturday. Athens Christian is coming off a 66-62 loss to Class 3A Oconee County on Thursday.

-- No. 8 Mount Pisgah will compete in the SheGotGame Atlanta Showcase against Class 7A Marietta (11-4) Saturday. The Patriots are coming off losses to Rockdale County 59-50 and Marist 60-31.

-- Division II No. 1 Greenforest will compete in the SheGotGame Atlanta Showcase Friday against Florida’s San Jose Prep and will play Florida’s Wekiva Saturday.

Class A Division I boys top-10

1. Mt. Vernon

2. Darlington

3. King’s Ridge

4. Savannah

5. St. Francis

6. Woodville-Thompkins

7. Mt. Bethel

8. Mt. Pisgah

9. Paideia

10. Temple

Class A Division II boys top-10

1. Portal

2. Greenforest Christian

3. Christian Heritage

4. Macon County

5. Calhoun County

6. Mitchell County

7. Jenkins County

8. Seminole County

9. Wheeler County

10. Clinch County

Class A Division I girls top-10

1. St. Francis

2. Galloway

3. Athens Christian

4. Oglethorpe County

5. Rabun County

6. Swainsboro

7. Lamar County

8. Mount Pisgah

9. Heard County

10. East Laurens

Class A Division II girls top-10

1. Greenforest

2. Montgomery County

3. Taylor County

4. Terrell County

5. Wilcox County

6. Clinch County

7. Early County

8. Wilcox County

9. Warren County

10. Randolph-Clay