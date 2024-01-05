King’s Ridge matchup with Hebron highlights Class A basketball weekend

The King’s Ridge boys team is ranked No. 3 in Class A Division I and will face Class 3A No. 4 Hebron Christian on Friday in a matchup that highlights the weekend schedule in Divisions I and II of Class A.
The Tigers, 10-3 overall and 2-1 in Region 6, are coming off victories against Pennsylvania’s Nazareth Prep 43-41, South Carolina’s Hilton Head Prep 71-62 and Oconee County 74-34 on Dec. 29.
A group of juniors are averaging double figures for the Tigers -- Jaydon Cole, Gavin Johnson, Avery White and Zeplin Kidd.
In other boys games this weekend:
-- Division I No. 2 Darlington (9-4, 3-0) will be at home against Trion (12-2, 3-0) for a key Region 7 game. Darlington has lost three consecutive games to out-of-state opponents in holiday events, while Trion is trying to end a two-game losing streak against out-of-state schools.
-- Division II No. 3 Christian Heritage (12-2) will host Tennessee’s Chattanooga Prep on Friday to prepare for its region opener against Bowdon on Tuesday.
-- Division II No. 8 Seminole County (8-2, 4-1) will play host to Early County (9-4, 4-4) in a Region 1 game. Seminole is riding a three-game winning streak with victories against Florida programs Sneads (56-52), Port St. Joe (59-53) and Munroe (59-45).
In some of the top girls games:
-- Division I No. 1 St. Francis (12-5, 3-0) will face New Jersey’s Immaculate Conception (9-0) in the SheGotGame Atlanta Showcase on Saturday. The Knights lost to 3A No. 1 Hebron Christian 66-57 Wednesday.
-- Division I No. 6 Swainsboro (6-3, 1-1) will travel to Dublin (11-2, 0-1) for a key Region 2 game Friday. Swainsboro seniors Tanyia Williams and Jayden Wynn combine for nearly 30 points a game for the Tigers. Nahallie Turnley (13 points) and Urreana Fuller (11 points) pace Dublin. The Tigers will play against Class 3A No. 9 Statesboro (11-1) Saturday.
-- Division I No. 2 Galloway (8-5, 1-0), which will compete against Florida’s Winter Haven at the SheGotGame Atlanta Showcase on Friday, is coming off a 64-43 victory against North Oconee on Dec. 22.
-- No. 3 Athens Christian (11-3) will host undefeated Lakeview Academy (11-0) Saturday. Athens Christian is coming off a 66-62 loss to Class 3A Oconee County on Thursday.
-- No. 8 Mount Pisgah will compete in the SheGotGame Atlanta Showcase against Class 7A Marietta (11-4) Saturday. The Patriots are coming off losses to Rockdale County 59-50 and Marist 60-31.
-- Division II No. 1 Greenforest will compete in the SheGotGame Atlanta Showcase Friday against Florida’s San Jose Prep and will play Florida’s Wekiva Saturday.
Class A Division I boys top-10
1. Mt. Vernon
2. Darlington
3. King’s Ridge
4. Savannah
5. St. Francis
6. Woodville-Thompkins
7. Mt. Bethel
8. Mt. Pisgah
9. Paideia
10. Temple
Class A Division II boys top-10
1. Portal
2. Greenforest Christian
3. Christian Heritage
4. Macon County
5. Calhoun County
6. Mitchell County
7. Jenkins County
8. Seminole County
9. Wheeler County
10. Clinch County
Class A Division I girls top-10
1. St. Francis
2. Galloway
3. Athens Christian
4. Oglethorpe County
5. Rabun County
6. Swainsboro
7. Lamar County
8. Mount Pisgah
9. Heard County
10. East Laurens
Class A Division II girls top-10
1. Greenforest
2. Montgomery County
3. Taylor County
4. Terrell County
5. Wilcox County
6. Clinch County
7. Early County
8. Wilcox County
9. Warren County
10. Randolph-Clay
About the Author