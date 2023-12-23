Kell loaded and ready for another chance to defend its state title

The fact that Kell began the season with a 1-3 record was never construed as a sign of weakness. The Longhorns are loaded and more than capable of defending their state championship.

Those three losses came against Class 7A No. 2 McEachern, Class 7A No. 5 Newton and Class 7A No. 1 Grayson. And since then coach Jerome Sellers team has won six straight, including a victory over fellow Cobb County team and reigning Class 7A champion Wheeler, ranked No. 4. Kell also has a win over Class A Division II No. 4 Greenforest.

The final two wins in the streak came at the Kreul Classic in Coral Springs, Fla., a showcase that featured 18 of the nation’s top teams. Kell beat Hudson Catholic of Jersey City, N.J., 83-70 and North Broward (Fla.) Prep 62-59.